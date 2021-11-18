Kit Knightly
The Swedish Public Health Agency (PHA) has announced that, starting next month, gatherings of more than 100 people will require “Covid passes” showing vaccination status.
Unlike similar schemes in other countries, a negative test will not be accepted as a substitute – either you’re vaccinated, or you can’t enter the venue.
There’s no talk yet of including restaurants, bars or cafes in this…but it is still early.
The PHA published a press release yesterday, detailing the plans. Quoted in The Local, Sweden’s culture minister Amanda Lind said:
Being able to use vaccination certificates is something the government has been preparing for a long time. You have previously heard me talk about vaccination certificates as a “plan B”. Now that situation is here,”
The vaccination pass comes on the heels of announcing the re-introduction of other “anti-COVID” measures, including limitations on mass indoor gatherings. The pass is being described as a way to get around these restrictions by “guaranteeing that participants are vaccinated”.
…and so Sweden falls.
From the beginning of the “pandemic” Sweden has been almost an outlier. Their refusal to lockdown was held up as an example of irresponsible laissez-faire libertarianism in the mainstream press, but made it an important touchstone for lockdown sceptics who viewed it as a bastion of common sense.
It turns out neither is true.
While Germany, Austria, New Zealand, Canada (and others) have gone full fascist brutally suddenly, Sweden is taking the scenic route. Rather than refusing to comply with the narrative, Sweden is simply using a looser net to catch the stragglers.
Those championing Sweden’s approach to Covid have just been caught in a supranational game of “good cop, bad cop”.
It shouldn’t really come as a surprise, the warning signs were all there.
For starters, the sheer amount of coverage given to the “Swedish approach” should have tipped people off.
Let’s take a moment to remind ourselves that the countries that have really rejected the Covid narrative in its entirety – such as Belarus – are never in the news.
In fact the governments that genuinely refused to play ball all had colour revolutions (or attempted ones at least), or saw their presidents die of sudden heart attacks.
Sweden suffered no such bad luck. Because it was playing its part.
For over a year and a half, Sweden has been portrayed as the calm voice in a room of panicking hysterics. They ‘refused’ to lockdown, and their “covid deaths” never reached the disastrous predictions of the modellers, whilst their economy suffered markedly less than the rest of Europe.
Playing that level-headed role has bought them credibility in Lockdown-sceptic circles, which can now be parlayed into an argument for vaccine passes: “Oh you hate vaccine passports? Well you love Sweden and they have them there!”
It’s all about manipulation – getting the doubters to concede to your narratives bit by bit without realizing they are doing so.
By supporting Sweden’s no lockdown approach, because it seems relatively sane, you concede, without fully realizing it, that there is a pandemic, and it does require some kind of intervention.
The same can be said for the “alternate therapies” and “pre-existing immunity” arguments.
Although both seem to have scientific evidence supporting them, the argument is built on a priori assumptions which concede the basic reality of the pandemic narrative.
And you will never win if you play by those rules. This is their pandemic and they can reinvent it in any way they choose.
Think promoting ivermectin is a good way of opposing the vaxx without alienating the believers? No!
You have to follow rules. They don’t. They can just invent a new “variant” out of wholecloth. One that is “resistant to ivermectin”.
And then what do you do?
It’s a simple and important lesson, hopefully, forced home by now:
Don’t part-accept irrationality in an effort to be reasonable. Don’t try and meet insanity in the middle. Deal only in what you can research and observe yourself.
Don’t attempt to compromise with the establishment, because they will never compromise back. There is no middle way.
Never, EVER, accept part of their narrative on trust.
Sweden should teach us never to pick sides in the Covid game, because it’s all rigged and the only way to win is not to play.
As the piece essentially argues, the Achilles’ heel of Covid skepticism has been its inability to maintain an ideologically sound, consistent ideology counter to the Covid narrative that is dense and simple enough to spread through the tiny cracks in the facade that are its only place to take root. We failed to heed the axiom KISS: keep it simple, stupid. We equivocated too much for too long.
Hindsight being 20/20, the entire idea of Covid needed to be attacked head on, literally “denied” as the slur “Covid-denier” said. There is no such thing as Covid. It is the flu.
The numbers never mattered– jousting with them was a mistake. They should have been consistently dismissed as fictions from the start. There never was a pandemic. There has only been repression, paranoia, and bizarre shadowboxing with a nonexistent foe.
The only way out of the pandemic is to admit and declare that there is no pandemic. There never was.
Nearly two years of this torture, and they are pushing us harder and harder now. It’s only a matter of time before someone snaps and physically attacks a politician or a BBC hack or a prominent “expert”. (Remember that crowd jeering at Whitty in the street.) If it doesn’t happen spontaneously (and pretty soon), then I fully expect our trusted rulers to stage some kind of false-flag atrocity, maybe even a bombing. It would be so very handy.
Imagine what fun the media and the HoC will have with those vile “anti-vaxxers” then.
Brillant, very key point.
Yes very much the good cop bad cop scenario.
That there is such thing as government that are rational and not reading from the same script.
We can blame the clueless politicians for implementing lockdowns that don’t work.
Soldiers will not put up a fight when there is a path to retreat.
Bit off-topic but I wanted to share some good news from Australia – at last!
Yesterday in Queensland Australia, a regional shire council officially rejected the vaccine mandates – going against the recent State government announcement of imminent apartheid planned to commence on Dec 17.
Two local Yeppoon business owners gathered other concerned citizens into an overflowing town hall meeting. They invited all the local council members, and two federal senators. The meeting presented the core concerns and objections. The council members held an emergency meeting yesterday morning at 7.30 am (Nov 18), and confirmed they will no longer require businesses to mandate the vaccination as a requirement of employment; nor check customer/client vaccination status at entry points.
They are sending a clear message to the tyrannical government that the people are autonomous in decisions about their health.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AIDHLEom5C4
We’re expecting a lockdown very soon as Qld will open boarders to other states. More fun and games!
The dock workers blocked the port of Rotterdam today, the biggest port in Europe.
They have announced that enough is enough, and that they are acting on the basis of their citizens obligation to resist the “total chaos” caused by the Dutch caretaker government.
‘People are excluded from society on unconstitutional grounds and in contravention of European treaties and the Nurenberg Code’, they stated.
The dockers have called on all companies, associations, unions and other organisations to do the same.
The dockers acted as they said they would if QR2 is adopted. And the caretaker government is getting ready to engineer just that.
