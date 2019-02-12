Making Globalism Great Again

CJ Hopkins
Maybe Donald Trump isn’t as stupid as I thought. I’d hate to have to admit that publicly, but it does kind of seem like he has put one over on the liberal corporate media this time. Scanning the recent Trump-related news, I couldn’t help but notice a significant decline in the number of references to Weimar, Germany, Adolf Hitler, and “the brink of fascism” that America has supposedly been teetering on since Hillary Clinton lost the election.
I googled around pretty well, I think, but I couldn’t find a single editorial warning that Trump is about to summarily cancel the US Constitution, dissolve Congress, and proclaim himself Führer. Nor did I see any mention of Auschwitz, or any other Nazi stuff … which is weird, considering that the Hitler hysteria has been a standard feature of the official narrative we’ve been subjected to for the last two years.
So how did Trump finally get the liberal corporate media to stop calling him a fascist? He did that by acting like a fascist (i.e., like a “normal” president). Which is to say he did the bidding of the deep state goons and corporate mandarins that manage the global capitalist empire … the smiley, happy, democracy-spreading, post-fascist version of fascism we live under.
I’m referring, of course, to Venezuela, which is one of a handful of uncooperative countries that are not playing ball with global capitalism and which haven’t been “regime changed” yet. Trump green-lit the attempted coup purportedly being staged by the Venezuelan “opposition,” but which is obviously a US operation, or, rather, a global capitalist operation. As soon as he did, the corporate media immediately suspended calling him a fascist, and comparing him to Adolf Hitler, and so on, and started spewing out blatant propaganda supporting his effort to overthrow the elected government of a sovereign country.
Overthrowing the governments of sovereign countries, destroying their economies, stealing their gold, and otherwise bringing them into the fold of the global capitalist “international community” is not exactly what most folks thought Trump meant by “Make America Great Again.” Many Americans have never been to Venezuela, or Syria, or anywhere else the global capitalist empire has been ruthlessly restructuring since shortly after the end of the Cold War. They have not been lying awake at night worrying about Venezuelan democracy, or Syrian democracy, or Ukrainian democracy.
This is not because Americans are a heartless people, or an ignorant or a selfish people. It is because, well, it is because they are Americans (or, rather, because they believe they are Americans), and thus are more interested in the problems of Americans than in the problems of people in faraway lands that have nothing whatsoever to do with America.
Notwithstanding what the corporate media will tell you, Americans elected Donald Trump, a preposterous, self-aggrandizing ass clown, not because they were latent Nazis, or because they were brainwashed by Russian hackers, but, primarily, because they wanted to believe that he sincerely cared about America, and was going to try to “make it great again” (whatever that was supposed to mean, exactly).
Unfortunately, there is no America. There is nothing to make great again. “America” is a fiction, a fantasy, a nostalgia that hucksters like Donald Trump (and other, marginally less buffoonish hucksters) use to sell whatever they are selling … themselves, wars, cars, whatever. What there is, in reality, instead of America, is a supranational global capitalist empire, a decentralized, interdependent network of global corporations, financial institutions, national governments, intelligence agencies, supranational governmental entities, military forces, media, and so on. If that sounds far-fetched or conspiratorial, look at what is going on in Venezuela.
The entire global capitalist empire is working in concert to force the elected president of the country out of office. The US, the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, Austria, Denmark, Poland, the Netherlands, Israel, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and Argentina have officially recognized Juan Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela, in spite of the fact that no one elected him. Only the empire’s official evil enemies (i.e., Russia, China, Iran, Syria, Cuba, and other uncooperative countries) are objecting to this “democratic” coup. The global financial system (i.e., banks) has frozen (i.e., stolen) Venezuela’s assets, and is attempting to transfer them to Guaido so he can buy the Venezuelan military. The corporate media are hammering out the official narrative like a Goebbelsian piano in an effort to convince the general public that all this has something to do with democracy. You would have to be a total moron or hopelessly brainwashed not to recognize what is happening.
What is happening has nothing to do with America … the “America” that Americans believe they live in and that many of them want to “make great again.” What is happening is exactly what has been happening around the world since the end of the Cold War, albeit most dramatically in the Middle East. The de facto global capitalist empire is restructuring the planet with virtual impunity. It is methodically eliminating any and all impediments to the hegemony of global capitalism, and the privatization and commodification of everything.
Venezuela is one of these impediments. Overthrowing its government has nothing to do with America, or the lives of actual Americans. “America” is not to going conquer Venezuela and plant an American flag on its soil. “America” is not going to steal its oil, ship it “home,” and parcel it out to “Americans” in their pickups in the parking lot of Walmart.
What what about those American oil corporations? They want that Venezuelan oil, don’t they? Well, sure they do, but here’s the thing … there are no “American” oil corporations. Corporations, especially multi-billion dollar transnational corporations (e.g., Chevron, ExxonMobil, et al.) have no nationalities, nor any real allegiances, other than to their major shareholders. Chevron, for example, whose major shareholders are asset management and mutual fund companies like Black Rock, The Vanguard Group, SSgA Funds Management, Geode Capital Management, Wellington Management, and other transnational, multi-trillion dollar outfits. Do you really believe that being nominally headquartered in Boston or New York makes these companies “American,” or that Deutsche Bank is a “German” bank, or that BP is a “British” company?
And Venezuela is just the most recent blatant example of the empire in action. Ask yourself, honestly, what have the “American” regime change ops throughout the Greater Middle East done for any actual Americans, other than get a lot of them killed? Oh, and how about those bailouts for all those transnational “American” investment banks? Or the billions “America” provides to Israel? Someone please explain how enriching the shareholders of transnational corporations like Raytheon, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin by selling billions in weapons to Saudi Arabian Islamists is benefiting “the American people.” How much of that Saudi money are you seeing? And, wait, I’ve got another one for you. Call up your friendly 401K manager, ask how your Pfizer shares are doing, then compare that to what you’re paying some “American” insurance corporation to not really cover you.
For the last two-hundred years or so, we have been conditioned to think of ourselves as the citizens of a collection of sovereign nation states, as “Americans,” “Germans,” “Greeks,” and so on. There are no more sovereign nation states. Global capitalism has done away with them. Which is why we are experiencing a “neo-nationalist” backlash. Trump, Brexit, the so-called “new populism” … these are the death throes of national sovereignty, like the thrashing of a suffocating fish before you whack it and drop it in the cooler. The battle is over, but the fish doesn’t know that. It didn’t even realize there was a battle until it suddenly got jerked up out of the water.
In any event, here we are, at the advent of the global capitalist empire. We are not going back to the 19th Century, nor even to the early 20th Century. Neither Donald Trump nor anyone else is going to “Make America Great Again.” Global capitalism will continue to remake the world into one gigantic marketplace where we work ourselves to death at bullshit jobs in order to buy things we don’t need, accumulating debts we can never pay back, the interest on which will further enrich the global capitalist ruling classes, who, as you may have noticed, are preparing for the future by purchasing luxury underground bunkers and post-apocalyptic compounds in New Zealand. That, and militarizing the police, who they will need to maintain “public order” … you know, like they are doing in France at the moment, by beating, blinding, and hideously maiming those Gilets Jaunes (i.e., Yellow Vest) protesters that the corporate media are doing their best to demonize and/or render invisible.
Or, who knows, Americans (and other Western consumers) might take a page from those Yellow Vests, set aside their political differences (or at least ignore their hatred of each other long enough to actually try to achieve something), and focus their anger at the politicians and corporations that actually run the empire, as opposed to, you know, illegal immigrants and imaginary legions of Nazis and Russians. In the immortal words of General Buck Turgidson, “I’m not saying we wouldn’t get our hair mussed,” but, heck, it might be worth a try, especially since, the way things are going, we are probably going end up out there anyway.
Many thanks, CJ, for another brilliant piece reminding us of the danger of globalists – their eyes currently on Venezuela. Sitting here in my armchair, two questions occur to me as the situation approaches boiling point.
1. According to the majority of Venezuelans who should be leading the country?
The Maduro government has lost support of the majority (the May 2018 election, for example, had the lowest turnout in Venezuelan history). It has failed to deal with food and medicine scarcities, hyper-inflation, lack of security (Venezuela has 2nd highest murder rate in the world) and other critical issues.
The majority now support the National Assembly and its president Guaidó. In the December 2015 elections, the opposition took control of 67% of the seats, a big loss for Maduro. The majority look for a change and Guaidó and the opposition appear to offer a viable alternative. The danger: Washington takes control and subverts national political sovereignty(through neo-con measures) and economic sovereignty(through a neo-liberal attack).
A third group provides an alternative and could gain the support of the majority if properly organised. This includes chavistas excluded from political participation by Maduro (through lack of primaries, being jailed or exiled) and the nationalistic and patriotic military. They are the best hope for national sovereignty, countering globalism and reviving the Bolivarian Revolution betrayed by the chavista right-wing..
And how do we know what the majority want? Not that easy. Most MSM give us the view from the White House and Brussels etc., and most of the LeftSM give us the view from Miraflores Palace. The majority of Venezuelans, however, express themselves mainly through electoral votes or by voting with their feet.
2. What is the majority view on what needs to be done to resolve the situation? Hard to verify but my guess is:
– Maduro vacates his position
– the opposition, chavistas and military loyal to national sovereignty negotiate a transition, free election and Venezuela’s future
– an election occurs within a reasonable time-frame, and
– a reconstruction programme is implemented
In sum, to counter dysfunctional globalization, Venezuela needs to unify internally, defend its national sovereignty, solve its own problems and rely on the international community only for creating a level playing field (not calling the shots). Venezuela will recover if given half a chance.
He has consciously chosen to take this position whilst knowing at the same time that the assassination had gigantic consequences for the post-Kennedy world. Surely he must be able to comprehend the implication his murder had on the future of the war against Vietnam and the millions killed as a consequence?
We can’t be sure what Chomsky does or doesn’t know or comprehend. What we can be sure of, is that he wrote a whole book arguing that there were no consequences of the assassination, because Kennedy would have carried out exactly the same policies as Johnson did. Apparently, the quality of the argument is similar to that in the video above.
Michael Morrissey — Rethinking Chomsky
see also:
Michael Parenti — Conspiracy Phobia on the Left
that was supposed to go here:
https://off-guardian.org/2019/02/12/making-globalism-great-again/#comment-146143
Admin: delete the above, please.
It is amazing how everybody misses the vital issue, that Maduro revolted against the petrodollar and tried to bypass US exploitation, therefore he has been taken out of action. He should count himself lucky they didn’t assassinate him, like they did with all others who don’t kowtow, viz: Saddam Hussain, Gaddafi, JF Kennedy, Hitler, Lincoln, etc. Their only crime was the same, bypass of the phoney Fed fiat finance.
Geeze, Smelly – ya knows yer stuff – eh wott? An Maddy’s still standin’ last I hurd!!
Excellent article. What a great capture of the situation.
And what a situation it is.
Very good post CJ Hopkins.
A few years ago I came across recordings from Dr John Marciano lectures and seminar series called: “Empire As A Way Of Life”. It changed the way I look and understand US history and also post WW1 world history (about 12 hours of recordings). I would like to recommended it to Off-Guardian readers. Here’s Dr Marciano’s introduction to the series:
“A fundamental purpose of our meetings is to understand the systemic nature of the U.S. Empire and the economic and military imperialism that is its lifeblood. The historian William Appleman Williams argues that empire became “a way of life” in the U.S., a “combination of patterns of thought and action that, as it becomes habitual and institutionalized, defines the thrust and character of a culture and society.” This “way of life” has convinced many U.S. “Americans” they have a right or “manifest destiny” to impose their political and economic policies upon others”.
Some of the recordings (including transcripts) can be found on this website:
https://www.indymedia.org.uk/en/2007/03/364938.html
You ain’t read the transcript of the Norman Dodd/G.Edward Griffin interview then, eh?
Milosevic: great link M, thanks. Had a quick look then, some names already knew about, viz Democracy Now, Alternet, Mother Jones, 350.org, Amy Goodman, Michael Moore, etc, but some surprised me a lot; Earth First, Earth Liberation Front, Howard Zinn, Occupy, etc. On way to work, will have a proper look at that site tonight. Told you the other day can be a bit naive. Thanks.
Once you catch on to what Noam Chomsky actually is, it all starts to seem rather obvious. They really overdid it with the 9/11 operation; that’s succeeded in waking up an uncountable multitude of people.
Passing Noam on My Way Out
A truly expert-level psyop would involve the audacious tactic of explaining to people exactly how you intend to control them, at the same time as you’re actually doing it. Surely, nobody could ever figure out how to escape from that intellectual gulag.
Milosevic: Chomsky: “the less violent countries, say like United Kingdom, United States, and France…” WTF? The same sheepdog who urged people to vote for Obama and Clinton. “It doesn’t matter who killed JFK” his thoughts on 9/11, etc etc. And I used to be a Chomsky groupie 15-20 years ago. I woke up too him few years ago. That website on controlled ‘grassroots’ opposition really interesting M. Even Deepak Chopra? Sigh. These bastards are so fecken devious. Pretty much all the New Left….. Fakes.
“less violent countries” — WTF, indeed.
Try that “Passing Noam on My Way Out” article; it explains not just the funding, but how the controlled opposition system actually works.
The Toxically Useful Idiocy of Amy Goodman
The Toxically Useful Idiocy of Amy Goodman
note the White Helmets propaganda video continuously playing in the background.
She has to earn her shekels from Soros. Amy has to sing for her supper.
It actually saddens and infuriates me when I watch this monologue by Chomsky. As far as I am concerned the mask has not just slipped off but completely fallen off and we get to see the true face of a very intellectual man putting his mental powers to work in the most deceitful way.
What adds to the insult is the smug way Chomsky patronises his audience with his, “worthless” and “low credibility” position regarding the complexity of events, persons, ideology and power surrounding 9/11 and the JFK assassination, and the crypto-psycho-babble about less violent nations etc, which then turns into a declaration that even in these ‘power systems’ operating democracies the populations are the ‘enemy’. Well, what is it, Noam? Are they friendly or are they the enemy of the people, like you just said?
“Even if were true, which is extremely unlikely, who cares?” This is his flippant attitude towards one of the most significant events in our lifetime; a mass-casualty event where 3000 people died, many thousands more died as a result of injuries sustained from breathing in the toxic dust that scattered all over lower Manhattan, and all those family and friends of loved ones affected by 9/11. Hell, maybe nobody should ever investigate any crimes apart from the ones that Noam thinks are worthy causes?!
That Noam Chomsky dismisses the relevance and importance of the JFK assassination, for me, waas one of the many reasons for how I was able to identify him as a gatekeeper very early on in my academic life. He has consciously chosen to take this position whilst knowing at the same time that the assassination had gigantic consequences for the post-Kennedy world. Surely he must be able to comprehend the implication his murder had on the future of the war against Vietnam and the millions killed as a consequence? He doesn’t place significance on the fact that a President was murdered and there was an orchestrated cover up of the operation?
Seriously, Chomsky is one troubling individual to say the least. It’s been a long time since I was at university but I just hope that today students across the world aren’t wasting their time reading his books and glamorising him the way we used to!
I think he feels there are limits on what he can say and some things can’t safely be discussed. Cowardice, or discretion?
He has consciously chosen to take this position whilst knowing at the same time that the assassination had gigantic consequences for the post-Kennedy world. Surely he must be able to comprehend the implication his murder had on the future of the war against Vietnam and the millions killed as a consequence?
We can’t be sure what Chomsky does or doesn’t know or comprehend. What we can be sure of, is that he wrote a whole book arguing that there were no consequences of the assassination, because Kennedy would have carried out exactly the same policies as Johnson did. Apparently, the quality of the argument is similar to that in the video above.
Michael Morrissey — Rethinking Chomsky
see also:
Michael Parenti — Conspiracy Phobia on the Left
And the Guardian roll out one of their favourite billionaires, who’ll be waiting to leap on any opportunity to profit from the chaos:
“The EU looks like the Soviet Union in 1991 – on the verge of collapse”
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/feb/12/eu-soviet-union-european-elections-george-soros
Dear Mr. Hopkins – how come you think the same as me? You psychic – or wha’?
and which pub d’ya frequent in Berlino;Harry’s Bar – oder der (alte) “Palast der Republik”?
Cafe Moscow? 🙂
Wo ist das?
An der Karl Marx Allee!
Sorry – Cafe Moskau:
https://www.google.co.uk/maps/place/Cafe+Moskau/@52.5197051,13.4227057,15z/data=!4m2!3m1!1s0x0:0x370146c081733d33?ved=2ahUKEwjP4JK2kbfgAhVAUBUIHZUOCLQQ_BIwDnoECAYQCA
Awesome place – sadly, not been for many years!
See yas darn’ere……somtime. I did use to love walking down the Friedrichstraße after having “passed go” with Ostmark at 6 to 1 in me socks……oh Yes!
I definitely owe you that beer, but Berlin is not on my itinerary. I may have asked in a previous comment, but might you be headed to the Pacific NW of the USA sometime?
Besides the content of your article, I enjoyed the breadth of commentary that your article elicited. Wide range of political analyses, philosophical dissertations, humor, and common sense. As Zimmerman put it: “Oh me, oh my. Love that country pie.”
Globalism can be countered if people think the alternatives are better.
1. People can set up local credit unions/thrifts which have in their Articles of Association that they be owned by depositers and that they only invest locally.
If people think they can satisfy local demand for loans and mortgages locally, these schemes can definitely work.
2. People can refuse to invest in companies they disapprove of and refuse to purchase their products.
Buying TNC coffee is a choice, as is buying TNC ICT hardware. Technology is now old hat to produce PCs without back door surveillance hooks in the OS. The vast majority need very simple ICT and value security.
3. They can elect independent representatives not tied to Establishment parties.
Voting Labour/Conservative or Republican/Democrat can be changed easily if people care.
4. They can vote to deny trading rights to companies hoarding cash in tax havens.
If you told Apple it could not trade in Europe, USA nor China until its $1trn cash pile were invested productively onshore, and if you promised to blow all the Apple Executives brains out if they did not comply, they would comply. Hopefully, such threats would not be necessary, but it is necessary to teach TNCs thst they are accountable.
Ultimately if people want to be controlled by TNCs, they will be.
The question is whether they are even aware of how they are being controlled…
That there is a true choice may need the belief and commitment to making it. But this is heavily weighted against with an existing and acquired set of beliefs and commitments that in some sense can be likened to an operating system.
Minds operating from shared belief and commitment, (actions) operate a self-reinforcing mind-set, worldview, identity, or strategy of coping or surviving conflicts that are both outer and inner – and which in a sense come together to make a world – or perhaps the only way we can see the world – and in which no real choices remain – or are seemingly ineffectual, futile or waiting on everyone else to ‘wake up’.
One way or another persisting the experience of being defined or set in subjection to the loveless or hateful will of others, as of the overall social beliefs and reactions that are the established order in all its ‘managed chaos’ and ‘chaotic mismanagement’.
No one sees the mind they operate from unless it is brought to question – which it is strongly defended against. And so in a very real sense we live the ‘world’ it makes as real and suffer its dictate. Such a mind then will never bring itself to question excepting as a way of repackaging the same conflict in different forms.
Experience of undoing of a belief can be in its suspension, or its recognition as baseless, meaningless, fruitless – and as costing what would otherwise be lived and shared. And so not only are such reality investments futile, they are also actively destructive.
The attempt to tell others they are wrong and guilt of destructive outcome if they do not think and act rightly, is an example of the projection of unowned responsibility or conflict – out to the world as if ‘we’ have woken up and others need to get on board. This is the same core pattern as any other coercive manipulation – but set as the ‘good guy’ against a compelling threat or danger.
Accepting responsibility for our own consciousness, and as a result our perceptions and responses, is of a completely different order than accepting guilt and aligning in its dictate.
Regardless the forms of our social expressions and interactions, they carry or communicate the mind of their purpose, and this runs beneath the masking of social reinforcements over guilt, fear and conflict.
