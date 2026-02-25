The REAL agenda behind the release of “secret files”
It's death by a thousand declassifications, and "truth" has nothing to do with it.
Kit Knightly
Fresh off the Epstein files and Donald Trump’s announcement of the Pentagon releasing the UFO files, “leaked” CIA files are revealing “chilling blueprint to manipulate Americans’ minds through covert drugging with vaccines”, according to the Daily Mail.
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, of the Oversight Committee, has taken to Twitter to claim that MK Ultra is next:
I think our next task force hearing will be on MK Ultra. https://t.co/wuDJ8kgbjt
— Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) February 24, 2026
This won’t stop.
They’re gonna keep releasing “the truth” for a while, they’re gonna tell you about JFK and UFOs and MKUltra and the moon landing and 9/11 and on and on.
Operation Nightingale. Operation Paperclip. Operation Mockingbird.
…the US has no shortage of skeletons in its closet, after all, so there’s a lot of truth to tell.
Or rather “truth”, because it won’t be the real truth. It will be processed chunks of partial truth, designed to serve two functions:
- Make the MAGA crowd believe their chosen side really is cleaning house.
- Air the carefully curated dirty laundry of the US Empire on the world stage, thus discrediting and degrading the last of the nation-based empires.
The global power structure is not under threat from these “revelations”, and indeed will use them to mask a metamorphosis. Molting and reskinning.
It’s like corporate insurance fraud, almost. A multinational corporation moving its headquarters, then burning the building down behind it.
The expensive furniture will be removed, the data uploaded to the cloud, the real truth shredded, desk drawers emptied. Everybody important gets a new office in the even grander building down the street, and then joins the crowd cheering as the flames wick up the sides of the old façade.
Black smoke billows out of the windows and, eventually, the hollowed-out shell collapses in on itself and the mob cheer the death of the monster.
When America finally falls, it will be that hollow shell, and these calculated divulgences of truth are key to the hollowing out process.
By the end, every vital part of the evil machinery will have been shifted over to our shiny new Global Government, and set about decrying the evils of the old world order.
Another blog selling the fear porn fascistic ideology of
psyop.
Rest assured they will come with a solution of how to rescue this imaginary fall.
– Fascism is a cult of the leader,
who promises national restoration in the face of supposed humiliation by immigrants,
leftists, liberals, minorities,
homosexuals, women, in the face of what the fascist leader says is a takeover
of the country’s media, cultural institutions, schools by these forces.
And that’s why you need a really macho, powerful, violent response.
The fascist leader says he will solve the problem.
Fascism is right-wing by nature. It’s based on ultra-nationalism.
However, you can have ultra-nationalist movements
that are ultra-nationalist movements of minority groups.
There is left-wing authoritarianism.
There are bad things on the left.
Fascist movements typically, though not invariably, rest on an urban/rural divide.
The cities are where there’s decadence, where the elites congregate, where there’s immigrants, and where there’s criminality.
Each of these individuals alone is not in and of itself fascist, but you have to worry when they’re all grouped together, seeing the other as less than.
Those moments are the times when societies need to worry about fascism.
The 10 tactics of fascism | Prof Jason Stanley | Big Think
Not sure how the show-and-tell ‘truth’ of the Epstein files will reassure fair-weather followers of MAGA Man when their hero is implicated, while fanatics don’t need any reason to remain right. Maybe this dirty laundry of the Don’s bottomless pile of criminality, no doubt largely obscured by limited hangout, is the beginning of the end of this ideological idolatry, as the stage gets set for the next rounds of ruling class politricks 2026/28 with new brands of bosses to sell suckers. Then again, never underestimate the powerlessness of people enabling gangsters to get away with murder, as Trump’s legacy might morph into darker enlightenment with such big tech reps as Vance waiting in the wings.
As for brands of imperialism, reports of the death of American empire seem greatly exaggerated, not because changes aren’t afoot, but because we’ve been there, done that before. Since the second world war, Pax/Pox Americana has been reinventing itself to ensure and extend transnational consolidation of capitalism, which necessarily develops by crisis and ‘creative destruction’ (Joseph Schumpeter), from Bretton Woods and neoliberalism to cold war and war on/of terror, with choruses of commentators claiming collapse, and new world orders, at every turn. Its hegemony has always been a means to the end of global rule of, by, and for organized crime networks behind other states beside its own who share common class interests laying waste to the world as well as their own nations for profit and power.
