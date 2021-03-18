After weeks of being out of the public eye, Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has died age 61, according to the country’s Vice President.
The global press are reporting the death of Tanzania’s “Covid denying President” with barely disguised glee.
The official cause of death is rumoured to be a heart attack, but some are implying it may have been due to the virus. The Economist, for example reports:
Many believe the virus was to blame”.
As if what “many believe” really means anything.
However it happened – whether virus or heart attack or, ahem, “suicide” – the long and short of it as that Magufuli is gone. Just as we predicted only a few days ago.
So what now for the East African nation? Well presumably Magufuli’s successor – be it the Vice-President, or a hastily elected new leader (perhaps the head of the opposition, given so many column inches in recent weeks) – will take the reins of the country.
Will they continue their predecessor’s “Covid denying” policies? I would be astounded.
If what happened in Burundi last summer is any guide, the Tanzanian Covid approach will be totally reversed within a day or two of the President dying.
As the Council on Foreign Relations reported, only last week:
a bold figure within the ruling party could capitalize on the current episode to begin to reverse course.”
Expect that “Bold Figure” to rise to prominence very soon, and receive the kind of glowing write-ups in the Western press, that only their hand-picked men ever get.
Bloomberg is already reporting that:
Tanzania’s Next Leader to Face Predecessor’s Covid Denialism
And that:
New leader must decide whether to change course on Covid-19
The Covid reversals have actually already begun, they were being put in place even before the President was reported dead, with WHO spokespeople praising Tanzania’s “new position” on Covid as early as March 12th.
The “new position” will likely be enforced with industrial blackmail. Bloomberg reports:
Magufuli spearheaded a major infrastructure investment drive, and pending decisions on whether to proceed with several mega-projects will now fall to his successor.
It’s not hard to see the obvious financial threat here. “Change your Covid position, or foreign investors will pull out of your infrastructure projects”.
Plus, there are the former President’s plans to part-nationalise the mining industry, which his successor may well be forced to halt, for fear of “alienating international investors”:
The nation’s new leader will also need to decide whether to run the risk of alienating international investors and press ahead with controversial mining reforms that Magufuli said were needed to ensure the nation derives greater benefit from its natural resources.
It seems fairly obvious there’s been a major powerplay in Tanzania, a soft coup using business in place of bullets. But what do you think?
- What will President Magufuli’s successor do now?
- Will the WHO be invited back into the country?
- Will they start mass testing?
- Will Tanzania’s “hidden pandemic” suddenly come to light?
- Did Magufuli really die of natural causes?
- For those of you who answered yes to question 5, would you like to buy a bridge?
As always, discuss below.
It’s not likely he died of natural causes. Poisoning comes to mind. The Covid angle is too convenient for agenda pushing.
btw: Norwegian Expert “Nothing but the vaccine can explain why…” Deadly blood clots were caused by the AstraZeneca covid vaccine
The bleeding, clots, platelets issue has also shown up with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as well
President Maguguli, rest in peace. Your fight is over. To those responsible for his death: Your damnation is awaiting you. There is no escape.
This is the way they operate. If they can’t blackmail or bribe you they murder you..
Any leader or potential leader who doesn’t play ball will be targeted.
That is why it’s going to take a mass movement to change things. And any leader of a mass movement that comes along will need to be protected.
Isn’t it better to die for something you believe in than live for something you don’t?
“It’s better to die on your feet, than live on your knees’ – Midnight Oil
The Power and the Passion:
“It is better to die on your feet than to live on your knees.”
~ Emiliano Zapata
I wonder how long it will be before we are hearing that Alexander Lukashenko has also been the victim of a sudden death. Or possibly not. It would surprise me if that wasn’t the original plan but was felt to maybe be a step too far in view of the allegiance of Russia to Belarus.
Also Magufuli succeeded in openly demonstrating too well his views on the PCR scam, and the propagandists didn’t take kindly to the humiliation and felt he needed to be punished. Sadly easy pickings, as no doubt there were plenty of disloyal people willing to be complicit. It would be interesting to know who in Tanzania might suddenly have personally come in for a large sum of money. Of course it would be nothing but ‘a coincidence’.
“If the WAR RACKETEER CORPORATE FASCIST OLIGARCH MOBSTER PSYCHOPATH ‘virus’ could off Hugo Chavez, it certainly is capable of offing John Magufuli.”
This is indeed a real (if not totally unexpected) blow, not just for Tanzania, but for freedom-loving people everywhere. May President Magufuli rest in peace.
Highly likely. From what I hear, his own VP is a Davos-denizen:
Well we can’t very well discuss above, now can we! 😀
The game of Covid Cluedo begins. Was it Viscount Virus in the Presidential Suite? Was it Miss Natural Causes in the private hospital? Was it Mr Mossad from behind a hedge in the orchard?
Tanzania’s death rate per M of population = 0.3
U.S death rate per M = 1657
UK death rate per M = 1847
Obviously, Magufuli had to go.
A clear sign to other world leaders; do as we tell you to do, or…
To those who continue to maintain that this COVID thing is all due to incompetence and the all too human tendency to go along with what others are doing – it is time to hang your heads in shame.
Not that there ever was a doubt that COVID is a carefully planned and scripted attempt by the “ruling elites” to take over the world once and for all; but the death of President Magufuli removes any and all doubt.
“the death of President Magufuli removes any and all doubt”
If that is so, then putting forward the news of this death to https://twitter.com/27khv , would make him stop describing the lockdowns as due to incompetence.
But it won’t happen, we’re sure of that.
In other words, what you just said is NOT true: untrue “factually,” i.e. plain false. Instead, it’s just emoting.
A reminder: that’s what the degenerate pseudo-lefties regularly do.
And it’s a kind of attitudinal ‘one upmanship’ where members unintentionally drive increasingly extreme views: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/51770186-grandstanding
One extreme over there… Another extreme over here… Where’s the place for a human being that doesn’t want to turn into a self-caricature!
..
‘Fighting’ monstrosity, one easily becomes a monster. The internet’s communication side has become despicable.