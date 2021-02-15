5 questions to ask your friends who plan to get the Covid vaccine

Kit Knightly
Many of us have friends or family who plan on getting the vaccine. Maybe they truly believe they are in danger. Maybe they think it’s better safe than sorry. Maybe they just want to be able to go to the pub again.
If you know someone who is planning on getting vaccinated against Covid19, ask them these five questions. Make sure they understand exactly what they’re asking for.
1. Did you know that we have NEVER successfully vaccinated against ANY coronavirus?
No successful vaccine against a coronavirus has ever been developed.
Scientists have been trying to develop a SARS and MERS vaccine for years, with nothing to show for it. In fact, some of the failed SARS vaccines actually caused hypersensitivity to the SARS virus. Meaning that vaccinated mice could potentially get the disease more severely than unvaccinated mice.
2. Did you know it usually takes 5-10 years to fully develop a vaccine?
Vaccine development is a slow, laborious process. Usually, from development through testing and finally being approved for public use takes many years. The various vaccines for Covid have all been developed and approved in less than a year.
While the media are quick to offer a TON of “explainer” guides, which cite “foresight, hard work and luck” as the reasons we got a Covid vaccine so quickly “without cutting corners”, they all leave out key information.
Namely, that none of the vaccines have yet been subject to proper trials. Many of them skipped early-stage trials entirely, and the late stage human trials have either not been peer reviewed, have not released their data, will not finish until 2023 or were abandoned after “severe adverse effects”.
3. Did you know that the Covid “vaccine” is based on new technology, which has never been approved for use on humans before?
While traditional vaccines work by exposing the body to a weakened strain of the microorganism responsible for causing the disease, these new Covid vaccines are mRNA vaccines.
mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) vaccines theoretically work by injecting viral mRNA into the body, where it replicates inside your cells and encourages your body to recognise, and make antigens for, the “spike proteins” of the virus. They have been the subject of research since the 1990s, but before 2020 no mRNA vaccine was ever approved for use.
4. Did you know that the pharmaceutical companies can’t be sued if the vaccine hurts or kills someone?
Back in the Spring of 2020 many governments around the world granted vaccine manufacturers immunity to civil liability, either by invoking existing legislation or writing new laws.
The USA’s Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP) grants immunity until at least 2024.
The EU’s product licensing law does the same, and there are reports of confidential liability clauses in the contracts the EU signed with vaccine manufacturers.
The UK went even further, granting permanent legal indemnity to the government, and any employees thereof, for any harm done when a patient is being treated for Covid19 or “suspected Covid19”.
5. Did you know 99.8% of people survive Covid19?
The case-fatality ratio of Sars-Cov-2 infection has been a bone of contention for months, but it is certainly much lower than all the initial models predicted.
It was originally massively inflated, with the WHO using a figure of 3.4%.
Subsequent studies have found it to be much lower, in some cases even lower than 0.1%. A report published in October in the WHO’s own research bulletin finding a CFR of 0.23% “or possibly considerably lower”.
Meaning, even according to the WHO, at least 99.77% of people infected with the virus will survive.
*
Ask your friends these questions. Give them detailed answers.
It is a rushed and untested vaccine, made using unprecedented technology, with no legal recourse should it do you harm, to treat a virus 99.8% of people will survive.
So the question that really matters is: Do you really want, or need, to take that risk?
And Bozo’s dad is an outright eugenicist so why the ef did any of you bozos vote? Got the same daddy?
Impossible to communicate with adults who’s minds have regressed to those of a child.
The government are now clearly spinning out of control as they attempt to balance obedience to their masters whilst playing Daddy to 65 million 9 year olds.
It will go Kaboom when furlough ends so all they can do is kick the can down the road.
And lets not forget Emperor Gates did warn that ‘the second one … that will get their attention’ IIRC.
“The general rule is the heavier the SCAMDEMIC ‘BIG’ LIE PROPAGANDA the nastier the ‘side effects’. Think Guillain-Barre on steroids. After a flu shot that is what my mother got followed by Alzhemiers (at the very least it sped up her dementia). Just see what happened to Hank Aaron.”
https://b1daily.news/2021/01/23/hank-aaron-dead-after-receiving-cv-19-vaccination/
“Billy Eugenics and those CORPORATE FASCIST PSYCHOS that are pushing this are the worst of criminals. They are guilty of CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY.”
“One other thing did not mention. The jab left her in such a state that she was hospitalized and they had to put her (induce) a coma for several weeks. Miraculously she survived but woke up to Guillain-Barre. That was in 2000. Those who take those psychos jab based on their scamdemic fear propaganda are fools.”
A very helpful article, Kit, but it’s a wonder the Covid cult haven’t jumped on an important error or typo:
In point 5 you say: ‘A report published in October in the WHO’s own research bulletin finding a CFR of 0.23% “or possibly considerably lower”.’
But from page 8 of the John Ioannidis paper you link to, he writes: “the median infection fatality rate might be even substantially lower than the 0.23% observed in my analysis.”
It’s important to distinguish between CFR (Case fatality rate): The number of deaths among the number of diagnosed cases*, and IFR (Infection fatality rate): The number of deaths within the entire population.
* Ignoring for the moment that the so-called Covid “cases” are not really cases, just positive PCR tests.
Thanks for the article. I agree with the important premise of the article. We need to stop the culling of others around us and encourage them to refuse the vaccine. Question 5. Is not one I would pose as there is no proof of the existence of sarscov-2 and its link to the disease called covid 19, and the PCR trick is a false positive fraud. Thus the CFR is a completely misleading statistic. Peoples ability to survive the disease called covid is in my opinion much much much higher. If you wanted to limit it to five questions then I would substitute. Do you think the gene therapy “vaccine” will prevent you and others from getting covid? And then post supporting links. Another question to ask. Do you think that by getting vaccinated that the “new normal” will end?
