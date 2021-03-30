WATCH: Exposing Biden’s SECRET Plans!

You don’t need a crystal ball to predict the future and you don’t need secret, anonymous sources to know what the globalists are planning to do.
Don’t miss this week’s edition of The Corbett Report podcast where James peels backs the curtains on the open conspiracy and details what’s likely to happen in the coming years.
Every issue of our day, even in Europe today, is a trip down the rabbet-hole of American Empires neurosis, and mental disorders, seared out of the fusion of Puritanical Christianity with murderous greed, given birth on a sea of mass genocide of indigenous peoples.
This mental illness, that is American ideology, affects us all now, more than ever as it is channelled though the optical cables of the internet. From the pantomime around the demonisation of racial politics to the insane obsessive faith in the markets and the false claims of material spiritual fulfilment.
We in Europe are now living in another peoples insanity. The insanity of American ideology and weird sociopathy, violence and death wish culture, are all all played out in the heads of our now vacuous, uneducated culturally isolated youth and lost individuals.
With no cultural references, no history, no understanding of how even to think. And no understand of anything that is happening around them. Welcome to the hell of American materialism taken far too far.
There is no reason to worship at the alter of material goods, it was a choice, it was an American choice, not ours, but we are being subjected to this ideology as it shreds our culture & our civilisation to pieces, It is the demon that debases everything, cheapens everything, returning home after hundred of years to live out its destructive conclusions.
JoeIsuzuBiden
I’m finding it hard to understand why you people think billionaires avoiding international tax obligations is a good thing? Are the oligarchs our friends suddenly ? we can see they are Corbett’s friends. You do know that these tax laws will never effect you ……right?
The most wonderful & useful thing about the Corbett ‘globalist agenda’ is that it is everywhere and nowhere, it is everybody and it is nobody. It controls everything and it controls nothing, It is invisible and impossible to pin down.
It was clearly as useful to the third Reich as it is today to the USA, where Adolf blamed all Germany’s economic hardships on a conspiracy of International bankers (‘juden’ bankers). The ‘globalist agenda’ is the same trick, but played on us by a new Corporate fascist state, who blame international ‘something’ for their wows. Not American Oligarchs of course….they are the heroes!….international things……are to blame.
Polly looks at the transfer of power in Tanzania following John Magafuli’s death — the latest African politician to die of Covid (how many Western politicians were carried off by Covid?).
The new president Samia Suluhu Hassan is the product of the Open University of Tanzania, financed by the Rockefeller and Gates foundations, and the UNESCO Grift Programme. Funding has increased exponentially since 2008. The university is run out of Tedros’ Ethiopia.
Her husband, Hafidh Ameir, seems to be directly plugged into the international AIDS moneypot, apparently working for TakAIDS. The money comes from the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) set up by Anthony Fauci and run by Deborah Birx — yes, the same people who run the Covid task force.
Upwards of $90 billion has flowed from the U.S., via U.S. embassies and its allocated/audited by the UN Grift Programme, which does not disclose how it disburses the money except that much of it goes to Bill Gates. He creates vaccines and, through his for-profit Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, that money comes back to him.
Dr Hafidh Ameir, the Tanzania commissioner for TakAIDS, also works with G:ENISIS Analytics, which is partly funded the University of Manitoba, home to Canada’s only Biosafety level 4 (BSL-4) virus lab, and the BMGF. G:ENISIS Analytics is about behavioural economics, and the first team in Africa to change behaviour and improve decision making, in below-the-line marketing campaigns for banks, insurers and pension funds.
Public Health Mafia Eliminating Opposition? Magufuli is not the first! — Polly
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SXDvSnDwUe3Y/
Hiding the prosaic looting & theft by the American empire as something else, like aliens, lizards, ancient families or as a ‘Globalist cabal’ …..is typical of the NSA’s psyop.
Everything that happens in the age of American illusion, is simple theft, because that is all the USA ‘believes’ in….it has no vision, it has no agenda, it has no goals, it has only money as god and it prays to the angles of greed and envy. America just steals and robs.
