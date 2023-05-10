They’re Coming To Take You Away

Michael Lesher
Suppose I tell you in advance that the essay you are reading is meant to startle you. And suppose I suggest, by way of demonstration, that two people as loosely connected as the leader of the “COVID Crisis Group” and Joe Biden’s “Special Envoy To Monitor and Combat Antisemitism” – both of whom have recently offered recommendations for improving political life in the United States – are in fact determined to unravel American freedoms.
Would you be surprised?
Well, if so, that is exactly the startling fact I am trying to bring to your attention. True, you may not have heard that the 34 COVID-19 “experts” headed by one Philip Zelikow (last seen justifying the concealment of information about the 9/11 attacks) and anti-Semitism “ambassador” Deborah Lipstadt – perhaps best known for slandering scads of Jewish survivors of the Nazis as “soft-core” Holocaust deniers because they objected to the massacre of 1,462 of Gaza’s civilians nine years ago – are both out to dismantle the Bill of Rights. But if you haven’t, it isn’t because they’ve been coy about their objectives.
Take the Zelikow panel. Its new book on “the lessons learned from COVID-19” openly conflates the federal government’s management of a respiratory virus with “wartime” – thus rationalizing the executive branch’s preemption of democratic government. Not only that, Zelikow and his band of “experts” explicitly call for the consolidation of power in the hands of an unelected “health security enterprise” that would control, among other things, a “systematic biomedical surveillance network.” And in case you can’t guess who is likely to benefit from the snooping, the panel goes on to praise the coercive experimental drug program that gave us the COVID-19 “vaccines” – “a bargain at $30 billion,” according to the editors of the Washington Post – signaling at one stroke the experts’ contempt for the Nuremberg Code and their subservience to Big Pharma.
As for Lipstadt, she has launched her attack on the First Amendment by redefining “anti-Semitism” so as to include an extraordinary range of political speech. Her first step in that transformation is the familiar trick of confusing criticism of the Israeli government with anti-Jewish bigotry. But her second step is newer and, arguably, even more disturbing: she tars all denigration of Jews with the hot-button label “conspiracy theory.”
Let’s be clear: however noble the pretext of opposing Jew-hatred, it should be obvious that once you characterize anti-Semitism as a “conspiracy theory” you have made a case for censorship. As Lipstadt herself explained to Jane Eisner of Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism (in an interview printed in the latest AARP Magazine but not available online): “[I]t’s a conspiracy theory that Jews control the media, the banks, the election process, etc. If you believe that there is a group controlling these things, then essentially you’re saying that you don’t believe in democracy.”
And there’s the trouble. After all, an overt attack on democracy isn’t a viewpoint; it isn’t even an expression of run-of-the-mill bigotry. It’s a threat to the state. And it follows, if you accept Lipstadt’s formulation, that anyone the government can label an “anti-Semite” may now be punished in the same way the Biden administration is already punishing people who protested the presidential election results of November 2020. Note, too, the selective parameters of the offense: blaming Donald Trump’s election on the Russians is presumably “legitimate” speech; but accusing a “group” of controlling “the election process” can land you in jail – that is, when the “group” is not an official enemy but a favored minority, and when that “process” has reached results endorsed by those in power.
So the Zelikow panel and Ambassador Lipstadt can’t be accused of hiding their illiberal goals. Like the Democratic lynch mob that denounced Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger on the floor of Congress last March for revealing the extent of government censorship of Twitter, these propagandists quite openly assert that surveillance is good for us, while free speech is entirely too dangerous to be entrusted to mere citizens.
“Ordinary folks and national security agencies responsible for our security,” Congressman Colin Allred lectured Taibbi, “are trying their best to find a way to make sure that our online discourse doesn’t get people hurt, or see our democracy undermined.” It’s pretty breathtaking to watch an African-American liberal solemnly declare that the CIA and the FBI are the true guardians of democracy – not to mention his defense of the security state’s behind-the-scenes censorship of political speech. But what’s even more ominous is that not a single prominent Democratic politician nor a single pundit in mainstream liberal media has repudiated anything the congressman said.
