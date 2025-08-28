Let’s talk about…Iran sanctions & picking teams for “WWIII”?
France, Germany and the UK are likely to reinstate “sweeping” sanctions on Iran due its failure to follow the terms of the nuclear deal, the press are reporting today.
This follows news that Iranian MPs are objecting to the return of UN inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
This is all about that nuclear missile program that nobody had mentioned in years before the brief 12-day “war” two months ago. The one that, in all likelihood, barely even exists.
As I wrote at the time:
Maybe the US really did drop bombs on real places and real people died. Maybe they dropped real bombs on empty places (after phoning ahead, we know they do that) and no one died. Maybe neither the bombs nor the places are real.
We know that governments of supposedly “enemy” countries work together to sell a grand lie.
Iran not only went along with “Covid”, but was instrumental in early stages of the narrative. The Iranian government forced their people to get vaccinated, had lock downs and social distancing and vaccine passports.
We know none of the governments of the USA, Israel or Iran care about the lives of each other’s civilians. More importantly, we know none of them care about the lives of their own civilians either.
If the US, Israel and Iran can work together to pretend to have a pandemic, then they can work together and pretend to have a war.
You could argue that this “tension” actually about giving Iran a seeming justification for “restarting” the weapons program and fueling more nuclear paranoia.
Meanwhile, a Russian strike on Kiev has supposedly damaged offices used by both British council and the EU mission, the British government has summoned the Russian ambassador to explain.
It’s all very…geopolitical suddenly, isn’t it? What do you think happens next?
- Is this about disrupting/damaging the potential end of the war in Ukraine?
- Is it about broadening the forever war further?
- Perhaps expanding to full Iran/Israel conflict once Gaza is flattened?
- Or is it about creating WWIII “scares” to sell a new world order as a solution?
Discuss in the comments.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
The origins of the :war, sanctions, coups and propaganda against Iran.
https://www.voltairenet.org/article222523.html
A couple of interesting articles from Henry Makow’s site.
The role of Freemasonry in Iran’s leadership and Iran being a controlled opposition state. Something that has been written about over the years by others too.
By Freemasonry, I am referring to the upper echlons, not to be confused with the average Lodge members.
https://www.henrymakow.com/2024/02/the-final-social-cataclysm—i.html
https://www.henrymakow.com/2025/01/patrick-ocarroll-the-masonic-lodge.html
From the same site, an article by Brendon O’Connell. Although, Brendon at times seems like a man all over the place, he has done some good work joining the dots through the smoke and mirrors.
https://henrymakow.com/2024/12/IRAN-IS-FALSE-OPPOSITION%20.html
It would appear the deciding factor delaying The Only Democracy In The ME’s
next attack on Iran is “How much damage is The Only Democracy In The ME
prepared to accept ?”
The next Shock-n-Awe attack on Iran must be so fast and savage Iran will
never recover…
Iran will have to decide between Now and Then if it will fight with one hand tied
behind its back or will also attack non-military targets – the preferred method of
The Only Democracy In The ME…
Lets talk about war. War is a business, sanctions is a business…..for the Leftists.
Who has millions of people employed in the aid industry, ‘development banks’, red cross, refugees, security, ‘helping’, 100’s of Aid trucks to Gaza, cease fires, negotiations, reparations, compensations, rebuilding loans, social charity organisations, refugee tents, camps, employed??
The MIC industry? Where do all these employed people go if there are no wars?
Who was recently in Trumps office begging for more war to their industry in Ukraine?
The Leftist do-goody people.
Trump said to them no boots in Ukraine, but you can get a new one in Iran or Venezuela or Lebanon, SA or any other place where they have plenty of oil, gas and gold reserves.
There is a possibility that DJT gets a, lowly, seat at the right hand of YHWH.
The creator and the created deserve each other – inevitability is certain..
Billions of a-holes in Heaven now with one before..
1 John 5:19 ‘We know that we are from God, and the whole world lies in the power of the evil one.’
https://www.openbible.info/topics/satan_rules_earth .
Revelation 12:9 ‘And the great dragon was thrown down, that ancient serpent, who is called the devil and Satan, the deceiver of the whole world—he was thrown down to the earth, and his angels were thrown down with him.‘
It seems you all the time mistake one person from another?
“It seems you all the time mistake one person from another?”
Given all that heavenly freewill it seems, based on past events, there will be war after war after war in the White suit realm. How could a Holy a-hole have it any other way.
Keep on drinking the obvious cool aid lies:
“Revelation 21
4 And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.”
You’ll have your combats on again, very soon after arrival.
You’re worth IT.
The Great Plan stumbles on.
“People say believe half of what you see
Some and none of what you hear”-Marvin Gaye
Less now…
Let talk about watching to much TV and Hollywood and Christian Media and in 2025 stilling thinking nukes are real. 😂
At least our government did something, but YOU guys didn’t do ANYTHING for vulnerable children of the world. Only criticising the government day and night. 😌 .
So your a-hole government done something to save them but your Holy god, frequently, drowns them.
Further evidence of yout great big Holy a-hole 👏
A bit late, but IT really should start posting signs on street corners:
“STOP, BEWARE REFLECTED SIN“
Still crying for a Nanny? Outraged because God refuse(d) to Nanny you.
‘Own free will’ for adult masculine men Mr. Lu Read’s first son.
Outraged at an, allegedly, Holy Creator killing innocent creations.
Holy voken a-hole.
You have no idea about much do you.
yes it did, lied about nukes.
