ANALYSIS: Signs of Compromise in Yulia Skripal’s Statement

Tony Kevin’s summary responses to the MoA view that Yulia’s statement is suspect, because it was allegedly written under duress of some kind, and from a prepared English script translated into Russian.
There are at least two big questions here that need to be separately addressed. MoA and many of their correspondents segue from one to the other and back again , which is not conducive to a clear understanding and quickly leads one down unproductive, hypothetical blind alleys: leaving one in the end in a not useful position of general skepticism of everyone and everything involved in the Skripal affair.
One of the classic forms of deception in naval warfare is to hide what you are trying to hide by laying dummy targets behind a lot of smoke. This letter is an effort to clear away smoke and help to see the real targets more clearly.
The two big questions are:
- 1. What were the circumstances of Yulia’s videoed statement ? Was it made under duress, Stockholm Syndrome, or coached ? Was it even Julia at all, or a lookalike stand-in? In any case, does it matter what she said, now that it has been said and recorded ?
- 2. What were the Skripals poisoned with? Were they poisoned at all? Were they innocent victims , I.e. were they both, or was Sergei alone, complicit? Does the issue of alleged complicity matter now? Or is it just smoke?
Operating on Occam’s Razor, I try to pare my following analysis back to essential agreed or highly probable facts.
1. As to the poisoning substance used, first and foremost, I would rank Lavrov’s 14 April statement, based as he said on the best Russian scientific/medical analysis available to him of public video footage of the victims and of the leaked reports of the chemical analysis at Spiez of the Skripal samples, as very strong evidence – as almost certain evidence. The Russians would have had some kind of informant working in the OPCW system, as Lavrov admitted . Lavrov took a political decision to publicly reveal the Skripal analysis, and thereby risk exposing his source, because Russia considered it so important in their national interest to discredit the otherwise powerful British Novichuk lie.
He laid his own credibility on the line as Russian FM – and as a man who has no public record of ever lying – to point clearly to the most probable fact that the Skripals were poisoned with BZ and could never have been exposed to the always fatal A234 Novichuk; but also to as good as accuse that the samples were highly likely to have been twice tampered with while in British custody, first adding some A234 a short time after 4 March, and again adding a fresh dose shortly before the samples were given to OPCW custody. Please read his 14 April words carefully – I put them up again yesterday for easy reference on my Facebook Page. They are the strongest evidence we have of how the Skripals were poisoned and how the poisoners attempted to lay a false Novichuk trail in the samples and around Salisbury afterwards.
On this subject, all the rest is smoke or idle speculation.
Lavrov nailed it – the diplomatic task now for the world community through OPCW is to make public the proof of how the Skripals were poisoned from Spiez and the other three labs, and for UKG to eventually apologise to Russia for their gross calumny against her.
2. On Yulia’s Reuters interview. First, I am satisfied it was her. No substitute could have fooled the family and friends back in Russia, hearing and watching her speak thus at length . It is Yulia. We would have heard complaints by now from the Russian government if it were not.
Now as to the content of her oral statement and two letters
Here is the full video of her statement as delivered in Russian.
And here are both her handwritten and signed letters:
I read the linguistic commentary in the letters to Moon of Alabama with attention, knowing something as I do about Russian language and translation. I am satisfied that the well-rehearsed and familiar statement that Yulia read out with practiced ease, using visual aids or memory, was the product of a negotiation between her and her carers/ captors, let’s call them carers for short.
I believe the first draft in the negotiation was British, which explains the laboured pompous Home Counties/ Estuary court-style English ( ‘I do not want to avail myself of etc’ ) . By the time she got to read out her agreed Russian translation, most of that tortured language was gone, translated into normal spoken colloquial Russian. And then, translations back into normal English appeared as text-overs on the Reuters video, with the laboured phrases gone.
My conclusion is that Yulia’s statement was a negotiated document based on an original British carers’ first draft, substantially amended in negotiation with her.
As someone who has spent some of my diplomatic career negotiating texts, I know that it is a give-and-take process: you give a bit here, I give a bit there, and we each hold onto what we think are our respective sticking points . The result always contains some tensions and contradictions, accepted by both sides in the interest of reaching agreement on the package.
Reading the final statement in English, I feel confident that Yulia’s sticking points were:
- Not to say or imply that any Russian agency poisoned her – the resulting silence on this was a big win for her. Undoubtedly the carers had wanted an anti-Russian accusation. It is not there. Because she refused to point the finger of blame at her country.
- To express the hope of returning to Russia. She would have wanted to say ‘as soon as possible’. Her carers would have wanted to leave this thought out altogether, or if they had to include words on this, to stretch it out into the far future. The result is a compromise – actually, it is more of a win for Yulia, because just the presence of these words, by recording her wish to go home , would make it harder if her carers were ever tempted to have her killed and claim she had gone into hiding under a new identity. This would not wash now.
- As far as possible, to protect her father and avoid a forced separation from him.