I support the dock workers. I hope you do too.
BRAVO
Let’s see more of this.
Meanwhile in Austria, the police (!) have also said they refuse to support the government’s recent fascist measures and that they intend to join the (global) mass demo this coming Saturday, Nov 20th.
The Covid Coup cannot succeed without the cops to enforce it. One of the most useful things we can do right now is exercise mass (moral) pressure on the police. Through flyers, posters, stickers, graffiti, verbally, by any peaceful * means possible. Remind them that their children too are not safe from the compulsory needle, and ask them if they can live with that.
*I understand people’s rage at the cops for having enforced this 20 months of hell, but they are still much better armed & armoured than we are and they’ll win any fight in the near future. The worst thing we can do right now is persuade them that we are their enemies and thereby reinforce their esprit de corps.
And I am pretty sure many of them, in every country, are sick of having to police this shit and on the verge of downing tools.
Sanctuary City
Oroville, California bottom of Feather River Canyon
free of all mandates
https://www.globalresearch.ca/california-city-designates-itself-sanctuary-city-against-covid-mandates/5762038
of course they been accepting covid funding so far
but at least they are now resisting, waking up
It was all about the passport ID all along. No one is getting out of this intact
I don’t know anything about this other than the following, but it’s probably appropriate to start ringing the alarm bells.
Via:
https://twitter.com/Kukicat7/status/1461441461220777987
Wittgenstein
@Kukicat7
—
https://www.ekathimerini.com/news/1172069/lawyer-arrested-for-spreading-covid-misinformation
Lawyer arrested for spreading Covid misinformation
18.11.2021
A Greek lawyer at the forefront of online anti-vaccination campaigns was arrested on Wednesday for spreading fake news about the pandemic on social media, in the first application of the new law passed in Parliament on November 12.
Nikos Antoniadis is also accused of inciting disobedience — both of the charges are misdemeanors.
The case file against Nikos Antoniadis was formed by the police’s cybercrime division after a complaint was filed containing evidence that allegedly showed the lawyer stating that there is no coronavirus, that the intubation of patients is done for no good reason and that the vaccines against Covid-19 have side effects.
His arrest was ordered by the Athens Prosecutor’s Office, which has been conducting relevant investigations for a long time about the activities of anti-vaxxers.
Antoniadis was later released and the prosecutor will decide whether to proceed with the prosecution or continue the preliminary investigation.
I just stumbled on a post by Mark Crispin Miller on the bloated further oozing of these “socially concerned” rockers lining up to flog the vax (no doubt gathering in mute worship before Joan Baez’s Sistine Chapel dedication to Fauci):
I thought, Neil Young! Oh God no! ‘Fraid so:
https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/neil-young-concerts-in-covid-age-these-are-super-spreader-events-1217933/
https://m.facebook.com/consequence/photos/a.10150265867111648/10158952248996648/?type=3
Needle and the damage done indeed Neil!
Keep on searchin’…
And also punk rockers like Jello Biafra (Eric Boucher).
They’re just putting their mouth where their money is.
Rage Against The Machine until you’re a well-oiled part of it. Then…
Cheerlead For The Machine.
Which is worse; that Sweden was used to further manipulate our thinking about the scam, or that we fell for it? Was Sweden playing its part all along, knowing it would be used to get more buy-in for the passports, or was Sweden told they would be punished severely if they did not succumb? Either way, Swedes now join the ranks of those oppressed by a quasi-police state. The awesome power of TPTB to engineer this fake pandemic, all for power and control and money, is mind boggling. They cannot implement their great reset if significant numbers of people are not jabbed and registered with their digital ID. The way out of this is for increasing numbers of us to resist their totalitarian control. If we give in, we lose what liberty we still have.
My understanding is that Sweden and Switzerland deliberately had only very light covid restrictions. The reason for this is that they are already well set-up to change to a digial currency and therefore did not need the fear porn, etc.
Just watch how quickly they impose a cashless society acashless society and you will understand why.
“…or that we fell for it?”
I didn’t “fall for” “Sweden” and nobody else did either. What I and they supported and still support is a refusal — in any country — to institute lockdowns, forced masking, antisocial distancing, Vax Passes, or any other element of this global coup, scam and death cult.
I’m in southern Sweden and had been worried whether Sweden would hold out against the madness. One ominous sign has been the medical profession here, which is almost as brainwashed as in the US (but hadn’t been given total control of society).
But a good sign was that the media (tabloids, news programs even) had mostly dropped Convid as a topic. It was quite different a year ago, when Convid was all the rage, and restrictions were increasing (e.g. school closures). Thus, the plan here doesn’t seem to have been to instill fear in order to get popular consent for jab mandates. Rather, out of nowhere yesterday and today, the new insane measures were announced. Perhaps Sweden got new marching orders at the “climate” conference?
Surely an order has been given, because I have seen the same thing in Spain. Little by little, the covid news faded until a maximum of 2 news articles could be found on the main page of the main newspapers. Suddenly, this has changed and they are making news to implement these certificates in the country. They are also giving voice to many miserable people who ask for the vaccination of the entire population.
It’s not by chance.
Consider this. My wife got the double jab about March/May 2021. Six months ago. I haven’t had any of the jab(s). I feel fine at the ripe old age of 77. What do you think has happened? In a word – nothing. I walk around the park every day, without a face-mask, I feel fine! But there was one important thing. A daily dose of Cod Liver Oil, for Vitamin D and A, Zinc tablets, and Quercetin (you can buy this at the Holland and Barrett’s Health Food shop). These are my jabs.
‘By supporting Sweden’s no lockdown approach… you concede, … that there is a pandemic’
No you don’t.
There is no correlation to the above. Sweden’s lockdown approach proves beyond any reasonable doubt (along with Belarus who should NEVER be forgotten) that the whole agenda is a scam.
Without that, the skeptic argument would be in serious trouble. No one can refute the Swedish approach whereas most will ignore Belarus.
Sweden with (an despite of) its liberal credentials cannot be ignored and provides the prism through which any other lockdown argument should be seen. This does not in any way accept that there is a pandemic but it does refute it.
Most ‘normies’ do not doubt that
Sweden provides the context to which all of the above can be both seen and refuted.
Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater.
Agreed. I don’t follow Kit Knightly’s logic here at all. It’s a complete non sequitur:
“By supporting Sweden’s no lockdown approach, because it seems relatively sane, you concede, without fully realizing it, that there is a pandemic, and it does require some kind of intervention.”