Also I think—the article brings this to light in the first paragraph— trying to understand where others are coming from alleviates problems in communication. Perhaps the first question should be. Why do you want to get the vaccine? Find out all the reasons and then go from there. Questions lead to questions. There are many reasons they want to keep people separated. One is separation drastically reduces our ability to communicate effectively, especially in terms of talking about all the issues of why people shouldn’t get this vaccine. Improving our communication skills is important in helping others make better choices.
There are also so many videos to share depending upon where people are at. I am glad arsebiscuits asked for this video below. It is packed with good info. And leads to one more question. Do you know about the potential risk for antibody dependent enhancement (ADP) that comes with the experimental gene therapy “vaccine”?
https://europa.is/video/dangers-of-human-mrna-genetic-experiment-presented-as-vaccine-reiner-fuellmich-and-dolores-cahill/
Good questions and I’ve already asked some of them but to no avail.
Everybody I know, I mean every one of them except my wife and 2 friends (one got Guillain-Barré syndrome after a flu shot years ago) can’t wait to get their vaccine as soon as possible.
They still believe the MSM, health authorities and politicians narrative despite hearing all the questions above. And even worse, they don’t seem to mind the total improvisation our govt is showing here in Canada (same in your countries?), which is ready to play with the experimental vaccines that mRNA are: They are talking about:
1) waiting up to 90 days to give the 2nd dose (instead of 21 days)
2) taking 6 shots out of a bottle that contains 5 shots
3) mixing up mRNA with other types of vaccines (Phizer, than Astra-Zeneca)
4) mixing up mRNA with flu shot
But you can be sure that “experts” are saying all this is totally safe, and if you have just a tiny little doubt, it’s because you are listening to complotists if you’re not one. And if there’s a covid outbreak in some place after vaccination or many deaths, they see no link of course.
BTW, the same “experts” keep on saying lockdowns and curfew are not strong enough.
It’s a total madness but alas, people are still going along with it.
I don’t know what it will take for people to get a real wake up call.
only when they wake up dead
The majority will start waking up when the economic consequences really bite….this will be after the last mind game eclipse of June 2021….after that they emphasis economics and death…so it is hold out and be prepared.
Anybody who is a true plandemic believer and who is planning to take the jab should watch this lecture.
This is not satire..
An excellent example of how to lie and deceive the public on important health matters.BTW, Dr. Wodarg is a hero!
A pandemic is so easy to plan, just get your marketing right.
Marc van Randst tells us how.”When you have no opposition, you can bring a lot of neutral information.” Do the math…
Lecture by Marc Van Ranst, Belgian Flu Commissioner, at the ESWI/Chatham House Influenza Pandemic Preparedness Stakeholders Conference on 22 January 2019
https://eswi.org/eswi-tv/marc-van-ranst-communication-and-public-engagement/
https://www.chathamhouse.org/about-us/our-governance
Where’s Frank?
He’s with the beans.
Whats beans mean?
“5 questions to ask…”
“No need to ask any flu nazi anything about whether they are getting Doc Billy’s Eugenics EUTHANASIA DEATH SHOT toxic viral cull juice jab or not. They are a lost cause (they are already dead). For self preservation purposes it is best to keep as far away from one as possible. The less they know about ones sentiments or activities the better. In brief when one sees one, without being too obvious, it is best to turn and head the other way. (In short run for the hills.) Use ones time to Educate, Organize, Mobilize among the living.”
.
“Principles of Ethics Concerning Experimentation with Human Beings,” adopted by the American Medical Association House of Delegates in December 1946: ( adopted almost exactly when Nuremberg Nazi Doctors’ Trial ended.)
1. Consent of the human subject must be obtained. All subjects have been volunteers in the absence of coercion IN ANY FORM. Before volunteering, subjects have been informed of the hazards, if any. Small rewards in various forms have been provided as a rule. (Rule VIOLATED by mRNA vaccines trials and deployment)
2. The experiment to be performed must be based on the results of animal experimentation and on a knowledge of the natural history of the disease under study, and must be so designed that the anticipated results will justify the performance of the experiment. The experiment must be such as to yield results for the good of society, unprocurable by other methods of study, and must not be random and unnecessary in nature. (Rule VIOLATED by mRNA vaccines trials and deployment )
3. The experiment must be conducted only by scientifically qualified persons and so as to avoid all unnecessary physical and mental suffering and injury and only after the results of adequate animal experimentation have eliminated any a priori reason to believe that death or disabling injury will occur. . . (VIOLATED by mRNA vaccines trials and deployment)
CDC, FDA and anyone who administers mRNA vaccination violates medical ethics and letter and spirit of Nuremberg Code and hence commits crime against humanity.
Btw, Tony Blair is Machiavelli incarnate.
And funded by Bill Gates, as the recent UKC show notes.
And also has a unicycle collection.
Well, they hang together.
Give Machiavelli a break. In The Prince he was only explaining arseholes like Tony Blair.
If you look at Tony Blair carefully, you might notice that he has a striking resemblance to Benyamin Netanyahu. It could be the horns on the head, but I’m not sure. I suspect that Dick Cheney might also be ‘one-of-them.’
The gematria is striking, too, if you look into many of these selected creatures. Gavin Newscum, for example.
Anyone notice the Biontech address?
“An der Goldgrube 12” (which translates as “at the Goldmine 12”).
Meanwhile, where I live, it will be 3 degrees below zero Fahrenheit tonight with a f-cked up power grid and rolling power outages.
