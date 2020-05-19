10 Steps to Turn a Pandemic into the Brave New Normal

Catte Black
Now, dear reader, I know you’re not a member of an institutionally sociopathic elite caste, trying to extend your power back to the good old days of supreme monarchs ordained by God himself.
But imagine you were.
Imagine you were one of the richest people to ever exist, and your vast network of wealth and influence was based on some imaginary money and the widely cultivated belief that “there is no alternative”.
Now imagine the lies which secure your position are suddenly and violently challenged. Imagine Yellow Vested protests in the streets of Paris, an independence referendum in Catalonia. Anti-globalists, on the left and right, surging in popularity all around the world.
Imagine Brexit and Bitcoin and PirateBay and the myriad tiny ways people won’t do what they’re told.
What you’re suffering from is a loss of control of the narrative. What you need, really, is a new story. Something to instil everyone with a sense of common purpose. To frighten them, and distract them and keep them busy.
You need a threat, something that will make everyone “come together”. To put aside “divisions” and “hate” and all work together to face a “common enemy”
And enemies, like cakes and lemonade, are always far more satisfying when you make them yourself.
Here are the 10 steps you should employ, if you want to turn an unthreatening virus into a global power grab.
- Start with a poorly defined virus, add an inaccurate test for it, and encourage as many terminally or critically ill people as possible to be repeat tested until they test positive.
- Report your inevitably very high death rates and get vague about whether these people died OF the virus or simply WITH it.
- Create a ‘response’ to the ‘crisis’ that rolls out a vast network of authoritarian measures, some of which have been in planning for a long while, and only a minority of which have any possible application to pandemic-prevention. (Make sure to cancel elections until further notice and to hugely increase police powers of arrest and surveillance)
- Shut down your hospitals to all but ‘covid cases’. Cancel elective surgeries, kidney dialysis, cancer treatments, normal GP consultations and all “non-emergency healthcare”. Thus inevitably increasing all-cause mortality.
- Change your laws in numerous ways to allow almost all of these new deaths to bypass normal checks and balances and be easily diagnosed as ‘covid-19 related’, either with the inaccurate test or simply by ‘clinical presentation’.
- In case some attending medics are reluctant to go along with this, change the law to allow a single MD, who may never even have seen the patient in question, to diagnose covid19 at his/her own discretion.
- Report the startling numbers of ‘new cases’ you find as a result of these various manipulations, as evidence for how essential the new authoritarian measures are for ‘saving lives’.
- With no sense of irony introduce mandatory Do Not Resuscitate (DNR)s for any demographic you consider useless eaters. (If challenged talk about human suffering, limited healthcare resources and ventilators)
- Don’t forget to add any ensuing deaths to the covid19 totals.
- Make sure the media calls anyone who questions any part of this a ‘conspiracy theorist’.
Not only will these ten steps allow you to create a quasi-fascist police state, but the chattering classes will actually criticise you for not being enough of a police state and beg for more.
No doubt some will say this is excessively cynical, maybe even ‘conspiratorial’. But is it?
Since February 2020 we have dedicated this site to bringing you the factual reality of the entity called the “covid19 pandemic”. We have done this using official statistics and data, and the ignored testimony of experts in the field.
What has the orthodox story brought, in the same time frame?
The claim for this being a unique pathology requiring unique levels of intervention is being made every day, in virtually every mainstream outlets, many alt news outlets and by virtually every major government and health-related NGO.
It’s a deafening cacophony, a 24/7 bullhorn of fear and certitude, a fog of headlines and speculation and ‘what ifs’ and ‘some experts claim’ and forests of unsourced or unexplained numbers.
But what is it based on? What data, what statistics, what observations are forming the basis of this narrative?
Is there anything solid behind the noise?
Despite the atmosphere of panic being generated, and despite frequent usage of epithets like ‘deadly virus’ in the popular press, no one is claiming covid19 kills a lot of people.
In fact quite the opposite, as we pointed out recently. The very same sources that are promoting the need for unique action over this virus will tell you in the next breath that there is nothing uniquely dangerous about it at all.
According to the UK’s chief medical officer, 80% of those infected will get no symptoms or a mild cold, only a tiny minority will even need treatment in hospital, and even of those, the vast majority will survive.
So, what, in actual real-world terms, is being claimed? If the problem isn’t that this virus kills a lot of people, what is the problem?
The only response to that is to talk about health services being overrun due to the ‘R0’. As if you can take that number in isolation and have it mean something.
It’s nonsense. A high R0 is not concerning if the virus is harmless to most people who encounter it. The common cold has an R0 of between 2-3, pretty much the same as SARSCOV2. It also can kill vulnerable people, sometimes in large numbers.
So, if this argument makes sense we should be locked down permanently for fear of catching a sniffle.
The R0 argument used to get additional cred from referring to the Imperial model and its prediction that the health service would be overrun if some kind of lockdown was not enforced.
But this is more than problematic. The Imperial model has now been widely discredited, and its author, Neil Ferguson, exposed as a serial incompetent, or serial data-fudger for the govt or the Gates Foundation. It can no longer be used to support either the claim for uniqueness or the argument for lockdown. There is nothing to show it does either very well if at all.
Which means the entire ‘flatten the curve’ meme is also discredited, by the way. Far from being overrun, the NHS is virtually shut down, apart from those almost empty covid19 wards. Yet apparently it’s going to take the UK govt 12 months to get elective surgeries back.
Because, you know, reasons.
Covid19 reasons.
NOT an opportunistic bid to finally shut down and privatise or otherwise commandeer the NHS.
That’s definite.
Seriously though, people. If you think there is any coherence, rational thought or data behind the global, Gatesian official position – please tell me where it is.
I find Kelly Brogan offers insight and inspiration
https://kellybroganmd.com/why-we-stay-asleep-when-covid-19-is-trying-to-wake-us-up/
and
A video discussion including Kelly that we appreciate greatly:
https://youtu.be/Eed3uBM3G_w
Whatever the ‘agenda’ the issue is where it intersects our domain of responsibility.
Understanding fear and control as two sides of a coin is of no use if we don’t release from such currency to that which it seeks to substitute for or usurp.
I agree with loads of this.
However, to help get people on board, we could avoid using phrases like “unthreatening virus” or relating everything to Bill Gates?
It’s presented almost as if “a member of an institutionally sociopathic elite caste” did all these bullet points… but then you click the link in point (8) and realise some other kinds of idiocy are happening as a side effect of the lockdown – it’s not as if someone in government (or Bill Gates!) is issuing DNRs.
It also ignores the feedback loop – people haven’t just been clamouring for tighter lockdown at the end in response to government measures – they were clamouring early in response to more organic growth of stories in the media. So I enjoyed the article, but I feel it’s more interesting and potentially more productive to analyse what inspires this feedback loop and collective madness than to assume it’s part of a master plan by some mythical elite overlord.
This is the Bill Gates show he calls the tune and the politicians repeat his mantra. This is New World Control they have more money than they could spend his wealth as double in a short time in spite of his generous hand out to ensure loyalty and control. This is about total control of the population even those he see through the conspiracy a&e still afraid to return to normal they have created parayalise of action. This world control and coordination can only mean World Government operating under the radar. They are now talking up the Second wave in the autumn or if released from lock down too soon or too fast they need 18 to 24 months to circulation this vaccine which will make the huge profit well worth the bother
See also: „An Existential Question and two very Different Answers“: https://wipokuli.wordpress.com/2020/04/22/an-existential-question-and-two-very-different-answers-eine-existentielle-frage-und-zwei-sehr-verschiedene-antworten/
Stay safe!