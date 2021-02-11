Kit Knightly
We don’t comment on pop-culture much, but as the incredibly fine line between politics and entertainment begins to fade totally out of existence the overlap becomes harder and harder to ignore.
Plus, sometimes something is just so unfair you have to take a moment to correct the record.
Actress and former MMA fighter Gina Carano has lost her role in Disney’s hit Star Wars spin-off “The Mandalorian”, lost out on her own spin-off series and been dropped by her agent.
All this is the result of a series of social media posts described as “abhorrent” in a press release from LucasFilm:
Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”
But what did Carano actually say?
Well, the post is deleted but there are screencaps available. Here’s the “abhorrent” text:
Because history is edited, most people today don’t realise that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbours hate them simply for being Jews.
How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.”
Is this “abhorrent”? Is this “denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities”?
Obviously not. It’s an entirely historically accurate statement, making a broader point about the dangers of dehumanising large groups of people.
It’s not racist. It’s not racist to compare modern society to Nazi Germany. It’s not racist to warn against what you perceive as burgeoning fascism.
It’s. Not. Racist.
More than that, it’s actually anti-racist.
But if “go home in peace and love” can become “inciting violence”, or spending Passover with the “wrong kind of Jews” can be “Antisemitism”, than I guess “hey you shouldn’t hate people for being different” can be racist.
As I wrote yesterday, reality itself is under a prolonged assault, and we have to struggle to stick up for what words mean. For what is real.
But, if Carano didn’t say anything racist, why has she actually been fired?
Well, this is not the first time she has courted controversy on social media. She has made many posts critical of enforced mask-wearing, questioning the Covid vaccine, suggesting the 2020 election may have been rigged, and just generally not buying into pandemic hysteria. (Just yesterday, she was posting that Epstein didn’t kill himself. Which he obviously didn’t).
According to The Hollywood Reporter, LucasFilm have been “looking for a reason to get rid of her for months”. Which is even stronger evidence that this has nothing to do with any supposed “racism”, and everything to do with rigidly enforcing a consensus.
Gina Carano didn’t say anything racist and she was not fired for saying anything racist. She was fired for being just a bit of an outsider. For thinking for herself, a little, and expressing those thoughts.
It’s another example of the real purpose of identity politics, and its weaponisation as “cancel culture”. It’s all about stifling actual honest discussion. Slamming the Overton window shut. Branding everything even passingly controversial “offensive”, no matter how illogical, nonsensical or backwards it may seem. About making people afraid to honestly express themselves, for fear of the mob.
To finish, let’s pay one last visit to Gina Carano’s “abhorrent” social media, and quote something she shared on Instagram several months ago. Another example of the type of thinking that is the true target of “cancellation”:
If you go to the southwest desert and catch 100 red fire ants, as well as 100 large black ants, t can catch about 100 red fire ants that live in the southwestern desert and also about 100 of those large black ants, and put them in a jar, at first, nothing will happen.
However, if you violently shake the jar and dump them back on the ground the ants will fight until they eventually kill each other.
The thing is, the red ants think the black ants are the enemy and vice versa when, in reality, the real enemy is the person who shook the jar.
This is exactly what’s happening in society today:
Liberal vs Conservative
Black vs White
Mask vs Anti Mask
The real question we should be asking ourselves is who is shaking the jar and why?
How refreshing, someone from Hollywood repeatedly making sense!
But it didn’t end up well. Could that be the reason why, each Hollywood actor/actress has no choice but to become a monumental tragedy of plastic surgery, fashion and make-up?
I totally agree with everything said here.
I would like to add something which is surprisingly rarely mentioned. The real struggle we should be involved in is class-against-class, the “With/Without; and after all it’s what the fighting’s all about.”
Identity politics, and the promotion of a venomous hatred between the supporters of what essentially is a one-party/two-teams ‘political’ divide, are ways the PTB are keeping us divided and themselves protected.
We must always come back to ‘the global elite,’ or whatever term you prefer, when we talk of all political issues.
Be like the propagandists; repeat, repeat, repeat… global elite, global elite, global elite.
Yes nothing racist said in the comments quoted. She’s clearly got a mind of her own and isn’t willing to compromise her integrity and play to the puppet masters narrative.
Coming to our work places, communities, friendship circles and streets very very soon.,,.it’s getting closer by the day.
In the 21st century US, you cannot have an IQ above room temperature and remain popular, happy, or even employed at most jobs for more than a few years. Drugs help but the US is now mostly a low IQ conformist ghetto.
I work for a global and see it daily from the US teams but the UK isn’t far behind.
She basically got cancelled for expressing a gnostic revalation.
We are living with the neo-fascist legacy of the philosophical character assassination of the concept of relativism. It started in the 1990s with the neo-conservatives and their declaration of supreme moral clarity in an all out critique or moral relativism by which following the fall of communism, western liberalism and neoliberal capitalism was crowned the historical victor in what was presented as the end of political and economic history. This has since spread to cultural relativism, religious relativism, gender relativism, racial relativism, scientific relativism and now political relativism. How does this work? When we cease to think in relative terms we start to think only in extremist terms of absolutes and this always leads to forms of ideological fundamentalism. What was significant about neo-conservative fundamentalist liberal philosophy was that they saw the sanctity of western parliamentary democracy and our debauched neoliberal capitalism in contrast to the socialist leaning ‘regimes’ of the middle east as being a conflict between good and evil. When WMD failed to turn up to justify the invasion of Iraq, the progressive liberal Blairites in writing the Euston Manifesto: seized upon the central neoconservative critique of moral relativism in order to justify the invasion of Iraq and save their Messiah’s [Blair] reputation. In doing so in addition to being neoliberal Blairite converts who had seen that economic light, they had also seen the neo-con geopolitical light and effectively became the neo-neo-conservatives in everything but name. This is why we find the US democrats are even more hawkish and inclined to imperialist wars in the middle east than the republicans.
What is critical here is that they have expanded and built on neoconservative claims of ‘moral clarity’ and their critique of moral relativism and extended it to numerous other relative spheres. Like the neo-cons they also see their black and white absolutes purely in terms of a conflict between good and evil which has always been essential in propaganda to persuade people to hate each other and go to war. This has now developed to a binary opposition between the good progressive ‘left’ and the evil extremist ‘right’ (which is a label they dump on any genuine liberal or libertarian who questions their totalitarian ideas). There is a certain irony here in that in deploying the same arguments as to having a superior ‘moral clarity’ which is at the heart of the progressive arguments, they have effectively outflanked the older traditional liberal neo-cons such as Douglas Murray with their own arguments. Caught up in questions of gender, race, sexuality etc they assert the same supreme moral clarity which has now come to always trump any relativist view point when everything is understood within strict binary frameworks of left and right, resistance and oppression, good and evil.
It turns out that relativism was absolutely central to liberal, pluralist philosophy in the tradition of JS Mill. What traditional liberals need is to appeal to relativism around questions of civil liberties and freedom of speech etc, yet they find that those notions have been entirely discredited by the neo-cons and progressive neo-neocons and that a non-judgmental, liberal, genuinely pluralist defence is no longer theoretically available.
Since the fall of soviet communism, the political binary opposition of left and right has ceased to exist as any kind of coherent or meaningful concept. The current progressives bear no historical relation to the left, they have merely seized upon the brand and the support of those who are loyal to it regardless of what they actually say and think. The progressive ‘left’ are in fact neoliberals who are totally committed to globalism and a transnational, corporate dominated form of capitalism governing in public/private partnership which precisely matches Mussolini’s schema of fascism. We are living in a era of seemingly banal neo-fascism yet no-one realizes or notices because its leaders and politicians do not wear uniforms or insignia. Yet we see all the same techniques at work. Instead of arresting, shooting and disappearing critiques the new neo-fascists simply silences and cancels them or has them sacked from their jobs etc. History is being rewritten, statues removed and books effectively burned. They have the same propensity for violence against all those liberals who dare to oppose them. They only believe in democracy when it credits their ideas and violently oppose it whenever it goes against them and will steal elections as their moral clarity trumps the very principles of democracy itself. They believe in AI, the IoT, the fourth industrial revolution, social credit systems and totalitarian total surveillance societies which would have been political wet dreams for any dedicated fascist and all totalitarian regimes.
The political battle is not between the left and right, it is between totalitarians and those who support relativism, pluralism, civil liberties, autonomy, freedom of speech and personal sovereignty.
So she got “cancelled” for having political opinions that were not mainstream, not for racism.
The tweet is not racist nor offensive. In a historical context, it’s true. Antisemitism (and now I am talking real antisemitism, not this weaponized newspeak term), was on the rise in Europe prior to WW2, this is a historical fact. It’s ridiculous to paint a picture where all was fine and dandy until Hitler came to power.