We reeducated them to tell them the truth, which is nukes are adult lies.
Grow up Erikction Nielsen.
When I saw the photogenic documentation of the Tsar bomb I grew up. https://youtu.be/6d-V8sR–90 .
This in opposition to certain member of this forum here who deny they passed majority always crying for a Nanny who should set the rules for them and find links to show them the truth.
Most people who believe in nukes all believe in Jesus.
Did this include Stalin, Beria, Malenkov all the USSR Politburo, the Communist party membership of the USSR, Mao Tse Tung, The Chinese Politburo, The Chinese Communist party and Marxists around the world ?
You have nuclear energy yes? Heating and bringing electricity into your home or what?
Excuse me Hail, but you are in the group who believes. In Santa Clause, The Tooth Fairy and the Clima Change.
We belong to another grup who knows, about the weather, our origin here and our purpose.
We know there is a Creating Force behind our universe we call God.
Our group is not made up by coke sniffers, poppy smokers nor university students with fake and fiat money, but esteemed professors and even Einstein is in our group, a group who KNOWS!
Then what caused those explosions? Nagasaki, Hiroshima, all the tests?
During covid the world worse pandemic that killed 7.1-36.5 million(as of 2025) the hospitals were all overwhelmed and network of emergency Nightingale hospitals set up to cope with a surge of Covid-19.
My aunty uncle brother best mate sister friend was a nurse on the covid ward and said it was so bad the covid cases and witness just how many died.
To answer your question about those explosions in Nagasaki, Hiroshima, is the same psycholgy welfare the scriptwriters who did covid did them.
You never seen a covid virus just like you have never seen nukes.
But as you watch TV / hollywood and the metascript of storys about nukes your implanted false storys over your life time about nukes.
Each cycle they cemented the Nuke fear narrative (2023) Oppenheimer film won seven awards from thirteen nominations at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, including Best Film and Best Direction (Nolan).
Must be true to you, but like covid it was all psychology.
I am sure you got a friend uncle sister brother who was Nagasaki, Hiroshima covid wards and saw the damage it did.
Same application applys for the ovens.
The destruction of Nagasaki and Hiroshima was real, there is no fucking doubt about it. Of course I agree about the fake virus, and I’m not saying I disagree that there are no nukes, I am posing a questions about what actually caused that obvious destruction and the obvious deaths. If it wasn’t nukes, what was it? Simple as that. Or are you saying that Nagasaki and Hiroshima did not happen? No need to be fucking condescending about it.
” To answer your question about those explosions in Nagasaki, Hiroshima, is the same psycholgy welfare the scriptwriters..”
Nuclear power represents up to 70% of the electricity produced in France at 282 Terawatt-hours (TWh),…
..France’s 56 reactors are shared between 19 sites.
Another reactor is scheduled to power up at Flamanville this summer, bringing the total to 57 reactors…
MAP: where are France’s nuclear reactors and what is planned for more?
I don’t get your answer. The destruction and deaths were real. So how did that happen?
Exactly. Nukes do not and cannot exist. Neither can a rocket get relatively far from the ground which is why they all veer off to the side – oh wait we are told that is just perspective, they are actually still going up. lol.
Coincidence? for me its not.
“On April 18, the Tehran Times reported that Britain, France, and Germany promised Grossi the position of UN Secretary-General in exchange for the IAEA’s anti-Iran reports that justifies a war against Iran.
A deal that led to the IAEA’s biased report on Iran before the war.
And Grossi has now officially announced he will run for the UN Secretary General Position.”
Such is the way of the world now…..corrupted to its core.
Went that way long ago they say.
It has been very geopolitical since February 2022 when Vlad got his marching orders to rough up Zelensky and Co.
Someone had to do it, since the Scamdemic was wearing thin and the plebs were getting bolshy. The controllers needed a new distraction and a seamless handover to the new one. So off came the masks and Faecesbook posts proclaiming vax status and in came the Ukrainian flags and ‘Bad man Putin’.
“Ok,Vlad, it’s your turn. Read the script, rehearse in front of the mirror, and send your cannon fodder in. Don’t worry about Vlod he’s got his script too, and remember he is a professional actor, although we’ll limit his marching powder intake so he doesn’t fuck up. Don’t forget to drag it out until we tell you otherwise”.
The rest of the world stage puppets got their scripts and went about business as usual (pre-Scamdemic) of aligning themselves with Team NATO or Team BRICS. Their populations mostly fell behind their puppet leaders although the dissident types chose to support the opposite side. That was to be expected and was planned for, especially in the West. Up popped the usual suspects in alt-media to cheerlead Team BRICS and Vlad and then we had the making of a team sport. The controllers meanwhile didn’t give a fuck, which side the plebs supported, so long as they chose a side and forgot about the lockstep actions during the Scamdemic.
Scripted bogeyman Iran is always a good one for this game, especially when Israel is involved. Throw Gaza into the mix and that is dynamite. Get everyone fighting amongst themselves, further dividing the plebs, along religious, racial, political and any other divide. Adding to the chaos, Gaza and Iran further split those who were previously united against the Scamdemic restrictions and jab mandates.
Only just over two months ago there were those screaming WWIII incoming when the Israel and the US attacked Iran. 12 days later, it was over. Disappeared from the headlines – a non-event. The talk of sanctions now is just more white noise.
All in all, another job well done from the perspective of the controllers. For those who believe that these geopolitical events are organic, it is strange how they never affect the overarching agendas. The law of probablilty would suggest that the technocratic digital gulag and UN Agenda 2030 would take some loses along the way from the geopolitical turbulence.
