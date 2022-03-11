Kit Knightly
Neatly nestled behind the Ukraine headlines plastered all over the front pages, this past week has seen the World Health Organization meeting to discuss the global legislation to empowering the WHO to combat “future pandemics”.
The first consultation was held on March 1st. The EU passed a motion authorizing the bloc to negotiate such a treaty on March 3rd.
Nobody knows exactly what the hypothetical international regulations – dubbed the “Pandemic Treaty” – would entail, but there are hints.
It’s almost certainly going to involve some kind of international vaccine passport, possible based on the SMART Health Cards currently rolling out all across the US.
It’s also interesting to note that this treaty is being developed in parallel to the UK “reforming” their Human Rights Act 1998 into a new “UK bill of rights” which seeks to prevent the “abuse” of “rights culture” and place a new emphasis on “social responsibility”.
However, the specifics will remain a mystery until the final proposal is published later this year.
One thing we do know though, is that a big part of the proposed “strengthening” of our pandemic response will be increased funding and resources for developing vaccines even faster than the Covid vaccine.
This aim was announced at the recent Global Pandemic Preparedness Summit in London, where the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) announced their “100 Days Mission”.
CEPI, for those who don’t know, is a foundation jointly funded by (among others) the Bill and Melinda Gate Foundation and the World Economic Forum, whose stated aim is “to develop vaccines to stop future epidemics”.
The 100 Days Mission, which already has its own website and a trending hashtag (#100DaysMission), is pretty much exactly what it sounds like.
In future CEPI wants to produce new vaccines for unknown emerging diseases – what they call Disease X – within 100 days of the pathogen being isolated.
They’ve already secured 1.5 BILLION pounds sterling to further this effort.
Let that percolate.
Over a billion pounds to produce vaccines for a disease that – as yet – does not even exist, and may never exist.
This looks like a further step in the process, begun by the ‘pandemic’ narrative, of redefining everything we previously understood about how infective agents and vaccines interact.
Covid, let’s remember, was a disease-narrative totally removed from all social, scientific and historical context to create a fluid, agenda-driven alternate reality. And it looks as if this is intended to be the ‘new normal’.
Here’s a little refresher course on just how fast the Covid vaccines sped through the usual scientific process:
- The virus was allegedly discovered in December.
- It was fully genetically sequenced by January 10th 2020.
- The paper that all the PCR tests were based on was peer-reviewed in less than 24 hours.
- After decades of failure, the human race produced a dozen effective coronavirus vaccines in less than three months.
- These vaccines were then “safety tested” in less than six months.
All told, from ‘discovering’ the virus to getting the vaccine(s) approved for use on people, it took 300 days.
This process normally takes at least 3-10 years.
It usually takes at least 5-10 years to bring a fully-tested vaccine to market. A paper by Pronker et al, “Risk in vaccine research and development quantified” (PubMed 2013), estimates the average development time for a new vaccine to be over 10 years.
Simply put, it has never been possible to make a vaccine for a new disease in 1000 days, let alone 100.
The speed with which the covid vacines were produced is totally unprecedented in the history of vaccines.
The idea you could further reduce this unprecedented time frame, and produce a safe and effective vaccine in only 100 days is frankly absurd. It’s surreal. Fictional.
For one thing, the vast majority of candidate vaccines don’t work.
The Pronker paper, found that of all potential vaccines products being researched, only about 6% ever actually hit the market.
So, back in the real world, a vaccine manufacturer will go through that 5-10 year process knowing there is a ~94% chance there will be nothing to show for it in the end.
After decades of trying they haven’t managed to produce a vaccine against AIDs, or the flu, or malaria or many other common diseases. These are conditions they know and (allegedly) understand, but they cannot make vaccines for them.
So, in that old world of veridical reality, even if you managed to make a vaccine in 100 days, the odds are it either won’t produce immunity, or it will but will also produce harmful side effects, or maybe it will do literally nothing.
Now, granted, science and technology are not static. We are always moving forward and making progress…but that’s irrelevant to this issue, because even if vaccine manufacturing technology really did take a huge leap forward just in time to battle covid, you still can’t produce a safe vaccine in 100 days, or even 300 days – because the process NEEDS time.
