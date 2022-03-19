Ukraine crisis accelerating rise of Central Bank Digital Currencies

Kit Knightly
A joint project between the Central Bank of Canada and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology will be researching the possibility of an entirely digital Canadian dollar, it was announced yesterday.
The digital dollar would be a state-issued cryptocurrency, or “central bank digital currency” (CBDC). (For more detail on CBDCs and how they work, you can read our previous article here.)
It’s not just Canada – countries from all around the world appear to be accelerating the research and implementation of CBDCs as we enter the second quarter of 2022.
In our New Years post, OffG hypothesized that the introduction of central bank digital currencies would be a major news thread of 2022, and that prediction looks to be coming true before winter has even turned into spring.
CBDC pilot schemes were already active in the Bahamas and Nigeria before the end of 2021, and Jamaica is rolling out their own later this year after a pilot scheme last year.
Dozens of others are not far behind, including the US, UK and the entire Eurozone. Sweden’s “e-Krona” is currently in the testing phase. Joe Biden has called research into CBDCs a matter of “highest urgency”.
Ukraine is right at the forefront of CBDC research and has been prepping for such since 2016. There were plans to implement one later this year, though it’s possible the war has changed them.
The Russian central bank was developing a “digital ruble” before the invasion of Ukraine, and it is now being suggested as a way to circumvent Western sanctions.
China was already leading the race to total digitalization of their currency, and have used the “vulnerability to Western sanctions” as an excuse to push ahead even harder.
India, South Africa, Malaysia…the list goes on and on.
In short, pretty much the whole world has been at least considering the move to entirely digital money.
Why should this concern you?
Well, because a digital currency would mean every single transaction you make can be monitored and recorded by the state, as well as your bank.
The implications for the right to privacy are obvious, but privacy is the least of it.
Much of the research being done on CBDCs concerns making them programmable.
Meaning either the state issuing the money, or the company paying it as wages, could put controls on how or where it is spent.
To quote a Telegraph article from last Autumn:
Digital cash could be programmed to ensure it is only spent on essentials, or goods which an employer or Government deems to be sensible.
As I wrote in October last year:
Governments and employers making sure the money they issue can only be used on “sensible” things, and not be used in “socially harmful” ways? It doesn’t take much imagination to see just how this system could evolve and re-shape society into a truly dystopian nightmare.
…and that was before.
It “wasn’t hard to imagine” then, now we don’t need to imagine. They have shown us exactly how they would use that power.
Just a month ago, the government of Canada was tracking down Freedom Convoy protesters – and even those who just donated money to the protests – and ordering banks to freeze their assets.
Consider how much easier an entirely digital currency would make that process.
Not only would it be easier to seize people’s assets, but you could stop people donating to the “wrong” causes in the first place by changing the “programming” of your digital money.
Reader funded alternate news sites – very much including OffG – could find themselves branded “harmful misinformation”, and placed on the “funding blacklist”.
People who refused the vaccines, or don’t publicly denounce Russia (or any passing enemy of the moment), could have sanctions placed on their bank accounts.
Western governments are currently declaring financial war on dozens of private citizens who have not been charged – let alone convicted – of any crime, just because of their nationality. It’s being done under the guise of “punishing dirty Russians”, but what can be done to an oligarch can be done to anyone.
Essentially, anyone who doesn’t support current thing would be living under the threat of financial ruin.
The possibilities are as endless as they are terrible. Central Bank Digital Currencies are a death knell for the very idea of individual freedom.
It’s almost impossible to overstate the important of this.
As I said in my recent interview on Perspectives with Jesse Zurawell, if you’re only concerned about one thing this year, it should be this.
Say hello to grassroots underground currencies, as the fake digital state ‘currencies’ – read provisional permissions to spend – develop. The wildcat trading media are already brewing where I live. Also, all over the world, for several thousand years and still at full blast today, every common shlub with two pennorth of practical good sense trusts physical gold – and other precious metals. (My nearest and dearest are all provided – by me – with little practical, keep-at-home stashes of high-credibility gold coins.)
That persistent, universal trust is the key.
What a silly-billy romantic I am, aren’t I? “You can’t eat gold!” as the mooncalves like to bray. No dearie, but neither can you eat paper notes, much less digits. What you can do, though, is exchange these tokens for the stuff you actually need, with anyone who trusts the tokens! It’s the trust that’s the absolute sine qua non!
WTSHTF big time, which medium will you trust: the one that all the people with real goods to trade are accepting and circulating, or the one which the – collapsing – governments in their also-collapsing, illusory 4thindustirev techietechie-towers want you to use?
