The big story of 2024 that NOBODY is talking about
Kit Knightly
As the embers of 2024 spit out their dying sparks and tendrils of smoke corkscrew into 2025, I want to ask: what were the important news stories of this year?
Most people will say something international. The war in Ukraine, the atrocities in Gaza, the fall of Assad.
Maybe some will cite elections, it was a big year for voting after all. A global shift-change in the corridors of power saw a dozen governments swapped out for new faces, with 2 weeks of the year left it’s still possible Trudeau, Macron or Scholz may join the procession.
The tech minded might talk about advancements in Artificial Intelligence.
Those are the big stories of 2024. The banner headlines. Sound and fury and all that signifies. But were they the most important?
No, the important story of 2024 was The Great Reset.
Remember that? It was this pan-global supranational plan to tear down and then rebuild society in a “sustainable”, “inclusive”, “fair” and “secure” way that would – totally accidentally – eradicate civil liberties and individual freedom for every single person on the planet.
It was all the rage a few years ago, you might remember. But when it didn’t go over too well with a lot of people, the powers that be dropped the subject and there’s been very little talk about it since 2022.
Does that mean it’s gone away?
We need to have “object permanence” in politics as in all things. Something doesn’t cease to exist just because you can’t see it anymore. The world doesn’t vanish when you close your eyes.
The Great Reset is still the plan.
It’s still happening. It’s just distributed now. A compartmentalized strategy uploaded to the cloud, everywhere and nowhere. A million nanobots working a million angles to change a million tiny rules and build a million tiny cells.
Like the end of The Usual Suspects, stand the right distance back and you can see the pattern.
Just last week, the UK’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty published his annual health report. What does he recommend? Sin taxes on “unhealthy” foods and 15 minute cities. Labour have already increased “sin taxes” on sugar, salt, alcohol and tobacco. Next comes red meat, dairy and just “carbon” in general.
Earlier this year the UK introduced licensing for keeping chickens. They banned smoking too.
By 2035 it will be impossible to buy a new petrol car in the UK. Or the EU. Or Canada. Or New Zealand. Or Australia. Or Mexico. Or South Africa. Or California, and 11 other US states.
From that point you and your car will be anchored to charging points. Even better your new car will probably have automatic drive features, speed limiters – oh and remote kill switches.
This week, all of sudden, the news tells us that wood burning stoves cause cancer. A ban is already being discussed. Since coal is already a no-no for domestic users (since 2023), there effectively goes your last chance of energy and heat independence. If they ban stoves there will be no heating available to you that can’t be hooked up to a smart meter, surveilled, controlled.
Unless you count burning a candle inside a plant pot. And they’re coming for those too.
The much-publicised murder of Sara Sharif has already been parlayed into a new bill taking away parents “automatic right to homeschool their children” – if the state deems them “vulnerable”.
Digital IDs are coming for everyone from everywhere. Here’s just a selection of reasons –
To secure the border and ensure electoral integrity in the US.
To protect children on social media in Australia.
To promote efficiency in the EU.
To combat illegal immigration in the UK.
To track migrant workers in Russia.
Because they said so in China.
The EU wants to establish an “asset register” and biometric tracking across borders. Online anonymity is being eroded with each “hate crime” attributed to “disinformation” and “hate speech”.
There is persistent and consistent talk of rationing – food and water and travel.
Ban it. Ration it. Monitor it. Control everyone’s everything.
Can’t you see the walls closing in?
These are not disparate issues, they are heads on a hydra. They form the universal silent agenda that is everywhere. They are bipartisan and cross-bench. They are the things unquestioned, sanctioned and approved by both “sides” of every fake “divide”.
The people at the apex of the pyramid literally spent two years talking about this. Telling you it was the plan and how great it was going to be.
Then, when it didn’t take, they spent two more years pretending they never said it and distracting you with other things like UFOs. Taylor Swift. ChatGPT. Race-baiting.
They are building a prison around every single person on this planet while we argue about Hunter Biden and QAnon and Transgender bathrooms.
The drones over New Jersey – supposing there’s anything really there at all – may as well be a giant jangling key chain in the sky.
That’s what all of it is. The elections. The terrorism. The scandals. The leaked reports.
It’s a laser pointer. It stops the cat from playing with the things he shouldn’t play with.
Today is my birthday. I’m hurtling – faster than I expected or desired – towards 40. My birthday wish is a world worth living in when I get there.
The silver lining of 2025 being as bad I suspect it’s going to be is that it might force people to re-realise everything they’ve forgotten since 2022. And the first step to fixing something is admitting there’s a problem.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
It is looking like the next phase of the Great Reset is a Plandemic 2.0. Hopefully we won’t be dumb enough to fall for it, again.
Please share widely. If you work or are a parent be aware that state legislation is being passed to “force vaccinate” your children and those that work. The main focus of this essay centers on talk of a coming Plandemc 2.0 and Trumps ongoing support for mRNA injections. The “forced vaccination” agenda is coming back. The right to refuse any vaccine, especially a mRNA injection, is a basic human right that we must fight to preserve. The second focus is the growth of the Anti-Globalist movement and the Globalists attempts to label us as Pro-Russia, Xenophobes and Racists which, of course is nonsense. The essays are for those that want an indepth analysis of current events. If you were to print it out it would be 61 pages. Don’t do that.