If anything, the march into techno-totalitarian rule the world over beneath multipolar (im)balances of power more closely approximates mission accomplished, with which US imperialists will continue to find partners in crime among other globalists, like those at the UN for instance. At the same time, US superpower status as globocop making the world safe for globocap is unlikely to fall anytime soon even if faltering (again), as victims of the third world war(s) it still relentlessly wages hardly need reminding, mythology of defense of the free world and democracy long ago discredited and degraded.
Whatever strategies of class war prevail appear to meet with little or no resistance beyond idle speculations among subjects who suffer the consequences. As Kit quoted Karl Rove recently: “We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you’re studying that reality—judiciously, as you will—we’ll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that’s how things will sort out.”
The Fraud – through the ghastly Marina Hyde – was trying to spin it that the UK has arrested two and the US none so obviously the UK is so much better. Of course that’s on top of how it’s men who are to blame. The irony of this being when they had a big lead story being as sympathetic to Mandelson as anyone would dare currently escaped them.
This fits in with the agendas both of re-armament and reversing Brexit. They’ve given little coverage to the Europeans caught up in the scandal (like the arrest of the Norwegian ex-PM). Crucial angles like blackmail, the suspected murders/cannibalism and the extreme youth of some of the children remain ignored. Anyone relying on them still thinks this is about a few rich men with a peccadillo for 16-17 year olds.
What Hyde’s take misses is what those Brits have been arrested for. It’s for divulging state secrets, not child abuse and trafficking. That’s the UK ruling mentality in a nutshell – the ultimate crime is always not controlling information.
It’s still too soon to draw any firm conclusions about what’s going on here. The “solutions” haven’t yet taken shape. An event this big will usually be designed to serve multiple agendas.
So comments about Epstein are automatically kicked into “Pending” now? Makes a nice change from the last week!
The back end of the State of the Union or Mexican cartel drone killing by the anti war president.
The fact anyone is commenting on what would be MSM woke shows they’re doing a good job of keeping you in lightcode lockdown .
Anyone who is watching Gaia TV or the Discovery Channel knows this already .
Anyone who has been bored of Joe Rogan knows this already .
Anyone who can’t remember past last week already has watched a TED talk where some
dudette has mentioned this already.
Team MAGA warped the weak-minded woke MSM plus fake conspiracy lot to believe that the Queen of England via the Democrat Party is evil, and everyone on Team Trump is the good guy .
It is exactly how your Jesus, Allah, Talmack lot operate, and the football and sport and the variations of MSM which is what these outlaws sell.
Engagement porn to low-vibe, weak-minded individuals who need saviors and idols.
Keep poisoning your mind with irrelevant news and eventually your be so worn down you go back to voting and believing and within 3 years of covid 97% of you have.
Wha?
There’s a bigger cosmic game playing out and we’re moving into a fresh evolutionary.. The breakdown of the old system is happening on multiple levels and the folk who think they’re in control of life and humanity, are finding out that they aren’t in control after all.. Of course, this drives them into desperate moves in an attempt to remain in their illusory bubble of power and control.. In the short term that means an intensification of suffering for the masses.. Unless.. You discover that the way in is the way out of all this… You’ll come to play the external game more skilfully and with a fresh sense of humour, compassion and wisdom to embrace the changes which are upon us.. Looking into the eyes of the beast in it’s most repulsive and nauseating form, as it is just now and in full display, takes a certain kind of alignment in the heart.. That’s how we win the game.. Remember that the soul never dies.. But it can be temporarily enslaved..
“Emancipate yourself from mental slavery”
As Robert Nesta Marley clarified.
Peace to all amidst these times of revelation.. As edited and convoluted as they are
New Zealand : Won
aUStralia : NIL
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-02-26/former-new-zealand-prime-minister-jacinda-ardern-moves-australia/106392862
New Zealand’s GIANT gain is aUStralia’s MAMMOTH LOSS:
Oops.
IRAN, from Yahoo
General Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has reportedly said that the massive amount of resources needed to go to war with Iran could leave the U.S. Military greatly depleted. Trump, nevertheless, says that Gen. Caine has indicated the war could be “easily won.”
Over roughly 48 hours beginning Sunday, at least five major news outlets each received strikingly similar tip-offs from anonymous U.S. officials warning that a major military operation against Iran would carry grave risks.
