Let’s talk about…Iran sanctions & picking teams for “WWIII”?

France, Germany and the UK are likely to reinstate “sweeping” sanctions on Iran due its failure to follow the terms of the nuclear deal, the press are reporting today.

This follows news that Iranian MPs are objecting to the return of UN inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

This is all about that nuclear missile program that nobody had mentioned in years before the brief 12-day “war” two months ago. The one that, in all likelihood, barely even exists.

As I wrote at the time:

Maybe the US really did drop bombs on real places and real people died. Maybe they dropped real bombs on empty places (after phoning ahead, we know they do that) and no one died. Maybe neither the bombs nor the places are real. We know that governments of supposedly “enemy” countries work together to sell a grand lie. Iran not only went along with “Covid”, but was instrumental in early stages of the narrative. The Iranian government forced their people to get vaccinated, had lock downs and social distancing and vaccine passports. We know none of the governments of the USA, Israel or Iran care about the lives of each other’s civilians. More importantly, we know none of them care about the lives of their own civilians either. If the US, Israel and Iran can work together to pretend to have a pandemic, then they can work together and pretend to have a war.

You could argue that this “tension” actually about giving Iran a seeming justification for “restarting” the weapons program and fueling more nuclear paranoia.

Meanwhile, a Russian strike on Kiev has supposedly damaged offices used by both British council and the EU mission, the British government has summoned the Russian ambassador to explain.

It’s all very…geopolitical suddenly, isn’t it? What do you think happens next?

Is this about disrupting/damaging the potential end of the war in Ukraine?

Is it about broadening the forever war further?

Perhaps expanding to full Iran/Israel conflict once Gaza is flattened?

Or is it about creating WWIII “scares” to sell a new world order as a solution?

Discuss in the comments.