Trump’s Election Victory is major win for the Anti-Globalist Movement World Wide
But his recent statements about mRNA injections are concerning
https://brucecain.substack.com/p/trumps-election-victory-is-major
We are ok with teh Network taxing “sin” such as alcohol or tobacco. Why would we think that taxing the “sin” of meat or natural fats be any different. When we decide that we are not subject to the Network we will have a chance. Til then, Trump is our savior… no, Harris is our savior…
The first step to recovery from mRNA is admitting its a military operation.
This world is hopelessly corrupt, criminal, and evil. It was designed and coded to be thus. There can be no redemption, only annihilation. Ragnarok will be the ultimate reset.
The elites aren’t talking about it because because they fell flat on their faces with covid. They completely misjudged the public mood and are still covering up that fact.
One’s later thirties, says he in patronising tones, can render marvelous opportunities to reflect upon creation, maintenance, dissolution and the unknowability of chaos. It is chaos that will bring your villains undone, since they worship death, predictability, and orderliness.
Venturing forward from the seed of creativity, which emerges from chaos, one may take a natural delight in unique and unpredictable experiences and personalities. They, however, in their power struggles and passions, will inflict upon each other, and upon us all, the most dreadful calamities.
It may come as some consolation the surity that the power of global unity cannot be built with fear of death and the forces that dictate dissolution, but by targeting those forces to hijack creative power.
Hence, it would be wise person who ignores unjust ordinances, abjures the chicken licence, warms themselves with the fuel at hand, and uses force to empower and secure the creative energies.
Are the global establishment racing ahead with their plans because they believe the EMPCOE/Pole Shift-era phenomena are increasing? I (still) have no idea if this cyclical cataclysm is true or not (despite much studying of it; maybe I’ve got cognitive dissonance about it), but I do think more and more natural disasters (interspersed with tptb’s hi-tech weaponry ‘results’ pretending to be so-callled ‘natural disasters’ e.g. Maui and N. Carolina) have become more frequent in the last few years. The controlled opposition Trump and Musk allude to this cataclysm now and again too, fascintaingly. Also, the New Madrid Fault Line has become quite active in the last few weeks which is worrying (and not just for the US, but also the coastal parts of the UK and Europe because this particular tectonic plate involved also moves the area in the N. Atlantic, the Azores so a mega-tsunami could occur)? Interesting times we live in if this global catastrophe is a real thing… I for one hope it is not true, of course but could explain the global establishment’s panic and haste?
If people are interested there is a brilliant video channel named ‘World of SIgns’ which collates all the weekly/daily disasters and sky phenomena from all around the world (over the last couple of years):
https://www.youtube.com/@WorldofSignsOfficial/videos
BTW Happy (belated) Birthday!
Covid was a testing space to see what they could get away and I’m sure even they were surprised at how many went along willingly or blindly. This has given them confidence to push ahead with the rest of the complete enslavement program. Their weapons are fear, division, scarcity, dependency, blind obedience and hate, our best counteractions are courage, unity, abundance, self sufficiency, critical thinking and love. Stay alert, yet put more of your focus on creating what it is you desire.
The problem is that we are not in touch with our hearts, we are just in our heads. The question is ‘how to change that?’!!! but no one talks about that….
Quickly you will be 60 and this will come too as a sneaking surprise.
“How did I get there and here so fast”?. “Why did I use so many years of my life on bs, when I could have lived the dream so much more truthfully”.
The funny thing is, the way to beat all this Artificial Digital Surveillance Data E-money making shit is precisely to go real, to go Amish so to speak. But we first discover it when it is too late. Good luck to us all.
I looked into the Amish community because I thought that they might be ‘ cut off’ . However my research suggested that they are not. I wonder if there are any internet free zones? That is what I am looking for. Are there any?
I suppose you won’t find them… on the net. However, no, soon with the project like starlink that are developing right now all over the world it will be almost impossible. However I don’t think this is the heart of the problem
But at least the Amish people live more or less without it.
Remember many beautiful and large parts of the Globe are deserted and have no population, even in China and also in US.
Ok these areas are “owned” by Bill Gates, Elon Musk, our Elite and the Cabal, on paper as their Assets.
But these areas are still empty, free to a naked Robinson Crusoe life ;-D. It is possible to dream, the physical conditions are there.
I asked a sitting MP last year why there was a set date on the climate nonsense (2030)
His answer was that it had always been like that.
The logic is that if you set a firm date, you will get closer to the goal than if you aim for “carbon reduction” or somesuch nebulous aim
Makes sense.
If you think like a politician.
“Think BIG Kissinger”,(Nixon 1972).
they aren’t governments, they’re corporations
someone should actually form a government
Everything the government executive does can be outsourced. E.g., one business to replace each ministry. But the track record of outsourcing even specific utilities is disastrous. Money subverts all.
2030 will turn into 2042 I saw it with 1999 end of world and 2012 and all the other inbetweens that did not happen.
watch Alex Jones and see the template of fear porn fake date projections,
The Christians love this fear porn end times shit.
”2030 will turn into 2042 ” . What do you mean plse?
Everything is alright, Camille. Why don’t you give your’ cat a nice hug?
The biggest of big stories which everyone knows but no one speaks about except in dark alleys and back rooms and anonymous comments, is geoengineering. Without it, Elon Musk is nothing, the CIA is nothing, MI6 is nothing – no decent techie with a satellite under his belt is anything at all without the glorious super ionized atmosphere circulating endlessly (until it does end – which it soon enough will thanks to the geoengineers) above our heads and even lovingly embracing our bodies as its particles rain down on us day and night. But rest assured these particles are not gone for good just because we snort them; oh no, they’re constantly replaced.
Bottom line, this silliness called The Great Reset will never come to pass because Sky King (and maybe Boston Blackie too – cartoon characters one and all), working his little jets to the bone to get the sky ionized just right so that The Great Resetters can spy on everyone, will have done for humanity what humanity loves best and has anxiously waited millennia for – he will have given the world the biggest and bestest Unintended Consequence of all time: total destruction of the Planet.
? I certainly don’t want that. I used to like life very much before all our freedoms got taken away. What are you talking about? I don’t understand
Howard, I appreciate you but……
Did someone say it was unintended Howard? This destruction? Don’t bother to listen to the stated goals. Look at the observable out comes. If they say they want to cut down on pollution, but everyday spray Barium, Alumina, and Strontium in nano particles so small they evade regulatory detection (as if they are not bribed and blackmailed anyways) so as to take all the blue from the skies and the sunshine from our Terra, Flora and Fauna, while the earth bakes and fries from the suffocation and poison, and refuses to sustain us. When they say they want peace and democracy (I won’t even bother to capitalize it) and they give us hundreds of thousands of tortured and dead babies, while also destroying the bread baskets of the world, and providing the military industrial complex with the unacknowledged, unproclaimed award for the hands down greatest polluter and killer in the entire world. When they………well, I could go on and on. Fact is, it is INTENDED destruction. It is not ALL about surveillance and control, although Kit is rightly calling the reality out. What is NOT stated is that the obliteration of our chances for our human rights (as in the UN Declaration of Human Rights 30 articles) is another step in our total annihilation. We have allowed raving lunatics to set our policy and determine our fates. We need to take back control over our own destinies.
Happy Birthday Kit!! And thanks for all
you do. You are appreciated!!!!
A 40 year old wallowing in defeatism, only seeing the oblivious smoke screen. He should know that the black Yin is trying to obscure to the white Yang, the purifying fire, and it will fail. Patience.
I never knew a smoke screen could be oblivious.
Yes, obvious was the English word I meant.
For a minute I thought you were refering to VVP’s Co-n-vid HAZMAT suit until I remembered it was yellow rather than white. Regular Global Mafia Ghostbuster.
Happy belated birthday Kit Knightly
what is canada?
long live Turtle Island!
Ancient Green
https://emergencemagazine.org/essay/ancient-green/
Uru in the Valley of Sleepers Daniel Quinn
Parables
https://www.ishmael.org/daniel-quinn/parables/uru-in-the-valley-of-sleepers/
Why Canada’s boreal forest is gaining international attentionJimmy Thomson
https://thenarwhal.ca/why-canadas-boreal-forest-is-gaining-international-attention/
“How we think ripples out to how we behave. If we view these berries, or that coal or forest, as an object, as property, it can be exploited as a commodity in a market economy. We know the consequences of that.
Why then have we permitted the dominance of economic systems that commoditize everything? That create scarcity instead of abundance, that promote accumulation rather than sharing? We’ve surrendered our values to an economic system that actively harms what we love. I’m wondering how we fix that. And I’m not alone.” Robin Wall Kimmerer
The Serviceberry
https://emergencemagazine.org/essay/the-serviceberry/
Thriving Together: Salmon, Berries, and People https://hakaimagazine.com/features/thriving-together-salmon-berries-and-people/
Decades
POEMS TO YOUby Heide Goettner-Abendroth
https://goettner-abendroth.de/en/poems
Squeeze Every Drop of Slaves Blood Out of Ourselves
https://youtu.be/Kv0PP4Uf7_k?si=j8JY3kuvGsM8FMxx
I’m sardonically amazed that, only in a matter of four-or-so years, Trump has managed to transform his “build the wall” stump slogan into a “biometric entry-exit visa tracking system”; for which which his stage managers and paid audience members endeavour to generate canned enthusiasm (see GARANDMAS THUMB (Youtube Channel) | “Trump biometric id” | 01m:08s [ https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=vPZuc7HTFr4 ])
‘sardonically amazed ‘. Does that mean that you are not amazed?
It appears Joey Barton has been charged with writing malicious comments on social media about Jeremy Vine and is due in court sometime soon.
A good friend of mine has had £40,000 fraudulently stolen but the police are not investigating the crime as they claim it is a ‘civil matter’
You have to ask where is the justice? Why are people paying for the police especially when it could be argued that they are colluding with criminality?
The reset is here already and is not people friendly
I think all this promotion of use of online banking could be a plot to nick our money…or maybe the globalists just don’t care. Their plan is to nick all our money in the long run ( but perhaps not by the crude fraud I have suggested) BUT if as a byproduct of their online banking plan people are victims of fraud, they certainly aren’ t going to fund courts/ police to properly police it. I have noticed that a proper lega system /anything that costs money is being done away with.
I liked this piece, minus Kit’s routine absolutism and pessimisic determinism. Can his faith in the great scriptwiter of all worldly events even be shaken? I doubt it, even if I point out that Kit Knightley and his worldview must also be scripted creations.