It takes time to test rigorously, it takes time – a lot of it – to a assess long term side effects. The clue is right there in the name.
No amount of new tech is going to permit you to know the ten-year effects of a vaccine in under three months.
With the public eye fixed on Ukraine, and Covid now firmly in the collective unconsciousness’s rearview mirror the powers that be are trying to normalise what was, inherently, an abnormal, unreal (if not impossible) process. To make it easier “next time”.
We’ve already seen Bill Gates lament that the vaccine was too slow, and he was partially right. The Covid story didn’t keep people hypnotized enough to secure everything they needed, in part because their “vaccine” rollout took almost a year.
But for the future “Disease X” waiting in the wings, it will officially only take three months, and the fear will still be fresh. The fact the process will be completely incompatible with reality or sense will not matter in the slightest.
To be clear: You cannot develop a “safe and effective” vaccine for a brand new disease in three months.
You can’t do it in one year.
And if in the future they claim to have done so, they will be lying.
Of course they are possible… when the GOAL is the same as the current one (cull many MMS/3i’s):
You can create a candidate vaccine in 100 days. You can’t do proper preclinical animal testing in that 100 days. You can’t write clinical trial documentation, submit to the regulatory authorities and get permission to proceed within 100 days. And that’s just Phase I trials, not Phase III.
That will never change, no matter what technologies you develop.
Animal testing and human trials need the time they need.
Yes. As the article says very clearly.
CEPI – I wonder if they are all in on it, or if they actually think that the reason for illness is an airborne genetic fragment that was created by chance in an animal tombola (bats seem especially proliferate) and that just happens – for no reason, since it’s not an organism – to instruct a living cell to make copies of it.
The militaries, PhRMA, WHO, UN, CEPI and governments at the highest levels know contagion is a myth. They have known for years, ever since the Rosenau experiments. Military and PhRMA had decades to prove germ theory and transmission and couldn’t.
Can’t post here anymore without pending and then poof so, God bless all those fighting the good fight of faith, my the Lord be with you, even to the end of the age. Selah.
three months is too short?
why is the pessimism?
a cure takes a long time, yes. but the evidence tells us they are interested in weakening and disorienting the populace. highly likely, they already have a clear idea what combination of toxins they are going to inject people with [next].
they will call it ‘Vaccine’ for Marketing and Propaganda purposes.
the precedent has been set. the evidence is clear, they have no hesitation to cause widespread damage to the whole society.
What do you believe a vaccine to be? They have never saved lives or prevented illness. The precedent was set with Jenner and the Royal Society. With Pasteur and his well documented fraud, plagiarism and unscientific, unsubstantiated claims.
Why do Eugenicists push poison injections? Why have they been pushing them for more than a century? The same people who think that society should eliminate the weak, the infirm, the mentally ill, the poor, with euthanasia? Does it even make sense that those eugenicists, the ones who use terms like “useless eaters”, who promote euthanasia, abortion and population control, want to save lives?
All the “vaccine” injections were unnecessary, poison products from their very inception. This was not a mistake or an error. This was not bad data, or an unforeseen error, but a highly successful program to destroy the health and the intellect in the general populace.
It’s not a coincidence that all the synthetic chemicals, pesticides, RX drugs and OTC medicines in our world are also highly toxic and damage people’s health and cognitive functions. The poison injections called vaccines. are the first step in the eugenicist’s circular economy to sicken, maim and iatrogenically murder the public. For profit. It was never a miscalculation. It’s a centuries old diabolical scheme.
Reality Check: You cannot produce BILLIONS of vaccines in such a short time period and have all your supply chains in place to get them all over the world in only a few weeks. Bear in mind new factories and new vaccine production lines would have to be isolated and sourced for this reason.
They had these vaccines already produced, they had them ready 2-3 years before. They may have just been relabeled Tamiflu or even just water, or these RNA vaccines or a mixture. I am speculating on the content but the first paragraph is definitely true.
