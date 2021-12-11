Dec 11, 2021
Leave a comment

Dear Guardian Media Group…

Editor
Philip Roddis

…in light of yesterday’s news – which ought to have been emblazoned across your front page in three inch block letters but mysteriously wasn’t – that the war criminals have won, and the courageous man who brought us the truth about them has lost, would any of the following, all in your employ, care to comment?

James Ball

George Monbiot

Suzanne Moore

Marina Hyde

Hannah Jane Parkinson

Owen Jones (moonlighting here for the Independent but undeniably one of your chaps)

I realise of course that you have many others on your payroll, columnists even more fulsome in their trashing of this man. It’s just that the views of those I single out – darlings of an identity politics obsessed ‘woke’ and/or, in the cases of George and Owen, the fuzzier end of socialism – carried more weight with a credulous liberal intelligentsia which duly turned its collective and politically correct back on his merciless ordeal.

Do these six have what it takes, I wonder, to show a tiny fraction of the courage the man they so vilely traduced has shown, and come out with an unqualified mea culpa?

No?

Well it was worth a shot, I guess …

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestWhatsAppvKontakteEmail
Filed under: Assange Arrest, latest, Media Criticism, On Guardian
Tagged with: , , , , , ,

can you spare $1.00 a month to support independent media

Unlike the Guardian we are NOT funded by Bill & Melinda Gates, or any other NGO or government. So a few coins in our jar to help us keep going are always appreciated.

Our Bitcoin JTR code is: 1JR1whUa3G24wXpDyqMKpieckMGGW2u2VX

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments