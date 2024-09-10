We are pleased to announce that the Journal of 9/11 Studies has published a new article by Dr. Piers Robinson and Kevin Ryan entitled “A Plausibility Probe of 9/11 and COVID-19 as ‘Structural Deep Events’.”

In this article, Robinson and Ryan develop a new framework for examining major crisis events. Using the “structural deep event” concept coined by Peter Dale Scott, they create an identifiable set of features that structural deep events exhibit. They then use that framework to evaluate the plausibility of the hypothesis that both 9/11 and COVID-19 were structural deep events involving manipulation and nefarious intent.

While the observations made and conclusions drawn by Robinson and Ryan will not be new to many 9/11 activists, the framework they set forth is a novel analytical tool that other academics and researchers can use to examine major crisis events and determine whether they have been instigated for the purpose of advancing political-economic agendas.

The article also usefully summarizes the key features of the 9/11 and COVID-19 events in a clear structure that can be more readily digested by readers who are less familiar with the particulars of each event.

We hope this paper will serve as a springboard for many more people to begin to critically examine the 9/11 and COVID-19 events. Popularizing analytical approaches like the one used by Robinson and Ryan will be fundamental to curbing the prevalence of deep events in the future and holding accountable the perpetrators of past crimes such as 9/11.

You can read the full paper HERE, via the International Centre for 9/11 Studies

Kevin Ryan is a chemist, former laboratory director, and prominent voice in the 9/11 Truth movement. You can read more his work at his blog. You can also watch his testimony to the Toronto Hearings on 9/11 here, his video on the parallels between 9/11 and Covid here and his interview as part of our Covid19/11 series here.