If the US elites need to torture or kill you to do that, then they will. They have been doing it around the world for decades…..there is your proof if needed, look at its ‘form’……they did it in Venezuela, Iran, Iraq, Cuba, Afghanistan, Chile, Guatemala, Vietnam….etc…. they destroy with sanctions or via attacks then rob and loot the resources of that country, directly or via the IMF, a US CONTROLLED INSTITUTION. The only thing new about this COVID scam is that they are doing it to their allies on a massive scale.
Oh…. but they are doing it to America too! …..You cry….yes they are……and the American elites have no more enjoyable pleasure than to engineer their own population into total poverty and desperation, like they have been doing for the past 50 years. This is not new….none of it is new, it is just accelerated and banded differently.
On this “is it the globalists or is it the USA?” thing….
Only one of these arguments is saying don’t look at the other one. Those who think it’s the globalists are hardly denying that US corporations and the US deep state are very major players in all that’s unfolding. Specifically, Corbett has produced a lorryload of copy on, for example, the Rockefellers and the alphabet soup agencies. All that’s being said is that these might have something of a deeper and wider context – that, for example, the CIA was formed by Wall St bankers and their stooges and might be as much concerned with their interests as any other considerations.
It’s the “blame the USA” side that says ignore any other interpretation, that it is a distraction and you shouldn’t research or even think about it because you’re being led down the wrong rabbit hole.
The worst that can happen with the globalist approach is wasting some time on what turn out to be minor players; the worst that can happen with the USA approach is that one completely misses the forces driving things.
Could the CIA get multiple world leaders to use the phrase “build back better” and the MSM to push the new normal? Certainly. Could a globalist network do the same? Certainly. There clearly is co-ordination going on wherever it’s coming from.
Great comment.
My only observation would be that I don’t believe there is a genuine “globalist or USA only” argument going on.
The “USA only” position is being pushed by a tiny minority of posters (quite possibly or even probably the same one with multiple names) in order to falsely elevate the ‘idea’ to the status of ‘talking point’.
I;m not convinced that anybody could be stupid enough to believe that the USA runs the world, so I have to assume it is deliberate obfuscation in order to sow division.
800 military bases are just decoration, please move along, nothing to see here. History is a lie, empire is a lie.
Of course there is absolutely no evidence at all of any international conspiracy other than the common interests of Corporations towards minimal regulation and monopoly. That is not a conspiracy. . BUT Every day you see evidence of US empire conspiring to achieve strangleholds all over the world . EVERY SINGLE DAY. I c an only assume you are a bit dim or lying, if you claim have not seen that evidence.
Assume whatever you like.
Ambitions of empire do not equate to dictating how the world works.
Incidentally, history largely is a lie, or as Napoleon put it, “a fiction, agreed upon”. I won’t enquire as to how you didn’t know that.
I find staggering levels of wilful ignorance here. Or as we call it…NSA trolling.
Hello Edwige: I think you’ve pointed out the obvious. The goal of propaganda is to produce multiple interpretive conflicts in order to cripple intellectual discernment. When successful, the core of the conflict is obscured, and any debates regarding underlying issues are rendered null and ineffective.
It is always one side against the other, or may incorporate multiple enemy protagonists. It freezes the victims in place whilst instigators are left free to carry out their agenda.
Well said. A couple of points to add.
Corporations are now supra-national not merely multinational. The biggest of them pay barely any tax, anywhere. In the U.S., individuals account for 95% of federal taxes.
This means Google, Amazon etc are American in name only. If there is an American empire, they are not part of it.
Yet, Google and Amazon work with the U.S. alphabet agencies. Does that make the corporations American, or does it simply reflect that fact that the CIA is supra-national, too? Does it mean that Google, Amazon, Twitter and Facebook work not just with U.S. intelligence interest but with those of multiple countries? This is a rhetorical question. Look at the British presence in G,T and F, particularly. Read Whitney Webb for the Israeli angle and Polly for the 70-year connection of the Maxwell family with publishing, data and networks, and British, U.S. and Israeli intelligence.
Who would have an interest in perpetuating the myth that these corporations are American? Why does Hollywood have to work so hard to uphold the image of the CIA, FBI and Naval Intelligence as fighting “for the little guy”? Did Hollywood run out of ideas or is it running propaganda for someone?
