Something’s Coming, We Don’t Know What It Is But It Is Going To Be Bad
Edward Curtin
“With a click, with a shock
Phone’ll jingle, door’ll knock, open the latch
Something’s coming, don’t know when but it’s soon…”
“Something’s Coming,” lyrics by S. Sondheim, music by L. Bernstein – West Side Story
Shock should not be the word, but when World War III breaks fully loose many who are now sleeping will be shocked. The war has already started, but it’s full fury and devastation are just around the corner. When it does, Tony’s singular fate in West Side Story will be the fate of untold millions.
It is a Greek tragedy brought on by the terrible hubris of the United States, its NATO accomplices, and the genocidal state of Israel and the Zionist terrorists who run it.
Tony felt a miracle was due, but it didn’t come true for him except to briefly love Maria and then get killed as result of a false report, and only a miracle will now save the world from the cataclysm that is on the way, whether it is initiated by intent, a false report, an accident, or the game of nuclear chicken played once too often.
Let us hope but not be naïve. The signs all point in one direction. The gun on the wall in the first act of this tragic play is primed to go off in the final one. Every effort to avoid this terrible fate by seeking peace and not war has been rejected by the U.S. and its equally insane allies.
Every so-called red line laid down by Russia, Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, the Palestinians, and their allies has been violated with impunity and blatant arrogance. But impunity has its limits and the dark Furies of vengeance will have their day.
“It is the dead, not the living,” said Antigone, “who make the longest demands.” Their ghostly voices cry out to be avenged.
I wish I were not compelled by conscience to write this, but it seems clearly evident to me that we stand on the edge of an abyss. The fate of the world rests in the hands of leaders who are clearly psychotic and who harbor death wishes. It’s not terribly complex. Netanyahu and Biden are two of them.
Yes, like other mass killers, I think they love their children and give their dogs biscuits to eat. But yes, they also are so corrupted in their souls that they relish war and the sense of false power and prestige it brings them. They gladly kill other people’s children. They can defend themselves many times over, offer all kinds of excuses, but the facts speak otherwise. This is hard for regular people to accept.
The great American writer who lived in exile in France for so many years and who was born 100 years ago this month, James Baldwin, wrote an essay – “The Creative Process” – in which he addressed the issue of how becoming a normal member of society dulls one to the shadow side of personal and social truths. He wrote:
And, in the same way that to become a social human being one modifies and suppresses and, ultimately, without great courage, lies to oneself about all one’s interior, uncharted chaos, so have we, as a nation, modified or suppressed and lied about all the darker forces in our history.
And lie and suppress we still do today.
Imagine, if you will, that Mexico has invaded Texas with the full support of the Russian, Chinese, and Iranian governments. Their weapons are supplied by these countries and their drone and missile attacks on the U.S. are coordinated by Russian technology. The Seven Mile Bridge in Florida has been attacked. The U.S. Mexican border is dotted with Russian troops on bases with nuclear missiles aimed at U.S. cities.
It’s not hard to do. That is a small analogy to what the U.S./NATO is doing to Russia.
Do you think the United States would not respond with great force?
Do you think it would not feel threatened with nuclear annihilation?
How do you think it would respond?
The US/NATO war against Russia via Ukraine is accelerating by the day. The current Ukrainian invasion of Russia’s Kursk region has upped the ante dramatically.
After denying it knew in advance of this Ukrainian invasion of Russia, the demented US President Joseph Biden said the other day when asked about the fighting in Kursk, “I’ve spoken with my staff on a regular basis probably every four or five hours for the last six or eight days. And it’s — it’s creating a real dilemma for Putin. And we’ve been in direct contact — constant contact with — with the Ukrainians.”
Do you think Kamala Harris was kept in the dark?
Now how do you think the Russians are going to respond? How many red lines will they allow the U.S. to cross without massive retaliation? And what kind of retaliation?
