The Skripal event and the Douma “gas attack” – two acts in the same drama?

The illegal air strikes on Syria by the coalition of the guilty (US, France, UK) have happened, to no one’s great surprise. As such things go all current indications are that they were more token than anything else. The Russians are saying around 100 missiles were fired at an unclear number of targets, of which around 70% were intercepted. Syrian General Staff are reporting 3 injuries and no deaths. Mattis was at pains to say this was a one-off, though adding the reckless caveat that any further evidence of chemical weapons usage by Assad might change that (thus giving every lunatic or CIA/neocon-controlled cell in Syria a pure gold motive for a false fag).
Compared to how bad this might have been, this is a fairly harmless result for the present.
We’ve resisted the temptation to do any kind of analysis of things so far, preferring to let them play out and to document developments and opinions. But maybe this is a good time to offer a tentative overview of what seems to have been going on in the past weeks.
1)the Douma “gas attack” was likely faked
The only evidence we have for any “gas attack” in Douma on April 7 is the video released on April 7-8, showing piles of corpses, mostly children, some with foam around their mouths. When, were or how the video was made is not verifiable. Who killed the children shown or how they died is not verifiable. Additionally we have images of an alleged “gas canister”, again without any sourcing or verification, and which have been widely suggested to be implausible. And there is Bellingcat (Eliot Higgins), contributing his usual brand of “comparisons” of images and Google maps, adding nothing that could be described even loosely as verification of the salient claims.
In opposition to this the Russians are claiming the event was staged. They allege their armed forces entered Douma shortly after the alleged attack and claim to have found no evidence of chemical weapons usage, no witnesses and no victims.
They have also released a video statements by two young men claiming to be doctors at the hospital. They describe people running in to the hospital screaming that there had been a chemical attack, inciting panic among the people there, and “unqualified” people administering to children, giving them “asthma inhalers.” However, he says, there were no victims of such a chemical treated there, only victims of smoke inhalation from recent shelling and subsequent fires.
There is also the notable reluctance by US Defense Secretary, James Mattis to fully endorse the reality of this narrative. Even on April 12, just hours before the air strikes were to be implemented, he was still publicly saying he had seen no evidence to show the gas attacks happened or who may have been responsible. Given his senior position on the Trump administration, and his previously gungho attitude to military adventurism, this is significant.
Of greatest potential significance is the claim by the Russian foreign ministry that they have evidence the UK government was directly involved in staging the fake attack or encouraging a false flag. So far they haven’t released this data, so we can’t comment further at this time. This might also tie in with vague rumours of British SAS troops being captured in Douma that briefly surfaced a week or so ago.
2) primarily UK initiative?
The neocon faction in the US is usually (and reasonably) regarded as the motivator behind much of the western aggression in the Middle East. Since at least 2001 and the launch of the “War on Terror” the US has led the way in finding or creating facile excuses to fight oil wars and hegemonic wars and proxy wars in the region. But this time the dynamics look a little different. This time it really looks as if the UK has been setting the pace of the “response”.
The fact (as stated above) that Mattis was apparently telegraphing his own private doubts a)about the verifiability of the attacks, and b)about the dangers of a military response suggests he was a far from enthusiastic partaker in this adventure. Trump’s attitude is harder to gauge. His tweets veered wildly between unhinged threats and apparent efforts at conciliation. But he must have known he would lose (and seemingly has lost) a great part of his natural voter base (who elected him on a no-more-war mandate) by an act of open aggression that threatened confrontation with Russia on the flimsiest of pretexts.
Granted the US has been looking for excuses to intervene ever more overtly in Syria since 2013, and in that sense this Douma “initiative” is a continuation of their longterm policy. It’s also true Russia was warning just such a false flag would be attempted in early March. But in the intervening month the situation on the ground has changed so radically that such an attempt no longer made any sense.
A false flag in early March, while pockets of the US proxy army were still holding ground in Ghouta would have enabled a possible offensive in their support which would prevent Ghouta falling entirely into government hands and thereby also maintain the pressure on Damascus. A false flag in early April is all but useless because the US proxy army in the region was completely vanquished and nothing would be gained by an offensive in that place at that time.
