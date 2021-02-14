Hiroyuki Hamada
When the whole society becomes a theater of absurdity, the puppeteers become kings and queens of insanity. The society loses its logic, history, facts, honesty, sincerity, creativity and imagination, as the monstrous imaginations of the deranged ruling class devour humanity and nature.
The invisible cage of authoritarianism comes in the shape of a bottomless pyramid. Fear and hopelessness fill the dimly lit bottom layers. Layers and layers separate us, alienate us and dehumanize us. The pain of “others” becomes your gain. The power of oppressors becomes your safety: The safety of living in the dangerous imaginations of the kings and queens.
But such a thought vanishes as quickly as our minds get flooded back with the numbing noises of the insane theater, while our remaining logic, seriousness and honesty are ridiculed and attacked by fearful fellow humans with cynicism, hopelessness and cowardliness.
The world doesn’t look like that at all for those who belong to the club of kings and queens. The unruly mass with no understanding of the righteous path of “humanity” has been inherently expendable for them. This has been shown over and over: colonization of natives by Europeans, enslavement of African people, genocides of many sorts.
But one also sees the same blunt inhumanity embedded among us today: homelessness, deaths by treatable diseases, hunger, deaths by substance abuse, suicide, poverty, refugees, mass incarceration, state violence, the psychological torture of alienation. The kings and queens don’t recognize those as issues to be solved with their resources. Instead those issues represent forms of punishment for those who fail to secure viable positions within the capitalist hierarchy. The fear of the punishment and the fear of the authority work together to lock us in positions in the hierarchy, forcing us to protect our positions which systemically and structurally threaten our wellbeing 24/7; we live in a system of structural extortion.
As we have become free-range people in the “divine farm” of modern-day kings and queens, we have lost our access to the fundamental material reality. A sterile cage with screens, mandatory injections, electronic tracking within the invisible fence; human mice for profits, feed for data harvesting, an ever greater degree of spiritual death. It is not hard to start connecting the dots to see how things can lead into a grim future.
But what does such a fear do to the population, which has tolerated an assortment of abuses as their “punishment”? To those who manage to ignore their fellow humans living on the streets as invisible beings or fail to feel the pain of those being cornered into substance use and desperate acts of self-destruction?
Would they believe the words of those who question, or the words of the ruling class promising a glorious future of AI, green capitalism, genetic engineering, digitization and financialization?
And before we ask such a question, one must wonder if such a question is even allowed when the socioeconomic/political trajectory of the empire has been firmly within the imperial framework of the two capitalist political parties.
The capitalist hierarchy absorbs what it needs by allocating special positions within it: Natural resources, narratives, facts, history, people, political ideologies or anything that sits in time and space. The kings and queens monopolize them— material resources as well as people with skills and knowledge are captured to serve. Once monopolized, the valued items are commodified, to be distributed in ways that benefit those same kings and queens.
Meanwhile such a process occurs in layers and layers, projecting myths, exploitive narratives, false history and erroneous facts onto our collective consciousness—a fake reality which covers our eyes while we push our mortal bodies around in the real world.
The images projected onto our psyche vary according to our positions in the hierarchy. Each narrative validates and justifies our positions in the hierarchy. Kings and queens find themselves to be worthy rulers of the universe, while the masses see themselves as freedom-loving people who do their best in a world of opportunities.
In such an equation authoritarianism presents itself as a swinging pendulum between fascism and social democracy as it moves forward on the capitalist path in space and time. The carrot and stick carefully manage projected images to stay within the capitalist framework of acceptable ideas. Corporate politics and corporate activism play crucial roles in making the pendulum swing, therefore ensuring that the capitalist interests always go forward while appearing to be “democratic”.
Those who rely on terrorist tactics of various sorts attempt to resist the system by attacking the valuable, captured elements that work for the system. The damage compromises social dynamics in ways that deprive those who are already deprived, while dividing the population that should be uniting to dismantle the oppressive system.
Guided by agent provocateurs and corporate NGOs, righteous anger against oppressors turns into a justification for draconian measures, destruction of communities for urban renewal, and a catalyst for new projects of exploitation.
As a set of capitalist imperatives pushes the capitalist contradiction to the limit, completely depriving people’s ability to reconcile the false perceptions and the material reality, it is time for an urgent mobilization to change the trajectory of exploitation into a new field with a new set of rules. We are told that enemies are coming, a natural disaster is coming or a disease is coming, forcing us to mobilize ourselves to adjust to a new path of plundering for the kings and queens.
Any crisis, real or not, against the backdrop of a hierarchical structure imposes two sets of momentum that keep us within the capitalist farm. The first set has to do with fear of the authority, which keeps our frustration directed against ourselves, each other and oppressed “others”, while firmly gripping the destabilized psyche of the population—creating an ironic psychology of supporting oppressive authority against our own interests. The second set has to do with the material constraints imposed by the particular crisis—we become enemies to each other fighting amongst ourselves to survive. We are put in the capitalist cage. And we are forced to protect our cage, which is constructed with vertical strength to withstand fear of the authority, horizontal strength to withstand attacks by competitors, and a solid floor to prevent one from falling down from the position in the hierarchy. The whole structure is held together with violent force of exploitation and subjugation.
