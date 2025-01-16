We Called It: Israel-Gaza Ceasefire

Eight days ago, in our third prediction for 2025 we said…

…the incoming Trump admin will be trying to score “peacemaker” points with a deal in Ukraine, that could extend to Israel-Gaza too. A negotiated release of all hostages is also possible.

We already predicted, in our first such article, that Trump was going to be sold as a peacemaker.

Well, just hours ago the news broke that Hamas and Israeli authorities had agreed to a six week ceasefire and exchange of hostages. You can read the full terms of the deal here.

Whitehouse spokesman John Kirby, speaking to the BBC, claimed the temporary ceasefire is only phase one and will allow time to negotiate phase two, which might see a “permanent end to the war”.

…and Donald Trump is already getting the credit.

Yes, it’s true Biden is still in office and his admin has claimed the credit for themselves…

but you’d be forgiven for forgetting that, since most of the press have.

The Independent headlines:

Trump credited for ceasefire breakthrough as US officials who resigned over Gaza war slam Biden’s inaction

Going on to say [emphasis added], “Officials said breakthrough came when Trump applied pressure on Israeli government, something Biden was unwilling to do”

This is furthering the interesting “Trump vs Israel” storyline that was set-up when it was reported Trump had “snubbed” Benyamin Netanyahu by not officially inviting him to his inauguration.

In that same vein the New York Times tells us that “the Israeli Right May Soon Be Disenchanted With Trump”.

The Atlantic agrees, reporting on…

“How Netanyahu Misread His Relationship with Trump – The cease-fire in Gaza reflects another triumph for Donald Trump and shows Benjamin Netanyahu who’s boss”

In more general terms, Trump is getting kudos for the deal all over the media, even from traditionally hostile outlets.

The Financial Times:

Trump helped secure a Gaza ceasefire deal. Can it last?

The Economist:

After 15 months of hell, Israel and Hamas sign a ceasefire deal – Donald Trump provided the X factor by putting heat on Binyamin Netanyahu, who insists the war isn’t over yet

The Atlantic again:

Trump Made the Gaza Cease-Fire Happen

The Guardian:

‘A stern message’: how return of Trump loomed over Gaza ceasefire negotiations

Even CNN give him partial credit:

How the Biden and Trump teams worked together to get the Gaza ceasefire and hostages deal done

The cherry on top is that the deal is going to take affect on January 19th – the day before Trump’s inauguration – which means we might get some visuals of recently freed hostages in attendance (or something like that).

Won’t that be good PR?

Without being unduly immodest I have to admit we tend to get proved right quite a lot – but not usually as fast as this.

We all know the agenda-makers could have halted the slaughter in Gaza any time over the past months with just a couple of phone calls. But to them human beings are just NPCs in their grand plans and Great Resets and thousands of lives can be sacrificed without a second thought . It just wasn’t convenient for them to stop the killing – until now, when it suits the strange new narrative of The Donald as emerging Hero.

Is this really an end to the nightmare for the people of Gaza, or just another aspect of their continued exploitation by forces beyond their control?

Let’s see how this continues to pan out.