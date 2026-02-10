The Epstein Files are making us “conspiracy theorists” look bad.

The entire focus of the alternate media has been consumed with picking over the Epstein files looking for breadcrumbs of evidence to support mental pictures of Satanic Zionist Demonic blood rituals and turning toddlers into jerky.

It’s gotten to the point where it’s actually making us “conspiracy theorists” – who have an almost unblemished record of being on the right side of history – look rather hysterical. It’s discrediting anti-establishment thinkers.

You’d be forgiven for thinking the files been constructed to serve that exact purpose.

There’s the now infamous quote, “as you know I represent the Rothschilds”.

Or the so-called “rendering error”, which accidentally displayed “19 years old” as “=9 years old”, and caused a flood of outrage as a result, despite a the presence of another, correct copy in the files as well.

Or the “typo” on the death report, which is dated the day before Epstein allegedly killed himself.

These feel like conspiracy bait.

And if it is bait, it seems to have worked. Combined with the redaction of hundreds of names from hundreds-of-thousands of contextless run-of-the-mill emails it has kicked off a tidal wave of Pedo-tinted pareidolia that’s troubling to witness. All of which has lead us to the point where people assume some kind coded language in any reference to age or place or food.

People see “30 between 6-7” and think it’s about little girls, when it’s clearly a reference to an address – 30th street between 6th and 7th avenue. People see “Cannibal” and “The Boom Boom Room” and wail at imagined horrors in dank torture basements, forgetting they are the names of a trendy restaurant and night spot respectively.

When a chef emails about jerky, he must mean human meat, because “you don’t freeze dried meat!”…except you can and do.

How much of this is genuine hysteria, and how much cynical engagement baiting we will never know, but either way it makes us look bad.

Meanwhile, the mainstream media are similarly Epstein-focused, a fact which should damped any free-thinker’s fixation.

The “survivors” bravely put together a brave ad, which was aired – bravely – during the Superbowl. The Superbowl.

Elon Musk is all over the place, offering to pay legal bills and tweeting (or replying to tweets) about every “weird” factoid the files spit out.

And I just don’t buy it.

I think Bob Moran put it best:

Do I think Epstein is/was an Israeli intelligence asset?

Yes.

Do I think that a lot of rich and famous people engage in paedophilic activity?

Yes.

Do I think the 'Epstein Files' are just an AI-generated pile of piss-take concocted from six years of Truther chatroom gossip?

Yes. — Bob Moran (@bobscartoons) February 9, 2026

What’s concerning me is where this fevered witch-hunt mindset could be steered, or what horrific laws or rules could be passed on the back pages while Epstein dominates the front.