Don’t be surprised when those who are in the business of creating Ordo ab Chao, do exactly what they say they will, by manipulating and creating chaos time and time again.
The $uiturd$ all eat from the same golden trough and probably share the same sex slaves.
Meanwhile, the Sheeple sleep.
Shock and drop starts soon so watch all those sleepy baskets.
Gold?
Vlad doesn’t need anyone’s marching orders when NATO gets 300 miles from Moscow. Any US president would do the same if a (Warsaw) pact in Canada came 300 miles from NYC.
Logic out of Western woke windows makes a lot of widows – on both side by the way.
Merz just announced a new law for reintroducing military conscription after 14 years, BUT only for men…… Similar ill-logic and hypocrisy.
At least in Israel women are taken for full at conscription instead of just talk.
In Gaza women are just baby factories who count for half a man in rights, financially boosted by the UNWRA’s daft lifetime financial support only for any “stateless Palestinian”. No other stateless person in the world is so pampered.
Our only hope as peasants lies in the certainty that an economic crisis of some sort and even faster falling living standards lie ahead for “the west” That will curtail a lot.
And Europe and the collective west are burdened by about the weakest leadership I can remember.
Supposedly RFK is going to announce that vaccines are the cause of autism in September, according to Zerohedge. That is a possible indication that something huge is going to happen beforehand.
You people are the the worse hopium types.
What like this……..
Aug 28, 2025
Bill Gates met Trump yesterday at the White House to “discuss the importance of U.S. global health programs and health research that is necessary to save lives, protect Americans’ health, and preserve U.S. leadership in the world,’ according to Gates spox.
This comes following RFK Jr.’s announcement of the new “universal vaccine” his NIH is working on, which is funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
https://foxnews.com/politics/bill-gates-met-trump-talk-importance-us-global-health-programs-health-research-spox
Aug 29, 2025
Trump authorizes FOUR new Covid Vaccines
https://x.com/i/status/1961239651785838658
Fragments of a story. Here is the real deal:
“Shortly after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced plans to halt $500 million in funding to develop vaccines using mRNA technology, he said in a press conference that he favors the development of a universal vaccine that mimics “natural immunity.”
Erikection I bet you cant wait for a Robert F. Kennedy Jr vaccine where he rolls up his sleave and says this new vaccine is so safe!! he will prove it by taking it first.
Its to keep the vaccine establishment busy with research within the natural field opposite the artificial field. Try to sink!
Whatever TF that is.
In the infinitely small chance that RFK was acting in the best interest of humanity and, miraculously, funded a cure for death do you imagine god would change the genome to make the cure ineffective so that overpopulation couldn’t become a thing.
Indeed.
With the looming completion of the AI/Automation and the related, at that time, worthless Social Credit Score the only blessing will be the silence of the masses of bleating gullible, guilty, parochial, ultimately self-centred, stupid a-holes.
No more:
“It was the Chinese”
“It was the Russians”
“It was the Israelis”
“It was the Brits”
“It was the Germans”
“It was the Immigrants”
“It was the Christians”
“It was the Protestants”
“It was the Catholics”
“It was the Sunnis”
“It was the Shia”
“It was the Hindus”
“It was the Blacks”
“It was the Whites”
“It was the Millwall supporters”
“It was the … etc etc etc”
and, even better,
no more:
“stay home, support the NHS, save lives”.
type B/S and listening to the not so gullible RFK/Matt Hancock types and their controllers.
Beautiful.
Society/civilisation appears to have been reset several times, predating the current ‘phase’ which goes back a few thousand years. If AI, as it is currently mapped out, is the pinnacle of our achievement…we should be ashamed.
Other than the 5% not being members of the “we” – agreed.
(“Beautiful” being tongue in cheek, of course)
President Trump and Zelensky’s prancing and posturings are
distraction… The Rand Corporation proposed a simple strategy
to obtain the Russian Federation’s submission – bleed it, bleed
it, and bleed it… Russia is bleeding…
The war will continue, Russia will continue to bleed,.. What better
way than an incessant, endless attack by drones (and missiles) –
the stage of the strategy currently being implemented…
Russia is aware there’ll be no let-up…Zelensky and Trumps
posturings are distractions…
Short and sweet: Starmer, Macron and Merz are puppets of the Atlantic warmonger cabal. Iran is loaded with fossil fuels and doesn’t need nuclear energy at all so Khamenei is a Islamic warmonger. A full nuclear WW III is not going to happen.
Only liberals and Zionists hate Iran, and that’s why I support them. Slava Iraniani!
https://irangov.ir/detail/459244 2025-02-27, Iran’s Minister of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Seyed Sattar Hashemi – The ICT is not only a technological advantage rather a catalyst for economic growth, social transformation and international cooperation. As countries increasingly invest in ICT infrastructure, including AI, digital platforms, and optical fiber, they lay the cornerstone for innovation-driven economies that shape their future and that of the world.
Despite facing economic sanctions, Iran has developed a resilient fintech ecosystem that continues to thrive and innovate. Moreover, our country’s academic and research capabilities have propelled us to the forefront of AI advancements.”
https://www.iranintl.com/en/202503158253 Mar 15, 2025 – Iran has unveiled a prototype of its national AI platform, developed in collaboration with Sharif University of Technology. The platform, designed to operate on domestic languages and remain functional even with internet disruptions, is slated for full release by March 2026, according to the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy.