You can see why Mattis and others in the administration might be reluctant to take part in the false flag/punitive air strike narrative if they saw nothing currently to be gained to repay the risk. They may have preferred to wait for developments and plan for a more productive way of playing the R2P card in the future.
The US media has been similarly, and uncharacteristically divided and apparently unsure. Tucker Carlson railed against the stupidity of attacking Syria. Commentators on MSNBC were also expressing intense scepticism of the US intent and fear about possible escalation.
The UK govt and media on the other hand has been much more homogeneous in advocating for action. No doubts of the type expressed by Mattis have been heard from the lips of an UK government minister. Even May, a cowardly PM, has been (under how much pressure?) voicing sterling certitude in public that action HAD to be taken.
Couple this with the – as yet unverified – claims by Russia of direct UK involvement in arranging the Douma “attack”, and the claims by Syria that the perps are in their custody, and a tentative storyline emerges. It’s possible this time there were other considerations in the mix beside the usual need to “be seen to do something” and Trump’s perpetual requirement to appease the liberal Russiagaters and lunatic warmongers at home. Maybe this time it was also about helping the UK out of a sticky problem.
The Skripal consideration
Probably the only thing we can all broadly agree on about the Skripal narrative is that it manifestly did not go according to plan. However it was intended to play out, it wasn’t this way. Since some time in mid to late March it’s been clear the entire thing has become little more than an exercise in damage-limitation, leak-plugging and general containment.
The official story is a hot mess of proven falsehoods, contradictions, implausible conspiracy theories, more falsehoods and inexplicable silences were cricket chirps tell us all we need to know.
The UK government has lied and evaded on every key aspect.
1) It lied again and again about the information Porton Down had given it
2) Its lawyers all but lied to Mr Justice Robinson about whether or not the Skripals had relatives in Russia in an unscrupulous attempt to maintain total control of them, or at least of the narrative.
3) It is not publishing the OPCW report on the chemical analyses, and the summary of that report reads like an exercise in allusion and weasel-wording. Even the name of the “toxic substance” found in the Skripals’ blood is omitted, and the only thing tying it to the UK government’s public claims of “novichok” is association by inference and proximity. Indeed if current claims by Russian FM Lavrov turn out to be true, “novichok” may indeed not have been found in those samples at all and the active substance was a compound called “BZ”, a non-lethal agent developed in Europe and America. (more about that later).
None of the alleged victims of this alleged attack has been seen in public even in passing since the event. There is no film or photographs of DS Bailey leaving the hospital, no film or photographs of his wife or family members doing the same. No interviews with Bailey, no interviews with his wife, family, distant relatives, work colleagues.
The Skripals themselves were announced to be alive and out of danger mere days after claims they were all but certain to die. Yulia, soon thereafter, apparently called her cousin Viktoria only to subsequently announce, indirectly through the helpful agency of the Metropolitan Police, that she didn’t want to talk to her cousin – or anyone else – at all. She is now allegedly discharged from hospital and has “specially trained officers…helping to take care of” her in an undisclosed location. A form or words so creepily sinister it’s hard to imagine how they were ever permitted the light of day.
Very little of this bizarre, self-defeating, embarrassing, hysterical story makes any sense other than as a random narrative, snaking wildly in response to events the narrative-makers can’t completely control.
Why? What went wrong? Why has the UK government got itself into this mess? And how much did the Douma “gas attack” and subsequent drive for a concerted western “response” have to do with trying to fix that?
is this what happened?
If a false flag chemical attack had taken place in Syria at the time Russia predicted, just a week or two after the Skripal poisoning, a lot of the attention that’s been paid to the Skripals over the last month would likely have been diverted. Many of the questions being asked by Russia and in the alt media may never have been asked as the focus of the world turned to a possible superpower stand-off in the Middle East.
So, could it be the Skripal event was never intended to last so long in the public eye? Could it be that it was indeed a false flag, or a fake event, as many have alleged, planned as a sketchy prelude to, or warm up act for a bigger chemical attack in Syria, scheduled for a week or so later in mid-March – just around the time Russia was warning of such a possibility?