Is it any wonder, then, that no one in mainstream media has mentioned the totalitarian tendencies implicit in the COVID Crisis Group’s recommendations for “pandemic” regulation via dismantling democracy, or in Ambassador Lipstadt’s appeals to the public to “discredit” anti-Semitism by recasting it as a criminal conspiracy?
Of course it isn’t. And that is my point. That is my motive in writing in tandem about these two apparently disparate subjects, connected only by the facts that both of them involve recent public declarations and that both of them represent attacks on fundamental liberties.
Because the truth is that condemning freedom is now so entirely respectable that it’s happening practically everywhere – under every possible pretext, almost any day, from just about any left-liberal institution that claims to care about the public good. Close your eyes, and you can hardly tell whether what you’re hearing is coming from a Democratic Party stalwart or from an old-line Soviet apologist explaining why Andrei Sakharov or Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn or Yuri Orlov is really, notwithstanding the accuracy of what he’s been saying, a threat to the state who deserves to be muzzled or jailed.
And the media’s silence about it all is as ominous as the Orwellian nattering of the freedom-haters themselves.
Take another look at the Zelikow panel’s assessment of the US government’s performance during the “COVID crisis.” Writing about what the “experts” praise or blame in their report, the Washington Post never once mentions the crippling of the US working-class economy due to arbitrary confinements and business shutdowns, the educational damage done to a whole generation of children through needless school closures, the reckless suspension of representative democracy in four-fifths of our states, the medically unjustifiable trauma caused by “mask mandates,” or the undermining of the national healthcare system through an obsessive focus on one respiratory virus while more serious issues were sidelined for over a year. As far as the Post is concerned, the real outrages of the COVID coup never happened at all.
Even when the experts and the editors do manage to notice something sinister, they go out of their way to miss the point. The Zelikow panel specifically notes the “four pandemic planning exercises” staged by the US government barely a year before the announcement of the COVID-19 outbreak. And it offers a few technical criticisms of the proceedings.
But neither the panel nor the Post editors’ congratulatory summary of its conclusions addresses the fact that the exercises – which omitted any suggestion for using repurposed drugs as early treatment for a novel virus, as in all previous influenza-like outbreaks – made a point of discussing the importance of thought-policing social media. That prescription for censorship became a grim reality after March 2020. But you’d never know it from reading the Zelikow panel’s assessment of the government’s mistakes in addressing the “pandemic.”
And Lipstadt? She claims to be a passionate defender of free speech. But that didn’t stop her from smearing Senator Ron Johnson as a “white nationalist sympathizer” because of his politically incorrect comments about Black Lives Matter. And when that issue made it to the op-ed page of the New York Times, it was only to further demonize Johnson; Lipstadt’s slander got a pass.
Why do I worry so much about this? Well, first of all because an attack on freedom is an attack on all of us.
But I think there is a special reason for alarm. It’s not just that our ruling elites believe that we, the people, need to be stripped of our right to free expression. I’m afraid that the freedom-haters clustered around our figurehead President are not even aware just how thin the ice is onto which they’re propelling us. Their position (taking the most charitable possible view of it) runs something like this: if the public isn’t exposed to views of which the censors disapprove, hoi polloi will meekly accept whatever policies are imposed on them (for their own good, of course).
But the censors are wrong. The fabric of American political life has been strained to such tautness that a single acute crisis might rupture it altogether. And if that happens, people who have been deprived of reasonable dissent will not shrink from violent opposition; on the contrary, they will embrace it. When the monolithic narrative that is all they have been taught lies in ruins, they will replace it not with a rational, informed alternative – for they will know of none – but with whatever satisfies the rage of a population that realizes, too late, that it has been hoodwinked.
Woe to the freedom-haters when the lion they think they have tamed turns its fury on the liberal society that soothsayers like Zelikow and Lipstadt still imagine they are defending!
