Kit Knightly
Findings from an FDA meeting are being used to raise alarms about the level of risk Covid poses for children, in order to push for the authorisation of the Pfizer vaccine for kids under eleven.
The real story of the statistics is that children face almost no danger from “Covid”, and the experts at the meeting themselves admit the vaccines have unknown side effects, especially in the long term.
*
On October 26th, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee held a meeting to vote on allowing Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) of Pfizer’s Covid “vaccine” for children aged 5-11.
Getting approved by the VRBPAC is a key step on the way to the FDA issuing an EUA, and with the vote passing the Pfizer vaccine is expected to be approved for use on children in November.
The entire meeting was live-streamed, and you can watch the whole eight hours of it below, if you really feel the need:
For those who would rather not, here are the key take-aways:
- Seroprevalence studies suggest, as of June 2021, ~42% of 5 to 11-year-olds have been exposed to Covid.
- Roughly 1.9 million Covid cases have been reported in that age group.
- 8300 of those cases have resulted in hospitalisation.
- One third of hospitalisations resulted in an ICU stay.
- 94 children have died.
These bullet points have been doing the rounds on social media, and in articles, to try and frighten people into believing "Covid" poses a serious risk to their children:
Very good summary from today's VRBPAC meeting on Covid-19 in the 5-11 year old age group
It’s clearly NOT a benign illness in kids; and there are major racial disparities in terms of which kids get sick@ENirenberg is live tweeting 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/8IdBxagbaY
— Prof. Gavin Yamey MD MPH (@GYamey) October 26, 2021
In fact, they show the complete opposite.
Ignores the ridiculous argument about missing school, and ignore the race-baiting nonsense even harder. Focus on the figures.
Five to eleven-year-olds make up roughly 8.7% of the US population, or 32 million people. If the seroprevalence data is correct, that means about 13.4 million children aged 5-11 have been exposed to Covid to the point they’ve developed antibodies.
8300 hospitalisations out of 13.4 million people is only 0.06%. So a child infected with Covid has a 99.86% chance of never needing to go into hospital.
94 deaths out of 13.4 million people gives an overall survival rate of 99.994%. Right in line with CDC predictions from months ago.
As if these numbers aren’t small enough, they all come with important riders that make them even smaller.
Firstly, while the hospitalisation and fatality figures are current, the seroprevalence data is from June of this year. Millions more children have likely been exposed to the virus since June, so logically speaking the survival rate is potentially a significant underestimate.
Secondly, we have no idea what (or how many) pre-existing conditions were present in the children that died. We DO know the vast majority of “Covid deaths” have at least one serious co-morbidity, therefore the survival rate for healthy children is probably even higher than 99.994%.
Finally, there’s the most important rider for this entire situation: We don’t know any of these “covid cases” or “covid deaths” ever had “covid” at all.
The existence of the virus sars-cov-2 as a discrete entity that causes the disease known as Covid is not proven. The tests they use to detect this virus are not fit for purpose and can return huge numbers of false positives. And, since “Covid deaths” are defined only as “death from any cause within 30 days of a positive test”, ALL Covid-related statistics are entirely meaningless.
…but let’s put that aside.
Let us assume, for now, that Covid is very real, that all these children had it, and it tragically resulted in 94 of them dying.
Does a survival rate of at least 99.994% justify an EUA for the Pfizer “vaccine”?
To answer that, let’s compare Covid to the flu, and then see what we really know about these “vaccines”.
Covid vs The Flu
According to these numbers, in the US Covid has killed 94 children aged 5-11 since the beginning of the pandemic.
For comparison’s sake, according to the CDC 2017/2018 flu season resulted in the deaths of at least 188 children of all ages, and they report this is “likely an undercount” and the real number was “closer to 600”. The 2019/20 season was similar, with 199 official flu deaths in children, this is also described as an undercount.
The 2009/10 flu season was much worse, when the Swine flu “pandemic” killed at least 358 children.
And that’s just in flu season, the six months from October to May. Covid has been around for almost two years and is allegedly responsible for 645 deaths in children under 18. That’s a comparable rate to flu, without even taking into account the absurd way “covid deaths” are collated to deliberately inflate the numbers.
Interestingly, in the 20/21 flu season, only 9 pediatric flu hospitalisations were reported, down from the expected “several thousand”. While Covid was out there killing people at about the same rate as the flu, only 1 single child is reported to have died of flu.
All of which is pretty remarkable when you think about.
The vaccines
Having established that Covid has at least a 99.994% survival rate in 5-11 year old children, and that it’s no more dangerous than the flu, is there any argument left for vaccinating children?
Well, yes, there’s the “protect granny” argument.
From the beginning of the pandemic, when it became apparent the allegedly deadly “Covid” plague posed almost no risk whatsoever to children, the argument for vaccinating children wasn’t to protect them, but to prevent them from spreading it to “vulnerable” relatives.
Matt Hancock, the UK’s Health Secretary, even told kids “don’t kill your gran by catching coronavirus and passing it on!”
But do the vaccines mitigate this alleged risk?