“This platform is a living entity and must be constantly updated,” said Vice-President Hossein Afshin, during the unveiling ceremony.
..
Afshin and other officials present in the ceremony cited the platform’s open-source nature and domestic infrastructure as key advantages, which they said will ensure its functionality even under sanctions or internet disruptions. “If they want to sanction us, Iran has already obtained this technology,” Afshin said..
..The project..aims to address Iran’s lagging AI development compared to regional peers. “We do not have a good situation in AI indicators compared to the countries of the region”.. A key partner in Iran’s new AI platform, Sharif University is under international sanctions for its involvement in military and ballistic missile projects.
..
A demo of the AI platform was unveiled during a visit of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to an exhibition called “Pioneers of Progress” in late January.
..the platform’s features include…large language and multi-modal models, intelligent agents..”
—
Why is Iran’s national AI platform, along with all its LLMs, intelligent agents, and whatever it will be used for in the future – personal digital IDs, even integrated into an entire social control system – is super and we should accept them selflessly and even love them, and if you don’t, then you are deceived by Nato and Bilderberg propaganda and maybe you are their agent? The second part of the article explains:
“The country’s first AI platform was unveiled a few months after a European Union report raised concerns about Iran’s increasing reliance on AI-driven technologies for surveillance and suppression, highlighting the development of systems aimed at enforcing state control over digital information.
The report, titled “Artificial intelligence (AI) and human rights: Using AI as a weapon of repression and its impact on human rights,” detailed how Iran is deploying AI-based tools to enhance its monitoring capabilities.
“Examples include the use of facial recognition technology during protests, the use of AI-driven bots and automated accounts to amplify content favorable to the regime, and the use of AI-based tools to produce content in different languages, in order to reach a global audience,” read the report.
Specifically, the report points to Iran’s development of the National Information Network (NIN), a domestically focused internet infrastructure designed to isolate Iranian users from the global web.
The network, the report said, significantly strengthens the government’s ability to impose censorship and restrict access to counter-narratives disseminated on foreign websites.
According to the report, Iran’s AI development is bolstered by partnerships with Chinese entities, including major companies supplying technology to its police and military. Hardware imports, primarily from the UAE but also from China, Turkey, and India, further support these capabilities.”
—
Iran International(iranintl.com) itself is anti-Iranian. And they cite the slander of the dirty EU, denigrating the efforts of sovereign Iran for a peaceful and credible national AI platform! Do you like the EU? Do you like those controlled by Zio, conduits of digital slavery, transgenderism, importation of replacment immigrants, transgenderism and everything else that kills traditional Europe? Do you think they ever tell the truth? Or do they lie all the time? Haven’t you heard “if the establishment and their MSM say it, then it’s the other way around”? A simple rule of the first level, which, once mastered, you will be on the path of truth. This also refers to the truth about Russia (and Russia-Ukraina), about China, and everything else (the warmest: the Sahel, for example).
Only the truth will set you free.
We all know why they hate them and want their destruction – because they have a lot of oil, because they are the only obstacle to the realization of a Greater Israel, and because they are one of the few who do not have a Rothschild central bank, but instead have this:
https://www.iranbestlawyer.com/financial-and-economic-crimes-in-iran-part-two/
F) Usury (Riba) in Iranian Law
Usury, forbidden in Islamic jurisprudence and Iranian law, is criminalized under Article 595 of the Islamic Penal Code (Discretionary Punishments Section). It refers to the payment or receipt of interest exceeding the principal in a loan or sale transaction.
Punishment may include 6 months to 3 years of imprisonment and up to 74 lashes, depending on the offender’s role (lender, intermediary, or document writer). The principal must be returned to the rightful owner, and usurious assets are non-recoverable. The law treats public officials and private individuals equally, with harsher penalties for government personnel such as job dismissal.”
I support Iran’s sovereign efforts for peaceful prosperity and sustainable development, which are driving the Zio and their Usa-Eu minions to rage and despair.
And if they and their allies in their fight against Zio, the WEF and the Committee of 300 work hard, very soon, maybe as early as next year or the year after, we could see a sovereign boom in wearable neurotechnological devices that enhance the mental abilities of their citizens, while in the rotten West neurotechnology will be used to dumbing and mind control slavery.
And if all goes according to plan, in 5-10 years, despite the devastating wars to which they are subjected by the international Western elite, they can achieve a brain implant that will raise humanity to a new, unprecedented level of prosperity and unity, which will spread throughout the world, burying forever any memory of the world Western order with woke moral decay, transgenderism, enslavement and deception – sovereign chip in every Iranian head, and every multipolar free people in the world. In the name of Alah. With the blessings of Ayatollah Khomeini and in the name of Alah.
Just as in the past the Western morally decadent elite create the atom of destruction and death, while the USSR Russian Orthodox State-Civilization create the peaceful atom, and now the multipolar chip will be for health, joy and prosperity, unlike the neuralink chip of the moral degenerate Musk (and Synchron of Bill Gates and Bezos; Blackrock Neurotech…).
And thats why, in order to support Iran, I temporarily adopted Zoroastrianism, and next to the posters of Putin, Xi, Maduro and Captain Traoré in my house, I added this one:
Very droll 😂
“When did you begin to suspect that reality isnt real ?”
“Was it something your mother said ?”
Come on Iran hurry up. Getting the bomb would halt the Israeli advance and give the best chance of peace.