It is impossible to free ourself of our own hate, without a shift of perspective and communication in our relationships with everyone we meet. But of course if the underlying intent is to vindicate hate – then the world must run on such an ‘operating system’ for us, while that set of mind is active.
There is always an inner personal resonance or correspondence to any outer trigger – that has become associated with weakness, invalidity, as a sense of denial, deprivation, abandonment and betrayal – and a consequent armouring and defence of the self under intolerable conflict or pain. Nor are any words welcome in such a state – for the fight-flight response is a shutting off of all else to a binary mind of self-survival at any cost. As the contraction and withdrawl from the field of relational awareness to an emotionally driven density of self assertive will.
I sense that the self-assertive will is really universal will suffering a coercive subjection to its own unrecognised projections or believed-true-reactions.
I have desire to open and share in cultural renewal. But without the undoing of the ‘power’ mind-set, the new movement is simply delivered up to Herod (power jealousy and rival threat).
Pouring new wine into the old paradigm effects a sacrificial magic as if LIFE will of itself come into the forms we have prepared – and of course in some sense, there are moments and glimpses and hopefulness in some sense of a realisable potential in anything that actually lets LIFE in.
But the mind of ‘define and control’ is set over life – as if to make it in its own image – and therefore in conflict with – and sharing the IDEA of conflict as power over LIFE.
Life is a self-revealing movement. An the art and science of living is to honour and align with what truly moves – as an expression and embodiment of inherent or innate worth.
The making-mind is an ‘insulation’ from true relation – in its own imaged reality-experience.
Bubble-reality suggests the natural popping of a vanity or plaything, but a ‘hell’ is walled in and closed off as an irrevocable and unquestionable sense of conviction and denial in pain and loss and the rage that reflects from its own ‘walls’ or terror and hate symbols – yet paralysed and impotent in a self-isolating reinforcement.
Fear can and will miscreate in our mind – without our recognising we have been hooked, baited and taken in. So fear has to become the condition of the truing of our conscious acceptance – rather than hidden in personal and social masking – as if to personally escape something that has been gifted to get rid of.
Of course no one HAS to accept a false gift – but insofar as we share a ‘mind’ are we sharing a currency of thought and belief – much of which runs automatically. We don’t think of our mind and reaction as robotic or ‘programmed conditioning’ and yet the social engineering of such a mind is the dominant technocracy beneath all of the ‘front ends’ of user-interface.
What exactly is the ‘Signal’ our minds are tuned to?
Is it in fact the ‘Noise’ that effectively blocks the recognition of true relation?
Is the primary ‘tuning’ of such a mind, the demand FOR unconsciousness of an intolerable and overwhelming fear-aversion – as it only sense of protection?
I feel to remember that the ‘ego’ or masking personae hides in and usurps the true – once accepted and ‘shared’ in its place. ‘Global’ in and of itself is not an evil but holds a quality of human self-awareness that Buckminster Fuller naively projected a ‘Global Village’, spaceship Earth and etc.
But the means of global communications and exchange has been driven by mercantile profit and power struggle – even if cultural exchanges then ‘cross pollinate’ as a result.
So global dominion/subjection, has all of the appeal/horror of the mind in fear and the fantasy of eradicating or overcoming it – writ large as a totality. As a Prison Planet. Or perhaps ‘smart cities’ to operate and contain the dumb surviving utility units, ruled over by ‘gods’. You cant stop progress! (sic).
Dependency on infrastructure is the ongoing outsourcing of humanity to ‘systems’ and system controllers. Collectivism of technologism is itself a seemingly neutral vector of control, through which we become controlled. It is not just a given that sewage and water, road or electricity is provided. Our social organisation has – as I see it – taken a trojan horse in, with the marketised and weaponises technologism of what is presumed to be real science, under the knowledge cartel of experts who emerge as either conformed or ruled over (walled out) by politically directed ‘settled consensus’.
Questioning the mind or reality presumptions upon which we are predicated is not only the art and science of revealing the already true, but the vigilance against accepting or giving support and reinforcement to false or destructive models and beliefs – including the weaponisation of such beliefs by the manipulation of science, history, and social identities based upon them.
It ought to be clear that polarised hatred serves a mutually reinforcing role – while becoming the thing we hate.
Ivan Illich offers critical reflection, that looks to convivial cooperation, of a truly shared sense of worth instead of a managed existence under trained ‘experts’. (Toward a History of Needs is a current book on my table) – but underneath all possible tools is the need to awaken and encourage the willingness to discover and explore – as a living movement, rather than a problem seeking to escape itself.
Perhaps we already have a gun at our head – but have also a capacity to question this as a basis for desiring truth – above an old survival dictate. Curiosity is a native child of being.
If the way we see determines our reaction and outcome, then desire to see with new eyes, is a re-evaluation from the Ground up – or indeed a movement of a Self-revealing Life – instead of an assertive overlay of a self-made diversionary displacement.
Do we have life on Life’s terms, or on fear of death’s terms? If the latter, is an honesty of a current account, then why not be curious? Why not look at the thought and emotion in act rather than engage and indulge it as if a ‘given’?
A superb essay, Mr. Hopkins, nailing down so clearly the bigger picture with the precision of a grandmaster sharpshooter.
The Deep State is indeed not an American phenomenon, it’s a clique without borders, the bond of national belonging, vacuous of any human morality, it’s driven purely by their obsessive desire to accumulate wealth and control the plebs.
Where and how will it all end?
Love the way this snippet has been commandeered for countless videos.
Here’s an Australian one from the time when the Libs raised the pension age to 70.
Thanks flaxgirl. I needed a good laugh today. Hitler prediction about Turnbull turns out to be correct. Go figure. Even Holt at Portsea gets in the act.
I have to say that I find much of the hyper-globalist rhetoric somewhat overblown. We are not pace Thomas Friedman of the New York Times (aka Pravda on the Hudson) living in a flat world, we are living in a hierarchical world; always were, and probably always will be. It is amazing how the ‘progressive left’ has bought into the market ideology. It goes something like this:
A combination of new and revolutionary technologies involving transport and communications and the increasing power and reach of Transnational Corporations (TNCs) has shifted control out of the power of nation-states to the all encompassing and powerful ‘market’. The neo-liberal, globalist agenda has reduced the presence of the state in economic policy making through the policies of privatisation, deregulation, and liberalisation. Lower direct taxation, unfettered trade, and financial movements became the mantra especially in the Anglosphere.
Blah, blah blah.
One would have expected this sort of patter – and gets it – from the house journals of the Anglo-American financial publications, i.e., The Economist, The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times and so forth. But these views have also become common fare among the left. The centre-left’s infatuation for example with the notion that EU as a vehicle of progress can be changed – see DiEM25 headed by Yakis Varoufakis – by piecemeal constitutional reform is a case in point. It is taken as read that change at a national level is no longer possible in a world where finance and globalization are said to be ruling the roost. There is a need to step up therefore to the supra-national level. Strange logic this. If you can’t change the system at national level, then you must change it at supra-national level. In my limited understanding I would have thought that it was the other way around. But hey, what do I know.