Could it be this planned event was unexpectedly canceled by the leading players in the drama (the US) when the Russians called them out and the rapid and unexpected fall of Ghouta meant any such intervention became pointless at least for the moment?
Did this cancelation leave the UK swinging in the wind, with a fantastical story that was never intended to withstand close scrutiny, and no second act for distraction?
So, did they push on with the now virtually useless “chemical attack”, botch it (again), leaving a clear evidence trail leading back to them? Did they then further insist on an allied “response” to their botched false flag in order to provide yet more distraction and hopefully destroy some of that evidence?
This would explain why the UK may have been pushing for the false flag to happen (as claimed by Russia) even after it could no longer serve much useful purpose on the ground, and why the Douma “attack” seems to have been so sketchily done by a gang on the run. The UK needed the second part to happen in order to distract from the first.
It would explain why the US has been less than enthused by the idea of reprisals. Because while killing Syrians to further geo-strategic interests is not a problem, killing Syrians (and risking escalation with Russia) in order to rescue an embarrassed UK government is less appealing.
And it would explain why the “reprisals” when they came were so half-hearted
If this is true, Theresa May and her cabinet are currently way out on a limb even by cynical UK standards. Not only have they lied about the Skripal event, but in order to cover up that lie they have promoted a false flag in Syria, and “responded” to it by a flagrant breach of international and domestic law. Worst of all, if the Russians aren’t bluffing, they have some evidence to prove some of the most egregious parts of this.
This is very bad.
But even if some or all of our speculation proves false,and even if the Russian claims of UK collusion with terrorist in Syria prove unfounded, May is still guilty of multiple lies and has still waged war without parliamentary approval.
This is a major issue. She and her government should resign. But it’s unlikely that will happen. So what next? There is a sense this is a watershed for many of the parties involved and for the citizens of the countries drawn into this.
Will the usual suspects try to avoid paying for their crimes and misadventures by more rhetoric, more false flags, more “reprisals”? Or will this signal some other change in direction?
We’ll all know soon enough.
If as reported a factory which stockpiled chemical weapons was hit.
1/ Why was this alleged chemical weapons storage facility targeted when the resulting distribution of those chemicals could have killed thousands?
2/ Because the US coalition knew about those stockpiled chemicals they were legally obliged to inform the OPCW, who in the event were to be in Syria several hour after the attack to investigate the Douma incident.
What a crock.
LikeLike
Lavrov on the Swiss lab, a video you might wish to share:
LikeLike
If Lavrov is correct – and he is an experienced diplomat who takes some care to separate fact from interpretation – it would seem that he is suggesting the Skirpals were exposed initially to BZ, and subsequently hi grade, volatile A-234 were added to the site to overpower the presence of BZ. Who, I wonder would have the motivation and the means to ADD the A-234 ??
LikeLike
There is a U.K. Story. Jeremy Corbyn is a mainstream social democrat with policies that are pretty much the norm throughout Europe. The Labour Party has always been influenced by the Fabian society, the wolf in sheep’s clothes organisation, with close links to Chatham house and the CFR. Since Corbyn was elected leader the Labour Zionist MP’s have launched wave after wave of smear campaigns, all based on accusations and allegations keenly reported as fact by the BBC and the entire corporate press. Where he is portrayed as Marxist, ultra hard left, loony, nutter, misogynist, sexist, racist, antisemitic, Jew hater, unelectable, Nazi storm trooper, Stalinist, Putins puppet, Socialist, dictatator, responsible for Brexit, Assad apologist, traitor, weak, National security risk, Russian spy, terrorist supporter….. etc etc. This mainly from his own members of Parliament.
Now in January Corbyn was well ahead in the opinion polls. Elections to Labours governing bodies were in his favour and the old Blairite Neoliberal warmongering globalists and Labour Zionists launched another attack, again totally supported by the corporate media and especially the BBC.
First he was accused of spying for Soviet Union. Then the BBC ran endless attacks on him personally because he recognised the democratic vote to leave the EU. Labours position was effectively “you cannot be a member of the single market if you are going to leave the EU” Blair and Soros have been scheming since EUref to create a new centrist party essentially to stay in EU.