Who do you think handed the local jewish populations over to the occupying nazis? oftentimes, it was the local police. Local “snitches”, and “friendly” neigbours, “good” citizens. This happened in my own country, it is a documented historical FACT.
What she is really making a point about, is of course sub-sections of the populations going around hating each other, divide and rule tactics, which the fire-ant tweet also is alluding to. And this, is VERBOTEN now apparently.
Exercise has been weaponized
Jesus when men cant see that she Gina Carano is a man
then we are in serious fucking trouble
remind me when it was cool to endorse ‘Andric’ ow yer
when did this start happening usually towards the end of civilization.
Some may say what wrong with women to fight be tough ? be well built ?
that clearly shows thoses are infected and not men.
CREATION comes though a women – her already fragile body is already under huge attack
so sick fucks endorsing liking theses type of creatures which are ‘Andric’
we dont have men no more either. we have faggots.
Holly weird films Olympics games and sports which is extension of the medical cartel that men cant see the difference between women a real women who doesnt use devices to stop her cycle and would NEVER go to a gym to tricepts hump pump work it form a sickpack
work it PUMP it (like the army yer ) and ‘Andric’ and the men? you cant call them that who like prefer muscle looking man pretending to be women.
The gym GIN jin was created to TRANS form women and look how many gyms have popped up since the contraceptivePILLsex Revolution from the 60’s the fact NOONE called this is shocking.
Sports means disporter eventually you take the word especially in the older books to
Sport means in Latin lusus naturae FREAK OF NATURE.
Holy moly the women would never get bicept or tricepts or six packs why?? it would effect and already effected body so as the girl and the women is a continuum they would ever effect the women nor the continuum , the womb her body is under huge trauma already, this is one tiny snippet of a long discussion that needs to be discussed,
One must of loss there senses on how delicate HER body is so trissept bio septs and 6 packs (sickpacks) madness means one must be in traumas to be attract to something like that as a form of health.
Just exposing your delicate
body in certain format subtracts energy. your clothing is a extension of your health.
sports industrial complex has normalized Tight-micro latex d knickers and bra sport sickness called a outfit here sexercise uniform of death.
Dont get me started on what a child see feels going to theses sick places as it also aimed at them – girls especially.
JIn Gym Genderfiend Gym exercise has been weaponized
This new exercise nation Which is anti holistic.
Exercise like that is Gendeerize Pump it.!! Work it.! (like the army) hint hint)
this has been a long game slowly planned and played,
even some of there dum dum doctors in health death would not recommend gym or working out if you was thinking of starting a family.
Go ask your oldskool granma if she jogged! or worked out! when you got other avenues for release which wont hurt nor effect the reproductive system, the breasts, legs etc,
there are other releases more effective and less dangerous aggressive to your body than what they will ever ever offer you. covertly repackaged sold as health in the new era.
same horse different jockey still in play. we are at a cross roads.
Men your not men thinking this creature FREAK OF NATURE above is a women .
Notes sources amazing read watches
Professor of Integrative Biology Tyrone B. Hayes explain chems and frogs
Silent Spring by Rachel Carson will explain the effect on nature and animals so much more
stats on genderise Jin/GYM which have opened
https://www.statista.com/statistics/244922/us-fitness-centers-und-health-clubs/
Dr Phillip Valentine monumental work called The Wounded Womb, all the above and the real history of women the full attack and solutions
Dr Lana Corrine Cantrell Greatest Story Never Told – a scientific inquiry into the evidence of the fall of man from a higher civilization in antiquity
Monica sjoo, Barabra Mor book called, the great cosmic mother
Valdamar Valerian Matrix series
‘Delineations of the Ox Tribe’ semester 1 innerverity will show you how to basically farmers bred different cow ox’s etc aka was able to change there bodys
Michael Tarsion earlier works on children and adults
early Steiner schools ideas on health, more importantly very oldskool elders in your community with principles should explain why boys need to be boys and girls need to be girls.
Never looked at her that closely TBH, but now you mention it…
Never did think gyms were particularly healthy places for men or women.
excommunicated for being too intelligent
excommunicated for using common sense.
Note the word nevertheless. Why nevertheless? It renders the paragraph nonsensical. When people write nonsense, it reveals something, especially when, as in this case, it is a serious communication. Writing reveals thinking. In this case, the word nevertheless reveals that the author wasn’t thinking, they were emoting. But the word nevertheless reveals something even more significant: they knew what they were writing was wrong. The nevertheless is something a Freudian would recognise: truth escaping without the author’s awareness and contrary to their intentions. Whoever the author was, they felt bad about what they were doing. But they did it anyway. And this is how tyranny succeeds: good people going along with it.
That might be giving them too much (subconscious) moral credit. Here’s an alternative completion of the (I agree) woefully incomplete thought:
“Nevertheless” means “Notwithstanding our lack of affiliation with her, we will hereby offer our two cents on the situation, that we have absolutely nothing to do with whatsoever, but yeah we join the chorus of attackers anyway.”
I agree with you that it is incoherently drafted, and what’s more is that the “nevertheless” is an intellectually dishonest double-dodge of “responsibility,” since my understanding is that they did have a relationship with her at the time the (entirely innocuous) twitters were published.
I find it hilarious (in a tragic way) that the woke-cancel-culturists all rely on their mobile phone whilst raving BLM and racism. There are obviously totally unaware that the whole mobile phone / electric car stuff is based on exploitative extraction of resources in Africa and South America by coloured workforce effectively under slavery terms.
And we aren’t far behind on
Pure theater.
Gina’s illustration, with the ants, is genius. And a keeper.
“She was fired for being just a bit of an outsider.” A bit of an outsider on the inside of the entertainment/military/intelligence-industrial complex. I’m in the same boat. I hate my company. My company, G4S, is evil to the hilt. (There’s rumours it is going to be bought.) We all need a job. (Of course, some of us – Klaus Schwab et al – think that a job should be someone else slaving for us.)
The only way out if this is either a counterrevolution, which can and will only happen when the money has run out via the hyperinflation induced currency collapses and government bankruptcies or when millions have started to die because of the experimental gene therapy cocktails erroneously called vaccines, or building an alternative non-woke tolerant business world by creating such media outlets and supporting them and the it supporting businesses only.
Liberal conservatives and truly tolerant people must build and support only their like-minded when consuming,that’s the key now.
Counterrevolution to their counterrevolution? It’s been accepted by all sides in the war between the people and their ‘benefactors’ in power that the people do revolution and the reactionaries who they are revolting against are doing counterrevolution. But I get your point. The fact of the matter is, All we needed was massive civil disobedience at the start of covid 1984. But we weren’t going to get that for the reason that there is no ‘massive’. 98% of the 99% is bovine.
I think that is gratuitously offensive to cows.
I suppose.
That word, ‘bovine’ reminded me of something I heard long ago from a follower of Rudolf Steiner’s anthroposophy:
I believe Steiner himself pointed out that cow’s milk was obviously intended by Nature to nourish young cows.
Apart from instances where a human mother cannot produce enough milk for her child, might not the fact that baby humans consume such huge quantities of this ‘cow essence’ be reasonably considered as a matter of some concern?
At any rate I don’t find the idea too far-fetched that the ‘bovine’ nature of the bulk of the human race might be attributable in no small measure to this inappropriate nourishment in our earliest years…
What would have happened if we had turned to lion milk instead?
Yes, I’ll accept that lion rearing in Derbyshire might have involved certain risks, 🙂 but being able to think outside the box is still a vital tool in a modern human’s survival kit, is it not?
I think the bad effects of cow’s milk on the very young are more physical than psychological.
Chest is best.
I am not sure about milk. I’m talking about organic milk. I read once that human adults were not meant to drink it. But I don’t know. As for non organic milk, it’s not a terribly pure product. I’ve read a number of books on the food system (2 by Brewster Kneen) and seem to recall that with milk, you have cows hooked up to machines that milk them, forcing the milk out too quickly. When that happens, it breaks down and stinks. That’s not profitable, so they fortify the immature milk with vitamin D or E (forget). Then there’s antibiotic residue and who knows what else.
But I don’t think lion’s milk as opposed to cow’s milk will make a difference to your character.
I don’t drink milk and I drink my coffee black. But I eat a lot of cheese (and butter), which makes me phlegmatic. But I love my cheese. My fave? Swiss Marachal. It’s ridiculously good. So is good Stilton, but it’s hard to get good Stilton. Even when it’s the right brand, it’s just not up to snuff very often, so I don’t waste my money gambling on it. The Swiss Marachal though…. always good.
Mega tech corporations, extensions of the military police state, not known for their left-wing politics are banning people’s speech, yet everyone is attacking it as a left-wing agenda? Really. I would love to know what is in any way left-wing about Google or even Biden. They are neoliberal, neocons to the core.