But in any case, the crisis of 2008 tended to demonstrate that public authority – the state – does matter and in the final analysis is crucial in underpinning the economy. This changing of the guard was most observable when the Masters of the Universe had to go on bended knee to the state to be rescued. Governments poured millions of dollars, pounds and euros into propping up the financial sector. In some cases, this amounted to a policy little short of outright nationalization. Think Royal Bank of Scotland in UK and the Ford Motor Company in the US. A bete noire of the market fundamentalists.
Moreover, the state provides the institutional framework of basic infrastructure: roads, rail, ports, airports, rubbish collection and sewage maintenance – the hardware; and economy consisting of subsidies, patents, tax breaks, publicly funded research, education, currency manipulation, monies for R&D, health and other social legislation – the software. In short, the state seems to be the senior partner in this arrangement of state and economy.
As is evident the death of the state has been somewhat exaggerated. That state has always and will continue to play a pivotal role it the economic development of all countries. An indeed even in the process of globalization itself. Rationalization of production and distribution have assuredly made geographical distance increasingly possible easing of communications between states. But such technologies are of little use if there are political barriers to such movement. The crucial enabling factor underlying globalization therefore has been the progressive reduction in these barriers to flows of commodities, goods, finance and other services.
In fact, it could be plausibly argued that powerful states have used globalization as a means of increasing their power.
States actively construct globalization and use if as a soft geo-politics and to acquire greater power, over, and autonomy from, their national economies and societies respectively …The US and G7’s other dominant members design the international trade agreements, organizations and legislation that support and govern the trans-border investments, production networks, and market penetration constitutive of contemporary globalization. Advanced capitalist states particularly, use these political instruments to shape international decision-making and policies in their interests.
(Gritsch M. 2005 ‘’The nation-state and economic globalization: soft geo-politics and State Autonomy: Review of International Political Economy 12: 1-25. Quoted in P.Dicken, Global Shift p.175)
Plus ce change, plus de la meme chose.
Perhaps you ought to look at the 2011 study by Glattfelder et al entitled “The Network of Global Corporate Control”. They described their method as follows: “We start from a list of 43060 TNCs [trans-national companies] identified according to the OECD definition, taken from a sample of about 30 million economic actors contained in the Orbis 2007 database (see SI Appendix, Sec. 2). We then apply a recursive search (Fig. S1 and SI Appendix, Sec. 2) which singles out, for the first time to our knowledge, the network of all the ownership pathways originating from and pointing to TNCs (Fig. S2). The resulting TNC network includes 600508 nodes and 1006987 ownership ties.”
They note that “network control is much more unequally distributed than wealth. In particular, the top ranked actors hold a control ten times bigger than what could be expected based on their wealth.” And “nearly 4/10 of the control over the economic value of TNCs in the world is held, via a complicated web of ownership relations, by a group of 147 TNCs in the core, which has almost full control over itself. The top holders within the core can thus be thought of as an economic “super-entity” in the global network of corporations.”
“Remarkably, the existence of such a core in the global market was never documented before and thus, so far, no scientific study demonstrates or excludes that this international “super-entity” has ever acted as a bloc. However, some examples suggest that this is not an unlikely scenario.”
I recommend everyone to read the full article.
Of the 43,060 corporations studied – just 1,318 control most of the global economy. Of the 147 TNC “super-entity”: 37 are among the world’s largest 100 economies. They control the world economy for the global supra-national super-society (of which many of the CEOs are leading members) …AND we pay an extra subsidy (around $700bn) for them to destroy the planet, ruining their own business model and any real hope of a sustainable future.
Paying twice to get fucked over: can there be a better definition of insanity? Maybe, we welcome and encourage them by voting for the “pro-business” agenda to join supra-national institutions to protect jobs and workers rights. Double jeopardy insanity?
https://medium.com/insurge-intelligence/externalities-and-subsidies-stumbling-blocks-on-the-road-to-regenerative-economies-d1e9bc93bbfd
(Contains a link to the Zurich study.)
John, someone pays the nation state’s policy mekkers….done they, So who wud thar be?
That guy realized soon what was expected of him:
“Trump on Track”: https://wipokuli.wordpress.com/2017/04/13/trump-on-track-trump-auf-linie/
Regards
‘Power’ grows by capture or undermining of rival power.
The sense of self-specialness, as exceptionalism, a chosen people, embodies any mythic narrative that supports or serves it. The ‘right to rule’, the insiders, illuminati, bringers of a new world or protectors from the end of an old one. Survival is at the core but through a narrative identity that – like an Idol or false god, demands sacrifice of the true. And so power for power’s sake operates the dispossession of the capacity to have, be or share in life. It hollows out and lays waste, while making ‘special’ or isolating, within a pattern of thought and behaviour that is addictive, compulsive, driven, unfree.
So I put power in ‘quotes’ because I question it as true. I don’t question that we most all and most all the time give it our truth or feel compelled or demanded to sacrifice truth to it.
Whatever we give power to becomes as a god to us.
While power is a quality of being, ‘power OVER’ works by deceit of self illusion and by terror of self-loss, to limit and dispossess us of what we thought to be and so in clinging to the little we have, we mask in forms that pass off as semblances of ‘power’, or of course the acting out from a sense of lack upon those who we assume power over in the same patterns as we hate in those who we feel denied by.
In this sense relations become subverted to power struggle, or one-up-man-ship that sets the mores, and currency of exchange of a sense of self-lack, seeking completion in forms of private or social acceptance, from an underlying sense of being denied, deprived or rejected – EXCEPT as aligned in the forms of ‘power’ of current compliance.
So to get or seem to have power, we align with external power, whether in fact, by threat or by passing off the expression and presentation of power.
But also in natural interdependencies, we can instead of treating another as ourself, withhold such a recognition in preference for forms of bullying, in self-agrandizement, and acting out of a fantasy of being powerful – and then wanting to believe it rather than own guilt of abusing others as a true reflection of our behaviour and the unworthiness of our thought and feeling.
Possession and defence of possession, operate the sense of persistence as a private sense of control that is invoked and made necessary against an outer threat that is associated with an inner insecurity or breakdown of communication. For the armoured self is also hiding or protecting an inner conflict – with all the force of that conflict – against the outer situation upon which to be vindicated or to be reinforced in grievance toward a future self vindication.
Why write about ‘power’ as if anything written could make any difference to the world of its rampant abuse?
Because for the most part the human mind is reactive along the lines of its already accepted conditioning – in terms of a learned ‘world’ and ‘self’ in the frame or terms of the ‘power’ expression of our day. That are set in doublethink – or corrupted derivatives of what was once a true word.
