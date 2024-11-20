Quick Take…Ukraine Fires Missiles into Russia, “WWIII” looms
The press is reporting that President Biden gave his permission for Ukrainian forces to fire US-made missiles into Russia.
Russia confirms one such launch, claiming to have shot most of them down without much damage or any casualties.
Putin has reportedly changed Russia’s nuclear doctrine, stating that any attack on Russia by a non-nuclear country backed by a nuclear power will be treated as an attack by a nuclear power.
“WWIII” is trending on social media. Again.
Here’s our quick take:
Escalating “WWIII” brinksmanship over Ukraine is going to result in two big narratives:
1) Trump taking over and “calming the situation down”, maybe including a peace deal but at least a ratcheting down of tensions. This will give him “see he saved us from the crazy pro-war establishment” points and distract from his backing of vaccines/digital ID/CBDCs and all the rest of it.
Hell, maybe they’ll throw him a Nobel Peace Prize for the media circus of it all.
2) Later, this “nuclear near miss” can be parlayed into “Gee, maybe a global government is a good idea to prevent nuclear annihilation”.
OmG: Orange man Bad will take credit for stopping WW III !!!
First, this action must be considered an action by the US. Second, this is the first time in history – not during white-knuckle periods of the Cold War – that the US has fired a missile into Russia the next most nuclear armed-to-the-teeth power. .
You have a lame duck POTUS who initiates a very dangerous escalation in a conflict the incoming administration has made it a major part of its policy to de-escalate. This reckless action looks very much like its intent is to sabotage Trump’s stated policy. This should be considered a faux pas action even mainstream foreign policy wonks. And, do we really think that Biden made this decision? Is this a view of things to come for the Trump presidency?
Maybe they just need to wrap up the Ukraine thing because it’s distracting from the Iran thing?
Gotta feel for Zelensky. He’ll become the George Lazenby of the global stage.
What was it that Obama said about Biden when he was Vice President? “Never underestimate Joe’s ability to fuck something up”. Why is he still making decisions? Or was it his decision? A nest of hornets has been broken open in the Oval Office just in time for Trump to step in. Anything to stop him from implementing the voters “mandates”. Even if it means losing a city or two. Fucking idiots.
Joe is making zero decisions. But he does make an easy, low hanging scapegoat. Not that he doesn’t deserve it.