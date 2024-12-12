What YOU are saying about: Syria
First in a new series highlighting comment and discussion below the line.
We kick off with the recent events in Syria which have generated a lot of competing analyses.
Solaris points out how the supposed “Rebels” seem so keen to appease and work with Israel:
“We will go for full peace with Israel, we will live side by side as neighbors. Since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war, we have never made any critical comments against Israel, unlike Hezbollah, who stated they aim to liberate Jerusalem and the Golan Heights [which Israel took from Syria during the Six-Day War in 1967 and annexed]. Our only focus is to get rid of Assad and the Iranian militias.
Hopefully, we will coexist in harmony and we will transform this region and take it from a state of war into a state of economic progress, perhaps with Israeli and American aid for reconstruction. We will take it on a different path than Iran and Hezbollah.”[Link]
Al-Qaeda-linked ‘rebels’ in Syria say they ‘love Israel’. USA gave them billions in weapons & support
The US spent billions over years arming and training militants in Syria, many linked to Al-Qaeda and ISIS. The extremist “rebels” who took over Aleppo (and rule Idlib) told the Israeli media they “love Israel”.
Israel has for years given weapons and other forms of support to extremist “rebels” in Syria, including Al-Qaeda, which have sought to violently overthrow the government of President Bashar al-Assad, who has refused to recognize Israel and has provided military aid to resistance groups in the region.
BigAl thinks there is more war coming as the system collapses throughout the coming year:
Big Al
What comes next? More war. And in the U.S., anyone against war is between a rock and a hard place. The democratic party went full war party long ago so there will be no push back from them or the left. Hell, Syria started as Israel/Obama/Clinton’s war. The right maga cult and those that voted for Trump are still under the delusion that he won’t be what he really is, an American/zionist imperialist. We just had a national election that last two fucking years so people are exhausted and sick of politics. And it’s Christmas shopping season, where everyone maxes out their credit cards so they can stress about that on Jan. 2nd. The people will not be out in the streets protesting war. Not this time.
As it’s now shown that Trump filled his admin with a bunch of zionist warmongers and has stated he wants to make Israel great again (not sure when it ever was though), it’s hard not to see this as the time, finally, when they go after Iran on their way to the whole enchilada, Greater Israel. That is what MIGA is all about.
Combine that with governments collapsing because of debt, the US debt ceiling coming to a head January 1st, the supposed Bird flu and pandemics, and it appears that 2025 is the year we’ve all been waiting for. In a morbidly curious sort of way that is. Hang on to your hats.
Howard laid the blame for Assad’s defeat at Turkey’s door:
Howard
The key to the apparent “Rebel” victory has a proper name – and that vile two-timing name is Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the dictator for life in Turkey who has ignored the cries of the Turks to help the Palestinians. Oh, to be sure, the slimeball has mouthed support for the Resistance; but in the end he donned his US/NATO skullcap and gave the green light to take Syria.
It would seem Muslims have yet to get over their long history of sectarian squabbling, which reduced a once imposing empire to a kindergarten food fight.
A good case can be made that it’s only because Christians did manage to put all that crap behind them that they’re in the driver’s seat worldwide. Religion is the scourge of humanity – always has been and always will be until it’s driven back to hell.
But SeamusPadraig blames Eastern incompetence as much as Western ambition:
SeamusPadraig
The only question that matters at this point is: What the hell were the Russians and Iranians thinking when they let Syria go? Without Syria, the ‘Axis of Resistance’ is finished. Once Trump is installed, he’ll roll out his stupid ‘Abraham Accord’ again, and the Palestinians will be finished. Greater Israel is now a reality … let that sink in.
RedpillReader isn’t buying the narrative at all.
RedpillReader
The most interesting part of this is that the “rebels” took over while facing next to no resistance.
I’m thinking this is just more token “war”. Assad was told “time to go mate” by the same paymasters who told him and the rest of the world to pretend “covid” was real. He took his orders like they all do and scarpered on cue.
Just like Putin getting to Kiev too quick and being told “no mate, too fast, this war has got to last as long as possible”, so he turns his army round heads home!