Then Skripal happens Corbyn calls for cooperation with Russia, questions what evidence there is to blame Russia, wants international conventions observed. The Labour and Tories and corporate media launch a vile abusive and xenophobic campaign against him.
When cracks start to appear in the Government narrative the Labour Zionists, in tandem with Israeli press, dig up a Facebook post from 2012 where Corbyn appears to question why a mural depicting caricatures of the banking elites should be removed. He says the artist was in good company because another was removed because it had a caricature of Lenin. Weeks of accusations and calls for him to resign follow. He is summoned by Jewish Chronicle to plead his case. The verdict is he is responsible for the grossest act of antisemitism since Hitler in WW2.
Now U.K. are behind the attack on Syria. MI6 and Boris Johnson and the Labour Zionists are heavily invested in the continuous war on terror. They, all of them have funded, enabled and protected the recruitment of Wahhabi jihadists in U.K. to fight Israel’s wars in the Middle East.
In short. The goal is May falls on her own sword. She has decimated Britain’s public services, everything is up for sale to the lowest bidder.
Jeremy Corbyn becomes the enemy within a traitor and Soviet spy prepared to betray the realm our intelligence services and military. And he is an antisemitic Nazi apologist whose supporters should be treated as extremists and terrorists.
The stage is set for the Phoenix to rise. A British Macron. A leader so perfect and moderate to lead Britain, in the National interest, into a reformed Europe and a uniform normal global rules based system. The Fusion Doctrine where dissenters are suffocated at birth through predictive artificial intelligence and common purpose. The future is hopeful resistance is futile.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Corbyn a ‘British Micron’? I fear you may be correct. The hard Right, class-hating, neo-liberal, Israel First thug Micron is a creation of the French Zionist elite and answers to them. Corbyn may turn out the same, or he WILL be destroyed-one way or another. On re-reading, I think I’ve misunderstood. The ‘British Micron’ is another, of course, once Corbyn has been terminated with extreme prejudice. David Milliband, of course. So acceptable to the Chief Rabbi et al.
LikeLike
David Miliband does keep trying but he’s so vacuous and corrupt he managed to lose the leadership contest to his younger brother. For example after the humanitarian intervention by U.K. to liberate the stockpiles of chemical weapons of mass destruction secretly squirrelled away out of sight of the OPCW inspectors. David called for humanitarian intervention in Syria to alleviate the horrors caused by the humanitarian intervention of 103 cruise missiles. I asked him what it meant if no toxic gas cloud was released from the destruction of the proven stockpiles of chemical weapons in Syria. Nothing not even a block.
I think we’re stuck with Treasonous May until 2022 then the Son of Dracula Euan Blair, having impregnated himself, will announce he is the messiah
LikeLike
One more thing. The results of a YouGov poll broadcast on Newsnight last night showed that 5% of the British public believed that “there was probably not an attack using chemical weapons and the claims are fabrications”.
This poll itself is obviously a fabrication. 5% is a ridiculously low figure for the percentage of skeptics/disbelievers. The establishment has been well-and-truly trashing its own reputation in what can only be described as a rather stupid manner.
https://yougov.co.uk/news/2018/04/12/two-one-public-oppose-missile-strikes-syria/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you are being optimistic. The vast majority of people do not go in search of the truth.
LikeLike
It appears that The White Helmets were pressurised into enacting the Douma False Flag lacking the advantage of having their own supply of chlorine around with which to credibly distress their “actors”. hence they rushed into another real medical emergency (though not a severe one) and shouted at the waiting patients that there was CW in the air before forcing the filmed ‘treatment’ upon them. This narrative actually makes sense in the light of Russia’s claim to have “prevented” 3 planned such attacks in the previous weeks (presumably by intercepting/finding and removing the chemicals).
This whole thing is a nightmare for the UK government and it serves them right. Listening to LBC today the presenters were reeling from the public backlash. Andrew Castle whined to an MP who was interviewed during the public interactions, “Help me Toby [I think it was], I’m feeling bruised.”
It is a very difficult thing to recover trust, once lost ….. and the loss of trust resulting in this double-debacle looks very serious … possibly terminal.
Hopefully.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Read this timeline of events and you can see exactly what has been happening…….
