Let’s talk about…looming war in Venezuela?
The US Navy is sending at least three destroyers and various other craft to the Caribbean coast of Venezuela, allegedly on a mission to combat drug cartel activity.
In response, Maduro has mobilized 4 million members of the national militia. Trump “hasn’t ruled out” boots on the ground, but in fairness, he can hardly say anything else when asked.
It’s all come out of nowhere, considering it was only a few days ago Trump was eagerly pursuing his Nobel Peace Prize with the Putin summit in Alaska followed by the Zelenskey et al. meeting at the White House.
Only a few weeks ago, Maduro’s government renewed its oil license with Chevron and agreed to an exchange of political prisoners.
Then, suddenly, the Trump administration issued a statement increasing the reward for Maduro’s arrest and accused the Venezuelan President of leading the Cartel of the Suns.
Thanks @PressSec for laying out EXACTLY why we’re offering $50 million for information on Maduro and his heinous crimes against Americans. https://t.co/E8jIEwcK2u pic.twitter.com/Mq494m9CO3
— US Dept of State INL (@StateINL) August 19, 2025
Venezuela has responded by accusing the US of kidnapping 66 Venezuelan children during recent deportations.
Why the escalation? What changed?
The discussion amongst what you could call the old-fashioned anti-war crowd is already focusing on Venezuela’s oil reserves, the biggest in the world, but is that vintage cliche still applicable?
Just like other conflicts, anything that erupts between Venezuela and the US needs to be seen in the post-Covid context.
Venezuela took full part in the Covid lie. Testing, lockdowns, masks and vaccines. All of it. Alongside that, Maduro’s government used the “emergency” to reverse Chavez’s rejection of the IMF and take out a $5billion “emergency” loan.
They are compromised, part of the international government cooperation, and therefore any conflict is likely just as real as Covid was.
So, what’s going on?
- Is it really about drug cartels?
- Will there be any conflict, or is it a phony war?
- Will there be “boots on the ground”?
- Why is this happening now? Is it a distraction from something else?
The globe's largest oil producer by far. Now, why would there be any conflict featuring banksters and their captured, blood-spattered nations here?
We know.
And there I was thinking it was Mexico where the war was “looming”:
https://www.newsweek.com/trump-plans-military-action-mexico-cartels-2117318
Does it even matter so long as enough people are suitably outraged? I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it any more….
Anyway, the summer holiday season is nearly over and the agenda for the next six months will soon become clearer. (Obviously the meta-agenda will be the same one from the last four centuries or so but which parts of it are in for a special push this time? More A.I. and the quest for immortality?).
Mexico is too big for even the US. By attacking Venezuela for the same, US hope it will spill over so that the drug cartels in Mexico will pull in the pipe by themselves.
1st time I heard of this, so your sorts must of got the memo from HQ to push the fear agenda.
I do recall it is the same story line as the last time around (2018) just people mindcontrol slips which was the The Mexican 18th Street Gang.
The Christians magatards love the evil devil to blame for all everything wrong in the world.
You’ve all been preped with holly weird and TV series of the Evil foreigners cartels ruining good old USA.
War on drugs 3.3 to fill up thoses private prisons.
Lies and slander!
I’ve been waiting for this war for five years, when Whitney, Michael Hudson, Tlav and Mintpress predicted to me that it was maybe one step away and probably would start soon. (There was a “coronavirus crisis” at the time, as they confirmed.) And the wait was worth it – they were right after all! Five years later. Maybe. Increasingly likely.
https://thealtworld.com/whitney_webb/continuing-and-outrageous-u-s-meddling-in-the-sovereignty-of-venezuela
Tuesday 28 April 2020
A confluence of factors suggests that such a Panama-style invasion of Venezuela is not only a possibility, but increasingly likely.
W.W. is a MintPress News journalist based in Chile
https://thealtworld.com/whitney_webb/driven-by-the-dramatic-collapse-of-us-shale-the-trump-administration-takes-aim-at-venezuela
WITH TRUMP AGAIN TAKING AIM AT VENEZUELA, WE MAY BE CLOSER TO WAR THAN WE THINK.
…
Even the Federal Reserve has stated that around 40% of domestic shale companies now face bankruptcy in just a few months if the price of oil remains under $30, a figure it is unlikely to pass for some time due to slumping demand caused by global lockdowns, among other factors that have emerged as the current coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis has played out.
…
Announced at a press conference on April 1 (April 1, 2020), President Trump, alongside top government officials, announced that U.S. Southern Command would begin a new “counter-narcotics effort” targeting Venezuela that would include the deployment of Navy destroyers, combat ships, aircraft, helicopters and more. The official justification of this large deployment is to surveil, disrupt and seize shipments allegedly containing “drugs” that are leaving Venezuela. “We must not let narco-terrorists exploit the pandemic to threaten American lives,” Trump said at the time. It was also announced that other countries would be joining the U.S. in what amounts to both a military build-up and a de facto blockade of Venezuelan exports, including its oil.