The Great Reset
”The Great Reset” is packaged as a “great solution”. Just like how the ruling class has marketed “green capitalism”—carbon trading, carbon capture, reforestation, and other resource exhausting green schemes and technologies for profit, it’s designed to prop up capitalism but it is also intended to transform capitalism to have more effective control of social relations while keeping the capitalist hierarchy intact. Capitalism is getting a new OS, and it needs to be restarted. Just as “green capitalism” has destroyed real environmentalism in the name of saving the planet, it is designed to destroy anti-capitalist activism in the name of “revolution”.
One of the prominent leftist tools under a capitalist framework has been grass roots activism to affect state regulations and state guidelines to contain momentums of exploitation and subjugation created by Wall Street as well as capitalist social institutions. The stock market guided economy (falsely advertised as the only system that works) allows the ruling class to dominate social policies according to their interests; it prioritizes ruling class wealth accumulation while sacrificing social relations among the general population; it is extremely inefficient, unstable and economically unjust. The capitalist state has been a great tool in ensuring the interests of the ruling class to be a priority. The socialist revolution takes over the capitalist state, it nationalizes corporate entities and sets up the economy, education and the rest of social institutions and social relations to be guided by people’s interests. Various incarnations of the above strategies to counter capitalist exploitation and encroaching imperial hegemony have attempted to do two major things. First, they have prioritized people’s interests by emphasizing projects that benefit the general population while providing social safety nets, infrastructure for the people, environmental regulations and so on. Second, they have allowed economic activities based on people’s needs which can grow organic community dynamics based on humanity and nature.
“The Great Reset,” on the other hand, is a project of the ruling class meant to take away those measures from the people and utilize them to further solidify their dominance over the people. Since the owners of the farm are plenty rich already, they won’t need a big farm. Their social engineering skills as well as the greater control over the economy will be put to a test in building a sustainable farming business with a smaller herd.
This is why it seems that all activism has turned into enforcing or defying the various virus lockdown measures which have been instrumental in enforcing the trajectory of “The Great Reset.” Remember how all environmental activism was swallowed by the single idea of reducing carbon emission? Fearmongering slogans of apocalyptic narratives involving climate change, strong NGO guided activism, and corporate science emphasizing the topic of global warming have created the huge snowballing momentum to fight climate change at all costs, sidelining and coopting all other important environmental activism. This has also contributed to the idea that it is no longer relevant to insist on being a part of systematic efforts in dismantling the capitalist system and building an alternate system which allows humanity and nature to prevail in harmony; we are told that we don’t have time to build socialism anymore. We are encouraged to be a part of green solutions by the capitalists as a result.
We are being told that casino capitalism for profits must end to introduce “stakeholder capitalism”. But of course, since the notion is coming from the profiteers who have colonized, corporatized, militarized and financialized, we can presume that they are talking about ensuring their own interests by directly guiding the economic decisions instead of continuing the show called the economy by the “invisible hand.” We are told that we should be provided with universal basic income, free housing and other social services as long as we follow the regulations and policies of public-private partnership. What sort of conditioning will we be subjected to after being deprived of our inherent relationships to ourselves, to each other, to our communities and to nature, forced to be a part of destructive industrial farming, digitalization of everything with massive resource extraction, colonization of our communities with multinational franchises and enslavement of our souls in the invisible cage of indoctrination and propaganda? We already have such a system in the US—it’s called mass incarceration in the private prison system. We are being told that the economy must not be merely guided by growth and it must be replaced by a sustainable one.
However, coming from those who have greatly restricted meaningful economic growth among the general population in order to subject livelihoods to the brutal capitalist framework, what they really mean is to restrict productive social relations among the people so that they must subsist with bare minimum requirements, eventually cornered to be a smaller herd, more manageable with less resources—an economic solution which can only be conceived by criminal minds. Who knows what role vaccines will play in it. Who knows what sort of living hell people will be subjected to as our lives are treated like numbers in high frequency trading, or our entire lives are put on hold by AI customer representatives.
Note how the policies will be designed to be achieved by co-opting leftist agendas. The invisible hand has been busy building a brand new invisible cage to perpetuate the violent reign of kings and queens in the name of “revolution”—a fascist revolution that is.
Now, I would like to emphasize that these trajectories are not set in stone. The problem is that those possibilities are highly unlikely to be examined by concerned people within the capitalist framework. There is a structural problem in the system. Let me go back to the pendulum. Just like any other capitalist social institution, the capitalist political institution serves the ruling class; it can serve as a crime laundering devise. As soon as a topic involving criminal activities is destined to be “political”—it dissociates itself from criminal elements and becomes “legitimate”. Various social institutions kick in to support such a view since they are all funded by the ruling class—media presents it as such, legislature codifies it as such, executive branch executes it as such, judicial branch judges it as such, academics support it as such, educational institution cements it as such and so on. It becomes normalized to be a part of social policies. Once the topic is on the political table embellished with a glorious history and myths of the nationhood of the United States of America, the topic becomes officially “political”, not criminal, and it is now safely and generously handled by the corporate entities.
The rendered topic floats in an artificial realm of political myths, tradition, and the gladiator battle culture of political authorities as a commodified symbol representing a fictitious version of the actual topic. Ordinary people can’t approach it coherently for what it is anymore unless they are rich and influential enough to access all moneyed social institutions. Moreover, all the criminal records of officials are discarded, forgiven and forgotten as a new regime comes in every four years.
