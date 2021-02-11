‘Unseen Enemy’: Coronavirus as an archetype of perception.

Ludovic Noble
My conjecture is that ‘perception of an enemy’ could be a Jungian archetype or a category of perception that represents a certain dynamic between groups of humans in societies or between humans and aspects of the world.
Humans are on one level tribal and it could be that tribal creatures have benefitted from being able to unify against a collective perception of an enemy, whether that be a pack of lions, another tribe or an individual within the tribe that must be exterminated or resolved at all costs for the tribe’s survival.
It could be argued that this archetype, if it has some physical expression, underwent a process of natural selection, where prehistoric human societies in which it was activated could be provoked into a destructive frenzy that would ensure their survival, in the face of an enemy.
Jordan Peterson explains how swearing uses the same neural system as alarm cries in apes. If this is true, there are neural systems that are representational. The ‘enemy’ archetype could feasibly be said to be a biological neural system in the brain that has evolved in humans and other social species.
To push this idea further, I hypothesise that there could be a subtype of this ‘enemy’ archetype, where the enemy is ‘unseen.’
History is full of examples of societies that have behaved in a way that suggests that they had collectively activated some primal archetype that fills them with fear and disgust of an ‘unseen enemy’. Crucial to the concept, is that the enemy can be (or be in) any member of the group at any one time, making any member of the group potentially a suspect.
An evolutionary argument as to why this archetype might exist could be as follows:
a tribe that decided that there was an ‘unseen enemy’ in their midsts might kill a minority group within the tribe for some arbitrary reason. Whether or not the minority group is guilty, the remaining members tribe would then have a greater share of the resources than they did previously. The archetype, then, would have served an evolutionarily advantageous cause.
The devil, evil in general, witches, radical muslim terrorists, Jews, communists and coronavirus are all examples of phenomenon that have become, in some groups of peoples’ eyes, in some time in history, an unseen enemy.
Cases in point:
- Witches: The Salem witch trials where any person could be a witch
and therefore everyone had to be alert to the ‘unseen enemy.’
- The devil: In literature regarding the medieval ages (The Name of the Rose and the Devils) the devil is a purgeable demon that could exist in anyone. “He’s always the one you least suspect.”
- Radical Muslim terrorists: Employed during the War on Terror against anyone carrying a bag on public transport. “If you see anything suspicious please contact a member of staff.”
- The persecution of Jewish people in Nazi Germany, who were thought to be secretly plotting to undermine the Reich.
- The House Un-American Activities Committee who sought to root out covert communists from American society in the 1950s.
- All diseases and viruses are unseen and the media and corporations refer to the “fight against coronavirus.”
I should say at this point, it is beside the point whether the unseen enemy exists or not. Ultimately this archetype reduces to Descartes’ evil demon hypothesis: the idea that there may at any moment be an evil demon manipulating your reality and perceptions.
Deception is an aspect of reality that is employed in daily life by spiders, lovers, conspirators and criminals. Deception and perception manipulation are facets of human experience, as are theft, parties and commerce.
The power of the ‘unseen enemy’ archetype is that it doesn’t depend on the actual existence of the perceived threat in order to be active. It is possible that:
- there may be an evil demon and
- one may perceive there to be an evil demon where there isn’t any.
This makes the ‘unseen enemy’ archetype tremendously powerful and I conjecture that propagandists and governments are well aware of its potential as a tool for directing human behaviour.
When the ‘unseen enemy’ is defined it usually becomes illegal or taboo to be a member or in any way a part of it. In the case of modern society, one of the manifestations of the ‘unseen enemy’ archetype at work is the outlawing of Neo-Nazis, ‘the far right’, racism and ‘hate’. Hate speech laws in Europe and a zero tolerance approach to ‘hate’ in certain institutions in the USA have made it either illegal or extremely taboo to be ‘racist.’
Thus the usual open signals of being racist are replaced by alleged covert signs of being racist, and the ‘unseen enemy’ can now be any member of the society.
This is reflected in popular culture (“just because you have an <insert racial group> friend, it doesn’t mean you’re not racist”) and in political language (she / he was accused of ‘harbouring hate’ in their thoughts or hearts, i.e. it is hidden due to being taboo and so potentially omnipresent).
When something unprovable (in this case, being secretly racist and, in the Middle Ages, being ‘inspired by the devil’) becomes illegal or
extremely taboo, denial is no longer a defence because it is meaningless. A denial is ‘exactly what the unseen enemy [a racist or the devil] would do’, both because being one of the unseen enemy is taboo and because by its nature the enemy tries to remain undetected.
Paradoxically, then, denial becomes proof of guilt or at least not nearly enough to prove innocence.
The criteria for what can be considered proof can then be extended to the point of absurdity and to where, more importantly, all members of the public can be suspected of being a part of the ‘unseen enemy’, unless they ‘prove’ their innocence.
This proof usually takes the form of ridiculous or pointless displays of total obedience and conformity to whatever demands some authority is making in order to manipulate the public at the time.
This opens up a space where literally anything can be taken as a signal that the person is a member of the unseen enemy and denying it. When this happens a terrifying relationship can emerge between the arbiters of justice (the authorities) and the public.
In such a situations, the authorities are permitted by the public to do ‘whatever it takes’ to exterminate the dreaded unseen enemy and to exact punishment for lack of conformity. Then, people are not only behaving in certain ways to avoid aiding or encouraging the unseen enemy but they are now behaving in certain ways to avoid punishment from authority:
the fear of the unseen enemy becomes subconsciously translated to the fear of what the authorities or society in general might do to you if they identify you as ‘one of them’.
People who don’t conform to the last detail are scorned and punished by society, sometimes out of fear that they may legitimately be a member of the unseen enemy but sometimes out of fear of what the authorities and society in general might do if they suspect association.
The enemy becomes those who don’t conform, whether or not they actually belong to the original unseen-enemy category.
Coronavirus has given governments a new opportunity to expand the category of the ‘unseen enemy’ to possibly include every member of the whole public.
This is reflected in the NHS propaganda campaign, where the slogan is a blunt order to ‘act like you’ve got it’ (or ‘conform to our demands for new behaviours in order to prove that you are not infected or at least that you are doing your best not to be infected, lest you want to become suspect’).
We are repeatedly told that any one of us may have it, which, if it exists, is true. However, whether this possibility justifies the totalitarian measures in response to it is the real question, regardless of whether anyone could have it or how many people it could kill.
What should we be more wary of, the possibility of being infected by a deadly virus or the possibility of permitting a totalitarian government takeover through unquestioning compliance to rules that violate long- held civil liberties?
A similar situation was achieved after 9/11, where any member of the public using public transport could be a radical Islamic terrorist and therefore the gradual redesign of airports to resemble total surveillance prisons was justified.
The Catholic Church brutalised medieval Europe for about a thousand years using ‘the devil’ as a kind of spiritual virus that could exist in anyone at any one time. In classic unseen-enemy fashion, those mandating conformity and obedience against evil were the agents of evil themselves.
While, in the case of the War on Terror, those vowing to take revenge on the hidden enemy that was threatening to undermine freedom and liberal values oversaw the gradual and ongoing erosion of the tradition of civil liberty in the West.
Regardless of whether the unseen enemy in its various forms exists or has existed, I find it hard to imagine an enemy so dangerous that it permits a relinquishing of basic civil liberties and totalitarian control, not even a hidden totalitarian government itself.
There may well be such primitive instincts as this article mentions, but surely the biggest driver of the current madness is the trust most people have long placed in the main media/info-tainment industry, (owned by the same perpetrators).
The real enemy of society is selfish laziness, addiction to “convenience” (how many here still route their private communications through google mail?) and enjoyment over everything else. The seeds were sown long ago.
Another aspect, though I’m not sure how big a factor it is –
look at the number of whistleblowers who are independent or retired (Bhakdi, Yeadon) and consider if debt is another way to keep people in line.
Give someone a senior position, and a large mortgage, then they are likely to stay quiet and complicit, rather than become homeless. Or massive student/graduate debt…
One reason perhaps why house prices were blown up to such ridiculous levels.
Certainly an interesting article.
What concerns me is the potential (or reality) that we talk mostly among ourselves – not that we don’t need the support we get from the like-minded.
Twice before I’ve tried to post a link to a good site which looks a good fit for anyone who may be on the verge of asking questions, as most of us were a year ago – it includes a printable leaflet (on vaccines, the end-game of the lock-downs) to give to anyone you’re talking with, or to leave on a bus etc.
The fact that it has several links to offG articles may not stop them from blocking it again, but maybe third time lucky https://write.as/what-is-going-on/rna-vaccines
« The Catholic Church brutalised medieval Europe for about a thousand years using ‘the devil’ as a kind of spiritual virus.. »
Such sweeping generalization does the argument no favours.
Devil or no devil, evil is a reality as is the mass engagement in history with the « diabolical » and fear of the other, the outsider, the unknown.
Separating reason from the affective in relation to such is still an existential hard nut for humanity to crack. As humans we still carry the primitive fears of our ancestors and politicians and so called experts are very able to stimulate them for their nefarious purposes. In effect we still fear hobgoblins and hang witches albeit digitally..
By the way for anyone interested, received the following from a newspaper I now write for, the Lightpaper and they asked to pass on the link: Im not quite sure how it works, but could be of use…
Any initiative bypassing the banking network, middlemen, and so on, is worth looking into.
https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/freetrade-app
Vaccination Is The Hope Of The Hopeless!
This forced global vaccination program is only a business at best.
It is only giving ignorant, fearful people hope.
Your hope is blind!
These so called vaccines do not prevent contraction or transmission of disease.
Therefore these products do not vaccinate.
These ‘vaccines’ are really untested mRNA gene therapies, which are not approved and are licensed for emergency use only.
Do you all wish to remain ignorant, stupid and possibly damaged test subjects!
Compliance needs obedience.
Obedience means slavery.
You have just to follow, you are not to doubt, you are not to question, you have just to be an unconscious robot.
Obedience teaches you blindness.
Obedience teaches you unintelligence.
Obedience keeps you retarded.
Obedience takes away the very base of growth, it simply orders you.
It is an exercise in destroying intelligence.
Obedience is basically used by politicians, religions, educationalists, parents.
They are all destroying your intelligence, and they are making a great value of obedience.
Obedience is a disease far more dangerous than any cancer, because cancer can be cured, can be operated on.
But once you get caught into the net of obedience, there is no cure for you.
To keep the status quo of the society as it is, with no change, to keep billions of people in spiritual slavery.