Rod Stewart – Mandolin Wind – YouTube
Personally I think this vaccine or to be more accurate this gene therapy treatment is just a placebo.
It’s not really for anything in particular.
Unfortunately a small number of people will die due to adverse reactions as they do with all vaccines but most people will probably be fine.
It’s very easy for a flu case to become a covid case, very easy for pneumonia to be turned into covid pneumonia and post viral syndrome to become ‘long covid’.
But it’s just as easy to reverse the above and for the rebranding to revert back to the illness they were all along.
That’s the beauty of PCR testing. Once you reduce the cycle threshold covid will start to disappear and flu will reappear again.
Of course this will be accredited to this vaccine, masks and lockdowns.
The data shows that the hospital occupancy has been exactly the same as every other year so there has been no extra pressure on the NHS.
The ‘virus’ and it’s ‘variants’ are a golden ticket for big pharma and those with a lot of money invested in their shares.
It’s a long term business model.
The purpose of this vaccine is to introduce vaccine passports.
It’s coming whether we like it or not.
I personally don’t think the government will make it mandatory in shops, bars or theatres but I think you’ll find the government will keep these ridiculous guidelines in these venues and thus forcing these businesses to lobby the government to make vaccination compulsory to enter these venues so they can trade normally again.
Not everyone can be vaccinated for many reasons so there will be alternatives such as rapid testing to prove your ‘covid status’.
Personally I won’t be taking the vaccine as I detest that people are being coerced into taking it and I hate everything this vaccine represents- coercion, bullying and corruption.
Hello Paul: The vaccine “business model”: >
653 Deaths + 12,044 Other Injuries Reported Following COVID Vaccine, Latest CDC Data Show“The numbers reflect the latest data available as of Feb. 4 from the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System website. Of the 653 reported deaths, 602 were from the U.S. The average age of those who died was 77, the youngest was 23.”
653 Deaths + 12,044 Other Injuries Reported Following COVID Vaccine, Latest CDC Data Show • Children’s Health Defense
Keep in mind that these numbers are filtered through the Centers for Disease Control. There is valid reason to believe, the actual death and injury rate is much higher…
FDA emergency approved Moderna and Pfizer “vaccines” under EUA were approved not for prophylactic or therapeutic indications as other vaccines in the past but as investigational vaccine i.e. experimental vaccine. We are dealing with mass medical experimentation here.
At minimum, all deaths after administration of experimental vaccines up to at least three months or more should be reported and then statistical analysis should be performed to identify death anomalies in each vaccination group. And then specific investigations should be conducted to identify all factors that contributed to given anomaly.
This is the only way to obtain reliable data to identify and prove that vaccine cased specific deaths. Refusal to conduct autopsies of all dead purposefully deny such robust analysis to determine safety and efficacy of vaccines in different age or vulnerability groups. But that is just a band aid and not what should have been done in the first place as experience of century of vaccines’ development demands and requires.
Instead of using established standards CDC apriori rules who possibly died of vaccine, and those cases are counted in VAERS, and who died of anything else. Such cases simply are not reported to VAERS or other reporting facility at all.
What is worse is that phase 2 and 3 trials are suppose to be specifically designed to address the issue of vaccines’ deaths or injuries before any decision of broad deployment can be made, analyzing adverse reactions, hospitalization and deaths in 1-3 year period after vaccination but such data, even partial data for these “vaccines” is being kept secret.
it is all simply criminal coverup violating professional ethics, good practices, long established scientific protocols and slew of civil laws and human rights including international laws covering medical experimentation.
It seems that something over 20 million U S people have received at least one dose. They’re disproportionately old. 653 deaths represents less than one out of 30,000. Assuming on the average it’s been a month since vaccination, that’d be 0.04% death rate per year. Maybe double or triple that due to poor reporting. But this is miniscule given ordinary regular death rates of maybe ~1%/year for the total population. Likewise, reported adverse side effects affect < 1% of the vaccinated folks. Admittedly the reporting is haphazard, and we can’t know the long term effects, and the “vaccine” probably isn’t very useful even if it works. But the data presented doesn’t persuade me that it’s dangerous.
Not that I want to be vaccinated until I know a lot more.
Incorrect. The covid 19 injections are kiiling and injurying many people.
You should ask those planning to take the jab if they have taken leave of their senses to trust „experts“ in the“ new normal“.
n-tv.de
Monday, February 15, 2021
„Astrazeneca: Normal reaction 30 clinic employees call in sick after vaccination
A clinic has to cope with a wave of sick leave after vaccination. To prevent the duty roster from collapsing, the Astrazeneca drug will only be used in half the workforce in the future. But experts see no reason for concern.” Ha. Ha.
https://www.n-tv.de/panorama/30-Klinik-Angestellte-melden-sich-nach-Impfung-krank-article22363774.html
We are learning the Appeal to Authority fallacy en masse and the hard way.
“drug will only be used in half the workforce in the future”
—
therefore – is extremely important that no more than half of the population become jab junkies.
Sorry I have found that people I know who are getting this injection are immune to commonsense and these questions are meaningless to them
Oh and the extra weird I have found with the injection enthusiasts….they are constantly on about the dangers of round up and other chemicals and wanting them banned….but are happily lining up to have far more dangerous chemicals directly injected into their bodies..,
Well they’ll be seeing Roundup in a fully new light in a couple of years when Bill Gates and his wife start re-promoting GMOs as the solution to world hunger (with Greta accompanying on percussion). Then a small pause and it’ll be on to nuclear energy. And the weird thing is that the green party will probably be on board with that.
