How “Adolescence” offers us a peek inside the machine
Kit Knightly
I wrote about Adolescence – or rather the (manufactured) hype surrounding it – last week. I thought at the time I’d said all that needed to be said. It is just some Netflix show, after all.
But then the hype keeps going, and the messaging piles up, and you realize it’s actually a really neat case study in The Way Things Work.
As a quick catch-up for the fortunate few yet to have Adolescence forcibly crammed in front of their eyes, the show is about a boy who stabs a girl at school. It’s said to raise “important questions” about misogyny and toxic masculinity and “the knife crime epidemic” and social media and blah blah blah blah blah.
Who cares. I haven’t watched it. It doesn’t matter. Like I said, it’s a case study.
The show was released three weeks ago…then it was everywhere. And I mean everywhere. It was reviewed and praised and praised and reviewed.
And everyone in those everywhere places called it “important” or “vital” or claimed it “asked big questions”.
You all know what those phrases mean.
Suddenly, the creators were on Newsnight on the BBC, Good Morning Britain on ITV, and even CNN.
And what were they talking about?
Politics, obviously. Knife crime and social media and online radicalisation and yet more blah blah blah.
The writer essentially said the same thing all the time, begging the government to “consider quite serious change”.
Before the week was over – as we covered before – an MP was asking if it should be required viewing in schools.
Sky News claimed that “pressure was mounting” for a social media ban. They don’t say from whom, and it doesn’t matter. It’s all a narrative, no more real than the show itself.
Netflix have since said they will provide it for free to schools to show to young boys:
This all culminated in yesterday’s meeting, where the creators of the show – along with representatives from a “healthy relationship” charity Tender – were invited to Number 10 to talk about “the influence of toxic material online” and the “serious change” they think the government needs to take.
Sir Keir Starmer (or the intern running his account) pledged to “tackle” the “challenges raised by adolescence” in a tweet…
The challenges raised by Adolescence aren’t something we can simply legislate for — if I could pull a lever to solve it, I would.
It’s only by listening and learning from the experiences of young people and charities that we can tackle this.
That’s what I’ve been doing today. pic.twitter.com/bU5ocwpa1T
— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) March 31, 2025
We’re mere inches away from actual legislation based almost entirely on the made-up events of a fictional TV show.
People are rightly pointing this out as ludicrous – and it is – but that’s seeing it backwards. We’re not getting laws passed because of TV shows, we’re getting TV shows made so they can pass laws.
The studio behind Adolescence gets government funding, as does Tender, the charity that was also invited to that absurd meeting.
Netflix’s finances have been a source of speculation for years, but its political associations, alongside a track record of producing content that perfectly fits a mainstream agenda, really speaks for itself.
Government, charities, corporate media. It’s all one organism.
Does that mean the show itself was cynically produced to fill a need and sell an agenda?
Absolutely certainly yes.
But that’s not to say the actors and writers and celebrity spokespeople don’t genuinely believe in the supposed message. Just that, to paraphrase Noam Chomsky, if they didn’t believe it they would never be where they are.
They’re working for a distributor with massive and obvious ties to the Deep State, making a project for a studio that gets government funding, working alongside a charity that also gets government funding all so they can tell the government to take the kind of “drastic action” they’ve been planning to take the whole time.
They might believe they are speaking truth to power. In reality, their sincere-but-shallow ego-driven virtual signaling is being manipulated so they will tell power exactly what it wants to hear.
It’s like wheels thinking they move the car against its will, when anyone watching the machinery from the outside can plainly the whole point of the car is turning the wheels to make itself move.
This kind of compartmentalization is how the machinery works, and it’s why it’s largely pointless to ever attack actors or celebrities as Deep State assets. Most of them probably are, but the vast majority don’t know that they are, and the people either willing or able to make that realization were weeded out a long time before they got famous.
And now comes the win-win-win of it all.
The cast and crew get fame and acclaim. The studio get profit and kudos. The government get their new law.
And that’s that.
The hype around Adolescence is not new or even especially exceptional, but it is so transparent it offers a useful insight. Like an underwater aquarium, one of those glass-sided ant farms or those cadavers that have wax pumped into their veins.
It let’s us see inside a little deeper than usual, and show’s us how the machinery works.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
So the show is about a knife attacker who is… White, male, and presumably heterosexual.
Of course it is. How tediously predictable and unrealistic.
There is nothing new under the Sun.
The British Empire was whipping up antagonism against the new perceived enemy prior to WW1.
Control of politics had never been a problem, nor was control of the press. Lord Northcliffe, the most powerful press-baron, was a valuable contributor to the Secret Elite in their drive to vilify Germany and prepare the nation for eventual war.
His ownership of The Times and Daily Mail allowed them to create the impression that Germany was the enemy. In story after story, the message of the German danger to the British Empire, to British products, to British national security, was constantly regurgitated.
Not every newspaper followed suit, but the right-wing press was particularly virulent. A large and influential section of the British press worked to the rabid agenda of poisoning the minds of the nation. It was part of a propaganda drive sustained right up to, and throughout, the First World War.
If The Times was their intellectual base, the popular dailies spread the gospel of anti-German hatred to the working classes. From 1905 to 1914, spy stories and anti-German articles bordered on lunacy in what was an outrageous attempt to generate fear and resentment.