Soon after the announcement regarding this new build-up and de facto naval blockade of Venezuela, U.S. media accused President Trump of using these announcements to deflect criticism about his administration’s handling of the federal response to the coronavirus crisis.
…
Though recent mainstream media reports claimed that the sudden reappearance of Venezuela on the White House’s agenda was merely political theater, subsequent events suggest something else.
…
As many readers of this article are likely aware, the Trump administration has been making strong overtures about regime change, and potentially war, in Iran alongside their push for regime change in Venezuela. Were a similar invasion to occur in Venezuela, it seems likely that this pattern would repeat and would be treated as an experimental battlefield for a subsequent war in Iran.
…
The current confluence of factors suggests that such a Panama-style invasion of Venezuela is not only a possibility, but increasingly likely.
…
Taken in combination with Elliott Abrams’ recent statements, the massive U.S. military build-up and the collapse of U.S. oil markets, such events seem to be pointing in the direction of an invasion being more likely than not. There is also the added layer of the U.S. facing a new “Great Depression” and these major economic downturns are often followed by the U.S. entering a major war. On the other hand, there is also the fact that most of the U.S. population is on lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis, making domestic resistance against such an invasion unlikely to manifest in any significant way. If Americans aren’t careful and don’t quickly begin to pay attention, the country could soon sleepwalk into another devastating and deadly “war for oil.”
Whitney (mintpress), Tlav, Michael Hudson, Tuesday 14 April 2020
Sometime shortly after February 2022, W.W. also wrote, widely distributed here and there in the alt-universe, a mile-long article with hundreds of embedded evidentiary links (as is typical of the unlimited hangout), in which convincingly predicts a growing neonazi movement in Ukraine, which has the potential to spread (across Europe and elsewhere) like wildfire. We are still waiting…..
(Another thing they have in common is that they didn’t notice anything alarming about immigrants, deliberate apparent overt pressure to “end white privilege and supremacy!!!” and promote transgenderism, for example. But these are minor details. And maybe random coincidences. Maybe. Probably…But the neonazis and the real nasty far right magatards, and the Islamophobes, for example, are really, really bad and a problem and are controlled by the technocratic nazi elite and israeli lobby, and mintpress, tlav and w.w. write a lot about it, and so on.)
Brilliant Armistice. It sounds to be the correct assessment of the situation.
https://tass.ru/mezhdunarodnaya-panorama/24844863
22nd August
Maduro announced the mobilization of the Bolivarian National Militia
Venezuelan president explains his decision by “threat of American imperialism”
“I am convening the mobilization of the Bolivarian National Militia in the military headquarters, in the central squares and in the headquarters of the 15,751 People’s Integrated Defense Bases on August 23 and 24,” Maduro said in a speech to the militias, which was broadcast by the Venezolana de Televisión TV channel.
“In the face of the criminal threat of American imperialism, Venezuela will triumph again,” the head of state assured. “There is imperialism with its threats, shouts and psychological warfare; here we are with our strength, power and the right to peace,” Maduro said and stressed that the guarantee of success will be “the unity of the military, the people and the police.”
https://tass.com/economy/2005785
August 21 – The United States has started importing oil from Venezuela again after authorizing Chevron to continue operations in the country, Reuters reported.
Venezuelan oil was already loaded on board of the Mediterranean Voyager and the Canopus Voyager ships, the news agency said. Hydrocarbons are expected to be unloaded in ports of Texas and Louisiana.
Two more Chevron tankers are sailing to Venezuela, according to Reuters. The Wall Street Journal said earlier that the US authorities approved oil production resumption for Chevron in Venezuela.”
—
By the way:
https://news-pravda.com/world/2025/08/22/1621368.html
22.08.2025, 01:03 GMT
Russian Military Group Lands in Israel
Russia’s RWZ015 military jet, typically used by top officials from the Russian Ministry of Defense, has landed at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.
https://news-pravda.com/img/20250822/a6d2443aa4670f7bfb03650956a305ae_480x480.avif
They quote a pro-Russian Z-hopium-channel that never says anything bad about Russia, and accordingly their readers are such who do not want to read anything bad about Russia, as you can see from their reactions – https://t.me/DDGeopolitics/158034
So why do they report it at all (true or not), which annoys their readers, who are used to only good things for Russia, how it fights for a multipolar antiimperialistic paradise, etc.?
There is no logic in repelling readers, including potential donors, with news for shattering multipolar dreams. Unless they want to prepare them for an encounter with the reality they have to get used to seeing in the future. For example.