The power of the word is not in thinking to have a better handle, leverage or masking strategy, but in restoring a true appreciation from a false or deceitful sense of subjection.
The wish and belief in a personal sense of power is associated with the loss of a true Inherence to a conviction of self-assertive survival and necessity. (The Fall).
The irony being that being deceived in power is actually protecting and feeding the chaos that threatens it and thus justifies or sanctifies its invocation.
The insanity of power blindness is of believing we are alone, threatened, and must therefore take over all survival function as a manual override of a nature believed weak, treacherous or out of control. In this are all the patterns of the replacement of life with death, love with systemic controls and communication with deceit.
Corrupted power, like a parasitical contagion, works through the whole, to bring it to powerlessness. The theme of the Prodigal Son was kept to the bare minimum in terms of any development of the nature of exchange of living inheritance for a private possession and power – excepting a self-depleting arrival at utter wretchedness and self-debasement. Bottoming out.
Restoring to true relation is more a matter of breaking a spell than breaking the false that a shared deceit makes real.
I didn’t write about Trump and Venezuella – as others have already done so – but rather reflect on ‘power’ as an idea we make and accept and reinforce by teaching and learning it.
Within the framework of the physical experience, bodies can be idolised and used for fantasy, deprived or poisoned, broken and killed. When all the masking falls away, a kind of loveless puppetry or programming operates the overriding of the willingness to share the life that is us – that is true of us – and which we are known and knowing we are known in as one.
I don’t think of true power as ‘great’ so much as beyond measure and without compare, and so I would rather renew or uncover GRATITUDE than limit to the mind of measure, comparison, perceived lack and envious deceit.
The power of gratitude is for a true receipt – and therefore a true expression.
The attempt to make reality is a private imagination given power.
We cannot unmake our own deceit with the power of deceit, but we can disinvest and disassociate from its support and reinforcement.
What is resisted, persists.
What is not used, fades by non use.
Are we sanctifying grievance as the basis of justifying ‘power’?
My sense of resistance is of resisting the temptation to powerlessness through forms of deceit that seem to promise or confer what we want to believe from reaction in fear and grievance.
How can this be but a desire for truth that is recognisable by its qualities rather than a believed or feared denial?
Mutually polarised denial operates darkness in the mind and the world – by which shadow figures play out an ‘Ancient Hate’ upon the body.
Power has no intent.
It simply is.
The sun, gravity, wind, light, waves, fire and water all exert/exhude power.
Humans have no power, only force or authority.
Force and authority have intent. They are directed at someone or something. They are corruptible.
Love is the highest power.
“A clever mind is not a heart. Knowledge doesn’t really care, Wisdom does.”
because ,
“there is Knowledge. there is wisdom. the difference is compassion . . .”
(The Tao of Pooh)
“There isn’t time : so brief is life , for bickerings , apologies , heart burnings , callings to account : there is only time for loving and but an instant, so to speak, for that . . . ”
(Mark Twain)
The ‘Why’ ‘How’ & ‘What’ for evidence of intent , when exerting power over others …
Back to the real world , FD and never forgetting >>>
Mens Rea & James Comey , lol , how things revolve 360º, but with that lil’ something of extra added momentum, that clarifies “A Question of Honour” 😉
Forgive for sure, & meanwhile never forget & look up at the ‘Clouds’ … of ^^^ Geo-Engineering ^^^
“I’ve looked at life (& love) from both sides now …” & Narcissism still rules 😉
Love and power.
What cannot be revealed to a mind seeking and fighting for power is that ‘all power is (of) God’.
This is not meaningful in the framing of a conflict of powers. And a conflict of powers is without love. Symbols of love? Yes – especially threatened or as victim. But recognition of oneself in the other. No.
What CAN be learned is the meaninglessness of conflict and the willingness to choose not to use this temptation to ‘power’ – and thus be open to a direct expression of an integrated or unconflicted love as an expression of a shared integrity of being – regardless others current acceptance of their own integral worth or willingness to accept and align likewise.
Because a sense of loss of love, and loss of power, underlies the struggle to survive a world of fear and threat, the self equates with its attempt to acquire substitutions of possession and control – which magnify the fear of chaos or dispossession, and so develop the manipulative ploys that are so pervasive and normalised as to seem human nature.
Desire is power to hold and align intention, of communication and action.
But conflicted desire operates a split mind – as a conflict of powers.
The split is projected out, and the conflict protected by a protecting of the split by narratives of plausible deniability.
The split mind is the expression and result of the belief in attack as power.
Asserting the untrue against the true is not an attack on God, but the undoing of our invested identity will be interpreted as a destructive intent and act – by such an identity – because it was made upon denial of truth to have its ‘own creative assertion’.
A sense of self-specialness, seeking and finding self-justification, that must be in conflict with every other self and seeking to get from or get back something the other seems either to have that we lack or is seeking to take what we have.
The complexities that arise from this are only working the same theme and to the same end.
Of course the forms of spiritual realisation (unified purpose) are co-opted by a manipulative intent and so the symbols, words or teachings can be taken out of context and made to serve conflicting minds. So the true nature of communication is not in the form alone, but in the qualities of congruency of word and deed. In this sense, love need have no name to be itself and share its nature.
Divide and rule is known to be the basis of worldly power yet almost no one looks within to see their own divisions as a ruling out of a true peace and clarity of being
Rather a masking cover story is invoked to deflect and divert attention such that there is no rest of free awareness. Mind capture is not only a result of becoming a corporate acquisition as a unit to be consumed, but employing mind as the basis for a masking identity to ourself as well as to others.
Correct identification undoes a mistaken identity – to the embrace of a truly shared identity. But it is wholeness that extends the quality of relationship, but an attempt to get from others for a sense of self-lack. Giving power away is the attempt to work it by deceit.
“You started it – now look what you made me do!”
Such thinking has all the power we give it and for many is the only sense of power they know and so is defended at almost any cost., with attack being the best form of defence. Loveless thinking seeks and finds it reward in what is wrong with everyone and everything – excepting conformity and compliance with conditions of a fantasy asserted as true.
“So how did Trump finally get the liberal corporate media to stop calling him a fascist? He did that by acting like a fascist (i.e., like a “normal” president). Which is to say he did the bidding of the deep state goons and corporate mandarins that manage the global capitalist empire … the smiley, happy, democracy-spreading, post-fascist version of fascism we live under.” – precisely, and so-called liberals cheer on fascists as soon as the fascists start attacking targets liberals have been conditioned to fear (Assad, Putin, Maduro, etc, etc) while demonstrating absolutely no insight into the conditioning process the MSM subjects them to.
Bizarrely the largest group supporting fascists nowadays are liberals even while they produce an endless litany of turgid identity politics – how the fuck did that happen?
