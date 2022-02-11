Just yesterday we ran a story highlighting the sudden shift in news coverage, away from Covid and towards HIV/AIDS.
In brief, testing drives and government vows to “end the AIDS epidemic” accompanied news of a scary “new variant”. We won’t detail it all again, you can read it here.
Our article reasoned that this was likely just a play to keep people scared, and sell a lot of mRNA “vaccines”, and while that is definitely a factor, further research has shown other potential angles to take on this story.
Whilst there’s not enough information to form any definite conclusions there are some very interesting questions to be asked and theories to consider.
Firstly, there’s the idea that the “scary new AIDS variant” is not just a phantom used to sell vaccines, as COVID has always seemed to be, but could actually be a cover for illnesses and injuries caused by the vaccines themselves.
A study in the Lancet in October 2021 claimed the Covid “vaccines” could lead to what they called “VAIDS”, Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome. If this research is correct millions upon millions of people could become ill, and soon.
We have already seen a plethora of predictions of increases in strokes and heart attacks, all attributed to very much non-vaccine causes. Everything from increased energy prices to lockdown-related depression has been blamed.
That certainly appears to be pre-emptive ass-covering behaviour. And this “new variant” of AIDS could be too.
If the Covid “vaccines” cause millions of people to suddenly develop dysfunctional immune systems, a “more dangerous new strain of AIDS” is a pretty good cover story, don’t you think?
Again, there’s no direct evidence of this being the case yet, but it’s certainly possible.
In October 2020 one group of researchers, quoted in Forbes, warned that any potential Covid “vaccine” could increase your risk of being infected with HIV.
One of the few abandoned Covid vaccine candidates, from the University of Queensland, actually used a protein from HIV as a “molecular clamp” to bind their artificial spike proteins together, the researchers claimed. This potential “vaccine” was apparently discarded after test subjects returned “false positives” on HIV tests.
I don’t want to get into the AIDS/HIV debate here (or in the comments) – but whatever your position on that issue, you must concede there is something potentially quite odd going on here.
Another fact to consider: The death of Dr Luc Montagnier.
Dr Montaigner was a virologist who won a Nobel prize for his work on HIV in 2008, repeatedly spoke out against the vaccines, and stated he believed the spike proteins show similarities to HIV. And yesterday he died.
Now, he was 89 years old, and statistically, when you get to 89 you’re more likely to die than make it to 90, but it is a funny piece of timing nonetheless.
It echoes the death of Dr Kary Mullis, Nobel prize-winning inventor of PCR, who died in late 2019, just months before his invention would be misused to sell a fake pandemic.
Funnily enough, I had actually written 80% of this piece before I saw the most recent episode of New World Next Week, in which James Corbett and James Evan Pilato have a good discussion on this very topic:
OffGuardian’s position has always been that alarmism should be avoided until it is one hundred per cent justified, that “ah scary covid!” and “ah scary vaccines!”, though seeming in conflict, can end up servicing the same narrative.
This is true of the “vaccines can make new variants” line, for example, which though appearing to be counter to the establishment line, subtly reinforced it by maintaining there was a definite disease called “covid”, and it posed a danger to the public.
But we also believe in supplying all the information, and never dismissing any opinion or position if there’s some evidence to back it up, and there are definitely questions to be asked on this issue.
There’s almost certainly going to be big money in HIV tests and AIDS “vaccines” in the future, but it’s possible there could be something even worse than that coming down the road. We’ll just have to wait and see.
But what do you guys think?
- Is the new AIDS scare for real? Or another Covid phony war?
- Could it be to cover up vaccine-related harms?
- If so, is this an intentional plan or an accidental consequence?
- Will they push for more testing? Why?
- Is “AIDS screening” a way of monitoring a huge experiment?
Discuss in the comments below.
Back in the 80’s, all the lab animals used in mRNA “vaccine” tests died, when subsequently “challanged” with the virus they’d been “vaccinated” against, so it’s not going to surprise me too much if those who were quaxxed have damaged, weakened immune systems. Remember, what kills those suffering from AIDS is not the HIV virus itself but other pathogens which run riot, when the immune system, damaged by HIV, is unable to combat them.
Everyone do yourself a favor….learn about Terrain Theory. Truth will set everyone free.
Here is a free book for those that like to read. At the very minimum, read the first 2 chapters:
https://archive.org/details/virus-mania-how-the-medical-industry-continually-invents-epidemics
Montagnier’s long time microscopist openly stated that he had never isolated/identified the HIV virus, meaning, as is the case for SARS CoV 2 with the same issues, it does not exist. Mullis directly asked Montagnier how he would get a citation for the HIV virus causing AIDS for a paper he was writing and was referred only to a paper he had already read which did no such thing. Mullis called “bullshit” on AIDS. Virology is a total fraud and always has been. The globalists are, of course, still “all in” on this scam as it must take us via graphene zombiedom, to the Great Rest where we are merged with AI (those who survive) and engaged with the new digital world currency slave system. It’s by now an open secret that the covid vaxx is killing and maiming multitudes and destroying immune systems, and that covid itself is not the killer they sold us on, so the new HIV angle seems promising, as the masses still think HIV is real and HIV would be a good scapegoat for covering up the Vaxx damage and death. Whether they actually think they can take us there remains to be seen, but the trial balloon is now up.
