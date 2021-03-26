Mar 26, 2021
comment 1

WATCH: Ice Age Farmer on the Bossche letter Vaccine specialist has set the alt-news world alight with his open letter, but are his conclusions sound?
Editor

Geert Vanden Bossche has made a splash by coming out against the current COVID-19 vaccinations – but is he genuine, or revealing the next leg of the agenda? Either way, his explicit warning about the enhanced risk of zoonotic spread is worth discussing.

You can watch more of Ice Age Farmer’s content here.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestWhatsAppvKontakteEmail
Filed under: coronavirus, Covid Vaccine, latest, short videos, video
Tagged with: , , , ,

can you spare $1.00 a month to support independent media

Unlike the Guardian we are NOT funded by Bill & Melinda Gates, or any other NGO or government. So a few coins in our jar to help us keep going are always appreciated.

Our Bitcoin JTR code is: 1JR1whUa3G24wXpDyqMKpieckMGGW2u2VX

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
popo says
popo says
Mar 26, 2021 5:20 PM

He gives a 50 minute presentation as part of a webinar with two other scientists which goes more into his own theories here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2LSMpuQcTSE
(Part 2)
It seems he is saying the innate immune system is bypassed (or largely ‘silenced’) by the effect of vaccination on the ‘memory’ immune system.

Part 1 appears to be legitimate alternative science so the presentation it has some scientific credibility I felt.
(you decide)

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz