Predicting 2025: Bye-bye Bibi?
Kit Knightly
In my article predicting “The Next Pandemic”, published last April, I wrote that it would not begin until a lot of the leadership of the world had changed:
[The next pandemic] won’t be launched until after the major elections this year, because they want new political faces untarnished by Covid
2024 then saw elections installing new leaders in Mexico, Iran, the UK, the US, Indonesia, Japan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Iceland, Georgia, Ireland, Finland and probably some others I don’t remember.
Just yesterday, Justin Trudeau joined the procession. And, as of the time of writing, the Sword of Damocles is still dangling over Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz too.
One name not mentioned is Benjamin Netanyahu, but could 2025 see that change?
In my last radio interview of 2024 with Paul Brennan of Reality Check Radio, I suggested the writing may be on the wall for Bibi, one of the modern era’s great political survivors.
If he does go, it will have been a long time coming. From 2018-2022 Israel was in a sustained “political crisis” that saw five snap elections in four years. Crowds took to the streets chanting Rak Lo Bibi – Anyone but Bibi.
Covid only exacerbated this issue, with numerous protests against lockdowns and their economic impact to the point the government was forced to pass a new law banning public demonstrations.
His plans for judicial reform were so unpopular that 2023 saw 10 months of continuous protest in the streets which drove him tantalizingly close to resignation, before Hamas (totally accidentally) pulled his iron out of the fire by launching their October 7th attack. Yet another “terrorist attack” that only seems to benefit the alleged target.
It’s a sign that he might not be long for the world that the New Yorker was pointing this out only 5 days ago: How Widening Israel’s War Saved Benjamin Netanyahu
He was near political death in July of 2024, with opinion polls massively in favour of his resignation.
Even Nancy Pelosi has been calling for his resignation since at least last April, claiming he “never believed in peace”. The American Enterprise institute recommended he resign in October. When Bibi fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November, there were fresh protests and fresh calls for his resignation.
He has somehow survived all that. But how much longer can he go on?
The surprising negative responses Israel is getting over its
genocide “war” in Gaza is a sign the writing could be on the wall. After all, the Western press has shown itself more than capable of airbrushing Israeli atrocities and war crimes for decades, there must be a reason they are letting headlines like this and this slip through the net now.
Late last year the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu. A first for any politician in a Western-aligned nation in the entire history of the court’s existence. Another sign the clock is ticking.
Netanyahu is being blamed for extending the war to maintain his position and “thwarting” hostage deals in the process. Earlier today, Haaretz reported:
By now, it is clear to almost anybody following the conduct of Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that, whenever a breakthrough is achieved, he levies a new demand, to make things more difficult, thus nullifying any chance of making a deal. Netanyahu and his “moderate” ministers surrender again and again to the demands of the extremists in his government, headed by Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, along with some Likud ministers. Netanyahu is acting out of personal and political considerations in order to sustain his coalition and remain in power, while pretending that he shares the fears about the hostages’ fate and is making every effort to release them.
Then there’s Netanyahu’s reported ill health and prostate surgery. It’s not unheard of for stories about illness to be made up – see Boris Johnson during “Covid” – but real or not, the existence of the story suggests Bibi is about to be let out to pasture.
The evidence is stacking up. The remaining questions are how, why and who replaces him.
I already predicted the incoming Trump admin will be trying to score “peacemaker” points with a deal in Ukraine, that could extend to Israel-Gaza too. A negotiated release of all hostages is also possible.
That situation could see Netanyahu booted out as an “old fashioned warmonger” or allowed to sail into the sunset as a victorious general, but either way you’d expect him to go.
If the “war” doesn’t come to an end, his removal can come from the other direction – his inability to end the war by force and charges of incompetence in letting the October 7th attack happen at all.
Or maybe his poor health can “force” him to retire prematurely.
There are plenty of exit strategies available, but however it happens I wouldn’t expect him to close out the year.
WILDCARD PREDICTION: A “hip” young Israeli politician will storm to prominence this year, fresh off a career in the financial sector and/or an endorsement from the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders program – think an Israeli Trudeau or Ardern. They will post “candid” TikToks referencing “young-person things” that are about four years out of date. They’ll have a “cool” hobby, and there will be videos of them playing the guitar or windsurfing or something so the press will laud their “relatable” and “progressive” vibe.
Maybe someone like Stav Shaffir, who I genuinely had never heard of before writing the above paragraph, but is the perfect example. It not might be her, but it will probably be someone like her.
Yet, the more things change the more they’ll stay the same.
I’m not sure it matters what happens to that evil fool, like it doesn’t about anywhere else. Why would Israel be any different, in fact, if the zionists largely control the U.S., U.K, Ukraine, Russia, and about everywhere else, they certainly have firm control of Israel, no matter who is “selected”, Netanyahoo is just a front man. Whatever happens after that is just a different shade of the same color.
Netanyahu will remain as long as he promotes himself as the good guy, the one whose policies will manifest Greater Israel into existence. No matter what atrocities Israel is guilty of, the West well not turn on him because the Mossad has too much on Western politicians (think Mossad and Jeffrey Epstein extortion racket). The one constant in 2025 will be Israel’s genocide and ethnic cleansing in West Asia.
Islamists were the good guys when they overthrew Assad – but now are the bad guys again when the New Orleans “attacker” was supposedly radicalised by them.
It’s getting kinda difficult to keep track of it all… a cynic might almost think they are whatever the needs of the moment require them to be.
Satan will be waitin.
Bibi isn’t going anywhere.
All Covid faces to be imminently removed from the scene of the Covid crime? Trudeau and Boris may be gone but then what of Putin, Xi, Modi… And Trump back for a second run? Doesn’t seem to fit neatly into the model.
The quotation marks here would seem here to be misplaced. Perhaps better placed around the term ‘genocide’, not ‘war’?
Bibi is Israel’s Trump. Controversial and yet somehow remaining in power. Didn’t Trump once move the US Embassy back to Jerusalem?
Ergo there’s plenty of room for MIGA to enhance MAGA (and vice versa). Bibi and Trump are gonna be great pals imho…
But is Netanyahu running the show?
I realize that you’re not taking a poll, but I hope I live to see the day when both Netanyahu and Erdogan are frying in Hell. 👿 🔥
Yes, yes, they’ll just be replaced by other monsters, etc. That’s as may be, but I’m not going to deprive myself of longed-for and overripe schadenfreude with a policy of being resigned to accepting the devil(s) you know.
They dont put on A Pandemic for just Any Reason; that would
be wasting bullets and weakening the Fear effectiveness…
No ! A Pandemic has gotta provide the Cover Story for Something Big !!
I’ve been drinking lotsa tea lately, but the tea leaves just wont
give up their Secrets… (Though it could be the Secrets are in
Chinese – the dregs do look like Chinese characters)…
Maybe they’ll fake his death like they did with Maxwell, Epstein et al and secret him off to… oh, well, maybe he’ll just resign. 😂