DISCUSS: So, what’s with the chemical spills?

It has been reported, in just the last hour, that there had been a major train derailment near Van Buren Township, just outside Detroit, Michigan:
🚨#BREAKING: Multiple authorities are responding to a massive train derailment outside of Detroit ⁰⁰📌#Vanburen | #Michigan⁰
Currently multiple authorities are responding to a massive train derailment in Van Buren Township Michigan. Officials are reporting that only one car in… https://t.co/kb91u41ZeY pic.twitter.com/CPCcehiuB9
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 16, 2023
Fox News is reporting that “at least one” of the derailed cars was transporting “hazardous materials”. If that’s true, and it results in some kind of leak or spill, it will be the third such incident in the last two weeks.
On February 3rd a Norfolk Southern train reportedly derailed near East Palestine Ohio, causing a massive explosion and subsequent fire. The governor of Ohio ordered a temporary evacuation of the area so the unburned chemicals leaking out of the destroyed train could be removed and destroyed in a controlled burn. Earlier today, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown called on the governor to enact a State of Emergency over the spill.
Then, just yesterday, a road accident near Tucson Arizona caused another chemical spill. This time the local government shut down the highway and issued “shelter in place” orders to protect people from the chemicals.
…it’s all a bit odd, isn’t it?
It reminds us of this time last year, when it seemed every food processing plant in America was suddenly on fire in the space of ten days, and it raises the same questions.
- Are there suddenly more accidents than usual?
- Or are the same number happening they’re just being reported more?
- Either way…why?
- Is it just about spreading fear and chaos?
- Is there an agenda at play?
Hell, in the post-Covid age it behoves us to ask “were there definitely any accidents at all?”
And, of course, you can’t ever completely discount God playing dice with the universe. Coincidences do happen…just not very often.
But what do you guys think?
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
For direct-transfer bank details click here.
Probably set up to implement new State of Emergency Laws under the guise of public safety. We’ve heard that before many times.
Important to note – if the land + water around you is completely poisoned, you don’t get to opt out of the “smart city” model coming down the pike.
Interesting, then, that the big MSM voices who frame “smart cities” as necessary to “save the planet” don’t give a sh*t about this.
https://twitter.com/_whitneywebb/status/1625888553895882753
Covid has mutated zootechnotically after a train ran over a dog that had bitten an infected man.
Copy&Paste of Violet’s brief post on the dangerous public incineration of a chemical spill in Ohio, and my much longer reply to the question: is it deliberate destruction of public facilities or just stupid Vogons in the public services?
from Violet Feb 16, 2023 1:12 PM
NO ACCIDENTS : The oblivious masses have no idea they are being systematically exterminated by a series of planned disasters.
https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=265135
Score 6 0
Reply to Violet
My extract from your Link: “The chemical weapons gas bomb that was ignited by government authorities in Ohio.
“I spoke with an accredited Hazardous Materials emergency response expert who told me that these chemicals should never have been set on fire by authorities. [because] The burning of Vinyl Chloride releases Phosgene, a World War I chemical weapon that maims or kills on contact.
“The train crash provided the perfect cover story for genocidal government agents to essentially detonate a chemical weapons bomb over prime farm land, not far from heavily populated cities.
“The entire Ohio River basin will be impacted by the fallout for years to come, with massive die-offs already being reported, and both soils and foliage to be impacted with acid rain (hydrochloric acid), formed as the combustion products of vinyl chloride combine with water vapor in the air.
“The media are largely silent on all this, pretending that the real threat to humanity is carbon dioxide.”
[Comment by NickM: I think the U$ govt agents in this case might have been Vogon-stupid rather than intentionally genocidal. It reminds me of UK PM Harold Wilson’s spectacular application of his “White Hot Technology” program when an oil tanker caught fire off the coast. Two simple options were suggested by the Navy: drain off the tankers oil, and/or allow the oil flame to quietly burn itself out But Wilson, blinded with the glare of “White Hot Technology” ordered fighter jets from the Royal Air Force to dive bomb the burning tanker. Result: a whole tankerful of oil dumped onto the sea and ecological disaster on the coast. I do not think Wilson set out to damage the environment. But I cannot say the same about the above case; there have been too many governmental acts across the world which (though not intentionallly genocidal) have deliberately destroyed social infrastructure, food supply, health and financial security for ordinary people]
:.
What’s off is that in an interview of people on Tucker
https://youtu.be/hV6ejpvSdXs
they said they returned despite smelling it at the border
and even though they have other places to stay they are back in East Palestine?
We hear stupid stories of how they didn’t know there were other chemicals? Umm there’s a manifest, because that’s how shipping works. What nonsense bullshit.
also, the truck in Arizona was typical and it was a typical acid that isn’t super toxic, yet they shut down a radius, but Palestine is wide open?
just odd and inconsistent
“controlled burn” loll
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/palestine-ohio-train-wreck-its-the