Total obedience is required.
Those who are obedient have to be rewarded and those who are not obedient have to be punished.
That is the way to create obedience.
Naturally, sooner or later, particularly younger people start feeling that all this obedience is nothing but a strategy to impose slavery.
They react, and move to the other extreme.
Then they start making disobedience the law of life.
Disobedience is only reaction.
If there is no obedience imposed on you, disobedience will disappear automatically because there is nothing to disobey.
Politicians are forcing obedience on their own citizens, which will really create mass disobedience.
But politicians need mass disobedience as an excuse to enforce their sinister global plan of mass prosecution, detention and genocide of all non-group-think citizens who dare to disobey them!
This world is run by the cunning, by the heartless and the cruel.
Watch any politician, they are power-mad.
They are all drunk.
And certainly the alcohol that is created out of power is more dangerous than any alcohol that comes out of grapes.
These power maniacs are the most dangerous people in the world.
And great power is dangerous in the hands of those who have no love.
Your so-called leaders are not leaders but murderers.
But people have become completely uncaring, unfeeling; they don’t care at all!
They have by-passed their heart.
They don’t go through the heart, they only live in their head, their intellect, their mind.
They have avoided their heart.
Intellect has no heart.
Therefore the life and the world created by intellect will also be heartless.
If you want to succeed in politics, you have to forget completely that there is something called a heart within you.
You cannot use your emotions, because you need the utmost heartlessness and hardness to be in politics.
You need excessive, aggressive thoughts, love will be of no value.
These politicians who profess to know what’s best for humanity, are hardhearted, ruthless and cruel.
Genocide is resorted to without the slightest compunction!
Truman gave the order to drop the atom bomb on Hiroshima.
Next morning, the journalists surrounded Truman and asked, “Could you sleep peacefully last night?”
Truman said, “Very peacefully, as I heard that Hiroshima and Nagasaki had been turned into ashes, and that Japan would surrender, immediately I went to sleep peacefully for the first time.”
None of those journalists even asked, “One hundred and twenty thousand people have been killed and you could sleep peacefully?Are you a human being or something else?”
Every day people go on becoming more and more heartless.
If there is no love within you, then whatever you do will be evil.
But if there is love within you, then whatever you do, it cannot be evil.
If power is in the hands of loving persons, then life grows, and if power is in the hands of a loveless person, then life will become only a graveyard and nothing else.
As I look around the world, and at all your politicians.
I have to ask.
Where is the love!
“As I look around the world, and at all your politicians.
Where is the love!”
They chose to worship at the altar of mammon, from that, they perpetually degrade existentially. Remember, people chose to support those politicians. The politicians merely embody their psyche in manifested form.
As for the love? Misused, shunned, distant and abjected. Emptied and expired. Much like my belief and faith in humans. Merely another reaction.
No monuments or legacies will be allowed to remain and absolution they can never find
Oh right, God isn’t giving a son to this world. You people are immensely stupid to even suggest such a thing.
Omnipresent Perception, I use quartz for that, btw. There is nowhere to hide. No mask will veil.
“Truman said, “Very peacefully, as I heard that Hiroshima and Nagasaki had been turned into ashes, and that Japan would surrender, immediately I went to sleep peacefully for the first time.”
Oh, also, since I switched from the Jesus part to the Satan part of the JesuSatan archetype…I brought something with me.
One of my fellow alien friends (in sweden) suggested 70% of the world will be nuked.
Really, you are sure you want a vaccine?
https://www.globalresearch.ca/immunologist-pfizer-moderna-vaccines-could-cause-long-term-chronic-illness/5736916
As the economy and environment (including weather) deteriorate, irrationality promoted by psychotics will flourish.
“We are repeatedly told that any one of us may have it, which, if it exists, is true. However, whether this possibility justifies the totalitarian measures in response to it is the real question”
—
I think the real question, would be to establish Fact – that would require a presentation of all evidence .
But as those who engage in threats and fear to prove their case are unwilling to enter into equitable debate. – it would be remiss of us to believe anything they announce.
Q: Who are real “unseen” enemies of the people in COVID era?
A: The same as before COVID era.
Tocqueville and Mills, identified hidden menacing power structure of fused state and private tyranny [also called Deep State] and its rules of control that are hidden, subtle unutterable, unspoken about. The power that denies itself as power under guise of false free choice and propaganda of democratic participation or claim of imperative and responsibility to protect.
The mere existence or if necessary exertion of this hidden power is the key ingredient in fragmenting population, producing masses of “sheeple” who lack capacity of self-understanding or even recognizing that they are being directly controlled both individually and collectively. As a result they acquire irrational/self-defeating behavior within a political realm including disorientation assaulting victims of power while supporting executioners as saviors.
Such a behavior or habit is aimed solely to quell an urge, or addiction to escapism into certain politically induced motions of complete allegiance, or submission instigated by dread of elite’s revenge, alienation and needs be, a threat to their very physical survival as rejected, abandoned and ignored, [even by terrorized in fear family members themselves], and ultimately treated as menacing strangers to the society stripped of their humanity often targets of political or socioeconomically instigated intimidation and violence as they became labeled as collaborators of invisible enemy.
Following the cruel, unjust, inequitable laws, regulations or outright imperial decrees as well as meaningless Voting rituals are examples of those motions engraved, instilled in any totalitarian culture also taught to all American newborns like a Bible of American political religion by their mothers petrified of loosing their households on a whim of oligarchy or illness and fearful, full of loathing fathers, frightened of losing jobs on a whim of elite’s caprice, green hype or COVID fad, consumed with a siege mentality, prone to violence and mistrust of other fellow human beings.
Most of Americans are politically “monkey” trained from their crib to the grave so they succumb to a totalitarian culture they are fed with. They are regurgitating fantastic tales of noble, brilliant and rich elites, gaslighting lies about worthless themselves and country they live in , blatant medial fabrications of present, past and future they have been told or shown, implied or imposed on them at home, at school, at work, in Church, on internet or MSM media, sports activities, by government, military and elsewhere without a shred of deeper thought. It is fundamental characteristic of totalitarian society of control where choice has been “happily” limited to a razor-thin slice of unreality. COVID is just a thinnest slice of such unreality.
Fearing wrath of hidden powers Americans are told to believe so they believe, they are told to get test so they get test, they are told to vax so they vax and finally they are told to forget evil they suffer so they forget.
We must not forget this Orwellian war on humanity.
.
OPERATION COVIDIUS is starting to deliver…
One feels bad giving a positive note to this information (its only to the author of the comment for letting us know of where all this is leading us to) as though we were glad he had committed suicide, but the mental health issues are now widespread.
And did you know in the the great reset page of WEF (I think thats where I saw this) they have a section about that. Evidently this is going to result in even more profits for the pharmaceuticals, and you can more easily control someone with mental health issues, make him even less in control of himself by giving him drugs that affect the brain and hence his mind…
I’m gonna go out on a limb here and state that personally I believe Jordan Peterson and all of the Intellectual dark web cult leaders to be controlled opposition designed to dumb dow public debate and steer people away from asking the questions that matter.
They all talk such mainstream narrative nonsense and yet claim to be “intellectual”. YouTube and other big tech platforms heavily promote their cult and yet they claim to be censored and kept in the “dark” 😂 The only correct label in their fraudulent name is “web” because of the web of deceit they spin.
A thought came to me some time ago ‘a world wide web’ was thrown out. Then we get computer ‘viruses’ ‘Trojan horses…….it seems a strange thing…but has anyone ever noticed how Bill Gates gets really agitated with perverse excitment before he says something really horrible.
It’s undiluted sadism. You’re seeing the bespectacled worm turn.60 years of vengefulness is available now as he had enough money to by the key to the weapons cupboard..
Brian rose of London real is a joke. He thinks he’s banned from YouTube because he’s a free thinker against Covid but he has adverts on YouTube!
how much did he make from that interview 1.5 million pounds in donations
now was you aware he London real CREEP ex banker who got a conscious.!?
copy striked peoples uploads who uploaded the David icke interview when David siad do it.
them London reals scream i been censored whilst censoring others
never like the creep from day one
I enjoyed reading this piece by Noble which provides another perspective with which to view the stunned obedience of the masses to the lie of C19.
When whole populations have been captured by the “unseen enemy”archetype, malevolence follows in many forms from bullying cops to snitching neighbours…all seeking the purity of belonging to the herd and sittething on the right side of god almighty…the state.
Writers on this website always talk about protesting the current situation and just ending lockdowns because there’s no real threat. Cases of COVID-19 have been soaring over winter, and these people believe that more human to human contact is the solution. Whether or not you believe in COVID-19, there has been a massive increase in excess mortality this winter, with intensive care departments across the UK became overwhelmed with patients with an unusual bilateral pneumonia. People on this website do not offer solutions to these problems, and instead try and convince everyone that nothing is happening and that the solution is to do nothing. Instead of listening to experts and people with years of experience in these fields, they argue that we should do nothing. When faced with overwhelming evidence that we are in a pandemic, or any crisis for that matter, conspiracy theorists say that we should do nothing. They offer no solutions to any problems.
I am interested in what all the people who are convinced that this is going to be the ‘New Normal’ say in the future when most people have been vaccinated, they are all doing fine, and we are out of lockdowns for good. I guess at that point they will go back to convincing people that climate change isn’t real.
“Whether or not you believe in COVID-19, there has been a massive increase in excess mortality this winter, with intensive care departments across the UK became overwhelmed with patients with an unusual bilateral pneumonia.”
Definitely has nothing to do with flu “vaccines” and then covid “vaccines”, along with policy. Especially because it coincided perfectly.
Hey, did you hear they made some changes to the flu vaccines in places earlier last year? Isn’t that neat. How much info you got on that?
So yeah Bob. Sorry but you struck out on your first pitch. You ain’t going home.
https://youtu.be/HM7GlTfGn5o?t=66
Just like that guy says.
I love me some grapes
The people in hospital are the ones who haven’t been vaccinated!
😂 you’re hilarious! Have you read anything on this website in the last 12 months? I apologise if you’re being ironic but judging by your first comment I think you’re serious. Please my friend do some research. Start by reading some of the articles published on this website concerning Covid. You might learn something.
That should be a compulsory condition of entry to the site for all prospective shills!!
Getting you to pay for Covid debt and compensation is a good solution. Have you got a house coz there is young people who need houses?
Bob..there’s a fire in your loft….XXX
Hello 77th Brigade! I know one thing for certain is that you haven’t and won’t have the vaccine
PEOPLE in hospital? Since when?
