The Epstein Files are making us “conspiracy theorists” look bad.
...and maybe that's the point.
Kit Knightly
The entire focus of the alternate media has been consumed with picking over the Epstein files looking for breadcrumbs of evidence to support mental pictures of Satanic Zionist Demonic blood rituals and turning toddlers into jerky.
It’s gotten to the point where it’s actually making us “conspiracy theorists” – who have an almost unblemished record of being on the right side of history – look rather hysterical. It’s discrediting anti-establishment thinkers.
You’d be forgiven for thinking the files been constructed to serve that exact purpose.
There’s the now infamous quote, “as you know I represent the Rothschilds”.
Or the so-called “rendering error”, which accidentally displayed “19 years old” as “=9 years old”, and caused a flood of outrage as a result, despite a the presence of another, correct copy in the files as well.
Or the “typo” on the death report, which is dated the day before Epstein allegedly killed himself.
These feel like conspiracy bait.
And if it is bait, it seems to have worked. Combined with the redaction of hundreds of names from hundreds-of-thousands of contextless run-of-the-mill emails it has kicked off a tidal wave of Pedo-tinted pareidolia that’s troubling to witness. All of which has lead us to the point where people assume some kind coded language in any reference to age or place or food.
People see “30 between 6-7” and think it’s about little girls, when it’s clearly a reference to an address – 30th street between 6th and 7th avenue. People see “Cannibal” and “The Boom Boom Room” and wail at imagined horrors in dank torture basements, forgetting they are the names of a trendy restaurant and night spot respectively.
When a chef emails about jerky, he must mean human meat, because “you don’t freeze dried meat!”…except you can and do.
How much of this is genuine hysteria, and how much cynical engagement baiting we will never know, but either way it makes us look bad.
Meanwhile, the mainstream media are similarly Epstein-focused, a fact which should damped any free-thinker’s fixation.
The “survivors” bravely put together a brave ad, which was aired – bravely – during the Superbowl. The Superbowl.
Elon Musk is all over the place, offering to pay legal bills and tweeting (or replying to tweets) about every “weird” factoid the files spit out.
And I just don’t buy it.
I think Bob Moran put it best:
Do I think Epstein is/was an Israeli intelligence asset?
Yes.
Do I think that a lot of rich and famous people engage in paedophilic activity?
Yes.
Do I think the 'Epstein Files' are just an AI-generated pile of piss-take concocted from six years of Truther chatroom gossip?
Yes.
— Bob Moran (@bobscartoons) February 9, 2026
What’s concerning me is where this fevered witch-hunt mindset could be steered, or what horrific laws or rules could be passed on the back pages while Epstein dominates the front.
“conspiracy theorists” compared alt media msm plus.
Lets look at your track record.
You covered Charles Kirk and called it as real, you basically sold the Trump wwe
staged thing as real. 6 articles by 4 different OG authors calling it as real.
The alex jones show trail as real and Fake plane at Kabul airport, You said was real.
Your not and never been a “conspiracy theorists” you repost MSM news which you makes MSM PLUS, an example of this is meme to the idiots EX mi6 Tele tory graph bob moran.
Anti-establishment thinkers dont shill for UK colostomy or endorse Bob moran.
You provide a narrative which sells the establishment talking points whilst claiming your Anti-establishment or a “conspiracy theorists” by commenting on old news 8 years after the fact.
I think your William Cooper quote is in line with much of Offg’s editorial.
See this article re. Kirk, for example.
And you’d apply all your above memes to the Epstein Files, I presume, @eccentric? You don’t actually state that but, if so, I’d say you and Kit might be thinking along similar lines there, at least!
Not as many commenters are up for questioning the veracity of the Epstein files as I’d expected. Some seem quite protective over them.
And in terms of all the paedophiloa accusations going round in all alt. media circles, I just hope there isn’t some trap being laid there. If messaging such as ‘Every Accusation is a Confession’ and ‘That’s Your Imagination Talking’ started being heavily promoted, a lot of alt. media folks could be forced to shut up very quickly or dig themselves a very deep hole very quickly. XD
A2
I appreciate your reply and my comment being pinned.
See this article re. Kirk, for example.
Sep 13, 2025 Game Over
Todd Hayen
You stated,
This site mentioned the Moslems grooming gangs in the UK. So did your everyone of you peers.
However, when it comes to AIPAC or Jewish grooming gangs like Weinstein or Epstein and their ilk, it does a whitewash.
That’s its job alt – alt msm + and msm : to muddle the waters and you calling people who studied this longer than you had to courage to mention it wrong.
We are absolutely not thinking on the same lines.
I would never use Bob worked for the MI5/6 torygraph Moran as a quote.
I expect this to go into pending.
Right, Bob Moran whataboutism and quote mining Todd Hayen to one side, answer this next point very clearly or i’m unpinning this comment, since I don’t pin trolls.
** Do you apply your above meme to the Epstein Files? **
A nice, decisive answer like “Yes/No” would be fine here. Thanks,
A2
Excuse me for interfering in yr discussion.
But are we not into “Colin Powell is the goody goody guy, therefore we believe what he says about 9/11 and the legality of attacking Iraq and Osama Bin Laden and the 40 Ali Baba Muslim Thieves with Ivory Knives.
But Bob Moran is a baddy baddy guy why everything he says should be thrown in the garbage bin, because we dont like him and this is a fact??
I’m just wondering why my comments keep being deleted after being published?