No, not according to the latest reports, published in The Lancet and reported by the BBC. The recent study states there is a “continued risk of infection in household contacts despite vaccination”.
So the alleged benefit of vaccinating children turns out to be non-existent. Even if the vaccines were proven safe, injecting them into children has already been shown to be completely pointless…and they are not proven safe.
This is not at all a controversial position, it logically follows that vaccines less than a year old have unknown long-term impacts. Further, Pfizer themselves admit it.
A supply contract between the pharmaceutical giant and the government of Albania, leaked by the independent media, contains a clause that states:
…the long-term effects and efficacy of the Vaccine are not currently known and that there may be adverse effects of the Vaccine that are not currently known.
The experts from the VRBPAC panel agree. One of them, Dr Eric Rubin of the Harvard School of Public Health, even said at the meeting (6.52.30):
We’re never going to learn about how safe the vaccine is, until we start giving it.”
…which is not at all a confidence-building thing to hear, if you are a parent.
Conclusion
So, there you have it really. Mainstream experts and sources have been clear:
- Children are at virtually no risk from the disease.
- Vaccinated people still transmit the virus.
- The long term side effects of the vaccine entirely unknown.
In light of all that, the relevant question stops being “Is vaccinating your child worth the risk?”. The answer to that seems to be fairly clearly “no”.
Instead, and rather more importantly, we need to ask: Why would any supposedly independent body ever approve an unnecessary, ineffective and experimental medical treatment for use on children?
I really don’t know how to get this message across to those who are determined to jab kids. Facts just don’t seem to make a dent.
I recently had to cancel some amateur theatre which involved youngsters because they were being tested with monotonous regularity at school. There was a positive test (we know what that means) and one of the adults (double jabbed – natch) panicked. He pulled out of the show and blamed the un-jabbed children for putting his life at risk. Needless to say he wasn’t remotely ill and neither was anyone else.
We used to live in a society where adults protected children. Now we have a society where adults demand that children take untested and unnecessary medication to make the adults feel safe, and for children to have fun is seen as some sort of dangerous threat to humanity. I often wonder if our society is worth saving.
Those adults are spineless cowards who deserve the totalitarian misery they will get if they have their way. I have a feeling that they are highly outnumbered and that their day of reckoning will come soon, though.
They are certainly outnumbered here, but once one steps outside one’s own home, well… zombie plagues are no longer a fiction, I fear.
It’s so odd, isn’t it?
Okay, so one can understand politicians, surgeons-general and doctors caving in, due to the very significant bribe money which finds its way to them through the medical-pharmaceutical system in general and through the constant intimidation from the media for them to ‘fit into the official narrative, like good citizens’.
But one can not understand at all why the average parent, without any financial incentive, would agree to let this happen to their children without even looking at the evidence.
The only thing I can think of them saying in justification is something like this:
Well, my husband and I are both triple-vaccinated, so, since family is everything to us, it would be so embarrassing if our child asked, “Why didn’t you get me vaccinated too?”. We believe in openness and equality, after all, and if anything happened to our children, it would be our fault…
I wonder if intelligence tests will ever be a thing again… The current situation is like trying to teach an amoeba how to play the violin…
This month in Iceland, at every gathering I’ve been to, one – or, maybe tops, two – masked people have been sitting sheepishly in a corner somewhere, peering through cowed and startled eyes at the rest of us who don’t give a crap about some stupid ‘flu virus which presumes to be deadlier than anything which has ever emerged from the human imagination since the world began, and calls itself, “Covid”…
These people look ridiculous, and they look as if they know they look ridiculous, but they can’t bring themselves even to look up a short, basic, half-decent article on viruses, pandemics and vaccinations in human history, all of which could set their minds at rest…
After a couple more years like this, their phobia will be so ingrained that it will no longer be curable, at least not without the help of a colossal number of unusually gifted psychologists with enough time on their hands to take on a couple of thousand patients each…
Harvard uses occult photo to push the opposite agenda….fear the little children…dirt bags.
https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2021/10/study-confirms-kids-as-spreaders-of-covid-19-and-emerging-variants/
Incredible.
Harvard is now worth less to humanity than a much-less-expensive play-school…
They can no longer ignore the link:
Public Health England
Guidance
Information for healthcare professionals on myocarditis and pericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination
Published 23 August 2021
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-vaccination-myocarditis-and-pericarditis-information-for-healthcare-professionals/information-for-healthcare-professionals-on-myocarditis-and-pericarditis-following-covid-19-vaccination
Kyle & April – Ride MTB
268K subscribers
https: // www .youtube.com/channel/UC4eegkSVzV56kTrSpvL6BKQ
Kyle’s vaccine experience
Oct 21, 2021
Dr. John Campbell
Pericarditis after vaccination, possible inadvertent intravenous administration.
Yet, miraculously, they are ignoring it.
Our mistake is in waiting endlessly for them to see the light, when they have made it quite clear that they insist upon wearing blindfolds…
With Kyle, one of the doctors was trying to gaslight him into believing that he was being psychotic. This might work with people who are isolated, weak willed or who have less bodily awareness; but there’s now too many personal stories being shared. So the line they’re trying to push and defend is that adverse reactions are extremely rare; or perhaps one being floated in the above video is that they’re due to the injection being given incorrectly.