What is a Hospital?
Wow, you opened my mind mate!
Mortii tai de sclav!
Bob…..fuck off..!!
Covid 19 has the same mortality rate as flu. Therefore none of the measures are justified on any level.
Allow Prof Dr John Ioannidis to explain. He is the world’s number one data scientist.
“Global infection fatality rate is 0.15‐0.20% (0.03‐0.04% in those <70 years)”
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/eci.13423n
Ioannidis’s profile and accolades:
https://profiles.stanford.edu/john-ioannidis
Interestingly flu has all but disappeared. This is where the wheels start to well and truly fall off the official narrative. They want us to believe that flu has disappeared, but Covd 19 which has exactly the same symptoms as flu, is rampant at the same time. So no flu, loads of covid 19, same symptoms. You would have to be a serious moron to buy into this crap.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jan/10/gp-england-drop-common-cold-flu-cases-coronavirus-restrictions
They are not vaccines, they are experimental, life threatening gene editing therapies which breach the Nuremberg Code drawn up in the wake of Nazi Germany. Nazi Germany was so sick and evil it’s enough to make you cry. It’s now starting to re-emerge, under the guise of covid. Shills like you should be ashamed of yourself.
0.2% fatality rate means 1 in 500 people die from the virus. Considering how infectious COVID-19 is, that would be a lot of people dying.
If everyone in the UK got it, that would be 133,300 deaths. We’re about to go above that figure, so clearly the fatality rate you’ve given is an underestimate.
No that’s the rate determined by the very best in the business of data scence, not the crooks wheeled out by HMG. In the under 70s the rate is actually lower than flu at 0.03%. The average age of covid death is well into the 80s. It is ridiculous that the whole of society should have to suspend their live for the sake of people who are so old. This country has a high death rate because this country has the most corrupt, bent, fraudulent method of counting deaths. They also abuse the PCR test more than anyone else by running it at 45 cycles. You are backing liars and criminals. Their system of counting deaths is designed to push the tally up as much as they can get away with.
Now fuck off and take your Pfizer vaccine, you lowlife piece of shit
A very emotional diatribe but I prefer to be convinced with data, not emotion. Can you back up your claims with data? If yes then I will begin to take you seriously.
Here is the data on mortality over the last year from the Office for National Statistics: https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/bulletins/deathsregisteredweeklyinenglandandwalesprovisional/weekending29january2021#deaths-registered-by-week
Note how the number of deaths this winter are far higher than the 5 year average.
And in which age category? And was it the same as that just given the vaccine?
Oh and if you think excess deaths are bad in 2020, then you really must have been shitting yourself in 2008 and every preceeding year before that.
Stop wasting everyone’s time with your rather stupid posts.
Clearly not enough people have died for you this year. I apologise for wanting less people to die.
There are no verified cases of anyone dying post vaccination, but there are many verifiable cases of people dying post COVID-19.
Bob said: “There are no verified cases of anyone dying post vaccination, but there are many verifiable cases of people dying post COVID-19.”
Eh?
I think you must have constructed that sentence in a hurry. Everyone dies at some time. If we view life as a time-ordered series of events everyone dies after some event or other. Therefore there will be many many people dying after vaccination, just as there are many many people who die after a private postal PCR test spits out a positive. The question in both cases is: is there a causal link? Are we comparing the cases fairly?
Bob said: “Clearly not enough people have died for you this year. I apologise for wanting less people to die.”
It is uncontroversial even amongst pro-vaxxers that vaccines cause injury and death. (eg https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25427992/ ). So you need to be quite certain that your proposed intervention has a substantially lower death and injury rate, amongst comparable segments of the population, than the illness you are attempting to prevent. Since the segment of the population affected by Covid by far the worst is the over 80s, and the least the under 70s, how do you justify pushing the vaccine on the under 70s? Are you sure your ardent desire to preserve an 80-year old’s life is not directly shortening a 50-year old’s life?
Posted this in response to another of your comments, but just to make sure you don’t miss it …
These are the official UK govt vaccine adverse reaction statistics.
You’ll note that the UK govt has recorded 143 deaths attributed to the vaccine. Do try to keep up.
I know and it’s your fault. Putting masks on people, terrorising them, making them stay indoors, poisoning them etc. There is millions of people who need compensation for a whole year trashed and all the harm you have caused. You need to pay for a martial plan to create eco settlements and a bright future.
What do you say to the families of those who have lost people due to COVID-19? Are they government shills? Are they lying? Or was their loved one just going to die anyway?
And what do *you* say to the family of this gentleman?
‘Perfectly Healthy’ Florida Doctor Dies Weeks After Getting Pfizer COVID Vaccine
But I thought this was a once in a century pandemic? 2020 saw the highest excess mortality in the UK since, wait for it… 2009. Scary shit, I know.
I’m sorry that not enough people have died this year for you to think intervention is necessary.
“You know how in a game of football 10 men often play better than 11? Perkins, we’re asking you to be that one man. Perkins, I want you to lay down your life. We need a futile gesture at this stage”.
https://youtu.be/Y5YW4qKOAVM
Bob,
You don’t see anything odd in the fact that the death rate is decreasing just before lockdown in March, then suddenly rises after lockdown?
I remember seeing 1000 deaths a day in April 2020, well after lockdown was implemented. Deaths rise about 2-3 weeks after cases rise, so this makes sense to me.
Are you not troubled by the above average increase in deaths at home and in care homes during this period of lockdown? Do you have complete faith that the increased amount of testing, using just the PCR test provided by private companies, gave an accurate picture of the prevalence of clinical Covid infection? Do you see no problems at all with the definition of a Covid19 death as someone who dies of any cause whatsoever within 28 days of a positive PCR test?
It is the vaccine that is killing people this year. 2 other countries using the same vaccine have an outbreak of the “UK variant”
There is no evidence that the vaccine causes death.
Is there evidence that the vaccine prevents death?
From those well known conspiracy theorists – the British Govt:
Official statistics of vaccine side effects so far.
It seems the British Govt disagrees with you regarding no evidence of death attributable to the vaccine – they have recorded 143. And that’s without care home deaths being taken into account.
Where are you getting your information? Because it clearly isn’t from official UK Govt figures.
“We know who is enjoying their tin foil face diaper.”
There are none so blind as those who will not see …
This could obviously go both ways. However, suffice it to say that; never in the field of human endeavour have so many governments, worldwide, been singing from the same song-sheet, simultaneously. It reeks of Event 201… That alone should raise one’s suspicions. Moreover, you show me how punishing 99.98% of healthy people by way of isolation and lock-downs helps the infected/ill, and I’ll show you a zombie.
Thinking about this yesterday and actually there is precedent set for this lockstep bullshit, see The War on Drugs and The War on Terror.
Two more psyops of international scope aimed at keeping people scared and stupid and concentrating wealth where the ruling elite want it to be concentrated, firstly, through their drug trafficking and dealing businesses and secondly through vast amounts of public money spent on pointless weapons of aggression to be used on brown people somewhere in the world, all with the accompanying corporate media brainwashing to keep the herd trembling, drunk, fat and racist. Both started in America with the UK as a little playground bully cheerleader. So many parallels to what is happening now, and it demolishes the argument that “there must be a big bad virus out there because there is no way that governments worldwide would all do something so contrary to their interests”, which is one I’ve heard from more than one Branch Covidian who I have debated with.
If you look at this set of twats that we have in political power in the UK for example, it is blatantly obvious that what they are doing is completely within their interests. Just like everything else they’ve ever done. They only do what’s good for them. Public servants, my arse.
”conspiracy theorists say that we should do nothing. They offer no solutions to any problems.”
The solution is ‘do nothing’.
Bob wrote: “When faced with overwhelming evidence that we are in a pandemic, or any crisis for that matter, conspiracy theorists say that we should do nothing. They offer no solutions to any problems.”
I’ve seen plenty of solutions suggested, just not the ‘magic bullet’ of the ‘vaccine’ and the sledgehammer of the lockdown.
Below is my own summary so opinions will differ but I’ve seen different expressions of the following:
1). Physically protect the vulnerable – primarily the elderly and immuno-compromised.
2). Encourage healthy lifestyle and diet: exercise, social interaction, fresh air and sunlight, plenty of fresh vegetables and fruit, regular sleep, manageable work.
3). Take vitamin D, C, Zinc supplements if you are not getting enough from your diet.
4). Keep the economy open. Keep schools and universities open. Keep the hospitals and surgeries running for all patients.
By the way, as a test of where you’re coming from, do you believe that it was a vaccine, and only a vaccine, in each case that reduced the death rate from smallpox, polio, measles, whooping cough to negligible levels in developed countries in the late 19th to mid 20th centuries?
Don’t get the vaccines. They are killing people.
SAVE LIVES====PROTECT THE ELDERLY====END THE VACCINES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jpx5aDVK4IdL/
Cases may have been soaring, but how many of them are bogus given that the tests used to produce these “cases” are not fit for purpose and most of the so-called “cases” are asymptomatic and thus, until the current hysteria started, wouldn’t even have been classed as “cases” by medical science?
With biosecurity totalitarianism spreading all around us, it is worthwhile to spare a thought about Hitler’s bathing habits.
As Jordan Peterson points out in his 2017 lecture, Hitler had a panic fear of germs and bathed up to four times a day.
Such disgust and fear are symptomatic of totalitarian figures.
The Third Reich was about biopolitics, the pure race. „The pure healthy national body, der gesunde Volkskörper, consisted of Volksgenossen, people’s comrades, who had to follow absurd rules and regulations to show their allegiance to the state. My Gran told me Jews were forbidden by law to enter a wood,“den deutschen Wald“, the trees should not be defiled.
Now we have the Corona Polizei catching people tobogganing on ski hills or forbidden skating for endangering the health of the nation. This is happening in the Hartz Mountains in Germany and in Toronto. It´s global totalitarianism under the pretext of public health.
African
There was a small African minority in Germany during the Reich and the war. They were treated well. Hitler also supported the Indian freedom movement. It should also be pointed out that Germany never had a chance against the combined might of the Soviet, British and American empires.
Yes, what’s healthy about forcing people to wear a mask and smother their hands with chemicals and stop them from hugging their neighbour.
The entire lockdown script mimics the creation of the Third Reich, with everyone a suspect of disease and impurity.
Are you sure you want a vaccine.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/could-spike-protein-moderna-pfizer-vaccines-cause-blood-clots-brain-inflammation-heart-attacks/5737069
Forgot
I am sorry I forgot to enclose the word vaccine in quotes.
