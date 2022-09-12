WATCH: Covid19/11 – Narratives Intertwined (Full version)

In 2021, on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, off Guardian asked 15 experts, including scientists, medical practitioners, journalists and activists, to share their views on 9/11 and the Covid 19 narrative.
These two global narratives have more in common than we realise. A global war against terror filtering into a global war against a virus. Both instrumental in cracking down on personal liberties, both instilling unprecedented fear into world populations. Both, many argue, completely orchestrated.
To mark the 21 Anniversary of 9/11 we present all our 15 experts’ views in a new single cut.
As you watch, allow yourself to consider, what can we learn from 20 tangled years of overlapping, overarching agendas?
What can we learn when narratives intertwine?