Another example of how mere reality ca’t get be allowed to get in the way of a good agenda:
https://twitter.com/BillGates/status/1358883265290010626
This is the day after the UK recorded its coldest temperature for a quarter of a century.
They stopped calling it Global Warming for that reason. Rebranding.
Like they rebranded seasonal influenza & pneumonia.
The latter is now to be known as NewMoanHere
Didn’t you know, global warming makes it cold cos it moves the air around.
The US establishments strategy will be to ban those on the right to make them ‘heroes’ of freedom, whilst maintain their platform, like Alex Jones, but really ban those on the left to make them vanish. It has worked for 60 years, this is just an acceleration.
It is amazing to me that the American people biggest problems are like lack of heath care, lack of affordable University education. Lack of workers rights, lack of pay, lack of representation, yet they have been convince that socialism, which is the political force, that is giving people in other country’s, all of those things, is their biggest enemy.
They hate the only thing that will compensate for their establishments abuse. It is weird and fucked up and they are so wedded to this corrupted idea of freedom that they will never achieve what even the poorest of countries have achieved.
I wouldn’t trust the current gang in power to run socialism, and why should I? Until and unless we take back control of the state (and society), it would just be a more efficient, more frictionless hell. If you want to know what I mean, just look at Australia and New Zealand, where there is almost no push-back against the plague-hoax at all. And why? Too many people are just too comfortable living off their government handouts and healthcare. In America, where you don’t have much of that (it exists, just not as much), people are cracking sooner.
Using words like ‘handouts’ is why you will never get universal health care in the USA. & cheap universal education, or get the establishment off your backs. But you know that, that is why you use the term.
Covid is being rolled out by the most far right governments we have ever seen in the US and UK.
Goebbels said ““If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”
The lie is that anti-Zion equals anti-semitism. The malignant oligarchs and their minions will keep repeating this until it becomes believed by the vast majority of the people.
Agreed. It would appear that any criticism of Israel or Israeli treatment of resident Palestinians, is ipso facto anti-semitic. So the relentless bombing of Gaza, killing Palestinian kids with high-velocity snipersrifles and white phosphorus is okay, and any criticism is ‘anti-semitic’ Let me see now. but of course!
”Some 1400 Palestinians ere killed in ‘Operation Cast Lead’ of which up to four fifths were civilians and 350 children. On the other side total Israeli casualties amounted to 10 combatants (four killed by friendly fire) and three civilians. The ratio of total Palestinians to Isrealis killed was more than 100:1, and of Palestinians to Israelis killed was 400:1”
”Gaza” by Norman Finkelstein
Just another routine day in Gaza for the IDF.
CORRECTION: That last bit should read: Palestinian civilians to Israeli civilians was 400:1
Clearly you missed the memo: Genocide has a right to exist
Now, roll up that sleeve..
Well, in several EU countries, that’s now the law: anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism.
I am sure that attributing those words to Goebbels is a lie, but people keep repeating it.
The US establishments has been fighting a war against the left for 60 years, internationally and domestically.
The war is against the provision of Universal healthcare, university education, workers rights, and social welfare. So anything that diverts money away form the richest corporations and the military machine. So obviously the war on speech will be targeted against the left and their ‘dangerous’ ideas. I don’t see a belief in god, guns, small government, free market, and American nationalism as a threat to the establishments neoliberal & neocon agenda.
These on the right of the political spectrum are in step with many of the establishment’s ideas. Their newly discovered love of freedom of speech is somewhat disingenuous.
At least those definitions of Left and Right are in step with the recognizable reality of the last hundred years.
Otherwise, I consider the terms utterly obsolete in today’s world.
Just because the left is no longer represented in your democracy, it does not mean the movement is less valid. The injustice that it fights is still there, even if you pretend socialism isn’t needed.
Rifles
I don’t like chicks brandishing rifles. Hollyweird on behalf of the banksters endlessly promotes gender role reversal. I visited Uganda in 2019. The people there lack the basics and newborns die in maternity hospitals because of the lack of rudimentary equipment. But I saw at least a dozen women carrying rifles. Bank guards, policewomen and most degrading of all a female guard in a men’s prison.
“Chicks”? She looks like a young woman to me. Chickens have chicks.
Indeed.
I hope you never refer to children as ‘kids’!
The world, this world, is ruined.
As a dual US/UK citizen, I don’t have a dog in the following Very Important fight. But seeing as Americans invented cancel culture (correct me if I’m wrong), shouldn’t we give credit where due and call it “cancelation”?
Sanjoy, hate to tell you mate but there is no such thing as a dual US/UK citizen. Try coming into the US and show your UK passport with your US one as you come through customs. My mate made the mistake of doing that, four hours of interrogation and stress later, he was made to cut up his UK passport. He too, was under the illusion of dual citizenship.
When did your mate have that happen? When I naturalized as a US citizen in 1984 (as a minor), I had to forswear foreign allegiances. But the UK doesn’t recognize such declarations as giving up UK citizenship (it has to be done before a UK consular officer to have effect), so I retained my UK citizenship according to the UK.
I kept it under the radar until I returned to the UK in 1990 and found myself automatically on the voting rolls (in the United States, registering to vote, like voting itself, is much more difficult, perhaps indicating that it is more of a failed state). Eager to vote against the Tories in 1992, I called the US State Department to check whether voting in the UK would jeopardize my US citizenship. They said it would be fine; I just cannot hold a government office in the UK, of which there was and is little chance.
In the meantime, the US State Department published official guidance on dual citizenship, saying that it’s fine as long as you enter and leave the United States on your US passport. https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/legal/travel-legal-considerations/Advice-about-Possible-Loss-of-US-Nationality-Dual-Nationality/Dual-Nationality.html
I’m fairly sure that I have shown the US border people both passports at times — I think when they’ve asked me why, if I am resident in the UK, I don’t have a visa in my US passport (to which the answer is a UK passport).
But the whole question is less of a problem now as international commercial air travel is being decimated for the Greater Good.
There’s nothing new about ‘cancel culture’ but the name. It existed in the Soviet Union and in Maoist China, too. Indeed, in most societies historically, freedom of speech was rarer than its opposite. Even many Western countries had heresy laws right into the 20th century.
Point taken. But one difference between heresy or sedition laws and today’s cancel culture is who’s doing the enforcement. With heresy or sedition laws, it’s the state (e.g., the state trials of Scott Nearing or Eugene Debs for speaking against WW1). With today’s cancel culture, because no laws (even unjust ones) are being broken, the state isn’t directly involved. Rather, it’s the population or other private entities (Disney) applying social sanctions (harassment) or economic sanctions (firing).
That said, I can well imagine that, in the Soviet Union or Maoist China, the mob also played a big part. I’ve never lived in either country, but I was once cancelled by a mob of SWP and related Marxist–Leninist (ML) types. They had taken over a Cambridge (UK) antiwar group that I was active in and that opposed the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia.
My crime was a co-written sarcastic maybe ironic leaflet against the US bombing of Afghanistan. We deviants were instructed that “humour is a politically incorrect form of action that the masses don’t understand,” I was accused of being an MI5 agent for “knowing too many facts,” etc. At the end of the public harassment session (ML “political theory”), the leadership then called for a vote of confidence in itself, which it of course got. Animal Farm would have been an understatement.
Considering the ubiquity of this asinine catch phrase, “You can’t live with COVID. You can only die from it” (which the media itself constantly refutes), I wonder who grinds these propagandist soundbites out. It will be a team or several teams who are part of that “executive class” I.e. the buffer zone between the overlords and the despised masses. The unenviable role of this class is to bend the masses to support the genocidal policies of the overlords I.e. to get the masses to participate in their own destruction.
And in our decades long softened affluent culture the propaganda centres on the “snowflake” and “woke” ideas of boosting trivial irrelevances to the stature of life-or-death issues. And so “lifestyles” are raised above actual lives.
The celebs are the ideal spreaders of this fastidious flatulence for, not only are they, by definition, well known but they are both pampered and insecure, the media having the power to destroy them overnight as in the case of Carano.
The US leads the world in celebrity endorsements.
COVID Vaccine Rollout: ‘Lots of Celebrity Endorsements, But No Science’ – 21st Century Wire
I would have used that vid in my next blog post, but the fact (reportedly) that Tucker is going to get the vaccine has me passing on the video. He undermines his rant with that decision.
When Tuck gets stuck, let us know.