On the right lower corner of your post there’s an edit button, a gear. You can edit posts for several minutes, then it gets locked.
Thanks for the tip.
The Vaccine is Safe
Man collapses and dies 25 minutes after having the Covid vaccine – David Icke
You hear about the 1 person dying 25 minutes after the vaccine, but how about the millions of people in Israel and the UK who have all been fine after receiving the vaccine?
“…people in Israel and the UK who have all been fine after receiving the vaccine?”
I guess that depends on your definition of “fine”, requires a bit of mental juggling to try and justify the strange sudden increases in elderly deaths, probably even generally “covid” cases.
The “vaccine” was introduced, and we know “vaccines” are for your health, so it couldn’t be that. Despite there being no other obvious reason, other than EMF. And other vaccines. And shit like that.
Especially when they are specifically designed to hijack protein production (while being toxic in and of themselves) so that your body can produce numerous forms of broken/toxified/”viral” proteins now, when before it didn’t, what a bonus of “vaccine” protection for FREE…except you pay for it, btw. Coz tax, also.
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/race-for-a-vaccine/side-effects-of-covid-19-vaccine-trail-participant-speaks-out/2417356/
“UCSF Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said 25-50% of 75,000 patients involved in the Pfizer and Moderna trials experienced some side effects. Fifteen percent of them were more serious and needed more than a day to recover.
Pretty good odds those. And that’s from biased bullshit trials, too! Extra assurance.
“It’s your body’s immune system trying to get activated because it’s seeing this new thing and the way that it gets activated is the way you’re feeling which is inflammation,” Chin-Hong said. “The virus is not in the vaccine, this vaccine is completely infection-free.”
Inflammation is a sign of toxic shit, in case it isn’t obvious. No worries there then. He also sounds SUPER LEGIT scientismic like. If I didn’t know better, I would think Trump said that. The Chinese health “expert”, AKA Guanold Dump.
And yes, the “virus” is not in the “vaccine”. Other than if you get the “vaccine”, your body is completely infection producing the “viral” crap, when it shouldn’t. AND it happens to be based on complete bullshit. With even the proposed function of the “virus” it’s “against” being completely mythical!
I can see how well people have “evolved”.
This is a complete misunderstanding of how the immune system works. The vaccine contains bits from the viral DNA which your immune system recognises as foreign. Your body then produces cells to which can target and destroy these bits from the virus; this causes the ‘inflammation’. It’s basically tricking your body into thinking there’s an infection, but as there is no virus in the vaccine, there is no replication of this DNA in the body, so the foreign DNA is quickly cleared. When you get exposed to the real virus, your body can quickly mount an immune response before the virus has the chance to replicate, therefore you don’t become unwell.
We have data on vaccine side effects, and they look fine. Some people do get side effects which may leave them feeling a bit unwell for a day or 2, but when compared to how long COVID-19 knocks you out for, and the high risk of death from COVID-19, the vaccine is definitely the safer of the 2 options.
Take up another hobby Bob……FFS…..
Keep drinking the Kool Aid Bob!
Global
We are in a global Jonestown at present. The “vaccine” is the Kool Aid.
(I am not sure that the official Jonestown story is true. Those pictures of all those corpses all face down.)
Unfortunately it’s Bob’s world! There are so many of them, we are outnumbered!
The covid vaccine… NEW with FRAUDULENE.
What you peddle is kids fairy tale for pro-vaxing cult members.
Suffice to say that untested never used before mRNA Covid vaccine is not a vaccine, it does as not neutralize virus, does not stop it from reproduction allowing infection to grown and spread but what is worse that it turns human cell into hybrid cell containing non human proteins (only one of spike protein, S1, not other all binding proteins) that in case of mRNA vaccines express themselves on a surface of human cell.
Yes, human cells infected by mRNA lipid particles grow spikes. The mRNA infected Human cell with viral spikes attached to cell surface presents itself to immune cells as non-human cell and is being marked by cytokines as foreign organism designated to destruction by lymphocytes. TCD8.
This mRNA vaccine in fact purposefully induces limited but potentially deadly autoimmune response with potential of death.
What cultists of vaccines do not what to acknowledge is that all vaccinations themselves are useless if:
1. vaccinated Person’s immune system is not healthy at the time of vaccination and does not respond as expected or vaccine itself produces autoimmune response and adverse health effects or organ damage and,
2. At the time of actual infection with pathogen vaccinated person’s immune system is severely weaken by past disease or, is engaged in fighting other serious disease or conditions like trauma, or environmental pollution impact respiratory diseases or poisoning or malnutrition or psychological stress even in moderate to high levels.
There is no guarantee that any vaccines will work despite acceptable initial immune response to vaccination (immunogenicity) when cancer patients under treatment (or out of treatment) are exposed to pathogens like influenza or coronaviruses as plenty of studies indicate. Flu vaccine recommended to elderly is only 25% effective.
in fact it could be worse and vaccines may actually prevent appropriate immune response of vaccinated people with specific antibodies targeting virus or bacteria because of pathogen priming phenomenon and ADE with fatality rate of about 50%. In other words vaccines may increase infection and hence their development averages 15 years to examine all possibilities of all adverse effects.
Conceptually Vaccinations are merely deeply flawed risky and only temporary band aids not a cure. Real cure for infectious diseases and all diseases is healthy immune system of healthy person and preventive campaign to that end is the real effort to fight real pandemics.
I don’t know the specifics of the way the vaccine works, but what I do know is that in trials of the vaccine, the rate of infection was much lower in those vaccinated than in those not vaccinated. Furthermore there were almost not cases of serious adverse reactions, indicating to me that the vaccine is both safe and effective.
“I don’t know the specifics of the way the vaccine works … [but I’m going to argue in favour of it anyway]”
Subtext: I don’t understand science, but I believe the manufacturers when they say their products are safe and governments can confidently pay them billions in taxpayers’ money to provide them. After all, why would the manufacturers lie? Just because all of them have a long history of lying, and have the fine receipts to prove it, doesn’t mean they’re lying this time. Besides, the BBC and the Guardian said it’s safe.
Or, you could be something a little more sinister. In which case, I’d get onto the scripting cell and tell them to up their game as you’re getting slaughtered out here.
A 2006 review of 51 studies concluded that flu vaccines worked no better than placebos in children 6-23 months old. – Dr Mae-Wan Ho & Prof Joe Cummins, 2009 letter to Chief Medical Officer of UK wrt. swine flu
The following from Cildren’s Health Defense 2020-05:
The evidence seems to discourage flu vaccination in healthy adults as a routine public health measure -Cochrane Collaboration meta-analysis of published studies, 2010 which it reiterated in 2014
Repeated annual vaccination for flu reduces resistance, at least to certain variants -US CDC 2014-09
The overwhelming majority of published research shows that getting a flu vaccine annually may increase the risk of contracting flu or flu-like illnesses; the vaccine increases the risk from covid-19 -US military “study” 2020-01
The flu vaccine increased transmission of the flu virus by >6 times through breath -in US PNAS 2018-01-18
The flu vaccine is sold with warnings on potential effects: immune, allergic, muscular, respiratory, skin, vascular, neurological and psychiatric diseases. E.g. convulsions, narcolepsy and Guillen-Barre Syndrome. Cochrane Collaboration emphasised the lack of evaluation for GBS
The warnings mention the lack of safety studies for pregnant and nursing women. Yet, US CDC recommends the vaccine for pregnant women.
The flu vaccines ccount for nearly a quarter of compensation paid from US Vaccine Injury Compensation Fund -2010 research that US HHS funded
The risk of death from Covid is only high if you are over 80. Also, there are now several effective treatments.
People over the age of 80 still matter. Also, many people under the age of 80 have died, especially those with underlying conditions.
COVID-19 doesn’t just kill, it can leave people with long term complications, and it also means that hospitals become overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients meaning they can’t take patients with other conditions.
OK, I’ll bite. You are right, Bob, people over 80 do matter. It appears that had they been treated with oxygen, anti-inflammatories, zinc, erythromycin, hydroxychloraquine, and/or other protocols, they may have had a better chance at survival.
I would wager that some elderly have died with “covid” on the death certificate trumping other comorbidities. And possibly, really, with influenza or pneumonia.
Younger people with other health conditions have succumbed to covid19. Possibly, again, with influenza or pneumonia.
In any case, whatever the actual numbers, it still did not and does not warrant the drastic tyrannical Constitution-busting, anti-human, and disgustingly hypocritical measures that have been taken.
The narrative is a fraud.
Pro sports being allowed proves it. The superbowl proves it. Politicians traveling and breaking the rules that they invent and enforce proves it.
I watched Saturday Night Live the other day. The current episode. No masks. How come performers in skits with other performers do not have to wear masks or keep 6 feet apart? Where is the logic, Bob?
If this was a real pandemic we would all know it and believe it.
You might find that it is not a virus that causes the inflammation, but a toxin that has upset the body’s homeostasis, hence the action of the saponins such as exosomes to clean out the detritus from the damaged cells.
https://whatreallymakesyouill.com
Virus is not in the vaccine because no one has isolated it.
In Israel, 1/3 of Jews have been vaccinated, the highest percentage in world. Cases and deaths have grown exponentially since the exercise began. Despite almost no air travel to Israel, “UK mutation” makes up are 80% of new cases. As Israelis refuse further jabs, the vaccination centres are now empty. Arabs not provided with the vaccine are healthier than vaccinated Jews.
Vaccine for what ?
Bob…Fuck off ….
Gilad Atzmon writes:
“The combined number of vaccinated Israelis and those who recovered from COVID in the past should have provided Israel with a relatively strong herd immunity, enough to defeat the virus or at least reduce its reproduction rate. But the facts on the ground suggest the complete opposite. The transmission rate in Israel is higher than pretty much anywhere else. In fact the troubling correlation between mass vaccination and illness suggests that the more you vaccinate, the more COVID cases you find.”
Hardly a picture of success
https://gilad.online/writings/2021/2/7/israels-third-lockdown-a-spectacle-of-failure
Bob you along with the other 90% are the reason we Are in this mess
That applies in both cases: you are a complete idiot or you get you paycheck from the 77cunts.
Put you mask on,turn on the tv and hide under your bad.
I think it’s accurate to suggest that the majority of people who come to sites like this to voice their disgust and anger about the pandemic have long since realised it isn’t a pandemic. The virus isn’t a real virus and the pandemic isn’t an accurate label for the so called ‘damage’ we are only told ( never shown )it’s doing. It would follow then, that the general opinion is that the doubters believe it’s all a cover ; a misdirection to buy time while a deeper, darker agenda is realised. This is called, for convenience’ the ‘great reset’.
