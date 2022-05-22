EVENT: “The Quest for Open Science”

Pandemic Data & Analysis – or PANDA – is a group of multi-disciplinary professionals united by their opposition to the Covid “pandemic” narrative and their desire to develop science-based explanations and test them against international data.

PANDA stands for open science and rational debate, for replacing flawed science with good science and for retrieving liberty and prosperity from the clutches of a dystopian “new normal”.

We’ve published articles from a few of their members before, including regular contributor Dr Piers Robinson.

This Thursday they are proud to be hosting “The Quest for Open Science”, a talk by Nick Hudson, the group’s chairman, in conversation with Jeffrey Peel.

Tickets are currently on sale. Below is their official press release with all the information you need.

* * *

Nick Hudson of PANDA Presents

“The Quest for Open Science”

Thursday 26th May at 7:30 pm in London

We are delighted to announce that Nick Hudson, Chairman of PANDA, will present “The Quest for Open Science” to a live audience in London, UK on Thursday 26th May after which he will be interviewed by Jeffrey Peel from The New Era about the aftermath of the pandemic.

We would like to invite questioning minds who are in positions of responsibility across business, media, and other professional services.

We have a limited number of tickets for our UK audiences. We hope to see you there with a few of your contacts for an engaging evening of rational sensemaking, discussions and debates.

For tickets sale and further details go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/panda-open-science-live-tickets-334500829987

Please join us before the event from 6pm and afterwards from 9.30pm at the historic Lord Raglan pub, 61 St Martin’s Le Grand, London EC1A 4ER (a minute’s walk from the venue).

* * *