This is how destructive foreign policies of colonialism, corporatism and militarism, and exploitive predatory domestic policies of all sorts have been implemented against people in the name of freedom, justice and humanity. This is how environmental concerns have turned into “green capitalism”. This is how we are being mobilized today under the guise of virus lockdowns.
People watch and cheer the pendulum swing between political extremes within the capitalist framework. Bits and pieces of awareness beyond the imperial framework can only be perceived with tools approved by the framework, effectively keeping those with the awareness within the ideas of the ruling class. If you hold a world view that does not fit in it, you end up being categorized as a supporter of a political villain or simply labeled as “fascist”, “communist” and so on. Needless to say those terms are solely defined by acceptable ideas, acceptable history and acceptable myths of the capitalist hegemony. The fact that the US government has supported fascist regimes across the globe while brutally intervening against socialist countries across the globe won’t be admitted for instance.
How Capitalist Hierarchy Shapes Ideas
If one holds a view that defies the prevalent narrative, the individual can become a target of the authority as well as a target of multiple political extremes within the capitalist hegemony. For instance, if you oppose Israeli war crimes from an anti-capitalist/anti-imperialist position, you can be persecuted as a dissident by the establishment, while being labeled as anti-Semitic by supporters of Israeli policies. (You may also be labeled a Zionist shill by those who believe that Jews are taking over the world and so on). The position that points out that Israel is a crucial part of the imperial structure, serving the imperial hierarchy while benefiting from its generous support, cannot be fully discussed due to how narratives are formed by the network of the imperial institutions.
The political pendulum doesn’t only create an illusion of “democracy”, it also defines what is acceptable while tearing communities apart. It utilizes its violence as a springboard to perpetuate and strengthen its grip on the exploited. That’s why the living hell for Palestinian people keeps functioning as a devise for imperialism—the more Palestinians suffer, the more anti-Semitic sentiment emerges, which in turn justifies Israeli violence, which in turn serves the imperial agendas. That’s why victims of Katarina had to be victimized by “urban renewal” after going through the gravely tragic event. Capitalist hegemony does not allow an honest discussion because imperialism is kept invisible by default, the capitalist cage is invisible and the guiding hand of capitalists is invisible. The capitalist framework simply corners people into having dead-end arguments. Period.
With the virus situation, we are told that there are good people who wear masks and stay home and bad people who selfishly defy the rules and spread “conspiracy theories”. The dynamics among acceptable narratives within the capitalist framework create the circular arguments of a screaming match. These dynamics exclude and belittle any understanding which goes beyond the artificial range of ideas created by the capitalist institutions: you are fake news, you are a denier, you are a conspiracy theorist, you are a grandma killer, communists are taking over and so on. Without recognizing this mechanism, any attempt to unify the momentums will result in a populism which emulates the existing social structure—another reactionary revolution at best, but more likely it will create more divisions and destabilization among the people, resulting in perpetuation of the capitalist hierarchy. This is why there is no discussion of accountability for the death and suffering created by lockdown measures and there is no discussion about the meaning of why we are going through a structural shift. And when the deaths and sufferings will be put on the political table, financial vultures will devour them in the emerging social impact bond markets (see studies by WRENCH IN THE GEARS).
The invisible hand that is supposed to guide us to freedom, justice and humanity has created an empire ruled by the unprecedented accumulation of power for the few. The invisible hand has created an invisible cage over us, and it has been blinding us and dividing us, allowing the ruling class to exploit us and subjugate us.
Now, it must be clearly stated that what we perceive as the dystopian future of The Fourth Industrial Revolution—AI, blockchain, digitalization, financialization, green capitalism and so on—can’t be separated from the invisible hand and the invisible cage. It cannot be allowed to be defined by capitalist institutions as a “legitimate political topic” instead of what it really is. The newly built cage hasn’t been built, but if we fail to see it for what it is in its context, we will simply be forced to embrace some version of it as one of the “legitimate” capitalist trajectories. That’s how it works when our society is a theater of absurdity.
I want to live a life that breaks open the invisible cage and firmly shake hands with nature and humanity. If you have stuck around this far with me, I trust that you feel the same…or not. Either way, we must start our conversations.
Further Reading:
Wrong Kind of Green
John Steppling
Winter Oak
Wrench in the Gears
Pollock was the fellow that threw paint at canvas. Krassner presumably financed him.
I tried to read this, but honestly, I have no idea what the fuck the guy is talking about. I mean I get it that he doesn’t like where the world is, and has been, going, but the rest is convoluted to say the least.
It has been said that it’s nonsensical to regard the world along the left/right dichotomy. It’s the same with socialism vs. capitalism.
“The socialist revolution takes over the capitalist state, it nationalizes corporate entities and sets up the economy, education and the rest of social institutions and social relations to be guided by people’s interests.”
What sort of delusion is this? Where has such a socialist revolution ever taken place? One that would set up a system guided by people’s interests? Is he talking about the Second World? That wasn’t guided by “people’s interests”; it was guided by what apparatchiks decided were people’s interests, while they themselves had completely different interests and unreservedly satisfied them while sweeping some crumbs off the table for the plebs. The system was pretty much like the one the oligarchs have been secretly and now are openly foisting on the world.
