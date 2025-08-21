Let’s talk about…looming war in Venezuela?

The US Navy is sending at least three destroyers and various other craft to the Caribbean coast of Venezuela, allegedly on a mission to combat drug cartel activity.

In response, Maduro has mobilized 4 million members of the national militia. Trump “hasn’t ruled out” boots on the ground, but in fairness, he can hardly say anything else when asked.

It’s all come out of nowhere, considering it was only a few days ago Trump was eagerly pursuing his Nobel Peace Prize with the Putin summit in Alaska followed by the Zelenskey et al. meeting at the White House.

Only a few weeks ago, Maduro’s government renewed its oil license with Chevron and agreed to an exchange of political prisoners.

Then, suddenly, the Trump administration issued a statement increasing the reward for Maduro’s arrest and accused the Venezuelan President of leading the Cartel of the Suns.

Thanks @PressSec for laying out EXACTLY why we’re offering $50 million for information on Maduro and his heinous crimes against Americans. https://t.co/E8jIEwcK2u pic.twitter.com/Mq494m9CO3 — US Dept of State INL (@StateINL) August 19, 2025

Venezuela has responded by accusing the US of kidnapping 66 Venezuelan children during recent deportations.

Why the escalation? What changed?

The discussion amongst what you could call the old-fashioned anti-war crowd is already focusing on Venezuela’s oil reserves, the biggest in the world, but is that vintage cliche still applicable?

Just like other conflicts, anything that erupts between Venezuela and the US needs to be seen in the post-Covid context.

Venezuela took full part in the Covid lie. Testing, lockdowns, masks and vaccines. All of it. Alongside that, Maduro’s government used the “emergency” to reverse Chavez’s rejection of the IMF and take out a $5billion “emergency” loan.

They are compromised, part of the international government cooperation, and therefore any conflict is likely just as real as Covid was.

So, what’s going on?

Is it really about drug cartels?

Will there be any conflict, or is it a phony war?

Will there be “boots on the ground”?

Why is this happening now? Is it a distraction from something else?