Less than two hours ago, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the UK was going into “Plan B”, meaning stricter lockdown measures over the Christmas period, supposedly in order to combat the spread of the terrifying new Omicron variant.
The new public health orders include some of our old favourites like working from home and mask mandates, as well as requirements for venues to use NHS QR codes to check everyone’s vaccination status.
This was inevitable the moment we were told Plan B even existed. As a general rule, when the government tells you there is Plan B, there is no Plan A.
But the announcement of a semi-lockdown this Christmas is already overshadowed by a party that (allegedly) happened last Christmas.
Over the last two days the news has been filled with rumours and leaked videos alleging that, last Christmas, while the country was still in lockdown, Number 10 hosted a Christmas party.
There has been no official admission that the party happened at all, but the Prime Minister’s former Communications Secretary Allegra Stratton has Resigned her post as COP26 spokeswoman following a video leaking that shows her joking about the party.
Did the party happen? Who knows at this point.
If it did it’s just another example of the elite showing they don’t really believe their own hype, and the fear they try to spread is fake as all hell. But we’ve been saying that since last spring, it’s not really news.
What’s interesting is the timing.
The press attempts to conjure mystique around “the news”, as if it’s an organic process that no one really understands, but it’s not. It’s just people saying things, or printing things, or uploading things.
If there are rumours about a Christmas party now, you better believe the same rumours existed when it happened. Hell, if there was a party there were probably journalists there. If a video can “appear” now, or suddenly “be released” or get “leaked”, it could have been leaked any time.
To paraphrase a quote, you should always ask “Why this? Why now?”
Myriad potential explanations exist, but the two most interesting that occur to us are:
- There was political resistance to Plan B and the party rumours and leaked video are being used to pressure Boris into following through.
- An anti-lockdown faction close to the government leaked the video. It’s possible that some of the more old fashioned parts of the conservative establishment are not comfortable with the direction of the Covid narrative, and are leaking the party story just before the announcement of Plan B in order to highlight government hypocrisy and undermine Plan B before it even happens.
Either way, there’s very much the feeling that the party scandal is just a ripple on the water, indicating some more frenzied activity well beneath the surface.
It could be that – in the UK at least – the Great Reset agenda is not monolithic, and maybe there is some bureaucratic resistance to the tyrannical laws being put in place.
Of course, you can never completely rule out that things are done simply to sow confusion or chaos, or it could just be an example of the positioning and backstabbing that are endemic to all political elites.
But what do you think?
- Did the Christmas party happen?
- Are the leaks designed to coincide with Plan B, or was it happenstance?
- Will more people resign? Is Boris’ job safe?
- Is Plan B just a “dead cat” to distract from the scandal?”
- Will the hypocrisy and dishonesty wake more people up?
Honestly, I feel more people would wake up if the focus was on the abuse and undermining of fundamental human rights. It was great that Dr. Yeadon spoke up. 💓
Dr. Michael Yeadon: NO ONE Has Primacy Over Your Right to Bodily Autonomy
Time for gun running to jolly old England. Doesn’t someone have some connection with some radicals somewhere?
During the last lockdown ago MP Tobias Elwood ( 77 officer ) along with 25 other pals was caught having a party. Bojo, the G7 puppets, the Queen and Charlie had a little get together, not a face nappy in sight ( except for the servants), no bubbles and no quarantine for the puppets from countries from the A list.
Yes, the party did happen.
The leaks were designed to deflect from the reality on the ground more and more people are refusing the booster clot shot because they don’t work and the number of fatalities plus serious adverse reactions are starting to mount up.
Yes, more people are questioning the bollocks.
http://www.frombehindenemylines.org.uk/2021/11/omicron-mitigation-measures-only-serve-to-betray-uk-governments-desperate-weakness/
I think that the emerging global biosecurity police State will not recede but continue to be established – until it is stopped dead in its tracks – “while still alive” as the Bible puts it – by God in Armageddon, just around the corner. The rest is details.
The whole insane brouhaha about the latest covid ‘outbreak’ is undermining the entire government pseudo-narrative. Their pathetic bullshit endeavour has raised a counter response once similar to the one used by Jeremy Bentham as he argued against what he termed ‘Anarchical Fantasies’ stating that ‘…it is nonsense, imprescriptible nonsense, nonsense on stilts.”
I would venture my own further view. It is bollocks on stilts.
I keep thinking of the phrase: “When will they ever give up?” So tiresome, and so goddam laughable. Why bother with arguments, science, rationality, good sense, critical thought, and what not… no one listens because no one can, but hell we certainly can LAUGH & LAUGH LOUD, and I’m beginning to think that this, in the end, is what will turn the tide. The one thing that Bentham, his Silicon brats, and his WEF brutes never reckoned with from their isolated towers in the sky. Omicron… what desperation, and what a joke.
I have another, admittedly trivial, question: Is that Johnson’s actual doughy hand in the photo, or is he wearing one of those fake silicone arms like the unfortunate Italian dentist?
If anyone doesn’t get the reference, just do a seach for “Italian dentist presents fake arm for vaccine to get pass”. I intended to post a link, but I don’t have the patience to sift through a million corporate/mainstream/dodgy sources to find a decent one.
Fake arm for fake vaccine seems fair.