Who runs Hollywood? The old euphemism was “cosmopolitans” which meant people with loyalty to no particular country because their network was global. That is not a semitic trope. If it was once true of the Amsterdam-Johannesburg-Tel Aviv nexus, it is much more true of global corporations today.
Don’t forget Germany. Remember that before WW2 the aforementioned nexus identified with Germany. After WW2 the NAZI intelligence effected a reverse takeover of the nascent CIA (the bolting on of the Gehlen network and the mass import of Germans to the former OSS that had facilitated the NAZIs in the first place.)
Who runs owns the media? The military and intelligence agencies of several countries clearly have huge sway but they don’t own it. So by definition there is an alliance, peaceful or tense, collaborative or competitive, that operates around the world
Good comment. Of course Americans play a central role in the globalist establishment, and the US oligarchy is an integral part of the global ruling class. CIA operations serve transnational oligarch interests rather than any American ‘national interest.’ However, there are many CIA employees who probably believe they are working for their country.
Repost as this video is so important
jamie
Mar 30, 2021 10:37 AM
Please take a look at the latest from Reiner Fullmich
https://brandnewtube.com/v/su23BY
Thanks.
Stop rollout of untested vaccines petition to UK Parliament
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/564743
a tad tardy already
Ah well, spam check has ruined my fun again. I propose a new acronym based on an earlier exchange.
Reset the Diaboligarchy
Mar 29, 2021 9:59 PM
Reply to les online
I also read “microplastics used in the manufacturing of Covid face masks contain a number of chemicals, including the penis-shrinking phthlates…
Hey, broadcasting that fact might be one way to get guys, at least, to stop wearing those idiotic compliance-symbols.
ToyAussie
Mar 29, 2021 11:07 PMReply to Reset the Diaboligarchy
Alas, if they’re wearing one of those, there may not be any genitalia to begin with..
Corarden
Mar 30, 2021 11:04 AMReply to ToyAussie
Shrunk Penis Covidians – has a certain ring to it
Corarden
Mar 30, 2021 11:05 AMReply to Corarden
We can call them SPCs for short, as our own OG generated acronym
More than three links automatically gets spam-checked 🙂 A2
Ah, ok, thx, btw it wasn’t me that just downvoted your comment Sam ( smiley)
”penis-shrinking phthlates”
I think their penis was already small before they wore the mask.
The US have a special ‘climate change envoy’ because they will evangelise the imposition of expensive energy & unnecessary regulations on the rest of the world, which the USA will not apply to themselves, to give themselves an economic advantage and to ‘Make America Great Again’. As they take the opportunity to inject massive corporate subsidies into their own corporations with tax payers money, as part of their long term policy of wealth redistribution UP to the wealthiest.
Welcome back.
New name; same tired old bullshit.
I hope you keep posting, though. It’s always instructive to be able to see, first hand, the talking points the enemy wants to promote, the people you want to demonise, the division you to create and the agenda to which you adhere.
Even though you do tend to clog up the thread with your nonsense, I hope you ignore the down votes and keep on going, thereby demonstrating what it is we’re fighting against.
I have always posted for US trolls. Nobody else. You’re welcome.
Going to go out on a limb here … italics from here on in?
You must have a smile on your face all day behind your mask.Well fucking done.
Like his defence of international tax avoidance, above, it is funny how corbett’s views on that the biggest genocide in history, the denial of healthcare to a vast number of Americans is in total agreement with Corporate America, who also believe the peasants should die or go bankrupt rather than have universal healthcare.
Thats right, for this crook universal healthcare = Eugenics and “death panels”. It doesn’t take long to work out who he is working for, when he uses Right-wing talking points in combination with outrageous fantasies of eugenics to hide and perpetuate the denial of decent universal healthcare in the USA.
Who do you think pays for “universal healthcare” The Tax payer obviously, of course big business wants universal health care they’re the ones lobbying for it ! Its Free Money to them ! the NHS here in the UK costs on average £1800 per person per year, for a in many cases a 1 star service. fully comp healthcare insurance on average costs £1200 and thats usually for 4 or 5 star service, with a healthcare provider and an insurance company making a profit ! Where do you suppose all that money the government steals from its citizens goes, why despite its buying power does the NHS pay over the odds for the drugs it pushes on its patients ?