“But more importantly, be aware that the war racketeer corporate fascist eugenicist oligarch mobster psychopath Nazis want every unprofitable untermenschen useless eater dead.”
“That is where the Billy Eugenics Cull Juice comes in.”
‘ You can’t do it in one year.’
Since ‘the booster’ worked 1-2 months before the new ‘variant’ was found, shows that they can do it in minus 30-60 days.
What I mean to say is that they can invent a vaccine that works, any vaccine, in any given time since they don’t work anyway. But as long as pharma says they can do it in -30 days, 2 days, a year, whatever, it can be done!
It’s all fraud.
“It will be the main concern of these spirits of darkness to bring confusion into the rightful elements which are now spreading on earth, and need to spread in such a way that the spirits of light can continue to be active in them. They will seek to push these in the wrong direction. I have already spoken of one such wrong direction, which is about as paradoxical as is possible. [ Note 1 ] I have pointed out that while human bodies will develop in such a way that certain spiritualities can find room in them, the materialistic bent, which will spread more and more under the guidance of the spirits of darkness, will work against this and combat it by physical means. I have told you that the spirits of darkness are going to inspire their human hosts, in whom they will be dwelling, to find a vaccine that will drive all inclination towards spirituality out of people’s souls when they are still very young, and this will happen in a roundabout way through the living body. Today, bodies are vaccinated against one thing and another; in future, children will be vaccinated with a substance which it will certainly be possible to produce, and this will make them immune, so that they do not develop foolish inclinations connected with spiritual life — ‘foolish’ here, of course, in the eyes of materialists.” — Rudolf Steiner
Yes. I have myself pointed to this remarkable quote from one of his lectures from over 100 years ago.
This was no ordinary teacher.
Given the high degree of clairvoyance attributed to him by all those who knew him and followed him, and given the fact that I am not at all clairvoyant myself, my attitude to him is rather like that of a colour-blind person to a person with perfect colour discrimination:
“Just because I can’t see it, doesn’t mean it isn’t there.”
My long experience of life has also shown me countless times that people are not all on the same wavelength. I think we all know that, in fact. So it is entirely rational to accept the possibility that every so often a highly developed spirit will be amongst us, which not everyone will be able to recognize.
We probably can’t begin to imagine the number of doors we are slamming in our own faces if we dismiss all such possibilities with a thoughtless, “Bah, humbug!”, and it is likely no coincidence that the average university student has never heard of Steiner.
He is very unsettling even to ‘the authorities’ of our own time, but I’ve also heard it said that occult elements within the Nazi Party in its beginnings attempted to assassinate him more than once, and perhaps they even succeeded in the end. He apparently believed he had been poisoned some months before his death in 1925.
Just think about how long ago that is!
At any rate what he had to say in the above quote is exactly what we are looking at right now, and most of us here can see it – all-too clearly.
why are comments all bold script?
It’s part of the experiment of OffG. Turn off the voting, but let the comments appear in bold. That will scare away the trolls and increases a good commenting system is the hypothesis they hold. Let’s see how that pans out.
Whatever..
Agreed.
There was an unclosed bold tag in the article. I fixed it. (Though of course it was also part of a nefarious plan like Willem says 😉)
The voting isn’t turned off btw, you just need to register with the site to do it. It only requires a working email address, we ask for no personal details and never will.
“And if in the future they claim to have done so, they will be lying”.
They’re good at lying, they enjoy it.
The day will come when they’ll produce a vaccine in 10 minutes; and it will have built-in boosters for future variants.
How do I know this? Because sanity has flown the coop. Humanity has completely lost it; and it’s not coming back this time.
It’s the end of the line for the human species. Nature has finally realized where it went wrong. Intelligence must never again go beyond the level of whales and dolphins; and absolutely never again be given to creatures with opposable thumbs.
In Australia as elsewhere the majority of so called covid deaths are among the jabbed, in NSW 43% of ”deaths with covid” have been triple jabbed.
The fear porn surrounding the next “pandemic” will be even more intense than deployed for COVID to reduce the huge number of people who refused to take the injections. By the next one, they will have their digitized surveillance currency infrastructure set up. Just like they made the COVID unvaxxed persona non grata they will make/deem the new dissidents criminals, terrorist and threats to the health safety and public welfare of humanity! Psychological manipulation, induced hysteria and mass psychosis will be the results.