Iran is not trying to “get a bomb”. You do understand that, right? I’m assuming your comment was in jest.
I told Iran the same. “When you have to shoot, shoot. Do’nt talk!” But they refused to listen.
We can make peace with Israel, US, City of London, easily, only by chatting about it.
Jaysus, Mary & Joseph – that’s a thouyght.
They could use the lull to get their respective populations up to 95% co-n-vid vaxxed in case a new, even more potent strain pops up.
Where’s broboru when needed to quote Captain Mainwaring.
Probably in a pickle wondering if Christ was a creation after all.
Still believe in nukes? Omg.
Hardly brave calling it past it sellbydate.
It is very safe to say this now and fashionable on the MSM+ network.
When others called it 4/5 years ago you banned members for this.
Why stop at ‘can work together and pretend to have a war’.
What about working together to suppress people with towel, square. esus (religion) indoctrinated
What about nukes? or the ovens?
Surely history has been lied about.
You only touch covid because it is safe for your belief system.
Because everything else effects the financial and analytics process and keeps everyone
on the slave plantation.
How can history be lied about ?
Your question is rhetorical, les online? How?
It’s George Orwell’s famous assertion, “Who controls the past controls the future; who controls the present controls the past.” It’s the central theme in his dystopian novel 1984
Orwell’s “past” and Orwell’s “future” are not concrete realities,
they are ideological constructs…
If “the past” is a fabrication, if “the future” is a fabrication…….
YES! and the “present” is an ideological construct to the propagandists and hasbara trolls that try to control the world and its NWO with their televised (but journalist-free) genocides and ‘killer’ viruses..
Sometimes people believe things without wishing to harm others. Like religion or flying viruses. We’re all on a journey.
The problem only arises when people try and enforce their beliefs onto others.
wishful thinking?
https://off-guardian.org/2025/08/17/race-segregation-and-sectarianism-in-american-cinema/#comment-731151
According to the grubberment it was also Iran behind “antisemitic” attacks in Australia.
How would Iran benefit in any way by “firebombing” a synagogue? I know which country would benefit ….
GOVERNMENT OF THE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF IRAN
https://irangov.ir/detail/468012
“2025-08-26 – Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi sharply criticized the Australian government following recent accusations leveled against Tehran, describing Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as a “weak politician,” echoing wording once used by the Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In a post on the social media platform X, Araghchi wrote: “I have never agreed with war criminals under prosecution on anything, but Netanyahu is right about one thing: the Prime Minister of Australia is indeed a ‘weak politician.’”
The Foreign Minister rejected claims that Iran was behind attacks on Jewish sites in Australia, stressing that the Islamic Republic has long safeguarded one of the world’s oldest Jewish communities within its borders. “Iran hosts one of the oldest Jewish communities in the world, with dozens of synagogues. To accuse us of attacking such places abroad while we protect them at home is utterly baseless,” he said.
Araghchi further argued that Canberra’s stance amounted to punishing Iran for the Australian public’s growing support for the Palestinian cause. “Apparently, Iran is expected to pay the price for the support of the Australian people for Palestine. Canberra should know better, because trying to appease a regime led by war criminals will only embolden Netanyahu and the likes of him,” he added.”
Funnily enough, the Iranian constitution stipulates that one seat in their parliament must be held by a Jew. So much antisemitisms
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iranian_Parliament_religious_minority_reserved_seats
The PR China is never in OmG’s picture: suspicious….
Let me guess:
A Chinese bloke ‘stole’ your woman?
Check out this “Sidney” woman Lanlan Yang of age 23 : she crashed a $1M Rolls-Royce and owns 270 billion!!
Straight from “the workers” paradise CCP elite.
More filthy lucre, more corruption.
All races, all creeds, all (?) sexes.
https://en.irna.ir/news/85925123/Pezeshkian-Iran-is-interested-in-serious-and-constructive-ties – President Masoud Pezeshkian has affirmed that Iran is interested in pursuing serious and constructive cooperation with China, particularly within the framework of the strategic Belt and Road Initiative.“
Without having checked, I would assume that Matti Ehret has already announced—over and over again—the beginning of the end of the Anglo-Saxon satanic elite and the beginning of the beginning of the rise of the “open system” of China-led multipolarity. We should all rejoice. (The next plandemic with piles of shots of Chinese falling down the street could give the beginning, who knows..)
I saw some fool on Lew Rockwell.com post a video titled, “Can Tulsi Defeat the Deep State”? On Lew Rockwell.com, a supposedly libertarian, anti-establishment blog. This is an example of how even those who we assume are on our side and have seemed to understand that it doesn’t fucking matter who it is when it comes to our governments, can get caught up on the oligarchy totalitarian tango. Gabbard, who “was” a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, one of the evil institutions on the planet (she since has disassociated herself from it, but the sentiment remains), totally proved she is all in on the “deep state” when she backtracked on the intelligence reports about Iran and it’s supposed nuclear capabilities. She, initially said the same thing the 18 or 100 or however the fuck many U.S. intelligence agencies have been saying for 3 decades or more, that Iran is not trying to develop nukes and that their program meets the requirements of the IAEA. Then Trump and his Zio pals evidently talked to her and she totally reversed course on that, showing she’s in as deep with the deep state as anyone else. How could she not be, look at her fucking job. Anyone with a brain knows this nuclear weapon bullshit is being held over Iran’s head because the Zio’s want Iran taken down and that is the primary mission given the U.S. and Europe by the Zionist pigs. This bullshit that somehow Iran, the Zionists, and the US and company, i.e., Britain, Germany, etc., are working together to stage a fake war because they did it with a fake virus is just naive.
er:
https://off-guardian.org/2025/08/28/lets-talk-about-iran-sanctions-picking-teams-for-wwiii/#comment-732114
A fake virus will suffice as will a reasonably mediocre amount of collateral damage in Iran/Israel together with a few apartment blocks in Kiev (or Kyiv or whatever TF it’s called now) – the tone was set by years of considerable upheavel in Luhansk&Donetsk Oblasts.