And by universal healthcare we of coarse mean Government gets to decide who lives and who dies healthcare, DNR’s are placed on the elderly and those with learning difficulties in NHS hospitals on a massive scale without the consent of their families, Every time my Mum went into hospital they placed a DNR on her, even after they asked me and I refused to sign it, they still signed it behind our back anyway ! And to add insult to injury they had cause the cognitive issues they based their DNR justification on, by administering heart medications which we repeatedly told them caused her cognative issues, but they repeatedly ignored these reported side effects and tried to blame them on dementia, thats how good the f***ing NHS (universal government healthcare) is ! Be careful what you wish for !
Truly the most stupid, economically & politically illiterate comment I have ever read.
Good morning to the NSA!
‘Globalist agenda’….. really? Driven by US funded think-tanks, US military, US funded and dominated international bodies like the OECD, UN and WHO? ………..that doesn’t look very international to me…
So there is NO international/globalist agenda other than the US corporate neoliberal roll out, that is about US economic hegemony, that is not an international agenda, only the US gains and their puppet states.
Venezuela is being brought down by US sanctions in combination with local wealthy who fund Juan Guaidó, a CIA puppet, to be put in place to give the US oil companies control of their massive oil reserves. Thats not a globalist conspiracy, that is a US conspiracy based in US interests.
Corbett exists to pursued you that the USA is not driving the current world agenda. If you don’t know they are behind it, then you won’t know who to fight. Especially relevant to US citizens who exist in a political vacuum totally confused.
It is an astonishingly stupid fantasy to push, given that every day the news is full of US political and economic blackmail aiding their interests, from DoJ billions in bank fines, blackmailing Germany over Nord-stream II, sanctions on so many countries being systematically destroyed and US extortion via the IMF and we are supposed to believe that a bunch of swiss bankers have as much say in the world direction than US oligarchs. Astonishing crap. This story is Published by the CIA to keep you stupid.
Yeah thats why they’re moving all their Jobs to China and allowing mass immigration and stirring up racial divisions within their country, and pushing policies which look suspiciously like Cultural marxism / communism (international socialism) and signing up to every United nations dictact and global tax going, smattered with the occasional controlled opposition push back from the likes of Trump to make it look like a democracy
What has moved most manufacturing jobs to China in the past 20 years was US greed. Who said US empire wasn’t stupid, their own ideology has destroyed their own economy.
”Every Empire contains the seeds of its own destruction.”
They woke up in 2016 and tried to regain ground with Trump, but it failed miserably.
Do you have any idea what socialism is? …………none at all. you are ridiculous.
Expose known crimes that are already in common knowledge to gain credibility.
Use that credibility to pump out pro-neoliberal ‘small government’ propaganda to help the Corporate powers that you claim you are ‘attacking’. Use some truth to push lies, typical CIA methods.
I can understand why you would think that, but understand one basic truth Big business LOVES big government !
The power to force citizens to buy its products by Law ! A complete monopoly where they dont have pay workers a full wage (doing it for the workers / immigrants / ethnic minorities / environment) and only have to provide minimum product (bread and water) at maximum price ! All by Law and no freedom of choice ! Big government is just corporate bosses rebranding themselves as for the people and giving themselves absolute power over peoples lives !
From the Biden CFR article:
“At the same time, free speech cannot serve as a license for technology and social media companies to facilitate the spread of malicious lies.”
A new rule in sophistry – firget everything that comes before “at the same time…. “.
Biden’s biggest crime is that he was elected to deliver a $15 minimum wage, $2,000 ‘Covid assistance’ to every person, student debt forgiveness and to make some serious steps towards Universal healthcare.
All these policies are universally popular amongst the Democratic voters and even demanded by the general population. Yet he has totally betrayed his voters and refused to deliver any of them. Corbett does not want to discuss what benefits you, he wants to discuss the governments attempts to trace international tax avoidance, and other distractions as an agent of the Corporate Oligarchs.
Corporate Oligarchs receive tax, if there was No tax and no government legislation (lobbied for by the Corporate Oligarchs), there would be no Corporate Oligarchs ! Any tax they do pay or will ever pay is just a small percentage of the money they received from Government, who stole it from the people via the medium known as Tax !