The Ukraine situation will be used to nail another plank of the Great Reset agenda into place. The repercussions from the global economic war ( Western financial implosion, food shortages, hyperinflation, privation and trauma) will make it easier for the Davos crowd to call for changes and a centralized body (UN?) to regulate peace (for the wars they cunningly created). The war will expand militarily and via cyber and environmental attacks. The global suffering will produce depopulation which is another key component of the overlords’ agenda.
We’ve seen how they deal with dissenters. The “leaders” of Canada and Australia showed their hand, they will use asset forfeiture, demonization, shaming, ostracization and quarantining (detention+ reprogramming) to force compliance. The Great Reset/New Word Order/Brave New World is at hand unless we resolve to derail it!
This is truly the most important message I’ve read so far, the “Digitized surveillance currency infrastructure”. This is the official destruction of the human social contract, you will no longer have the ‘right’ to live how you choose, your very life will be scored and the system will decide whether you live or die. Once they crash the old world system and implement the new world one, it will be unlike anything humanity has ever seen before – or will again.
The masses of Humans are asleep on the battlefield, believing the war isn’t in their land, when it is even at their door. This new system is lethal to humans, look at China or any Satanic commie nation, the humans are complete slaves to the ruling class who deems them human ‘cattle’. The digitized beast grid is designed to murder as many of us as possible, and that should awaken the world’s men and women that they (and their children), are deemed prey to this psychotic predator class of our species. Self-preservation is written into our genetic code, life wants to live but we complicate things when we inject our will to self-destruct due to our guilty conscience.
We were once deceived before, but no more, we know now and must act accordingly. I’ve met souls who’ve just recently awakened to the nightmare we’re truly living among these anti-human overlords and they say it’s like having been under a ‘spell’, all the lies we’ve been told have controlled us for so long it’s shameful, but it’s better late than never. When I learned the Truth, it was bitterness to me, it was sweetness to know I’m no longer under the sorcery, but the darkness exposed is truly horrifying – Satanic ped0philes rule the world. It’s sick but we must get over the loss of our innocence and freedoms and realize this is for our very existence – They want 6.5 billion humans wiped out – Death all the time.
If we don’t somehow stop this ‘switch’ from happening, it goes full jackboot on a human face, forever – unless the Lord has something to say.
One still has to have in mind that the Chinese, the Native Americans, the Russians, the Indians and the Inuit have never thought in the same way as we modern arrogant Anglo-Americans do.
Why should they? They are not the same people.
Using “commie” is also a thoughtless insult to the ancient, and advanced, culture of the Chinese and Russian races, which predates “Communism” by thousands of years.
Marx is, after all, just a tiny blip on the radar of human evolution.
when the person you love accuses you of not believing in covid like that’s a crime 🙁
it’s clearly working.
Pfizer have tied in plans for this rapid development which axes safety.
https://www.pfizer.co.uk/news-and-featured-stories/blueprint-for-uk-adoption-of-cell-and-gene-therapies
They want to turn the UK into a nation of guinea pigs for Big Pharma.
Dr. Thomas Dimsdale, later known as Baron Thomas Dimsdale FRS (29 May 1712 – 30 December 1800) was an English doctor, banker and politician who sat in the House of Commons from 1780 to 1790. He was summoned by the Empress of Russia, Catherine II, in 1768 to introduce the practice of inoculation in Russia. MassVaccination’s birth.
Empress Catherine the Great of Russia was known to be friendly with the Khazars and if you research them, you’ll know it’s all Eugenics. Just researching the toxins used to create these so called ‘Vaccinez’ proves they are not meant to benefit human health and anyone who believes otherwise is either too lazy to do the research or too mind-controlled to care.
The Eugenicists like BillGates et al are very clear on why their ‘use’ of vaccination in lowering the world’s population is so favored, while falsely professing to be preserving life, ending it is actually the goal. The deception over the masses is their most prized trophy, they mock us right to our faces and hide it in plain sight.