—
In Iran, Ali Shamkhani, who taunted Israel after being pulled alive from the rubble of his Tehran home following a strike in June 2025, has survived at the centre of Iranian policy-making during its most testing military confrontations and diplomatic endeavours.
The 70-year-old former Revolutionary Guard commander is a member of Iran’s newly established Defence Council, created after last year’s 12-day war in which Israel and the U.S. launched military strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities and military sites.
“A ‘limited strike’ is an illusion. Any military action by U.S. – from any origin and any level – will be considered the start of war, and its response will be immediate, all out, and unprecedented, targeting heart of Tel Aviv and all those supporting the aggressor,” Shamkhani said on X in January 2026.
Thanks Kit .. Yeah what to do? friends and Family keep going on about the Epstein Files being on mainstream TV all believing that change is in the air “We’ve never seen revelations of this magnitude on Commercial TV Before”!!.. .. Keep people rooting around in Shit so deep and thick in a constant state of bewilderment, searching for those redacted names for instance so they wont even feel they are slowly being Screwed.. even better get them addicted to the notion that rooting around in shit , Makes you a truth seeker somehow challenging these depraved corrupted Power Structures… !
JAY DYER VIDEO INTERVIEW– a serious researcher– on EPSTEIN
Jay looks exhausted, has obviously been working overtime on this. He’s more in-depth in his knowledge than anyone else I’ve heard; he’s able to integrate Epstein into the whole technocratic system. Recommend you listen to the end.
https://www.vigilantfox.com/p/exclusive-the-real-life-eyes-wide
Lookout!!
There’s aliens in the dunnies:
https://www.winterwatch.net/2026/02/uss-gerald-r-shitstorm-prepares-for-war/
Since my other comment went to pending because I said something I shouldn’t have, evidently, I just wanted to emphasize how the left wing in the U.S. and the democrat party fake ass liberals are organizing massive protests against the quite possibly pending zio-American/British war with Iran, Russia, China, and India. No doubt to me a more serious situation than in 2003 with the pending Iraq war and the record setting worldwide protests that occurred. NOT! There is not a fucking peep. Amazing. Times have changed since 2003. What does that mean? It can’t be good.
Al , People have been Lobotomized by Years of Psy-Ops, relentless barrages of conflicting information and outright lies , We are being financially and Spiritually Impoverished and drained by the day , Sadly Kit is correct the partial truths are really just a grotesque head fuck, the purpose being to further divide and weaken us, create a false Veneer of legitimacy .
Look around people are hypnotized and numbed out on the edge of despair …not to mention the very thick atmosphere of Paranoia created by new censorship Laws , and so many other useless Laws being passed almost weekly .. then there’s all the Sudden Cancer, Heart disease … the shitty propaganda reinforcement entertainment complex.. here where i live in NSW i see a resurgence of People head bowed wearing Masks..
Besides which most of us know by now at a deep level that the Ruling Elites don’t give a damn what We think .. politicians are just Puppets there to sanctify the idea we have a Choice.. the Massive Global Protests of 2003 achieved Sweet FA..
We have to keep saying no , stop demonizing one another , get together regardless of which stooge one chooses to vote for if at at all , gather on masse, peacefully and refuse to budge …
and i’d add Stop Voting for fucks sake… there is no lesser of Two Evils.. the biggest Psy-Op of all is the Illusion of Parliamentary Democracy!
Exactly this. But where is the call to protest, we’re so fractured it’s almost impossible. Cynicism is rampant even in ordinary Daily Mail punters.
The cancer epidemic infuriates me – I’m surrounded by it, close family members, friends and relatives of friends but no awareness in the public realm. All as predicted years ago by the likes of Professor Bhakdi and more recently Angus Dalglish.
I thought about getting out to a remote “cave” in my native Scotland but the Scots have already ruined the place with wokeness.
yeah i feel you .. i’m practically a recluse , no social Media a small group of friends and acquaintances.. yet i know of half a dozen people who have found themselves, in such a short period of time having to deal with stage two or three Cancer .. out of the blue .. none the less the societal denial is so pervasive , its infuriating !..