“Is the new AIDS scare for real? Or another Covid phony war?”
Like the piece said, it’s the lie to describe what’s really the predicted VAIDS pandemic which the injections are generating. So it’s all too real, but not the way the lie says.
“Could it be to cover up vaccine-related harms?”
No doubt about it. At any rate, since it’s coming from the same liars, our default certainly must be that ANY “new” version of what they call “AIDS” is really VAIDS.
“If so, is this an intentional plan or an accidental consequence?”
The way the masses were terrorized, stampeded and often coerced into submitting to this experimental injection, the welter of lies the manufacturers and governments have told and continue to tell, and the broader system of lies around “Covid” itself, all prove the most extreme malevolence on the part of the most powerful governments, corporations and globalist entities.
So there’s every reason to assume the deadly consequences of the injections either are premeditated and deliberate or else anticipated and acceptable “collateral damage”. Either way it’s Nuremburg-level capital mass murder.
“Will they push for more testing? Why?”
Testing as such has become it’s own hysteria-within-the-hysteria so the system will continue to fuel this form of mass insanity as long as it can, as part of keeping the general mass insanity going.
The latter.
Yes.
I don’t think it matters much. (Quoting Noam Chomsky: “one is responsible for the predictable consequences of one’s actions.” (if only he lived up to his own axioms…))
Yes! Testing is how the AIDS “crisis” was continued and enlarged beyond the small fast-lane drug-using gay community. Without the fraud of testing, there’s no “pandemic” of Covid-19 or AIDS.
Is it really an experiment? Let’s call it what it is – an attack by Globocap for the purpose of controlling the world’s population. Screening is another mechanism like vaccine passports for tracking and control. In my view, AIDS screening is an attempt to get around the problem of the intransigent unvaxxed.
How about a simple emergency thinking-on-their-feet explanation:
The pseudopandemic scam is falling apart, clearly. The conspirators behind it can see that, and are having to do some rapid sauve-qui-peut work for themselves, as they see the distinct prospect of dock time for themselves in a Nurnberg 2 tribunal; followed in some cases by a brief appointment with tribunal executioners. Or possibly the appointment without the trial, Ceausescu-style.
As the poison-stab catastrophe unfolds to its full extent, there are going to be a lot of outraged people wanting to do just such summary lynchings to the conspirators’ high-profile gophers: Fauci, Gates, Schwab, Daszak, Drosten, and ilk. And with luck, they’ll be ferretting out also the ultimate conspirators behind the gophers: the ‘six thousand finks’ who fund the Black/Guard billionaires’ money-management outfits; the would-be global neo-feudal masters of the planet – as they fantasise.
The conspirators and their mediawhores have been floating in the past week or two a handful of possible new scare narratives, to see what they can salvage from the collapsing ‘pandemic’ lie; none of them looking too sea-worthy. This whole ‘new, fearsome AIDS variant’ thing could just be one of those floatings, to forestall accusations of them being responsible for a VAIDS epidemic; a real one…
Poor, poor conspirators! First they had to rush their pseudopandemic into play a while before they intended, because they were so panicked by the world economic near-meltdown of the repo crisis in Autumn 2019, and their rushed, incomplete preparations caused the whole scam to bomb. And now the stabs disaster is becoming unhideable and unspinnable.
And – oh Christ! – the global economic meltdown is STILL bleedin’ imminent! Aaaaaargh!!! 😱
The scam continues, it’s the Narrative that is falling apart. They are trial-ballooning a new narrative…
Well I can tell you this: 2 months ago I began to see adverts for a new monthly AIDS injection that promised to make everything better. These adverts popped up YouTube as I perused fun and interesting content. As we all know Predictive Programming is a helluva drug. See: The signage on the side of the city bus that says ‘Kids have strokes too’ or the approval of oral blood thinners for children. The fact that Pfizer added “heart attack preventatives” (I forget the name) to their shots for kids says it all…..
People shouldn’t be mislabelling anti-authoritarians as anti-vaxxers.
Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-02-09. Jab death legally considered suicide. Dr David Cartland: can’t work in system that is not telling truth (blog, gab, tweet).
No such thins as “viruses”…..it’s ALL fake Germ Theory. Can’t make a vaccine if you don’t have a viru. RE-educate yourself from 130+ years of brainwashing:
The film “Terrain” was released this past weekend. It explains to the masses how we have all been duped. There is no such thins as a “virus” period. Watch for free. Part 1 of the film starts 1hr and 50mins in:
https://terrainthefilm.com/world-premiere/?utm_source=Terrain%20%7C%20The%20Film%3A%20ALL&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Courtesy%20Email%3A%20NEW%20WATCH%20LINKS%20TO%20JOIN%20SATURDAY%3A%20Terrain%20The%20Film%20%28Th3SGj%29&_kx=hESbRJ3L8Kxt2d49DsKDpUCeZZ9vRsORST4LtQjUDEIP14E2Wf-Et_z2XnPHWOKw.UpXyYd