After all, we remember how not long ago Lavrov said in an interview with RIA Novosti:
https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/274078728/israel-pursuing-similar-goals-as-russia—lavrov
https://www.jewishpress.com/news/global/russia/fm-lavrov-russias-goals-in-ukraine-identical-to-israels-goals-in-gaza/2023/12/28/
Lavrov: Russia’s Goals in Ukraine Identical to Israel’s Goals in Gaza
December 28, 2023
Despite Russia’s anti-Israel rhetoric since October 7, none of it was to be found in this interview.
Lavrov began his remarks about the situation in Gaza by saying, “Netanyahu declared that Hamas must be destroyed as a military force, including the entire organization – this is similar to the demilitarization (of Ukraine – DI). He also must put an end to extremism in Gaza – this is similar to de-Nazification (of Ukraine).”
In effect, Lavrov stated that the goals of Russia and Israel in the current wars are the same, seeing as demilitarization and de-Nazification were Russia’s stated goals when it invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
..
Lavrov even mentioned that “Putin and Netanyahu had two phone conversations and the Israelis, like the Egyptians, helped evacuate Russian citizens from Gaza.”
Lavrov even added that in his opinion there is no truth to the conspiracy theories that say the Israeli leadership knew in advance about the October 7 attack and did nothing to prevent it.
He concluded the Israel portion of the interview saying, “We need to carefully consider our shared history with Israel and first and foremost in the fight against the Nazis. This is really what unites us historically.”
https://ria.ru/20231228/interview-1918714774.html
So what can the crew (senior officials of the Russian Ministry of Defense) do on this plane to Tel Aviv on the eve of the start of the Israeli takeover of Gaza? a) Will they overthrow Netanyahu and stop Israel’s takeover of Gaza, or b) will they personally delegate their support to the “anti-terrorist” operation (“which is similar to Russia’s goals in Ukraine”)? What else? c) Will they protest against the takeover?
Syria/Assad never got the S-300 they agreed and ordered in 2013. Russia continued to drag time out. Because Israel said it.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2013/may/31/syria-russian-s-300-missiles .
Russia tries to maintain its base and trade with Syria by being friendly with the new Al Qaida regime. Because Israel said they should.
https://www.reuters.com/world/israel-lobbies-us-keep-russian-bases-weak-syria-sources-say-2025-02-28/ .
Why are everybody in boat with ISIS, Al Qaida, El Nusra, Israel? Access to Usury loans.
But against the Nazis? Fighting usury loans. Follow the shekels.
“The discussion amongst what you could call the old-fashioned anti-war crowd is already focusing on Venezuela’s oil reserves, the biggest in the world, but is that vintage cliche still applicable?………They are compromised, part of the international government cooperation, and therefore any conflict is likely just as real as Covid was.”
So for Knightley and others such as Maria Zee, all geopoliitics is a distraction from the WEF agenda, from Mr Global (Catherine Fitts) from Ray Kurzweil and the Singularity, no?
Hence all geopolitics as it has existed since caveman times (commodity theft, access to markets) suddenly turned into a distraction in 2020?
Wrong. Just as power elites fight each other internally. eg Rockefeller/JP Morgan but also cooperate, so countries do the same.
Now Knightley and such are conspicuously silent AFAIK on the immi-vasion of the UK/EU/USA/Aust/NZ, because in their view racial tensions ie the anarcho-tyranny of mass importation are merely a distraction and have no substance.
So I am to believe that Rapefugees do not compete with indigenous for housing, school places, jobs or seats on public transport or hospital beds?
This in turn makes the Knightley brigade very Woke,funnily enough, inasmuch as they peddle a silent leafy-suburb Liberal Humanism.
‘Humanism’ is all we have.
Everything else is caveman mentality.
Looks like another CIA directed coup to get rid of Madura and install Guaido. And here’s the primary Big Pharma corporations operating in Venezuela – Novartis, Grupo Farma, Farmacia SAAS, Pfizer, Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Boehringer Ingelheim, Eurofarma, Menarini Group, and Merck & Co. I think people are misinterpreting the Scamdemic relative in believing all countries that participated are somehow involved in a joint conspiracy on everything, and not acknowledging the incredible corporate influence on governments, not just Big Pharma, but the MIC/security state (see how the pigs all wear the same military type gear, use the same assault tanks, etc.). That doesn’t mean the governments are all buddy buddy and faking other tensions, it means they’re all filled with greedy humans. Money talks, bullshit walks. I remember years ago now doing some research on CIA coups and was surprised to see them simply listed in Wikipedia, at least most of them. It’s like, ya, we did, we still do it, so what, what are you going to do about it? Nada. Most people would still think you’re a conspiracy theorist if you simply stated exactly what is readily available from those that control us.
INVASIONS R U.S.
The US State Department has departments for every single country in this world in US Full Spectrum Dominance.