Susie Allbright thinks its a further narrative in service to the globalist agenda:
Susie Allbright
The wars are all about getting globalism to us asap, just like covid. They’re also performative to enforce the idea of opposition among the elites. All their psyops involve THEM killing US.
What do you think they’re fighting for? The governments are puppets and their puppeteers already own all the resources supposedly being fought over.
Read Orwell to find out what war means now if never before,
And finally [emphasis added]…
Paul Scally
I feel very sad and sorry for the ordinary Syrian citizens, their country is going the way of Libya, a total banana state thanks to the Brits and the Yanks.
…I think the first eleven words at least are something we can all agree on. Whatever interest is being served we know it’s not the 99%, because it never is, in Syria or anywhere else.
There’ll be another “What YOU are saying” soon.
It’s pretty wild how the west went directly from “We need to occupy Afghanistan for two decades to prevent it from being taken over by the Taliban” to “Yay! Syria’s been taken over by al-Qaeda!” – Caitlin Johnstone
https://strategic-culture.su/news/2024/12/11/whats-erdogan-next-move-in-syria/
“ ..Syria falling took everyone by surprise. The sheer speed of the Assad regime collapsing as an entire army walked away from the slew of jihadists driving at high speed south, until they reached Damascus, was stunning. Presently we are only left with journalists’ clichés. Who are the winners and losers? Does this now weaken Iran thus tempting the U.S. and Israel to take a second shot at it? Or will Israel now target Iran’s allies in the region now that the Shia Crescent no longer has a lifeline highway which can be used to supply Hezbollah in Lebanon?
All of these questions still hang in the air as we need to see whether these jihadists from Idlib have the political skills to feather their own beds with regional players. Perhaps within Syria, it might be harder as already, at the time or writing, the HTS is already fighting key towns in the north which are controlled by Turkey’s main foe, the PKK, or should we say the YPG as it is known – the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) which is largely made up of Kurds, with a minority of Syrian army defectors thrown into the mix.
This clash now is interesting as the Kurds own the key part of Syria which has both the oil and the best agricultural land. Surely, one would argue that Jolani will now move to kick out the Kurds, even though their backers – the USA – are his as well. It is often the case that rival groups in Syria who are both on Uncle Sam’s payroll fight one another. But the scale of this potential conflict is huge and should not be underestimated. Syria is flat broke. Its economy is tatters with government regime soldiers only earning 7 USD a month in local Syrian pounds, probably one of the world’s most devalued currency in the last decade.
But it’s interesting how it was a Turkish leader often despised by U.S. officials who took the place of the Saudis and Emiratis who, in 2006, just after the embarrassing 34 day war in Lebanon which gave Israel a bloody nose, assured Dick Cheney that America would never be seen to be actually funding the most brutal terror group in the Middle East to fight its dirty wars. America, under Obama, actually gave Al Quada, ISIS and its affiliates hundreds of millions of dollars to fight Assad once the CIA had officially given approval to the plan to topple Assad in 2014. It was actually U.S. government policy to overthrow Assad with Syria always seen, even back then, as the weakest link in Iran’s sphere of power and influence. What the downfall of Assad is significant for, in terms of salient points it raises, or myths it debunks, is that western media will no longer be able to ignore the fact that the West bankrolls the most gruesome, horrific terrorists in the world while standing in line with the Charlie Hebdo funeral procession and condemning the Ariana Grande Manchester concert bomb. Despite CNN putting in a sterling effort in an interview with Jolani to rebrand him, the cat is out of the bag.
It’s really about relations. How to keep them, how to win new ones and how to lose them.
Ironically, it was Assad in the end who was the weakest link. He refused to have his army trained both by the Russians and then later by the Iranians. He decided that his longevity was via Israel, and so cozied up to the UAE who helped him with the lobbying in DC which some believe was working. Assad was actually trying to make himself the spy who came in from the cold with his Washington contacts rather than stay with the Russians and the Iranians. Given that it was Russia who saved him from a humiliating defeat in 2015 when most western hacks were already writing his eulogy, perhaps there is a lesson there for regional leaders.