But in any case, there’s really no need to panic about this 4thIndustirev bs. Sure, elements of it have been introduced already, and more will be added – for a while longer. Treat them all as a strictly transient evanescence…
If you ever needed a stark example of the practical, actual realworld way that The Limits To Growth will, and indeed are right now, manifesting themselves, look no further than the current panic about inflating prices, commodity shortages – real ones! – and the advent of what’s being called ‘structural inflation’, where the literal physical absence of sufficient amounts of vital commodities means that they simply can’t be had at any price at all, no matter how high; regardless of how much paper, digits – or even gold – that you might offer. When it’s not there, you don’t get to buy it.
Yes of course, the current terrifying inflation is artificially induced by the fatuous brain-dead response of the Anglozionist empire to Russia’s cleansing operation in the Ukraine. But don’t let that artificial thing blind you to the much bigger, and permanent, real thing lying just beneath it; and here for the long term. In fact it’s the permanent thing which is kicking up the idiot response of the artificial thing: Permanent economic growth into finite planet doesn’t go. The gics – the gangsters-in-charge – know this, but they don’t know what to do about it, and they’re panicking.
The wholly-human-controlled society – and world – which Kit describes with such – justified – disgust is simply never going to happen. We have never, ever, been fully in control of our world or our fates, we aren’t now, and we never will be. Wake up from the illusory techietechie nightmare!
So cool it Kit! No need to hyperventilate about a fatuous human delusion that’s never going to work out in its full ghastly manifestation; not in the real world, where little human farties are just dust-motes in a vast, indifferent, and fundamentally uncontrollable-by-us, physical reality.
Though of course there’s a world much vaster yet above and beyond physical reality. But that can scarcely be discussed with any degree of assurance amongst the unfortunate people of the de-spiritualised modern West, let alone be ‘controlled’. Controlled, FFS! 😂
Sorry about the all-boldery. Don’t know how that happened. I only bolded a couple of words…
WHEN (not if) the CDBC goes ahead, power grids will become instantly vulnerable to attack, online via hacking, or offline in physical reality.
Take out a dozen big ones, there’s suddenly no money, and if we’re not growing our own food, we ALL starve.
But who would be behind any attacks? It’s the wealthy, psychopathic eugenicists’ wet dream.
Tens of millions of Folks are paid cash for their labour.
Tens of millions of Folks pay cash for transactions legal, and illegal.
Tens of millions of Folks live outside state economies.
The Sheeple will comply, but
there’s gonna be a tsunami of resistance to this, especially in third world countries.
Hopefully the exploiters have bitten off more than they can chew.
And it ain’t the only globalist measure being adopted in wartorn Ukraine. This is the perfect excuse to roll it all out. “Coincidentally”, Clearview AI’s face recognition programme has now been officially adopted by the extremist, far right government to ‘identify enemy combatants’, dead or alive. What’s not being admitted is it can and very likely will be turned to target anybody; opposition politicians, reporters, foreign mercenaries and anyone fool enough to put themselves in the crosshairs.
I don’t trust any system that is digitally controlled. Be it state controlled or privately controlled. We have all seen how private industries are complying with government diktat with no objections.
The whole idea of a blockchain is repugnant. Its is simply digital block and chain that will lock you into their system.
How do we refuse to comply?
I think for starters get away from the QR code demands.
Secondly refuse to use your private property, your cell phone to make things convenient for the corporations. The free of charge is danger, nothing is free and there are always strings attached. i.e. (terms and conditions )are strings attached.
Marginally off topic but…
St Bono has written a poem that contains these lines:
Yes well … What I find interesting is that, for me anyway, the above has the opposite from the effect intended i.e. instead of raising Zelenskiy up to the level of St Patrick, it makes you wonder what St Patrick was REALLY about.
Incidentally, the media have responded by calling the poem awful. But that may just be another trick to promote it.
So we have a central bank printing ‘money’ that actually is not based on any form of value. It is money because they say it is money. Weird. Is it any different from traditional fiat money or Gold or even Bitcoin? Will it be accepted as having any value just because the central bank says so? How will the population store its value, will saving become a crime? Will a barter economy emerge?
Frankly the whole thing sounds ludicrous. The rich, however, will continue to appropriate and store value in one form or another, but it won’t be in any digital ‘currency’. Remember what the US did in 1933 when it made it a law to hold gold. You had to swap gold to the Fed initially for $20 per ounce, but once the Fed got its sticky little fingers on the yellow metal, the price was raised to $35 per oz.
Digital ‘money’ the grand larceny.