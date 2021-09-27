COVID19/11: Narratives Intertwined is OffG’s new series of short interviews with prominent voices in the alternate media, vocal Covid sceptics and leading figures in the 9/11 truth movement.

The series is intended to both mark the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center collapse, and discuss how that event helped shape the modern world and, in turn, set the stage for the Covid “pandemic”.

*

Episode Twelve of Narratives Intertwined features award-winning author, playwright and political satirist CJ Hopkins.

CJ’s plays have been performed all over the world from Adelaide to Atlanta and have won numerous awards. His political and satirical columns have been published on Consent Factory, ZeroHedge, OffGuardian, Counterpunch and many more. He’s also the author of the essay compilations Trumpocalypse and The War on Populism as well as the dystopian novel Zone 23.

In his interview CJ discusses his early awakening to the existence of the Deep State, his experience of being in New York on 9/11, the red flags he saw from the very earliest days of the “pandemic” and more.

You can read CJ’s political satire at Consent Factory and his other work at his website