Skripal @ Seven

Today is seven years since the Skripal Psy-op was launched and for the first time in a little while it’s being mentioned with a little renewed vigor by mainstream pundits, because anti-Russia paranoia is suddenly de rigueur again.

There’s nothing to say about the Skripal “poisoning” that we hasn’t been said before – either by us by the other writers and outlets who have done excellent, in depth coverage over the years.

Our own top four, in no order:

1. Joining Some Dots on the Skripal Case Part 1: An Official Story That Doesn’t Hold Water

Part one of an excellent multi-part series by Rob Slane of The Blogmire

2. The Skripal event and the Douma “gas attack” – two acts in the same drama?

Catte Black’s analysis of the Skripal poisoning in the context of geopolitics and the false flag “gas attack” in Douma just days later.

3. 5 Facts BBC’s “The Salisbury Poisonings” Forgot to Mention

A breakdown of the pitiful BBC “docu drama” made in 2020, written by yours truly.

4. The Skripal Case 5 Years On: BS then, BS now

Yes, yes…me again. But it’s my website. Shut up.

*

In closing I would simply emphasise how mad the story is and always has been. It is founded entirely upon madness. Nothing about it ever made any sense.

The “deadliest nerve agent ever invented” never once behaved like a deadly nerve agent:

It did not kill anyone in the neighbourhood in which it was allegedly released.

It did not kill anyone in the hotel the “assassins” stayed at.

It did not kill any police officers either guarding or searching the Skripal’s home.

It did not kill any customers or staff at the restaurants or pubs allegedly frequented by the Skripal’s after exposure.

It did not kill ANYONE, ANYWHERE on the day or in the town it was supposedly used.

Alongside that, the “Russian assassins” never once behaved like Russian assassins:

They flew direct from Moscow to London.

…using Russian passports…

…which they had already used before.

They (allegedly) left important evidence in a charity bin.

They made no attempt to ensure their target had been killed before leaving the area or indeed the country.

Compounding this we have a tangle of crazy miscellanea:

The first person the scene was the Chief Nursing Officer of the British Army.

It took place right after the Toxic Dagger chemical weapons training exercise.

Despite Skripal being a high profile intelligence asset, living in a home paid for by MI6, there was apparently no surveillance of the property, since no evidence the “Russian assassins” were ever anywhere close to the house has ever been released.

Sergei Skripal’s next door neighbour was his MI6 handler Pablo Miller, whose house was also not being monitored and who was the subject of a government issued censorship notice within days of the “attack”.

Sergei Skripal has never once been seen in public again, not even to testify about the “attack”. His daughter Julia has given one interview, where she looked like she’d been on a spa break, not in intensive care.

Like we said, madness.

In short, as we wrote on Twitter, the only reason it isn’t the most ridiculous nonsense ever foisted on a gullible public is that the world got incredibly weird in the following seven years.