Obviously I concede no such thing.
The very fact that there is no pandemic makes it all the more imperative to oppose lockdowns.
Absolutely.
These two statements in no way contradict each other, and neither of them constitutes any kind of “concession” to the lie that there is now, or ever has been, a deadly “Covid” pandemic (or epidemic in Country X).
What’s more, Sweden’s 18-month no-lockdown policy has already shown, unignorably, that people do not die in droves of “Covid” when they are not locked down.
That is not nothing. That is invaluable information. That is evidence. It doesn’t cease to exist just because the Swedish government does a U-turn.
Sweden’s policy accepted the “pandemic” as a fact and only contested the way to deal with it, and now the government has decided a new approach is needed to deal with the “problem” whose very existence is an invention.
I know that. I can be glad that a government — any government — does not institute lockdowns without agreeing with it that there is a pandemic. Q.E.D.
Maybe what kit was meant to say is that Sweden made people believe politicians had the power to stand up to the world order.
I disagree. All the policies the Swedish government has been following have been predicated upon the idea that there is a “pandemic,” just that their way of dealing with it was better. Now the government has decided that it erred and needs to change its policy. There never was any questioning of the idea of a “pandemic.”
Conclusion: The media is a lie and there is no end to the lie. There is no representation of any actual democratic discussion anywhere. Yet another article on Australian “far right protesters” in the WSW sums up “The People”, as represented in the media:
I have never anywhere received any indication that any of the “anti-covid” measures (lockdowns, masks, social distancing, vaccinations etc.) were “the result of determined demands from the working class”.
The covid horror show began in ferocious earnest last spring. The initial lockdown was enforced almost immediately after a relentless barrage of hysteria-inducing fearmongering.
The working class had no time to make “determined demands”. The working class had no fucking input whatsoever into any of these “safety measures”.
And after these brutal measures were rammed down everyone’s throat, the working class were in no position to make “determined demands” on anything at all.
This “Far Left Trotskyite group” are fucking liars. And every other “Leftist” group are fucking liars. And every “Right” group, whilst making a few ineffectual and deliberately misdirected remarks against the “measures against covid” are also fucking liars. And the entire global media are fucking liars. And the bigger the outlet, the more it lies.
Conclusion: The media has now become a pure mind negating noise.
+1000
Mind-negating, body-negating, soul-negating, spirit-negating, life-negating, reality-negating. And ever more openly crusading for a Holy War on the Unpricked.
+10 you and geo both, yep the eternal soul crush rat wheel grinder… rolling for 1000’s of cohorts eternally it seems… and the band played …
Also Norway, which in reality run a lockdown line close to the Swedish one, is now introducing internal passports.
Both countries are in the process of changing leadership, without it making any difference in the decided direction. Both countries have high vaccination rates, without using force so far. So they have succeeed in arguably the most important part of Covid, perusading people to take the RNA-gunk.
The Social Democrats took over in Norway, led by Jonas Gahr Støre, who formerly worked at the World Health Organization.
In Sweden, Magdalena Andersson will take over in November. In April 2021, Andersson said on Facebook that she would support” a global economic restart” to save the planet. Andersson also stated that the restart of the global economy is conditional on all countries in the world getting vaccinated.
The Empire Strikes Back…Chewy gets tortured with high pitched screeching noise, Han Solo is physically tortured. In the movie someone asks ‘why are they doing this?’. It’s deliberately, blatantly cruel.
Just like this mania, this incredible hysteria to inject every man, woman and child with mystery goop to combat a ‘virus’ nobody seems to have died from in months and months, if they ever truly did and that 99% of people shake off like a mild cold if they even know they have it.
It’s at the point now where I can barely watch or read about what’s going on in any form. It’s that creepy and cruel.
But staggeringly, what my perception and instinct tells me is creepy, cruel, unnecessary torture…most people perceive as a wonderful social duty to embrace.
If you recall, Sweden did lock down its care homes, with tragic results, while the rest of the populace was allowed to associate freely. The government official who set that policy assumed that it would result in fewer fatalities in the long run. I don’t recall him explaining why, but it seemed like it had to do with keeping the economy and social relationships healthy, or maybe it was something to do with widespread immunity. But not laissez-faire. The very high average age of death of those who were presumed to have died of COVID — to those who were paying attention — would have illustrated starkly the negative net effect of lockdown.
Apparently, though, vaccinations are not considered to be disruptive.
Shoulda known, Sweden is a superlative tech-loving country. They’ve been an essentially cashless society for a long time. They are pragmatic enough to avoid the general lockdown. They are pragmatic and health responsible enough to keep their phones away from their heads. But they are still captive.
I wonder what’s going on with Florida? I have a dreaful feeling they’re going to flood it or something under the guise of “muh climate change”, and then they’ll have all the normies cheering it on because they’re “covid heretics”.
The vaccination tyranny must be countered with two arguments:
1) In the face of the most dangerous and sacrificial vaccine (mRNA) ever, governments have unscrupulously exempted pharmaceutical companies from any liability! In an inhumane way, the many vaccine victims have been – and are – destroyed their lives and especially their livelihoods.
Here we must be asked to:
a) Legal clarification,: who(!) is liable.
b) Legal establishment of a “reversal of the burden of proof” (because how does a vaccine invalid want to prove that his inflammation of the heart muscle, thrombosis, etc. came exactly from the vaccination).
2) The numbers of “incidence” or “infections” in the population are fraudulently fabricated by increasing the CT value (number of copies of the sample) up to “48”.
Even the (itself corrupt) WHO requires that the CT value must always be specified in tests (this “WHO information” is available at: https://www.who.int/news/item/20-01-2021-who-information-notice-for-ivd-users-2020-05 ).
This requirement is ignored by our governments in order to produce the desired numbers of “incidences/infections” with fraudulently high CT values.
Here we must be asked to:
a) From now on only statistics with tests showing the CT value.
b) From now on only statistics with tests that do not have a CT value higher than “24”.
There’s nothing particularly dangerous about mRNA. Its not really a vaccine in the conventional sense, all it does is use the body’s cells to generate the alien protein (in this case the ‘spike’ protein) that the body then generates antibodies for. It incorporates a lot of very new technologies but they’re mostly things like identifying the structure of the target protein and designing a sequence to produce it and coming up with a way to enscapulate the mRNA so that it doesn’t cause the Mother of All Allergic Reactions when its injected into the body. The basic idea of mRNA has been around for at least a quarter century but the research work wasn’t targeted at vaccines. This just happened to be a fortunate happenstance, its a trivial use of the technology but it did stimulate the necessary R&D to enable it to be mass produced.