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/04/just-whos-pulling-the-strings/comment-page-1/#comment-737389
LikeLike
Posted this on The Guardian earlier today only to have it moderated off!
LikeLike
Ha….I did exactly the same thing with the same result!
LikeLike
Can I ask all UK residents with a heart and brain to write to their MPs about Theresa May engaging in military action without the approval of parliament. Here is my letter.
https://johnplatinumgoss.wordpress.com/2018/04/14/theresa-may-should-resign-immediately/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Done.
LikeLike
And done.
LikeLike
I sent an email to my MP expressing my disgust (as a follow up to a email I sent him on Monday) at 6.00 a.m. this morning. As I haven’t had an acknowledgement to my earlier communication I’m not holding my breath but it made me feel better. I also copied this morning’s email to the Embassy of the Russian Federation (info@ russemb.org.uk) with a brief covering message.
LikeLike
Excellent letter, Mr Goss.
Another matter is why are we taking military action on behalf of a group of one of the most fanatical and barbarous jihadis (Jaysh-al-Islam) in the whole of the Middle East? They can be the only beneficiaries of our attacking the elected, recognized Syrian government.
The sponsors of these dreadful jihadis is Saudi Arabia (aka Sadist Barbaria) and we have seen what they do in the Yemen. If May feels so compelled to illegally loose bombs on foreign capitals, most people would prefer she began with Riyadh.
LikeLike
The deeper problem about the West lying so blatantly in order to attack a sovereign country is that International norms of behaviour are brought to dust. Whatever they say will naturally be treated with doubt and others might be tempted to try the same trick, stage an atrocity and attack. Like Mr Poroshenko.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s remarkable how many ordinary people in the UK simply don’t believe either story. This must be a first for such a heavy Government story. Check out D Mail commenters. Ask people you meet. Extraordinary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes – I looked at that in the DM, that is amazing.
LikeLike
Front page headline Sat April 14 “Assad apologists working in UK Universities”. Is that Murdoch rag trying to start a witch hunt? — “Are you now or have you ever been an Assad Apologist?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can assure you that the Murdoch media cancer has had a devastating effect here in Austfailure over the last forty years. Its vicious Rightwing thuggery, lying, hypocrisy, incessant hatred and fear-mongering against unions, teachers, Moslems, environmentalists, any Leftwing figure, welfare recipients, Aborigines etc, surely bears comparison to Die Sturmer, only the range of victims is greater and the endurance of the hate much longer. With no sign of any slackening off. And one specialty of the vile scum he employs is the vendetta, where the Murdochites pursue a public figure relentlessly, for years and years, because they represent something the Murdochites hate. Tim Flannery is one victim, for the crime of publicising anthropogenic climate destabilisation, denial of which the Murdoch cancer has been the leader in, for decades, to today. Indeed their denialism and hatred of renewable energy only seems to grow with time. Another vendetta, against the eminent historian Manning Clark, grinds on nearly thirty years after his death, with new scurrilous lies concocted every few years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course, this is just a suspicion for now, but I think it is very plausible that the Skripal story and the alleged chemical attack in Syria are connected (of course, Theresa May also made such a connection, though in a different sense). Poisoning a former double agent years after he was released from prison and exchanged hardly makes sense for Russia. Obviously, the British government used the story for ramping up russophobia and bullying other countries into “solidarity” (evicting one or two diplomats without waiting for results of an investigation), but even that story rather looks odd, and I doubt that it looked very convincing to most of the Western public. Certainly, it again associated Russia with evil, and that does seems to work to some degree in some countries, but the story was too odd to have such prominence for such a long time. But that story makes perfect sense as a prelude to heart-wrenching videos about poisoned children that are used as a justification for an aggression against Syria. It was clear that Russia would not be idle and that there is a danger of a larger international war if the aggression by NATO countries goes too far. Therefore, in order to be able to use such videos as a basis for an illegal aggression and for ignoring the UN security council where Russia is most vocally agaist it, a demonization campaign against Russia is crucial. It seems plausible that the Skripal affair was just meant for priming the public to associate Russia with evil and with poison gas in order to weaken Russia’s ability to counter the NATO aggression in the media. Probably, the staged chemical attack in East Ghouta should have happened sooner after the Skripal poisoning – that way, the association would have been even stronger, fewer people would have started asking questions about oddities of the Skripal affair, and the Skripal affair could have faded more easily in the background. The main problem was probably that the Syrian army recaptured East Ghouta too quickly. Probably, the goal was to prevent the recapture of East Ghouta, and conducting such a fabrication when the area where is done is in the hands of the Syrian government and its Russian advisors who can discover evidence is quite risky. Perhaps, for that reason, there was disagreement among the organizers whether the Syrian part of the affair should not be called off. But on the other hand, the way the Skripal affair that was probably just planned as a small prelude turned out was not convenient, either, so, with some delay, the second part was still executed even though East Ghouta was definitively lost to the Jihadists and their British and US allies and the hurry may have led to the second part of the affair being executed in a botched way, as well. I hope more will be found out soon.