Don’t forget the virtues of 5G in that!
nuts eh, its like the ability to think is gone or suspended
Good one! In all likelihood – they may have been bitten by the parasitic-fly which takes over their thought processes and re-calibrates their wiring to synch with TV and Murdoch-media.
Just talked to a friend on the phone today, thought I’d give it a try.
Conclusion, utter waste of time. I am flabbergasted how completely brainwashed they are.
I therefore set out a challenge to the folks at Off Guardian to find someone to do an article on this phenomenon of Stupid, maybe call it the 2020 Epidemic of Stupidity= a study in fear and brainwashing
One insight I do have, is that ALL these people without exception…watch TV and believe everything that is narrated unquestioningly.
Sorry guys but there is no liability protection. Anyone involved is liable. Its just the way it is. The very act of trying to make a get out clause is evidence of liability. It is incriminating.
In a remotely sane world, it takes 5-10 years to develop a vaccine. To roll out this experiment on care home residents at warp speed is pure insanity.
https://bakerstreetrising.home.blog/2021/02/15/covax-through-the-looking-glass-part-4/…
And if you go chasing rabbits, and you know you’re going to fall
“When logic and proportion … have fallen sloppy dead”.
No one sings it quite like Grace does ! This will lift your spirits. ..
https://youtu.be/Vl89g2SwMh4
Words just don’t work anymore.
Look, it is called the chain of command. They look on here to get the real measure. In the end they will do what we tell them. Or not.
Companies can be used under common law in a common law Court if people got their act together.
Nobody has been vaxed against a coronavirus simply because none have been proven to exist in nature by science or proven to cause infection.
The fact they have come up with a vax so quickly contradicts that idea that it takes (fakes!) 5-10 years to develop one.
99.77% of people survive because they were never infected with CV in the first place only seasonal flu not caused by any known virus and despite objections to the contrary.
The new vaccine technology may not do what most “experts” say it will do despite the fact that some people will adversly react and some more will die from its toxic effects.
Regarding mRNA, gene tampering and modification, no mention has been made regarding the influence of EPIGENETIC FACTORS that could possibly offset any alleged genetic modification and have a reverse effect.
Hi -Co, Could you elaborate on what you mean by reverse effect?
Apologies for typo companies can be SUED not used!
The MHRA claims that the products have been authorised “following a thorough review of safety, quality and efficacy information from clinical trials“.
The CDC has only granted “emergency use authorisation”, defined by the FDA as “a mechanism to facilitate the availability and use of medical countermeasures, including vaccines, during public health emergencies, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic. Under an EUA, FDA may allow the use of unapproved medical products, or unapproved uses of approved medical products in an emergency to diagnose, treat, or prevent serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions when certain statutory criteria have been met, including that there are no adequate, approved, and available alternatives. Taking into consideration input from the FDA, manufacturers decide whether and when to submit an EUA request to FDA.”
A bit off topic (but totally on-topic in one sense), my Mother is now knocking 80 years old.
My Mother was evacuated from London in early 1944, at the height of the Second World War, after London had been bombed to fuck (my Mother lived close to Woolwich Arsenal, one of the most heavily bombed areas).
My Mother was evacuated from London to Lyme Regis, in Dorset. That summer, as a young child, she was standing on the beach in Lyme Regis listening to gunfire and shells going off across the channel as the D-Day landings took place.
Is this an attempt to flood the comment zone with offtopic posts potentially subverting on topic posts?
Yes, of course it is. 77th Brigade or similar at their dirty “work” and all paid for by us. Stinks doesn’t it.
You people are pieces of shit.
And just like the Nazis, you are all going to be put on trial and strung up.
To add insult to injury for thoses who fought and died.
Many of their familys spent DDay in lockdown
What?!
What fecking planet are you on.
It must have been a harrowing time for her generation just as this Covid farce is harrowing now…
it is free will
this is not the ludovic technique
yes tavistock bbc programming
but they seem happy with the choices
they need that trip to benidorm
uma paloma blanka
the bankstas need the insurance and bonds cashing in on death in the trillions
somebody said to me today that the ideas of bechamp was old ideas
who’s time had passed 120 years ago long long
the ones i have met that have had it think of themselves as super hero in movie
men and woman less than 60 that can hardly walk from all the satanick doctors corrupted medicines in the systems
my granny gran dad mom all killed or dosed up by the same doctor
many people do not want to listen and cannot
pasteur has killed millions marie curie as well edward jenner
sickos psycho culling the herd.
doctor harold shipman one of the biggest serial killers in history even today
some of the old dears say
well yer he may av killed 600 or more but he was a lovely man and a good doctor
look im still ear
some folks are programmed
your talking shit someone screamed at me in the street on sat
a red faced twatter
programmed
for many the pain will numb soon
WOW, a good, straight forward and succinct article. Alright!
mrna technology is essentially gene editing, and prior to its “counter – corona” application, the focus was on the prevention of cancer formation.
ie, a Cure for Cancer.
(actually a preventative)
https://www.globalresearch.ca/what-not-said-pfizer-coronavirus-vaccine/5729461
¿Sound good, no?
This is a topic that deeply interests, maybe even unites, all the billionaires of the world, every banana republic dictator, every deep state puppetmaster.
All of those people or cartels with unimaginable wealth and power pulling the strings.
Despite the displays of “philanthropy”, the wealthiest 0.001% are not interested in bettering life for the rest of us.
Billionaires do not identify with us, the rest of the world. We are ants, plebs, Palestinians.
As flies to wanton boys.
All their Mammon will not accompany them into the next world .. and their preparations for “the event” reveal how far removed the rich are from the proles:
https://onezero.medium.com/survival-of-the-richest-9ef6cddd0cc1
They’d rather escape to the stars than try to fix things on Earth.