Originally published by the Brownstone Institute
Michael Lesher is an author, poet and lawyer whose legal work is mostly dedicated to issues connected with domestic abuse and child sexual abuse. His latest nonfiction book is Sexual Abuse, Shonda and Concealment in Orthodox Jewish Communities (McFarland & Co., 2014); his first collection of poetry, Surfaces, was published by The High Window in 2019. A memoir of his discovery of Orthodox Judaism as an adult – Turning Back: The Personal Journey of a “Born-Again” Jew – was published in September 2020 by Lincoln Square Books.
I doubt that. If they were, they would have done that already. I suggest its another scare campaign.
This article appeared on the site of the Brownstone Institute. Brownstone Institute’s many contributing authors have ties to several organizations promoting COVID disinformation campaigns.
https://littlesis.org/oligrapher/8372-brownstone-institute-covid-contrarians
Anti-Semitic: “Its a trick we always use it“ – Former Israeli Minister Shulamit Aloni (bitchute.com)
Man has through out history covered up what is real and what isn’t real. For example Jesus wasn’t white and Colombus discovered America nonsense. Misinformation and disinformation have now reached its precipice which the technology age as accelerated at a great pace. Same goes for then and more so now. All lead by the deception of the west as they have no saints only soldiers to destroy what once was and trying to destroy what’s once it now. Theocracy is at the bottom the pile which kakistrocasy is at the forefront. Even black history has been white washed and proper books now that don’t exist or cost thousands and that’s if u can get your hands on them
Victimhood is King, a position of power.
Certainly you have noticed the mantel of Victimhood.
Victimhood trumps every moral code. King Victim
can wage war, he can extort reparations, he can silence speech
with intimidation or silence speech with faux outrage.
King Victim can by a hypocrite – no matter, King Victim
holds the trump card. King Victim can be opportunistic and
find cause whenever needed. King Victim can monetize his victim
state with an appeal to his kin. King Victim can opportunistically
create false-flags.
Examples abound throughout history, with all creeds and nationalities
seeking their own place upon the Victim throne.
Victims are often seen debating other victims over their relative
Victimhood status.
Whoa to you if you are not a victim.
To quote JFK: “Those who make peaceful Revolution impossible, make violent Revolution inevitable” – though that insight may no longer apply. It is astonishing to me that Zelikow is not in jail. His 1998 paper on “Catastrophic Terrorism” positively lusted after an event, like the destruction of WTC with thousands killed, like a new Pearl Harbor, which would then allow the US to wage the wars of its choice. That this same Zelikow could then head the panel to investigate the failings of the response to 9/11 resonates most powerfully with Allen Dulles management of the Warren Commission, set up to ‘prove’ the Lee Harvey Oswald was a “lone nutter” i.e. there was no conspiracy.
by Zelikow’s reference to Pearl Harbor, one must assume that this too was a murky business. Take no notice of the Memo to FDR by Captain McCollum, laying out all the steps required to provoke Japan into attacking the US first, thus leaving FDR no choice but to join in WWII. Any parallels with Ukraine are purely coincidental…
While “heading” the 9/11 panel Zelikow would regularly run to Karl Rove (the true head) for advice.
Before Zelikow it was Henry Kissinger that was head of the panel – clock and dagger, backroom power broker. People in Europe hadn’t heard Kissinger’s name for a long time, they assumed he was in jail. The 9/11 Families raised a ruckus as Kissinger was doing business with the Saudis. The White House backed off from Kissinger and then went with the lesser known evil, Zelikow.
Before Henry Kissinger there was No One. The White House wanted no investigation whatsoever. That was their stance. The 9/11 Families howled and so they went to a friend of the Saudis, Henry Kissinger.
“[I]t’s a conspiracy theory that Jews control the media, the banks, the election process, etc. If you believe that there is a group controlling these things, then essentially you’re saying that you don’t believe in democracy.”
No, if you believe that there is a group controlling these things, then essentially you’re saying that we don’t have a democracy!
Furthermore, tarring “all denigration of Jews with the hot-button label “conspiracy theory”” Is easily reversible to so that “conspiracy theory” (all conspiracy theory) becomes denigration of Jews.