Capitalism is dying, no doubt, but socialism ain’t the answer. Not that it would be necessarily a bad concept in theory, but in practice, it doesn’t work. It centralizes power, a very dangerous concept, as we’re seeing now.
This is about centralization and decentralization. Empowering the individual or small communities as opposed to creating large or global organizations that either serve for enslaving their members in the first place or can be easily hijacked for this purpose.
Now, how can decentralization be achieved, I have no fucking idea … 😀 … but that’s what it’s about.
An email arrived in my box this morning from Orthomolecular.org. It is a sad indictment on the medical fraternity, who have de-registered a caring practitioner for using his knowledge and experience in “alternative” therapies to treat his patients and speak out about the stupidity of Covid protocols. The system is broken. This is the collateral damage. There are many who have been threatened, some who speak out, others who are too afraid of losing their livelihoods. https://orthomolecular.activehosted.com/index.php?action=social&chash=9dcb88e0137649590b755372b040afad.192&s=d7513899274779d492d4c6d9101c3a1e
Yes, indeed, tragic! 🙁
We need to find ways to make our own lives such that we can stop paying attention to these structures of meaning.
Why do we think Event 201 was staged? Why are all these simulations staged? They are staged so that we will make it real.
We have to stop paying attention.
This whole thing could never have occurred without centralized communications.
Communications cannot be centralized going forward.
Just drop out.
Do it.
Now.
There is zero substance to this “article”. Just vague, prolix rhetorical bluster, that just goes on and on without any concrete people, policies or revelations mentioned, even in passing. Does the author think he will get COVAIDS for naming names or something?
It’s nice finally to have “Wrench in the Gears” cited above the line…but it is typical of the gossamer character of this work that the author doesn’t even mention Alison McDowell by name…let alone any of her concrete revelations and connections that make Wrench in the Gears relevant in the first place.
Then again, maybe the lack of substance is for the best…the only concrete reference in this article is so botched it detracts by descending into hopeless ambiguity:
So…by “Katarina” do you mean Hurricane Katrina? And are you saying they were really victimized by urban renewal, or that the discourse was falsified so as to make a scapegoat of urban renewal…and if the latter, why the scare quotes? And then, the next sentence is a fragment, and so internally contradictory as to be self-defeating. Is “Capitalist hegemony” invisible “by default” or by effort and suppression: the author says both, but they are opposing ideas. What is the “dead-end argument” at play? “Period”? More like, Question Mark.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/online-forums-for-anti-vaxxers-are-hotbeds-of-anti-semitism-uk-report-finds/
Every day, 320 thousand children are poisoned unnecessarily with the DTP vaccine. That’s 320k cases of imposed child abuse with toxic unnecessary shit that harms them for life. Every day. And it’s only one vaccine.
The average american has something like 50 vaccines by adulthood.
And you wonder why people are sick and stupid?
Does anyone believe this world is going to not be annihilated? Does anyone believe they will have legacies?
This dog that lives with me is like 20-21 years old, he’s almost twice as old as comparable dogs, why do you think that is?
Because… He is a Super-Dog!
I feel like ranting.
So this word you use, “economy”.
What does it mean? Let’s take a look…
1 thrifty management; frugality in the expenditure or consumption of money, materials, etc.
That’s a bit peculiar?
2 an act or means of thrifty saving; a saving: He achieved a small economy by walking to work instead of taking a bus.
Hey did you check that?
3 the management of the resources of a community, country, etc., especially with a view to its productivity.
Wait a minute, suddenly the definition is contrary to the previous two definitions. You should stop calling it “the economy”, you should call it “the exploitation and fraud”
Let’s see what George Carlin thinks
Similarly you should never be calling vaccination anything other than “injected toxins”, because that’s exactly what it is. And what’s worse, some people refer to it as “immunization”?
Honey, the only immunization in the context of vaccines is corporate indemnity.
“The socialist revolution takes over the capitalist state, it nationalizes corporate entities and sets up the economy, education and the rest of social institutions and social relations to be guided by people’s interests.”
No, that’s a “social democratic” notion of what socialism is. a real socialist revolution does away with the capitalist state, creating new organs of social power.Marx realized that later in his life and wrote about the matter eloquently in The Civil War in France, regarding the Paris Commune.
Thankfully I don’t believe in Marx.
Marxfully I don’t believe in thanks.
Karl Marx was a Rothschild and paid by them to write the communist manifesto, the check used to have pride of place in the British museum and seen by millions including myself, The check along with correspondence between the two were bequeathed to the British museum by Lionel Walter Rothschild, along with his library (which originally housed the check) and substantial Natural History collection, Marx was also Nephew of another wealthy )ewish financier Frederick Philips (of Philips electronics fame) Who also gave him frequent large amounts of money, whilst he raged against the Non Jewish evil white European “capitalist pigs” so theres that !
Marx was also related to the Samuels (Shell, the Hill Samuel bank).
And the Von Westphalen family who are still active in finance and law today. Marx had enough connections to gain profitable employment. It seems his relatives paid him to do something else.
Marx happens to be buried in London’s Highgate cemetery. Buried in the heart of capitalism. With an impressive monument. I understand the grave is monitored with CCTV cameras.