Put themselves on ice to be thawed out of their cryogenic coffins when the technology is advanced enough, like some hi-tech vampire or mummy.
Seal themselves from the rest of the world in automated bunkers as if we were zombie hordes.
What matters to them more than their money, is their own skin.
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/the-underground-bunker-business-is-booming-as-global-events-spiral-out-of-control/
They are terrified of death.
Or at least, they are no longer interested in leaving a legacy – they want to live forever.
In Yuval Harari’s book “Homo Deus” (2015), he describes how the elites of the world have been searching for an “elixir of immortality”.
Some scientists believe that humanity can achieve “amortality” by 2100 or 2200.
The most optimistic pronounce that “.. anyone possessing a healthy body and a healthy bank balance in 2050 will have a serious shot at immortality by cheating death a decade at a time”.
Tantalising, for the current crop of billionaires this will be too little, too late.
Alas, the research into mrna technology has so far not been promising:
“Notably, two year peer reviewed tests with mice fed genetically modified corn sprayed with Monsanto glyphosate-rich Roundup first showed cancer tumors after nine months as well as liver and other organ damage. Earlier Monsanto company tests ended at three months and claimed no harm.”
https://www.globalresearch.ca/what-not-said-pfizer-coronavirus-vaccine/5729461
What’s really needed if we want to make real progress are human trials on a grand scale.
Let’s walk this backwards; if one wanted to turn millions of people into human guinea pigs, accepting an injectable substance of questionable provenance, how best to get them to comply?
These mrna “vaccines” which will be pumped into the masses are not what they purport to be:
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/02/10/nanoparticles-in-moderna-vaccine.aspx
Gene therapy prophylactic chemotherapy.
Experimenting with Chemo on a person with no cancer is hardly the sort of thing that any but the most desperate will give informed consent for, and unlikely to pass any ethical standards required of clinical trials.
So it has to be dressed up to make people want to take it, and other people want to enforce it.
Mis-labelling the mrna substance a “vaccine” whilst the world is in the throes of a “pandemic”, grants it freedom from the stringent R&D processes, as well as immunity from prosecution should anything go wrong.
Of course, the “pandemic” itself provides plenty of side benefits of its own, such as the flexing of totalitarian powers.
So what comes next?
Mass exposure to some carcinogen? Easily arranged (glyphosates for a start).
Censorship of all media to eliminate reportage of adverse effects? Yup.. All Media means eventually sites like this ..
Full totalitarian control, cancelling anyone who doesn’t comply? Already well underway.
???
Keep in mind that this technology will not be for you or for me.
Think of how crowded the planet will get if no one need die from natural causes.
So there will have to be a screening process, the simplest is to limit access to those of means.
The 0.001%, those with patents and legislative powers, will have the 0.01% (their only real competition) by the short hairs.
The rest of us will only have value as human guinea pigs, fodder. Useless eaters. “Cattle”.
The impactful credibility of OG is such that Big Pharma/Brigade 77 shills got all their propoganda ready to roll. Yet it falls apart at point 4. Liability protection is there for one reason. Because it’s an unrelaiable product. Throwing in the sympathy milking underpaid healthcare staff point was a good tactic.
Merely apply the same reasoning to any other marketable product. Liability laws are there in order to maintain quality control and product safety. This keeps the burden on those responsible for production. By removing such protections it’s obvious the producers lack confidence in their own product.
I agree, we should be holding Big Pharma accountable if there is negligence. However, there is no evidence whatsoever that this vaccine hasn’t been tested properly or that it is unsafe. It has gone through all the proper regulations, hence why it has been approved by government bodies worldwide.
If you’re going to do propaganda, at least try to do it right. We are not as ignorant here as you think.
“What Vaccine Trials?” by Iain Davis
Well no, these vaccines are unlicensed and are being used under emergency provisions precisely because they haven’t been properly tested. That’s a very basic error you have made and it does indeed seem 77th Brigade are having trouble training thick squaddies, like yourself, to do the government’s very dirty work.
I meant to say using the underpaid healthcare workers may seem a good tactic n may even fool a few fools but it actually debunks Bob’s post. Health care workers cannot be held liable for doing their job properly. Maybe a hospital or even a Dr can be sued but if a worker followed all SOPs no court will hold them liable regardless of the outcome.
Effective? At WHAT? Does not stop transmission, does not prevent anyone from getting it, may make symptoms milder. Maybe we should give you the bot test. 🙂
Long term illness? Only 1.6% of cases still had symptoms after 12 weeks. Thanks for the display of ignorance. A whole lot more crap in your comment i could take on, but i have better things to do.
1.6%? So about 1 in 75 people have long term illness? No thanks!
As I said above immune to common sense
Well keep away from the vaccine and you’ll have a fighting chance. You keyboard squaddies like fighting, or do you?
Why do you bother? The speed of deployment is entirely due to the lack of testing and that fact that it is a political and financial decision not a medical one. Even animal tests were few because there is a limit to the number of animals which can be sacrificed for little return.
The evidence for the efficacy of the vaccines is not peer reviewed or fully in the public domain (as is often the case with AZ).
There is also a feline coronavirus and, like the mice, the vaccinated cats did rather badly.
The vaccinated cats did vey badly and they all died. That’s mRNA vaccines for you.
“perhaps it’s to protect the healthcare staff on £10/hour giving the vaccine so they don’t get charged if there’s a freak accident…”
😂 oh Bob you’re hilarious. You get funnier every week! Please, keep them coming!
Here’s another one: What do you get when you have millions of doctors, scientists and experts in this field all over the world telling us that there’s a deadly pandemic happening?
COVID-19 Deniers.