Well, As Randolph Bourne pointed out, in war-time, the State – a bully – is in everyone’s face and everyone has to decide whether to cross the bully or do whatever it takes to avoid being a target of the bully. There are, in society, appointed and self-appointed gatekeepers. The appointed gatekeepers are paid to work for the bully State and members of that group are mostly aware of their role as gatekeepers. As well, Their gatekeeping is prescribed (their actual paid jobs) for the most part. Self-appointed gatekeepers, Bourne’s “amateur government agents,” are regular people who simply decide to side with the bully. That decision is made out of the calculation that it’s the best way for them to survive and, possibly, thrive. The idea is: Protect the bully and attack the bully’s enemies and the bully will leave you alone and maybe even prosper you. Obviously, making that calculation and choosing to be a gatekeeper requires the self-appointed gatekeeper to be unprincipled. Most people are unprincipled. The world is ruined (and ripe for Armageddon).
Those targetted by appointed and self-appointed gatekeepers during war-time can be anyone. Bourne mentions celebrities, family members and priests. You name it. Families are right now being torn apart by covid 1984.
Old people are dying, in care homes, in their own homes, alone, often soon after “the jab”. Euthanised.
Youngsters, the future, are scared, demoralised, alone. Hanging. Killed.
“They” don’t care. Dead people are good. It keeps the charts looking healthy – “next slide please”.
It’s not a “disease”. It never was.
It’s “the Science”. Let’s go modelling.
It’s the Lockdowns. A killing spree.
It’s inhuman, disgusting, depraved.
It needs to stop.
NOW
There is also the distinct possibility of sterilisation and a whole array of autoimmune diseases from the poison jab. As many as 100.000 people have already died. the VAERS system in the US says 500. Apparently only 1% of adverse events are actually reported to the VAERS system. Thus 50,000 in the US and a like number in Europe.
The only power able to reign in these oligarchs and their dictatorial power is the democratically elected government, but I see very little demand from anyone for regulations to protect freedom of speech in the ‘private’ realm.
Democratically elected government? That hasn’t been possible for a long time. And how would that work when 98% of the 99% is bovine?
Nothing Gina Carano said was even remotely offensive. And a quick search revealed she is now being smeared by the usual suspects. She is being made into an unperson.
Let’s not beat about the bush here… Identity Politics is fascism, as is its spinoff cancel culture. Both are about blatant censorship and silencing those that the neoliberalised snowflake brigade find offensive. Many recent examples.
Latest example of this lunacy: apparently the term breastmilk is now offensive to certain people, and it is to be replaced with the term chest milk. Seriously?
Perhaps someone more academically gifted than me, could explain this, but why is it that the ‘woke’ virtue signalling ‘progressives’ (?) are the ones most in favour of the new normal fascism and generalised authoritarianism?
It’s a public private partnership as Tony Blair put it i.e. fascism. The progressives are in that partnership and thus nothing more than Pharmaceutical company sales reps. The NHS staff are the workers making up the labour party and the pharmaceutical companies are the employers making up the tory party. They both sell vaccines and drive the vaxdemic. Inorder to provoke the left to push the vaxdemic further the right will thus bate them by saying things like “there is no excess mortality”, “the economy is more important than old people” etc.
Reports of a demo in Melbourne?
https://twitter.com/timesuppeople
Yes, there was one tonight in the city. Apparently called at short notice. I only realised when I saw it on my newsfeed. A big turnout by the looks of it.
There’s a protest here against mandatory (co-erced) vaccinations on the 20th as well.
The manufacturing of consent is in over drive since the covid fiasco. Getting all the outraged people to make you feel bad. Doesn’t work on me, never will. I know I am not correct, and I know and I am not incorrect. An old farmer once told me, “There are two sides to every story, and often a third.” People lost in duality of right and wrong, who then enforce it by forcing the narrative.
I think at the time there was “infectious disease” claims used to round up Jews and then after the fact this part of the story was removed and racism emphasised i.e. so people wouldn’t know how it was done and the medical cult’s involvement. Probably the people involved were lead to believe they were “protecting the elderly” from a “deadly disease”.
“Beware of typhus. Avoid Jews.” poster from the German-occupied region of Poland, early 1940s
https://www.reddit.com/r/PropagandaPosters/comments/1o2421/beware_of_typhus_avoid_jews_poster_from_the/cco8w41/
Alex Jones has been pushing this form of racism & xenophobia for years, calling immigrants diseased.
Covid is the first virtual celebrity virus. As the population struggles with no jobs, no prospects, no medical care for REAL illnesses, increasing poverty, increasing despair etc., more and more suitably dishevelled celebs will appear on screens to give star performances of their “intolerable” conditions while encouraging everyone to stay home and protect an NHS which no longer exists apart from a massively over funded core whose job it will be to pander to the whims of the celebs.
Love that term “celebrity virus”, although I think there are some other contenders, HIV being the more obvious one. Whether that was also virtual, I will leave for another day / another debate. You can certainly believe that the (HIV) virus was real, but that the actions taken around it were completely wrong (more or less Duesberg’s position), e.g. giving a killer drug (AZT) to people who weren’t actually sick, and making them sick.
Totalitarian News:
Well, well, well ….
The Chamber told the Cabinet to shove another demand for an extension of the state of emergency yesterday, meaning that quite a few of the restrictions will have to be lifted as of Monday. I’m keen to see what happens. They’ll probably try to whip up the scaremongering and come up with some bogus claims a week or two down the road, but the shit they’re peddling is already bogus to the utmost extreme, and fewer and fewer people are willing to swallow any of it.
What will they do if nothing happens or if things actually get better? Humanitarian bombing for our own good, like better if we bomb you lest you get sick and get cough and infect poor grandma and she dies …?
Or will this COVID-1984 start to crumble? Wouldn’t it be great if Czechs spearheaded the path to freedom instead of getting fucked over as usual … 😀 …?
Vive le Quebec … err … monde libre!
Absolutely brilliant analogy-
Indeed, who is shaking the jar?!
Yes, I thought so too! If that’s an original analogy- wow. I didn’t know she shared these thoughts…think I’ll start following her if she doesn’t get kicked off!
That exact analogy, with that exact phrasing, made the round on Unz several weeks ago.
Her reading of Unz is probably the real reason she is being ostracized.
Yes, who indeed is shaking the jar ? Most likely people of whom the general public have never even heard of. (paraphrasing Edward Bernays, Propaganda 1929)
The news is revving up its psychosis. Scarcely believable that it was possible but these times are desperate and the foaming hyperbole will continue to astonish. And it’s easy to see the desperation. Since everyone must “get the message”, even those who tune in casually, every second must be used up on screaming COVID.
So the first thing I heard was one taking head saying, “You can’t live with COVID you can only die from it” – a statement obviously contradicted by the PCR tests themselves since they show people who allegedly have the virus but no symptoms.
Next up, some celebrity from her isolated fortress discussing “living with long covid” again contradicting the “can’t live with it” meme and leading me to wonder if the glaring contradictions are intended.
And the big topic is “parental burn out”. But I was wondering whether they were talking about coping with it or encouraging it.
Otherwise, mind freezing repetition of “save the NHS” with increasing noises about lockdown lasting till the end of the year – although it wasn’t clear which year.
This is a transition period where the limited allowance given to free speech must be withdrawn completely. The psychopathic monotony of news reporting signifies the end of permitted multiple viewpoints. From now on there will only be The Book Of Covid. Perhaps there will even be a King James Version?
It will be a Kind Bill Version.
Gina has learned a lesson about the ‘force’. One cannot run with the woke crowd and make sensible comments online. The two are not compatible.
If she had been attacking someone else making sensible comments online she would have been fine, and racked up some woke coin at the same time.
Welcome back to the human race Gina. Use your talents to fight these bastards and expose their deadly games to all your fans. Spread the word far and wide. The reason why this world is so shitty is because the public have been denied the information they need to make quality judgements.
You can help change that.
Well there’s another load of DVD’s to throw in the bin………..
My very own “Sh*t list is getting very long these days – Star Wars, Mandalorian, Ali G, Premier League football (all sport actually), BBC, ITV, Channel 4/5, Sky, all newspapers, all radio, anyone displaying the slightest ‘Wokery’, most of my family.
Come to think about it – there isn’t much left that’s not on the list.
Off Guardian, UK Column News, Andrew Lawrence and WAYKIWAYKI……….
I DO NOT CONSENT.
Sasha Baron Cohen is disgusting. And also an ardent Zionist.
He is disgusting.
Even years ago, before my political awakening, SBC made my skin crawl. Back then I didn’t know why; now I do!
Two new words for the Modern English Dictionary.
Vaxcist
Vaxcism
Guardian readers my have already encountered these in CIF but they didn’t take root then.
Now it’s their time.
I hadn’t heard of this celebrity until this latest made-in-America-farce. I have very little time to give attention to celebrities either side of the pond to be honest. 90% seem to have empty heads we sometimes don’t notice because we pass the time trying to guess which part of them is human and which has inserted, replaced, deflated, pumped up, relaxed, stiffened or dyed a different colour. But the odd one pops up and surprises you by having something to actually say. Most of the time it’s been put into their mouths( or keyboards) by an unscrupulous agent begging for some limelight, but now and then they come out and say something themselves. And if it’s something that runs counter to the mainstream script, or if they’re in what amounts to an unofficial subculture like Hollywood, they find themselves on thin ice.
