Quick Take…Ukraine Fires Missiles into Russia, “WWIII” looms

The press is reporting that President Biden gave his permission for Ukrainian forces to fire US-made missiles into Russia.

Russia confirms one such launch, claiming to have shot most of them down without much damage or any casualties.

Putin has reportedly changed Russia’s nuclear doctrine, stating that any attack on Russia by a non-nuclear country backed by a nuclear power will be treated as an attack by a nuclear power.

“WWIII” is trending on social media. Again.

Here’s our quick take:

Escalating “WWIII” brinksmanship over Ukraine is going to result in two big narratives:

1) Trump taking over and “calming the situation down”, maybe including a peace deal but at least a ratcheting down of tensions. This will give him “see he saved us from the crazy pro-war establishment” points and distract from his backing of vaccines/digital ID/CBDCs and all the rest of it.

Hell, maybe they’ll throw him a Nobel Peace Prize for the media circus of it all.

2) Later, this “nuclear near miss” can be parlayed into “Gee, maybe a global government is a good idea to prevent nuclear annihilation”.