Tax is a snake eating its own anus !
They pay more tax than they receive in grants in most cases, you are talking crap.
International tax avoidance is a problem. Are we opposed to a tax grid?
You oppose the international tax grid if you are a billionaire or in Corbett’s case assisting the oligarchs. All these alt-right ‘freedom fighters’ are working for the neoliberal roll-out and oligarchs who gain from it. From tax avoidance to freedom of speech in one sentence…..priceless dishonest crap.
Do you really think that governments will use extra tax income to look after ordinary people?
Do I really think that Corbett works to block international tax cooperation for his Corporate masters? yes I do.
The UK left the EU for the sake of Corbett’s friends to protect them from tax transparency being imposed by the EU.
And who do you think runs the EU? The ‘little people’? Are you aware that Brussels is the only city on earth with more registered lobbyists per capita than Washington DC?
Lizards of course, or is it Elvis?
Those rules aren’t being ‘imposed’ by the EU. The UK had already adopted them since the UK helped draft them with the OECD. The EU is a late adopter. There will be some additional rules e.g. to counter some of the loopholes opened up by the EU’s own rules allowing freedom of movement for capital. The BBC and Richard Murphy (both quite keen on the EU) have acknowledged this.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/50168357
The UK has not introduced the New EU laws on tax havens. It was due last year. These laws would have blown apart the whole City of London scam.
this article is wrong.
Hats off to James Corbett, but I’ll admit I only made it about halfway through the presentation, not because of Corbett, who is thorough to a fault, but because I have somehow developed attention deficit disorder when it comes to delving into the details of the coming tyranny, which is just oh so predictable anyway.
Let me provide the bottom line (for the pajama people):
“You’re being lied to, cheated, robbed, injured, diseased, killed, brainwashed, and lulled into submission by a cult that you’re an enthusiastic, but unwitting, member of. Oh, and the cult is led by unelected globalists who want to eliminate 90% or more of you. Sorry to break the news. Waking up’s a bitch, but living under the boot of tyranny is a whole lot bitchier.”
Who are the ‘unelected globalists’? where is their power base?, where do they meet, How do they control? and what is their leverage? Remember central banks create money out of thin air, they are un-buy-able and that US generals control the largest most powerful military/agencies in the world.
I see zero evidence that such a ‘Globalist’ organisation exists. Far from being ‘awakened’ I think you are being shut-down with falsehoods, and left barking at the moon.
Hello Tike: 100 up votes from a guy living in pajama land.
I’m having a hard time deciding whether Corbett is eloquent or whether he’s performing rhetorical masturbation.
This trend of posting videos instead of arguing their point in writing is as bad as anything else. Not only few have the time to watch the whole thing, and it’s not exactly easy to skin a video as one can do with a piece of text, but also, the narrator keeps going on and on and on, which he/she probably wouldn’t were the stuff be put on a page because it would look ridiculous. Writing ideas down has the beneficial effect on having to fine-tune one’s point, which is not necessarily the case with videos.
He is defending international tax avoidance, so it is perhaps better for him that he doesn’t write it down.
Hello Jacques: Rhetorical masturbation and practice takes more time to erect itself in a video… Tantalizing, yet redundant. Corbett says very little, eloquently…
Who’s got an HOUR to watch a video – and still do other things ? This video thing has got to stop – -OR at least offer a Transcript for the readers. It would be much appreciated.
This is a GREAT site & I enjoy coming here & your coverage of Covid is excellent.
At least Vernon Coleman has a transcript of all his videos so you don’t need to lose an hour watching videos. Good ol’ Vern!
I believe Corbett does offer transcipts of his videos. Did you check?
I prefer the videos to actual articles on some of the forums. I look forward to reading on Offg, but I like videos on other platforms.
You can just listen to the video while you do something else: clean your bathroom, wash dishes, fold laundry, etc. Rarely is it necessary to actually see Corbett talking to get his point.
At any rate, that’s what I do.
