The REAL agenda behind the release of “secret files”

Fresh off the Epstein files and Donald Trump’s announcement of the Pentagon releasing the UFO files, “leaked” CIA files are revealing “chilling blueprint to manipulate Americans’ minds through covert drugging with vaccines”, according to the Daily Mail.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, of the Oversight Committee, has taken to Twitter to claim that MK Ultra is next:

I think our next task force hearing will be on MK Ultra. https://t.co/wuDJ8kgbjt — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) February 24, 2026

This won’t stop.

They’re gonna keep releasing “the truth” for a while, they’re gonna tell you about JFK and UFOs and MKUltra and the moon landing and 9/11 and on and on.

Operation Nightingale. Operation Paperclip. Operation Mockingbird.

…the US has no shortage of skeletons in its closet, after all, so there’s a lot of truth to tell.

Or rather “truth”, because it won’t be the real truth. It will be processed chunks of partial truth, designed to serve two functions:

Make the MAGA crowd believe their chosen side really is cleaning house. Air the carefully curated dirty laundry of the US Empire on the world stage, thus discrediting and degrading the last of the nation-based empires.

The global power structure is not under threat from these “revelations”, and indeed will use them to mask a metamorphosis. Molting and reskinning.

It’s like corporate insurance fraud, almost. A multinational corporation moving its headquarters, then burning the building down behind it.

The expensive furniture will be removed, the data uploaded to the cloud, the real truth shredded, desk drawers emptied. Everybody important gets a new office in the even grander building down the street, and then joins the crowd cheering as the flames wick up the sides of the old façade.

Black smoke billows out of the windows and, eventually, the hollowed-out shell collapses in on itself and the mob cheer the death of the monster.

When America finally falls, it will be that hollow shell, and these calculated divulgences of truth are key to the hollowing out process.

By the end, every vital part of the evil machinery will have been shifted over to our shiny new Global Government, and set about decrying the evils of the old world order.