Julian Assange – Do the trusting fall?

In recent years the lockdowns, mandates, and toxic injections, have served to reveal the true nature of people in positions of influence.

Before 2020 we had a different measure of people’s ethical standing -the 9/11 litmus test. This was articulated in a video, the transcript of which reads,

Everyone in government and every field of endeavor the world over is defined by their position on this event…By what they have said and by what they have not said, one can accurately judge who is an enemy of the people’s of the world.”

In 2010, Julian Assange told the Belfast Telegraph,

“I’m constantly annoyed that people are distracted by false conspiracies such as 9/11, when all around we provide evidence of real conspiracies, for war or mass financial fraud.”

The litmus test continues,

Anyone who promotes the official story; who accepts the official story, who oppresses those who doubt the official story, who does not question the official story, is involved or too stupid to pat their head and chew gum at the same time.”

At the Holberg Debate in 2017, Assange answered a question by saying,

on the 9/11 issue generally I don’t think it is particularly important.”

The litmus test concludes,

Everyone in government; in the media, in entertainment, in organized religion, in the public eye and in the public who accepts and promotes the official story is either a traitor or a tool.”

Assange’s views on 9/11 tally with those of his supporter, MIT professor Noam Chomsky, who despite knowing better, said of the case for controlled demolition,

There are those who consider the truth of the foundational event of the ‘War on Terror,’ to be important, and the concordant evidence that disproves the official 9/11 story to be significant.

As with others who failed the 9/11 litmus test, Chomsky went on to advocate for the medical tyranny of the 2020s, in relation to which Assange’s Wikileaks was notable only for selling masks.

Assange’s comments on 9/11 came after Barack Obama’s information czar, Cass Sunstein, addressed the question What can government do about conspiracy theories? in a paper that concluded,

“ that government should engage in cognitive infiltration of the groups that produce conspiracy theories”

by

“-counterspeech, marshaling arguments to discredit conspiracy theories.”

“-formally hiring credible private parties to engage in counterspeech.”

“-informal communication with such parties, encouraging them to help.”

Sunstein announced the arrival of Wikileaks to the world in a 2007 Washington Post article and was co-author of the ‘nudge theory‘ utilised by governments during the lockdown era. ‘Nudge’ techniques had previously been known as propaganda, coercion, and brainwashing.

Interestingly, for a man with a messianic image, Assange’s mother’s partner was a member of a child-drugging cult called ‘The Family’. This cult had echoes of the CIA mind control programme ‘MK-Ultra’ that was officially winding down as ‘the Family’ was founded in Australia.

Though there are photographs of a boy who resembles Assange in the cult, he is instead said to have attended 37 separate schools, but,

If Julian spent 4 years at one school…and the school year is only 9 months long… Julian was swapping schools every 6 weeks.”[source]

The Family disbanded in 1987 following a police raid when Assange was 16. Its founder,

Anne Hamilton-Byrne … was never prosecuted for child abuse, false adoptions, forgery, social security fraud or for overseeing the administration of narcotics and psychiatric drugs on children.” [source]

Assange then operated under the hacker alias ‘Mendax’ which means ‘liar’ in Latin. He was caught and “in December 1996, he pleaded guilty to twenty-five charges. His ‘disrupted childhood’ was ‘cited to justify his lenient penalty.”

A relationship with the US government is suggested by Assange’s inclusion in a 1994 email with employees from NASA, Los Alamos Laboratories and SEMATECH. His former hacking comrade Pieter Zaitko, who went on to work for a DARPA military contractor, said,

Julian told me that his graduate work had been funded by a US Government grant, specifically NSA and DARPA money which was supposed to be used for ‘fundamental security research.’”

John Young, an early Wikileaks collaborator who registered the wikileaks.org domain has subsequently been scathing in his criticism of the group, commenting that, “everyone associated with WL is a bald-faced liar, an agent of the authorities and the worst of the world,” and that ‘Wikileaks has always been a commercial enterprise hiding behind a narcissistic “public interest” PR.’ ”

In leaked emails Assange suggested wikileaks could run on $50,000 per year but his desire to secure $5 million led to “delicate negotiations with the Open Society (George Soros),” and a “strategy for division and support.” Assange was reported to own 94% of the (for profit) company that owns wikileaks. He planned that wikileaks would:

appear to be, the reclusive ubermench of the 4th estate.”

and to,

“continually inject our informational strain…. to dominate the culture when opposed by relatively random influences of others… to push our desired perceptions of what WL is into the world, to set the key in which future bars of our song are to be played by the public orchestra, BEFORE it faces any serious opposition.”

The extensive media coverage Assange has received contrasts starkly with the way the truth of 9/11 or vaccine harms is ignored and censored.

Other whistleblowers remain largely unknown. Seeking to avoid being extradited to the US he was forced to stay in London, one of the media centres of the world, in the embassy of Ecuador, a US ally.

During the lockdown period the media highlighted prominent figures campaigning for his release whilst demonstrations against the incarceration of the wider public were under-reported.

Assange is said to have endured a lack of daylight at the embassy -which has windows and where he appeared on a balcony. Similarly, he is said to have suffered constant surveillance but also to have sired two sons in a relationship that was kept secret until 2020 and during which he enjoyed visits from Pamela Anderson. He apparently married in prison but we are told the photographs of the event are too grainy to be recognisable. When he was forcibly carried from the embassy in full public view a Gore Vidal book was not dislodged from his grip.

Assange remains the only one of the wikileaks team to be given a high profile and pursued by the authorities. Alongside dissidents Edward Snowden and Bradley Manning, he has been depicted in a statue that has been given prominence around the world. The trio operate as examples to those in the respective fields of journalism, intelligence, and the military.

Like Snowden, who also fails the 9/11 litmus test, Assange has had a Hollywood movie made about him.

Despite the reported psychological torture imposed upon him, Manning was permitted to pursue his trans-gender inclinations whilst in custody, setting a precedent for the US military.

Critics of Wikileaks observe that its leaks do not pack a punch that western imperialists cannot stomach, and instead they seem to support narratives concerning western targets such as Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran, and favour allies such as Israel. Concerns have been raised that Wikileaks could serve as a filtering system for disclosures and a honey-trap for whistleblowers.

As the Assange story provides a long-running cautionary tale for journalists, its most infamous leak features the murder of war correspondents. Wikileaks’ revelations of spying, torture, and war crimes, expose those lower down the chain of command and address the symptoms of the ‘war of terror,’ but not its instigators or its cause.

Francis O’Neill is an artist and writer who took to the streets in Oxford in April 2020 to run an information stall that became a hub of resistance to the lockdowns. He has since become known as the spokesman for the Yellow Boards outreach group in London. You can follow his SubStack here.