Its not deadly except for a very small percentage of the population. If there is any justification for vaccination it is for that small percentage.
However the whole of your argument about efficacy of the vaccine fails at that point. Because the only argument you have against stopping vaccinating after the at risk group is jabbed, is that everyone else has to be to get to herd immunity. This of course would be totally unneccesary if the vaccine conferred immunity for the vaccinated.
They don’t, the only thing that the trials , which won’t be finished until 2023 at the earliest, have so far demonstrated is that mild symptoms are reduced. All the rest of the PR about them is hot air. Given that there is as yet no proof of them conferring immunity the drive to vaccinate everyone is also without logic or substance unless the aim is merely to make money and install ‘passport controls’ over the population.
The more people like you and your backers continue banging the drum about vaccines the more its obvious what the motives are.
Perhaps you are doing everyone a good turn by being so stupid.
Millions of doctors, eh? Won’t have a word against against them.
Industrial action by doctors in Israel seems to be good for their patients’ health. Death rates have dropped considerably in most of the country since physicians in public hospitals implemented a programme of sanctions three months ago, according to a survey of burial societies.
Applies elsewhere too. And have have you noticed that the “government scientists” all stand to make a large amount of money.?
Add me to the denial list Bob, you make a great vaccine salesman.
There are plenty of scientists, experts and doctors all over the world that dispute this, often at great risk to their careers.
Some of the “experts” with the greatest level of influence over global government policy have terrible track records over the last 20 years having massively exaggerated the dangers of outbreaks such as Kreuzfeld Jacob and Swine Flu.I guess they were just warming up.
We were told for years back in the 80s and 90s to leave matters of banking and finance in the hands of the “experts”. Look where that landed us. People are sick of these specially selected “experts”. It boils down to the question of exactly whose experts they actually are, and why.
And medico-pharma/WHO deniers
Bob, I’m so sorry about your brain damage.
Thanks for pointing this out. You’ll get the regular four or five down votes, ‘the usual suspects’, but the points made are all valid regardless of what opinions one might have about the virus, vaccines and national responses.
What I’ve yet to see is someone asking the obvious question — if countries can come together to find a solution to Covid like this then why isn’t it possible for them to solve other pressing problems using a similar coordinated effort? I’d think that even Covid/vaccine skeptics might have noticed this.
IF the vaccine efficacy is truly as you say – so far, it means that the survival rate of those vaccinated will improve by 90% of 0.2% ie 0.18%. Who in their right mind would subject themselves to a medical experiment for such a miniscule potential benefit?
Yeah, so instead of a 1 in 500 chance of dying it’s now a 1 in 5000. However that’s not actually true, as in trials the vaccine was shown to prevent hospitalisations due to COVID-19 in all study participants! So the risk of death from COVID-19 drops to almost zero after having the vaccine.
Keep the downvotes coming folks. But otherwise, don’t waste time on the ‘Bob’ liar(s)’s posts. They’re solid lying shite from end to end, and only posted here to exhaust your patience and attention. Concentrate on things which actually matter. The way to kill lying trolls and mediawhores is attention-starvation. I won’t be engaging any more with ‘Bob’s lies for that reason. I advise that other readers here do likewise.
As the vaccine makers say there is no evidence that their products will prevent infection, transmission or deaths. You need to take that up with vaccine makers Bob.
Yes it improves your chances by 0.02% and then only if you believe the unaudited blurb from the makers. They should have all been tested first on squaddie Bob.
vaccine (wrong it’s not a vaccine) efficacy (wrong it doesn’t prevent transmission) being around 90% (wrong, against mild to moderate symptoms) after 2 doses according to most (industry-funded) studies.
77th Brigade still not clocked off and are marking you down.
Please Bill Gates chip him up! So many illogical, wrong statements here that I don’t have the time to discuss. Please Bill Gates chip him up!
I hear that as well as immunity from COVID-19, you can also use your microchip to get discounts on all Microsoft products!
Bob you are indeed a very clever person.
You are making your points so that the informed can correlate all their information (as per the fallacy of this mRNA soup in a needle) in one thread.
Super smart.
Umm Bob – we have a thing called time. It’s to do with duration. Clocks and calendars measure it.
Thus:
For point 1:
“with vaccine efficacy being around 90% after 2 doses according to most studies” There hasn’t been enough time to tell.
For point 2:
Who cares about funding, number of researchers and people willing to take part in trials and high number of cases in the population etc. None of this can to “prove the vaccine works” if there hasn’t been enough time.
For point 3:
“This new technology clearly has been approved for use on humans considering millions of people around the world have taken the vaccine.” What kind of logic is this? We know it has been approved. And millions of people have taken it because it’s been approved. So what?
For point 4:
The pharmaceutical companies can’t be sued if the vaccine hurts or kills someone. You say, “I assume it’s to encourage drug companies to develop vaccines without the fear of being sued”. Well DUH! That’s just saying the same thing.
And then let’s play the prole sympathy card: “Or perhaps it’s to protect the healthcare staff on £10/hour giving the vaccine so they don’t get charged if there’s a freak accident after giving someone the vaccine.” Yeah let’s kill off some workers to protect others!
“if the vaccines are proven to be safe, which they have been, then there’s no issue.” Actually there is an issue because the vaccines have most definitely not been proven to be safe.
“They have been tested on tens of thousands of people before being rolled out, and there were no safety concerns. Also they’re being constantly monitored for safety and efficacy. There have been no vaccine attributable deaths after vaccinating 15 million people in the UK, so I have no worries.”
Have there been no vaccine attributable deaths? I know of one woman who died after taking the vax. And in any case, once again: time time time. There hasn’t been nearly long enough.