The endless data farming will continue.
Who remembers the ‘free’ Vit D handed out during the plandemic? Organised by some spook chums of Whitty and Hancock? Mine took 9 months to arrive because ‘I didn’t give them an email addr’. They, of course, had all the data required to supply.
For some the “reset” or what ever you want to call world-wide enslavement, has already happened. Fear is king, death of innocent civilians is rampant, people watch their phones like a guide to self destruction. Then there are those, like yourself who see things clearly. My question is, now what? What do we do collectively to stop this madness? I ask as I drink my coffee, and read your excellent story of truth.
Be well!
That would be my question too, at the start of this pantomime i attended all manner of undercover groups common law meetings and the likes where sheriffs were mentioned and non-payment of council taxes amongst many other services and whilst I sat and listened I made a perhaps premature judgement that most that declined paying anything form now on had little to lose, so I am not game to do that I didnt partake in the jab I didn’t humiliate myself with a face nappy and i stayed away from any establishments that insisted on one, I tried to de google my phone but was locked out of society as we know it so it left me aware when the CBDC replaces good old cash can I be a social outcast if I don’t toe the line,,methinks probably
“Hurtling towards 40 – faster than expected or desired.}
Well, there’s something we likely all have in common.
Although I don’t do much hurtling these days. I just tripped over 70.
As my father used to say “Don’t blink”.
Whoops – Happy Birthday!
At 70 there’s no need to hurry… Watch your step, enjoy the scenery and enjoy quiet moments to rest your eyes. It may have seemed that 70 has come and gone, but its really a long haul. Take care.
Its not that bad. At 70 you finally realise what was important in your life. To live life the way life should be lived. All right it took its time but better late than never…….. 😅 .
But at least most of your neighbours and fellow men got it late too. This is what you and I and most of us have in common………….. 😂 .
As my own dear departed father used to say, “Well, we can’t get outta this world alive!”
Haha. We were going to put “Don’t blink” on the gravestone but we went with
another of his favorites’ “How sweet it is!”
The problem could be not recognizing the problem, yes, gvts love to study their population until the cows come home.
This is only speculation, but before drones were born, a big player announced how these drones were going to revolutionize their industry, a few years later it was a big dud and not heard from, or was it?
For the mysterious drone citings could be nothing more than delivery drone testing as the gvt doubles down and tests their citizens nerves going into a very uncertain period of time.
Off topic again though I think depopulation is a big part of the reset:
https://x.com/JamesEsses/status/1869408957145428376
So the “ban on puberty blockers” turns out to be not such a triumph after all. But you should always beware of good news delivered by the media. You should know by now that the thugs lording it over us are determined to get their way.
The cull will continue. The only obstacle is an increasingly awake public who will of course be presented as a fanatical “right wing” and “religious” minority whilst the “sensible” “progressive” majority are happy to swallow the formulaic scientifico gish gallop and get their kids sterilized at a rate that Mengele would have envied.
I feel sure you’re right…but what about the elites themselves? They will go on. Surely they won’t be forced to do all the things that they are making us do. DO you think they live in a parallel universe? or is it as simple as South African apartheid? DO you the townships now include everywhere that is not a mansion? or do they create the barriers through tech means?
they are telling us it is a ‘Reset’. however, the use of the word ‘Reset’ is suspicious, since you cannot Reset something to a state that didn’t exist.
was there a time our families or ancestors were eating only vegetables? NO
was there a time we were using digital ids? NO
but there was slavery and they are creating a large scale caste system.
this is more Degradation and Dehumanisation than anything else.
The Great Reset, fake set targets implanted into the fringe media and the mainstream fake outlets.
I am Not scared and am not waiting for some target of 2030 so everyday until then I am shaking/living in fear of the incoming what ever so they can try to scare you with.
I live my life without it thanks.
The problem is; because you don’t want it, doesn’t mean they’re not going to do it.
Very good article – one of OG’s best of the year.
The latest ETA for The Great Reset is 2048.
However, it’s not that that one should be worrying about, but the machinations that will be increasingly occurring from now until then, e.g. Covid II, WW3, outages, civil unrest, etc.
Excellent essay Kit.
There is a ray of hope, though.
They’re hurtling helter skelter to 2030 and nothing else matters.
The problem is, they’re behind schedule -way behind.
There is no way they’re going to get the NWO machinery in place in five years.
Look at UK, you can feel the panic whenever our glorious leader speaks.
Panicking governments make mistakes. The Starmer regime has inflicted serious wounds on itself and I believe it will implode.
Around the world, their hubris will be their diwnfall.
The NWO (novus ordo seclorum) is simply the name of Earth’s cycle following The Great Reset. TPTB are husbanding mankind into it.
Bullshit
With regards to the UK, you are bang on right. Our erstwhile PM already, after less than 6 months in Office has more deprecating nicknames than you can shake a stick at, including, but not exclusively: Queen Keir, Kid Starver, Two-tier Keir and so on. He is universally despised, even in his own Party. Such being the case his credibility is shot to pieces, nobody takes him seriously, especially as he spouts more and more rubbish, like making Mr Putin feel the pain, like we’re going to go to War with Russia. He comes at the end of a long line of idiots, chances and rogues and sadly, there’s no light on the horizon.