The whole story seems to be unravelling. There are now reports that a Swiss laboratory has identified a different poison that would hardly be associated with Russia, but rather with the US and Britain, and there are witnesses who claim that they have seen how the chemical attack film was staged. The Syrian army and Russia may have gathered more evidence in East Ghouta.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Re the Swiss lab:
https://www.rt.com/news/424149-skripal-poisoning-bz-lavrov/
About the substance:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/3-Quinuclidinyl_benzilate#History
LikeLike
I would suggest that, after the West’s objective to prevent the re-taking of E Ghouta was clearly failing and was overtaken by events, their focus then turned to quickly carrying out the ‘FF’ in what remained the last terrorist enclave in the area i.e.Douma, knowing full well that that area was about to be re-taken by the SAA. But by carrying out the ‘FF’ they would at least make progress towards achieving their two primary objectives of overthrowing Assad and continuing the Putin character assassination project (their conclusion being that 2 out of 3 isn’t a bad result). So I fully expect them to continue with these objectives knowing – for the time being – that they can get away with it seemingly without any challenge other than from Russia (whom they have completely discredited in the public’s perception) and without censure from the UN. I think the fact that more countries don’t stand up for the Russian and Syrian position says more about the bullying tactics of the West than the culpability of Russia and Syria. Just one more ‘FF’ will be all it takes for things to really kick off but that is what the West’s psycho leaders are more than happy to encourage. I fully expect it to happen …Mattis has already given the green light to this happening by warning something to the effect that “If it happens again we shall not hesitate to react appropriately”. Idlib province maybe?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They really gained nothing though and have lost more. Trump in particular.
LikeLike
The simple fact that you, and I, and so many others contest the West’s story here is proof that Russia is not, as you say, completely discredited in the public’s perception. Thank God. I did a little scan of 100 people in the small town in Italy where I live, about the coming attack on Syria. Apart from 9 young/very young people who didn’t know anything about it or couldn’t care less anyway, the remaining 91 were disgusted and contrary for various reasons. Anyway the so-called West represents only a little more than one 7th of the world’s population, if you include duped Australia and New Zealand as well.
Note that no less 12 European countries have stood up to the pressure about expelling russian diplomats. Plus Italy would have done so if the pro-US pro-EU ex-government had not been hanging on in interim. Hung Parliament, you know. So look on the bright side!
LikeLike
The evidences makes NO difference. The Western fakestream media lie-machine will just re-double its lying, anyone who cites the evidence will be vilified as a Putinbot, and the next false flag, as shambolic as they like, will be greeted with mock horror and outrage, while the carnage in Yemen, fully aided and abetted by the USA and UK, is totally ignored.
LikeLike
With regard to the UK being the main protagonists of the Douma false flag, Vassily Nebenzia stated at this afternoon’s UNSC that the people they got this information from are ‘currently under arrest and their statement to this effect was videoed’. My theory is that the information must have come from within the group of UK, US etc officers taken into custody during the evacuation of E Ghouta a couple of weeks ago. Watch this space.
LikeLike
As an additional thought, I wonder if there was within this group of men an informant. You will recall that ‘reliable sources’ had told the Syrians a couple of months ago that a false flag initiated by Western intelligence services was planned for mid March. This would also explain the Russian reluctance to divulge much in the way of concrete evidence…to protect the person concerned. If this is indeed the case, it would only be a matter of time before western security services work out who it is. So I am not sure where matters might go from here but I have confidence that the Russians will have it all in hand.
