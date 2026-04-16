EU Rolls-Out “Sort of” Digital Identity Card

The EU is rolling out its official age verification app according to the joint statement issued by EU President Ursula von der Leyen and Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen [emphasis added]:

It is our duty to protect our children in the online world, just as we do in the offline world. And to do that effectively, we need a harmonised European approach. One core topic is the question: how can we ensure that there is a Europe-wide technical solution for age verification? Today, I can announce that we have the answer. Our European age verification app is technically ready and soon available for citizens to use.

The aim of the app is allegedly to “protect children”.

Of course, we know that’s a lie. A lie so dated and tiresome it’s become dull to refute it.

The idea of “protecting kids online” wasn’t even mentioned when the pilot schemes for the EU Digital Identity Wallet were launched two years ago.

So, the solution actually predates the problem in this instance, that’s how transparently manipulative this propaganda has become.

It is plainly obviously to anyone who has been paying attention that the rapid and widespread adoption of age-verification laws around the world has nothing to do with protecting kids, and everything to do with ending online anonymity for adults and children alike

Softening the public on digital identity plans that have been in place for years.

Of course, none of the mainstream coverage mentions any part of this broader agenda, they just follow the party line, as ever.

Time Magazine regurgitates von der Leyen’s “no more excuses line”, and offers only a cursory explanation of what the app does. Politico does exactly the same.

In their headline Deutsche Welle don’t even have the integrity to put “protect children online” in quotation marks:

No qualification or interrogation of the claims made by authority – it is state stenographer journalism of the worst kind.

CNN disingenuously refer to it as a “sort of” digital identity card:

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a new European age verification app that will give users a sort of digital ID card to prove their ages online — without sharing their sensitive personal information with every site or app they want to access.… pic.twitter.com/sXfICiQZLM — CNN (@CNN) April 15, 2026

But this is both deliberate understatement and total misrepresentation of the system.

Officially, the way the system will work is that you will download the app and allow it to scan your drivers license, passport or even connect to your bank or education records, and that app will then interact with social media platforms or other digital services on your behalf.

It’s not a “digital identity card” at all, it’s a state-issued filter interposed between you and the digital world.

You upload all your data to the app, and then the app acts as ombudsman between you and the companies or services your wish to access.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because it’s essentially the same system that the EU covid vaccine passports used. But where the vaccine pass confirmed your vax status, the new app will confirm your age.

It’s a comparison drawn by UVDL herself [emphasis added]:

This is not the first time the Commission comes forward with an innovative solution to a new problem. We all remember the COVID pandemic. Our world came to a complete standstill. But as we came out of lockdowns and as vaccines were available, the Commission developed the COVID app in record time – three months –, to help bring us back to normal life, in a safe way. With a scan of our COVID certificates, we could go to a concert or board a plane to travel again, etcetera. 78 countries across 4 continents were using this app, so it was as huge success. And now we have taken this success and applied it to the age verification app. It follows the same principles, the same model.

…and it is more than apt, as both systems sell themselves with the same lie.

The claim is that the EU will confirm your age without giving Meta/YouTube/Google your actual passport details. They promise they will share no other data except your age.

This likely isn’t true, but it doesn’t actually matter either way, because that’s not the data they value.

They already know how old you are, but they don’t necessarily know where you are, who you’re talking to or what you think.

The sales pitch is that, by confirming your age on your behalf, the government app will protect your personal data from tech giants.

But, in reality, by positioning themselves between you and those tech giants, the government app is collecting your personal data for its own use.

If you need the app to create an account, then the EU will know you created an account. If you need the app to sign in, then the EU will know when you signed and where.

It’s a little government splinter on your phone, wedged between you and every digital service you use – and it’s probably always listening.

What you say, where you visit, who you watch, where you work, when you sleep, what you eat.

And naturally, this app is “totally open source”, so every nation – inside the EU and out – can implement its usage alongside their own brand of social media ban, in the hopes “every citizen” will use it.

That’s a direct quote…

Third, the app works on any device – phone, tablet, computer, you name it [and] it is fully open source […] This means that our partner countries can also use it. This is very important that this can be used by our global partners […] Europe offers a free and easy to use solution that can shield our children from harmful and illegal content. And we see more of our Member States making great progress. France, Denmark, Greece, Italy, Spain, Cyprus and Ireland are front runners. They are planning to integrate the app into their national wallets. And I hope more Member States and private sector will follow so that every citizen can soon use the app.

Every state will have some variation of the same law. Every state uses the same app made from the same code. All systems interoperable, all carried on every device where ever you go.

This is the entire point of this years-long campaign – technocrats from the state and corporate world working together to harvest your data.

It has nothing to do with “protecting children”.

Surveillance and control is always the endgame.