I believe her carers’ sticking points would have been:
- That she should thank them and express fulsome gratitude to them. Important as preemptive insurance against any future possible claims by Yulia, after her hoped-for return to Russia, that her carers had held her in forced captivity beyond a time when her medical recovery would have allowed her to travel safely to Russia. This point goes to repeated Russian Govt complaints to Britain from the beginning of the affair, about British violation of signed consular treaties binding both countries. Luke Harding of the Guardian revealingly reports this British government concern.
- That she should emphasise how sick she had been, in how much pain and discomfort etc. This strikes me as British-origin language, Russians are stoical people and would not choose to dwell on their suffering using language like ‘the clinical treatment was invasive, painful and depressing’. The carers wanted to emphasise her suffering. Had she condemned Russia, her condemnation would have been all the stronger.
- That she should say she wants to remain in protective isolation and in particular that she does not wish to have contact with Russian Embassy. This was clearly a carer interest, they wish to maintain full control and isolation of Yulia.
So the result is a compromise, I would say highly probably freely entered into by Yulia, knowing how little power she had to substantially change the text her carers wanted . No wonder there was a spring in her step. She knew that in at least two important respects, she had outwitted her carers. Russians are smart and brave people. Yulia was smart and brave.
Does any of this matter? Only in the sense of clearing away the smoke and the dummy targets, and focussing on what matters most in this awful and sad affair:
(a) getting the Skripals home safely to their country, by forcing the UK government to adhere to its international obligations under consular law
And as a second order objective, possibly not achievable for many years to come,
(b) getting a full British govt apology to Russia and to the Skripals for the attack on them, and subsequent crimes of deceit and mental cruelty and forced detention and calumny.
In conclusion, to me this is not an Agatha Christie parlour game. I have been literally sickened by the corruption of diplomatic relations and simple decency instigated by British government agencies against Russia. Russophobia today in the West is worse than when I wrote about it in my Feb 2017 book ‘Return to Moscow’. The Skripal Affair has in my view been a major British government-instigated provocation against Russia, with significant negative flow-on effects for East-West relations generally, and for peace in hotspots like Syria and Ukraine . I want to see the unsavoury Skripal Affair decently ended and buried in the history books.
I think we are well down the ‘Little Boy who cried wolf’ scenario where Russia bashing is concerned. I sould not trust HMG, MI6, the BBC, the MSM about anything to do with Russia. They backed the oligarchs to loot Russia in 1990s, now they are bashing Putin when Russia has recovered from that looting.
If we start from the assumption that the British Establishment are descended from- and have the same values as the global drug dealers of the East India Corporation, we will at least be pleasantly surprised if they are slightly less criminal than that.
We should assume they are elitist fascists, who nonetheless steal with impunity from those they call inferior.
Then we might cross examine Johnson and May like criminals in the dock, the healthy skepticism required to be a functioning journalist.
We might assume Russia innocent until proven guilty rather than guilty until proven innocent.
And we might consider whether uncritical hero worship of Russian oligarchs blinds us as to how they actually made their money…..
The official narrative is so blatantly false it is not credible that anyone would find it plausible. This obvious lack of credibility makes it obvious that the British state simply does not care whether anyone believes the narrative or not. Indeed, the political media elite have pretty much dropped the story already. The press statement that Sergei Skripal had been discharged from hospital on the eve of a royal wedding that the corporate media were obsessing over was almost certainly timed so as to hide this news. As far as the British state is concerned, the Skripal case has already served its purpose and now they would prefer it be forgotten, other than as a meme for Russia is bad, in just the same way as other unsupported accusations against Russia have been reduced to unquestionable facts by simply ignoring the evidence.
BZ precursor was found in quality control samples. Spiez lab had environmental samples not biomed samples. Emergency consultant at Salisbury hosputal wrote to the Times that initial blood tests showed no abnormality and no patients had symptoms of poisoning by a nerve agent. Initial reports suggested poisoning with fentanyl. We dont know the biomed OPCW results but they are for exposure to a chemical rather than for its presence in the sample. Presence of metabolites could be taken to indicate exposure. In any case biomed analysis for nerve agent exposure is not definitive.
BZ precursor found was in quality control sample.
Says the OPCW as the only possible response to Lavrovs leaked report. I do not trust that excuse. Not when BZ produces precisely the effects first reported in the Skripals.
Very interesting. It reflects many of the conclusions some of us here had come to.
It does indeed. The OPCW line that BZ, a product known to be produced at Porton Down, was an added test control substance is in my opinion highly spurious and stated as it was the only possible cover story for it being found in the samples. Why, being experts, would they choose to use an agent known to be used by the UK and that produces incapacity in the victim entirely consistent with the symptoms first reported in the victims? Given other statements made by the OPCW of grave inaccuracy and use of unverified sources this organisation has not earned my trust to be invariably truthful. I think Lavrov was leaked the true results. They were poisoned with BZ. Russia should continue to press for access to the Skripals and should do everything ìn their power to not let them be forgotten. They should have had access to and inclusion in the initial testing however forensic evidence remains in the Skripals themselves and thus it is imperative they are set free.