This is the nearest thing to a clue that the politicians are allowed to give us. The Cryptocracy are careful script writers and they have to keep in closer, more regular contact with the Behavioural Scientists. It’s an old trick now, I know; add ‘Science’ to anything and we have to take it seriously. It has ‘gravitas’. In the old days it was Behavioural Psychologists and Social Psychologists. But they’re self- explanatory. The reason they have re-christened yet another lie, is because we’d ask the question :
”erm..excuse me..why do we need to let psychologists lead the war against a virus. It’s bad enough we let a software magnate decide on the strategy to defeat it isn’t it ?”
So there’s the crux. It’s all a psyop. it’s a ‘Psychological Operation’. A much- loved, much-used method of manipulation of the thoughts, therefore behaviour, of the masses. The Germans virtually invented it. The US became addicted to it. It was an inevitable marriage of two ugly bitches. And this is why we can call the coronavirus / covid 19 scam ‘invisible’. We can use the ‘nothing to see here‘ line safely.
How we think, and what we imagine, and what we fear, are all private little events that occur in our private thoughts. Nobody can see them because they aren’t ‘out there’ either.
This project is about using fear to break down individual minds. About bringing the wall down one brick at a time. Fear is inexpensive, invisible and as powerful as the threat of a bombing raid to a population if utilised carefully and monitored often.
During the 2009/10 ‘swine flu’ pandemic, SAGE received advice from a subgroup called the Scientific Pandemic Influenza group on Behaviour and Communications (SPI-B&C).That group was reconvened on 13 February 2020. . This time, its remit was limited to behaviour and it was renamed the Scientific Pandemic Influenza group on Behaviour.
The group was tasked with providing advice on how to ‘help’ people to adhere to the interventions which government demands. ( There’s that doublethink / doublespeak again. The word ‘adhere’ used in the same sentence as ‘demands’ can only mean ‘obedience’.
Here’s the one line that gives their game away :
So, assume without knowledge that some, or many might be ‘complacent'( in other words see through the game). So, disregarding the real fear of the majority who do believe the pandemics killing us all, increase the fear and sense of threat. Don’t explain that it’s important to remain as rational as possible. Just keep the fear up. ( note there’s no talk about the actual virus here or how to combat it).
It was announced on 17 April 202 that the Government and the newspaper industry have formed a three-month advertising partnership called All in, all together to help “keep the public safe and the nation united” throughout the Covid-19 ‘pandemic’. And the ‘together’ meme was born( long before we knew the pandemic would still be around that long).
Fear can turn the sufferer into a suicide bomber. It doesn’t need to be tweaked dramatically, just ‘topped up’, so to speak, consistently. The length of time the fear sits and festers is what does the real damage to someone. It will eat away. The will erodes as the fear becomes heavier. The imagination creates all manner of dark scenarios and gets in the way of rationality. It becomes an obstacle course just to get through a day.
The longer it continues, the more the need for rescue intensifies. Then, when you are all but on your knees, the rescuer suddenly comes and sells you his magic. You don’t ask questions; you don’t add up the possible costs. The freedom you believe you used to have has become priceless in a ‘you-don’t know-what-you-got-’til-it’s-gone’ way. You’ll deal.
—
—
—
The NWO has been running the show for a long time. But now they have no fear of reprisal or dissent as they know they have an unbeatable hand. What weapons are available to the counter culture ? We can ‘just say no’ all day. They’ll just say the same when we want food and money. As for weapons- David only beat Goliath in a story.
A document exists but has no author attached to it ( but espouses Freemasonic ideology loudly). It’s called Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars.
This is what we are living in now. This is a global ritual lifting Science to it’s throne. The apotheosis of the God( Gaia) agreed upon and designed 200 years ago in the more elite of the Freemasonic lodges. Those that spawned the families of Newton, Darwin and Galton and the epistemology of natural selection ( no God, no soul, no master to answer to)
This is the biggest part of any reset. A God consisting of quantifiable constituents. One we can see. It’s priests are wearing white lab jackets. It’s politicians are demoted to the role of messengers and ‘admin’ .
The rest of us will be [forcibly] imbued with the scientific ‘blood’ of our ‘father [ land] ‘ in the form of chips, wires and nano. In this way he will be in us and we will be part of him. Forever and ever, Man is about to become extinct and replaced by an unthinking creature programmed to comply and lose any desire or ability to procreate. The elite have decided that either a God or Evolution got it wrong you see.
Thanks, in regard to “Here’s the one line that gives their game away” do you have a link to such document?
Hello epic, thanks…
It’s short notice but I’ll dig the originals out later. But i think these will do it.
In terms of what they euphemistically term ‘adherence’ they decided it needed to ‘shape perception’s. In other words, increase fear.
Interestingly they were off the press two weeks before we( UK) were told of any lockdowns or pandemic. Given the amount of contributors and time needed to produce the papers, it seems fair to assume it was ready to go months before the ‘ virus’ arrived.
Two links to copy
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/887651/07-role-of-behavioural-science-in-the-coronavirus-outbreak.pdf
this one shows the thinking behind the use of ‘models’ to do the same job ( step forward Neal Ferguson) :
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/896721/10-spi-b-insights-on-self-isolation-and-household-isolation.pdf
This is what you requested , Epicurious :
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/882722/25-options-for-increasing-adherence-to-social-distancing-measures-22032020.pdf
Could someone provide an explanation? 1) On the one hand, there are good reasons to believe that SARS Cov2 is a result of the gain of function research. 2) On the other hand, the virus seems to evade isolation/purification. How does one reconcile these two positions? Does it mean that the gain of function is undertaken without any controls? In other words, they just mix cultures containing viruses without controlling the process, knowing potential outcomes and being incapable to really say what is it they are playing with? This is horrific. Is there an alternative explanation?
The virus has been isolated. Viruses cannot survive for long outside of host cells, therefore human cells are used to culture the virus. This was done with SARS-CoV-2 in December of 2019.
If this is the case, why there are such issues with the PCR tests?
I think this idea around PCR tests producing lots of false positives is something which this website and other conspiracy sites have fabricated. Lots of studies have been done on sensitivity and specificity of PCR and COVID-19, and they show that it is highly sensitive and specific when it comes to diagnosing COVID-19.
Here’s something interesting though which may explain where these myths have come from: The lower the prevalence (number of cases) of a disease in a population, the higher the chance there is that you will have a high rate of false positives, even with the most accurate test. This is because as the rates of COVID-19 fall, the chances that someone will test positive for COVID-19 will fall, and therefore the ratio of false positives compared to true positives increases.
Here is a website which explains this concept nicely in an interactive table: https://www.bmj.com/content/369/bmj.m1808/rr-22
Thank you. My understanding is not exclusively based on the information available on this website. Here is one study that takes apart Drosten test. On the basis of such information, PCR testing regimes appear to be badly calibrated, which is odd given the certainty surrounding the exact nature of the virus. In addition, if virus is broadly available, why not create vaccines on this basis (with the exception of the Chinese vaccine)? https://www.researchgate.net/publication/346483715_External_peer_review_of_the_RTPCR_test_to_detect_SARS-CoV-2_reveals_10_major_scientific_flaws_at_the_molecular_and_methodological_level_consequences_for_false_positive_results
Even the likes of NYT seem to acknowledge the matter https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/29/health/coronavirus-testing.html
Also, I played with the BMJ link you have provided. Thank you for that. According to this link, if you plug 10% as prevalence number, you get about 37% false positives (without changing the sensitivity and specificity). If you plug 2% for prevalence (which is a very likely scenario), you get 85% false positive. This is pretty well in line with my understanding of the matter. Sensitivity is a product of cycles, but specificity is directly related to the viral RNA, and apparent inability of tests manufacturers to match the SARS Cov2 specific RNA poses questions.
Are you guys playing good cop/bad cop?
No, I just have a hunch that the gain of function research is worse than even commonly assumed.
The test gives no indication of whether or not a person is infectious. Most testing positive are not sick, and if they have minimal viral load, they won’t be transmitting to others. The PCR tests give a false picture of the pandemic.
RT-PCR tests of “asymptomatic patients” (?) produced an 80% rate of false positives. -research at Dept. of Epidemiology & Biostat., School of Public Health, China
Of ~10 million people were tested in Wuhan, all asymptomatic positive cases, re-positive cases and their close contacts were isolated for at least 2 weeks – until they were PCR test negative. All close contacts of asymptomatic cases were negative, indicating that the asymptomatics were unlikely to be infectious. -research in China in Nature 2020-11-20
At 25 amplification cycles of the RT-PCR test, separate culturing the test samples confirmed up to 70% of positive test results. At 30 cycles, the cultures confirmed only 20%, and at 35 cycles, only 3%. -research by Rita Jaafar et al. at Clinical Infectious Diseases 2020-09-28
https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciaa1491/5912603
PCR was never recommended by its inventor as a diagnostic, never. The WHO recommended cycle thresholds of 35-40 which has so much amplification it would pick up dead cells from the common cold you had 5 years ago. They now recommend less than 20 cycles since Joe Bidet has been installed so expect the ‘cases’ to begin going down. Oh look the “vaccine” is working even though its based on a best guess.
Researchers used a computer algorithm to piece together bits of DNA from the common cold. It hasn’t been isolated. At least not according to the doctors on RFKJ’s Corona Vaccine On Trial webinar from yesterday (it will be posted soon on Children’s Health Defense).
You’re quoting a handful of science skeptics, but please compare their views in the context of millions of other scientists who understand and have evidence for COVID-19 being a real new virus which is killing lots of people.
Your claiming something the paper itself hasn’t even claimed
Then go ahead and wear a mask, Bob. Wear three. Stay in. Keep 6 feet apart. Get vaccinated. Get cancer from hand-sanitizer. That’s your right.
I don’t agree with the narrative. So I’m not going along. That’s my right.
There’s lot of things killing lots of people.
How about this, Bob? How about the whole world stays in lockdown until all the military killing stops. How about that? Now that’s the kind of lockdown I can support.
I will stay in for a bit until the USA gets out of every country where, as you say the war/psuedo war “is killing lots of people”.
I will stay in for a bit while nations stop oppressing. Really stop. For good. Because oppression “is killing lots of people”.
Let’s just start there, Bob. No more war and oppression that “is killing lot s of people”.