My fear is he will be replaced (with Streeting ?)
Our best hope is that he continues and ensures the total annihilation of the “Labour” party.
The “Conservative” party is already totally discredited.
Maybe the fallout of the destruction of the uniparty will bring forth some sense.
Not holding my breath.
…and trust is eroding faster than they can generate even AI-fabricated propaganda.
Subtle stuff from the Times Literary Supplement:
“Should we delay human extinction?”
Die! Die! You’re all going to die!
It is easy to view all of this and see no way out making people feel powerless to stop it. Yet, the more these plans are accelerated then the more likely they will fail.
The Fabians realised that the way to succeed with their version of the New World Order was slowly and incrementally over time and not through revolutionary change. Don’t boil the frog but just turn up the heat slowly. That has been the game plan of the controllers over the last few decades and it has worked…so far.
The fact that all of a sudden the action phase of the agendas are coming thick and fast suggests that something has changed. It makes me wonder if there is something outside of their control that they are aware of and now there is a need to move fast to stay ahead of it. If that is this case, it is most likely the risk of a systemic financial and banking failure.
Other than getting involved locally that I have mentioned before in order to derail Agenda 21/2030 plans, then the best thing to do is to try and straddle the fence keeping one foot in the system and one out. If only to buy time.
Meanwhile, try to enjoy life too. The years roll by regardless. And, happy belated birthday Kit.
Good response. For Kit’s absolutist determinism to be coherent, the troublesome ‘acceleration’ you identify must also have been scripted.
”Yet, the more these plans are accelerated then the more likely they will fail.” Really? Why? Rolling Rock’s law?
You haven’t heard of the frog in the pot of water analogy then?
Turn the heat up slowly and the frog will enjoy the nice warm water until it is too late and it is cooked through but turn it up quickly and the frog will notice and jump out of the pot to escape.
Slow gradual change gains public acceptance rather than rapid radical change. It is behavioural psychology, using propaganda techniques to nudge the populace in a given direction over many years.
The climate change agenda is a good example, indoctrination from an early age through the education system and a never ending propaganda campaign using the media to promote the issue, all done over decades.
So what you’re really saying (which you confirm in your reply to Camille) is that you don’t object to the destination, you just don’t think things’ll work out if the pace of change is too rapid. Bollocks to that my friend.
What?
Of course I object to the destination. Where did you get the idea that I support it?
What you’ll find Mr Knightly is that it’s all about power and status.
All those who bought this nonsense should be put to the bottom of all power hierarchies. They have proven themselves to be useless, ignorant, dupable, liars, self-serving deflectors of blame etc etc.
In reality, that never happens. People who acquire power, even some of it, will never relinquish it short of imprisonment or the threat of murder. They will be shameless, they will destroy those who proved themselves capable, they will conspire to feather their own nests and make those who deserve a nest to feather to have nothing.
This isn’t about the arguments, mostly, it’s about the rearrangements of the power and status deckchairs and how the sheep wil refuse to step aside for their superiors.
The PTB of course, know this and rely upon it.
If superiors and their power can never be limited and the dumb sheeple never awakened, why continue posting?
As the saying goes, the first step to fixing something is admitting there’s a problem. Hell, we’ve known we have a problem, at least those of us that follow the bouncing red ball (if you’re under 40 you probably won’t recognize that reference) for a long time. But probably just as important is the second step, which has to go with step one, or step one is useless, and that is identifying the problem. Or in scientific terms, isolating the problem. Is the Great Reset (or “New World Order”), the real problem? Or is it what and who is creating, causing, and/or allowing the Great Reset? Or is it the enablers? You can have a pain in your gut and know you have a problem, but until you get it diagnosed (correctly that is), you’re not going to solve it.
“If you don’t identify the problem, you can’t have any freedom. How can you have any freedom if don’t identify the problem?”
I don’t know, seems to me anyway, we dance around it like in the Chair game, but we never actually agree on the problem that we need to solve. I remember the same thing happened during Occupy 2011. Round and round we go. Oh, Musk is up to 500 billion now. Ain’t it great.
Good observation, Big Al. I suppose one way to state the problem is that too many of the decisions in our lives are made by someone else. And those which ought to be made in concert with a community are being made by a remote central govt without even our input.
We might have maintained more local control or moved toward it were it not for the villains in power. They’ve hacked the voting machines, stolen most of the physical wealth and connive at our death. Step One in restoring our rights and the power to make individual and community decisions is to remove them.
What do YOU think the problem is, or how should it be expressed?
The last Great Reset is referred to as the YDE. They happen every dozen millennia.
But, you’re right, once you’ve understood the problem, and how TPTB are addressing it, then you can benefit from the forewarned is forearmed aphorism.
Is the claim that we only go ’round and round’ self-fulfilling and self-perpetuating?
What’s the ‘bouncing red ball ‘?
“Can’t you see the walls closing in?”
Yep
Someone will say, ‘unless’ lol.
Happy Birthday !
Reset? We need a RETURN.
Return to sanity.
Many happy ‘returns’ Kit.
When I was 40 dinosaurs roamed the Earth.
Was Jim Morrison warning us?
‘Riders on the Storm’ is about the Phoenix Prgramme, not some sort of ‘warning’.
Morrison was the son of an admiral (and not just any admiral – the one in charge during the Gulf of Tonkin false flag), named his band after Aldous Huxley, was pictured with a bust of Aleister Crowley, had band members who’d worked for US Intelligence, had his hair done by Jay Sebring…. it’s more red flags than a May Day Parade.
These cultural “icons” were set up as false idols to be worshipped.
Maybe his dad drove him to drugs. We’ll never know the real story.
Great info, thanks.
May I be allowed to hear your opinion about Bob Dylan in this respect?
Just sceptical, as the art and false idols by US/UK Intelligence mostly is easy to spot, because it is ugly, praising Satan and has nothing to do with real art and poetry.
“Music is your only friend until the end” https://youtu.be/UeIcjnIEVfE
We want the world and we want it…Now?
We want the world and we want it… NOW!
Cancel my subscription to the Resurrection,
We’re gettin’ tired of hangin’ around
Save us!
Jesus!
Save us!
Bob Dylan confessed his allegiance to our Saviour too. https://youtu.be/zZQb6zxDrGM Knock knock on Heavens door.
See? Same poetry. Anti-war!
Yes Edwige:
David McGowan did a great job on this. Weird Scenes inside the Canyon: Laurel Canyon, Covert Ops…
https://youtu.be/nhl5OU7MahQ?si=vVGZf5ke-Eqn4TrD
He was only 17 and died 27.
This is a very wrong way of thinking. You can not mix everything and call it the Great reset, this is nonsense!
Ending the sale of cigarettes has absolutely nothing to do with any Great reset. It just ends the sale of the world’s deadliest consumer product and rightly so, even though 70 years too late.
Off-Guardian, please respect your legacy, please inform yourself – there is a great book called Golden holocaust – and stop this nonsense. Please!
First they came for the cigarettes, then the beer, then the prime rib, then your soul. That’s the New World Order. The point is, we have no say in the matter. And I thought fettuccine alfredo was the world’s deadliest product. Either way, they’ll come for that too. It’s’ called totalitarianism.
It’s called fuckedupism. Through fucked up means we’ll get to a wonderful end…
So if resistance is futile…
If they really gave a shit from the beginning they could have just banned all the toxic additives that goes into commercial tobacco, but they never did (additive free tobacco is a thing, but it is hard to come by).
The Nazis knew the dangers of cigarettes but their findings were suppressed by the Allies at the end of WW2 (like asbestos btw). That’s the same Allies as doing this now. Bernays pushed cigarettes on women in the 1920s. That’s the same Bernays who wrote the Allied propaganda.
The point is the Anglo-American Establishment don’t care about anyone’s health, they’re merely re-booting the delivery systems for their toxins. BTW I’m not sure if the problem is tobacco itself or all the crap they lace it with.
This is not, incidentally, to argue the Nazis were good guys – they had Germany drugged up on other things (read ‘Blitzed’). Plus they backed off from banning cigarettes, when push came to shove.
Does the ‘Anglo-American Establishment’ dance to the Zionist tune, do you think? Allegedly, even the Nazis made dirty deals with Zionists.
Edwige, interesting comment. History is complex, Prcotr wrote about this in detail.
But for those who say – first they came for the cigarettes, then the beer – you are just sooo unbelieveably ignorant!!
If Golden holocaust is too hard for you, there is an old documentary: The tobacco conspiracy (Retenez le souffle) or Death in the west, the surpressed ancient documentary that shows how 4/5 Marlboro cowboys suffered shortly after promoting deadly carcinogenic cigarettes.
Don’t be so stupid, pleaaasee, people!! Ending the sale of addictive cancer in a box can only be a good thing.
However, tobacco itself is not the problem and is not addictive. Additives make cigarettes addictive and toxic – over 50 chemicals added. Furthermore, nicotine has medicinal uses, for example, displacing spike proteins. Dr Brian Ardis, DC, in the US has interesting things to say and uses nicotine patches to help those suffering from “long covid.”
wow, so there is at least 20 uninformed stupid commentators here to vote my comment down, just wow, advocating for cancer, actually 17 deadliest types of cancer, addiction, COPD, gangrenes, miocardial infarctions, strokes, endless suffering, pollution, fires, etc..
Just wow.
You have really fallen in my esteem Off-G. What a shame!
The majority is never right. Dont let stupid thumbs bother you, if you want to be viewed as an intelligent person. Be proud of the eight standing dicks.
C’mon Erik admit it you are absolutely OBSSESSED by sex
I wouldnt explain it that way. Its just that the relation to cosmos and the physical world makes the senses and blood rolling to a passion for the opposite sex. Here is what I understand about it:
The sweet play, 100% masculine and 100% feminine. https://youtu.be/H3Ioxh3OTSU contre-courant .
The passion you feel but cant explain and cant resist
https://youtu.be/5SUJXZpBFIU cada volta e um recomeco
Mais uma vez
Meu coração esquece tudo que você me fez
E eu volto pra esse amor insano sem pensar em mim
Pra recomeçar, já sabendo o fim
Mas é paixão
E essas coisas de paixão não tem explicação
É simplesmente se entregar deixar acontecer .
Eu sempre acabo me envolvendo com você ;-).
Power is the goal, they jerk off to power like it is some form of porn. Unnecessary power, unnecessary rules, just so the people with the power can jerk off; power greed. Technology gives them the opportunity to control more and more, whether it be politicians, media, plebs, heating, cooling, food, whatever.
The only way to get power is to take power from someone else, and that someone else is us, because we are not prepared to fight to keep our power, we have surrendered so we have our power removed, bit by bit, not too fast otherwise that may cause us to use our remaining power and stop the power greed.
The further mankind drifts from God the darker it gets…
Whose God would that be?
Having said thay, it would be a laugh if all those “hedging their bets” Christians (via Pascals Wager) found YHWH grovelling at Allah’s feet while, simultaneously, realising that Allah was just as jealous as YHWH had , er, “made them” believe … just before their judgment.
Gullibility, the chief weakness of, most of, humanity aka “roll up your sleeve”…
Leftists and progressives appear to be the greatest dupes of ‘follow the science’
Or possibly atheists, whose devout faith rests on zero proof in the non-existence of God.
Or, maybe, God is another a-hole just like the nationalist/religious types that “he”, allegedly, created in “his” own image that we (apart from the aforementioned created) would hope self immolates.
The only thing you have right is that faith, from all angles, is, generally, over-appreciated.
a birthday is a perfect moment to reflect on the miracle of life, the wondrousness of the appearance of a new human being here on earth, a precious individual never before seen and never to be replicated, and to take heart, remembering the power of miracles to move mountains and, yes, smash to dust those prisons walls we feel closing round!
happy birthday! your presence here is a gift to us all
The moniker of the psycho deity who allegedy, designed it to happen, knew that it would and then made it so for the pleasure of its “seeing sh*t happen”, er, will.
Happy Birthday Kit!
Off topic but this may be the most unbelievably desperate cultural rewriting I ever saw. From The Independent:
“17 Movies where viewers completely missed the point”
One of them is “The Matrix”. Well you’ll never guess what The Matrix is “really about”:
“Most people could be forgiven for missing the trans metaphor at the heart of The Matrix when it first debuted; at the time, the sibling filmmaking team the Wachowskis were publicly thought to be two cisgender men. In the years since the film’s release, the Wachowskis have confirmed that the film was intended as a metaphor for the trans experience, a reading that flew over the heads of most viewers back in 1999. The appropriation of The Matrix by the alt right, meanwhile – with the film’s famous “red pill/blue pill” imagery even working its way into the lexicon – was also bizarrely off base. “It’s a very, very shallow reading of the intention of a film,” star Hugo Weaving later said.”
I mean: is there any fucking hint in The Matrix that it’s really about men who want to cut their own cocks off?
And how about this?:
“at the time, the sibling filmmaking team the Wachowskis were publicly thought to be two cisgender men.”
At the time, had anyone even heard of “cisgender”?
I still confidently expect the release of “Mozart: Trans Trailblazer!” followed by similar blockbusters about St. Augustine and Plato.
I thought ‘The Critical Drinker’, nailed it with this recent vid about messaging and what mainstream rules are.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1pDOh4gJQ0
course, the drinker is controlled, see his vid on best and worst of 2024, everybody must see ‘One Life’, bbc not masonic
No, no hint at all. That’s the proof!! If you like Covid logic? !! Lol
The attempted rewriting of the film’s metaphor is most likely because too many people with hindsight are now joining the dots. Just the blue pill, red pill significance even at its most basic level and ignoring the film’s deeper meaning has resonated with people vis-à-vis real life events since the start of Covid-1984. Hence, the need to try and stuff some of the escapees back into the Matrix.
When I first saw the latest Matrix film, by “Lana” Wachowski, I thought “Oh, they have a sister?” No. No, they don’t.
This should have been a hint of its contents though. The film is sprinkled with woke references throughout, like how suddenly Trinity is super important because she an idol for the little girl who just dreams of being a strong independent wamen who don’t need no man, or how the villain for no apparent reason is a stereotypical woman-hater and our hero Trinity therefore must put him in his place.
I could deal with these things because they did not completely derail the movie. That is, until the big boss lady was giving a speech accusing Neo of “denying the agency” of the, obviously female, spaceship captain, simply for the fact that he tried to take responsibility for her deciding to disobey orders to go and rescue him, in other words what any decent hero anywhere would do. That scene definitively shattered my ability to take the movie seriously as anything other than PC woke propaganda.
It is too bad, but I have decided to just ignore this film as a part of the Matrix canon, just like I do with Disney Star Wars. My point being, it does not surprise me at all that the Wachowskis would try to retroactively redefine the entire meaning of the original Matrix. Sad, but here we are.
Your comment is about “The Independent”, not the Movie Matrix. You should know MSM full of bs yes? Is why we are here yes?
Many films can be seen in and/or on multiple layers depending each our own state, like many books can be read differently.
The Independent’s article about this movie, and claim of a trans metaphor I find bottom up too lousy to even bother to comment.
Too lousy as most of the Big MSM’s; BBC, the Times, WPost, NYT, m.m.
Last night on local TV (Sydney) i watched a re-run of the first
two episodes of That Great British Comedy Series “To The Manor
Born”… Hoping soon for a re-run of “Yes, Minister ?”…
Ah ! Those Were The Days
Ah ! They Dont Make ’em Like That Anymore…
Oh, lord, yes.
To the Manor Born is one of the first British tv shows I watched here in the US back in the 80s. Absolutely delightful. Still is. (Although I’d already started my British journey with Masterpiece Theatre – Henry VIII, Elizabeth I, Duchess of Duke Street….)
Faulty Towers, Yes,Minister, As Time Goes By, The Vicar of Dilby….
The British series were only available on US Public television for many years. Now, thankfully, there are subscription services and dvds at the library.
Those old series still hold up.
I thought that the Vicar of Dibley was terrible
I’d say the main msm news plant of the year was that queens welsh news guy painted as a nonce meaning they can control your brain cell data mine no prob.
In my 30’s I would say,’40, I’m be happy with that’ but here is me. still saying idiot things in my late 50.s.
When I was 40, had my fave band stay at my flat (was on the dole), on my birthday.
A few days later had a smoke with the best guitarist ever,
Happy Birthday.
The biggest picture resides with the post WW2+60’s/70’s protests, ongoing Western/US Empire rich ruling class’s 71 years of trying to hold+escalate hegemonic authority and wealth over Humanity.
This 70+ year incremental implementation of imperial authority starts with the the US assassinations; civil + human rights, anti-war, anti-pollution protest paranoia; Nixon’s paper FED world oil-dollar coup; the oil as crisis+terrorism=infinite-war justification paradigm; Reagan/Thatcher privatization movement deregulates and occupies gov’ts; Gore’s Global Marshall Plan 1990 great reset kickstarter; Clinton’s 1995 deregulation of the financier class; 911 great reset security step 1 ; “Great Recession” great reset financier money privatization coup hose-up great reset step 2; Covid LOCKDOWN great reset behavioral control step 3, and now; the final solution 2025 boilermaker blender around-the-world crisis inclusive f*ck-over with WW3 and a digital replacement reality-prison for Humanity.
If folks realize this process has had a long predictable trajectory of boiling us frogs, we can get a lot more traction in asserting our must-move to self-rule.
Happy birthday and all the best to the author.
The political system worldwide is more and more openly showing it’s ugly and rogue face behind the smiling masks.
Understand the politicians are in the know and they are getting scared.
The reason is most certainly the following subject and not the CO2 narrative.
https://www.thegreatsimplification.com/episode/101-art-berman
Thank you, for that link, Rikkardo. That is a fine site.
I watched:
Fritjof Capra: “The Physics of Connection: Understanding Relationships and Ecology”
Fritjof is one of the early eyeopeners for me. His book I read in 1990 made me understand that we are all one, we (all (!)) in nature) is connected. Nature is not only outside, WE are also nature. Sometimes I get the strange feeling that they from ‘upstairs’ must/can know what they are doing. Lets hope for the best.
Maybe They have discovered a way to plug The Hole ?
The Usual Suspects is a cheat. You watch the whole movie, and then you find out in the end it was all a lie. So what’s the point? And what pattern?
The one silver lining, if you can call it that, is that the prevailing economic doctrine and the people delivering that doctrine have ensured that in Britain at least, nothing fucking works! We can’t even build a train track for fuck’s sake. Good luck implementing the apparatus that we’ll need for this all electric “utopia” they have planned for us.
It isn’t going to happen. They’ll try, but it won’t work, not like they want it to. Society will collapse into chaos first. Who knows, maybe that’s the plan. It doesn’t sound like a good plan for control to me though.
By the way, if you moan about any of the stuff mentioned in the article but you still have and use a smartphone, then I’m afraid you have no grounds to complain at all as they are the nexus of all of this.
Smartphones can be tamed, little research will show you that. In fact any smart device can be tamed. The problem we face is lack of awareness and the human ability of not giving a f**k until it’s too late.
Oh it’s a good plan for control, people will be running around like headless chickens, clucking it couldn’t happen here. The population problem will disappear and I haven’t even got a mobile phone yet.
I’ve noticed that here in Australia, too. Nothing seems to work, everything is delayed, incomplete, chaotic, broken, faulty. I also notice that in larger retail store, in hospitality, for instance, the old faces have been replaced with very young, new faces, all of them bungling know-nothing, care-about-nothing drone workers. My husband is noticing a dangerous move to fudge the corporate figures to please the investors!
I foresee former GDR conditions for us plebs. Another pretty picture one could paint is the Hunger Games. Perhaps less glam in our future reality but we’ll be competing for cups of rice or some such.
Chaos by design. All hidden in plain sight. If the sheeple took a moment away from their screens perhaps they would see it too.
https://youtu.be/QZHRegOddcQ
If you read the above music video’s comments on gulagtube you will notice they’ve been psyoped.
Complexity rises with control. That keeps going until the inevitable chaotic collapse: entropy. Consider the insane rising imposition of (a) exploitative rules (b) urbanisation (c) electricity (d) electronics (e) electronic money. Some have decided they are the crown of creation, but other species have been doing just fine without our cleverness and ambition.
I don’t think you’re seeing what I’m seeing relative to “it isn’t going to happen”. From what I can see, and I think the author gave a myriad of examples, it is happening right before our eyes, or maybe better put, right under our noses. Your smartphone example if just one of many examples. Maybe some of the more grandiose visions of the psychopaths will not happen, but the rope is tightening nonetheless and we don’t have a way to stop it.
A refusal to use mobile phone and the internet maybe?