Hollywood has always regarded itself as far more important than an entertainment industry. You only have to consider it’s first mega star Charlie Chaplin. he parodied Hitler brilliantly. But he used his fame as a platform to preach against war of all kinds in all places and said it was futile and that it only benefited those who wanted to make money and grow in power. The darling of Hollywood was blacklisted and threatened and his stock fell through the floor. he took what cash they couldn’t take and fled to neutral Switzerland to evade arrest or further persecution.
Then came McCarthy post WW 2 . When America and Germany had kissed and made up behind the bike sheds they embarked on an over -the-top determination to emphasise liberty and democracy ( seriously). The method seemed to be to mainly espouse the evils of communism. A sort of ‘compare and contrast folks’ exercise. In America’s orgy of liberty they forget to add ”you are free to agree with your government or pay the price for dissent’. If you had the mistaken belief that , in a democracy, you could use your vote to endorse the man representing your political beliefs, you were wrong. Some believed in the ideology of the communists. But they soon found out that they best keep that as their dirty little secret or risk public humiliation.
The McCarthy Witch hunts were a protracted exercise in paranoia and propaganda intended to send Americans the message ” see..look how much we hate communism on your streets”.
Actos, writers, agents, producers, you name it, if they spoke of communism they were ”never gonna work i this town again”. Apparently, America’s idea of democracy was ‘different’.
The McCarthy charade was more politics and propaganda than anything else. Very little of his accusations could hold water. It was just that a few scapegoats had to be sacrificed for the cause. Then ‘the dook’ walked on to the silver screen. I say walked, more sort of leaned over and staggered. He was the ultimate Hollywood idol. He was made out of apple pie and he acted like one. But he was Uncle Sam. He played endless characters that embodied the traits Uncle Sam pretended to have.
Now days, it’s a mainly closed shop in Hollywood. It’s owned and run by powerful Jews. That’s a fact. Is it anti semitic because it’s a fact about Jews ? Email Mel Gibson, not me.
But it still has a close relationship with the CIA. A lot of MSM TV stations do too. The CIA have to clear most things and can actually request edits and additions. They know how mind bending works- it’s what built Hollywood and what built Disney.
It seems to me that Carano made the mistake of letting her thoughts slip out. Had she been thinking about how ‘amazing’ the Covid ‘first responders‘ (cough) were doing, or how Putin eats babies, then she’d have had a few contracts to sign by now. Unfortunately, she made a comment about the holocaust( you may have heard about that event).
Now, here’s the problem i see….
What she said was actually showing support, sympathy and compassion for what happened to the victims of the holocaust. So far, so good. But then she finds herself on black ice. A negative comment about Nazi soldiers ? Yes, OK, you think that fits with the anger at the suffering of the Jews. It does. But it opens up a can of worms. The pre-war close relationship between America and Germany is a no-no. The vast finanacial support Germany received for it’s war effort from Ford, Harriman brothers and Prescott Bush is a bigger no-no. And one very important figure in this context is one Walter Disney. He was a rabid anti-semitic and generous ‘philanthropist who had Hitler on speed dial. And as soon as his name comes onto the radar- Mister Eugenics himself- we can see the sharks circling. Lets’ remember, we are living through a pandemic designed by the same ideology that used to call itself the eugenics movement. The secret of this society is that it was German and American holding hands.
Here’s the part of Gina Carano’s statement that put the neck of her career in the noose :
”Because history is edited”
Not a good move to talk about Nazism, holocaust, and how history has been edited and hidden, and do it from Hollywood and when you’re being paid by Disney.
Steven Spielberg arrived with a bang in the 1970s with blockbusters and virtually invented merchandising rubbish. But it wasn’t until he made his first ‘serious’ movie Schindler’s List, that he cemented himself as Hollywood Giant. He won so many Oscars and BAFTAs he need an extension built to house them.
The film was the black and white sombre tale of Schindler the heroic rescuer of Jews in the camps. An inspiring story which exemplified exactly how history can be re-invented or, as Gina Carano says, ‘edited’. But it served it’s purpose and intensified exactly what the ADL wanted intensifying.
Kathleen Kennedy is a very long standing friend of Spielberg. She also worked as producer on many of his blockbusters. She then became close to George Lucas and is co-chair of his Lucasfilms. Some say Star Wars has a hidden meaning. I wouldn’t know. I won’t put myself through the viewing. Kennedy was even awarded an OBE from Our German queen here in the UK, incidentally.
The accusations of yet another branch of ‘kosha nostra’ seem like they have just invited more debate.
The only people who can call Gina Carano’s post anti- anything -(especially semitic) must have been looking to find it. They didn’t find it so they haven’t said it explicitly. It’s more policing by the sanctimonious. It’s a warning to anyone else out there that has any fancy ideas of speaking without permission.
It’s those annoying bores who would presume they have some superiority and are entitled to dictate to the world what they can and can’t say about what. They work for Big Brother and this is their best method of getting everyone to self-censor for a quiet life.
But McCarthyism is dead and Democracy is alive and well. I know this because it was in some movie I saw.
“The method seemed to be to mainly espouse the evils of communism”
The West owes its prosperity to the misery inflicted on people in Third World countries, which have been mercilessly exploited for resources and cheap labor, and its freedom to people in Second World countries. For the PTBs in the Occident, afraid that their populations might vote in some form of communism (especially considering the strong “left-oriented” generations in the 1960s, abominable stuff like the Vietnam War, and some successes of the Soviet Union and its satellites, such as the Sputnik), cut people a lot of slack, allowed the creation of the welfare state, etc.
As Frank Zappa said, when the spectacle of freedom and democracy is no longer needed, which it hasn’t been since the demise of the Second World, they’ll remove the scenery and all you’ll see is the brick wall at the back of the theater. They’re in the process of removing the scenery as we speak.
Somebody said a while ago that they let Lenin travel to Russia to stage the Great Revolution intentionally, knowing that the crazy Russians would drink too much vodka and that they would fuck up communism, historically discredit this concept, and allow the PTBs to keep fucking people over after a hiatus of a few decades. It’s pretty much how things have played out. If it indeed was their intention, one has to tip their hat to them.
Meisterstück.
We’re truly at a point in history when it’s being decided whether the future will be liberal freedom, where people will benefit from whatever the world, progress has to offer, or oppressive tyranny, where stuff will be available to a select few and the rest will be enslaved.
Damn right with that last paragraph, Jacques! The REAL choices for hom sap now are scarcity-socialism or neo-feudalism. We get the second by default if we don’t insist – uprising in arms if necessary – on the first. This stark choice is now unavoidable, because of the Long Descent away from hitech industri-civ, which is now in its – irreversible – ebb-tide, because of peak everything – particularly peak energy. Nor will there be any new incoming tide of massed goodies sometime in the sweet by and by. With the using up of the Earth’s once-only mineral wealth endowment, industri-civ has been a Single Giant Pulse Event in Earth history: WIGIG.
Yeah, yeah: “Mine the asteroids! Terraform Mars!” (Here’s some Musk; sniff it and stay entranced… Er, no, it’s not free. Elon will be expecting a huge price, for which he will return zero value for money…)
As Rhisiart says, that last paragraph gets to the nitty-gritty.
My personal view is that we need neither ‘liberal freedom’ (of whose existence I am not entirely convinced) nor oppressive tyranny (about whose existence everybody knows), but something much more based upon individual development and action.
How to get that off the ground is the current sticking point for me.
I’d like to think that choice was on the horizon. But if the last 12 months has shown us anything, and the ludicrous attempts at creating bogeyman from 2001 on, it’s that Tyranny isn’t just a possibility, it’s an obsession. If it was a horse race, what would the odds be for a tyranny and what would they be for a share of anything positive and freedom.
I never liked Disney or Spielberg. Actually I may hate the latter more. At least you can excuse horribly contrived movies that spew obvious lies when they are cartoons. But Spielberg? You can practically see the string pulling his puppet characters. And even “Schindler’s List” (you know, his big SERIOUS and IMPORTANT film) oozes self importance and posturing significance. I prefer Mel Brook’s “Producers”.
Classic. Wasn’t Zero Mostel blacklisted just after that film ? He was a very funny man.
Spielberg is very snail – like. Too much money brings too much sway. In an already corrupt industry that’s unpleasant. Hollywood’s a ghost train.
“Then came McCarthy post WW 2”.
McCarthy wasn’t so wrong about there being a giant on-going conspiracy, was he? That China was “lost” deliberately? (Why did George Marshall go to China in 1947 and impose an arms’ embargo on Chang Kei-Shek? McCarthy’s problem is that he was steered into believing the conspirators were communists. You can see them trying that playbook again with those who keep claiming it’s the CCP behind Covid.
“Now days, it’s a mainly closed shop in Hollywood. It’s owned and run by powerful Jews”.
It was from day one. Who do you think Louis B. Meyer, Sam Goldwyn and Jesse Lasky were, to name but there? Dis ney was Demolay (like John Wayne).
“Steven Spielberg arrived with a bang in the 1970s with blockbusters and virtually invented merchandising rubbish. But it wasn’t until he made his first ‘serious’ movie Schindler’s List, that he cemented himself as Hollywood Giant”.
Spielberg’s very early short film AMBLIN’ is worth a watch. It’s loaded with coded meaning about Spielberg’s true nature. Spielberg’s first ‘serious’ film was actually THE COLOR PURPLE which pushed the line originating in MS magazine of CIA-asset Gloria Steinem and still running today in BLM, that all black men are brutes and black women would be so much better off without them.
McCarthy was paranoid and easily bought. In that way he was 100% patriot. A servant to the propaganda cause. The silver screen was a godsend for the new breed of Goebbels . It began conditioning America then, by extension, every other country that became hooked on movies.
Colour Purple i remember. I think it gave the world Oprah. Which gave her a chat show, thanks to tokenism. Now she’s on the board of the world’s most exclusive ‘good club’ alongside Bill Gates and other psychopathic nihilists trying to ‘save us’. She served Obama well as his PR outlet when he was in the middle of his 8 year reign of murder, lying and terrorism( sorry, i mean ‘global struggle).
She was only ever good on South Park, So was Spielberg come to think of it
After we have seen many of our decent UK Labour politicians (and many decent ordinary Labour members, some of them Jewish) labelled as “anti-semitic” for no good reason, and the type of people who are now leading Labour leading the witch-hunt, nothing much can surprise me.
I’m sort of glad that I became totally bored with Hollywood long before I realised quite how evil it was.
I agree. The ADL was put in place for this long ago. And Israel have too much influence.
Hollywood borders on sub human. It’s not just what appears on the screen that looks surreal, it’s the lifestyles and mentality of those who run it and make decisions. It’s a bad dream.
People say Hollywood stars sell their soul to the Devil. I believe the Devil made a complaint when he heard that.
Realize that psychological operations may be more effective when they utilize actual events. For example, Springsteen may have been drunk. The circumstances of the DUI and its presentation to the world were shaped. Namely, to demoralize the white working class.
Perhaps all non-US citizens should be telling their own governments a bit more forcefully that looking up to the US is no longer tenable, allying with them becoming extremely dubious?
We won’t change anything by saying ‘not our business’.
We want to change the US behemoth, we have to ostracise them.
Globally.
If the non-USofT modern moron slaves didn’t do it while mutTrump was jester in office, forget that now!
Modern moron slaves O.S. is running a very secure software.
I love the fact that after they dropped her she just kept going and dropped the Epstein didn’t kill himself meme. Good for her more people need to do this.
Not surprised about Hollyshit’s sucking up to the new regime. Deja vu.
There is a huge cinematographic industry in Prague, since the 1930s. You might know some of its protagonists who’ve settled in the West over the years, such as Milos Forman. Or you might have heard of the Kinoautomat. A cute idea, too bad it didn’t take off; it would make movies more fun to watch. Anyway, this is a picture from 1942 when Czech actors and other entertainers pledged allegiance to the Nazis. Their collaboration might be to some extent excused by the fact that the Nazis were going berserk at the time, following the assassination of Butcher of Prague Reinhard Heidrich (interesting first name, nomen est omen?), killing people left and right, burning down villages. Most people with integrity were probably dead already at that point. Anyways, the history kinda repeated itself a few years later when the Bolsheviks took over. And then four decades or so afterward when they all crawled up the American asshole.
It would be kinda foolish to expect integrity and principled stance from Hollyshit. Not that I’m too much of a movie aficionado, but I’m not aware of a whole lot of film people who at one time or another or pretty much all the time wouldn’t take part in the production of total horseshit, much of it probably produced with the ulterior motive of conditioning the populace for something like the dystopia that’s being installed.
Fuck them all. You don’t need their cheap entertainment that does nothing but screw up your psyche, condition you, make you insensitive to real life. You can entertain yourselves by telling stories from your own life; it’s much more fun. If you don’t have any, get some … 😀 …! Learn to play a musical instrument or sing songs.
Alternatively, check out some real artists. They’re around. One of them regrettably died a couple of days ago. Chick Corea might have been the greatest pianist in history. You could tell that’s him playing after the first few notes – quite a feat considering that the piano is a rather inexpressive instrument. Here is maybe his best-known composition played by the man himself – Spain.
Bottom line: Be REAL, seek GENUINE things, avoid PLASTIC, ARTIFICIAL crap.
Nature
Get out into nature. What’s left of it if your curfews permit . There are 9000 species of birds. Forests, waterfalls, wildlife. The creations of the real God, not the fake God of Corporate Religion. Snorkelling a great coral reef or watching Strombolian volcanos erupt give me euphoric highs that last weeks.
“You might know some of its protagonists who’ve settled in the West over the years, such as Milos Forman”.
Forman was a Freemason, hence why he could walk into a top job in Hollywood. Look at AMADEUS for starters.
Frankly, I don’t give a fuck. We’re talking about cinematography here, not Freemasonry.
Forman was a brilliant director already back home, in communist Czechoslovakia, and I can’t quite see how Freemasonry would get him ahead there.
I have no doubt that quite a few people get ahead through this or that unfair advantage, but a) some don’t and b) some of them happen to be good at what they do.
I’ve seen Amadeus, but I was more impressed by One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and The People vs. Larry Flynt.
Glad to report that I’ve had virtually no contact with, or even casual awareness of, the Hollyshite diarrhoea-stream for about twenty years now. And you know what? Don’t miss it at all. Getting free of such poison clears the mind wonderfully.
Ideologues can’t handle clever ambiguities, like those from Gina Carano. It´s history repeating itself for the third time in this country. Last year comedian Uwe Steimle, a Erich Honecker impersonator, was fired from German national TV. He stood accused of “beyond left and right” ambiguity.
On his show Steimle had worn a t-shirt with gothic typeface lampooning the Third Reich National Health policy slogan. With it he had paid homage to legendary comedian Werner Finck who had joked against the Nazis making use of his mocking slogan „Kraft durch Freun(n)de“.
Finck had a unique style and was very difficult to nail down. He pretended a stammer and left his rapid sentences unfinished. He confronted Gestapo informers in the audience who took down notes with “Am I talking too fast? Can you follow me or shall I follow you?”
If memory serves he was put in a concentration camp but was later on released. Finck remained unfazed though and kept on defying the Nazis.
Ironically Hitler erased what is known as the Nazi font because ideology had it the owners of the printing presses when these typefaces were first introduced were jewish.Uwe Steimle knows the historical facts as well as his censors in the MSM who still denounce him as a “Nazi” and with him anyone else who has the courage to defy political correctness as a Corona denier, climate change denier, etc. and anyone who comes to their defense is guilty by association.
Steimle, who is from the former communist state, with both parents as Stasi officers (sic.) recently quipped on alternative media (it doesn’t translate), “It’s almost paradise, we’re all locked in and getting paid to do nothing.”
I’d like to see the original German to see if I “get it”. Thanks.
Interesting.
Her posts are spot on and refreshing, but I don’t trust it 100%. If she understands how things really work, why is she dancing for Disney and Lucasfilm? Anybody performing for Star Wars at this point is a sellout at best, or pushing the agenda at the worst.
Let’s see w2hat happens to her subsequently. If she rebooted as some sort of alt-media figure then you’re correct.
I share your concern that nobody gets to where she was without being an asset.
That’s judgmental. Hollywood (the enterainment/military/intelligence-industrial complex) is a toilet. No doubt. But when you see someone in Hollywood take a principled stand and pay a price for it, you can’t really say that they represent Hollywood. Nor can you denounce them for having worked in Hollywood, unless you know something we don’t. Did she look at Hollywood and say, “Wow! Cool! Soft (like crap) power for the fascist authorities. I’m in!” Or did she just want to act and earn a living?
Hollyweird
I am not a fan of Hollyweird. I presume they are pushing the Plandemic. “celebrities” in general are whores for the world government. Exceptions are rare and are punished. Boxer Anthony Mundine early in the hoax expressed his scepticism. Someone obviously threatened him because he revered his position immediately.
Pity the poor Hollywood moguls. With the woke culture accepting of virtually everything, it’s getting harder and harder to dump uncooperative actors and actresses by highlighting their peccadilloes. So they have to make things up.