One of Marx’s grandparents was Nanette Salomon Barent-Cohen, who belonged to a wealthy Amsterdam family. So the “comedian” Sacha Baron-Cohen is on on it, too. I think )
A perfect composed diatribe against Capitalism and the ensuing adle-brained idiots who run around like a headless chicken.
Yeah! Let’s vote for the non-capitalist politician in 4 years! MSAIAG!!!
Just think, if we vote in their systems, which are fundamentally corrupt, and there’s a lot of fraud involved with it, and they are kleptocratic corporate whores and sociopaths, based on their ideals, for the politicians they select WE CAN MAKE A DIVIDENDS!
Forget conversations… We’ve SPENT the entire year of 2020 in “conversations”.
The author is clearly still living a comfortable life!
When you wake-up (or they come after you) then it is too late…
At this point reality is very SIMPLE: It’s either KILL or be culled.
Until several Jedburgh’s actions aren’t executed nothing will change except the things the SRF & Billionaires via jesters want to CHANGE!
If you don’t like the Jedburg Method try the German one…
The political left has been demonized since its scientific and political emergence in a form of Communist Manifesto written only months before “Peoples Spring” of 1848 directly stemming from collapse of global free trade policies (old neoliberalism) enacted by British empire after Vienna Congress of 1815.
Under threat of increasing education programs teaching historical materialism about importance of class struggle and central role of workers exploitation in powering capitalist system that oppresses them, contained in lectures, books, pamphlets and leftist-working class run and funded press organized with contributions from Marx and Marxian left and emerging international working class movement as a response to globalization of capital, ongoing at that time, little talked about, Radical Bourgeois Revolution against feudal institutions was somewhat tamed as opportunist truce between financially dominating emerging Bourgeoisie and landed feudal aristocracy was declared and then replaced by unified anti working class front as both upper classes exploited farm workers as much as industrial workers and say United working class as a mortal threat to their dominance.
Abolishing slavery and servitude was done not only because of industrial revolution brought mechanization, chemization of agriculture resulting in increase of productivity of capital orders of magnitude but also because it increased suddenly pool of workers with no industrial heritage and no influences of Marxian ideology, not to it mention increased industrial unemployment and hence created conditions of ethnic and racial divisions exploited by capitalists.
The attempts of discrediting of working class movement and their leadership is long ongoing project of class war aimed at preventing socialist revolution by means of mass propaganda and brutality of imperial bourgeois states as well by political means by allowing phony leftist political parties or movements to enter bourgeois liberal democratic political framework stealing leftist rhetoric while aiming at splitting working class into those who falsely believe that socialism can be achieved via reforms of capitalism and those who clearly see socialist revolution overthrowing not only bourgeois political system but fundamental capitalist social relations based on domination, exploitation and money.
The SPD, leading force of Second International is an example of such working class manipulation and division that ultimately created conditions for fascism as a direct result of degenerated leftist ideology of abandoning revolution exploited by oligarchic elites in Germany. Note that Hitler was a activist of DAP (German Workers Party) while Mussolini was member of PSI (socialists) before they set up their own fascist parties NSDAP and FdC respectively with direction and support of oligarchic elites using them to counter revolutionary left of KPD and PCI.
Today in addition to continuing attacks on real revolutionary Marxists or what’s left of them as they were subjected to purges, intimidation, imprisonments, violence and murders including people I knew personally, mass promotion of reformists mostly lapsed Marxists-Leninists or Trotskyites or social Democrats called democratic socialists who degenerated to promoters of totalitarianism and soft or even hard fascism is being done in media to again confuse working class and lure them again into bourgeois politics of dead end.
What we observe around us is not abomination of capitalism but one of paths of natural evolution of socioeconomic system, a class based system of cruel social relation of exploitation and greed infiltrating humanist character of fundamental human bonds thst demand mutual equitable caring and sharing as individually and collectively beneficial to community and society at large. Without changing of social relations there can be no real long lasting change that benefit 99% and any seeming “change” will bring us or our children to the same place we are today.
This trend of Americans to write socialism out of history, or not even mention it, has increased, and is a part of the eradication of all left wing ideas in their society. It is as you say, the elites war on working class movements and this article slips into that category in its denial of socialist history.
Eh… NOPE! They are pretty VISIBLE!
.
Offensive and disgusting on so many levels. Many of those who care about civil liberties do not dispute the existence of ‘Covid’ and they are not anti-vaccination. They simply don’t want to live in a ‘papers please’ culture. This is not Nazi Germany
.
Piers Morgan is mentally and spiritually unstable.
Why not just say he’s a totally worthless piece of shit moron?
Can’t that guy be deported to somewhere?
Professor P. Morgan is one of the world’s greatest living philosophers. His insights bring profound focus to any issue at hand.
Piers Morgan was caught running a stock market scam 20 years ago when he, as editor of the Daily Mirror, and two business reporters were buying shares and printing stories to influence the market price.
He could have a faced a hefty fine or prison. Instead he was not even charged. Clearly he did a deal with the authorities.. . or he was already controlled back then.
https://press-gang.org/2015/11/04/piers-morgan-3/
Just because the captialists/imperialists hijack fundamental and necessary change doesn’t negate the importance of such change. So rejecting carbon reduction measures — for example — simply because they’re not just pushed by the capitalists but seen as a money making opportunity is just plain wrong. Looking behind the curtain a bit you’ll notice that the solutions that are advocated in essence replace corporate profits derived from rapacious exploitation with taxation revenue typically disguised as some kind of ‘green’ tax. This is just business as usual — as demand for a resource peaks the only way to maintain profit expansion is to manipulate pricing through demand management (“yield management”).