Since its the body that’s producing the antigens there’s the variability in action (and reaction) due to the myriad human variations. We’re not all the same so some level of side effect is likely, although its turned out to be both very small and manageable.
What should be worrying people is not that vaccines are this or statistics are that and generally trying to prove a pointless point but the understanding that Covid can infect many wild and domestic species. Its been found in deer, domestic cats and even zoo animals. While it was an obscure virus that was primarily harbored in bats that occasionally jumped to humans who interacted with those bats its a nuisance but manageable. Now it appears its going to be harbored in just about every animal out there, wild and domestic. This means that its going to be very difficult to get rid of the thing — its something we’re going to have to learn to live with. Somehow.
“. Its been found in deer, domestic cats and even zoo animals. While it was an obscure virus that was primarily harbored in bats that occasionally jumped to humans who interacted with those bats its a nuisance but manageable. Now it appears its going to be harbored in just about every animal out there, wild and domestic. “
So f**king what?
This “pandemic” is bullshit!
It is only that the corrupt WHO exchanged the definition of “pandemic” in 2009.
In 2009, the WHO had simply exchanged the term “pandemic” on the occasion of the (also faked) “swine flu”. As recently as April 2009, the WHO definition of pandemic (WHI.int April 2009) was:
“An influenza pandemic occurs when a new influenza virus appears against which the human population has no immunity, resulting in epidemics worldwide with enormous numbers of deaths and illness”
Then the WHO changed the defintion (WHO.int May 2009) – until today – to …
“A disease epidemic occurs when there are more cases of that disease than normal“.
Please open Your eyes and ears: At bus stops, in subway stations, in Supermarkets, in public places and so on: No one SNEEZES, no one CAUGHS, no one BLOWS in his/her HANDKERCHIEF, no one has a SWOLLEN FACE, no one SNIFFLES. And it has been so since the beginning of 2020 What kind of pandemic is this, if you can’t notice it?!
I also believe there is no more than the usual FLUE. And in the last few years – also now – we had only very mild flue waves, probably because the earlier season of 2017/2018 was very hard (Germany had a record of 25,100 deaths – from FLUE!)
Where is this “Bring out Your Deads”?
God another dumb doctor wanker who thinks covid is a thing
Actually, I’m not sure he does “think covid is a thing”. He thinks viral infections are a reality; that zinc inhibits viral replication; and HCQ helps zinc to enter the cell. He may or may not believe in sars-cov-2, but he probably doesn’t care much either way.
I am on your side about CoVid1984, HOWEVER…
He is treating the sick from the ‘flu with respiratory complications”
His eyes are fully open.
He hasn’t laid all his cards on the table, so that he would most likely not get cancelled.
This isn’t about half-baked self-quarantine, wear the diaper BS.
There is a good video of Dr. Z speaking to the Israeli Rabbinical Court…
may have seen it here?
Good piece. I’d say it’s a fair bet that Sweden has been coerced/blackmailed with either money via loans and/or energy contracts.
Berenson put up a piece today examining some numbers on Sweden’s death rate post-vaxx.
Another major red flag about Covid vaccines and death
This one coming from data on more than 4 million vaccinated Swedes
People appear to die at rates 20 percent or more above normal for weeks after receiving their second Covid vaccine dose, according to data from a huge Swedish study.
The figures are buried in a preprint paper on vaccine effectiveness released last month. The headline finding of the paper was that protection against Covid, including severe cases, plunged after six months.
The researchers did not explicitly examine deaths from all causes – which have risen since the summer in many countries that have highly vaccinated populations.
But on page 32 of the 34-page report, a chart shows that 3,939 of 4.03 million Swedes who received the second dose died less than two weeks later.
Over a one-year period, that rate of death would translate into an annual mortality rate of about 2.5 percent a year – 1 person in 40 – almost three times the overall Swedish average. In a typical year, about 1 in 115 Swedes dies.
…….
In other words, during the spring and summer, Sweden normally has about 3,300 deaths every two weeks – not just in the people who received vaccines, but in all 10.6 million of its people.
So let’s make an incredibly conservative assumption, one that strongly favors the vaccines. (The next couple paragraphs are a bit tricky, but I hope the payoff is worth taking the time to read and think through them.)
Assume that the group of people who received vaccines were so much older and unhealthier than those who didn’t that they would have accounted for every single death in Sweden whether or not they were vaccinated. In other words, assume that even if the vaccines did not exist, every person in Sweden who died would have been part of that group of 4.03 million people the researchers tracked – while not one other person would have died.
In that case, those 4.03 million people “should” have about 3,300 deaths every two weeks. They CANNOT HAVE MORE – because all of Sweden does not have more.
But the vaccines do exist. Those 4.03 million people received them. And in the two weeks after receiving the second vaccine dose, as a group, the researchers reported they had not about 3,300 deaths, but 3,939.
…….
But the caveats aside, the Swedish figures offer a very large real-world dataset apparently showing a notable increase in all-cause mortality directly following Covid vaccination.
They are yet another piece of evidence in an increasingly worrying picture – alongside case and anecdotal reports, a known link to heart inflammation in young men, the updated Pfizer clinical trial data revealing a numerical imbalance in deaths in vaccinated people, and most importantly the general rise in all-cause mortality in many countries.
https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/another-major-red-flag-about-covid
Simple.
The ghost of the Olaf Palma assassination is speaking into their collective ears.
The mind control works through sub-rational response to certain words: “covid”, “virus”, “surge” etc. Such is the conditioning that very few actually query the meaning of these noises. And the latest in our region is “outbreak”. We have to be so careful now with a recently declared “outbreak”!
What is this outbreak? Well the only thing I know about it is that a colleague’s 8 year old son tested positive. He felt fine and had no symptoms – not even loss of smell. With this latter matter, he had the ill manners to declare cheerfully that he could smell fine! Yes, he was so “immature” that he hadn’t learned to “embroider” his condition for “community acceptance”! His mom also tested positive only she had the tact to note that she had lost her sense of smell! Well done!
Both mother and child managed to get through their terrifying ordeal.
