This Week in the New Normal #22

Our successor to This Week in the Guardian, This Week in the New Normal is our weekly chart of the progress of autocracy, authoritarianism and economic restructuring around the world.
1. …what the Guardian means by “admitting mistakes”
The worst article we read this week was in The Guardian, it usually is but this one bad even by their standards. They’ve got a long screed of a piece in which so-called covid experts “admit their mistakes”…and trust me, those quotes are well justified.
It’s an awkward and transparent read, a ham-fisted attempt to sell the same old product in a brand new box. I won’t bore you with all the details, but to sum-up, the “mistakes” these experts are willing to admit to:
- Underestimating how well masks work.
- Underestimating how effective the vaccines would be.
- Underestimating how virulent the disease was.
- Questioning whether or not scientists should have a hand in political policy decisions.
- Assuming the British public would be less selfish.
There’s no actual rebuke of the Covid narrative here at all, not a single challenge, except some token admission that school closures might not have been necessary (and they only say that because of the rise of home-schooling, but we’ll get to that later).
One “expert” states that “there’s more evidence masks work”, but she doesn’t link to it. And she’s wrong, they don’t.
It really is just delusional revisionism. Like asking Icarus what he did wrong, and having him blithely reply “Well, if anything, I didn’t get close enough to the sun.”
It is self-flaggelation so weak it becomes patting themselves on the back.
Special mention should be made of Neil Ferguson, the avatar of failing upwards, who even in this limp-wristed pretense of humility can’t even bring himself to admit he did anything wrong ever, cloaking his paragraph in “we ALL underestimated”, not “I underestimated.”
Pathetic.
UK wants a database of all homeschooled children
We noted above that the only Covid-era policy to receive real criticism in the “if anything, we were TOO clever” article was school closures. That’s likely no accident, as the UK has reported a big rise in the number of children being home schooled.
Thousand of pupils simply did not return to school after the lockdown was over, and as a result the government plans to create a “national register” of homeschooled children.
Any parents who want to educate their own children in their own home, and do so without formally registering with the state, will face “sanctions”. What, exactly, these would be they have not yet said.
Homeschooling has had its neck on the proverbial block for a long time, it is already outlawed in France, and the UK government has been gunning for it since at least 2018.
You can read one our old pieces about it here. If you’re interested in homeschooling your own kids, Lucy Davies wrote a handy guide for us.
3. Jimmy’s Gypsy Joke signals censorship
British comedian Jimmy Carr is in the news this week for the same reason he usually is – he said something pointlessly offensive that wasn’t very funny.
In his latest stand-up special, released on Netflix in December, he makes a joke about thousands of Roma people being slaughtered as the “positive” side of the holocaust. Having watched the clip, I can confirm he does say this, and it is not funny.
But why should a comedian known for punching down and trying to be shocking really be news? It’s what he does.
The reason we should be concerned is the response from the UK’s Culture Secretary, Nadine Dorries, as quoted by the BBC [emphasis added]:
Ms Dorries suggested the government could legislate to stop comedy people find offensive being shown on streaming platforms. “We’re already looking at future legislation to bring into scope those sort of comments,” she told the BBC.
Dorries said in another interview, quoted in the Guardian…
We don’t have the ability now, legally, to hold Netflix to account for streaming that, but very shortly we will.”
I don’t like the sound of that, do you?
Legislation on what’s offensive or not is the thin-end of a rapidly widening wedge. It’s not far from making Netflix responsible for offensive content, to making YouTube responsible for “misinformation”.
There’s a very clear end-point there, and it’s total cenorship.
Personally, I’m fine with Jimmy Carr (or whoever) being able to make all the poor-taste jokes they want, provided I get to say whatever I want too.
I don’t like this image, and would like to stop this getting any worse:
4. The wrong kind of Uyghur
For those who don’t know, one of the on-going propaganda wars between the US and China is the so-called “Uyghur genocide”, with the US accusing China of rounding up Uyghur Muslims and herding them into re-educaction camps, they classify this as a “genocide”, despite scant evidence any such activity is taking place.
