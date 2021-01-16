Kit Knightly
Part of the main duty of OffGuardian is to troll through the masses of media output and try and pick up patterns. Sometimes the patterns are subtle, a gentle urging behind the paragraphs. Sometimes they’re more like a sledgehammer to the face.
This has been face-hammer week. In fact, it’s been a face-hammer year.
From “flatten the curve” to “the new normal” to “the great reset”, it’s not been hard to spot the messaging going on since the start of the “pandemic”. And that distinct lack of disguise has carried over into other topics, too.
We pointed out, a few days ago, the sudden over-use of the phrase “domestic terrorism” preparing us for what is, almost certainly, going to be a truly horrendous piece of new legislation once Biden is in office.
Well, the buzz-phrase doing the rounds in the wake of Donald Trump being banned from the internet is “the new definition of free speech”…and variations on that theme.
Firstly, and papers on both sides of the Atlantic want to be very clear about this, Donald Trump being banned simultaneously from every major social network is not in any way inhibiting his free speech.
Indeed none of the tens of thousands of people banned from twitter et al. have had their free speech infringed either. Neither have any of the proprietors – or users – of the Parler app which the tech giants bullied out of existence.
Free Speech is totally intact no matter how many people are banned or deplatformed, the media all agree on that (even the allegedly pro-free speech think tanks).
They also agree that maybe…it shouldn’t be. Maybe “free speech” is too dangerous in our modern era, and needs a “new definition”.
That’s what Ian Dunt writing in Politics.co.uk thinks, anyway, arguing it’s time to have a “grown-up debate” about free speech.
The Financial Times agrees, asking about the “limits of free-speech in the internet era”.
Thomas Edsall, in the New York Times, wonders aloud if Trump’s “lies” have made free speech a “threat to democracy”.
The Conversation, a UK-based journal often at the cutting edge of the truly terrifying ideas, has three different articles about redefining or limiting free speech, all published within 4 days of each other.
There’s Free speech is not guaranteed if it harms others, a drab piece of dishonest apologia which argues Trump wasn’t silenced, because he could make a speech which the media would cover…without also mentioning that the media has, en masse, literally refused to broadcast several of Trump’s speeches in the last couple of months.
The conclusion could have been written by an algorithm analysing The Guardian’s twitter feed:
the suggestion Trump has been censored is simply wrong. It misleads the public into believing all “free speech” claims have equal merit. They do not. We must work to ensure harmful speech is regulated in order to ensure broad participation in the public discourse that is essential to our lives — and to our democracy.
Then there’s Free speech in America: is the US approach fit for purpose in the age of social media?, a virtual carbon copy of the first, which states:
The attack on the Capitol exposed, in stark terms, the dangers of disinformation in the digital age. It provides an opportunity to reflect on the extent to which certain elements of America’s free speech tradition may no longer be fit for purpose.
And finally, my personal favourite, Why ‘free speech’ needs a new definition in the age of the internet and Trump tweets in which author Peter Ives warns of the “weaponising of free speech” and concludes:
Trump’s angry mob was not just incited by his single speech on Jan. 6, but had been fomenting for a long time online. The faith in reason held by Mill and Kant was premised on the printing press; free speech should be re-examined in the context of the internet and social media.
Ives clearly thinks he’s enlightened and liberal and educated, after all he drops references to Kant AND Mills (that’s right TWO famous philosophers), but he’s really not. He’s just an elitist arguing working class people are too dumb to be allowed to speak, or even hear ideas that might get them all riled-up and distract them from their menial labour.
To season these stale ideas with a sprinkling of fear-porn, NBC News is reporting that the FBI didn’t report their “concerns” over possible violence at the Capitol, because they were worried about free speech. (See, if the FBI hadn’t been protecting people’s free speech, that riot may not have happened!)
And on top of all of that, there’s the emotional manipulation angle, where authors pretend to be sad or exasperated or any of the emotions they used to have.
In the Irish Independent, Emma Kelly says that “free speech” doesn’t include “hate speech” (she’s never exactly clear what part of “go home in peace love” was hate speech though).
In The Hill, Joe Ferullo is almost in tears that the first amendment has been ruined by the right-wing press continuously “shouting fire in a crowded theatre”, citing the famous Oliver Wendell Holmes quote, which so many use to “qualify” the idea of free speech, without realising it hands over power to destroy it completely.
Up until you can show me the hard-and-fast legal definitions of “shout”, “fire”, “crowded” and “theatre”, this open-ended qualification is nothing but a blank canvas, free to be interpreted as loosely – or stringently – as any lawmaker or judiciary feels is necessary.
As an example:
Twitter is certainly bigger and more populated than a theatre, and spreading anti-vaccination/anti-war/pro-Russia/”Covid denial” news [delete as appropriate] is certainly going to cause more panic than one single building being on fire. Isn’t it?
It’s this potential abuse of incredibly loose terminologies which will be used to “redefine” free speech.
“Offensive”, “misinformation”, “hate speech” and others will be repeated. A lot.
Expressions which have no solid definition under law, and are already being shown to mean nothing to the media talking heads who repeat them ad nauseum.
If “go home in peace and love”, can become “inciting violence”, absolutely everything can be made to mean absolutely anything.
The more they “redefine” words, the further we move into an Orwellian world where all meaning is entirely lost.
And what would our newly defined “free speech” really mean in such a world?
There is free speech for everyone
Free speech for those who like to join the wise, mighty and successful: for them there is the MSM
Free speech for those who like to watch movies about cats, dancing nurses, and other happy nonsense: for them there is Facebook
Free speech for those who believe they have something genuine to say (but always say things that have been said a thousand fold better by others): for them there is twitter
Free speech for the narcissists who like to post pictures and videos of themselves 24h a day: for them there is instagram
Free speech for those who want to despair: and where people know that there is no free speech on the internet and that there never has been any, yet are to make believe that we have free speech for now in a small place on the Internet, but that ‘they’ (always ill defined) are at the brink of taking that away from us. That place is here
Yet free speech is everywhere, except for the places where you are ‘supposed’ to find it. Those places are desolate and not connected to the places I listed above. And the reason why they are desolated is because most people like to stay around places (or do not know better) that are part of the MSM, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or even small places on the internet, like here. It’s what is called: entertainment. People like to be entertained, even if it means (or maybe precisely because) it will stop them from formulating their freedom of speech!
Kant wrote: ‘Laziness and cowardice are the reasons why such a large part of mankind gladly remain minors all their lives, long after nature has freed them from external guidance. They are the reasons why it is so easy for others to set themselves up as guardians. It is so comfortable to be a minor.’
Exactly so.
Free speech is a matter of guts, like saying: I am out of here!
for some reason I have just recalled an old anecdote that was popular in the USSR.
American and Russian having a conversation about freedoms.
American: “We in America have a freedom of speach. Anyone can come in front of White House and shout “the president of America is idiot!”
Russian: ” What’s the problem, we have this freedom of speach too- anyone can come to Red Square in front of Kremlin and shout “the president of america is idiot!”
It’s coming to all free-thinking leaders around the world. I’ll repost the link I dropped yesterday showing how Mex Prez AMLO is to be silenced,
https://mexiconewsdaily.com/news/elections-authority-wants-to-stipulate-what-amlo-cannot-say/
And today I saw an article taking apart his position on social media by accusing him of being a freemason. Ive never heard that one before – any readers here know anything more?
https://www.lewrockwell.com/lrc-blog/who-was-mexico-president-andres-manuel-lopez-obrador-signaling-in-his-attack-on-big-tech/
You got to be a pretty moron slave to still believe is the BS label “democracy”!
“the main duty of OffGuardian is to troll through the masses of media output “
I believe you mean trawl. Don’t do your detractors’ work for them, KK!
Troll aka fish!
“Trolling through the mass media” sounds pretty masochistic. Only reading the headlines only makes me wanna puke, and I get too angry to bother.
Political correctness has been a proper overture to the elimination of free speech. People are well prepped. Time to tighten the screw another notch. Calling an idiot an idiot won’t be improper, it will be illegal.
Naturally, free with strings attached is not free per se, but will the indoctrinated sheeple understand? Or do something about it? Hardly.
Protections of free speech under the First Amendment are irrelevant if everyone is playing nice. Kind speech and friendly speech and courteous speech do not need to be protected. That is the whole point. What needs to be protected is the right to dissent, to disagree, and the right to insult other people. There. I have said it. Speech is not free if you do not have the right to abuse, insult and mock.
And if I were to use or abuse the right of free speech to say something abusive, insulting or mocking, are we not mature and resilient enough to withstand that? Is it that we are all now so weak and ephemeral that we have to be protected from words thrown on the wind, lest they are arrows to pierce our hearts?
You see, we have to believe in open windows pulling in fresh air, openness of thought, free speech, and have confidence in ourselves to be able to recognise the differences in the quality of what comes out of people’s mouths and keyboards.
We are conceding our entire society to the vulnerabilities of snowflakes, who are so delicate that they cannot even leave home and spend their entire lives in bed creating snowstorms on Twitter and in other safe spaces.
“Snowflakes melt. The free exchange of ideas and speech do not.”