Having said that a Global War could be called at any time too but that seems unlikely in their rush to complete the AI/Automation rollout at which point the Global War is the reset of Social Credit Score to zero.
Simply having fun and playing games seem the most likely reasons for their current shenanigans.
Of course it is also possible that the Social Credit Score could hover above zero for a considerable period if the entertainment value was sufficient.
..”together with a few apartment blocks in Kiev (or Kyiv or whatever TF it’s called now) – the tone was set by years of considerable upheavel in Luhansk&Donetsk
Oblasts. “
CIA: Undermining and Nazifying Ukraine Since 1953
The recent declassification of over 3800 documents by the Central Intelligence Agency provides detailed proof that since 1953 the CIA operated two major programs intent on not only destabilizing Ukraine but Nazifying it with followers of the World War II Ukrainian Nazi leader Stepan Bandera.
The CIA programs spanned some four decades. Starting as a paramilitary operation that provided funding and equipment for such anti-Soviet Ukrainian resistance groups as the Ukrainian Supreme Liberation Council (UHVR); its affiliates, the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) and Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), all Nazi Banderists.
The CIA also provided support to a relatively anti-Bandera faction of the UHVR, the ZP-UHVR, a foreign-based virtual branch of the CIA and British MI-6 intelligence services.
The early CIA operation to destabilize Ukraine, using exile Ukrainian agents in the West who were infiltrated into Soviet Ukraine, was codenamed Project AERODYNAMIC…
AERODYNAMIC continued into the 1980s as operation QRDYNAMIC, which was assigned to the CIA’s Political and Psychological Staff’s Soviet East Europe Covert Action Program. Prolog saw its operations expanded from New York and Munich to London, Paris, and Tokyo. QRDYNAMIC began linking up with operations financed by hedge fund tycoon George Soros..
CIA: Undermining and Nazifying Ukraine Since 1953, by Wayne Madsen
To put it kindly, a profound lack of knowledge or unkindly a fecking eegit !
“fecking eegit !”
Voken dh a-hole doesn’t know if it’s sins have been washed by an angel or a Holy a-hole.
Now, if you have evidence which contradicts
CIA: Undermining and Nazifying Ukraine Since 1953, by Wayne Madsen
Lets see it , otherwise
“To put it kindly, a profound lack of knowledge or unkindly a fecking eegit ! “
I used to think better of Tulsi, although I never bought into her reputation (or “image”) of being a truly principled and humanitarian politician– for some, a welcome exception to the usual lizard-brained predatory narcissists who become career Elected Misrepresentatives.
I think both Tulsi and Trump got a mutual boost when he brought her into his administration. Tulsi’s devotees admired her ostensibly brave and principled willingness to be a supposedly decent, enlightened non-ideologue Daniel boldly stepping into the lions’ den; Trump got credit beyond his reflexively sycophantic MAGA base by reaching out and taking aboard a nominally dissenting and critical Republican “convert”.
As you mention, I’ve been surprised to come across conservative libertarians who continue to hold her in relatively high regard. 🤔
Despite Tulsi’s potentially myth-busting deviousness, nascent hypocrisy, and reversals, evidently she still has enough political capital to inspire followers and admirers to downplay and make excuses for her capitulation to Trump and the neocons, and her willingness to run cover for Trump by suppressing the Epstein scandal.
Optimistic moderates have a lexicon of stock phrases to justify their foibles. They applauded Tulsi’s decision to stick with Trump after he publicly trashed her relatively favorable assessment of Iran’s nuclear program, believing that it was better for her to stay put and righteously strive to bring rational input to Trump’s erratic and impulsive approach.
You know– “It’s better to have her inside the tent pissing out, than outside the tent pissing in.” But if she truly has a core of probity and integrity, it seems like more a case of remaining inside the tent and being pissed off. 🤨
Iranians. We’ve done our bit, we’ve kicked the buggers out of Australia !!
Our Prime Ministers hopes it’s enough to get the head of The Only
Democracy In The ME to stop calling him “weak”, and ballless…
Whatever it is, one thing is clear, the Jewish oligarchs have the west by the balls. The lack of resolve with regards to Gaza shows us just how cowardly and controlled our leaders are, even worse than 30 years ago when the people of the UK supported the Palestinians and all the powerful politicians supported Israel. The west has been bought, political prostitues occupy the top jobs; Carney, Macron, Orban, Merz, etc etc are all appointed and supported by the Jewish oligarchs. Hence all foreign policies support the Israel project; democracy is a vaneer to cover government by corruption; now the vaneer is cracking and the corruption is becoming very visible.
All the western leaders are getting involved in each others’ business, all promoting the same agenda, obviously handed down from their owners. As with all the woke shit that was enforced in corporates by Blackrock etc, the owners use their financial muscle to force countries to do what they want.
