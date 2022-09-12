Sep 12, 2022
WATCH: Covid19/11 – Narratives Intertwined (Full version)

Editor

In 2021, on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, off Guardian asked 15 experts, including scientists, medical practitioners, journalists and activists, to share their views on 9/11 and the Covid 19 narrative.

These two global narratives have more in common than we realise. A global war against terror filtering into a global war against a virus. Both instrumental in cracking down on personal liberties, both instilling unprecedented fear into world populations. Both, many argue, completely orchestrated.

To mark the 21 Anniversary of 9/11 we present all our 15 experts’ views in a new single cut.

As you watch, allow yourself to consider, what can we learn from 20 tangled years of overlapping, overarching agendas?

What can we learn when narratives intertwine?

In order of appearance: Robin Monootti, Katherine Gun, Graeme MacQueen, Niels Harritt, Kevin Ryan, Elizabeth Woodworth, Catherine Austin Fitts, Mike Yeadon, Piers Robinson, Carol Brouillet, Frances Shure, CJ Hopkins, Cindy Sheehan, Eva Bartlett, Ed Curtin