Switch then to the Middle East where the Iranians and their allies are preparing to retaliate to Israel’s attacks on their soil. No one knows when but it seems soon. Something is coming and it won’t be pretty. Will it then ignite a massive war in the region with the US and Israel pitted against the region? Will nuclear weapons be used? Will the wars in Ukraine/Russia and the Middle East join into what will be called WW III?
While the US continues to massively arm Israel, Russia is arming its ally Iran and likely training them in the use of those weapons as the U.S. is doing in Ukraine. The stage is set. We enter the final act.
Natanyahu wants and needs war to survive. So he thinks. Psychotic killers always do.
The signs all point in one direction. No one should be shocked if the worst comes to pass.
“Phone’ll jingle, door’ll knock, open the latch.”
If you have time.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
Kennedy, and Trump, representatives of the two factions of the US Uniparty have joined together in a Marriage of Convenience (MoC) – such an arrangement is called ‘a mockery’.
The two sides united in war.
Another writer who fully grasps the very very dangerous and perilous position, we are all in !
https://strategic-culture.su/news/2024/08/26/the-western-way-of-war-owning-the-narrative-trumps-reality/
The fundamental problem with WW3 at the moment is that its quite clear that the EU (and UK) leadership is out of step with much of its population. Its giving as much support as possible to Ukraine (both overt and covert) and its maintain a stranglehold over most of the mass media but somehow its just not generating the traction it needs to convince people that a full on war is necessary. As a result current action in Ukraine consists of ever more inventive provocative acts with the one and only aim of getting Russia to clearly cross some NATO “Red Line” so that full intervention can be justified.
Its currently not working. Although a Really Big Deal is made of a handful of civilian casualties from the latest round of attacks its difficult to make anything of them while the Israelis are wiping out a few dozen Pals pretty much every day (and hoping to use a combination of disease and famine to get the rest of them). They’re also doing the occasional bit of ‘per-emptive defense’, as we (the US) elsewhere in the region. The overall result is that our Foreign Policy, never particularly great, is not just a shambles, its in tatters, its only in countries where we really can manage the media that our narrative gets any traction at all.
This, of course, won’t stop ‘them’ from trying. The most telling sign of progress is that despite chronic youth unemployment our militaries struggle to recruit an adequate supply of cannon fodder. I think that things like TicToc are to blame which is one of the many reasons why we’ve got to ban them before its too late! (The humanize ‘the other’….can’t be having that sort of thing…..next thing it will be soccer matches in no-man’s land!)
Run up to US elections:
NO nukes in areas that would affect parasites.
Moneybox replaced by birdflu, (As I have repeatedly said)
Lockdowns for aforementioned hn51.
Call me Nostradamus !!
Orwell’s 3 ‘oceania’; ‘eastasia’; and ‘eurasia’: 3 states that are in (purported) perpetual warfare of 1 kind or another appears to be the blueprint (or predictive programming) for what’s transpiring in the world today, viz. thanks to propaganda, info warfare, modern tech/media (i.e., AI; AGI; cybernetics; SWS; satellite systems; deep fakes; CGI; etc.), the hyperreal (see Baudrillard), etc. the world is nothing but a stage; wherein the kakistocracy can manipulate, manoeuvre and mold each and every denizen of the world via a mise-en-scene that would make Shakespeare envious. That is all! RGB-Y4 out!!
Keep it kind of real though, got a real picture of a satellite in ‘space’ ?
I think…..
Eyes are projectors, not cameras
Stolen History always gets crushed by npc realtime
The Perpetual Black Cube (PDF) | Page 2 | stolenhistory.net – Rediscovered History of the World
“When all else fails they take you to war” (if we let them).
In the latest and possibly final act of this theatre of marionettes the US/NATO/Israel will play the part of the evil empire while Russia/China/Iran will play the part of the resistance. The end result will mostly likely be the horrific death of millions and if not billions of civilians. WWIII will be launched and orchestrated from the Deep Underground Military Bases and from lower earth orbit. However 99% of the casualties will be above ground. WWIII definitely appears to have started already. If you look at the positioning of various forces and equipment it appears as though this game of Risk™ is building to a crescendo.