So it was isolated thee same month it appeared ? I think you’re confused. Or guessing.
Yes it was! Scientists work fast when there is a new pathogen identified. In fact, here is the paper where they isolated it: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2008-3.
In this report they detail how they took a sample from the patient’s bronchi and sequenced the DNA found in there. They found a DNA sequence which had ‘89.1% nucleotide similarity’ to previous SARS viruses.
‘89.1%’ isn’t that figure lower than a human DNA’s similarity to a banana?
The chimpanzee and the human genomes are 97% identical.
It ain’t a similarity it is an exact…..we also share 75% of our DNA with a pineapple……so when Uncle Banana and Aunty Pineapple come for tea we can say ‘shall we have fruit salad?’ Don’t trust a trifle we do not know our similarity to a trifle
Trifle holds the kind of secrets Darwin wouldn’t have even dared to approach. But I did. I love trifle.
Exactly, indicating that this is in fact a new coronavirus.
Transfers ?
Are there transfers between Brigade 77 and Beersheba ?
Before somebody on twitter or similar convinces you they have found something ‘explosive’ or even something worth considering, read it first. Then see if it delivers on the promise. If it does, go around the internet and spread it. If not, I suggest ignoring it.
How many patients were ‘studied’ for that paper ?
Where does it specifically name any virus as Sars -Cov-2 or Covid 19 ?
Does it refer to the symptoms observed as ‘flu-like’ and ‘similar to sars’ instead ?
Why was the long list of authors ‘edited’ five months after publication.
How come this alleged study was made in Wuhan by several Chinese doctors, yet the ‘data availability’ section states that the data is only ‘available’ at the NCBI ( Bethesda, Maryland, United States ), the same Gates -funded institute that houses Anthony Fauci and NIAD.
The ‘wet market’ myth died early in this movie.
It doesn’t mention SARS-CoV2 as the virus hadn’t been named yet.
The rest of your critiques seem to be critiques of the funding and authorship, an attempt to say that the authors of this study are lying, something which rarely happens in scientific journals.
Um, wasn’t Robert Gallo brought up on charges?
And what about conflict of interest? The was some chicanery with the Drosten paper. He or his peer are on the board of journal that published their paper?
Correct Judith. It took Bill I-want-my-own-foundation-like-Gates Clinton to pardon Gallo. Both billionaires shook on it later.
So you say they isolated the virus they hadn’t even named as yet. And that’s the study that ‘proves’ it.
It was the ‘study’ of one patient with a swarm of Chinese ‘researchers’ putting a paper together to then send on to Fauci’s HQ.
This is the same Chinese lab that had received 4 million off Fauci. Guess what for.
So, the ‘Chinese disease’ is in HQ. Ask Fauci if the virus has been isolated.
But often they can be incorrect. That’s what i really said.
Odd I don’t remember hearing that one ! So, somthing was classed as something else because it possessed a 81.9% neucletide similarity to a previous SARS virus. I am afraid I have to agree with fuckoffbob. And, if it was isolated then Why are we still waiting for antibodies in plasma….the footsteps of a viral encounter are left there.
I endured the paper. More propaganda from Hotel Fauci for the sheeple to sell on the streets.
China has denied isolating the virus.
Bob is new at the job.
In that case, Bob’s receiving this as an official written warning. Shape up, Bob.
I’m calling BS. In order for the SARS-Cov-2 to cause the condition CoVid19(84),
there needs to be isolation AND purification of the virus from a dead victim.
Further, the methods in papers claiming to have isolated the virus,
NEVER ISOLATE AND PURIFY. The isolation claim is not more than “protoplasmic soup’ that it is claimed to contain ‘the virus’.
Poor form, ol’ chap.
That fact is one that the hoaxsters CANNOT admit to. Thomas Cowan goes over yet it again, and it is worth watching. This time, he’s not so brief – but that’s good. See “The Science of Quality – with Practical Suggestions”
You cannot isolate and purify any virus in the way you are asking for. It is impossible to culture a virus without using other human cells.
bob the builder says the crown plague pirbright institute virus has been isolated filtered in full koch postulating certainty
cock show us you postulates?
gotta a link mate
cheers
Koch’s postulates can’t be applied to viruses. For this you use the Bradford Hill criteria, for which COVID-19 satisfies most conditions.
Provide proof of where the virus has been isolated. Many have claimed such but when challenged confirm there has been no real isolation and purification. No isolation = no true test = no real vaccine. It’s all smoke and mirrors. I await your proof….
A scenario where both 1 and 2 are true: Sars cov 2 is a result of shady gain of function research AND isolating the virus would prove this. Therefore, the official narrative is they haven’t isolated the virus, but in reality a handful of people know exactly what it is. I think a more likely scenario is the whole thing is a hoax, and it’s just the flu. Occam’s Razor.
PRS cycle.
So, does it mean that their gain of function research is just a series of careless culture mixing experiments with no controls? It would be bad enough if they controlled the process (as they could isolate/purify etc.), but in this case it looks even worse. They play with cultures, map out viruses, presume to manipulate viruses and yet doing it in an entirely blind manner…
There is never any controls. It is all genetic cell manipulation and recombinant proteins. They never have a virus. Not once in the history of viruses has one ever been isolated and purified or shown to be the cause of a disease.
The misconception called virus by Dr. Stefan Lanka.
Contagion has never been demonstrated or proven in any experiment or study.
Virologists have been misclassifying proteins, enzymes, exosomes, RNA, DNA and cell debris and calling those viruses. Then they modify proteins or the cell cultures to cause harm using CRISPR and call it “gain of function” research. It’s all fraud. medical experimentation for the sake of disease creation and profit.
Germ theory as the cause of illness doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.
Thank you for the info.
The only possible explanations are that the virus doesn’t exist so isn’t there to be isolated. This would account for the absence of antibodies present in any recovered patients. Even if it was designed and produced in the same death factory as recent biological weapons and rolled off the same assembly line, it would be visible and the antibodies present.
It could be that the criteria that drags a condition into the category of the ‘covid 19’ one became so broad so the numbers of ‘cases’ could rocket, that symptoms such as ; flu, colds, hiccups, broken ankle, rash, memory loss have become re-christened ‘ covid positive’ while the pandemic is on the menu and the aim is to cram vaccines into everyone. Only when they call it all off will they become what they always were. And, once that happens, obviously the ‘data’ and ‘numbers’ will fall dramatically, giving the fake impression that the vaccines work and we have nothing to fear in the future. It’s a mind f**k.
The other option, is that this ‘virus’ is composed of very similar constituents parts as one you’d find on a PC. That it was made by someone who knows that area inside out. That someone would also have a lifelong diseased obsession with death and disease in human beings and is trying to realise his dream of making people half machine so he cam make those machines dependant on a computer genius. I mention no names.
A PhD student got in trouble as labs closed during the lockdown so she couldn’t finish a study. No worries, we side tracked the PhD student to another project in which lab findings were already analyzed (but not written down in a publication). She will get her PhD well in time because of this and I am very happy we found that solution for her.
Now the ‘emergency fund’ came along, which gives governmental money to projects of PhDs who got delayed due to Covid. So the professor of the department decided that the PhD student should be added to that list, and told this to finance in an e-mail and I was put in cc. I was not asked beforehand, so it is as if I agree with this. This professor fully well knows that there was no time delay for this PhD student because of Covid and lockdowns.
This is theft of public money and it sickens me. What sickens me even more is that I was made accomplish in this theft as I was put in cc to finance as if I agreed with the request.
This is not over yet, and I will respond and will try to stop this from happening. I am not sure how, but think I’ll just say that this could be considered as theft and should therefore not happen. A mistake is what it could be considered at this stage, although I doubt that it is a mistake. But I don’t like to judge and it is my superior who is doing this, so my situation is not easy as I hope you understand.
Just to let you how corrupt an average science department can be. I am sure this happens everywhere.
accomplice 🙂
This is nothiing Willem compared to the real corruption, and not just direct financial corruption that actually goes on in academia. This is peanuts. Academia is in dire straits. Why do you think so many of us have preferred or been in a situation where it was preferable to resign tenured professorships? Anyhow I dont want to repeat what I wrote in the book that just got published. Its tiring.
I think we have to go beyond the analysis, however interesting and necessary, of why the concept of a virus has made populations everywhere accept one of the worst crimes against humanity and to this scale.
Until these last weeks, my only interaction with people pro-narrative had been a headlong clash in March. It was bad enough and it freaked me out to find everyone I knew had gone insane. But I did not see them, it was through email exchanges. When I was in hospital waiting for my surgery, every other patient was in dire strait, so although the very vast majority were in the narrative, it wasnt the main subject of conversation or preoccupation, so the odd comment by someone was said with calm. Indeed the nursing staff was problematic except for a few. But I wasnt seeing anyone in their natural setting and frankly was more worried about my injury than anything else.
But as I wrote elsewhere, I have for this month been forced to accept to stay with a former Cambridge acquaintance (whom I frankly dont know from Adam, and would not have recognized then or now) as my carer is himself going to undergo surgery. It was the only person who had adequate facilities (as I cant walk) and willing to have me in in this emergency and didnt live at the other end of the country.
Its extremely uncomfortable for me to have to accept her extremely kind generosity. In fact as days go by I feel so scared by her and her family that I have not taken up on her kindness that I should feel free to sit in their living room (a huge big room) and instead except for meals dont go out of my bedroom.
Basically they are already in the big reset, they dont know the term, but their life, their views, everything reflects the big reset. They have this Alexia: couldnt quite understand who they were talking to at first. They believe that we will soon be able to procreate without men (they, including the children, all adolescents) because that is how we are going to engineer ourselves, and this is according to them evolutionary biology.
Their set is beginning to be vaccinated and they said once all will be, life will be back to normal. They are not afraid of covid. They wouldnt have me stay otherwise, and a boyfriend comes and goes, and so does one of the girls, and another has a part-time evening job. And they are not afraid, thats not it. In fact my contemporary is at the moment ill with a cold, and quite as active as usual, and not at all thinking she can pass on what she has to others, let alone her children. Rather Im now trying to keep my distances with her because I dont want to catch her cold (probably flu, as its continuing) and I am vulnerable at the moment since I am not well yet. So she doesnt have the simple instinct that if you’re down with flu then you should be careful if there is someone who is weak as I have become after months of immobility.