I’ve been asking myself the same question for a while now, I’ve no idea how it happened. The same is true of “the Liberal left” voraciously defending the EU against lexiters. They’d be more comfortable with Macron as British PM and Anna Soubry leading the Labour Party.
the largest group supporting fascists nowadays are liberals even while they produce an endless litany of turgid identity politics – how the fuck did that happen?
“He who pays the piper, also calls the tune.”
There’s no great mystery about it, once you stop assuming that these assholes’ primary motivations are something other than status, careerism, and money. Try talking sense to some “liberal” 9/11 deniers; it’s a highly edifying experience.
The “Grassroots” Myth: “Liberal CIA” Network of “New Left” Foundations, Media and Activist Groups
You are probably right but I still find it utterly bizarre – liberals screaming fascist when an internet comedian produces a joke in bad taste (that led to him being criminalised) yet barely a murmer from them when death squads are being primed to once again unleash hell in latin America.
Its as if the likes of Chile, Guatemala, Panama and El Salvador never happened – who’s Oliver North I can hear them say!
Virtue signalling depends on hating the haters as if a caring act.
People acting hatefully are easy to hate and provocation is part of their strategy of getting what they think they want, but of course without masking in forms of acceptability, they meet rejection excepting when used as a proxy by others – in which case they can seem to be popular as long as they behave in compliance with expectations and demands of others.
Masked hate is not hard to find. A thousand seeming irritations every day cover a hate that is not socially acceptable unless expressing justified grievance. Complex and clever minds are able to repackage toxic debt into something worthy of real investment.
And so the stealing of your investments in a false sense of worth operates under normal social structures of apparently credible and meaningful exchange.
The right to judge others finds social reinforcement and those who can gain the power to effect them on others make alliance of common interest as a ‘right to wield power to influence and direct the minds of others and thus the events that follow from their actions’.
Those who love to hate are open to manipulate or to put it even more directly hate is manipulative – and insidiously so when masked as love.
I’m not suggesting we should not have hate feelings or are guilty to feel hate in our heart – but that hate is hateful and will dump out on others as a self-protective gesture.
I hate to hate that I hate to hate but what i hate is what I hate to hate as hateful as that sounds.Hope you understand.
Its as if the likes of Chile, Guatemala, Panama and El Salvador never happened – who’s Oliver North I can hear them say!
surely you meant, who is Elliott Abrams?
Oceania has always been at war with Eurasia.
Or as Jackie Cogan memorably said; “I’m livin’ in America, and in America you are on your own. America is not a country – it’s just a business. Now fuckin’ pay me”
Sounds a bit like Arthur Jensen’s diatribe to Howard Beale in the film ‘Network’ 1976
https://www.americanrhetoric.com/MovieSpeeches/moviespeechnetwork4.html
So how did Trump finally get the liberal corporate media to stop calling him a fascist?
He simply tweeted over their heads: Zuckerberg is not going to (shadow) ban a US president (yet).
Trump was called a fascist etc. most by the phony left(overs) who are short on argument and full of expletives like racist!, zionist! and of course fascist!
Goaded there? You bet.
This isn’t a new phenomenon, its just that its entered the final stage where there is no longer any pretense of nationalism. Empires, as many have already remarked over the centuries, are primarily economic, only showing the trappings of ultra-nationalism because that was the prevailing culture at the time. The British were ahead of the game which is probably why they were most successful at it; their Empire was a franchising operation with the State only stepping in when an operation like the East India Company, a company that was “too big to fail”, was in danger of collapse.
I have always thought of Empire as supranational, its an abstraction that needed a physical host, one that could provide the most appropriate resources for its operations. For many years this was Britain but after WW1 the shift started to the US with it being complete after WW2. Obviously there were leftovers and hangovers — Britain still saw itself as a hub of Empire (or “Commonwealth”) well into the 1950s or even 1960s (and with Brexit it still has pockets of delusion about its future) but the glory days are gone. Even the US as the centre of Empire is doubtful these days — thanks to modern communications a physical presence isn’t necessary and the US’s rather ham-fisted attempts to dominate trade and finance by sheer weight and bluster will eventually cause Empire (or should I say “capital”) to maybe look for another host.
MAMMON RULE$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
Always has.
Excellent again CJ: ‘slaving at bullshit jobs to buy things we don’t even need’. Making the bloodsuckers even more wealthy. Zonked out on a thousand distractions, relentlessly lied too, most don’t even know what’s happening. They don’t even know that they don’t even know. Oblivious. The whole system is like some surreal, dystopian nightmare. Fuck Globalism.
Fat boy slim said it best, Gezzah , back in 2001 >>> ‘Star 69′ says it all 😉
“They know what is wot’ , but they don’t know wot’ is what , they just strut , wot’ d’ fuk … ”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UPbGIUjZFp0
Funk soul brothers, right about now, might like to follow with a lil’ ‘Rockafeller Skank’ ,
enough to drive anybody to surrealism , even Salvador Dali with magic chequebook 🙂
I have to agree with CJ that hanging out with Uncle Sam your regular smiley faced corporate greed monger is pretty much a sign of the times.. the brain dead still walking. Rather like the UK’s minister for War with that Churchillian name… Gavin; blabbering on about Brexit making Britain Great again!??
Gavin and the Orange one are pretty much of the same ilk both are hucksters for the corporate capitalist cabal of rapacious asset strippers. While the OO might be in the top dollar seat [while the gravy train is still running] Gavin is pretty much in the tuppenny stalls. But it still doesn’t stop him yapping on with his “shut up and go away” strategy about Russia and China being a threat.
While offering some old frigate to patrol the Black Sea to protect the Guardian’s Ukrainian touchy feely Femi-nazis of the Azov brigade.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/mar/05/ukraine-women-fighting-frontline
Yes it’s a funny old world and when it stops I fear it might be too late to get off. Unless like the Gilette Jaunes where ordinary people start to wake up and see the emperor as he is with no clothes, let alone any moral compass at all.
Re: the boy Gavin – RT summed him up quite neatly as “a kid in a tank shop”. Only, a cursory look at the inventory of our military reveals his grand lies. For all his Biblical and pestilential metaphysical metaphor – swarms of drones, enhanced lethality etc – he is not talking of UK military capabilities. We don’t have any. He’s talking about the EU Empires militarised Frankenstein inter-operable capabilities. We can barely put a ship to sea, our carrier has no planes, and we couldn’t even invade Gibraltar. So the boy wonder must be talking of someone else.
https://maritime-executive.com/editorials/the-decline-of-the-royal-navy
@BigB >>> “a kid in a tank shop” , precisely , lol , but it’s not only RT that perceives ‘boy Gavin’ in this manner, in deed , did you not hear about his comment to shoot Spanish ships in Gibraltar, with PAINTBALL guns and how his military advisor’s eyes were rolling in disbelief ? ! ?