Thus also in Venezuela where the State Department by shifting military threats and sanctions and pressure try to decide on everything going on in the country.
This link here is from 2024 and says the Biden Administration try to select the main figure in the Venezuelan opposition to be next President despite her being outed by Supreme Court.
https://news.bitcoin.com/ofac-blocks-venezuelan-gold-business-warns-about-upcoming-oil-sanctions/ .
Meaning again US wants here to decide what a Supreme Court ought to decide.
An arrogant US pattern we know from other independent international organisations.
My guess is Venezuela in a similar manner have made something not popular in US, and did it without asking Washington first. It is that low.
We’ve had overlapping cascading crises, without a break, ever since the ‘repo’ banking meltdown in September 2019.
The unaccountable private Central Banks run the show and have most nations, now Corporations, in bankruptcy.
We end up, so often, discussing the symptoms of this national dis-ease rather than naming the root cause which is this borderless criminal enterprise called Central Banking.
The MIC is a business.
The biggest business on Earth.
Wars are good for business.
Banking business.
Could it be about Venezuela’s abundant rare earths and gold, more than their oil reserves?
Gold? Did you mention gold?? Where is this gold abundant in Venezuela???
Any country having too many minerals is at risk of the two werewolves Atlantic Cabal and CCP, brothers in Top Down full spectrum control desire – WEF favorites. The EU is just a hopeless wannabe case thanks to Brussels; the EEC would have been more ‘successful’.
For we are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy.
– JFK
There’s only ever been one world war – and it’s ongoing!
It’s the art of the deal. If the US and Venezuela are at war, ALL Venezuelans can be rounded up, held in concentration camps, and deported. Alternatively, the unelected establishment can simply let Trump deport those he considers to be a threat. That is, do what he was elected to do!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tren_de_Aragua
On 20 January 2025, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order initiating the process of designating various drug cartels and transnational gangs, including Tren de Aragua, as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.[24] The designation took effect on 20 February 2025. In March 2025, the Trump administration ordered the deportation of alleged Tren de Aragua members, citing the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. The order was temporarily halted pending further legal challenges.[25]
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/03/invocation-of-the-alien-enemies-act-regarding-the-invasion-of-the-united-states-by-tren-de-aragua
Invocation of the Alien Enemies Act Regarding the Invasion of The United States by Tren De Aragua
The White House
March 15, 2025
By The President Of The United States Of America
A Proclamation
—
https://www.dhs.gov/news/2025/08/21/secretary-noem-president-trump-promised-secure-border-and-hes-delivered
More than 200 days into this job, we have achieved operational security at the border. Zero illegal immigrants were released into the country in May, June and July. In fact, 1.6 million illegal immigrants have left the United States under President Trump’s leadership. Across the country, we are cracking down on vicious criminals − more than 3,000 members of Tren de Aragua and 600 known or suspected terrorists have been arrested.
This is how I’d do it. Take control of an island – such as La Orchila – and then dump all the illegals with supplies for a week or so. Simples!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/La_Orchila_Island
La Orchila Island is an island and a military base off the coast of Venezuela, north of Caracas. It has numerous beaches, including one where the sand is markedly pink (Arena Rosada).[1][2][3] There is a presidential retreat on this island, and the residential complex reserved for the military houses consists mainly of elevated houses made of wooden logs.
You mean the evil democratic’s are now illegals and white hats are going to arrest everyone again and put them in guantanamo bay, alcatraz prison, or concentration camps.
Not heard that one before.
See:
https://off-guardian.org/2024/04/20/war-in-the-new-normal-slaughtering-your-proles-for-convenience-fun-profit
Saving Israel for last. A man with a plan!
https://qalerts.pub/?n=916
Our government has lots of people in it, all with their own agendas. They compete for resources and attention of the President but just because they’re not on the President’s agenda at any particular moment doesn’t mean that things aren’t bubbling along.
Anyone who’s been watching recently can recognize the signs of trouble brewing in the area. They reveal themselves as seemingly unimportant statements here, remarks there — just little things but if you’ve been paying attention over the years the pattern sends a signal. I have no idea why now is important, sometimes I think its just “because we can”. The idea of leaving people in peace just seems inconceivable, there’s always someone trying to stir the pot, leading the charge for ‘freedom and democracy’.
(I might sound a bit cynical but I’ve just finished re-reading a couple of Graham Greene novels — “The Quiet American” and “The Comedians”. Greene is an important 20th Century British author and the stories that form the book are early 1950s Vietnam and 1960s Haiti. The stories aren’t polemic but they touch on subjects that are eerily familiar!)
He is wagging the dog with extreme prejudice. The invasion of the cities is the same thing. He wants us not thinking about the videotapes of him and his fellow oligarchs raping little girls and boys. That’s all it is. Nothing else.