Your answer to point 5 hinges on this “1 in 15,000,000 chance of dying from the vaccine” which you pulled out your arse from your dubious logic of your answer to the previous point. So there’s no need to take your reaction to this point seriously.
And that’s how easy the game of sophistry is, kids. Imagine if you had 100% access to all mainstream media as your droning mouthpiece…and 90% of people totally hooked and credulous to that. It’d be game, set match wouldn’t it. Lol.
How did you calculate 1 in 15,000,000 change of dying from the vaccine, when no data on vaccine deaths have been released?
It’s because there have been no vaccine deaths!
Furthermore the UK Government has released data on all adverse effects after taking the vaccine. Deaths were included (just over 100), but were not associated with taking the vaccine.
It is a mathematical certainty that there have been deaths within 28 days of being vaccinated.
There have been plenty of deaths in the last few months of senior citizens dying shortly after getting the vaccine. Some celebrities like Hank Aaron, others like senior living facilities across the globe. Check out Auburn NY, in which 24 residents died after a “covid 19 breakout” shortly after the vaccines were administered there a few weeks prior. You don’t even need to believe the vaccine is LETHAL to understand how futile it is that people are dying from “covid” AFTER getting jabbed.
There has been 200+ deaths according to the Gov.uk website to the Vaccines
Now your officially braindead
Not according to the VAERS. Tighten up your act or clear off. Time for you to hit the NAAFI.
According to the CDC, as of Feb 04 there have been 653 deaths and 12,044 injuries reported following vaccination – obviously, these are disputed as actually having been attributed to the vaccine. And as of Feb 10, 44.7 million Americans have been vaccinated.
So clearly, even if the deaths and injuries were caused by the vaccine (Modern & Pfizer), the risk is very small. Similarly, your chances of dying via “Russian Roulette” are also very small. But does that mean everyone should be willing to risk being the unfortunate individual who becomes a victim? Especially considering that the risk of dying from the “virus” itself is also very small.
This, of course, doesn’t – and cannot – take into account any long term consequences. And it’s on this “long term” point that the vaccine promoters inadvertently reveal their sleight of hand. For it is already claimed that there have been no long term consequences.
After less than one year, they claim there have been no long term consequences? Less than one year has suddenly morphed into “long term?” Get outta town!
It’s a bit silly though considering the half life of the vaccine to suggest there will be long term side effects. It’s in and out of your body in a few days! To suggest that in 5 years we’re all suddenly going to develop long term side effects is completely ludicrous. Smart phones have been out for less than 10 years, can we really be sure these are safe?
Who is ‘Bob’? Unknown. What is ‘Bob’? A scammer’s-script-repeating liar. His post above is a scammer’s script written by some whore in the pay of the vaccine-huckster criminals. Virtually every statement made in his script is a damned lie. Demonstrably so. As I post this – ‘Bob’ – your downvotes are at 38. Not yet finished, I imagine.
Bob is a lance corporal in 77th Brigade.
Ok Bob I will play along for a bit.
Deaths in care homes rose by 71% since the roll out of the vaccine. There have been numerous reports of vaccine deaths both home and abroad since roll-out. As most of your post is based on these falsehoods the rest simply doesn’t add up.
And despite reports of vaccine injury and death there has been no data released on this. So the 1/15^6 figure is simply something made up and has no value.
The rest is just logical fallacies and appeals to authority. You are coming across simply as a vaccine shill. If that is your aim its a very poor sell.
Still not purified yet to be a seen is it even a contagious virus yet.
And since these been no excess mortality rate worth crying over.
It’s probably nothing a decent immune system will sort out..
Pls just elaborate on what ‘efficacy’ means.
Indeed, I read the EU assessment document (https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/assessment-report/comirnaty-epar-public-assessment-report_en.pdf) for the BioNTech vaccine and we have it there:
Here is the exact text:
Among participants without evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection before and during vaccination regimen, the estimated VE against severe COVID-19 occurring at least 7 days after Dose 2 was 66.4%, with 1 and 3 cases in the BNT162b2 and placebo groups respectively (Table 12). The posterior probability for the true vaccine efficacy greater than 30% is 74.29%, which did not meet the prespecified success criterion of >98.6% for this endpoint due to the small number of severe cases observed after Dose 2 in the study
So, to summarise, the vaccine is more than 90% efficient in preventing mild covid19 symptoms. No statistically significant data on preventing severe cases. NO DATA AT ALL for preventing deaths as no deaths, thankfully, occurred during the trial.
So yes, the 90% efficacy claim is a total BS and yes, corners have been cut in testing – no animal confrontation studies, that is vaccinate animals and then confront them with the virus or related viruses. A good read is how the SARS Cov-1 vaccines performed in these studies – easy to find if you look for it and the conclusions were: stop the development and abort human trials because of severe adverse reactions upon confrontation with the virus or similar viruses. These trials were left out for the Sars Cov2 vaccines for the sake of speed.
You could ask them if they expect you to stick around if they get fucked by the injection.
Has anyone that video which Dolores Cahill took some PCR test samples and they came back not this covid but influenza A and B?
Here is a link to an excellent interview with Reiner Fuellmich somewhere after the 11:00 mark she mentions the above. I think there is another interview as well.
https://europa.is/video/dangers-of-human-mrna-genetic-experiment-presented-as-vaccine-reiner-fuellmich-and-dolores-cahill/
I saw that video, and I’m fairly certain our good Ms. Cahill had no idea on God’s Green Earth what she herself was going on about at the time.
Farr’s law explains that a new transmissible disease spreads rapidly in the susceptible pool of the population. That means there must be another pool of the population that is not susceptible. If I am in the pool of the population that that is not susceptible to the new disease, why would I want to have a vaccination against it even if the vaccination is safe and effective?