The Secret Origins of the First World War | Geopolitica.RU
The transparency has always been there but first you have to open the shutters in all senses of the word !
A bit rich, coming from Netflix…
.
Violence has been glorified (Or should that be goryfied?) by the entertainment industry for at least a hundred years.
They salivate over it.
Depictions of violence are profitable. Just ask the Hollywood Ghouls who got filthy rich scaring people. Many of them children.
Real violence, the violence of the State, endless wars and even team sports, is either censored or ignored.
We are putty in their blood soaked hands.
9 months into this perfidious government (The gestation period, if you will) , and we see the deep state really digging it’s claws in.
The target is this very forum.
Not per se, perhaps, but this place and it’s ilk.
Twitterex et al. are obviously in it’s sights.
But, even with the large number of seats they have, can the Labour party push through the censorship that they crave, and indeed need, to forward their agenda ?
I’d say they can’t.
The deep state in UK and Europe is throwing all it’s toys out if the pram trying to contain dissent on a lot of fronts and it’s getting desperate. Robinson, AFD, Le Pen, Poland, Romania, Wilders etc, etc.
Desperate people make mistakes.
May you live in interesting times, as the old Chinese curse goes.
Thanks, brilliant article! It will be shown in the NZ schools soon too, no doubt.
From Sky:
What? The trend in making contrived crap TV?
Cartoon crassness from CNN:
Boys, adults – where? All of them?
It’s moronic mnemonic manure. “Boys hating girls”. Yeah that’s a bitch! And knife crime is “really problematic right now”. As opposed to, say, last Thursday?
Is this AI set to turgid twaddle mode? And spoken by the old voiceover from Watch With Mother?
There’s more but that’s enough.
And what is it with Stephen Graham? A real prole blokey kinda guy and so British …. but turning up in a few Scorsese pieces – oh, and also playing Bruce Springsteen’s dad apparently.
It’s all one wonderful big club. And you ain’t invited.
“…It’s all one organism..” And like any living organism, it knows how to attack foreign bodies (art, artists, writers etc with a contrarian message).
It doesn’t make the show ‘bad’. It probably does have artistic merit. But yes, indubitably – every part of the organism is…aligned.
Outside of the Gate
Rivers and streams are freed from ice
By Spring’s sweet enlivening glance.
Valleys, green with Hope’s happiness, dance:
Old Winter, in his weakness, sighs,
Withdrawing to the harsh mountains.
From there, retreating, he sends down
Impotent showers of hail that show
In stripes across the quickening ground.
But the sun allows nothing white below,
Change and growth are everywhere,
He enlivens all with his colours there,
And lacking flowers of the fields outspread,
He takes these gaudy people instead.
Turn round, and from this mountain height,
Look down, where the town’s in sight.
That cavernous, dark gate,
The colourful crowd penetrate,
All will take the sun today,
The Risen Lord they’ll celebrate,
And feel they are resurrected,
From low houses, dully made,
From work, where they’re constricted,
From the roofs’ and gables’ weight,
From the crush of narrow streets,
From the churches’ solemn night
They’re all brought to the light.
Look now: see! The crowds, their feet
Crushing the gardens and meadows,
While on the river a cheerful fleet
Of little boats everywhere it flows.
And over-laden, ready to sink,
The last barge takes to the stream.
From far off on the mountain’s brink,
All the bright clothing gleams.
I hear the noise from the village risen,
Here is the people’s true Heaven,
High and low shout happily:
Here I am Man: here, dare to be!
(Goethe, Faust)
Back to originality. Elliðaey – the last refuge of the white world undisturbed by “refugees”? No “metropolitan” Jew will ever stray here either. Here, the simplest things become an experience again. Silence becomes music. Here, old white men can still reflect in peace, without multicultural and feminist intrusions, on what has gone wrong over the last hundred years and come to the only correct conclusion that there is no point in wasting another thought on it. Since not a single tree grows on the isle, not even shrubbery, this must have been a costly purchase. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elli%C3%B0aey
1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Em_VlF_ENxc
2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Wk4663VPKQ
Here we have the complementary counter-
design: the paradise of the multiculturalists:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Santa_Cruz_del_Islote
3 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LgQxzYQP4as
https://www.perplexity.ai/search/what-is-the-book-der-ewige-pre-OY3wWnmwQ26KwUqPGV2qtA
https://de.zxc.wiki/wiki/Mauscheln_(Verb)
https://de.zxc.wiki/wiki/Der_Mauscheljude
🔴 COVID-19/7700 I want to remain human! Bio-digital convergence is a comprehensive collection of information, scientific research, vaccine history and critical analysis on vaccines, with a particular focus on COVID-19. The document contains many sections that address various aspects of vaccination and more! The PDF contains hundreds of links to scientific studies, articles and books, which gives it credibility and allows the reader to independently verify the information presented. The author covers many aspects of vaccination, from the history of medicine to modern controversies, which becomes a comprehensive source of information. The documentary does not shy away from difficult topics, such as the ethics of vaccination or the role of large pharmaceutical corporations, which can make the reader reflect on the current health care system.
PDF: 1610 pages! ⚠️ UPGRADE 🇺🇸 01.04.2025
▶️ Download:
https://www.calameo.com/accounts/7564957
https://drive.proton.me/urls/11TT50C4ZG#MddrJhq1lTHh
🟡 Recommended:
– chapter 10,
– chapter 12 (subchapter 1)