In short, “anti-Semitism” is now equated with “conspiracy theory”.
And then there’s the curious amalgamation of the above with the covid coup. But that makes sense. It was only a matter of time before perfectly logical suspicions about “the pandemic” as massive fraud would merge with “anti-Semitism”. Indeed, that card has been played already innumerable times – but it seems that it is only now becoming an “official” tactic.
As for the Washington Post never once mentioning the real outrages of the COVID coup (crippling of the working-class. educational damage, suspension of representative democracy, medically unjustifiable trauma, undermining of the national healthcare system), that has been the programme all across the media and out to the furthest reaches. The true onslaught has been “disappeared”. Indeed, it was never registered in the first place.
And that the name Deborah Lipstadt crops up here is most interesting. I have no idea when the expression “Holocaust denial” was coined. But the first time I heard the expression was in the wake of the famous Lipstadt/ David Irving confrontation. There have been a few “watershed” moments over the decades – JFK, 9/11 being perhaps the two most prominent ones. But I think of that Irving trial as another such – not that I mean to excuse Irving from genuine anti-Semitism, but only to note that he played a crucial if unintentional role in this steepening curve towards a deliberately intensified belligerence used to shore up an increasingly censorious political correctness.
My gravely ill sister’s lungs are shot. She is on a transplant list. Her doctor just informed her she needs a Covid booster.
American doctors refuse to broach the concept that they made a mistake. They refuse to look at the new data that proves it. They would rather risk doing more harm to their patients than risk liability by admitting that the clot shots are risky. Operative word: Risk.
They don’t care about any of the new information. He routinely looked at the calendar to see how long it had been since her last clot shot injection and said it’s time for an update. Like a vitamin shot. As long as they stay with the narrative they are protected.
I told my sister that I thought the doctor was trying put her down like a sick dog. She gasped. (Not making this up) They know exactly what they are doing. And they don’t care who they hurt.
I went though the abbreviated spiel with her all over again. She is worried they will refuse to do the transplant if she is not boosted. Evil, through and through.
Nothing has changed. They will never stop lying to protect themselves and their credibility. Once they make that admission, they open themselves to liability. Too risky.
Crimes against humanity.
And once again, the CDC still recommends injecting infants with the poison. (That fact alone should be enough to start a revolution.)
There are many lone facts enough to start a revolution but not enough people with nothing to lose, yet.
American newborns some Americans call ten year olds infants.
The fear card is THE means by which doctors keep people coming back and by which they enforce their “medicines.” Perfect business model.
Suppose I tell you in advance that there is no Covid virus or any other virus and that all the totalitarian nonsense imposed upon us for the past three years will continue as long as we accept unquestionably the existence of this totally fake nonsense.
May I remind everyone that this isn’t a terrain theory piece, so can we keep this discussion off here. The author is arguing that 2020-22 was situation normal, not commenting on the medical side at all. Thank you. A2
It’s just a conspiracy theory that Jews control the media.
There is no evidence of this whatsoever.
It’s pure coincidence that all the US media is owned by 6 Jewish Zionist billionaires.
A swarm of bees, a troupe of actors, a den of thieves, a gang of Blacks, a coincidence of Jews.
You half to clarify this position, the average person of the Jewish faith, has as much in common with these billionaires, as I have with Mark Carney.
I wouldn’t say black if I were you it’s a political inference meaning a person of any colour. Sorry.
The fact that they are billionaires is much more relevant to the issue of their ownership than what was the religion of their parents.
Indeed, they have more in common with each other and other billionaires than they do with most Jews
While it’s certainly true that there are plenty of goyishe billionaires, don’t you ever wonder why they’re so dramatically underrepresented in banking and media?
Lots of ethnic groups tend to fill out niches, don’t they?
That these niches have been infiltrated in order to establish a global propaganda network is not a coincidence. Sure it was important. But maybe you’re reasoning backwards.
I tend to think most of the true power still lies out of view in the hands of the old aristocracies. Haven’t Jews historically been the money handlers and lenders serving these ancient aristocracies?
