This Week in the New Normal #112

Our successor to This Week in the Guardian, This Week in the New Normal is our weekly chart of the progress of autocracy, authoritarianism and economic restructuring around the world.

1. …wait, we’re going to the moon?

NASA announced they’re sending people back to the moon…next month. Artemis II is going to loop-the-loop around the moon and then comeback. They’re calling it the furthest people have ever been from Earth (but I think Apollo 13 is supposed to have done the same).

After that they plan on actually landing people on the moon next year sometime, using their special “mega rocket”:

The NASA mega-rocket set to carry four astronauts on a 10-day test trip around the moon begins its painstaking crawl towards the launch pad Follow live on Sky News 🔽 https://t.co/rzdXv5xAbM pic.twitter.com/1nEMlhq5kr — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 17, 2026

The whole thing is kicking off Space Race II: Electric Boogaloo, with China, Russia and even India planning their own moon missions by 2030.

The only question is “how fake is all this going to be?” and the answer is “very”.

Fake videos, fake photos, fake heroes and fake villains. Even if they could go to the moon, it’s easier to just not and say they did.

2. Speaking of space…

Speaking of space, did you know that the Bank of England has been told to game-plan for a financial crisis caused by the American government admitting aliens are real?

Yes, seriously:

I can’t believe we really have to talk about this, but if the US government says they’ve met extraterrestrial lifeforms, they are probably lying.

The financial crisis angle is hilarious though, it smacks of Jasper Carrott reading Protect and Survive: “a large-scale nuclear attack on this country would completely disrupt the banking system”.

But combine the New Space Race, the so-called moon missions and the alien preparations, and they have a chance to do something so funny.

3. Fire politicians for “lying”?

The devolved Welsh parliament is considering legislation that would make it illegal for sitting politicians to knowingly make “false or misleading statements”, on pain of forced resignation.

Which, I guess, sounds OK in theory, but in practical terms is actually insane.

Mainly because it relies on the idea that Parliament is aware of and can enforce certain objective truth at all times. Which it obviously isn’t and can’t.

In real terms, such rules would be used to enforce agenda-driven consensus by scaring low-rung or inexperienced officials into just nodding along with the majority.

After all, we all know what they mean by “false or misleading statements”, it would be climate change denial or “conspiracy theories” and the like.

BONUS: Hypocrites of the week

Always a crowded field, but the good people of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee – who have an excellent record in this category – excelled themselves this week. After Venezuelan “opposition leader” María Corina Machado handed her Peace Prize over to Donald Trump, they tweeted…

Statement from the Nobel Foundation One of the core missions of the Nobel Foundation is to safeguard the dignity of the Nobel Prizes and their administration. The Foundation upholds Alfred Nobel’s will and its stipulations. It states that the prizes shall be awarded to those who… pic.twitter.com/WIadOBLtpD — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) January 18, 2026

“Conferred the greatest benefit to mankind”.

How exactly did María Corina Machado “confer the greatest benefit to mankind”?

Or Al Gore?

Or Barack Obama?

Or Henry frickin’ Kissinger?

Awfulness.

*

All told a pretty hectic week for the new normal crowd, and we didn’t even mention the race to be the next country to ban social media or how AI is scaring people into “analog lifestyles”.

There’s a lot of change in the air, a lot of agendas in the works, if you see a headline, article, post or interview you think is a sign of the times, post it in the comments, email us or share it on social media and we will add it to the next edition.