When and where will be determined by a handful of people but be rest assured open war is upon us all.
No fear, prepare yourself emotionally, physically and spiritually.
Pray. meditate.
In solidarity with every one of you. Peace
Astute folks already see expanded wars in the offing as the events unfold in the Russia Ukraine conflict and the crazies in Tel Aviv continue to up the ante against Lebanon, Iran, Syria and the Palestinians. The psychopaths in Washington D.C., New York, London, Brussels and Tel Aviv are hellbent on war. As they foment more and more conflict, we will inevitably reach a point of no return and that point is coming soon..
Why have we abdicated our agency and common sense? Where are the peacemakers? Where are the sane leaders, why is the propaganda apparatus lying to us and justifying carnage and hubris?! Why aren’t we in opposition to current events?! Why do we support this madness?
The global cabal who control the political and economic systems want massive global depopulation; war is one way to accomplish it, as are: induced famines, geoengineering, ecocide, biological warfare and menticide (the deliberate destruction of a people’s mind) are you seeing a trend and pattern here?! If so what are you going to do about it?
Saw Sparks in 1974, 1976 and 2018.
Genius !
” While I’m making you breakfast, I hope it’s just your laugh that’s infectious”
I bought a copy of the US Army “Counterinsurgency Manual”, Patraeus, 2007, U of Chicago Press. In it, the forward describes a conflict between the adherents of “Just War theory”. Those who oppose COIN (counterinsurgency) accuse America of weakness in it’s failure to commit to governing the occupied country rather than the constant covert sideline manipulation of COIN. As we can see, all the decision maker elites commit to the warped perception that war is, as James Kirk says in a Star Trek episode, “just a fact of Life”, so one must “manage” the situation.
This is archetypal false consciousness. To see enemies wherever disagreement exists, is a path to never approach peaceful cooperation as the daily paradigm of social relations. This perception is the handle the public needs to declare that Peaceful Cooperation must replace Just War, as Humanity’s operational, goals and objectives.
In 21st C, WAR is functionally-survival obsolete. The rich used to see the foreigner, the “other”, the worthy of domination and extraction, the enemy. On physically maxed out and exhausted Earth, now all commoners are the enemy and must be managed with war empire, a permanent state of counterinsurgency.
Only us commoners can get this to stop by acting. The counterinsurgency op of the elite is in operation 24/7. Stop enabling it and it will fail.
The article is by Edward Curtin – not CJ Hopkins. The error has been corrected now
Admin
Is the article by CJ Hopkins of Edward Curtin. (The top and bottom of the article don’t match.
It’s by Ed Curtin – the wrong author name was added
I thought WW3 has already been in process against Joe Public for the last 100yrs?
The Fed, fractional reserve banking……, oligarchy, corporatism, MSM Kabuki theatre, debt slavery
Just look how many have died in the wars (WW1, started because of the discovery of Oil in the Middle East), related engagements against the populous, one the biggest ongoing attacks, Pharmacaust.
there seems to be a discrepancy between the attribution and the byline…
article needs correction: author’s name underneath title of article is shown to be CJ Hopkins whereas article ends with it attributing said piece to Edward Curtin. RGB-Y4 out!!
I too, feel that something big, is on the horizon, I don’t know what it will be, but things to me seem to be moving in the ‘Planned’ direction rather quickly, perhaps too quickly. Maybe, just maybe enough of the sleepers/sheeple are beginning to ask questions, I personally know one or two who are, but I fear it will be too little too late. The best I think we can hope for is to survive the storm somehow and live through it and teach our children the skills to fight for and reclaim our freedom another day.
I’m not sure what’s going on with you guys; the byline is CJ Hopkins but the author’s bio says Edward Curtin….so who wrote this??
That’s what I thought at first Julia just a mistake the confusion has been cleared up
So is C J taking the credit and plagiarising that piece because I read it earlier on Ed curtins website
After few words you can sense the style and if you can read all the article then it’s by Mr.Curtin
Yes good point I was being a tad obtuse