But not only do they believe all in the narrative, she is propagating it. She teaches and I was literally scared by what she is teaching: that in effect however difficult, we must all be locked down, and this for as long as necessary, and her students were parroting what she said (I overheard as she teaches online). My God she teaches philosophy and ethics and has never read a single philosopher except she recently ventured to read Nietzsche’s main book. No she’s never read any other philosopher. She was telling her students that all ethical questions have one single answer.
This is feeling more and more to me like Nazi land.
One of the children is studying for A levels: maths, physics and computer science. Well she said it was all about learning by heart and that they had been told science included observation, but she couldnt care less, and has no idea what its about. She too said all questions have a unique answer. And her dream is to work to ensure surveillance or what she calls cyber security.
Then another who has been admitted to read history and politics at Cambridge said colonialism was due to the fact that the British had domesticated pigs. Sincerely he wasnt joking, I assure you.
Their whole way of being is already as though they were connected to AI, and they seriously are looking forward to the kind of world the great reset is about. They’re already zombified and every utterance is from someone brainless. But the children are the new Cambridge set.
Their parents were Cambridge. Thats where the connection is with me.
They terrify me: everyday I come across one more terrifying aspect. I need to make sense of it, because I think I need to write about this. Unless we understand what this middle class has become we cant fight what is happening.
One of the children also said as I had written before that working class people were bad people. I seriously think that at this stage, I have started to count on the working class. I thought there was a possibility of recuperating some of the middle class and make them regain their humanity. But that was before I actually in real life had to be with them.
In March I had thought the clash had been due to their fear of death (not with this Cambridge set which is non-academic, but then it was with academics, journalists, civil servants), its not. Its something much more frightening. And they already well on the way to become what they are trying to make us become in the great reset, and they are happy being like that. Its truly scary.
There is no contagion so you do not have to worry about catching anything. Just take Vitamin D & C every day.
Yes Researcher you’re perfectly right, sorry for my expression: its just my immunity isnt too good after 3 months of immobility and rare fresh air due to my tibia fractures.
Still as a friend said, you’ve already had yourself a cold this year, and so dont worry you’ll be fine. And indeed I usually take vitamins D and C, iron, and some of the B’s…
Yes, thus it must have been predetermined in the human genetic make up. I call them auxiliaries and they are a collective rather than individuals. Engrained in their behaviour patterns is an evolutionarey path unto which they will take the rest of us, because of their sheer multitude!
Having Alexa in the house is one or two steps away from being connected to Goolag by Elon’s neural lace imo. My mum has one that my sister and I always disconnect when we visit. It’s a complete A.I. invasion of your privacy and it’s insane to think that this is progress. Annette I wish you a speedy recovery and may I be so bold as to recommend organic spirulina to help you, it is very good for increasing your energy levels and supplies most bio-available vitamins and minerals, extremely helpful algae and very good for your immune system imho.
Thanks a lot for your advice. I will certainly look into it (at home I always eat organic and using organic local products) at least once Im back with my carer. Im afraid I dont want to impose on my current hosts and ask them to buy this: they probably wouldnt know where to go.
Indeed, the problem is figuring out how many are like my hosts in the middle classes, how many are actually acting out of fear, how many are simply hesitating… I was met with incredible violence when some months ago a Guardian reader asked me why was the Guardian not being critical of the narrative if it was wrong and I replied they get money from the Gates foundation. Its amazing: this is fact. You just have to look up the foundation site to know who they fund. People cant deal with facts if it shows those they have trusted all their lives are not trustworthy. I mean I was not giving my opinion.
You cant make what is go away because you cant deal with it!
Watch as the establishment stooge, taunts hitches to come out with the truth. The conspiracy that the UK government are engaged, and their determination to lock down the British economy. As Teresa May said in Parliament: the policy is leading the figures, the figures are not leading the policy. Peter did his best but there are just so many lies to overcome.
”The Great Lockdown Debate: Peter Hitchens vs. Dan Hodges”
Dan Hodges is clearly ‘in the know’ in my view, he has been sold some story which reveals Covid is a fraud, but makes all the measures essential for the survival of the UK. That I fear is the US economic collapse which Covid has stopped.
As even Alex Jones points out, if the economy is sedated, locked down, closed, you can print to infinity without inflation. It is only when the economy awakes again and the ‘speed of money’ increases, that inflation will kick off with vengeance. There are many bad signs of inflation in the US already. Including food prices and house prices.
“… the US economic collapse which Covid has stopped.”
As Billy Connolly used to say: “Oh, d’ye think so?”
Wait, and keep watching.
”It is only when the economy awakes again and the ‘speed of money’ increases, that inflation will kick off with vengeance.”
read the comment before commenting.
I certainly didn’t say there wouldn’t be excess mortality. I said there would be lots of it if there was more covid propaganda, masks, lockdowns and injections. There would be a huge increase in ‘cases’ come winter. This was entirely predictable. The vaxx cult normally call it “flu season” when they unleash their flu injection causing untold health problems and deaths. I said they were trying to cause a “spanish flu” scale disaster since they made that abundantly clear with all the “spanish flu” references, health destroying interventions and predictive programming. I said they would try to hide the vaccine deaths in the low vitamin D period i.e winter/ panic of the soaring ‘case’ numbers labelling them covid, which is exactly what happened.
Is there any documents showing young people agreed to pay for covid? Certainly not. The people who need to pay are the instigators such as Bill Gates for example. The share holders in the covid cartel such as Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook and Pfizer etc. They have the money. Young people will be needing compensation aswell.
We need to discuss controlled opposition within the corona scam. There are valid reasons to be suspicious of this site, but this is about individuals who maybe need to be viewed with caution. We need to be cruel in our assessment, not give any one overdue credit, just because they claim to be working for the good of the people. Remember, we are dealing with the masters of control and they have unlimited money and they are 100% evil. They are going to have some great actors on their team.
Rocco Galati who I have huge amounts of respect for does work with Sasha Stone who is super suspect as he works with Robert David Steele who is a CIA deceiver. I don’t want to knock Rocco but why would you work with someone so suspect as Sasha? This raises suspicion. Go to 4 minutes into this clip for a flava of how corrupt RDS is.
Show Claims NASA Has Child Colony On Mars
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UAh6tkR5OuA
Waykiwayki did some critiquing of Sasha in this at 40 mins
https://odysee.com/@waykiwayki:f/full14:c
Robert Kennedy Jr, according to Dr Shiva Ayyadurai, endorsed Hillary Clinton 3 times, is big phrama controlled opposition calling for safe vaccines, he plays the left hand role of the vax industry which calls for more regulation/safety which is then used to create monopolies for the right.
He says thanks to the Kennedy’s you cannot sue a vaccine manufacturer. JF Kennedy passed National Vaccine Act and created the CDC, then in 1985 Ted Kennedy created National Vaccine Injury Program removing all liability from the vaccine manufacturers. RK jrs kids are all fully vaccinated, according to Shiva in this vid @ 45mins:
Dr.SHIVA LIVE: The mRNA “Vaccine.” What It Is & How It Works.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eCIg3YIN9-s
I’m quite suspicious of Simon Dolan. Lockdown Sceptics is 100% controlled oppsition with Toby Young. Both of these entities always quote the Torygraph and avoid key issues.
I have no bad things to say about Reiner Fuellmich but never say never. I trust and repect Reiner massively but it’s a strange old world.
Any thoughts?
All Opposition
Unfortunately all opposition is fake opposition. It may start out as genuine but is then taken over or neutralised. Alex Jones requires honourable mention as controlled opposition.
Absolutely.
In this Information War in the midst of which we find ourselves, there are–without any question–sleeper operatives who, chameleonically, reflect the values and understandings of the community into which they have introduced themselves, and then either suddenly, or gradually (via a pace and lead approach), attempt to move the group from their original positions into quite different (and sometimes diametrically opposed) ones.
I agree that Sasha Stone does not inspire trust in the least. All that pseudo-spiritual verbiage (and I say that as one in no way opposed to “authentic” spirituality from all corners of the globe) is surely a smokescreen for a steaming core of unadulterated bullshit. My own take is that his “non-laid-back” neo-hippie/bohemian persona, aligned with anti-globalist values, is meant to drive anyone repulsed by the former away from the latter as well.
I saw Rocco in that panel with SS. Is that what you mean by “working with him”? People often agree to interviews with questionable types for the publicity the exposure to a wider audience affords (didn’t Lance deHaven-Smith appear on Inforwars?). That doesn’t necessarily point to any deeper collaboration…
I am most keenly surprised by what seems to be the absolute neglect here in the comments at offG of how the virus vs. non-virus issue can be very useful to the opposing faction in this information war, splitting us here into separate camps, and driving away newcomers (which is all they really care about) who can easily dismiss us as science-denying idiots (be clear that I am not saying that viruses exist, only that 99.99% believe that they do, know they will mocked and ridiculed by intelligent people if they even insinuate that they do not exist, and are sure that a handful of know-it-alls at an alt-news site cannot know better than the hundreds of thousands of doctors and scientists around the world who say otherwise).
Not hundreds of thousands. People don’t know viruses don’t exist as claimed by virologists, because they don’t bother to read the damn literature. Doctors are told all sorts of things that are simply factually incorrect. Scientists continually get things wrong and this has been shown repeatedly.
How many papers on virology have you read?
Consensus doesn’t mean anything since we live within a world where lies are promulgated daily on just about every topic. Allopathic Medicine is hardly a success story and is born out of the Rockefeller cartel and the Intel Community. The same people who are pushing Covid1984.
Doctors, nurses and hospital administrators will change charts and lie to relatives if they accidentally murder people through negligence, error, incompetence, stupidity or malice so don’t put any faith in them. Scientists lie all the time, and most published scientific findings are incorrect anyway.
[of doctors and scientists who believe in and will argue for the existence of viruses that are the cause of contagious disease spread among humans]
You don’t agree that there are hundreds of thousands of scientists and doctors around the world who believe the above (we’ll leave out all the other “respected professionals” who believe the same)? I mean, almost everyone everywhere believes it (find someone wearing a mask, and ask them if they believe in viruses!), and if they do have any doubts, the fact-checkers, ubiquitous believers in “The Science,” and TV/News addicts will be quick to set them straight.
But I’m not sure where you’re going with your reply. Of course I am well aware of everything you write there, and don’t disagree. But I don’t see how it addresses the point I was making. Maybe both you and M. mistook what I wrote for some kind of argument in defense of allopathy, doctors, scientists and their ways?? Far from it!