LikeLike
The whole focus is on the demonisation of Russia … this was an effort begun in the U.S. Presidential election and continued through whenever. The security of the money as a means of financial and political domination is just about over for the “West.” Along with this comes the efforts to make China (along with its client N. Korea) marginalised for much the same reason. We have known for YEARS that the trade imbalance with China would have deleterious effects on the way things have gone for the past 70 years. Barring the ability of the U.S. to maintain its superiority on the economic fronts, the only thing left is to use force. This is classic gangster mentality and activity, recalling the ways in which the various factions fight over turf. Of course, criminality is the last option available, total failure notwithstanding.
LikeLike
My thoughts exactly. The Skripal affair was to lay the groundwork to whip up the already rabid Russophobia and Putinophobia, so as to make the fake gas attack in Douma appear to be true.
However, an exponentially growing number of people, both in the USA, the UK and Europe, are not buying any of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
brilliant ! completey agree this scenario is the most likely after following these events closely to get a better handle just how low we likely have sunk- perfide Albion /thanks for helping codify the best speculation( as admitted) of the (so far) known facts
LikeLike
Totally agree. There was a time when such fake-prop theatre as the Skripal event wouldn’t have been considered by spooks and associated psychopaths – even they had a vague idea of how much fantasy the public could take.
Did the “success” of 9/11 embolden them to ever more outrageous acts of deceit on a clearly gullible public?
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is also a report from RT regarding the Skripal samples tested at a Swiss facility that, if true, confirms the suspicions here. https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-14/independent-swiss-lab-says-bz-toxin-used-skripal-poisoning-usuk-produced-not. If the Swiss don’t categorically deny this I think May will be gone! Always assuming anyone actually asks. I doubt it will be the UK MSM.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s actually mentioned in the article
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have posted elsewhere on the website that apparently BZ toxin is not intended to kill. It is applied by aerosol means and is designed to incapacitate by inducing cognitive dysfunction including delirium and hallucinations. The effects would only last for a few hours. Certainly seems a more likely explanation than Novichok.
LikeLike
“So what next?” – Chilcot Mk II?
Which will tell us mistakes were made, and lessons will be learned …….. not.
LikeLike
Definitely time for long overdue regime change – in London.
(PS Thank you – this is a good piece but needs a bit of proof-reading).
LikeLike
Not only in London, but in Paris and Washington D.C. too.
LikeLike
Reblogged this on MUSO MUSINGS ON FATHERHOOD THEORY AND STUFF and commented:
French declassified intelligence report on Syria gas attacks https://reut.rs/2qwzIc8
#OfatypeandqualityfoundinSteeleDossier
5:52 PM – 14 Apr 2018
LikeLike
wow…if that really is the French justification that is unbelievable…laughable.
LikeLike
The Third Act seems to be due after the intermission.
Acts one and two were Amateur Night from MI% and MI6
Act 3 will bring on the undisputed Pros in the Dark arts of False Flaggery The 9/11 Boys Mossad.
http://landdestroyer.blogspot.se/2018/04/us-launches-impotent-attack-on-non.html
Before and after this most recent and impotent strike on Syria, Israel has claimed of an impending Iranian attack on its territory. Such an attack would – again – serve only as a pretext for the US and its allies to intervene in Syria amid a war Syria and its Russian and Iranian allies have already won.
Israel may stage an attack on its own forces – or an attack on US, British, or French forces in the region may be staged. Unlike an alleged or staged chemical attack on civilians, staging a military attack on Western forces and their regional allies would allow an immediate and much larger military response.
On The French Claims to having evidence repeated at the Security Council at the UN today.
French declassified intelligence report on Syria gas attacks https://reut.rs/2qwzIc8
#OfatypeandqualityfoundinSteeleDossier
5:52 PM – 14 Apr 2018
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on circusbuoy and commented:
FACT IS STRANGER THAN FICTION AND THIS IS FACT NOT FAKE
LikeLike