I reckon this total non-event counts as an “outbreak”. So there it is: the ideal bourgeois illness for the woke snowflake generations. And a perfectly “legitimate” device by which to destroy the entire socio-economic fabric.
Here is a MUST WATCH video by an Australian doctor who’s done some very thorough research:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-covid-19-fraud-amp-war-on-humanity-part-1_kgNBIFFwOe6MNlw.html?fbclid=IwAR0z5f4bBG_XKKP3GV-TiYrjDa-MmLHel9a4npIqmLeA-mW2xYuS6mF4br8
Sad.
The last bastion of liberty has been breached.
“By supporting Sweden’s no lockdown approach, because it seems relatively sane, you concede, without fully realizing it, that there is a pandemic, and it does require some kind of intervention.
The same can be said for the “alternate therapies” and “pre-existing immunity” arguments.
Although both seem to have scientific evidence supporting them, the argument is built on a priori assumptions which concede the basic reality of the pandemic narrative.
And you will never win if you play by those rules. This is their pandemic and they can reinvent it in any way they choose.”
BINGO, Kit!! That’s the entire problem with presenting AFLD, Peter McCullough, David Martin, Del Bigtree, Richard Fleming,…. uncritically, as the basis of opposition.
I would not include Dr. David Martin in this line up since he’s emphatically concluded there’s no SARS-COV2 and there’s no pandemic outside the injection campaign. That doesn’t mean anyone should be followed blindly, but to discern what they’re stating versus the psyops narrative.
That was after a long time of pushing the idea of a generically engineered bio-weapon virus. I still see him being quoted to that effect.
COVID-19 vaccine weekly safety report – 18-11-2021 | Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) the language of this big pharma and government bunch of shills is astounding, heart conditions in kids who cares, hundreds of deaths who cares, a bit of Guillane barre who cares. NOw compare this ”reporting” to NZ Safety Report #35 – 30 October 2021 (medsafe.govt.nz) the carnage from the jabs is there for all to see, 5 deaths from so called covid all year, already 97 from the jabs
No isolate, no validated test (PCR is EUA only and has never been validated as a proven test for SARS-Cov2 because the latter has never been isolated); and hence ZERO deaths from COVID. To miss that point is to miss the entire lesson. Checkmate you’re now inside the PSYOP.
Great piece Kit!
RE: And you will never win if you play by those rules. This is their pandemic and they can reinvent it in any way they choose
Solid advice. I have been challenging people on the emergency powers our mis-leaders have arrogated to themselves. In the US, usually the intent of emergency powers is to address a temporary “dis-ordering event” with a clear initiation and cessation. In my state, the emergency powers were assumed by the governor based on the “potential threat” of an emergency. Yet that real emergency has yet to arrive 19 months on now. There is not now, nor never was any basis for the emergency powers that have turned the entire world almost into dictatorships overnight.
Of course, none of the lockdown measures :social distancing, Covid tests, masks, EUA “vaccines”, vaccine passports, and other means of biosecurity state segregation would be legal at all without the state of emergency.
Yes, Christl J. Meyer is right and it’s a nice summary of the hiv/aids lie (no virus, no new disease, cures kill). I used to follow the controversy thoroughly for a few years, two decades ago. It changed the way I see establishment science. All of it is corrupt to the core. Scientific communities do not do proper science, for the most part. They are paralyzed by their paradigms.
There was a nice documentary called House of Numbers, maybe 15 years ago.
Check out the youtube channels AIDSTruth and houseofnumbers, if you will.
FDA Asks Court for 55 Years to Fully Release Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Data (theepochtimes.com)
LOL. And if it’s redacted, it still won’t be fully released!
Plenty of time to kill off a whole lot of people
Prof Fenton, Stats and Vaccines
Again, ffs, PCR isn’t a test, and I don’t care how many people you pretend to test with it.
It can’t diagnose anything. and Cambridge University ought to know that better than I do.
Excellent article Kit. I think we got pulled into the psyop a bit when we started arguing masks, lockdowns, distancing (Sweden) because of the blatant idiocy of the mandates. Thats one of the reasons i think why they made the mandates idiotic. Maybe we should have been making the case and we should be making the case now that medical mandates violate our sovereign rites as inhabiters of the bodies we live in, and furthering that to include freedom from medical dictates dictating where our bodies can and cannot be in public spaces. That people have put up with all the bullshit toxic vaccine mandates for years shows we should have been working on this years and years ago, creating a different society. We have put up with too much for too long.
Finally! This comes as no surprise to me; on the contrary, it was surprising to see Sweden so free while its American counterpart, Canada, went full-fucking-tilt fascist right off the bat.
Sometime last year, I was looking into injectable chips, and it appears that the Swedes are in the vanguard of this cute technology, as quite a few of them dimwits have had a chip already injected, thinking how swell it is that they don’t have to reach into their pocket for a wallet or key. Anyways, one would then expect them to be keen proponents of all the covidian shit.
So, the last (fake) bastion of freedom has now fallen, making it obvious that a) there is no place to run away to (well maybe the Amazon rain forest if you can talk the locals into not killing you on the spot which they normally, very judiciously do to intruders) and b) there is no country mobilizing its army to come to our rescue (unless aliens from the planet Zorg take pity on us).
This is war we’ll have to wage ourselves.
Indeed. Thanks. Since it was never about health but about digital identity (and money control) and what follows on from that, Sweden was almost there, thus not required to perform the intermediate steps.
Virology itself has been accepted on trust.
No virus has been obtained directly from a sick individual. Only after “culturing” a sample from a sick individual can a virus be seen. We’re simultaneously told that a virus replicates like crazy and hijacks our body, yet there isn’t enough of it in our body to see and thus it needs to be cultured outside of the body first. And it is this toxic cell culture process itself—laced with antibiotics and anti-fungals which very obviously kill living things—that breaks down cells and produces the fragments we refer to as viruses. As Stefan Lanka has shown with control studies, you get the same results at the end of the cell culture process even when you don’t introduce the supposed virus from a sick person at the start of the experiment.
The only “proof” of viral contagion is from epidemiological observations. There is the appearance of one person expressing symptoms after another person expressing symptoms, and based on the faulty reductionist view of the world, the assumption is made that there must be some microscopic matter passing from one person to another. By this logic, syncing menstrual cycles and “contagious” yawning must be caused by germs as well. Even sympathetic crying—producing a liquid discharge from your face just from seeing someone else cry—is unexplainable without first admitting that a material input is not required to result in a material output. Meanwhile—before it was claimed to be “unethical”—every study in the first half of the 20th century trying to prove natural human-to-human transmission of respiratory disease failed miserably. In spite of these failures, doctors and scientists (at least the ones who receive funding to continue their work) didn’t change their stance on the issue and continued believing the germ theory. Belief in spite of evidence is not science. It’s religion.