The call to protest is right here .. and starts with small acts of resistance.. strop buying their shit , stop using pay-pal , refuse digital Biometric Id, pay in Cash , get off Social Media and You Tube , stop watching crappy movies and imbibing their cruddy Porn, stop voting for puppets , Buy real food from real people stop supporting callous soul destroying corporations , support small business as much as possible in my view so called woke ideology is just another manufactured ideology used to seed racial division and reinforce racism .. all ideologies are flawed and authoritarian , we need to reject them.. rediscover Empathy !
Well, not so sure about this myself. Maybe, slowly but surely the noose is actually tightening on these MFers and some, like the author, give them more credit for being smarter than the rest of us than they deserve. Maybe all this information, albeit dispensed with a nefarious agenda, is piling up, war after war, scamdemic after scamdemic, false flag after false flag, until a literal crescendo of information and awareness occurs that the psychos in charge never thought would happen. Maybe instead of a global world government of mediocre psychopaths and J religious fanatics, the scales will tip toward freedom, liberty and all that. Because that is part of the human spirit, a big part. We are not meant to be ruled our entire lives by others no better than ourselves. In the end, it simply can’t be allowed. In the immortal words of Yogi Berra, Fuck That.
So everything is either a hoax, a false flag, or a psyop. Check. Got it.
And about time !! And Welcome !! You had us worried there for a while !!
(We thought you were just a slow learner).
Only what they say is a hoax, a false flag, or a psyop.
Nukes, Jesus, Ovens, dinosaurs – all true.
“Truth” is better than nothing, but we then have to work out which bits are true truths and which bits are distraction so we’re kind of back to square 1. And really it’s all about money – or should that be “money”?
Trump is against illegal human aliens but agnostic about interstellar aliens…
Could simply be a matter of sheer numbers, or his previous birth was on another planet.
Ever get the feeling that Trump really believes he’s the smartest guy in the room and doesn’t need anyone’s advice on anything.
Hence the release of files to create chaos and distract the Useless Eaters from the real issues: Increasing poverty in the US, collapsing infrastructure, corporate and government corruption, massive public debt, the Palestinian genocide, China’s huge economic success, and the insatiable lust for more wars.
I get more of a feeling he believes himself to be the biggest bully in the room and doesn’t care for any reason other than might makes right.
No president before Trump released these secret files.
Now the woke have found another complaint about Great Disrupter Trump: he releases too much. The North Atlantic Swamp get dredged. Covid files next please.
The East Swamp- London at least deals out a few consequences for revelations; in the West Swamp- Washington most perps go scot-free.
The West’s Religion stays purely Money- Power / Mammon even after having become well off after WWII. The Devil’s workshop. No wonder oikophobia has become popular, societal suicide.
Guilt by association … all fraudulent. The US government is libeling people to further its globalist agenda. Meanwhile, the comment boards go crazy as the bots receive their orders.
Taking down Prince Andrew is part of the agenda to take down nation states. Monarchy in the UK is still strong, so they will destroy it, starting with Prince Andrew and the other guilt by association persecutions. You just know that the “kind of thick” Prince Andrew probably did absolutely nothing wrong, but TPTB want to demolish his family, so the bought media will churn out bullshit forever, gradually pulling them down into the dirt. As for Charlie, well he already has a reputation and, when he dies, the monarchy will also be dead. Globalism for the non-Jews, ethno-supremicist nationalism for the Jews in Israel; that’s what it looks like. Modi, today, kissing the wall to demonstrate the fealty of the Hindus.
The one good thing about the new new world order is that they finally realized that we are not as ignorant or gullible about basic rights as many in the past were.
They gotta give back to get us back on their good side.
That’s why the WEF had that staged talk about how they are losing trust. Their solutions were censorship, authority etc… But did that work like it did in the past?
Nope!
It’s a new playing field.
One thing i’m certain of – the masses always disagree with me.
Well nearly always. If i claim ‘The JFK Files’, ‘The UFO Files’, or
‘The MK Ultra Files’ are important, they’ll say “Boring !” “Boring !”
“Boring !” If i say “The Epstein Files are important” – they all
agree…
It might appear The JFK, UFO, and MK Ultra Files releases are
meant to distract from the scandalous juicy Epstein Files, but it
might be The Epstein Files are to distract from the other files
releases ?
Oligarchs of all countries, unite.
So that’s what’s going on behind the scenes.
In other words what they call a “limited hangout”. I’ll buy that.
It’s acknowledged that they’ve released 3.5m out of 6m files they have so of course it’s a limited hangout.