The steps needed to make our world sustainable are actually people friendly, they’re just not corporate friendly. This is why they’ve been resolutely opposed for a generation or more — the can got kicked further and further down the road until eventually it was quite obvious that there was no more road to kick it down. At that point you get a policy change — ‘oil’ companies become ‘energy’ companies and the pivot becomes how to manage a sustainable level of demand while maintaining corporate profits. All it means for you and me is that we end up paying more and more for less and less — we conserve resources like power and water but somehow the bills always seem to go up. That’s not a fault of conservation. Its the system.
It’s a system
I thought it was a bit more final than that!
Medicine the Goldman Sachs’ way:
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2018/04/curing-disease-not-a-sustainable-business-model-goldman-sachs-analysts-say/
Well, what other business works by destroying its customer base?
The US health system does a good job of killing its customers.
Any “health system” based on pasteur methodology.
The environment is degrading rapidly, and you don’t seem to understand.
You are going to have absolutely massive disease and societal issues if you don’t VERY quickly stop some of the shit (the policies, vaccines, emf, agricultural, etc).
The areas with high vaccine uptake and emf will of course be the worst.
Which character should I do next? I was thinking Aquaman. But cooler, and hotter and more powerful. Like Hydrogenboy. Yeah, suicidal hydrogenboy.
“Is it a turd?”
“Does it have a brain?”
“Is that an Al-qaeda suicide bomber?”
“No, it’s hydrogenboy!”
Hydrogenboy may do well with a trusty sidekick like: Oxydog!
To keep things fluid.
For the valdals and narcassists there is no pardon.
Those who came in, did not read well the sign.
What’s a narcassist?
I’m wondering because I’ve yet to see any organism which isn’t basically narcissistic, and narcassist sounds pretty close to that.
Is there a fundamental problem with narcissism, in and of itself? Because it seems to be quite a problem.
Well…
I am amazed how you are complaining about Capitalism as an ideological threat when the threat is national, and imperial and specific to one nation.
The only game in town today is American hegemony, which is backed up by a vast military industrial complex, an omni-present surveillance machine and multiple layers of administration. It is absurd that I need to define it, but I will, because you people are in denial and talk endlessly about phantom threats to our society or the failure of capitalism.
US Empire has a vast propaganda capacity, via its ‘think-tanks’ & universities pumping out political, economic, social & ‘scientific research’ and studies which it uses to influence the worlds direction of travel, in their own economic and strategic interests. That is in addition to spreading their interests via diplomacy, US/UK financial media, the press, NGO’s, 5 eyes, phoney campaigns & pressure groups, lobbying groups and individual CIA agents on the ground monitoring all business, military, social and political activity in its vassal states and rising competitor ‘enemy’ nations, as well as funding and having disproportionate control over the UN, IMF, World Bank and OPEC via its vassal states voting as instructed.
‘’When has the UK ever deviated for US foreign policy in the past 60 years?’’ asked a RT Journalist of Daniel Hannan, a British neocon, MEP a few years back, his embarrassment was very real, there is no deviation.
Add to all that the new American social media technology which has become the most valuable tool of control, far surpassing the influence of the CIA on the ground, even able to leapfrog national government control of the population, however supine they were to US interests, and capable of turning the political mood, in any country on the planet, in a weekend or even a matter of hours. Social media, search algorithms and an endless onslaught of videos can all be used to politically brainwash a hapless naive lost population.
All of this military and all of this technology is funded off the back of the primary unit of international exchange, made compulsory under threat of military or political destruction, the dollar.
Set against all this raw power, you people claim there is a business & technocratic conspiracy called the ‘globalist agenda’, a theory which has its origins in Adolf Hitler’s own antisemitic ‘international Jewish bankers conspiracy’ of the 1930s, and which is now pushed by all political & propaganda arms of the CIA, who are in sympathy with the alt-right, christian, white supremacist groups in the US, and who coordinate their political wing overseas under the banner of the, ever loyal friends of the CIA, the ultra far-right. But what this conspiracy does is cover for the USA and it’s tentacles of power all over the world.
In the Ukraine, South America, even in Europe the far-right are the USA’s friends and are encouraged to destroy their own cultures in preparation for the neoliberal, Corporate takeover and US vassal-hood.
Steve Bannon even established ‘The Movement’ in Europe to push fascist parties, sympathetic to US interests and willing to sell out their own populations to US control, in return for power that the CIA can guarantee them.
The USA has the luxury of writing it’s own and world history via its cinema and CIA funded video casts, training people around the world, with race baiting and phoney nationalism to ignore their own interests and vote for the interests of US Washington elites.
They tell the poorly educated working class to think that its lizards, the middle class think it’s incompetent government or globalist conspiracy, that is causing them to be impoverished, disenfranchised and brutally policed, everyone is served up a different version, but it is always anything but the obvious truth about Empire and the continued American neoliberal roll out over the world.