+1
Thank you. Germ theory is powerful and easy to believe in because it’s so “beautifully” simple. Very fitting in a war obsessed world. But that’s not the way nature really operates.
And there is another way of looking at so called sicknesses and it is equally beautiful and rooted (as far as I’m concerned) in science and it’s not terrain theory. German New Medicine is a totally different medical paradigm but it’s so far out it can’t be seriously discussed even in a place like this. The world is in a sad state.
The thing is, that terrain theory AND German New Medicine should be combined to arrive at a wholistic understanding of disease. Proponents of only one or the other are equally reductionist as are the mainstream medical proponents.
There is no separation between the physical terrain and the psyche / spirit in this our embodiment here on earth.
For example, you can be as “balanced” and emotionally healthy as you like but if you are zink deficient you are susceptible to immunological problems, including cancer. We need both – physical and the spiritual health (the latter being virtually impossible thanks to the way we are treated right from the start) – in order to achieve our full potential.
Virology, Germ Theory, Darwinian functional evolution… just accepted, partly because most already do. Bias plays a big role in how we think and behave. “Rotten religionists are everywhere and I will never believe in God….” “That person looks funny…” “That person can’t speak well…” “That person did this…” or “…said that…”
The number of public health agencies around the world who in response to an information request have stated they have no proof of the isolation of this virus and know of no such proof, is up to 137.
+1
Not for the first time, the ruling class and its mass media are terrorising the people with an invented threat.
Twenty years ago it was “Al Qaeda” we were allegedly at war with. Now it’s The Deadly Invisible Purple Spiky Killer-Dot.
For overclass purposes, that’s the beauty of the Phantom Menace. It can morph into anything according to (imposed) circumstances!
+1
I strongly recommend this eye-opening 44-minute interview with the excellent Dr. Tom Cowan (recorded last month):
“No one has ever isolated a virus and made another person sick with it.”
“There is not one published study in the world medical literature of any pathogenic (that is, disease-causing) virus being found in any biological fluid [blood, sputum, urine, anything else] from any sick person. Not one.”
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/jerm-warfare-dr-tom-cowan-oct-20-2021_vKyzR4sipMBPesw.html
I don’t believe in atoms — I’ve never seen one.
I don’t believe in unicorns — I’ve never seen one.
One of very few comments on OG that shows you are in the know. All the other arguments surrounding what the best way is to deal with this or any virus are invalid, given the fraud that is virology.
It’s all boilable down to one simple thing:
The sort of soulless people who currently ‘represent’ us were chosen for those very soulless qualities, and they have the entire machinery of the devil behind them.
These are not people who coincidentally went morally astray.
They were selected long ago from a pool of specially groomed sub-human families for their evident liking for the morally dubious, as well as for their suitability to the task of spreading chaos and evil with a straight face.
I don’t think the human beings of today possess the strength to resist them.
Something is going to have to help us out here. Like most humans, I’m stumped.
Question. A friend of mine here in Central Europe somehow thinks that the situation in Iceland is markedly better than elsewhere, that it would be a good place to defect to. What do you think?
Well, I’ve been here for over 30 years, and I wait in some trepidation for the axe to fall.
Our Head of Infectious Diseases has long hesitated to recommend harsh measures, but he is under relentless pressure from the clueless state media and the equally clueless politicians to do so.
Today’s radio ‘news’ said that Iceland is now in the Dark Red category of dangerous places to visit because there were 150 ‘cases’ last week, then 200 cases the day after, then 215 cases the day after that.
I see no evidence at all that people are sicker than usual, but, as you know, “the narrative” controls everything these days.
At the age of 74, I am not in the least worried about getting ill from covid, and if I get seasonal ‘flu, I would expect to recover as usual, since my health is generally good.
So, in that sense, Iceland is probably as good, or as bad, as anywhere else to be. But masks are mandated again after only two weeks of ‘relaxed regulations’ (I knew that wouldn’t last…) and people are queueing up for their ‘booster shots’ like there was no tomorrow.
We don’t have the police jumping on people yet – which would be a very un-Icelandic thing to do, but I’m keeping in mind that the politicians (‘the authorities’) here are as brainless as any of the other western authorities in the 21st Century, and the police will remind you that you have to wear a mask if you accidentally walk into a shopping mall without one.
Thanks, man. All the best to you.
Well there are billions of people and a tiny minority of them have power, they cannot impose all this crap on billions of people
They aren’t doing too badly so far, though…
For the last 20 months they’ve been proving they can.
Pimping the “circular economy”:
https://www.vogue.co.uk/arts-and-lifestyle/article/second-hand-presents
Sweden began its slippery slope downwards when it’s idiot globalist King berated the public health officials and demanded mass vaccination.
This man is indeed an idiot, based on extensive time spent in the region, in former years. Just an actor figurehead. Generally Swedes have little respect for the institution.
Sounds like the sort of situation where something like the Epstein tapes can come into play
For half the population they would need no justification for the digital ID, for most of us here, except maybe you and a few others, they could never justify the digital ID.
Catherine Austin Fitts (in a conversation with controlled opposition Joseph Mercola):
“It is slavery or freedom. If you look at what they’re planning, what they’re shooting for, it’s a complete financial and technological control grid. That is slavery. I mean, when the World Economic Forum says it’s 2030 and you have no assets, what is it about that that’s not clear? You have no assets means you’re a slave.”
https://bartram.substack.com/p/the-never-ending-quest-for-herd-immunity
This explains everything, if they were well meaning.
They are still trying to reach HI with inefficient vaccines, following Ray M. Anderson’s ridiculous recommendations from November 2020, study link embedded
But there has never in history been any sort of imperative for the whole world to be immune to anything, there is no fucking point to any of this shit.
I asked which other countries ahve ignored the narrative besides Belarus?
Your comment is there. As has been poinedt out below, Haiti, Burundi and Tanzania ignored the narrative until regime change changed all that.
I had read also that Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina also ignored the narrative – but I’ve seen nothing since.
