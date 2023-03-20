19 Memes to get you through the Day – Part 31

…and we’re back. We know you missed this, even if you hated the memes before, you felt the lack. To quote the prophet Mitchell, you don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone.

We’ve got bank collapses, war and political arrests to cover. IT’s all funny stuff. Let’s start with SVB, shall we? The internet went a lil bit meme crazy with that one.

1.

He’s not wrong.



2.

Maybe just have them start printing apology letters?



3.

I was over drawn briefly last month. Can confirm.



4.

Captain Communism is here to protect the 1% from losing the game they rigged.



5.

It’s not funny. Don’t laugh.



6.

If poor people wanted bailouts, they wouldn’t have been poor in the first place.



7.

They really needed a distraction.



8.

Speaking of fake crimes that never happened….



9.

The most interesting intelligence asset in the world.



10.

She’s bound to be right eventually. If not, she can just delete the tweets.



11.

Ironically, if he’d been drinking more fluoridated water he wouldn’t be asking this question.



12.

She must have completed her stamp card by now.



13.

Easier, if anything. There are more of them, they ask for less money and don’t have to make their income public knowledge.



14.

They’re our biggest fan.



15.

Inventing diseases by pathologising normal behaviour is like a license to print money (which do exist…see SVB memes).



16.

Worth it. Anyone who says otherwise is cooking chicken wrong.



17.

Works just as well for nations as it does for candidates.



18.

…I made myself sad.



19.

We mean YouTube, or Twitter, or the Guardian…not our comments, obviously.



And finally…

Not a meme, but it’s rapidly becoming a joke.

I wonder why this is happening more often than ever before? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qJoUOaeSdN — Ivan Trumpovic 🇦🇺🇭🇷🇺🇲🇷🇺 (@QualityTweets78) March 19, 2023

Have a good day everyone, and if you have a meme you would like to see included you can send it to us via our submissions email, or post it in the comments (instructions below).

How to post your own memes in a comment: First, upload the image file to a (free) upload site; Postimages is straightforward enough. Once uploaded, the Postimages page will display several URLS; copy “Direct Link” and paste it into the Off-G comments window. Make sure it’s on a separate line with spaces above and below. Do not use the “link” markup feature here, just post the raw Direct Link. Voilà! Disclaimer: OffG are not affiliated with the Postimage site in any way, and there are other free alternatives out there!