Good books like good documentaries or films require time and patience to grasp fully the contents. However, it seems, as Curtin pointed out, the ability to concentrate more than 10 minutes to be a dying art in the age of instantaneous access. People may forget but there was a time not that long ago when it required a lot of time plus effort to research something using things called books and real libraries or correspondence such as writing letters. Perhaps, if some of the critics of James Corbett relearnt these skills, they wouldn’t want instant gratification!
There is a difference between concentrating for more than 10 minutes on a succinctly lain out subject matter and an hour of running at the mouth, repetitive statements, ostentatious use of pretty words presumably pulled out of Shakespeare’s ass, and so on.
This video lasts nearly an hour! While reading what he has to say might take 5-10 minutes. I don’t have an hour to dedicate to one guy. There are other people who have interesting things to say, and there is a limited amount of time I can allot to each of them. Plus, I have a life to live …
Bottom line … It’s too fucking long …!
And your views on the contents?
How’s your day in the office today, Agent Spook?
The difference is of course your opinion to others. Moreover, many a novel, many a book, many a speech that I have either read, watched or listened to did not begin bring all the strands together until some time into it which lays the ground work of what the essence of the. subject is about. For example, many years ago I watched a German series called Heimat that lasted over 10 hours in total or a documentary called the Shoah which again lasted well over 10 hours they were in 1 hour segments or a film that lasted over 4 hours and reading books that are 700 pages . Unfortunately, many people have lost the art of patience which is one of the reasons that the wool is frequently pulled over peoples eyes they only look at the headline or listen to the sound bite. The propagandists know this hence why so many are duped!
“Good books like good documentaries or films require time and patience to grasp fully the contents.”
True, but great ones grab you almost immediately and just get better from there.
I have no problem concentrating for long periods of time if the content is worthy. Corbett is capable of producing great work** but this video was a poor effort. He rambles on for 8 minutes before he even starts addressing the topic at hand. Unacceptable. It shows a lack of respect for his viewer’s time.
**For example: YouTube > The Corbett Report > Videos > Sort By > Most Popular… Most of the videos with 400K+ views are well worth the time.
I’m only interested in a creator’s best efforts. If a book or long video doesn’t grab me within the first few pages or minutes, I play the percentages and move on.
Good is the enemy of great and life is too short for anything less, especially if it’s free or inexpensive.
Oh come come, many a classical novel did not really come into its stride until a chapter or two. Therefore, it is not necessarily correct they “ grab you immediately “. Corbett has been producing excellent podcasts, videos for 13 years plus long before many people looked into the reality of what is happening beneath the surface.
Moreover, he has researched and delved deeply into topics which have only had scant attention from others. If you are only interested in a creators best efforts, you are censoring yourself. Cliches are no substitute for solid graft, painstaking research which is what Corbett does.
A life built on restriction of choice narrows the broad tapestry of life. It’s not free to him is it or do you always expect free lunches to be haute cuisine!
Decades ago I heard a specialist state that the human brain cannot concentrate for longer than 11 seconds, tops, before it must take a tiny break.
The break is short enough for people not to notice, but I found that to be an interesting, and surprising, fact.
But that snippet of information came to my ears so long ago that I would now be equally surprised to hear that those 11 seconds were not now only 3…
That’s about the time that elapses before I see people’s attention wandering away from practically anything they’re doing these days.
Only the creative arts, including philosophy, provide an environment conducive to, and sufficiently inspiring for, the cultivation of a higher mental sustaining capacity.
Mere facts don’t cut it.
I find that interesting too.
Well, the notion of the dumbing down of the population through the Prussian tote learnt regurgitation of facts, the decline in critical thinking has been well established.
Really, I have been rereading Professor Antony C Sutton’s work the Trilogy about Wall Street. His books are a masterpiece in research which paved the way to exposing the pernicious orchestrated manoeuvres they had on politics, finance and war.
Therefore, I would differ that it is only the creative arts that are conducive to patience. His books are Wall to Wall to facts hence why they couldn’t debunk him.
As he said “ persecuted, never prosecuted “
Prussian rote learnt…
Whoa, steady on their Captain.
Bit quick off the mark there old boy, hadn’t you best go get a coffee before starting your day?
Hint, it would look more genuine if you were not the very first comment.
Whose captain…?
Oh, theirs…