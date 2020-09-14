WATCH: Justice Rising – 9/11 Truth Conference Day 3

BIG PICTURE SUNDAY – The third and final day of the Justice Rising digital conference focuses on the Big Picture. The political fall out of 9/11, the use as justification for illegal wars around the globe, and the draconian legal powers which are freshly relevant in the wake of the Covid19 “pandemic”.

Timecodes:

00:00:00 – “False Flags and Wars of Terror” with Daniele Ganser

01:04:00 – “9/11 and the Advancing Police State” with John Whitehead

02:08:00 – “The Library of Alexandria is on Fire: Internet Censorship from 9/11 to Today” with James Corbett

You can watch the first day, Justice Friday, here, and the second – Science Saturday – here.