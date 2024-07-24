From Trump’s “assassination” to Biden’s disappearing act…it’s all theatre
Kit Knightly
Remakes and sequels have almost killed Hollywood movie making, turning every film into a collection of meta references and nostalgia bait…‘hey remember when this happened in that other movie! That was cool right!’
Now, it seems, they’re trying the same tactics in politics. That’s what we’ve got in the Trump “assassination attempt” – a remake of an old classic – the JFK assassination – for modern audiences.
Hey guys, remember the second shooter? Remember the patsy? Remember when the Secret Service were told to stand down?
Hey all you libertarians and Truthers out there – see, Donald is just like JFK, he’s on YOUR side. He’s opposing that mean old Deep State you don’t like. Honest.
The remake of course is cheaper, cheesier and catered to small, bruised and confused modern minds no longer fully able to remember what real reality looks like and who will easily fail to notice
a) Trump didn’t actually get his head blown off.
b) in his previous 4 years in office he never opposed the Deep State at all; and
c) The Warren Commission wasn’t a collection of scripted questions posted to Twitter piecemeal by PR teams trying to make their candidates look tough.
This is hands-down the most powerful and relevant exchange of the entire hearing from @RepPatFallon
This alone is enough to warrant firing Kim Cheatle, charging Kim Cheatle, and jailing Kim Cheatle.
The first of many who need to be held to account for the attempted… pic.twitter.com/sxmKfZIyzZ
— Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) July 22, 2024
The Republican pseudo-ire has been turned on Kimberly Cheatle, head of the Secret Service – clearly cast as the villain of the piece, and forced to sit through a steadily escalating assortment of humiliation rituals culminating in her resignation yesterday.
Twitter is awash with clips of Republicans asking her questions and her refusing to answer them.
It can only be mistaken for reality by those aforementioned brutalised and confused modern minds.
Just like Cheatle’s appearance at the recent Republican National Convention, where she was “accidentally caught on video” as Republican congressmen “angrily confronted her”.
Sens. Barrasso and Blackburn confront USSS Director Cheatle at the RNC. Good for them. pic.twitter.com/893FFR0LNe
— Mirthful Moments (@moment_mirthful) July 18, 2024
So, we have a nice little binary with the Right wanting to know how she let this happen, and the Left being outraged that a (female) civil servant is being treated in such a way,
And of course nobody asking the only relevant question:
Why was she even there?
Why was the head of the USSS attending the RNC right after her agency supposedly nearly got the Republican nominee killed?
So the movie can happen of course. So we can get TikTok action clips for the goldfish generation to share and applaud.
It’s performative. It’s all performative. All of the time.
Meanwhile, on the Blue Team, Creepy Uncle Joe dropped out of the race…via tweet, for some reason. No one had actually seen him for a few days until late yesterday, which had people speculating he had died somewhere, which in turn gave birth to even more contrived political theatre, when Kamala Harris supposedly got Joe on speaker phone during a press conference to offer some proof of life.
NOW – Kamala speaks to Biden over phone at campaign HQ: “It is so good to hear our President’s voice. Joe, I know you’re still on the reco… on the call… and we’ve been talking everyday…”pic.twitter.com/i6MyVAB9M3
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 22, 2024
It’s so fake it actually makes me cringe. But was this an incompetent cover up? Or feigned incompetence to make it look like there is something to cover up and keep the reality TV drama boiling?
Who can tell anymore? Does it even matter?
I’m old enough to remember three months ago, when so many were absolutely positive that Kate Middleton had been dead since Christmas, only for her to turn up smiling in a big hat and make all those “conspiracy theorists” look silly.
It’s just another turn of the screw. Another thing that gets done for the sake of itself or the game.
You can argue it’s all just noise at this point. Shiny lights and colours to keep us occupied, while the Great Reset fences us all in.
As the election approaches the swirl of contrived theatre is becoming ever more hysterical – in every sense of the word – with the next clown show being the selection of Biden’s replacement on the Democratic ticket. Harris is the heir presumptive, but there’s a lot of talk about Michelle Obama, Gavin Newsom or even the return of Hillary….another remake in the offing?
Personally I’m looking forward to the DNC next month, if it’s anything like the the last two weeks it’s going to be fun…
Maybe there’s even more twists to come – an exciting season finale from a writing team so desperate to keep the ratings up they’re pulling out all the stops.
Spectacle and theater designed to keep us in amnesia about the fact that win or lose, the good guys and bad guys are just actors working for the same people and they get paid whether or not their character survives to the see the credits roll.
They don’t want any of us to recall that however the nominations and ensuing election play-out, the eventual President will have been hand-picked by the same forces that fixed the US election in 2020, and his or her job will be to continue the same anti-human agenda being pursued by almost every national government across the entire globe.
Which is really the only thing that really matters.