Oh wait, making things up is job one with the news media. Never mind.
As of midnight tonight, Melbourne will be going into a Stage 4 five day lockdown until midnight Weds. Coz of… “cases”.
As well, facemasks will be mandatory outside again, and all indoor venues. There will be only four essential reasons to leave your house including food shopping and exercise. All non essential business’ are to close as of midnight.
I knew lockdowns would be happening again in Melbourne. Blind Freddie could see lockdowns would be happening again.
But right now I’m seething mad, and I want to punch something. And I’m disgusted that so many here meekly and passively comply without even blinking.
Their compliance is only enabling these psychopaths. Just Mad Hatters Tea Party bonkers in Melbourne…
“If one acts like a punching bag expect to get punched… or worse. Not fighting back only emboldens the bastards. Long overdue to start giving back. In the end they intend to murder one anyway.”
“This struggle may be a moral one, or it may be a physical one, and it may be both moral and physical, but it must be a struggle. Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found out the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them, and these will continue till they are resisted with either words or blows, or with both. The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress.”
~ Frederick Douglas, 1857.
Thanks for the quote S. I know that already. If you don’t stand up to bullies, they will keep walking all over you.
People are still secretly excited by all this. They are still in a honeymoon period of working from home, lapping up a break from soul crushing routine, days at home to binge watch inane TV shows, all while identifying with others equally as gleeful to be experiencing this break in transmission. They are enjoying it. They don’t get it. Even if some dim part of them gets it the break in regular scheduling is too sweet a pill to challenge. This is fun. Like when the teacher is away and a relief teacher comes to take the class and all pressure is off. They are enjoying it.
Do you have school age children?
I don’t, no. But I DO know people who do…and are excited by the work from home thing. Loving it. The whole con is still in the novelty stage for so many people.
I find this hard to believe, to be honest. Maybe last year, but surely not still now?
Parents hate it. Period. Rich,poor, middle-class – they hate it.
So do kids.
So do teachers.
So do coaches.
Perhaps Billy Eugenics hopes to clean up on line educational and school programming for the young but this is no way to teach or instruct children. If one thinks charter schools were bad this is far worse (especially from a labor stand point). Any educator supporting this should not be in teaching. As to parents, they should also consider since each “lesson session” is recorded, it could also be used as a basis for the state (DYFS) to come in and take their children.
Off course they don’t get it. And while they have money to buy stuff, they don’t really care. Just fired off a text to The Big Issue office: “This is lunacy. When are people in this state going to get Off their Knees and Stop Complying with this fascist bullshit. Do you really think this is about a ‘virus’ or a ‘pandemic’. Seriously”?
As the staff are all covid cult members, like the vast majority in Melbourne, it wouldn’t even register with them. And facemasks are now mandatory outside again, so there’ll be lots of cops walking about again ready to pounch on any ‘conspiracy nuts’. Like me.
Sobeit, I’m so done with this crap.
The bubble is growing and, I hope, it will burst one day. Still, too many idiots that ‘stand with Dan’. They need to be kicked harder to wake up, if they are capable of waking up. Pity the victims of all this idiocy lost along the way – fallen businesses, children with mental issues, other that need the society functioning as normal.
They’re not hurting enough. That’s the main problem, along with the high level of brainwashing, and a morbid fear of death. They still have money to spend and their homes to hide in away from the deadly ‘plague’.
But I really doubt they are capable of waking up anymore. Yes, I do meet covid sceptics when I’m out selling the mag, but I also know we’re in the small minority here.
Sorry about this – you had seen it coming.
You’ve nailed it – people have been bought off. As long as they get their pay and there is stuff to buy, they’re not likely to do anything (spelling lesson not intentional, LOL). And with free money, this game could go on for a long time 🙁
I was way to optimistic thinking end of March. People in Aussie have been paid off with Jobkeeper, which is the same type of thing as the furlough in the UK.
Have 5 days (?) at home to catch up on more research, and have several videos I hadn’t got around to watching yet.
Friend Gezzah, perhaps, learning quite interesting alternative theory of diseases called “German New Medicine” would offer you a relief and entertainment during these insane times?
https://learninggnm.com/home.html
One starts studying it here:
https://learninggnm.com/SBS/documents/gnm_paradigm_opening_page.html
https://learninggnm.com/SBS/documents/five_laws.html
In case ideas appear reasonable and intriguing enough to you, have fun figuring out “diseases” you are subject to (hope it’s not the case) by consulting this section:
https://learninggnm.com/SBS/documents/sbs_overview.html
Friend Gezzah, perhaps, learning quite interesting alternative theory of diseases known as “German New Medicine” would offer you a relief and entertainment during these insane times?
One can start studying it here:
https://learninggnm.com/SBS/documents/five_laws.html
In case those ideas appear reasonable and intriguing enough to you, have fun figuring out “diseases” you are subject to (hope there are none, or just a few) by consulting this section:
https://learninggnm.com/SBS/documents/sbs_overview.html
Thanks for the links W. It’s 11.20 pm down here and just about to crash. Will check them out in the morning. I feel like I’m in Zombie Apocalypse, They Live, Shaun Of The Dead, The Twilight Zone and A Clockwork Orange all at the same time. Sigh.
They enjoy going out to get a designer mask/wallet ensemble from the entrepreneurs and outdoing each other with hygienic conformity to their Stazi leader.
I agree. This German govt video is a good description of their attitude, IMO.
Well… Not ALL German slaves are moron and paid scum!
Oh, I never meant to disparage Germans, only their govt propaganda. Some Germans are fighting back very hard indeed.
When the Nazi came that is exactly what the good Germans did, nothing, they let it happen. Do something.
Absolutely. But reality will hit them, sooner or later. Wait till their wages are being cut or they are being made redundant, can’t pay the mortgages any more etc..
Chairman Dan should be drawn and quartered. The brutal lockdowns in the Northern Hemisphere were implemented because this evil swine proved they could be done.
Victorians need to tell Dan to fuck off, he can’t fine or lock up the state over and over for no reason, we are talking about 19 fake PCR’s and 1 person in hospital. The problem with giving incompetent nobodies power of any kind they will take more and more but so many moron media cheer this shit on and call it ”science” even as people suffer and suffer some more. Sutton needs a nice long holiday, Manus Island all alone seems good.
They won’t. Why? Because the majority here support Andrews, and further, they are brainwashed covid cult zombies who actually believe there is a deadly virus and that these measures are for our ‘safety’. Ooink touched on this in his reply – they still have money to buy things, they’re not suffering and its all a bit of an adventure for them. Famous Five Go To Dorset and all that…
Oh, and there’s a huge amount of cowardice here. Especially the men.
I grew up 4 miles from Victoria and always knew Victorians were stupid, but now they are outdoing themselves. Of course old Brett and his mate Bill Bowtell are both funded at some point by Gates, and have you seen https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/01/09/google-partners-with-industry-lapdog-to-promote-vaccines.aspx This is why every article here is the same, they are all bought by big pharma and funded by Bill Gates.. This dirty little secret site needs to be exposed.
And yes I have noticed what cry babies Australian men are.
Men are few and far between. They’ve been trodden on so hard over so many years to watch what they say and do…to cower, to self correct, to not stand up for logic and common sense…to believe in society and the world as some kind of natural progressive SJW wet dream where if we can just nullify the coarse and rude and ‘ignorant’ everything will be ok. Someone quoted here a while ago…hard times produce tough men…good times produce weak men. Australians have been living in a creamy middle fantasy land of plenty where every whim is satisfied easily. Every other Gov leader is a woman. A woman with a huge agenda. That’s why Australia is ripe for the fucking. The place is defenceless. There is nobody manning the guns.
Awww poor men.So tough being trodden on for ..say five years?
I agree. Men have been doing it too tough lately…one could say they have been emasculated. No wonder we see cowardice when toxic masculinity has been the target of the new, sensitive millenials, a reaction away from the frustrations that urban men suffer.
Polls
The polls are of course fake. I do have to admit however that there is an astonishing amount of support of the mad dangerous virus lie. The propaganda monopolies are powerful and ubiquitous. Telescreens in waiting rooms everywhere. Censorship is at unbelievable levels in the internet. The universal acceptance of radioactive mobile phones is yet another source of propaganda and blind unquestioning compliance.
Just saw it on the notice and immediately thought of you…while we sat in normal in nth qld…it is bizarre and I am so sad you are all going through this again.
Thanks😢
Shit Gezzah – if not for you I wouldn’t know what the hell is going on here in Australia. I occasionally turn on the car radio – but normally for no more than 5 seconds until I hear the word COVID.
It’s beyond painful isn’t it? The TV, radio, papers etc. Off the charts.
They seem to think the Ferguson model came true.
We’ve got the BEST here in New England.