But most leaders don’t learn lessons. In recent years relations between Assad and Erdogan swung from one high point to the other. Assad could have worked with Erdogan on destroying the SDF and take back the territory. There was an offer there. Yet Assad was blinded by his own dogma and vanity which is perhaps the key point which he has in common with Erdogan.
The Turkish leader now must reevaluate himself and his country. On the one hand, he has earned a great many points with both the U.S. and Israel, the latter being an arch enemy which has served his political narrative for some time, particularly recently. Does Erdogan now fulfil his dream of having a government in Damascus which is made up of Ottoman type functionaries and the same ideology? Or do both Israel and the U.S. now cast Erdogan aside thinking they have no longer any use for him, a move, in itself which would spark a full-scale civil war in Syria between these two main players now. Erdogan must now present himself as the key broker who is invaluable in finding a political solution, but how does he do that now he has pissed in the soup of two key regional powers that helped him for so long, Iran and Russia? Funding on behalf of the Americans a terrorist group which Washington doesn’t want to sully its hands with was smart. Finding about a third of the HTS’s fighters from Central Asia, will hold him in good stead as a contender at the poker table with all the regional leaders amassed. But now that he has fulfilled a dream, which coincidentally is the same as Netanyahu’s – the destruction of Syria as an Iranian
super proxy – how does he keep his élan and relevance, given that the west loves to hate him so much and often takes great pride in shunning him on occasion? “
Sultans of Swing !
I’m reminded of General Wesley Clarke’s quote; “This is a memo that describes how we’re going to take out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and, finishing off, Iran” (General Wesley Clark, 03.02.2007)Its taken the Zionists longer than 5 years but maybe 2025 is time for “….finishing of with Iran.”
Thanks to Russia pussyfooting, Syria is complete.
Also they did fuck all to stop the Libya rape.
With allies like Russia, who needs enemies?
5d chess can suck my balls.
The belief among many alt commentators that Russia/Putin would somehow save the West was always laughable. In the end they couldn’t/wouldn’t even save Syria.
Mr Nice Guy doesnt win wars…
Russia (aka – Putin), Iran (aka – terrorists), and Hizbullah (aka – terrorists)
should stop being Mr Nice Guy…
They should be Duplicitous & Perfidious like Our Side: Our side paid lip service
to The Minsk agreements while preparing Ukraine to be a battering ram to
break-up the Russia federation; Zionist Israel pays lip service to The Two State
Solution while its settlers steal more and more Palestinian’s land; Turkey’s pay
lip service to The Astana Process whilst training & arming the USNATO re-
branded terrorists ready to rip Syria apart…
Suckered three times – yet still you want praise as Mr Nice Guy !!
Take a lesson from Our Side: instead of Putin (aka – Russia) trying to avoid
civilian casualties by bombing only military targets in Ukraine, and Iran and
Hizbullah doing the same when bombing Zionist Israel – Bomb the bloody shit
out of Tel Aviv, and bomb the shit out of the USNATO cockroaches bunkered in
Kiev. To hell with concern for civilians !! Be just like how USNATO bombed civilians
in Yugoslavia, Kiev bombed civilians in The Donbas, the Zionists bombed civilians
in Beirut…
Our Side uses Terrorism as its main weapon of war – Be like Our Side !!
No More Mr Nice Guy !!
I agree.
And it’s a pleasure to read 0pinions that dont invoke those main two
Conspiracy Theories, “Damn politicians !”, and “Bloody Psychopaths !”…
“””Paul Scally
I feel very sad and sorry for the ordinary Syrian citizens, their country is going the way of Libya, a total banana state thanks to the Brits and the Yanks.”””
The Brits and Yanks? Is that what you are calling Talmudic Jew psychopaths these days?
I read a very interesting opinion piece on globalresearch.ca which I’ll briefly summarize because I don’t think you’ll find many who agree with it (I don’t either). It’s by a Philippine Professor Ruel F. Pepa. His argument is summarized thusly:
