Predicting 2025: Covid Origins Revisited
Kit Knightly
This spring will mark five years since the “COVID Pandemic” began in earnest. By late March 2020, most of the world was in lockdown or some variation of “anti-COVID measures.”
Two days ago China marked – or rather, didn’t mark – the fifth anniversary of the first official “Covid death”.
Our fifth prediction for 2025 is that “the establishment”, or whatever you want to call them, won’t let this anniversary pass without incident.
That’s the best kind of prediction because it’s vague enough that it can’t really be wrong. It’s also an easy prediction to make because they have already confirmed it’s true.
Today the UK’s Covid Inquiry launched the fourth of ten planned modules that will wrap up by the end of the year. Labour has also announced there will be a “National Day of Reflection” on March 9th…whatever that means.
But that’s all just general noise, and as much as it’s notionally about “Covid” it’s far more about reaping the benefits of Covid for future propaganda drives.
That’s looking forward, our real prediction is that they will also look backwards, tweak and retcon the Covid story to try and re-engage people who have begun to filter out anything “pandemic”-related as white noise.
This fits in with the theme of all our predictions – false concession. Replacing and updating the “official story” by incorporating some previously hidden “truth” to appease the sceptics. Controlling the narrative through fake revelations.
Throwing “conspiracy theorists” a bone.
And when you’re talking about Covid, there’s only one subject that fits that bill: The Lab Leak Theory.
We’ve talked about Covid’s “mysterious origins” at length, and our position on the lab leak theory (LLT) is well established, so we won’t go over it all again. In brief: OffG considers the Lab Leak Theory to be a fallback narrative that only serves to reinforce the idea that a dangerous new disease exists and something must be done about it.
Our prediction for 2025 is that Lab Leak Theory will become at least quasi-officially “true”.
The signs were already there in late 2024.
In early December, US lawmakers concluded a two-year commission on Covid, officially finding that the “virus” did indeed originate in a lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
What followed was a burst of articles suggesting the LLT had been the subject of a cover-up by the Biden administration.
On Boxing Day, the Telegraph reported that:
FBI ‘found evidence Covid was lab leak but was not allowed to brief president’
The same day, the Wall Street Journal published a long-form “exclusive” on “The Spy-World Scientists Who Argued Covid Was a Lab Leak”
Last week, UnHerd published a column headlined “China’s stooges: the real Covid conspiracy – The lab-leak theory is still being suppressed”
Bloomberg was more subtle, lending the LLT legitimacy by discussing it as a future possibility: “How a Lab Leak Could Cause the Next Covid-Like Pandemic”
On New Year’s Eve LLT received another injection of legitimacy from an unlikely source. The World Health Organization included this paragraph in its press release marking the 5th anniversary of Covid:
We continue to call on China to share data and access so we can understand the origins of COVID-19. This is a moral and scientific imperative. Without transparency, sharing, and cooperation among countries, the world cannot adequately prevent and prepare for future epidemics and pandemics.
Lab leak theory has already come a long way from barely even a fringe idea to an acceptable alternative, but in 2025 we expect it to take the final step, becoming the majority view.
That’s a majority view, not consensus. We’re talking about a cultivated 55-45 split. Because the natural vs lab-leak argument is too valuable ever to end.
Rather, as the “anti-establishment” Trump rises so too do “anti-establishment” ideas like lab leak theory, or ivermectin and other “alternative treatments”.
This will play into the multipolar world psyop by reinvigorating the supposed feud between Donald Trump’s administration and China.
That’s our theme for 2025. Scripted wins for the fostered “alternative”.
WILDCARD PREDICTION: There will be a high-profile legal case – either civil or criminal – regarding the “origins of Covid” by the end of the year.
Behold the future of healthcare, courtesy of the CDC, DoD and CIA:
https://scheerpost.com/2025/01/14/the-cdc-palantir-and-the-ai-healthcare-revolution/
They’re gonna shut down those ‘deadly labs’, one way or another.
‘The US ruling class is preparing a cataclysmic war on the PRC, with the ROK (Republic of Korea) as a military staging post’
More here:
https://redfireonline.com/2025/01/11/koreans-defeat-martial-law-but-the-danger-of-war-remains/
The Chinese have shared a lot of data on Covid but unfortunately its not the data that our propagandists want to hear. There’s been a huge political edifice built on the idea that its some kind of weaponized virus that escaped from a sloppily organized lab (because, as we all know, the Chinese can’t do anything properly without the guiding hand of us Wise People of the West) so unfortunately we’re going to continue to hear that particular drum beating indefinitely.
The problem with all this noise is that it may well be providing cover for genuine funny business. Here its not necessarily the Chinese that are doing this work and its not being done openly at some named — and well recognized — research institute. The Ukraine Bioweapons Conspiracy Theory is an example of this because if you read between the (carefully crafted) lines there was definitely something a bit weird going on which everyone plus dog is trying to put a spin on. Compared to this the Chinese academics are veritable saints since they publish their work in academic journals, work that contributes to the overall knowledge of the global scientific community.
I generally agree about OffG’s position on the lab leak theory, but not 100% yet.
One hard question: If everyone back in 2010 (or any year prior to 2018) received what we today call “Covid tests” during typical flu-seasons, would many test positive?
I’ve heard that old stored blood *never* yields positive to “Covid 19 tests”. Is that true? If it is true, what causes a positive test only in 2019 or after??
Governments can’t admit that COVID deaths were largely democide via “treatment” with ventilators, Remdesivir and Midazolam so the lab leak narrative is political cover, of course. “COVID” was rebranded flu, using the fake PCR test. However, it’s also possible chemical and EMF weapons were used in targeted areas to create a “novel” illness.
COVID also revealed that virology is pseudoscience. The virus tests and the virus genomes are fake. Given that- does it even matter if “viruses” exist or not? How could anyone even tell- one way or the other?
If you go down enough rabbit holes, then it becomes apparent that COVID was the beginning of the End Game:
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/1e93cxz/7_motives_for_covid19_and_the_lockdowns/
The origin of covid is a lie. So the originator is a liar.
That’s all there is to it.
Henry Ford was reported to have said, ““It is well enough that people of the nation do not understand our banking and monetary system, for if they did, I believe there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning.” The same could be said about the scamdemic. The plan to substitution the origin of this purported “deadly virus” as issuing as a love child between a bat and a pangolin to a lab leak in Wuhan was in the can long before the first hysterical headlines hit the news stands. But the alternative leaders such as Dr. Rand Paul had to fight “for the truth” and for its recognition to give it gravitas. Just shows how fucked we are.
Another (slightly altered) Henry Ford quote:
“You WILL have any vaccine WE like. As long as WE decide.”
That is the same point of view as the CPC had and has. They experienced SARS(Covid1) a few years before and it gave them a black eye.
Covid2 turned out to be quite undeadly after a few virus replications, but the CPC style lockdowns and vaxes (thanks to US funds and ideas) were more harmful.
Ofcourse the CPC first tried to blame the origin it on some fish market, and in the West they found a few stooges for that narrative. Gain of Function research is not happening folks according to them, nothing to see, keep on walking.
Armies suffer the most combat incapacity losses in the baracks, where 10% or more might be down to some flu. In 1918 the Americans blamed the Spanish instead of bats for their fear / poor immune system wave.The PLA wanted a solution from a lab.
Drugged, doped, dizzy and dozing.
It’s that easy:
https://mjbizdaily.com/us-cannabis-sales-estimates/
“There’s GOLD in them thar pills!”
(And potions and poxes and pains and compliant easily manipulated populations).
The Trotters are predictably putting their own oar in on the “natural/lab leak” front with this selection of recent titles:
But then of course our posturing pince-nez proles have never once deviated from the most primal covid foundation, the initial sacred text now receiving a makeover with this:
Which suggest that a desperate hanging on to the initial stone tablets won’t defend against necessary modifications. And the scary direct punch of “covid” has now given way to, “respiratory illnesses that include COVID-19, flu and RSV” which “are once again on a rapidly accelerating trajectory” etc. etc.
But the effect is now diffused. Not that this makes any difference to the compulsive regurgitation of the “Covid Zero” manoeuvre.
Naturally “Long Covid” and “Covid denial” comes in too. And this truly evil bit of genocide encouragement:
Replace “infections” with “injections” and you’ve got it right!
Northern Australia is being prepped by USian forces for the threat of war and predictions of sporadic conflict with those pesky Chinese.
Funny thing is: A Chinese corporation has a 99 year lease on the Port of Darwin.
Mysterior and mysterior.
wsws.org no doubt.
In your opinion do you think they are “bought” or just ideologically blinkered…or both?
I was tossed for mild objections in 2021. They are despicable.
Well. Trump wants to do a Pilate, wash his hands of Ukrania, so he
can Pivot To
AsiaChina, so expect ‘proofs’ of a “Chinese Lab Leak”
as the US’ explanation for imposing high tariffs on ‘Made in China’
products – to “Teach
The ChineseChina A Lesson” !!
It’ll make an ideal cover story for the expected Tariff War, a term to
avoid as it is closely associated in popular memory with the lead up
to The Great Depression, a Prelude to World War Two, and thus
might engender too much Message Hesitancy…
A Year Long ‘Two-Minute Hate Session’ is in the offing…
9th March will turn into “Lest we never forget”
which will turn into books series films already Boris Johnson new book tells of an war time PM wounded by covid on Easter Thursday brought to life by an army of NHS covid doctors risking there lifes too even be in the same room as him as the 98.9999% virus was killing the nation elderly and venerable.
Ex PM Johnson even asked security services to draw up “military options” to obtain “impounded” 3 millions doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from a plant in Leiden in a row with the E.U.
The Real Anthony Fauci book sells hard the lableak so all the pawns are in place to set this
up when and if they need it.
And most of the alternative media will help sell it as most of them sell the died suddenly, snake venom, bat flu, wetmarket grift.
Perhaps the proposed Holocaust memorial next door to the Houses of Parliament will be dual-purposed so we never forget the six kajillion covid deaths.
The National Day of Reflection should centre around heads on spikes around Parliament. That would make the evil scumbags reflect on whether to do to us it again.
Oh… I forgot… freedom of speech doesn’t include threats of violence… the one and only thing that would make the evil scumbags back down.
I guess society should just roll over and take it again.
‘Incredible public health policies’
Does she even live on planet Earth?
USian public health policies are almost non existent because they have been gutted, ransacked and monetised by CORPARASITES.
Basically rebranded flu, which is why there is so much convergence between both the figures for sufferers and the health response now. The unanswered questions really involve the politics and economics, whether it was a plain high-level hoax that for a while was taken seriously by governments; or a cover for economic warfare; or a try-out for dictatorship; …or something more outlandish.
Clearly it was centrally organised by a supranational force, not a hoax played on governments. Too many countries simultaneously threw out their existing, sensible pandemic preparedness plans in favour of the radical plan rehearsed in November 2019’s Event 201.
The only credible pretext for that would be if the World Health Organization had given the direction to do so.
But since neither the WHO or any government has even made that claim, it must be some shady global organisation that wields power over governments. I.e a true conspiracy took place.
Thank you, Kit !
About the telegraph : FBI ‘found evidence Covid was lab leak but was not allowed to brief president’
If the FBI doesn’t brief the president about something, what is there for ?
About the prediction: in which country do you expect this legal action ?