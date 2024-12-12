What YOU are saying about: Syria

First in a new series highlighting comment and discussion below the line.

We kick off with the recent events in Syria which have generated a lot of competing analyses.

Solaris points out how the supposed “Rebels” seem so keen to appease and work with Israel:

Solaris “We will go for full peace with Israel, we will live side by side as neighbors. Since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war, we have never made any critical comments against Israel, unlike Hezbollah, who stated they aim to liberate Jerusalem and the Golan Heights [which Israel took from Syria during the Six-Day War in 1967 and annexed]. Our only focus is to get rid of Assad and the Iranian militias. Hopefully, we will coexist in harmony and we will transform this region and take it from a state of war into a state of economic progress, perhaps with Israeli and American aid for reconstruction. We will take it on a different path than Iran and Hezbollah.”[Link] Al-Qaeda-linked ‘rebels’ in Syria say they ‘love Israel’. USA gave them billions in weapons & support The US spent billions over years arming and training militants in Syria, many linked to Al-Qaeda and ISIS. The extremist “rebels” who took over Aleppo (and rule Idlib) told the Israeli media they “love Israel”. Israel has for years given weapons and other forms of support to extremist “rebels” in Syria, including Al-Qaeda, which have sought to violently overthrow the government of President Bashar al-Assad, who has refused to recognize Israel and has provided military aid to resistance groups in the region.

BigAl thinks there is more war coming as the system collapses throughout the coming year:

Big Al

What comes next? More war. And in the U.S., anyone against war is between a rock and a hard place. The democratic party went full war party long ago so there will be no push back from them or the left. Hell, Syria started as Israel/Obama/Clinton’s war. The right maga cult and those that voted for Trump are still under the delusion that he won’t be what he really is, an American/zionist imperialist. We just had a national election that last two fucking years so people are exhausted and sick of politics. And it’s Christmas shopping season, where everyone maxes out their credit cards so they can stress about that on Jan. 2nd. The people will not be out in the streets protesting war. Not this time. As it’s now shown that Trump filled his admin with a bunch of zionist warmongers and has stated he wants to make Israel great again (not sure when it ever was though), it’s hard not to see this as the time, finally, when they go after Iran on their way to the whole enchilada, Greater Israel. That is what MIGA is all about. Combine that with governments collapsing because of debt, the US debt ceiling coming to a head January 1st, the supposed Bird flu and pandemics, and it appears that 2025 is the year we’ve all been waiting for. In a morbidly curious sort of way that is. Hang on to your hats.

Howard laid the blame for Assad’s defeat at Turkey’s door:

Howard

The key to the apparent “Rebel” victory has a proper name – and that vile two-timing name is Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the dictator for life in Turkey who has ignored the cries of the Turks to help the Palestinians. Oh, to be sure, the slimeball has mouthed support for the Resistance; but in the end he donned his US/NATO skullcap and gave the green light to take Syria. It would seem Muslims have yet to get over their long history of sectarian squabbling, which reduced a once imposing empire to a kindergarten food fight. A good case can be made that it’s only because Christians did manage to put all that crap behind them that they’re in the driver’s seat worldwide. Religion is the scourge of humanity – always has been and always will be until it’s driven back to hell.

But SeamusPadraig blames Eastern incompetence as much as Western ambition:

SeamusPadraig

The only question that matters at this point is: What the hell were the Russians and Iranians thinking when they let Syria go? Without Syria, the ‘Axis of Resistance’ is finished. Once Trump is installed, he’ll roll out his stupid ‘Abraham Accord’ again, and the Palestinians will be finished. Greater Israel is now a reality … let that sink in.

RedpillReader isn’t buying the narrative at all.

RedpillReader

The most interesting part of this is that the “rebels” took over while facing next to no resistance. I’m thinking this is just more token “war”. Assad was told “time to go mate” by the same paymasters who told him and the rest of the world to pretend “covid” was real. He took his orders like they all do and scarpered on cue. Just like Putin getting to Kiev too quick and being told “no mate, too fast, this war has got to last as long as possible”, so he turns his army round heads home!

Susie Allbright thinks its a further narrative in service to the globalist agenda:

Susie Allbright

The wars are all about getting globalism to us asap, just like covid. They’re also performative to enforce the idea of opposition among the elites. All their psyops involve THEM killing US. What do you think they’re fighting for? The governments are puppets and their puppeteers already own all the resources supposedly being fought over. Read Orwell to find out what war means now if never before,

And finally [emphasis added]…

Paul Scally

I feel very sad and sorry for the ordinary Syrian citizens, their country is going the way of Libya, a total banana state thanks to the Brits and the Yanks.

…I think the first eleven words at least are something we can all agree on. Whatever interest is being served we know it’s not the 99%, because it never is, in Syria or anywhere else.

There’ll be another “What YOU are saying” soon.