One radio station says this on the hour “It’s 12 o’clock wash your hands time”
I want to vomit everytime I hear it.
Why do I listen? It’s commercial free and plays all of the old tunes. There is no dj per se so I don’t have to listen to other C news.
Maybe he’s saying it ironically…?
BTW, in the “good old days”, BBC Radio used to have a programme in the afternoon for toddlers and pre-schoolers, called “Listen with Mother”. Nursery rhymes, songs, poems, stories, that sort of thing.
Just before the story, a very motherly voice would say:
“Are you sitting comfortably? Then I’ll begin…”
For those of us of that generation, this is still a bit of a catchphrase.
The “It’s 12 o’clock wash your hands time” comment made it sound like they are trying to infantilise us all.
No, Mike, unfortunately, I don’t think he’s being ironic. I wish.
It is a privately owned station. The fellow who owns it is the “dj”. Only makes a few announcements during the day – the weather and now a few covid precautions. I was actually surprised at first at the handwashing nonsense because he also recites quotes every so often that are definitely anti-corporate.
This station caters to the 50 and older (though, funny enough, a lot of young people listen now), so I think he is genuinely concerned and maybe reminding the oldsters who have memory problems. Public service and all that.
Well, it’s his station so he can say what he wants. I pay no attention and just listen to the music.
By the way, we had “Miss Jean” in the 50’s early 50’s. Stories, songs, etc.
The simple life.
Looking at the ABC before about covid etc,seems you are still allowed to be intimate,looks like they decided to be easy on you,cos who the fuck would follow that anyway,oops just realized maybe 50% just might,maybe no arousal!What a joke sadly!
Have you considered moving?
Yes… the intention was to move back to New Zealand. But there’s no travel bubble between Australia and NZ, and I will not be jabbed, tested or contact traced. Full stop.
The Ardern bitch is pretty nasty too. My cousin in Auckland did manage a holiday in the South Island.
Sorry to hear this Gezzah. I hear there’s big Australia-wide freedom marches planned Feb 20th …I wonder if more lockdowns will happen around that date? 🤔
Yep, protests in all capital cities from 12.00 to 2.00pm as well as Cairns and Coffs Harbour. There’s two Facebook groups I’m in: Freedom Day and Stop The New Normal (worldwide) you may be interested in…
A Labour politician whom I used to respect is clamouring for “Zero Covid”, because for the countries that have done it, it has worked so he says. Australia is one of the ones he cites.
I still actually respect a lot of what he stands for in general, so I won’t mention his name here, but he’s way off beam on this subject. I’ve tried to communicate to him why attempting “ZC” is so wrong, but I’m not getting through. It’s clear the “ZC” isn’t working in Australia either, but it does “justify” continued authoritarianism. I’m amazed he can’t see it…but maybe he was an authoritarian all along. That seems to be the case with many on the left whom I used to respect.
Except for literally a handful of principled, conscientious people on the Left who oppose this fascism; (To paraphrase Ben) ‘the vast majority of the Left are traitors to humanity’.
They have sided with the perpetrators of this monstrous crime.
As I’ve said numerous times, I’m absolutely convinced that the “pandemic” and the vaccines are Trojan Horses to bring in the Great Reset and Fourth Industrial Revolution. I’m also convinced that the majority of politicians are fully on board with this agenda. Especially those in senior positions.
The real question we should be asking ourselves is who is shaking the jar and why?
And we shouldn’t be asking courteously either.
We should be putting suspected jar shakers under intense pressure to explain themselves coherently.
I want names.
The people shaking the jars have the really big guns and they love to use them.
A few German slaves are doing just that… But as usual the rest of the herd is too docile to follow that Great Example.
Add to the list every Covidian mask wearer and you
ll soon be out of stationery. In my jar two plus two will always be four no matter whos shaking it.
Well, we’ll just start with the ringleaders then.
Thought crime…I think it’s criminal.
Doubleplusgood
I think therefore I hurt someone’s feelings
That’s not possible… Umans don’t have feelings anymore! Just allergic reactions to Speech!
The truth shall c the lite in these troubled dark times.
That is what bothers these fascitic,Trotskyist delussional; sense of realism.
LA MUERTE O L;A PATRIA
The late great Che
All this very true. I see alot of comments saying it’s an insult to the victims of Nazi Germany to compare to what’s happening today.
Well, as history and this article explains, it really isn’t. When I make such analogies I usually make it clear I’m referring to early Nazi Germany, not the later death camps – but what could ultimately happen if we don’t wake up.
Most people nowadays don’t understand history, connections and nuance unless you put it in bold type. Down to a lack of education imo.
Lack of basic knowledge of History, Critical Thinking, Maths, Science, English and Geography – also explains the inability to grasp basic facts about the pandemic hysteria.
People have used analogies to Nazism for decades now to indicate the most despicable crimes, and Goebbels is justly notorious for having given us a splendid blueprint of what a propaganda minister should look like.
So what’s different about using such analogies right now concerning our political manipulators?
Nothing.
The crimes now being committed in our name are unmistakably despicable.
The perpetrators, when accused of their blatant dishonesty just pretend to be oversensitive snowflakes, terribly hurt and offended by an analogy which is not only historically the nearest to hand, but which is also a true analogy.
Of course it sounds shocking at first to hear someone say such a thing, because the generation of our parents and grandparents would have been shocked on account of their sheltered upbringing (sheltered from the truth), and we, in turn, were also brought up by those relatively naive forbears of ours to think that such analogies were always considered to reveal shockingly bad taste.
But, after a little reflection, those of us with intact critical faculties suddenly find ourselves compelled to ask what is the actual evidence from, say, the last fifty years, that our government can reasonably be trusted to do its job of representing us?
For heaven’s sake, it clearly has no intention of representing us at all.
Well it has taken decades for anyone to admit that Hitler used the USA Eugenics hand book for his blueprint. Long before Hitler the US supreme court had already allowed forced sterilisation of some groups of women, like troublesome untermenschen Jews/
It’s perfectly apt IMHO, and I often make the comparison of the UK Coronavirus Act 2020 with the German Enabling Act of 1933, which was actually voted on, whereas the UK one wasn’t. OK, of course the vote was fixed, or at least the members voting knew which way they had to vote if they knew what was good for them, but at least there was a semblance of a vote.
The thing is, everything was done legally. AH came to power legally, and then legally changed the law to make everything he did after that technically legal, and that’s pretty much what the UK government has done, and I imagine most Covidian countries around the world have done something similar.
The UK Tory Lord Hailsham (Quintin Hogg) used to talk about an “elective dictatorship” (he meant when Labour were in power, although of course Thatcher’s government was exactly the same in that respect). Pretty much what we have now.
No, we haven’t got to death camps yet, but the thing is, they could bring in death camps tomorrow, and it would all be legal, or could very easily be made legal. “Sir” Keir would probably complain that they hadn’t been brought in sooner, or weren’t nasty enough. He’s calling for a much tougher enforcement of “Quarantine Hotels” as it is. Well the Nazi’s used to have a concentration camp that they used to show off as almost like a holiday camp, for propaganda purposes, to show the Red Cross and the world how well they were treating their Jewish “guests”. I can’t remember the name of the camp at the moment, but this was a real thing.
“Quarantine hotels” doesn’t sound so bad, does it? (though the £1500 price tag doesn’t sound so good). They’ll probably keep that name when the regime there becomes … “harsher”…
BTW, I saw a tweet the other day where someone was calling for the unvaxxed to be shipped off to an island somewhere. Exactly the kind of talk that some Nazi’s used to use about the Jews, before the war. If I’d tweeted back to that effect, I assume I’d have been instantly banned. As it is, I’m sure this will go into “spam” checking. More than 50% of my posts do seem to these days.
(Needless to say, my reply to this went into “spam” checking…. )
Mine too, but I don’t take it too much to heart.
Some of the words one has to use are notoriously ‘controversial’, and my comments do get through eventually.
I suppose one has to think about ensuring that we don’t lose this site on account of blatant something-or-other which the ‘authorities’ didn’t like…
Carano brilliantly mocked enforced speech and pronouns, putting “boop/bop/beep” in her Twitter bio.
https://twitter.com/greg_price11/status/1359726393991573504/photo/1
Jordan Peterson was likewise demonized for holding political correctness up to the light.
“Dr Peterson says he does not object to trans people or to choosing which traditional pronoun they prefer. “My sense is I’ll address you according to the part that you appear to be playing.”
But he argues terms like “gender identity’ and “gender expression” are the “propositions of radical social constructionists,” and are being used to bully opponents into submission.
“There’s only two alternatives to that,” he said.
“One is silent slavery with all the repression and resentment that that will generate, and the other is outright conflict. Free speech is not just another value. It’s the foundation of Western civilization”.”