If you have the same owners of lots of countries, it starts to look like global government. In reality, these countries went along with the Covid scam because the alternative would be the owners paying various NGOs etc to cause mayhem on their streets, not something the rulers of a country can fight, especially if the NGOs are telling the people that their government is not keeping them safe. Go along with it or suffer the consequences. Look what happened to the African leaders who revealed the WHO testing scam; dead!
Off topic.
The Sovereign Citizen movement is big news in Australia at the moment, following the shooting of two policemen.
Fools with guns are dangerous no matter what their obsession is.
How sad. I weep when I hear about innocent Police being killed for no reason.
Why no tears when the Holy a-hole drowns the innocent sucklings for voken “reflected” sin..
Yes. I picked up on this in NZ too. Recently Shane Christie, a prominent ex- rugby player turned citizen reporter intent on exposing government lies and corruption was found dead, by apparent “suicide”. The scumbag news outlets wasted no time in slandering his good name and also linking him to the “sovereign citizen movement”.
Especially when they’re the pigs. I suppose here’s where we diverge Johnny. I read that story and I’ve read about the Sovereign Citizen movement. Sorry, I don’t have any fucking sympathy for the pigs, who exist solely to carry out the dictates (and laws) of those that rule us. These are the fuckers who will carry out any order from Trump or any other politician against US. They are the ones who will ensure fascist and authoritarian actions are carried out and will use any force necessary. They will fucking kill you for not wearing a seat belt and that is no shit. I was watching a documentary last night on Netflix about the Katrina hurricane in New Orleans. The pigs were sent for security, to prevent people from leaving the Superdome, NOT to help them from the effects, i.e., massive flooding, of the hurricane, and when some tried to “escape” and find higher ground, food and water, they shot warning shots above their heads. Ever heard of “Four dead in Ohio”? I could go on and on, but count me out on any sympathy for the fucking pigs, especially when it comes to freedom from the ever increasing totalitarian rule. It would not be possible without the pigs.
This sovereign citizen movement is about freedom. It and some of those following it may be taking a severe approach, but at least people are fighting back. So fuck it, it has to be and will be.
Far, far fewer guns per capita in Australia, so the cops are less Rambo-ish here. That said: the number of citizens killed by cops far exceeds the inverse.
Did you serve on a US Military sub – just wondering.
You obviously know I did from my previous comments, so yes, I was one of those fuckers in that way. I’m certain I would have never fired a gun at my own countrymen. I was 18, had no parents, my mother had just passed, and I felt that was the best choice for me at the time. That was a long time ago and now I’m 70. Shit happens, things change. So what’s your point about that?
Would you have fired your gun at someone who was not a Murican.
What exactly are you trying to accuse me of, there Lu1? What’s your fucking point? Maybe I would have, obviously, I was in the military and had to follow orders. That was my point, those in the fucking business, whether it be military or the pig business, have to follow orders and will do whatever it takes. I actually joined the sub service so I didn’t have to carry a gun. It was during the Vietnam war and I didn’t want anything to do with that. My reasoning was simple, go in the Navy for a couple years, cruise around on subs and save my money, then get out and go back to college with the GI bill.
Are you saying that discredits what my original comment said about Pigs?
Were you pure of hear at 18 Lu? How about now? Fuck that.
That you are an archetypal bleating gullible, guilty, parochial, ultimately self-centred, stupid a-hole.
Fuck off you ignorant dickhead. You make no fucking sense at all.
Spot on !
“Spot on !”
😁
You and Big DH could start a new speciality group drowning Western Ukrainian babies if you are it’s leader.
If your favourite deity can do it then it should be no problem for one with your skills and those of a former Navy man used to taking orders.
Beware of heresies. It is a holy fundamental freedumb to own automatic and semi-auto rifles, and boosted magazines, at least in the Greatest Democracy.
Perpetual wars, perpetual profits, perpetual propaganda, perpetual political ‘power’, perpetual pain.
I wasn’t aware that any Iranian sanctions had been removed so the idea of a ‘snapback’ may be a bit moot. I do recall that after we (the US) abruptly withdrew from the JCPOA, reimposing “Maximum Sanctions”, Europe didn’t reimpose sanctions. However, because what we say tends to dominate what Europe does the overall effect was that sanctions were reimposed universally. So Iran just carried on with different trading partners.
I’d guess that the snapback is purely for local propaganda purposes. We have have to mentally isolate Iran, to get them back into some Axis of Evil (remember the original?**) so we can convince our populations that another foreign adventure is necessary.
(Honestly, don’t the people behind this BS ever give up? I thought they’d be all retired — or dead — by now but obviously their offspring are carrying on the tradition.)
(**Vincennes, Silkworm etc. Nothing much has changed in 40 plus years….)
More publicly funded welfare for the world’s Military lndustrial Complexes?
More fear mongering?
More oil grabbing?
More of the SAME OLD SHIT from the SAME OLD $UITURD$.
None of the above. It’s standard fare US imperialism. Iran is has been on the agenda for regime change since 1979 when the Iraqi people threw out the US puppet, the Shah. The US started its response via a proxy war a year later known as the Iran/Iraq war 1980-1988. (Remember that photo of Donald Rumsfeld shaking hands with Saddam Hussein?). There’s a similar scenario going on with US sabre rattling against Venezuela.
If “WW3” is against “enemies” like China and Russia why do China and Russia never question the 911 story, and follow the “pandemic” policies like lockdowns and forced vaccines. China was a protagonist in the pandemic scheme.
Those at Off Guardian please try to answer these basic questions.
How to make sense of all the things you write about?