They are able to do this because the education systems they have dumbed-down has eradicated, rational thinking, logic argument, history and political science, from the curriculum, leaving people lost in an intellectual vacuum, unable to understand what is happening in their lives.
The servants of Empire are always happy to provide a false narrative that hides the greedy, perfidious, murderous, genocidal of US empire from view.
It is easy to fill the historical vacuums that exist in most American minds with nonsense, not only have logic been abolished but there is no foundation of facts or historical knowledge that will invalidate the absurd stories the CIA is pumping out. The suffocating of common sense, the scientific method, and logic possessed by previous generations, has made all this possible.
These fake narratives of ‘globalist agenda’ are just camouflage, a deceit, intended to whitewash the US out of geopolitical and international affairs in the minds of the average Joe, at a time when Washington, albeit in decline, is setting the political agenda around the world and running their phoney ‘ Wars’….the ‘war on terror’, the ‘war on flu’, Brexit and the War on Carbon, to ‘Make America Great Again’, in what is turning out to be its last window of opportunity before the dollar finally finds its new weakened value, or vanished all together as a result of hyperinflation.
Hello Tilling: If you actually took the time to examine world history, you’d notice that all National agendas are interrelated, and always have been. That is: Nations collude with other Nations to enhance the “securities” and investments of international trade and finance. Keeping that in mind, you might notice there are a number of willful participants in the game…
US dollar values have been married to resource exploitation and oil reserves since the Federal Reserve system was implemented in 1913. The “globalist agenda” precedes the establishment of the Federal Reserve by nearly 500 years… It is of course, a ponzi scam.
A good place to begin: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Romanus_Pontifex
Yet in Antarctica we all get along just fine… Even the extraterrestrials are good mates.
Have you heard of Karl Marx? He did a rather good critique of the capitalist system, not much has changed, it is still valid.
Have you heard of U.N. Agenda 21 by any chance? Under this plan, America disappears
along with all the other nations as a viable entity for us serfs.
Maybe trolls fare better… maybe…
“Maybe trolls fare better… maybe…”
Like trains from china to america?
Railroads to Alaska
Also, this is not a test.
I hope I have made clear, nobody is in any position to tell America what to do, at the moment, especially some random UN groups or think tanks.
All operations like Covid, Agenda 21 and the war on carbon are devised to serve the empire and are backed by the empire. How could it be any other way?
So we need to stop trying to invent the wheel, International bodies have never dictated any of our history ……..never ever! ………and they are not going to start now. Where do they get their legitimacy, their power? You are talking nonsense. Imagine the reaction of a US general to being told America is going to be ‘vanished’ as an entity. Its absurd.
Have you heard about the song that never ends… It just goes on and on and on…
?
Another one of yesterday’s crazy conspiracy theories becomes today’s “trusted news outlet”‘s (TM) story:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/technology/2019/10/19/police-predict-hate-crimes-twitter-first-time/?WT.mc_id=tmg_share_tw
I think I preferred ‘pre-crime’ when it was in my sci-fi movies and involved Samantha Morton floating about in a tank. Author PKD was of course not some maverick outsider who made a lucky guess but pally with lots of Silicon Valley types.There is however no long-term plan unfolding because…
Speaking of pre-‘crime’, there’s this from British Columbia, Canada:
“The order would also authorize police to detain anyone they have grounds to believe is planning to attend a religious service organized by any of the three churches.”
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/churches-freedom-worship-covid-bonnie-henry-1.5912379
I despise religious institution but that sounds like bullshit.
If people want to go to church and sing boring songs and read from that book, that’s their problem, as long as they don’t impose and cause shit.
Unfortunately, these states having been imposing and causing shit.
Again, when the earth starts imposing, their policies won’t apply.
slow down Frank fuxake
What for?
Corporate Religion helps keep people in line and boosts productivity.
We are currently in the ‘demonise the left’ phase of the slow rolling coup, the final hammer will fall during the economic catastrophe that is coming to the US, when the economy is restarted and Inflation kicks off, the economy will stagnate and there will be a lot of disquiet. With the left discredited, the extreme-right will rise to finalise the coup and overturn what remains of our democratic system.
The “Left” discredited themselves as soon as covid hit.
Fact: They were not in power. Fact: The whole Covid operation has been led by Johnson and Trump, the most far-right leaders in history.
But yes the left have discredited themselves too. I think they thought they would gain out of lockdown, reduced class sizes, better working conditions, better healthcare investment etc…. they were conned and they are idiots.
Covid simply exposed the empty shell of what the left has become. Back in 2015 when the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) exploded to 50 times the size of it closest nominally socialist competitor, (to back the sheepdog and fake populist Bernie Sanders) an organization going back to founder Michael Harrington, that had always been tied to the coattails of the Democratic Party, I knew that we were not seeing a mass resurgence of socialism but rather its death by corporate takeover.
What I didn’t realize, was that this rout of the left was far deeper and extensive than I could imagine.
I agree. But I also think it is an argument that will need to continue to be made. What passes for the left today is hard to defend. What we are seeing is the absurdity of Identity Politics (the rise of which was designed to supplant class politics – or, the historic project of the left) that no rational person can defend. Historically, the left represented the interests of the working class. The right represent the interests of capital. This dynamic has not changed, it has only exponentially intensified with the working class on the losing end. Since the fundamental antagonism between capital and labor, between the “right” and the “left” remains the same, why should we abandon the terms that embody that antagonism? Obviously, the discrediting of the left, is a class project, a ruling class project.
