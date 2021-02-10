As Biden consolidates his power, the war on populism becomes a fully fledged assault on reality itself.

Trump’s show trial is just the next step in a very American coup

Kit Knightly

Donald Trump is no longer President, but the battle to overcome his “fascism” still rages on. Armed with nothing but the Presidency, both houses of Congress, the military, the entirety of the mainstream media, and all the richest and most powerful corporations in the world, The Resistance is gearing up for one last battle.

Despite leaving office without a whiff of the fascist coup everyone was talking up for so long, Trump is now being impeached. Again. And facing a trial in front of the senate. Again.

The “trial” itself is a joke of a process.

Firstly, we should note that it is absolutely and completely unprecedented to have a private citizen impeached. It could even be argued (and has been, prominently) that it is entirely unconstitutional to do so.

Secondly, there’s the very idea that what Trump did could ever be considered any grounds for impeachment, let alone a crime. He never incited violence at all, and one use of the word “fight” doesn’t change that.

He clearly and distinctly called for peaceful protests in a series of tweets which twitter removed in an attempt to expunge evidence of his innocence:

I’m asking everyone at the U.S. Captiol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the party of law and order – respect our men and women in blue! Thank you.” [link]

Please support our Capitol Police and Law enforcement, they are truly on the side of our country. Stay peaceful!” [link]

And thirdly, there’s the fact the entire “Capitol Hill riot” was a created and stage-managed event, obviously designed to disrupt the congressional session on whether or not there was voter fraud. Police opened barriers and waved rioters inside, where they posed for pictures. The presence of Army psychological operations officers has been confirmed. It was a complete set up. I’ve gone into that at length before.

At the end of the day, Donald Trump is being tried for something he didn’t do: “inciting” a riot that never really happened. But, of course, it’s not really about Donald Trump. It’s about what he represents, and further about sending a message.

Donald Trump was never what so many millions of Americans clearly believed him to be – he was never going to destroy the system from the inside and restore the America-that-was. He was never going to drain the swamp. But millions of people thought he could, and should, and would. And that’s a very dangerous idea.

That is millions of people realising the system is broken and attempting to do something about it.

In headlines and academic institutions and enlightened twitter circles they call it “populism”. Which is to say, the radical idea that the writhing mass of useless eaters possesses even the slightest capacity to understand their situation at all, or should have any say in what is done about it.

That idea needs to be squashed. And the best way to do that is to demonstrate to people just how little power they have.

And the best way to do that, is to force people to live in a reality you make up as you go along. Make the rules, break the rules, change the rules. Tie people in knots until they can believe totally contradictory ideas. It is the ultimate display of power and control.

Masks don’t do anything. Oh, actually they do. And you should wear one. Or two. Or three. Unless you’re a “person of colour”, then you don’t have to wear one at all, because it’s racist.

The “deadly virus” will spread if we gather in large groups. People protesting the lockdowns are selfish idiots who spread diseases, BUT black lives matter protests are different because they’re so important they won’t spread viruses.

This would be “fiery but mostly peaceful” protest that only burns down a few buildings and loots and few stores and kills a few dozen people. Nothing like the “violent fascist coup” in which people queued up inside velvet ropes and posed for photographs.

Obviously, we can all agree that vaccine passports are just a conspiracy theory, but freedom papers are a good idea right?

Nobody wants an Orwellian “ministry of truth” deciding what thoughts are allowable, but maybe we should have a “reality czar” to deal with our “reality crisis”.

The irony being we really do have a “reality crisis”, we really DO live in a “post truth age”, but it was deliberately created and is incredibly useful to the people in charge.

If “Go home in peace and love”, “I’m asking everyone to stay peaceful” and “Stay peaceful!!” is inciting violence, then literally anything can be forced to mean…literally anything.

It is an all-out assault on the idea that words have meaning, or veridical reality exists at all. And it culminates in having a full-on coup in the name of “saving democracy”.

Yes, a coup. Call it what it was. It was, and is, a coup. If it were happening anywhere else in the world, it would already be being recognised as such.

Ignore what the part of your mind that has been subconsciously conditioned to American exceptionalism says. Ignore the brainwashing that associates the words “America” and “democracy” and the idea of “rule of law”. Reject all that programming we’ve all been subjected too since we first watched television that tells us this kind of thing just doesn’t happen here. It does, and it is.

Just look at the plain reality of the situation.

As of right now, this very moment, the President of the United States is sitting in a building surrounded by razor wire, with 20,000 troops on the streets of the capital city. He’s ruling by decree, signing dozens and dozens of executive orders. His election was contentious, to say the least, and almost certainly fraudulent.

Reporting on these facts is being censored on social media, and gets no play at all in the mainstream. The news networks literally refused to broadcast the speech of the incumbent President accusing the other side of wrong-doing and he was immediately purged from all social media and internet companies. His campaign wasn’t even allowed to email their public supporters.

Meanwhile, Trump’s few political supporters left are being dragged through the mud, stripped of their responsibilities and powers or pressured into resigning.

And, having removed his opponent from power, Biden’s administration is now putting on a televised show trial to make sure he’s barred from ever running for office again.

It can only be described as a coup.

They are even admitting it themselves, even if they don’t call it that. In this long, ecstatically smug TIME article they detail how all the lobbying groups, and the Chamber of Commerce, and Facebook and many, many others came together to “fortify the election” and “save democracy”.

As CJ Hopkins wrote reently:

GloboCap is teaching us a lesson. The name of the lesson is ‘Look What We Can Do to You Any Time We Fucking Want.’”

Is this really even a pretence of democracy anymore? Do they have even the slightest veneer of the “will of the people” left?

No, it’s gone. American “democracy” is dead. They killed it. What’s more, they did it in front our eyes. A sacrifice. They tied it to the stone table, shaved of its mane and cut out its heart…and dared us to say anything.

Most people didn’t. But they got the message, even if they didn’t realise it.

The troops. The censorship. The razorwire.

They’re telling us that “voting” was a game they were only willing to play as long as they got to win, and now it’s done. They’re picking up their ball and taking it home. Democracy is over, they cheated and they won.

Now we play a new game. It’s called “Simon says”, and they are always Simon. So you better get fucking used to it.