But heck, if they want to keep pumping out increasingly absurd political narratives surrounding their make believe democracy, we may as well break out the popcorn and enjoy.
Just so long as we remember – the ending is always going to be the same.
Spot on, Kit! I would add that the 2020 (s)election was also scripted theater, as was its following act, the famous January 6, 2012 ‘insurrection’. The corporate state didn’t just start rigging elections in 2020, they clearly did it in 2000, 2004, and 2016 as well.
and people pay property tax for this house of cards…
Just caught a bit of Netanyahu’s speech to the US Congress. Something about how the Israeli soldiers will continue to be “fearless”. Well of course they’re fearless. What have they to fear?
What might be the most telling piece of video of these times is a clip of a power company supervisor pleading with the public to lay off their workers. As we all know, after Beryl hit south Texas a few weeks it caused widespread power outages, many of which have yet to be fixed. The resulting public ire for these workers (many who don’t work for the power company but come in from outside) has resulted in harassment and threats, up to and including the brandishing of weapons. So, this is what passes for discourse these days — an expectation of entitlement and a childish anger when those expectation are not immediately fulfilled. This groundswell of negativism and undercurrent of violence has been capitalized by less than ethical politicians who don’t seek to lead, they’re only after power. Hence the grandstanding over the Secret Service — the conspiracy theories, the… Read more »
All the human antennae watching the activity in the ant farm. Behind glass, of course. Expecting the Second Coming when the curtain drops, prepping for the Hunger Games, thinking Hitler is dead, shunning the fiction of 1984, repulsed at the notion of old John D’s money funding more than 900 organizations to bring on the death of the world, hoping patriots will emerge when they get to the showers, or try to scamper out of the killing pits and curse their persecutors, or that Gazans are just trash on the road to the NWO. Kurtz, he daid. Ain’t nobody coming to save us kuz we all untermensch and the world is grossly overpopulated with innocence.
After Trump’s four years being president and almost four years not being president, with court cases against him that look like they were brought at a time to prevent his running for president again and a failed assassination attempt, it seems to me that the deep state may not like Trump any more than they liked JFK and RFK.
Considering the Warren commission was full of all kinds of falsehoods and lies, I wouldn’t say all that much has really changed. The very idea of that magic bullet was the precursor and spawned the whole CT gaslighting as well. Maybe it looked more deep than the Twitter idiocy of today, but that was just window dressing in a more “sophisticated” manner.
RE: I’m old enough to remember three months ago…
That made me laugh. Indeed, when media works to make everyone effectively born yesterday as critical thinkers, Kit become a wizened senior citizen.
“Personally I’m looking forward to the DNC next month, if it’s anything like the the last two weeks it’s going to be fun…”
it’s not funny
Yes it is. it’s fucking hilarious. The bad lies, the terrible acting, the grimacing faces of normies desperately trying to keep believing no matter how ridiculous it all gets.
It’s funny because it’s so obviously bullshit these days.
It’ll be full of stupid platitudes just like the rnc was.
I don’t mind telling you I’m getting very disappointed with the power brokers. There was a time when they only added bullets to the program when there really was some reason to, when it served some purpose however insignificant. Now they do it just because they didn’t have anything else to do during the news cycle’s summer doldrums and needed to drum up some interest?
Don’t they risk having people see through it all before they’re ready to drop that infamous “other shoe?” Or is that time upon us when they no longer care who sees what? My how time flies when you’re not looking!
Yeah, I miss the days when we had quality propaganda!
Propaganda has dropped in quality despite more tools to make it such as deep fakes and AI.
Makes you wonder if they’re really this bad at it or it’s to drive us into “under new management” as they shit the bed with COVID scamdemic
https://robc137.substack.com/p/looking-behind-the-curtain-of-oz
If every national government under the sun really were serving “the same anti-human agenda“, then they would seem to be remarkably ineffective at it. In part, because population growth continues to exponentially increase.
Nevertheless, it does make good ‘alternative’ entertainment for those not enamored by the main attraction:
Coldplay – Life In Technicolor
Anti-human doesn’t have to equate with genocide (though if you’re saying there’s been no genocide since 2020 I have to wonder where you’ve been hiding out). Locking us all up and throwing away the key is as anti-human as it gets.
Maybe it has to do with self-perception. Everyone’s need to perceive themselves as doing good, whether they are actually doing good or not.
As such, it inhibits any universally adopted genocide policy.Besides the odd ‘genocide’ on a smaller scale.
Henry V (aka ‘Hal’, ‘Harry’) sobers up to help his father (Henry IV) in battle, whilst leaving former friend John Falstaff to his demise. A man, with whom he once enjoyed the odd tipple, becomes an expendable extra to his personal vainglory. Genocide on the smallest individual scale
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henry_IV,_Part_2
https://robc137.substack.com/p/looking-behind-the-curtain-of-oz