“Algorithms or the owners of corporate giants should not decide which views are right and which are not,” wrote the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. “We will suggest that similar regulations are also put in place in all of the European Union,” he said. https://www.activistpost.com/2021/01/poland-censoring-social-media-illegal.html
Yell Fire! https://youtu.be/6FoDUwy8qwU
Sometimes I test Twitter. It keeps me amused. To be fair, tweeting the Twitter CEO with a messgae about new aristocrats and guillotines was bound to lead to a ban.
Rather than George Orwell, I would suggest the correct cultural reference is Lewis Carroll’s Through the Looking Glass.
Free Newspeak? Nufree, the latest inclusive language for nunormals, guaranteed innocuous. Almost but not completely silent, ideal for muzzle wearers. Muffled, not ruffled, cooperative and compliant. Lose that nagging fear of nonconformity that lurks in geriatric “talking” with new improved Nufree the speech of tomorrow.
In the UK they will use the concept of public safety to eradicate free thought and free speech. Anyone who criticises vaccination or questions Germ theory will automatically be declared a threat to public safety and to national security. They will then be labelled a domestic terrorist and dealt with as if they belonged to an Al-Qaeda death squad. Interesting times ahead.
And then they will be taken to an approved facility, where they will be sedated, vaccinated and kept in indefinite quarantine.
The impression I get is that the entire media is trembling on the brink of breakdown. The by now psychotic emphasis on the deadliness of the virus and the virtually panic-stricken push on vax vax vax shows that the cracks are fast appearing and the little hack operators are urgently scrambling round the boat to bale out the ocean seeping in. Moral: you can say what you want. The truth will not go away.
They are definitely breaking the law by conducting a holocaust. There is a duty of care and they are putting people in harms way pushing them to be injected with poison, suffocated with masks and abused with lockdowns. We should introduce a new holiday season from mid January thru to spring to celebrate the defeat of the covid cult and remember their many hundreds of millions of victims. The holiday will protect future generations from signs of a lock down with arts and music embedded with warnings and knowledge of health. Signs of a lock down are not mainstream media but weapons of mass destruction stamped out at the earliest stage in our culture.
I get the exact opposite impression.
I sense they are fully confident in their knowledge the race is won, and all threats and obstacles have been left far behind.
They are now effortlessly and unhurriedly jouncing toward the finish line, waving to the adoring crowds, winking for the flashbulbs, striking heroic poses for style-points, as the confetti streams down on them and the prize awaits just beyond the tape, gleaming gold and for the taking.
No one has the right to not be offended. That right simply does not exist. Anywhere! Yet!
The day it becomes a right (and it’s coming) is the day when freedom of speech disappears from the earth. For the majority of us. The fabricators of that new “right” – The zionazi billionaire ruling class, their political puppet pimps, and their presstitute whores – will carry on as usual: whoring.
I hope they do a better job that Matt Hancock “breaking down” on TV. I think there are operatives up there who no longer have any concept of genuine human emotion and clearly need schooling. In Ickean terms, the reptiles need to work harder at their stage presentation.
There is NO limit to free speech. What do you not understand about the word “free”?
Free means free – no buts, no exceptions.
“Among the reasons why the CORPORATE FASCIST PSYCHOS are pushing the censorship is because they do not want WE THE PEOPLE (HUMANITY) to know the full extent of their massive crimes against us, as well as to hamper our ability to be able to defend ourselves against such crimes. They also know that if they, the corporate fascist psychos, are ever brought to account for such crimes the less that can documented about them the better. The free exchange of ideas and speech is not only survival but justice.”
corporate marxists, sounds like an oxymoron but that’s what you have here.
kind of like unlimited broadband, subject to ‘fair use policy’.
Let us be clear: no-one who works in the MSM has any right whatever to try and frame a new definition of ‘free speech’. They are all paid prostitutes to billionaires and their interests (in the case of the BBC) and none of them, repeat none of them, have any electoral mandates to regulate one of the most fundamental human rights going.
No politician has any mandate whatever to restrict free speech. Not a single politician campaigned for election on such a platform. Any attempt to say that they do should see the end of their careers, be that voluntary or enforced.
Journalists showed their colours in 2020 and all of them are ‘I’m all right Jack’ Presstitutes.
Journalists who claim to represent anyone are simply liars.
That is why any redefinition of ‘free speech’ cannot and must not come unilaterally from politicians, billionaires nor journalists.
There must be absolute input from the general public and there must be no deference whatever to representatives who’ve been feathering their own nests for far too long.
Hear hear!
The MSM liars are all well-paid propaganda operatives who have not suffered in the least during this ginned up crisis.
spot on
Well said. I dislike westernised conservatives BUT we’re definitely in the “first they came for the conservatives and I did not speak out” stage now.