Pam Bondi under questioning from an Inquiry refusing to answer questions on why Trump’s name has been removed from the Epstein files.
redpillbot (@redpillb0t): “Remember when Dick Durbin cornered Pam Bondi on the Epstein files Durbin: “Who gave the order to flag records related to Trump?” Bondi: “I’m not going to discuss anything about that.” The files are real. The flagging is real. The refusal to answer is real. You don’t dodge a question like that unless someone powerful is being protected. Fast forward to today and we have millions of files she claimed didn’t exist that further implicated her boss. She needs to stand trial.” | nitter.poast.org
A Kremlin spokesperson has said that Russia is ready to defy US oil sanctions on Cuba – and deliver the much needed fuel supply to its Cuban compatriots – a Mexican ship delivered food and powdered milk supplies to Cuba today, President Sheinbaum of Mexico said – Mexico stopped short on delivering fuel to Cuba – to avoid severe sanctions on Mexico by Trump.
Remember, sanctions are war by other means.
When I first got into this, Ted ‘s health was raping children on boats and was seen by David Icke, who claimed Ted’s eyes changed when he saw him. Ted Gunderson, ex-head of the FBI, exposed government corruption, ” Satanism ,” and child trafficking; he was all over the early internet. In Trance Formation of America, Cathy O’Brien claims that, as a child, she was sexually abused first by her father and then by a network of child pornographers. (including George Bush SR)
Then we had satanic panic in the normal news, then the Clinton Foundation , Dolphin Square, UK politicians using expenses to pay for rent boys. ( That was massive news before it hit mainstream. ) Then the Sunday Times, News of the World, and Sunday Mirror all ran the story.
In the USA, the White House gay sex scandal : political figures are linked to a D.C. ‘call – boy ‘ ring . Then we had Jimmy Savile . But to make Jimmy Savile pedo thing to look crazy , the MSM and alt media ran stories about Holley Gregg, a disabled child who was in a secure lockup unit for exposing a Freemason sex ring. The whole thing was a money scam and was never true and Holly never existed.
in the normal media back then was Carl Beech.
Two days ago , a man jailed for VIP sex ring lies was released early. A paedophile who cost police £ 2 million with bogus VIP abuse… Carl Beech walks free from jail early due to prison overcrowding issues.
Most of these stories, some real and some fake, ruined the real true stories, and this is what we see happening here with Epstein.
Europe is utterly f*cked, my heart goes out to real women who will suffer for this madness.
“The EU Parliament has voted to recognize “trans women” as women for all purposes, explicitly calling for them to be granted access to women-only domestic violence shelters and refugees. This decision is a significant step in the recognition of trans women’s rights and their status as women within the EU framework. “
The MEP’s who voted to remove women in the EU’s safe spaces.
Róisín Michaux (@RoisinMichaux): “All of these MEPs voted YES to recommend to the UN that men can be women if they say so. They *explicitly* voted to grant these men access to spaces dedicated to the safety of women who are trying to escape male sexual predation and violence.” | nitter.poast.org
Well, the “woman who shall lead nations in the last times” have already declared EU’s ideological basis is Talmud. Hereafter there are no bottom in the black hole.
Yes Ursula von der Leyen – is definitely a Zionist and pro-Israel.
I found out why Venezuela now sends oil to Israel, when it was expressly forbidden to do so under the illegally abducted President Maduro’s tenure.
“A US-funded opposition journalist revealed the Trump DOJ has crafted a secret indictment of Venezuela’s Acting President to “hold it over her head,” and will execute it if she “derails.””
US holds secret indictment of Delcy Rodriguez, top opposition journo claims – The Grayzone
Is she accused of the ancient opium wars in China and for leading the harvesting and smuggling of the 8000 ton opium in Afghanistan?
It will be some trumped up BS – as was Maduro’s, via the non-existent Cartel of the Suns drug smuggling outfit.
Epstein files?
If the devil does you a favour, you can be sure the downside is very unpleasant.
It’s like pigs being fed deliciously, while the farmer calls the slaughter house.
These are superhuman problems that must be solved by ‘gods’, and certainly not by animals in human form. I mean humans in their egos. (sorry)
The hypocrisy from the IOC is staggering a Neo-Nazi dictatorship (Ukraine) is allowed to compete, as is a genocide committing occupying military force (Israel) yet Russia as a national team is banned.
The IOC hypocrites even had the audacity to realise a statement today saying that no athletes are allowed to wear anything political on their strips.
Yes it seems they dont even know how foolish hypocrites they look like in the public’s eyes.
They don’t care anymore – what people think about there outrageous decisions – the Five Circles of the Olympic Games represent the Five Circles of Masonry.
redpillbot (@redpillb0t): “The 5 Circles of Masonry” | nitter.poast.org
Then there was the creepy (Pre-Covid Vaccine 2012 opening Olympic Ceremony).
conspiracybot (@conspiracyb0t): “Does anyone remember the 2012 Olympic opening ceremonies? It was predictive programming for Covid plandemic” | nitter.poast.org
Sadly the Olympic games have become professionalized to an extent and wholly politicized. Knowing that Russian athletes were banned, yet seeing the two Israeli athletes emerge during the opening ceremonies prompted me to utter under my breath, “…for fuck’s sake…”.
I quickly recovered my senses (unlike the IOC) and wished the Israeli athletes the best of luck – as all athletes deserve.
That said, Italy’s on a tear, huh? I hope its for the reason that they’re familiar with the facilities on which they’re competing, and not for other more dubious reasons. Ah well, good luck to ‘em!
“I quickly recovered my senses (unlike the IOC) and wished the Israeli athletes the best of luck – as all athletes deserve.”
I take it you’d also say good luck to the Nazi athletes of the Berlin Olympics in 1936 – afterall like Israel, Germany was planning a genocide.
Here’s something for you to ponder on.
Why are Israeli soldiers competing in Paris?
Cooper outlined that the string pullers are believers in the cult. in addition, Rheinhart Fuelmilch plus others have stated it is a spiritual struggle against Satanic forces. Moreover, this article adds some credence to this.
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/epsteins-island-and-gateway-psychology-evil
Yes this is probably the true story of it.
Its just very difficult to discuss in public a broad sense because very few people are connected to cosmos and the spiritual world.
Tyler suggest the Authorities go back to the dark middle ages and employ Witch hunters. This is even allowed in the Bible to erase worshippers of Satan.
But everybody would laugh as too few are aware.
Solzhenitsyn summed up succinctly over half a century ago, the West has lost its spiritualism. Hence why the struggle in the West to understand and grasp what is at stake.
aUStralian politicians have been kissing arse while some protestors in Sydney were kissing the pavements, courtesy of the police FORCES:
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-02-12/vic-israeli-president-isaac-herzog-melbourne-visit/106331776
Its simply a test to see if the public will “do a Lewinsky”
I.e. swallow the lot
IMO its AI generated garbage.
Epstein may have been bumped off by his own mob for thinking
he could play god ?
Epstein financed bioengineering research with the aim of creating “kosher bacon”.
https://www.sott.net/article/504559-epstein-and-kosher-bacon-reflections-on-ideology-and-religion-in-zionism
He must have wanted to create and corner a market for kosher English breakfasts ?
During the Spanish Inquisition, hanging bacon on your door was a sign of being ‘orthodox’. And subsequently a mainstay of the traditional English breakfast. We’re different from those others after all, post Constantine.
A ‘kosher’ lab-based, plant-based version of ‘bacon’ would help obscure matters. Otherwise still derived from the pig, whether ‘bioengineered’ or not
Just stay away from unclean food – Hereunder English breakfast.
It is THAT simple man. https://youtu.be/l312jfXP83I .
Longpig?
Indeed!!!
Smells like fish, tastes like it too..;)
Let’s take the opportunity to look at those in positions of immense wealth and power, those whose wealth may have exponentially increased while Epstein ran his blackmail operation, not named in the “Epstein Files”. Certainly there must be some coverage of a Soros scion, or a Rockefeller relative, cavorting with Epstein; particularly in some seemingly innocuous manner.
The comprador Clintons and traitorous Trumps are easy to spot as they swim in the same fetid waters.
While there is value in knocking out a tier of corruption, the big fish are not on the hook, but holding the rod and reel…
UH OH UH OH! REPUBLICANS JUST JOINED DEMS BACKING INTERNET ID BILL
You know, the one that’s s’posed to protect kids, but makes everyone identify himself online. I don’t think they’ve quite voted on it yet. Make a big stink quickly.
Interestingly, Nutandyahoo visited the White House to talk to Trump and present the “Israel case” regarding the talks with Iran. I noticed that the mainstream media is playing up one of the completely distracting and nothing to see here Epstein files (sorry Sam, can’t help it) released by the FBI that “raised fresh questions about what Donald Trump may have known about Jeffrey Epstein years before the financier’s first federal arrest.”
“The document recounts a 2019 FBI interview with the former Palm Beach police chief, whose name is redacted. He is identified as the department’s chief at the time Epstein was investigated in 2006.
According to the summary, the officer said Trump called him that year after learning the police had opened an investigation into Epstein.
During the call, Trump allegedly said: “Thank God you stopped him, everyone knew he was doing this.”
Of course, this contradicts what Trump has said on record relative to his knowledge of what Epstein was up to.
“Trump has repeatedly denied knowledge of Epstein’s crimes. When asked in 2019 after Epstein’s arrest whether he had suspicions, Trump said: “No, I had no idea. I had no idea. I haven’t spoken to him in many, many years.”
So this is being played up in the oligarchy, primarily Jewish controlled media in the U.S., just after the visit by Nutandyahoo.
Trump doesn’t know his ass from a hole in the ground at this point, but we’ll see what his minions and controllers direct and order him to do with Iran. It’s getting to be put up or shut up time on Iran.
The “suicide” was almost certainly fake, fake, fake. The attempt to blame Russia for the whole Epstein affair is so laughable that it’s not even worth addressing. And of course the way the “files” are being slowly released and then combed over ad infinitum by every corner of the media and blogosphere is meant to divert your attention from other matters. It’s even conceivable that there are some intentional fake rabbit holes included, but to make a blanket statement that the whole thing is fake is unnecessarily painting yourself into a corner and I predict that it won’t age well. This is not your finest moment, Kit.
Perhaps an IMA panel that includes Whitney and Jason Bermas can be convened. It’s just about next to impossible that all this content is fake, and I would bet that they can verify that much of it certainly appears to be real and fits perfectly with previously known facts.
One theory about the release of these files is that they are for the purpose of threatening the people mentioned in them w further revelations (& others who COULD be mentioned in future). That is, threatening them into doing something they don’t want to do.
One can hardly imagine anything that such people wouldn’t be willing to do. Unless it involved giving up some portion of their own wealth/power.
The three Ps: Pinochet, paedophiles and the poll tax. Which well-known statesperson am I referring to?
Sleaford Mods – The Demise Of Planet X (JT Soar Live Sessions) – YouTube
THIS is music.
Van (the unvaccinated) man:
https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_n6imblYKECBdZoAY8w6_-DNSnRjGNkbZk
Lazy dog walkers
“We’re all exiles. We all feel we’ve been abandoned” … (anon) …
Sure. In which case where someone is abandoned generally proves key. Unless being an exile aint such a bad thing. In which case it wouldn’t really matter
Daffy Duck * is a Conspiracy Theorist – he is always suspicious that
Donald Duck* is up to something…
** ‘Ducks’ are female. Daffy and Donald are actually drakes. You can
see how kids can become confused about whether they’re Arthur or
Martha from watching such cartoons. Disney was weird, too…
Twas all about catchy alliteration les.
Ornithologically speaking, female ducks are called hens.
Wrong in your eyes opinion
got diddled out of front spot there
and stop taking pictures of me in my bedroom
Agreed. Too much unflattering material out there already. Better to stick with what’s already on public record, for everyone’s sanity. How’s the diet working anyway?
There’s hope for bald-headed fatsos yet
I wonder: Does Trump do this out of ignorance, malice, or both?
https://uspeacecouncil.org/let-cuba-live-end-the-imperialist-blockade-now/
Its probably Mark Ruby. He is responsible for South-America. A slimy sadist.
It’s just business, another day in the office raking in the millions. It’s not personal he and his ilk don’t care either way I’m sure.
Redacting the names of the many VIPs named in The Files was certainly adding
fuel to the fire… Where there’s smoke there’s fire. And if They’ve got nothing to
hide ?
Different states define ‘Child’ legally by different ages. When i was 13, and my
urges distracted me during school lessons, i didnt no longer regard myself as
a child. When the teacher lay into me with his strap because of my inattentiveness
during school lessons, the bastard didnt treat me as a child…
Indeed. Not to forget ‘discos’ per se. Whoever never snogged the most available should cast the first empty glass
Meanwhile, another crime against humanity is being perpetrated in Cuba:
https://dissidentvoice.org/2026/02/suffocating-an-island-what-the-u-s-blockade-is-doing-to-cuba/
Sad. First time I have read something positive about Obama.
So who’s really responsible for the rise of Epstein?
Lady de Rothschild with her tendency towards social introduction. Introducing Mandelson/Prince Andrew to Epstein. “Here’s the latest novelty factor ‘autodidact’ I currently approve of. Though not one of us of course”. Let’s put him on the stage. Like a Don Quixote destined to meet the duke/duchess in the final act.
Or Wexter with his funding.
Or ‘elites’ who sought social connection. Sadder than we’d ever imagined.
Or Epstein himself with his immoral outlook.
Or us with our misguided ideas of how social networking is the key to success.
A moral maze it seems
I just read two of the best analyses of the Epstein stuff that I have ever seen. Maybe Off-Guardian can republish them on this site. They are well worth it. Here they are.
The Heart of Darkness
Israel’s government is completely evil
Philip Giraldi • February 8, 2026
The Slow Epstein Earthquake
The rupture between the people and the élites
Alastair Crooke • February 9, 2026
What the world is taking away from both Epstein and the Israeli genocide in Gaza as well as its wars on seven fronts is, as Giralidi, writes,
“There is something that is a tad peculiar about the Jewish state’s sense of identity in that it does not regard killing those who are non-Jews by any means possible as either a crime, or, more to the point, as a sin in spite of the prohibition included in its own Ten Commandments. Nor does Israel consider any agreements it enters into with other countries to be in any way binding on it and its leaders, witness the regular violation of the two ceasefires that Tel Aviv has entered into over Gaza, or its behavior regarding similar arrangements with neighbors Lebanon and Syria. In Lebanon and Syria, Israel is currently spraying “unidentified” though apparently toxic chemicals on farmland near the border to drive away local residents through destruction of their livelihoods. Israel does what Israel does and the United States, which was a guarantor of all the ceasefires as well as of the ongoing peace process, never says a word when Israel breaks the agreements and goes about killing more local inhabitants.”
This extreme and absolute “immorality” exhibited by the Zionists to the world signifies a complete break in the assumed moral order of existence. Crooke writes,
“After Epstein, nothing can continue as before: Neither the post war ‘never again’ values – reflecting sentiment at the end of bloody wars – and the widespread yearning for a ‘fairer’ society; nor the bipolar economics of extreme disparities in wealth; nor trust – after the exposed venality, rotted institutions and perversions that the Epstein files have shown to be endemic amongst certain of the western élites.
How to speak of ‘values’ against this background?
At Davos, Mark Carney made clear that the ‘rules order’ was but a tawdry Potemkin façade that was thoroughly known as false, yet the façade was maintained. Why? Simply because the deceit was useful. The ‘exigency’ was the need to hide the system’s collapse into radical, anti-values nihilism. To hide the reality that the élite circles – around Epstein – operated beyond moral, legal or human limitations, to decide between peace and war, on the basis of their base appetites.
The élites understood that once the complete amorality of the rulers was known by the hoi polloi, the West would lose the architecture of moral stories that precisely anchor an ordered life. If the Establishment is known to eschew morality, why should anyone else behave differently? The cynicism would cascade down. What then would hold a nation together?
Well, only totalitarianism, most likely.”
What ever moral or rational order was presumed for the universe by the Enlightenment philosophers from Locke to Rousseau has now been exploded. The elites have now been exposed for the perverts and criminals that they are. This order won’t be put back together again. Israel is now model for all the world, or at least the Western world.
There’s nothing left. We are all in the position of Joseph Conrad’s Marlow in the Heart of Darkness when he sees the real depth of the darkness in Col. Kurtz and his vision for Africa.
Here it is in the version by Francis Ford Coppola in Apocalypse Now. The final speech is by Colonel Kurtz —
This is what we face on the world scene as Netanyahu and Trump — the products of Zionism and Epstein — lead us straight into the horror of WW III.
WW3 started by a genocidal psychopath and a greedy, inarticulate narcissist.
There’s probably several precedents for that.
Oklahoma lawmakers have introduced legislation that would prohibit businesses, schools, ticket issuers, and state or local governments from requiring any medical intervention as a condition of employment, access, compensation, public services, or entry into public spaces.
—
President Donald Trump signed H.R. 7148 into law, allocating at least $5.5 billion in taxpayer funding for pandemic preparedness and influenza countermeasures—despite no declared emergency
https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/oklahomas-medical-freedom-act-would
What a contrast, huh?
“Despite no declared emergency”… yet. Maybe I’m wrong Penelope but I just have a feeling the bastards are going to try another scamdemic. Remember the WHO Pandemic Treaty? And I read somewhere yesterday they are still doing simulation exercises for a “pandemic”. And yes, we all know whose side Trump is really on.
Yep, Gezzah. Best source I’ve found on the coming pandemic is jon fleetwood’s substack. He cites labs doing gain of function all over the world, (and publishing the results!) Also numerous rehearsals like the one they held before the covid exaggeration. Here’s just ONE jonfleetwood
https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/niaid-funds-gain-of-function-study
NIAID Funds Gain-of-Function Study Engineering Novel Influenza Viruses With New Mammalian Pathogenic and Host-Entry Functions: Journal ‘Emerging Microbes & Infections’
You wont be able to get insured and the higher ups and middle and lower workers will still do exactly as they did in covid… follow orders
You’re right; I guess they’ll have to fight the medical insurance exclusion separately..
It’s such a scam: You’re legally required to have medical insurance, but it doesn’t cover the things you want. It covers Big Pharma thyroid hormones, but not natural thyroid; a surgeon, but not a chiropractor nor naturopath; dangerous pharma painkillers but not willowbark extract.
Meanwhile, the policy of perpetual war continues. There are unspeakable horrors there too but that’s not really “news”.
The epstein freak show seems to be a case of the proverbial “man bites dog”.
While I’m quite sure that at least some things in the Epstein files are real — after all, why would King Charles publicly embarrass his own brother if the charges were completely fake? — I can’t help but wonder: why are they releasing this stuff now? If it were just to show up us wacky conspiracy theorists, they could have done that last year, or even five years ago. But why have they been sitting on this stuff for so long? Like many, I suspect it all has something to do with Netanyahu, Trump and Iran. We’ll see …
Well if you’re short of any real ideas then blaming Israel seems to work for most
i thought ita bit odd that a high-level pedo ring would be using Gmail and sending emails using the real names
Hubris. Ownership class gets away with everything, and they know it. See, for example: Convid 19. People at the highest levels of power should at minimum be in prison for that.
if the emails are fake, surely some of the people mentioned in them would have complained, unless of course, the real emails say far worse things about them
That is one excuse for government “redactions”: that it would get sued. Have you headed that the Orange Utan himself is suing his government for $1billion?
The fact that the State Attorney’s pronouncement of Epstein’s demise is dated one day prior to the “disgraced billionaire’s” death while incarcerated under a special administration security suicide watch, wherein video evidence has been proclaimed unavailable due to camera failure, cannot be dismissed out of hand. The so-called “failures” of law enforcement and incarceration concerning Jeffrey Epstein are too numerous to dismiss as “oversight”, “omission”, “accident”, “failure” and/or “incompetence”.
The “disgraced billionaire’s” verifiable connections to individuals in positions of power – connections which certainly accorded him the “sweetheart deal” of a day-pass during his first term of incarceration – are certainly capable of securing his ‘unofficial’ release from prison, even at the sacrifice of a body-double and an illusion of incompetence.
It does not strain credibility to assume that Epstein might have exercised the equivalent of a “dead-man switch” – a ‘get out of jail free card’ – that would be invoked should he ever find himself in a bind, such as a release of incriminating blackmail material. Perhaps the curated and redacted material, recently released, is a sampling of the blackmail intended to remind corrupt-compromised individuals of their Faustian obligation to Epstein and the vested interests he has fronted for.
To assume that government officials in any of the three branches, or their functionary departments, are not potentially/likely compromised, flies in the face of historical precedent.
If death in custody cannot be arranged, an alternative to spring the crook is a blunder in investigation, court charges or court proceedings that violates the rights of the accused.
Whatever they are, they take attention away from the extermination going on not so far away.
I don’t actually think there will be any impact on the public with this. The Epstein thing is a power struggle at the top, and the whole thing is a very similar to how the Soviet Union’s leadership used to operate, by smearing ‘traitors’ and so on. The heavy British involvement may have had something to do with Starmer’s visit to China and the Chinese embassy in London – the US ‘deep state’ are getting jealous. I haven’t checked but you can be fairly sure the Norwegian government have also gone ‘off piste’ in some way, in their foreign policy hence the ‘revelations’.
Is that what it says in Wikipedia, “Off Guardian is an alt whatever conspiracy theory website that believed the Covid pandemic was fake and believes the Epstein files are just a distraction from, um, something else, to keep them from doing, um, something about it, so the masters of the universe can get away with everything while they aren’t looking.” I’m just an occasional visitor, but carry on, man.
So are you saying skepticism as a common sense rule of thumb is just… silly, deluded and lame in regards this issue? Sorry if I’m getting the wrong end of the stick lol A2
Of course not. Apparently, I’m getting the wrong end of the stick here because I do not think the Epstein files, relative to the total scope of the entire situation, not just the files themselves, are simply a distraction. Of course, there is plenty of misinformation, lies, obfuscations, you name it. But a lot of information is coming out that is massively incriminating and is showing the connections between the upper class psychos, including the almost certain possibility that the POTUS himself is being blackmailed, which is no small thing. Perhaps I’m misunderstanding what Kit is trying to get across.
You’ll get banned if you disagree too much.
Who’s been banned, J-man?
Notice how you are the only one who brings up blackmail.
It’s like one of those open secrets.
I like your “something else” and your “something about it.” Exactly. Not just the facts, ma’am.
Cant you raise a question in public without the crowd believe you are a conspiracy theorist only because you question the narrative?
sounds like b agrees with Kit. The comments tho…
Smearing Chomsky For His Friendship With Epstein Is A Disgrace – Moon of Alabama
I don’t care about smearing Chomsky. But it does seem a bit of a stretch to insinuate that everyone meeting with Epstein indicates pedophilia. If anything, it probably shows that he had a relationship with the establishment that he was so populaly thought to be anti. His opinion on the 9/11 attacks showed us that anyway.
Smearing Chomsky is a good thing.
Bernhard running to the defence of Chumpsky, no surprise there really, allowing his political allegiances to take precedence.
Well Bernie and Chumpsky have another thing in common, they both shilled for the architects of the Plandemic and the stroke poke/clot shot.
How about smearing Chomsky for his touting the official line on 9/11?
Leftist cant take it when some of their idols get caught red handed.
“”What I see is a lot of fake documents, a lot of false accusations”
That was said by none other than Alan Dershowitz. Yeah, and more dirt on him.
Exactly.
….continued….
And more and more dirt on him.
If you check all the links provided above you’ll see that justice will be very hard to reach.
Also, Alan is not an every day prankster, he is OG, original gangster. He said in Oxford: “”Chabad’s presence on college campuses today is absolutely crucial,” and “we cannot rest until Chabad is on every major college campus in the world.”
Of course, Kit and Alan are coming to the affair from completely different positions.
Kit is seriously entertaining the idea of Grand Conspiracy (not the first time):
“The only explanation I can think of is that there is an agreement – either tacit or explicit – that these conflicts will be allowed …”
I will show Grand Conspiracy theory should not be taken seriously with a metaphor applying thermodynamics and statistical mechanics. Both theories are dealing with the same phenomena, but from different perspectives.
Imagine putting an ice cube into a glass of water, what will happen? After some time ice will melt down and gradually the water will have the same temperature everywhere. Classical thermodynamics, everyday life. Is it possible the process to be reversed and suddenly the ice cube reappears? No way, nobody ever saw this happened, entropy cannot go from high to low entropy.
Statistical mechanics, on the other hand, observe the same glass of water and ice, but from the perspective of atoms or molecules, and claims that reversion of the process is possible, ice cube can reappear, but that outcome is extremely extremely unlikely.
Therefore, Grand Conspiracy is possible, but that is extremely unlikely so we can discard it…. in real life, molten ice cube doesn’t reappear.
More fruitful way of looking at Epstein affair brouhaha would be taking into consideration Learned Helplessness phenomena, i.e. it’s been experimentally proven that repeated inability of achieving a good outcome out of a terrible situation results in apathy (among others). Whoever is dissecting the affair should warn his audience that justice highly likely won’t be served. Maybe somebody will be thrown under bus, bad billy looks like a good candidate.
But…all in all….I haven’t seen a single media that saw ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM, but they are full-mouthed of distraction this distraction that, and this right and that individual right……
The World is falling apart or turning to Chaos, whatever you prefer. Economy, the supposed pinnacle of rationality is a scam, a zombie. National security, war paranoia are in overdrive. The orange one is bombing somebody every month, if not literally than verbally….fucking mobsters, wise guys, were/are wiser, unlimited violence not good for business. Every state is somehow obliged to arm itself to the teeth, like this will ensure peace, because sure, War is Peace. Whenever we had a situation like that in the past they sooner or later unleashed war.
You think this time will be different? Are we witnessing planetary Learned Helplessness?
Some said, it’s easier to imagine the end of the word than the end of capitalism.
But it seems it’s even harder to imagine World in Peace…..fucking nobody is talking about it. Damn, indeed.
Peace is always good for Us, War is always very good for Them.
Every big change has its poet at the beginning, pen is mightier than sword. Yeah, a pen guided by thought that is guided by a ripe Idea.
You think We Want Peace is not a ripe Idea?
I propose the question of the Elephant in the Room for the next IMA (independent media alliance), I would love to hear their response to my thoughts.
Some of Epstein’s files might be fake – to throw us off the tracks by keeping us occupied with disseminating the huge dump online of the files – but I’ve no doubt that Epstein compromised Trump, ( though it wouldn’t have taken much to compromise him) Netanyahu has flown into Washington – to meet with Trump – he’ll tell Trump to attack Iran, and Trump might dither a bit about doing so, but Netanyahu has the goods on Trump – via Epstein’s Mossad work – so ultimately Trump will attack Iran to avoid any negative exposure surrounding Epstein.
Now there’s a conspiracy theory for ya.
Not really, we know that Israel has an extraordinary hold over the USA – and American presidents recent ones at least, are willing to defend Israel and supply it with weapons, which have been – and continue to be used in a genocide.
Epstein and Trump are known associates – and Trump has a taste for females regardless of their age – so its not a great stretch of the imagination to assume that Epstein has damaging info on Trump that could be used against him, in the theatre of passing that info on to Netanyahu, I say that believing that Epstein was a Mossad asset.
Zionists control the US. Totally. They blackmail US leaders with pedophilia. These are facts.
Most conspiracy theories are based on solid facts. So on the one hand, they’re CTs, on the other hand, they’re just the fucking truth.
Most conspiracy theories (for me) are at first, based on a hunch, then solid evidence begins to appear the deeper we look into a certain area surrounding the anomalies, that peeked our interest in the first place – fucking doesn’t come into it.
Republicofscotland — I agree. There may be a lot of fake or misleading stuff, but the real substance of what Epstein did to co-opt a shitload of American billionaires to join Israel’s criminal crusade is not deniable. Robert Maxwell, Epstein’s mentor, did the same things in the UK.
Israel has very many covert operations going on to take control of the US and many nations in Europe. Just a few —
AIPAC — exerts a great influence on elections and candidate. Monitors election officials. Takes them on trips to Israel.
ADL — Anti-Defamation League. Coordinates link ups between US police departments at all levels with the Israeli Defense Forces. Police are trained in Israel and IDF officers are brought to the US as advisors. ICE and CBP are now the focus. The ADL also monitors anyone who criticizes Israel and its genocide and frames them up for referrals to the FBI or DOJ.
JINSA — Jewish Institute for National Security of Affairs. Provides information and influence on departments like the Pentagon, FBI, DOJ, DHS as well as members of congress on the threats to the US from terrorists. Also keeps the mainstream media fed with information (most of which is false).
Christians United for Israel — major influence on evangelical Christian groups. Funded mostly by Israel and Zionist billionaires.
Washington Institute for Near East Studies — Israeli think tank providing research or media, congress, and others.
I could keep going on. There are dozens more of these well funded pro-Zionist groups that influence politics and public opinion in the US. What Epstein did was in parallel with these groups.
Trump acts 100% as if he is being blackmailed. He will do whatever Netanyahu tells him to do, even stabbing his own MAGA supporters in the back. Down here in the cheap seats, I had no idea that blackmail was so powerful. Trump seems simply unable to tell Netanyahu to fuck off. Amazing.
Yes Robert I agree 100% with your above comment – the stage is almost set for an attack on Iran by the US, and by some of its compliant minions such as Britain – Trump should be wary of the fact – that China and Russia are supplying Iran with capable weapons, and monitoring US military movement in the region and sending it to Tehran in real time, maybe that’s why Trump drew back recently from an attack on Iran.
I’ve also read that China’s steely grip on rare earth elements, will lead to (in the not to distant future) a lack of materials to service and construct military hardware – a denial of the right substances to continue a conflict or begin a new one – might gives us all a glimmer (if not a short one) of hope.
A significant number of people around the Earth who’ve been following developments regarding the massive Epstein Files scandal are predicting nobody found guilty of statutory rape will end up being filmed while escorted by law enforcement to prison in handcuffs and leg irons.
The ultimate reality fact is that no human being – no matter how wealthy or powerful – is capable of escaping fullest accountability for his/her actions.
See: https://onenessofhumanity.wordpress.com/2025/11/10/there-is-nothing-hidden-which-will-not-be-made-known/
Peace.
The whole ‘Epstein files’ disclosure by DoJ appears to be a part of a multi-layered psyop; which enables the kakistocracy to accomplish a # of goals in one fell swoop. Firstly, said disclosure enables the cabal of criminals running this show to proffer the masses w/ the perfect scapegoat/patsy (for others, see: Gates; Schwab; Thiel; Ellison; Trump; etc.); who can be conveniently identified and attacked when the most opportune time presents itself to them (read: release valve; misdirection; etc.). Secondly, said disclosure enables the coterie of Kreeps playing us fools to obfuscate other individuals who have played a much more profound role in agendas that have, over the years, led to the world we espy today {see: Joshua Lederberg; who was an advisor to many key political/scientific leaders of the day (i.e., Kissinger; Reagan; Nixon; Condoleeza Rice; Thatcher; Kary Mullis; etc.); and was responsible for creating everything from exobiology to plasmids to microbiome to AI; moreover, he was a major advisor on public health, emerging infections, and bioterrorism (i.e., all areas that are key in the human genome project/post-human species) to nine U.S. presidential administrations (i.e., Kissinger; Reagan; Nixon; Condoleeza Rice; Thatcher; etc.)}. Thirdly, said disclosure, as mentioned above, proffers the alt media figures (i.e., AJ; Dyer; Owens; Attwood; Iche; WWebb; Corbett; Dore; etc.; aka: 2nd Matrix/’Conspiratainment’) the perfect vehicle to glom onto; and use as a Rorschach test wherein every possible interpretation/inference of said material is sanctioned thanks to the medium – and concomitant features – used as the means of communication of said info (i.e., gmail; which is, inherently, an easily manipulable and thus sus form of imparting accurate info) not to mention the actual text itself (which is vague; inaccurate; decontextualized; redacted; etc.). Suffice it to say, in desiring to invoke a ruse that outtrumps Qanon i believe the kak has succeeded lol. That is all! RGB-Y5 out!!
1 more agenda i forgot to mention: this psyop will serve as the perfect pretext for the abolition of each and every institution of significance in the usa due to all of the significant dignitaries – of all stripes (i.e., government; corporations; science; university; etc.) – tied/affiliated w/ Epstein and his concomitant evil behavior; w/ the invocation of AI as their replacement.
HaHa… Rosco P. Coltrane. Dukes of Hazzard. Daisy… Catherine Bach… Yummmm.
The Plan!
Humanity being essentially deep and dark, then faith in a Creator God would seem better advised. Otherwise more of the same
Payback!
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2026/feb/11/jeffrey-epstein-files-norway-illusions-far-right
The Jeffrey Epstein files have shattered Norway’s illusions about itself
Sindre Bangstad
Donald Trump may have wanted revenge against Norway for the Nobel peace prize snub, but even he could hardly have imagined the damage contained in the latest US justice department’s release of three million emails from the Jeffrey Epstein files.
A string of what appear to be embarrassing messages between a Norwegian princess and Epstein initially led the global headlines. . . . But the royal story is a mere sideshow to the scandal now engulfing some of the most eminent and powerful members of Norway’s political and diplomatic elite.
The most shocking fallout involves the prominent Norwegian diplomat Mona Juul and her husband, Terje Rød-Larsen, both lauded as architects of the Oslo peace accords. . . .
Børge Brende, a former foreign minister and president of the World Economic Forum is also under scrutiny after the documents suggested he had lied about his knowledge of Epstein’s crimes. . . .
And a trove of emails spanning years suggests that Thorbjørn Jagland, a former prime minister, foreign minister, Nobel peace prize chair and secretary-general of the Council of Europe may have accepted luxury holidays to Epstein’s Palm Beach resort and his private Caribbean island, sought personal loans and engaged in sexual banter with Epstein. . . .
Trump was never going to be someone who’d emerge badly from the saga. After all didn’t that guy Epstein try to poach employees from Mar-a-lago? So a good opportunity to expose a few extra facts along the way…
So the nasty Russians invented the honey trap
What about Samson and Delilah was that the Russians
Russian prostitutes and sexual disease. You would think with all there money they could have health checks. Obviously you can not do much with out conspiring with some one else. So Epstein thinks fractional reserve is the big con. Not the privately owned central banks like the federal reserve. But the stock exchanges trade trillions of imaginary money.
They have the trash modern art for money laundering . Then there is cryptocurrency and more trillions. Yes Fake news they were desperate to shutdown Pizzagate like with Covid
You can believe anything bats, meat market, visiting Americans, bio lab accident on purpose gain of function but don’t say there is no Covid . Monet = power and power corrupts. Obviously nothing is off limits when you have a billion or so. The story is old as time Epstein revelations wont change what they do ,
Dunno but Bill Gates, or at least Melinda, may have some views on the Russian connection
Israel has no shame assassinating anybody it deems a threat, so why would they need to use blackmail?
It seems totally illogical that you can control a person through the threat of shame yet not control them through the threat of death. Add to that the obvious fact that Israel is asking its minions to do shameful things, such as genocide Gazans, and you have to wonder whether any of these people could ever feel shame.
It seems blindingly obvious to me that the Israelis offer people money in the expectation that those people are then bought and paid for. If those people then turn against them then they kill them; hence Charlie Kirk is now dead.
If you take the cash, you play the game, otherwise you die. Where does blackmail fit into all this? It doesn’t, the blackmail bollocks is for those people who still believe that these oligarchs and their helpers are basically good people so could feel shame; get real.
To rule out blackmail ever being used as a form of control is infantile.
It’s not the blackmailee’s reaction, but the public’s that counts. Let’s consider that Andrew the Rotter didn’t pay up and now the juicy morsels are served up. Geddit?
Seems to me to be far more likely that the attack on Prince Andrew was the result of an agenda of weakening/killing off the monarchy. Prince Andrew was definitely in the club then they threw him to the wolves, probably not because of anything he had done. They, and their gateway media, certainly were not disgusted at what Andrew had done with girls.
As for the prosecution of Andrew over leaking financial reports, I am sure the top brass always do that, it is just that the top top brass cover for those below, until it stands in the way of their agenda. The risk you take.
Maybe there are levels. Money or bribery is level one. If that does not work, then blackmali is brought out. If that still does not buy enough compliance, then death threats or real death is the final option.
Israel needs Trump to give orders to the US military. He may be reluctant to start a war of aggression against Iran which very likely will lead to WW III since the Russians and Chinese have said they will defend Iran. But Trump also seems unable to say “Fuck No” to Netanyahu.
No normal or sane person would start WW III. Netanyahu is not sane so he does not give a shit. He thinks his god is ordering him to do it. He thinks he is King David. Maybe Trump is insane too. Or maybe his is bought, blackmailed, and threatened. No sane person would listen to Netanyahu for even five minutes.
Fair point. Blackmail does seem to indicate more the action of the weak than the poweful. What does strength care about people’s bedroom habits?
Though the anti-Israel trope is misguided, of course. Help is available
aspnaz, becoming compromised is a career move; it makes one upwardly mobile w/in the power structure. They want completely reliable & obedient employees– not corpses.
Of course, these people take the money and are then expected to be loyal to the purse. In return they have a very privileged life. If they are not loyal to the purse then they will be destroyed; reputation, finance and socially, or possibly killed. The owners do not need blackmail material to destroy someone, they can easily do that through their media machine. So why would they bother with blackmail? Even President Kennedy was killed, so there is nobody who can escape should they decide that the person is too powerful and too rebelious. Obviously, the weaker people do not need to be killed, they can easily be destroyed through the media.
One thing that emerged is that Epstein was actually pretty poor. At least in ‘elite’ terms.
Not that he’d ever have been spotted getting handouts down his local FoodBank, nor that he couldn’t afford the odd private island, private jet or two. But that he wouldn’t have ranked on any major global rich list.
With only around half a billion dollars in assets he wouldn’t even have made the Forbes Billionaires list. Start-up companies have been sold for more. Someone who reputedly only dealt with billionaires and yet didn’t own a billion himself.
https://www.celebritynetworth.com/richest-businessmen/richest-billionaires/jeffrey-epstein-net-worth/