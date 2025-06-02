OffG’s Lab Leak “I Told You So”
Kit Knightly
Back in January, as part of our “predicting 2025” series, I wrote that 2025 would be the year of the Lab Leak reveal, and that the lab leak theory (LLT) would be “quasi-officially true” by the end of the year:
Lab leak theory has already come a long way from barely even a fringe idea to an acceptable alternative, but in 2025 we expect it to take the final step, becoming the majority view.
Less than ten days after we published that article, the CIA officially endorsed the lab leak origins.
By March, the New York Times was bemoaning the fact we were all “badly mislead about the event that changed out lives”.
In April, the Trump White House added this to their official website:
Last week, FBI Deputy Director stated in an interview last week that the FBI was investigating a potential “cover-up” of the origins of Covid.
The New York Times is publishing articles asking “Why Are So Many People Sure Covid Leaked From a Lab?”, remarking that “the tide is turning” on Lab Leak Theory, and arguing – essentially – that the LLT could be true, but pretending it wasn’t back in 2020 was only responsible to prevent an increase in anti-Chinese sentiment.
Yesterday, The Telegraph headlined:
It’s time for the truth. Here’s the Covid Paper they don’t want you to read – All the evidence on the Wuhan lab leak, properly organised
That’s right, “they” don’t want you to read it so much that they put it on the front page of The Telegraph. Kind of like giving “the movie they don’t want you to see” a flashy London premiere.
Four days ago, the Miami Herald reported that 57% of Americans now believe the LLT to be true, this is likely as trustworthy as any opinion poll – viz, not trustworthy at all – but it’s funny because we predicted…
in 2025 we expect [Lab Leak Theory] to take the final step, becoming the majority view. That’s a majority view, not consensus. We’re talking about a cultivated 55-45 split. Because the natural vs lab-leak argument is too valuable ever to end.
…OK, I was 2% off, but the point stands.
Anyway, we’ll be cashing in that “told you so” voucher now.
Actually, make that two “told you so” vouchers. Because, well, remember what I said last week about Covid?
“See, as with everything it’s about balancing the scales. There’s no single narrative anymore, instead the machinery focuses on equally distributing hopium and rage-bait to each side on every issue.”
Well, just as The Telegraph is hyping one study that “proves” Covid came from a lab, the South China Morning Post is hyping a different study that “proves” it didn’t.
Choose your side. Pick your proof. And round and round we go.
So the Chinese leadership received the memo stating they need to take one for the Team. The Team being the controllers and their minions versus us the plebs. The narrative of there was a virus called Covid, honest guv, is obviously more important to uphold than worrying about nationalist sensibilities.
Not that the Chinese leadership care, since they are bunch of puppets like all the rest, except for the fact that that they need to keep their rather large population sweet if worldwide public opinion becomes a bit too anti-Chinese.
So is there a bone they will be thrown?
Perhaps, they get to take Taiwan unopposed or will be top dog in a few years once the controllers decide to throw America under the bus. It is not as if the leadership can throw out some sage words from Mao’s Little Red Book about blaming western imperialist pigs, since the average contemporary Chinese has about as much appetite for communism as the guests at a Bar Mitzvah or Eid celebration would have for a bacon sandwich.
Anyway, the fact that the media are under instructions to throw some petrol on the fire and remind the public of the Covid-1984 era by resurrecting the lab-leak theory but this time pushing it into the mainstream suggests that Plandemic 2.0 may still be in the offing in the not so distant future. It also means that it too could be attributed to a lab-leak as the narrative cover story.
Since the majority of the public worldwide have memory-holed the Covid -1984 era, never talk about it and there is no groundswell of opinion to hold anyone accountable, the controllers could have just let sleeping dogs lie and have chalked up an easy win.
These are nothing burgers, now the Yuan being backed by gold and all that means for the coming currency war, now that’s something to chew your cheek over.