If you want to shake hands with nature, get as far away from the city as you can. As for humanity…you ARE shaking hands with it. Wealth for the few and subjugation is how humanity has rolled for thousands of years.
Absolutely excellent article, very much of it referencing things I’ve recently bitched about too (to the annoyance of many)…written significantly better than I could.
My understanding is simply that whatever they try to peddle is worthless and unacceptable and I will take no part in it, I refuse to join them.
So, regarding the fundamentals of these systems (I’m copy/pasting something I wrote a little earlier in a reply and altering it slightly, coz I reckon it’s fitting)…
Imagine a collective of psyche in denial because they’re wrong and basically angry, for the reason that they supported what lied to them, but they’re too ignorant (for whatever reason) to figure it out.
That then, reinforces their clamourous need for instruction through idolatry and institutional affirmation (“my idol said I’m right”). In the sense of psyche, state is essentially their “higher selves”.
And while their “higher selves” are the precise problem they fail to address, skirt around, through the same systemic enabling, those “higher selves” are in even worse denial, thus “elevated” as the manifestation of the collective sociopathy of the ego mob (a collective of narcissists, typical society), through sycophancy exalting the mob ego. And with mob ego, I mean typical malicious gangsters.
Imo, the reason why that is even possible is because of people actually being like that, for whatever reason (degeneration from toxicity, psychological manipulation, indoctrination, social support systems, religious cults, whatever).
So essentially, I’m saying these supporters of the systems are incapable of understanding anything better. They are so enslaved that they aspire (though in denial) automatically based on the even more degenerate ideals that subjugated them. They have inherited mentality, psyche, character traits, ideals.
And I call that particular syndrome, sociopsychopatheticism.
Regarding things like questioning, commentary and censorship…
As soon as someone tries to forcibly interfere with that, you must know they are in the wrong, in principle.
Many people seem to be okay with that idea. Either they don’t understand it, or that collective guilt is seeping through.
I mean, if I say something like ‘5g’ is safe, and I “provide” (rather impose as it appears to be) that…and someone questions it. I should of course be able to easily show why it is safe. The onus would be on me in that case.
They cannot. They refuse to even have that investigated.
It means that they are lying, automatically.
Of course they obviously lie about vaccines too. Currently, aluminum is known to be used at levels NOWHERE near what they suggested. They don’t want to address that.
If you point out say, Japan has lower child deaths, disease issues, and lower vaccine administration, banning some used elsewhere…crickets. If you say a forensic team from Japan studied data autopsy data from 17 countries regarding SIDS/SADS/SUDC (sudden “unknown” deaths) and found 50% of those deaths where vaccination history was available to be within 1-4 weeks of vaccination (particularly HIB). Nada.
Here people are talking about “global warming” and fraudulent political GARBAGE, while infants are daily being intentionally toxified and people are entirely ignorant? Most of those doctors and nurses don’t even have the slightest clue.
Get your priorities and values right, people. Until then I consider all that shit worthless.
Everyone else calls it indoctrinated.
Reminds me of the 60’s TV series The Prisoner starring Patrick McGowan which was run like an open prison and described as a “Holiday Camp from Hell” by its inmates because that’s the way it appeared to them on arrival . The taxi service was strictly “local” as no matter where you were destined you’d always be returned to the same place!
“The Village” as it was called, was designed like a Benthamite Panopticon and surveillance was almost totally electronic. Dissenters and failed escapees were subject to a variety of psycho-corrective “treatments” ordered by the mysterious No1.
McGoohan played No.6 and was always proclaiming that he wasn’t a number but a free man!
Re: The Prisoner, remember the big white balloon that used to come up and smother anyone who tried to escape? I see that as the media, choking anyone who tries to speak.
Yes George the “Balloon” was called Rover – probably because it growled when it popped up out of the sea to suffocate those who stepped out of line or tried to escape. It was also an integral part of the Village security apparatus and the Village was EVERYWHERE!!
Be seeing you!we
The synthesis of the Left Right paradigm laid bare, they been planning it for a long time, and everyone in in banking politics and the media knew it ! TV shows and movies are little more than esoteric disagreements with certain aspects of the plan !
Beautifully written and depressing as hell.
I am noting that many articles, web sites etc are presenting depressing, you are trapped nonsense….if you want to be you are….and yes the planets do move on from the difficult energy combos they present for us to deal with..,.fear is a great adrenaline run
And goodbye to you too.
I wouldn’t call this depressing. What, if anything, is depressing is how many people probably have no hook to hang it on – neither experience nor thinking which aligns with the gist of this written piece, allowing them to even begin to comprehend what is being presented.
This unfortunate lack in people plays a big part in their inability to even consider that what they hear on the propaganda networks (aka MSM) might be suspect. Having never thought that way, there’s nothing cuing them to recognize the abundantly obvious lies and deceptions being channeled.
People have lost, or forsaken, the ability to compare different pieces of propaganda to determine if there’s a consistency or if it simply doesn’t add up. Propaganda used to have an internal consistency to it, which made it far more taxing to perceive its essential illogic. Now the propagandists don’t even try to put a logical veneer over it.