I was looking at our position here in terms of the information war being fought here every single day. And it seems to me that many people here still believe that as long as they persist in “telling the truth” about, for example, viruses, then eventually people will come to recognize the good sense in their argument and come ’round to our generally-held perspective here regarding the whole -1984 operation. That position is, at the very least, shockingly naive in its utter disregard of common psychological processes and how easily they can be (and are being!) predicted and manipulated (which our opponents in the information war do all too well understand).
The people you are referring to do not read the scientific literature. It makes no difference if the majority of people believe in something that isn’t born out by evidence but only exists because of a series of lies. It can be proven with controls that there are no cell deaths from these invisible microbes virologists can’t ever find so why won’t virologists use controls?
The fact that there’s so much resistance to discussing it at all, shows THAT is what governments and pharma are frightened of having exposed. That they have been working under a false paradigm. People are wearing masks mostly because governments are unlawfully mandating them. Obeying without thinking or questioning is the default state.
Proving there is no contagion is the end to the entire fraud.
What is written on this one site is probably irrelevant. One lone website is not going to change the world.
You mean the politician, Shiva, “inventor of email”? 🙂 🙂 🙂
Not vouching for the purity of the K. clan, but I would take anything this “inventor of email” says with a grain of salt.
I don’t trust you, of that I am sure.
nothing to see here!
Curious admission.
Do you mean that you trust me as little as you trust anyone posting here, or rather less than you happen to trust many others here? If the latter, I wonder what the reason may be?
I’m just interested in establishing who we can and cannot trust. Sure this guy Shiva looks suspect, but he got me thinking about who the shills are in this operation which we need to look into and call out where possible. Is the info about the Kennedys false?
I wasn’t suggesting that was the case, only that Shiva himself is highly suspect.
Are you saying that because wikipedia says he i dodge or because you already knew that? Because wikipedia is dodge too! I mean to just come out and say that about the Kennedy family takes some nerve, if it’sa lie, no?
WTF? Why do you think I get any information at all from wikipissia???
I said that because I’ve seen videos of the guy, and, well, he is a politician…
I have no idea why he would have said that about RFKj or K-clan, and, as I said, can’t really be bothered to waste time on him and what falls out of his mouth.
Shiva is not a trustworthy source of anything. Don’t waste your time listening to him. I saw him once and never bothered with him again.
Maybe Sen. Ted Kennedy, back in 1986 voted for that stupid bill that allows Pharmaceutical companies immunity from vaccine prosecution. I would have to look it up to verify which I am not going to do right now.
In any case, whether he did or did not, he was one person. He may have voted for it, but I do not think he initiated the bill.
Robert Kennedy, Jr. has nothing to do with whether Ted Kennedy voted for that bill back in 1986. In fact, Robert Kennedy, Jr fights against that bill. I had no idea the bill was even passed until I listened to Robert Kennedy, Jr.
As for anyone to just “come out and say that about the Kennedy family” taking some nerve?????? People have been saying shite about the Kennedy family for decades! And a lot worse than Shiva. No nerve there.
Sacha Stone is a joke and so is RDS who doesn’t have a background in anything besides reviewing books. BFD. A charlatan for sure.
I have no idea why Galati, David Martin, Mikovits or RFK jnr would want to be associated with SS. It is quite suspicious. They needed someone to host perhaps? It is something I wondered about.
Henry Waxman sponsored the Vaccine Act in 1985, not Ted Kennedy. I wouldn’t put too much stock in Shiva‘s claims. RFK jnr’s kids were already grown before he got involved with vaccine advocacy.
Shiva probably endorsed Trump so how is that any better than RFK endorsing Hillary? In politics both sides have always worked together against the people.
It’s possible some are controlled opposition. I have more faith in Galati than RFK and not much faith in Mikovits since she is still pushing the misconception that she isolated a retrovirus. Unfortunately, we may not be able to determine the difference between controlled opposition or those who are too ensconced in the bubble to see the full extent of the corruption and fraud.
I think people are putting principles above personalities right now in order to get the word out. I probably would not follow Sacha Stone, but he has hosted two round table discussions that I found very interesting and informative about covid and vaccines.
If a Kennedy cannot get air time on msm you know there is a huge wall up. The only outlet Galati, Mikovitz, Martin, et al have is independent/alternative.
That’s one explanation. They may have needed a tech facilitator-host to broadcast. I had to fast forward over the Stone bits. Ugh.
You mean Shiva who ran against a Kennedy this past Fall? And lost.
Endorsing Hilary Clinton 3 times does not mean that RFK, Jr. is not committed to safe vaccines. Children’s Health Defense, his organization, has done an enormous amount of work in supporting vaccine injured families, among many other issues.
Controlled op? We could all be. At some point you just have to trust your own gut.
I’ve learned more in 10 months listening to RFK, Jr, Children’s Health Defense than I have in a lifetime.
I hope RFK, Jr. is not controlled op. Because if he is, it’s certainly not for money. Which means something more nefarious.
I like swearing. It feels good for me to swear. I doubt, for me at least, that even a little of my swearing, in the sense of loud verbal usage like an alarm call, is in anyway related to anything “enemy”. I usually swear really really loud when say I drop a box of tomatoes or put a hammer to my hand.
i have always thought that the idea of an enemy was based on fear. A fear of death and the unknown, and had nothing to do with the other, an enemy, but with ourselves. There are different archetypes of fear.
Fear has a great imagine. It can imagine many things, many enemies both imaginary and unseen, endless future circumstances and predictions. The more fear, the more delusion. In my experience fear is never a correct guesser, the enemies or predictions are never as I imagine them, and leads myself to make poor choices. Danger does not translate to enemy, when a bird animal or ape gives an alarm call it is to alert of danger, not of an enemy. When in danger, I find it best to and use my senses, think and let the fear pass, and come to the point where my intuition is strong and guides me in the correct way. I wish I could do this always and expediantly. I keep practicing, paying close attention.
On these comment pages a few days ago someone was commenting on having to pass security guards while being unmasked. And I think another commenter had sent something in regards to a candle, I don’t remember the specifics. But the fear passed with the focus of the candle, inner strength and strength from others, and intuition working between people.
“Carry a candle in the dark, be a candle in the dark, know that you’re a flame in the dark” Ivan Illich.
Researcher posted it last week, and I had it in my head when I walked straight past 3 transport police at a suburban train station on Monday maskless.
I’ve passed that quote onto others. I’ve only glanced at Ludovic’s article, but I noticed he mentioned the Salem witch trials. I also believe that more and more, those who speak out against the covid narrative, who stand up for truth will be increasingly targeted by those who have drowned themselves in fear.
Things will get quite scary.
Jordan Peterson is just a gatekeeper.
For a person who’s built his celebrity like persona around his constant reference to Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn and the Gulag Archipelago
Saying it’s the most important book of the 21st century. So to be very well versed on anything Solzhenitsyn he should have a response to anyone who has a question on Solzhenitsyn
But when confronted about Two Hundred Years Together
Book by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
And about holodomor
At one of his stand up tour shows
He totally balked.
Even said he hadn’t even read it.
Here’s the video
https://youtu.be/lAqcge10Mfc
Not sure what it’s like in your respective country, but since the PCR fraud has been more or less exposed, they’ve been claiming that hospitals are overcrowded, overburdened.
Here is why. Czech hospitals get 579,848 crowns in reimbursement for a COVID patient in an ICU per week, whereas the standard rate is 166,400 per week. That’s about USD 27,000 vs. USD 7,800, respectively. Enough of a reason not to be sending them home too quick.
The reason for hospitals to be overloaded is that they’ve imposed hysterically nonsensical disinfection protocols, not to mention that staff are quarantined and nurses are at home taking care of kids because schools are closed.
I’m afraid that as much as there is some hope for a favorable court ruling regarding the PCR scam, it’s hopeless with this crap. Malfeasance, misuse of public money … that will never stick.
Yeah well that $$ incentive observation has been going around since the early days of the scam. Nobody’s interested in it. The interest is in 6 NEW CASES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
In a Common Law jurisdiction the ruling would be positive for deception and fraud but I can’t see it under this statutory system unless a miracle happens. Here’s hoping Jacques!
You’re arguing that hospitals should abandon disinfection protocols during a pandemic where the virus is spread by human contact and by contaminated surfaces? To me, that is nonsensical!
Bob: stop being a “drive-by” disinformant!
You behave like the pidgeon that takes off from its perch, only at the same time dump pidgeon feces onto the nearest human.
And, for colour, pidgeons are flying RATS.
The “virus” is not spread by human contact (sic). The “virus” of fake-disease fascism is spread through rubbish spewed by idiots/perpetrators (select the applicable) like you.
There is no pandemic.
This does not explain the massive excess death rate this year nor how intensive care departments in hospitals were at full capacity over the last month.
Listened to some Alison McDowell on human capital and impact markets. Surveillance is not just about control, they’re also going to make a fortune out of it. She mentioned this:
https://twitter.com/wellcoin?lang=en
It paints itself as fun which fits in with what Corbett’s been arguing for years, that game-ification would be the Trojan Horse to introduce this sort of thing. It’s voluntary…. for now…. but why have smart phones many biometric gathering features built in that mpst people don’t want or even know about?
‘smart’ phones are for spying and surveillance. i try and avoid anything labelled ‘smart’.
am lucky to still own an old samsung mobile phone where i can turn off blue tooth and wifi. i rarely use the thing and it is often turned off.
Secret Militarised Arms in Residential Technologies
The game and the stick?
Yup. > How Your Smartphone Can Track and Share Everything About You
Originally published by Mercola.
How Your Smartphone Can Track and Share Everything About You • Children’s Health Defense
What Juan Matus repeatedly told Carlos is ” The Universe is Predaory.”
He also spoke to Carlos about how the Archons raise us like farm animals. Carlos freaked out and said what he was proposing was Monstrous.
Don Juan maintained that this is the way things are.
Look into the writings of Robert Monroe…….
This has been my major Metaphysical question that ever was, as to how this came about.
How it happened.
The Gnostics say to my knowledge thusfar, indirectly, it was a consequence of the ” Fall of The Aeon Sophia ” into the Pleroma or material dimension.
It had unintended and bad consequences for US. This is my most researched area, and I have never gotten a good answer.
I conjectured it was a consequence of coming into Physicality as we know and understand it.
Also, I have never felt anything worse than Mortality.
Viking said the Nordic Pantheon was a relatively clean source of help and energy, but I am more inclined towards the Vedic. Some of them may be able to help us right now.
Dr. Pillai indicates that they can be called on.Remember how Bomar said ” Its not right we should call out to things who do not answer us back?”
I agree with him on this point.
We need intervention, the true people at least need this.