All they’re doing is selling the agenda.
First, they sold a bogus reason to outlaw all communication outside of the internet. (They called it “lockdown” and “quarantine” and “social distancing.”)
Now, they are selling us a bogus reason why the remaining, electronically-mediated channels will only allow certain sentiments to be expressed.
Nobody said they needed a “mandate” to soften up the Herd for a good, hard muzzling.
The Herd accepts it. Dutifully. Gladly. Gratefully.
The media will no doubt exacerbate this, but it is something most of us who have the faintest social/work life are aware of or have experienced.
Let’s face it, such ‘censorship’ goes on in our day-today lives too. A couple of colleagues had to keep their mouths shut on the big issues of the 2010s. If they continued to comment, they were seen as being all the more ‘fanatical’/’prejudiced’.
What will happen? Who knows? But shutting down others makes things fester. There may be the occasional explosion, which more often than not serves the dominant caste. Over time though more will see how most of us have been stitched up like kippers.
Corbyn and Trump were both stitched-up. Both were part of an established political party. This provided an opportunity – could Trump have won as an Independent? I doubt it. Could Corbyn have achieved as much if he was part of some kind of Real Labour organisation? No.
At the same time, membership of these parties resulted in both ending up as kippers.
What a fucking conundrum.
I feel as though all politics are simply an entertainment spectacle meant to appear real with the reality that everything presented to the public is totally scripted and tightly controlled.
The best comparison I can come up with is professional wrestling.
We, the public, are simply the marks in the audience the showrunners are leading around by the nose.
But I thought Big Daddy was.. (weeps profusely)
Good point although I would say (nearly) everything is scripted and controlled. There is, or at least can be, a difference between intended and realised political strategy.
Good comment. Trump and Corbyn are politically each others diametric opposite BUT still they have a bigger, common enemy.
“Sometimes they’re more like a sledgehammer to the face.”
Here’s an example coming from Quebec, Canada:
There’s a few Trump followers among French Canadians, nothing exceptional, the same sort of folks who are backing Trump in the US and elsewhere. They’ve been accused of being conspirationists, complotists and members of QAnon.
But today, in the Journal de Montréal (like The Sun in the UK?), there’s an article with this title:
Complotists, We Are Watching You
with pics of the most popular “leaders” who have many followers on Twitter.
Please nothing I’m talking about Canada, not the US:
excerpts:
“Threats against certain infrastructures have led police officers to tighten surveillance. This is notably the case for the Jacques Cartier Bridge, which was deserted Saturday night after the curfew came into effect. Quebec police forces have tightened surveillance of certain bridges, such as the Jacques-Cartier Bridge, since the introduction of curfew, which has inflamed conspiracy theorists on the web. Threats on social networks were targeting certain infrastructures.
Social networks, like news sites and other digital platforms, can face criminal charges in Quebec if they do not take action against hate speech.”
IMHO, the crackdown against Trump followers, mid and lower class folks who lost their jobs and have enough, those the elites fear most, won’t be only in the US.
If this not totalitarism in the making I don’t know what it is.
https://www.journaldemontreal.com/2021/01/15/conspirationnistes-quebecois-dans-la-mire
That’s scary as hell.
How are things in the rest of Canada, do you know? If it’s worse in Quebec, could it be because they’re afraid the Quebeckers would be the most likely to get rambunctious and are cracking down on people preemptively?
What’s the mood among the natives?
Ban the MSM and Social Networks before they ban you and support third party/alternative news sources if you have the means available. Take a stand and be vocal about your views, even if they are not popular or widespread. They want a world full of subservient Namby Pambies
https://rpo.library.utoronto.ca/poems/namby-pamby-or-panegyric-new-versification
“It would appear that the CORPORATE FASCIST FABIAN EUGENICIST brown shirts are putting on their jackboots and swaggering/goosestepping out of the closet.”
On another note, now for some Debs.
https://www.tumblr.com/search/v%20debs
“Debs would say the thing about forcing people to wear diapers on their faces or be injected with substances, toxic or otherwise, against their will. THE BIG LIE OF THE CORPORATE FASCIST SCAMDEMIC must be resisted, fought and defeated.”
“This struggle may be a moral one, or it may be a physical one, and it may be both moral and physical, but it must be a struggle. Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found out the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them, and these will continue till they are resisted with either words or blows, or with both. The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress.”
~ Frederick Douglas, 1857.
Well said, there is an attempt to shrink the ‘public sphere’ – something that coffee house loving enlightenment-bitch Jürgen Habermas may applaud, who knows?
Just visit the Mail Online US site and the two of the top stories are related to this whole ‘free speech’ / ‘domestic terrorist’ narrative.