The “extremely rare” line is going to get increasingly difficult to defend as more people start coming forward and speaking out. For instance, this is Gerard Rennick (Senator for Queensland) on Sky News Australia recently (Oct 26).
Sky News Australia Gerard Rennick Annihilates The Controlled Op About The Vaxxine & Adverse Reactions
October 28th, 2021
Free Speech Warrior
This interview happened on 10/26/2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dLlRHg2mip8C
The NYT has a good article up on this issue Saturday. And most surprisingly, last I checked, there were a large number of comments raising questions about the need to give the kids the “jab”, which is unusual for NYT comments in general. Do I sense a change in the vaccine winds?
P.S. Note how the NYT allows for thumbs up on their comments.
Not happy with infecting children’s minds in a bid to screw them up mentally they now want jab them to a possible death. Did I just arrive on the wrong planet?
The NYT is trying to rig the results.
Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-10-29. Child deaths are 52% higher, stroke admission readiness. Patent issued 4 tracking jabbed worldwide
https://paulthepaperbear.wordpress.com/2021/10/29/your-alternative-update-on-covid19-for-2021-10-29-child-deaths-are-52-higher-stroke-admission-readiness-patent-issued-4-tracking-jabbed-worldwide/
“Covid-19 in school leads to lost in-person learning opportunities and other adverse outcomes.” That’s at the end of the summary above.
So, what does that have to do with mandating a vaccine because it’s considered so dangerous? The regular flu does the same thing but we don’t mandate the flu vaccine. So does the cold, probably much more than the flu, but we don’t mandate cold medicines. The stated and only logical reason for the mandates is because this so called Covid-19 virus is so dangerous. The stated reason is that we must do our duty and protect everyone else along with ourselves. So we don’t infect anyone else even though that’s been proven to be BS times ten. So why insert at the end that it “leads to lost in-person learning”.
Obviously they’re reaching to try to justify their agenda. Stick as much shit in there as possible to obfuscate. There’s an old saying, “if you can’t dazzle them with your brilliance, baffle them with your bullshit”. I saw it over and over in my fed govt career, did it myself when providing summaries of annual accomplishments.
Also, in that same summary, it clearly states that hospitalization rates and severity are similar/comparable to the flu. How can anyone reading this summary come away with the conclusion that we need to mandate the supposed vaccine to all children? Or at least conclude thru their sick logic that the flu vaccine should be mandated also (in their warped thinking world).
Combine that with the pre-scamdemic flu statistics (see link), and the fact that they have clearly labeled all typical flu cases as Covid-19 cases during this scamdemic, and you would have to be an idiot or a shill to conclude that a mandate is necessary to make sure all kids get the jabs. Most people simply do not want to know the truth.
The Great 2020-2021 Flu Scam (rense.com)
Do Pfizer have any undue influence over how the news is delivered in the United States? We suspect they do.
https://wirralinittogether.blog/2021/10/30/do-pfizer-have-any-undue-influence-over-how-the-news-is-delivered-in-the-usa-we-suspect-they-do/
Of course they, as all major drug companies do. This is a consequence of allowing drug companies to advertise their drugs on TV and and in print, in case other countries are thinking about allowing this foolishness.
The MSM is beholden to and held captive by the Pharma industry because of the revenues they receive from the huge number of daily drug ads.
This quote applies to the blind eye that the MSM offers the Pharma industry:
“ALL Television Is Big Pharma Funded” (Del Bigtree, a captive of Rockefeller dogma but good on health freedom)
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation funds half the planet. See Tim Schwab’s (very establishment) article in Columbia Journalism Review titled “Journalism’s Gates Keepers.”
“94 children have died.”
9+4 = 13, the ‘Death’ card in Tarot.
There is no case for treating anyone because there is no scientific proof that a new unique exogenous retrovirus has been discovered that is causing any disease. Without human controlled experiments proving, scientifically, beyond reasonable doubt, that there is indeed an infectious agent causing any symptoms, there is no argument to be had on any level. Without a valid premise, any conclusion cannot be true, therefore any measures implemented are going to fail and are null and void.
“SARS-CoV-2” is an illusion, a mental construct, that fails basic logical and biological test.
Sars CoV 2 is a lie, plain and simple. Jon Rappoport interviewed the now famous Christine Massey about their non discovery of the virus.
Crikey, Kit, did you really watch the whole eight hours? Talk about taking one for the team!
Of course the Oz government is sticking with the agenda:
Australia COVID: Pfizer vaccines could be administered to children by end of November, TGA says
Funerals for your own children.
That’s as bad as living gets.
Presumably governments know all that, as do most of the public by now. So we’re left with the possibilities that either a) Governments don’t in fact want children jabbed but need an excuse for rising cases (in a similar way to the alleged failure of the booster jab programme) and/or b) Governments are deliberately trying to stir up division, confusion and anger through a pointless vaccination programme, for reasons not related to public health.
I wouldn’t put anything past these evil b*st*rds.