If you trust the BrotherhoodOfTheSnakeCaduceus cult for your health, you’re already captured prey and you just don’t know it yet.
Your denying Science and if they can get a vaccine out in 100 days then it will last for 48 hours and be 999.666% safe and effective .
by that time if you refuse it, your’ll be placed in a TV game show concentration camp hotel called denier and have to fight to the death to win your freedom back.
+10 points
Who among us thinks vaccines have any disease combatting purpose whatsoever, as if injections can serve no other? This is for the consumption of those who wish to be controlled ( as Ivan Illich predicted in the ’70s would come in huge numbers as a result of widespread use of electronic devices which render users utterly dependent ).
It was never, ever about fighting disease – only now hordes of us know this.
yes.
The world of science has become Narnia, a fantasy land where nothing is real and the story is all that matters.
The England and Tomljenovic book ‘Vaccination Policy and the UK Government’ presents plenty of evidence that a lack of any concern for long-term effects of vaccines didn’t start with convid. If England is right – and she produces a strong although circumstantial case – they invented Munchausen’s Syndrome by Proxy to cover up vaccine injuries and put the blame on the parents for harming their own children. They also quote some remarkable testimony about Gulf War Syndrome: 1) One of the vaccines UK troops had to take was for whooping cough – how did that have anything to do with the Gulf War? Was Saddam going to drop a whooping cough bomb? That whole vaccine is scandalous with whooping cough cases having declined 99% before it was introduced and damaging effects being known in the 1980s. 2) US military vaccinators were accompanied by four MPs to literally hold down anyone who refused to be vaccinated. The impression, as with convid, is they just wanted to get as much of this stuff in as many people as possible and as quickly as possible.
I’m mentioning this because I see a danger that the stress that’s been placed on convid as being not a vaccine is allowing traditional vaccination to pass muster by default. It’s at most a ramping up of existing practice but not a radical new departure. It only seems new because the problems of traditional vaccination had been so successfully covered up.
true!
“No amount of new tech is going to permit you to know the ten-year effects of a vaccine in under three months.”
By recommending the use of insufficiently proven injections the WHO is in direct conflict with Nuremberg code. Con-19 was never about World Health; it was an exercise in World Bio-Warfare.
The first-class investigative work of Dilyana Gaytandzhieva on Pentagon bioweapons was fully vindicated.
Based on documents received from Ukrainian biolab employees, the Russian ModD revealed that research with samples of bat coronavirus, among other experiments, were conducted in a Pentagon-funded biolab. The purpose of all this research – which included another Pentagon project to study the transfer of pathogens by wild birds migrating between Ukraine and Russia and other neighboring countries – was to create a mechanism for the covert spread of deadly pathogens.
Based on documents received from Ukrainian biolab employees, the Russian ModD revealed that research with samples of bat Corona Virus, among other experiments, were conducted in a Pentagon-funded biolab.
What a waste of money. Biolab/schmiolab! They don’t need an actual pathogen anymore – all they need is a microphone and a TV.
“We just saw a deadly virus. Cover your head for 24 hours and stop breathing and you just might be able to hide from it. Now a word from our sponsor, who just happens to have the
anecdoteantidote.”
The sufficiently perspicacious already know this is all a psyop.
The insufficiently perspicacious took the jab.
Who are you trying to reach?
The only ones left are the minions who weren’t given the jab, because despite their lack of perspicacity, they provide an essential function.
Are you really trying to reach the minions?
— Robert J. Sternberg, Wisdom: its nature, origins, and development
Cool word.
You can, perhaps, if it doesn’t have to work for everyone.
Many useful treatments are discarded because of problems that only a few patients have. Many more are removed because drug people say they have problems ie politics and dirty pharma. If a new drug only has to save a proportion of takers, it becomes much simpler.
“They want us to believe the “next pandemic” …..”
Nah I had to stop there.
They hate us for our health!
nah, they just hate us, period
They hate us for our pesticides, our toxic deodorants, the pretty colours on our national flags, and my mom’s national health dentures…
Why?
You have answered your own question with the scare quotes.