(For those who are not aware: the polio vaccine back in the 50s has been described as “The Shot that Saved the World.”)
It’s too late for talking.
I wish that people generally took a rational approach to vaccinations, as this article suggests or implies. I cannot forbear another “anecdotal” disclosure of someone I consider typical, i.e. a representative of a significant group of people:
M. is older (60+), well-educated, an avid New York Times reader, and sees herself as a responsible, humanitarian citizen. She is also one of those people who takes forever to purchase a major household item, e.g. a washing machine or new laptop; she doesn’t procrastinate, but she “researches” the hell out of her prospective purchases unless there’s some emergency that requires prompt replacement of some defunct item. So she compulsively scrutinizes “consumer report” type articles and comments, compares prices, etc. for weeks or months before actually selecting and buying the damn thing.
Coincidentally, just a few weeks before the Megadeath Virus of Doom scamdemic was launched, we were conversing casually when the subject of her granddaughter’s daycare came up. Apparently there was some crisis or controversy involving parents, or a parent, who sent a less than fully-vaccinated tot to the center.
At the time, I wasn’t particularly invested in the vaccination controversy beyond a general skepticism about Big Pharma products. But I had seen or read credible interviews with parents of vaccine-injured children. So I foolishly said something like, “Well, some parents have good reason to be suspicious of vaccines…”
This unexpectedly triggered a full-blown rant about such criminally irresponsible parents. It culminated when she shrieked, “If they got their way, they wouldn’t think twice about killing my granddaughter!”
I was happy to change the subject. Trust me, she’s not inclined to apply her merchandise-researching skills to the sacrosanct realm of Big Pharma vaccines. In fact, earlier this month she happily e-mailed the news that she and her spouse got an appointment to get the COVID jab this week.
So far, I haven’t heard how it went. But I guarantee that she doesn’t want to inquire into the truth of the matter. Again: sorry, but I fear that pro-vaxxers don’t want to be confronted with inconvenient questions and fact.
Yep that is the sort of response I get too…from the same sort of individuals…I have decided to leave them to their choices but hadn’t thought to say…well don’t expect any help from me if and when it goes pear shaped…
I also suspect most of these individuals actually see it as the only way they can leave their lockdown terrified status….they don’t have the guts to just join society again….the injection equals escape from fear…so they are not going to buy into another version of fear from the consequences…even though they want to be praised for being brave to have it…stupid is the world I would rather use….
Just so. I regret “picking on” militant pro-vaxxer and grandmother M., but since you raise the point: when the release of the COVID vaccines were announced during the holiday season, she indeed optimistically opined that once they’d done their work, the “pandemic” measures would promptly be eliminated and life would go back to normal.
M. broke a decades-old tradition of hosting holiday dinners out of an unreasoning fear that socializing might infect her with the Megadeath Virus of Doom. I know she genuinely struggled and suffered over this decision, but terror won out.
So she not only linked the vaccines to ending the lockdowns, she added that when things returned to normal by late spring or early summer, we would have a big celebration to make up for the missed holiday gatherings. It was actually somewhat heartrending.
What concerns me is that we as citizens are not going to be given a choice. It will be “Get the vaccine, or else.” No planes, no vacations, no job, no allowed to be in public. When does it end?
If a large enough number of people don’t give in, this form of blackmail will not work IMO.
This is why the “variants” keep turning up. In December, in the US, about 49% said they did not intend to get the vaccine. Then – boom! – here come da variants! Now that figure is down to about 30%. A few more variants – each more deadly than the last – and they’ll get it down to less than 1%.
And – yay! – we’ll have herd immunity! (Which, when you think about it, is a totally made up concept anyway: how can such a thing as “herd immunity” truly be determined?)
You’ll notice that they’re not claiming their variants are more dangerous. How the emergence of variants squares with vaccine efficacy is another question.
Also, I wouldn’t trust the polls. Why don’t we see the figures about the actual proportion of people who would rather wait and see?
Unfortunately more than enough will. And the sizable chunk that don’t will be turned on by the drones, and given zero options in society.
If you read Bill Gates statements, your question will be answered or Malthaus or The Club of Rome statements. They have made it very plain were they want it to end. Alas, all those sticking their arms out to be injected with this experimental gene therapy “ vaccine “ would not be so ready to be injected if they had !!
“No planes, no vacations, no job, no allowed to be in public”.
Most of which are for the chop anyway with or without the vaccine (which isn’t a vaccine).
If one can hang in there until around sept 2021 I suspect they will have the bigger problem of economic consequences to deal with and who has or hasn’t had an injection may well fade….the last eclipse driving this rubbish in in June 2021. Not long to go…
Yeah. Uh huh. Mm hmm. I’m still getting it. Maybe then everything will go back to normal. 15m people in the UK have got it already. The government wouldn’t give us something that was bad for our health.
To be honest I am hoping as many idiots get it as possible now.
I haven’t been able to see my kids in over a year. I know that if I ever want to see them again that I’ll need to get the vaccine or I won’t be able to get on a plane. These questions Kit poses don’t mean shit to me or anyone else in my predicament. Don’t get me wrong they’re highly relevant but not to me. This vaccine is not being administered on the general public. It’s being imposed on them by the threat of sanctions.
You are talking facts, here. People who are taking the vaccine aren’t interested in your facts. They will get the vaccine, because they _believe_.
There are also those who believe it will allow them to get their lives back.
Except they can still get–and spread—the virus.
Did you know we are sleepwalking into a fascist technocracy, and you’re an unwitting callaborator?
We were sleepwalking for thirty years and just woke up at Terminal Fascist Technocracy. We have reached our destination.