Its about loans. All countries who do lock downs, masks and vaccines get $ billion loans in ‘help’ from Internationals development funds, IMF, ECB, World Bank, m.m.
Thats why no one will ever answer you. No one will ever talk about it nor discuss it openly.
Every one will get stiff glass eyes every time you will try to discuss it.
USURU LOANS from the Zionist Bankers. All right. Papa said it. Did I make myself clear?
If this is the case a war can easily be won by just denying another loan.
Why all the talk of “war”?
Who would really be fighting against who if all these leaders are cooperating with each other in corporations and financial systems?
It just doesn’t make sense. It would be good if anybody could explain.
I answered above.
Did you read the article beyond the headline? Did you even read the headline and notice the inverted commas?
Nobody questions each other’s “space programmes” either. China, India and Japan have all issued “footage” of supposed space exploits that looks ridiculously fake and let’s not forget Israel’s “moon mission” in 2019 too. Not a peep from NASA.
Technocracy clearly already exists at these levels. Supposedly cash-strapped Britain is of course in the process of joining (or more probably announcing that it has always been in the club).
They dont deny the “space programs” of each other, correct.
I really wish to see more on that subject.
Now… does that mean country leaders are all in on it and they want their own to war with “enemies” to all reduce population?
Could this actually be true?
You must be new here. Kit has often denounced the ‘false binary’ thinking behind the BRICS-vs-ZATO narrative.
Iran is a proxy state for The Monolithic & Ruthless Conspiracy (MRC).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Islamic_Consultative_Assembly
Building
After 1979, the Parliament convened at the building that used to house the Senate of Iran. A new building for the Assembly was constructed at Baharestan Square in central Tehran, near the old Iranian Parliament building that had been used from 1906 to 1979. After several debates, the move was finally approved in 2004. The first session of the Parliament in the new building was held on 16 November 2004.
The old building is depicted on the reverse of the Iranian 100 rial banknote.
It looks like an open invitation to a B-52. Iran is certainly not making it difficult for Zion. What about some navigation lights around the object?
Or they could bomb the one closer to home!
You might have to zoom in:
Haven’t a clue what you mean.
Here’s another one. Can you spot the pattern yet?
What happened to Brandon o Connors ?
I think he’s now just going through the motions!
https://www.patreon.com/talpiot
https://www.youtube.com/@Talpiot_Program
Sorry but this is just nonsense you’re posting. Pictures of the Iranian parliament building – eh? What contribution to the discussion is that? And another below-wtf.
You’re not alone unfortunately, so many OffG posts are not thought through from the readers perspective – I come here to engage with thought provoking articles and comments and peeps post pictures of buildings with cryptic comments. Geez.
You have so far made 3 posts. Rather than actually engaging with other posts and the article, you’re just pointing out things that you can’t engage with. Nor have you contributed anything that anybody else can engage with.
I imagine Lost in a dark wood assumes readers already know.
Say what you see, in the first photo, the Iranian parliament building.
A pyramid, yes?
Zoom in on the second building. Look at the roof. A rather incongruous stone looking pyramid completely out of style. Plus the roof skylights are pyramid-shaped.
Hopefully the significance of the pyramid and the eye of providence (all seeing eye) symbology does not need to be explained further.
I imagine he assumes readers already know.
Say what you see, in the first photo, the Iranian parliament building.
A pyramid, yes?
Zoom in on the second building. Look at the roof. A rather incongruous stone looking pyramid completely out of style. Plus the roof skylights are pyramid-shaped.
Hopefully the significance of the pyramid and the eye of providence (all seeing eye) symbology does not need to be explained further.
Iran just threw a cat in among the pigeons.
” Iran’s Parliament has introduced an urgent draft bill to completely withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
The proposal will be formally submitted to the parliamentary system tomorrow and is set to be reviewed and debated in open sessions next week”
About time.
All the leading nuke powers can show what climbing down from nuke insanity means, as Kim Jong Un said.
That makes no sense whatsoever.
I don’t get it…. How are they saying a deal which the US cancelled is being violated?
Anyway, they can claim sanctions for any thing… All of this bullshit just makes empire look stupid.
Oh and the Ukraine war is super hyped on both sides
.. How is it that they’re conscripting 50+ year olds claiming there’s no younger males but yet you can see plenty of young males out and about in Ukraine
Orwellian bullshit wars to excuse both sides screwing their people.
Another BRICS in the wall.
For those not sure of what the Snapback is, click the link – of course Axios is a propaganda outfit for the West.
“The E3 (France, Germany, and the UK) told U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio that they would initiate the JCPOA ‘snapback’ mechanism against Iran today – Axios”
https://wanaen.com/12-key-points-on-the-jcpoas-snapback-mechanism/
The USA or Trump to be more precise, has handed responsibility to his EU/British minions with Ukraine in mind, as he focuses on bolstering Israel – for the up and coming war on Iran, though the below might take place before the war on Iran.
That little ugly warmongering Orc faced b&stard Elliot Abrams, hinting that the USA is going to overthrow Maduro of Venezuela and steal the countries oil.
https://nitter.poast.org/MonitorX99800/status/1960833570819522916#m
Obama kissing the feet of a Rabbi in Jerusalem before he entered the President palace.
The US congress in 3 standing applauses to Israel PM.
Today US President show his servility toward Israel PM on nitter.
Considering Rothschild has invested quite a lot of billions in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, and that Rothschild is Israel’s fallen angel the issuer of usury loans and rebuilder of the Temple? Just a guess.