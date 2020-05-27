WATCH: Meet Bill Gates

There can be no doubt that Bill Gates has worn many hats on his remarkable journey from his early life as the privileged son of a Seattle-area power couple to his current status as one of the richest and most influential people on the planet.
But, as we have seen in our exploration of Gates’ rise as unelected global health czar and population control advocate, the question of who Bill Gates really is is no mere philosophical pursuit. Today we will attempt to answer that question as we examine the motives, the ideology, and the connections of this man who has been so instrumental in shaping the post-coronavirus world.
I don’t wish to meet him.
He’s a criminally insane bankster media puppet for Rockefeller.
It’s a documentary that makes a convincing case for Bill Gates being a eugenicist. So, if you feel that population reduction or at least population stagnation is not a bad thing(like I feel), then you should know that that idea is being supported by people in power who think they’re special, exceptional, and better than everyone else. Creepy scary.
Are the world and people really a lot better off with personal computers than without them? How would you measure that?
I’m better off. I need that window to the world because I can’t trust my government and its “news”. I’m interested in the world. Are you better off, Blog dog du Jour?