Where it becomes funny is how desperate the US media becomes in pushing this narrative, like a few weeks ago where the ____ tweeted out about the Chinese government banning the learning of the Uyghur language, but published it under a photo showing a classroom with an Uyghur dictionary in it, and Uyghur words written on the chalkboard.
This week the New York Times went one further in their coverage of the Winter Olympics opening ceremony. One of the two athletes chosen to light the olympic flame is an Uyghur, and very pointed move the NYT calls “provocative” in slightly hysterical fashion.
Not content with claiming they’re being “provoked”, the NYT does its best to suggest the athlete isn’t even really an Uyghur, whilst present no evidence to back this insinuation.
China chose two athletes — including one it said was of Uyghur heritage — to deliver the flame to the Olympic cauldron and officially start the Games.
Dinigeer Yilamujiang, a cross-country skier who the Chinese said has Uyghur roots
The irony here is that the NYT is perfectly willing to erase an Uyghur from history, if it means they can pretend China are doing the same thing.
BONUS:comic of the week
Here it is, presented at first without comment…
Some people on social media were outraged the artist could suggest free speech could destroy society or democracy, but having checked out the artist’s twitter, I’m pretty sure it’s a satire on the way the media is portraying the “threat” of the truckers.
Either way, there’s a brilliant second layer of meaning here. Because, while free speech won’t ever actually destroy democracy, it’s entirely possible the powers-that-be will blow democracy up from the inside, and pretend it was free speech despite it being physically impossible.
BONUS II: Betrayal of the week
After halting all donations to the Freedom Conboy last week, GoFundMe is now shutting the account down and (allegedly) returning all the money to the individual donors. At last count the GoFundMe had raised around 10 million Canadian dollars.
GoFundMe claims they closed the account down because law enforcement agencies “convinced them” the large-scale protest had become “violent and unlawful”…
CHILLS: Canadian Freedom Convoy Supporters Holding Hands, Singing, Tyrants Are SHOOK
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 4, 2022
…the funding platform originally claimed any donors should apply for a refund, and any unclaimed funds would be “donated to a charity”, but when the state of Florida threatened to sue them for fraud, they reversed that decision and decided to issue automatic refunds instead.
It’s not all bad…
Following in Denmark’s footsteps, Sweden has now dropped all Covid measures too. Again, while this isn’t total victory, and it would be foolish to let our collective guard down, it’s at least something to show some kind of progress, even if there is a razor buried somewhere deep in the cake.
Also, other countries are joining Canada’s truckers in their convoy protest. These are scenes from outside Canberra, Australia yesterday…
Canberra, Australia.. this is absolutely epic.. this is a revolution.!

RESIST 🔥❤️🔥
RESIST 🔥❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/cGAZF0CxJc
— Pelham (@Resist_05) February 5, 2022
And here are German farmers and truckers…
🇩🇪 🇩🇪German truckers and farmers have joined the freedom convoy
— Based UK 🇬🇧 (@Based__UK) February 3, 2022
The US-Canadian border is now being blocked in some places by what they call the #FreedomBlockade:
First it was the truckers.
Then along came the farmers.
And then along came the cowboys.
And they are now blocking the US – Canada border.#FreedomConvoy #Freedomblockade#TruckersForFreedom2022 pic.twitter.com/w2XhQNxO3A
— James Melville (@JamesMelville) February 6, 2022
Also, Biden slurring around like an alcholic at closing time is always funny…
"I don't want to get going because I'd keep you here too long because you know all what I'm about to, what I've said, and you know what I've done, and you know what we're doing, and I know what you're doing."

– Joe Biden
– Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/FypD5BoLIM
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 4, 2022
All told a pretty hectic week for the new normal crowd, and we didn’t even mention the new “super virulent” HIV strain, the left’s synchronised turn against the Freedom Convoy, or the editor of CounterPunch claiming Big Pharma and anti-vaxxers are the same.