I thought one of the central American countries also didn’t follow the script. Was it Nicaragua? I might be wrong. And there are a few US states that have showed some resistance although it might be just politics.
Nicaragua.
my comment has disappeared!
Yes, well argued. It was always about the vaccines and the ensuing vaccine passports. And this in turn was always predicated on the accepted existence of a virus. But there is no virus, as many of us on this page already know. The virus was never isolated, a fact now widely admitted by scientists, and there is no scientific basis to claim it exists. (In fact, NO virus has ever been isolated in accordance with accepted scientific principles.) Further, the PCR test is fake and does not test for any virus. Together, these facts establish that the whole Covid show is pure fiction: There is no demonstrated virus and no test for the virus. This was argued early by Cowan, Kaufman, Icke and others, but I might add this from a recent speech by patent finance CEO David Martin (who has read and analyzed all the filed patents dealing with this virus going back to 1999, including the so-called gain of function patents), summarized here:
1). There is no SARS-CoV-2. There is a bioweapon, that in 1999 was paid for by Anthony Fauci, was patented by the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill in 2002.
He says, “This bioweapon was engineered to destroy humanity. And if we started talking about a bioweapon and not a vaccine or a virus, we’d get a lot of progress.”
2). There is no COVID-19. There is influenza-like illness. When the World Health Organization invented the notion of COVID-19, it was the first disease in human history to have no clinical diagnostics. It was diagnosed by committee and symptom [and, my note, insilico computer modeling, as there was no human-derived isolates] – and then they made up the term “asymptomatic carrier”, which does not exist.
3). There is no vaccine. There’s a bioweapon that’s being injected, which was engineered to generate tons of money for Big Pharma.
So the virus was just the pretext to bring in the vaccine to change society (and murder many of us along the way). As Kit and others have argued, the vaccine passports will slowly morph into a digital identity system tied to the upcoming digital currency and banking system also melded with the climate control system.
So how much of the anti-vaxx truth community is controlled opposition? Much of it, though some of them are just blissfully ignorant believers in the virus. Until the whole “real virus” narrative is annihilated, there will be no victory, for until this is done, the two sides will just keep shouting at each other, and we know which side will almost surely win that argument.
You can almost say they thought up the “asymptomatic carrier” ploy back in 1907 with the Typhoid Mary (Mallon) story. So it isn’t something they invented strictly for Sars-2.
“Further, the PCR test is fake”
Just keep in mind that its inventor himself, Kary Mullis, said that “It is not a test”.
What is fake is using it as a test, which, as Mullis also said, could then essentially find anything in anybody.
It is an amplification process, to make a lot of stuff out of a teeny-weeny bit of stuff in order to facilitate the study of whatever it might be.
Rather like planting an acorn in order to grow an oak tree with hundreds and hundreds more acorns, it won’t tell you whether or not mistletoe, ivy or fungus is growing on the tree.
It will just give you an oak tree with lots of acorns.
It is crucial for us all to remember that.
Mullis did not invent a fraudulent test.
His invention was mischaracterized and abused by others, and he didn’t like that at all.
And he said so.
Well, no, it is fake, 100% known to be fake, they had not virus to invent a test for so they invented a virus and then a test, that was the time bomb sitting in FDA since February last year and only admitted in July by the CDC
I’m only trying to clear Mullis’s name from the fraudulent use of PCR.
Here he is, explaining that it isn’t a test, so obviously it can’t be a fake test either.
He’s quite a character, but he talks about “using PCR properly, to amplify a tiny amount of something so that you have lots of that something to examine”, and not about “using the PCR test“.
There must be a misunderstanding here, since I don’t mean to be rude. Taken at face value, your comment inclines me to ask whethere you are really the same Marilyn Shepherd who used to remind us of the need for this sort of exactness?
To emphasize: I am talking about Mullis alone, and not about the Faucis, Hancocks, Johnsons, Bidens, Pelosis and Schwabs of this world, who are fake, and have usurped his invention and changed its definition, just as they have changed the definitions of a ‘pandemic’, an ‘experimental drug’, a ‘vaccine’ and a ‘diagnosed case’.
That is not the sort of person Mullis was.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2llufzHVUBAX/
Thanks for the clarification and illumination. I often wonder if his demise wasn’t sponored….
Yes. Me too, but he was beginning to get into old age, and probably had a fair run for his money.
Not sure what the quibble is. PCR is not a test, rather a quantification technique, but when it is falsely USED as a “test,” as the Bastards are doing, it is “fake.” In that obvious sense it is a fake test. Mullis needs no saving.
Well you’re really making my point.
However, Mullis’s professional reputation will need saving if people keep saying that the PCR test is fake, since he invented PCR and is now too dead to defend its proper application personally.
I also have in mind what our stance is whenever we have to point out to the ignorant masses and ‘authorities’ what the real situation is.
By far the majority of the world’s inhabitants believe that PCR is a credible test to diagnose ‘cases’ of covid.
If we don’t care what they believe, then soon enough it will become quite difficult to find anybody with an accurate perspective on the matter.
+1
Nobel Laureate Kary Mullis:
“Guys like Fauci get up there and start talking… He doesn’t know anything really about anything, and I’d say that to his face. Nothing! … Tony Fauci does not mind going on TV in front of the people who pay his salary and lying directly to the camera.”
2m 06s
The PCR tool will always be used, until something better comes around. Reputation of its inventor is another matter, but this was being trashed before Covid and the use of the PCR technique as a fake test. Mullis was already in trouble when he declared some years ago that there was no HIV virus. Many of his youtubes are, I hear, being erased. Which is why some think he was eliminated right before the Covid event takeoff.
Re-read the above comment mebe?
I don’t care much about the details of the methodology of the test or what the inventor of the methodology thought. For me two aspects of a test are important: 1. is the methodology reproducible; 2. what proportions of people are test-positive 2.a. among healthy people and 2.b. among people showing typical COVID-19 symptoms.
If the test is reproducible and if 2.a is close to 0% and 2.b is close to 100% and if the definitions of “healthy” and “typical COVID-19 symptoms” are sane I will accept the test as a good test of COVID-19.
The biggest problem I see is defining “typical COVID-19 symptoms”.
Oh, look! The THALES group (huge defence contractor) openly calls vaccine passports a “precursor” to digital ID. Yep, dystopia is just around the corner. The point of the pandemic is the vaccine. The point of the vaccine is the vaccine pass. The point of the vaccine pass is the Digital ID. People would never accept the digital ID for everyone voluntarily – hence the “need” for this charade to get there. Once there, the next step is programmable digital central bank currency, aka modern slavery
https://rwer.wordpress.com/2021/08/31/defense-contractor-thales-calls-digital-vaccination-passes-precursor-to-universal-digital-identification/
Yes, that’s what the vaccine passport is. Catherin Austin Fitts makes it clear in her discussion with Joseph Mercola. When people accept, as they will, the passport, the digital ID (more encompassing than the vax pass) will be a certainty.
Two words, which were free floating in the background all along, should have made any thinking person wary of the Swedish Way: Julian Assange. Remember that?
Sweden diligently did its duty to the world’s ruling class and kept Mr Assange at bay until time for the British to take the ball.
(That assumes, of course, that the Assange asylum, arrest and upcoming extradition was legitimate and not itself a fabricated PR event.)
You are supposed to believe he was dumping classified information, but that was all another ruse. Misdirection. CIA/MI6 decided to dump some low-level information to make you think you were seeing inside the beast. CO
Except that the CIA isn’t making any attempt to conceal anything from us these days.
The beast is the elephant in the room, and you have to be totally blind in both eyes not to see it.
Well to be fair, if most of the citizens can’t/won’t see the revolving door….does it exist?
“It is not a government, it is crime syndicate… and it sure is not yours. When too stupid to live becomes a self fulfilling prophecy.”
“Show Me Your Proof, Show Me Your Papers… or some such.”
“The Billy Eugenics toxic viral cull juice Euthanasia Death Shot DNA/RNA gene experiment is doing what it was meant to do: culling the untermenschen useless eaters, lab ratting and creating a population of addicted dependent slave customers for the war racketeer corporate fascist oligarch mobster psychopath Nazis to further exploit.”
👍
Was Belarus the only country in the World that completely ignored the narrative?
That was in 2020. Belarus accepted $1 billion from the IMF this year.
https://rus.err.ee/1608316001/mvf-vydelil-belarusi-pochti-milliard-dollarov-nesmotrja-na-protesty
https://www.politico.eu/article/imf-awards-belarus-one-billion-fight-covid/
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-08-13/belarus-regime-to-get-1-billion-from-imf-undermining-u-s-push
The covid narrative in Belarus has radically changed. Now it’s the same fearmongering as everywhere else. Maybe Lukashenko just wanted to avoid being Magufulied
I never thought he was an exception. They – Maxime Bernier, Ron DeSantis, Rocco Galati, RFK Jr, et al – never sound like one to my ears. Maybe that’s because I don’t buy germ theory, whose acceptance the hoax depends on.
Yeah Lukashenko even turned down a billion dollar bribe from the IMF to adopt Covid and wreck his own country. He told them to fuck off. Hats off to Lukashenko
That’s a fine line to walk without rejecting Biology completely.
There’s a difference between “The Science <trademark>” and Science.
We stand more chance arguing against “The Science” with bilogical fact, than armwaving about no pandemic, even if there’s no real pandemic.
Unless you think arguing there’s no pandemic will convince people their kids don’t normally just get cardiac problems, and the rise in heart attacks isn’t down to bacon and eggs.
To argue convincingly it’s the vax and not normal mortality, and fried breakfasts, or the ‘new variants (TM)’ or regular old rise in Cancer, or a new autoimmune disease, or just a normal 30% drop in longevity, you’re going to need solid biology.
To reject known biology, at this point, when a high% of the population is brainwashed to the point they’ve taken two or more experimental medical procedures, and are lining up for more, that Science is pointing out are dangerous, in many ways, that otherwise have plausible
deniability, seems extremely short sighted at best, and gatekeeping at worst.
What are you talking about? Kit isn’t saying immunity doesn’t exist! He’s saying the ‘immunity’ argument in this case serves to reinforce the reality of the virus.
As for the stuff about fried breakfasts causing myocarditis etc – that is such a tangle of outdated info, confusion and mislabeling and covert promotion of idiotic mainstream narratives it’s just a wonderful irony that YOU are warning US about being unscientific.
I like the final touch about ‘gatekeeping’. So, you’re just a shill then, and not a good one.
Next Up: The incredibly serious case of the professional sportballers and the fried food all you care to eat buffet….Now if someone could post a link of them dropping dead on the field by the dozens that’d be grrreeaaaaaat!
If only – and there’s the rub. If only it were still possible to separate science from The Science. But it isn’t. Too many hands over too many decades have conjoined the real (science) with the artificial (The Science) for them to be separated any time in the near future.
Do as I say and do – reject ALL science – or grin and bear it. Because once “science” is locked tight as a drum in a lab coat (aka straight jacket), it’s no longer of any use or value.
Well said.
Science, for me, is rubbing a glass rod against my coat for a few seconds, then watching it attract all sorts of things in its environment.
With no disrespect to genuine mathematicians, I find life is too short for this:
(x + y)n = nC0 0 xn y0 + nC1 1 xn – 1 y1 + nC2 2 xn-2 y2 + nC3 3 xn – 3 y3 + … +
nCn−1n−1x yn – 1 + nCn n x0yn …
Thanks for remembering the genuine mathematicians😉. Not that I’m one but I teach them and have a passion for them.
You may have no time to dedicate to mathematics but I’m sure you acknowledge that we are all indebted to them for making our life a little more easier than it would have been otherwise and I’m not referring to cell phones, computers (all electronics being based on maths), or even to TV or radio but to achievements like buildings, bridges, heating, refrigerating, air conditioning, water supply systems and the like.
By the way, the equation you wrote is the Binomial theorem, but you have to remove one of the duplicate terms that follow the C’s for it to be correct. Sorry, couldn’t help myself.😀
The pseudo-science, or scientism, espoused and promoted by politicians, public-health authorities, and modern Big Medicine and Big Pharma represent a different kind of rod-rubbing.
There is no need to all be immune from something that doesn’t exist
Those who embrace wonky germ theory and virology reject biology.
Well, look at the bright side Kit. Europe will have its social credit system now! Woohoo! Access to public venues dependent on being a good little subject who does whatever their told and submits to constant checks and documentation to have their “rights” permitted. Peace and harmony will finally reign in all the European lands. Better get your picture of Saint Xi and Saint Bille G now, while supplies are plentiful. Don’t want to get locked out of society when those are mandated for all dining rooms for the demonstrably clean and healthy sometime soon.