I mean, I mean words alone fail comprehensively to do any form of justice to the accusations of incompetence, the sheer incredulity & incredibly low intellect of boy Gavin and even everybody at the British M.o.D. knows this and are ‘hugely’ embarrassed by the ugly face of politicians today. Add the Richard Maddely incident, who just cut him off, mid-sentence , for failure to address the question, 3 times consecutively &&& why doesn’t somebody just tell Gav d’Chav , to shut the Fuk up and go home, before he speaks ??? What is wrong with ALL politicians ?
Which all really serves to demonstrate that a brain with integrity, is superfluous to requirements in UK politics today and proves unequivocally the Vaudeville Farce in Parliament (VFP): because , if Labour can’t even mock the most mockable successfully and get it reported, to the level of resignations, one tends to end up with even more VFP’s , (Very Famous Pricks), more than anywhere else . . . errrr >>>
Mind you, thinking about that, Bulgaria can rival boy Gavin, perhaps 😉 … Let’s ask Gavin if he also believes Peking to be the capital of Vietnam ? 😉 >>> the boy might just be young enough to follow in Bulgarian goose steps & Duck steps and become the UK “Peking Patka” , just for fun!
FFS, no words could ever suffice, just fetch the duck tape, the next time he says anything publicly, and ship d’boy Gavin to ‘Gib’ . . . 😉 Ridicule must prevail 🙂
Tim
The thing is, the Deep State has put the intern in charge of the tank shop …that’s insult enough. It’s the audience that matters …RUSI. They are part of the anti-Russia psyop …part of the Think-Tank Deep State …that’s the “tank shop” we have to worry about (if you’ll excuse me using “enhanced lethality” on that analogy!)
It does not matter who speaks the words, RUSI are part of the state-ideological nexus that write the script.
I don’t think Nia “it was a Russian hit” Griffith will be saying any different. The only difference is that she has a few years on him.
Not to worry. Uncle Sam will invade for you. They just need some Gibraltar (or fill in the blank) ‘rebels’, said to be eating babies and drop broad hints they be tightly linked to Putin. One false flag op usually suffices. Import a few Kurds so they are at hand when you feel the need to be maudlin.
As for the Guardian, well, they supported international jihad in Syria for some 7+ years, refusing to call them anything other than ‘rebels’. In the UK, they supported the coup, revealing zero journalistic integrity over the whole event. Yemen barely gets a mention.
Yes, they have covered the far-right elements in Ukraine to a degree, but they have largely ignored the scale of far-right ideology in west Ukraine and Ukrainian politics that resulted in their supposed ‘pro-EU’ stance. Instead, going along with the whole anti-Russian vibe central to the current narrative.
As detailed in the above article, I also found it bizarre how, for example, The Guardian has spent Trump’s full term in office being strongly against him and everything he stands for yet the very moment The White House begins its regime change operation against Venezuela it immediately toes the line and becomes another element in the propaganda campaign – supporting the middle-upper class right-wing in the country! You simply could not make this **** up.
They have barely covered the Gilets Jaunes movement at all, which, I believe, speaks volumes.
The Guardian is now officially part of the ‘dark side’.
Jay-Q: do you feel like you’re simultaneously living in Alice In Wonderland and 1984? Even 20 years ago seemed completely normal and sane compared to the present day madness. Sometimes I feel like I’m the bloody Mad Hatter such is the surreal nature of ‘our world’.
“do you feel like you’re simultaneously living in Alice In Wonderland and 1984”
Add to that The Matrix and that would sum up perfectly the place where I feel that I am living right now.
Just give me a beach, books and some nice coffee and that would be heaven! That’s all I ask for in this life 🙂
Video unavailable
This video is not available.
works for me.
Brazil (1985) — directed byTerry Gilliam
They work for me too. Thanks. Great film.
Woops, just noticed a mistake in my main comment: “In the UK, they supported the coup…” should read Ukraine!
Lol, prescient!
In the UK they supported coups against Corbyn and are still doing so.
They will support a junta – coalition government without first holding a general election – to stop the Corbynites to upset their neocon applecart.
Yeah maybe my subconscious actually got it right the first time! 🙂
America as it used to exist is as dead as a dodo.
It has been hollowed out, bled white, leeched off, and deindustrialised to feed and fatten the globalist corporate vampire and the Zionist ethnostate.
“Finance” (pushing pieces of paper around Wall Street and pretending they are worth billions) makes up 40% of the US economy. In the 1970s, when America made things, it was 2%.
“Healthcare” (charging $750 for a pill that costs a few cents to produce, and $5,000 for an ambulance journey) makes up another 18%.
The war machine to protect the Ziocon empire costs another $1.1 trillion.
Americans just pay the taxes and do the cheerleading to support this empire.
The parasites feeding off the host couldn’t care less about it long term.
“When we have sucked all we can out of America, it can dry up and blow away.” Netanyahu.
The globalist elite has no loyalty to any country. All they care about are their own profit.
When we read, “Ziono- ,” we know we’re hearing someone reciting meaningless phrases, but here more than usual, it is strikingly disconnected from the issues under discussion. Granted, it was probably just a knee-jerk reflex, that automatic demonizing of Israel/Russia for the evils done by the US, but I would suggest logically analyzing the legitimacy of the liberal bourgeois railing against that tiny country.
I see there has been desecration of some jewish graves in the UK while the Corbyn hysteria is being ramped up again….hmm, almost as if planned.
Just like when one of Macron’s dark-ops Gendarmerie sprayed “Juden” on a Parisian patisserie… almost as if it were planned?
Cue another 163 bomb threats to synagogues from another Jewish guy in Israel.
hmm, almost as if planned
automatic demonizing of Israel for the evils done by the US
Yes, let’s analyse it logically.
“That tiny country” rules over the US, Canada, UK, France, EU.
There you are.
All logically analysed.
@Mark: “The globalist _elite_ has no loyalty to any [other] country. All they care about are their own profit.”
Elite. From Latin elect, cf French elu — the Chosen People.
Everything you say is spot on, except the converging climate / energy crisis and the emergence of the Eurasian empire threatens our fascist deep state.
Word has it they are active in Russia though, despite all the rhetoric, so they may be fleeing to the Eastern Roman Empire already, leaving us westerners to get sacked by the visigoths
Cheers !
in gallows humour and sense of realpolitik, this certainly accords with my views. m\\
Michael, “gallows humour” is a Yankee speciality, an admission of defeat; and “realpolitik” led to Nazism. I prefer the Pickwickian humour of Dickens “that great Christian” (according to Chesterton and Dostoievsky) which leads to penitence, to positive reform and angry revolution.
“Our circumstances are too dire for the luxury of realism”. — Catherine Anne Fittz
Need we say more?