Knowing that the charmless Jimmy Carr has been flogging the vax on his shows, I wouldn’t be at all surprised if he made that dismal “joke” to be deliberately offensive to give ammunition to the censors. (Incidentally – and not that I agree with the Ickean view about reptiles amongst us but … don’t you think there is something seriously creepy about Carr’s eyes?)
The “Admitting Mistakes” article is a fucking advert! (When it’s not an evasive pile of waffle.)
“Prof Peter Openshaw … did not expect vaccines to be successful … “I was completely bowled over when those first trials came through in the run-up to Christmas 2020 and we got this wonderful gift. They were so much more effective than I’d hoped. … Hats off the to the Oxford team, they’re fantastic people and came up trumps.””
Well considering that nurse Tiffany Dover was about to breath her last over one of these splendid vaccines, we can only assume that the measure of success isn’t quite what it says on the tin!
In South Australia they are simultaneously demanding little kids get jabbed and telling anyone under 65 if they ”test positive” to stay home and take panadol
THE SIX WAYS ON SUNDAY, CARBON CURRENCY END GAME 16 TO 1 ON, WHAT ARE THE ODDS OF THAT?. R &R DISCUS
If one observes the long game the dominant Narrative of the past 30 years is Climate Change and CO2 emission being the only thing anyone needs to focus upon. The Carbon footprint narrative is by a long chalk well ahead of the curve even with the relatively short but seemingly endless Pandemic and Vaccine Narratives of the Past two years.
Naming names, Larry Fink of Blackstone and Blackstones Going Direct is considerably more powerful a control lever on what happens next than the efforts of Bill Gates and Dr. Fauci to enrich Big Pharma and themselves, Gates also has a bigger card in the game and that is Digital ID and its relationship to both Near earth Satellite networks and the 5G networks, which coincidentally really were rolling out at the Same Time as the Wuhan Event, also in coincidentally Wuhan.
The Vaccines and Vaccine Injury is very much closely related to the Adjuvants and not necessarily the Pathogen dose delivered in the solution of the Adjuvant. It is the Adjuvant rather than the disease which is of interest to the 5G / ID aspects of what the past two years have really been all about.
The Repo Spike in Newyork on September the 19th was the starting pistol, of course, the dress rehearsal was Event 201, The Objective was almost certainly to gain widespread acceptance of Digital ID’s on SmartPhone devices and possibly by stealth through Nanotechnology, within the Adjuvant solutions in the mRNA vaccines( Experimental Gene Therapies?).
So what about Climate Change, CO2, and all that, no its not the Graphine found in some adjuvant samples but the Rationing of Carbon through a Carbon-based currency which is why the Climate Change Agenda particularly the CO2 control knob is so important.
The ratio of Good Energy ( renewables) for which Carbon Credits will be created and Bad Energy of “Fossil Fuels which represent Carbon debits, is 16:1. There are various combinations that could see the ratio vary but essentially as with The Gold Standard a Carbon Credit Renewables Standard has the same ratio as the Historical Bi-Metallic ratio known to numasticist’s the world over. A deflationary centralised banking regime will be able to impose Austerity to an authoritarian extent extending to a population control mechanism. This is a far more likely delivery mechanism for Rapid population reduction policies than any Vaccination regime, Famine equally, is a far more effective and efficient means of population reduction than certainly War or any other form of genocide, also for the Authoritarian regime deploying it, it is also complete with a shield of plausible deniability.
Just my 10 cents per KW/h or my 100 euros/tonne of CO2
https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/europes-carbon-price-nears-100-euro-milestone-2022-02-04/
Just Saying.
Truckers Press Conference……
.Organizers of convoy protest: ‘We have no intentions of staying one day longer than necessary’ – YouTube
banning offense is a terrible path to go down, as anything can be offensive to someone, this means that eveything in theory will be banned as there is always someone who will complain. In reality the west is descending into the china philosophy where only state approve narratives are permitted.
Super virulent HIV strain to fakedemic the VAX long term fallout? Plausible. Don’t go back to sleep. Battles have been won but the war rages on and the Grey matter between your ears is the target.