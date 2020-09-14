WATCH: Justice Rising – 9/11 Truth Conference Day 3

BIG PICTURE SUNDAY – The third and final day of the Justice Rising digital conference focuses on the Big Picture. The political fall out of 9/11, the use as justification for illegal wars around the globe, and the draconian legal powers which are freshly relevant in the wake of the Covid19 “pandemic”.
Timecodes:
- 00:00:00 – “False Flags and Wars of Terror” with Daniele Ganser
- 01:04:00 – “9/11 and the Advancing Police State” with John Whitehead
- 02:08:00 – “The Library of Alexandria is on Fire: Internet Censorship from 9/11 to Today” with James Corbett
You can watch the first day, Justice Friday, here, and the second – Science Saturday – here.
President Trump sits down with Judge Jeanine in exclusive interview
Fox News
Sep 13, 2020
President Trump discusses the Woodward tapes, the highly-anticipated coronavirus vaccine and national unrest on Justice with Judge Jeanine.
CIA: if only we could capture the anger over the 9/11 operation and redirect it against our democratic institutions and take control of our country,
The rest of the world made a big mistake when they let the US get away with the moon landings hoax.
I even saw Putin say it is absurd to say the moon landings never happened, or that 9/11 was a hoax. He said it was impossible that the US would murder 3,000 of it’s own people.
Either he is the most naive KGB agent in history or he is lying.
Regenerative detoxification is an important concept you can also think about on a macro level. Nutrition in. Shit out. It’s a process. The important thing is to stop putting the shit in your mouth or filling your head with junk ideas from fear stream media etc. If you are nourishing with wholesome food then on balance shit will be leaving your body. There won’t be a chance for more shit to enter. This is quite a chill video to watch with lots of good info. With Regenerative Detox Specialists Mary Beth Flemming, Rita Jean Flemming, Karri Tidwell, Carrie Drinkwine.
I can hear the ‘Coronavirus’ jackboots outside my window already. A thunder. I’m frightened.
But Off-Guardian is obsessing over 9/11.
It’s the same people doing them. That’s relevant.
I’ve no doubt the ruling class are behind both. It doesn’t help matters.
Help you ya mean. Your looking for a dopamine hit.
9/11 is a controlled subject now, rendered harmless, it can no longer do damage to the deep state. The American people are no longer interested and it’s actors are almost dead, or out of power. Exposing of 9/11 is now only useful for giving credibility to further CIA operations like the faux ‘freedom fighter’ Corbett.
So far the most plausible theory of the 9/11 operation as a joint Mossad / American neocon deep state venture:
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/55569.htm
Arson in Oregon,
Arson in Australia,
Both states undergoing special CIA treatment at the moment. Vassal state Australia are undergoing a fascist lock-down, and Oregon are subject to a huge destructive black Ops. destruction of their city. Learn their methods, it is all so obvious.
The inhumane cruelty of lockdown exposed in this tweet:
https://twitter.com/Vicster82/status/1305213969997729792?s=20
We will never be free from this Anglo-saxon tyranny because it is the Anglo-saxon criminals, who are exposing their own crimes now, in another psyop to promote the far-right as the heroes, in the final states of their 20 year coup. Heads we lose, tails we lose.
stages*
Since the early days of Alex Jones the CIA, and military, have controlled the release of details of their own handy work, detail of which they release to credit their enemies, namely the left and liberal political leaders who stand in the way of God’s own rightful rulers of America.
Many CIA operations are based on the burning down of the Reichstag of 1933, where they set the building ablaze and blamed the communists for the crime.
In the same way, Jones exposes the crimes of his own backers and blames them all on the democracy he hates.
I see most have nice people left this site. It was inevitable, they have worked out what you really are and all we have left are your house far right trolls.
“MAY THE DEBS BE WITH YOU”
It just seems to be 9/11 now.
The Left are Quislings.
Far right trolls… Could you provide some examples and/or define what a far right troll is from your point of view?
Just curious.
I thought the trolls had stopped doing the ‘baby questions’. Seems they are still doing it.
Amazing 9/11 COVID-19 coincidence.
Check out the coronavirus figures on 9/11/2020.
As a commenter on the video asked:
“When do I get my 9/11 commemoration mask?”
How many of these videos are traps to discredit critiscism of false flags, links that lead to flat-earth or other nonsense. For the CIA the de-hoaxing has become a bigger operation than the hoaxing itself.
If you don’t understand how the power elite always connect their events, you really have no understanding of them.
no I don’t.
Well there’s that echo again!
–again!
again
again…
when they stop censoring , I’ll stop re-posting.
And yet again nowhere is the BIG ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM alluded to:
The big fat lie that 3,000 died and 6,000 were injured on 9/11.
So according to you, there were no people in the upper floors of WTC1+2? The buildings were totally empty when they collapsed? All the first responders who have died faster than statistically average the past 20 years were just unhealthy dumbos who would have lived longer if they had lived healthier lives?
Please explain to all the families who have never seen family members since 9/11 where they have been the past 20 years.
They have to either be dead on 9/11, dead subsequently or still alive.
Why would mothers leave messages with their husbands to their children if they were going to survive? Why did they abandon their children?
You cannot go on with this denialist statementing without presenting cogent evidence as to where all these 3000 people are…..
I challenge you to actually show you are a human being with critical faculties by supplying the evidence you clearly must have in hand for you to make the ludicrous statements you have been making for years on this site….
You do accept that they fake things, right, Rhys? So why do you think they couldn’t have faked people on the upper floors?
There is very compelling evidence that death and injury were staged so if there’s evidence that seems to contradict it we ask: can we find an explanation? Well, yes we can. They faked those people in the upper floors somehow. I don’t know how exactly but it doesn’t seem particularly difficult to me. They make Hollywood movies, they can do this stuff.
I don’t think there were 3,000 people, Rhys, there were fewer than that but I don’t know how many. There were allegedly 265 on the planes. Do you think the plane crashes were real? If not, how do we account for those 265? If you do think the plane crashes were real well then we have to go back a step.
I have put a link to my evidence for staged death and injury countless times, Rhys. Have you missed it?
https://occamsrazorterrorevents.weebly.com/3000-dead-and-6000-injured-a-lie.html
And here’s a link on the case for faked plane crashes.
https://occamsrazorterrorevents.weebly.com/four-faked-plane-crashes.html
This is the cunt who’s getting away with murder – Simon Stevens, CEO of the NHS
https://www.longtermplan.nhs.uk/
If you’ve seen the new legislation on the 6-pack you’ll know that ‘mingling’ is now an offence – THIS HAS TO STOP
legal organ harvesting
from cold fusion to 9 and 11
i wonder if dr jones believes in the germ theory
Thank you so much, OffGuardian, for posting this. I do think that the 9/11 event is crucial in our understanding of what is actually happening. All of those people, architects, engineers, professionals in various fields, have taken a big risk in their lives to expose the contradictions in the official story and are heroes worthy of reverence. It takes courage to go out on a limb, and you have certainly done that by posting this, for which you have my full support!
rising sounds talmoodick to me
infiltration
co opted
arnon milchan did the medusa touch did brasil did oliver stones jfk
who is funding and fuiding guiding these folks
no christopher bollyn
then
limited hanging outings
around and around and around
merry go round
It’s all controlled opposition whether paid or unpaid.
You guys, here at offG, are more interested in OPERATION 9/11 than the american herd…
Yep, an article on whether the American people will have their democracy stolen by American elites in November would make a refreshing change. Not calling voters ‘the herd’ would also be good.
https://www.deviantart.com/redamerican1945/art/Eugene-V-Debs-Republican-Democratic-Party-674343047
The war on ‘communism’ is as strong at home as it is overseas. Portland, Oregon the CIA’s little Venezuela. Not only have they sent in their own to destroy the city, they have engineered an ‘environmental catastrophe’, to help the biblically mined, in the US, understand that ‘socialism’ is not only a ‘crime’ against America but also against God.
Will they be brave enough to trace the arsonists back to the CIA or FBI, no, of course not.
The FBI is covering for the arsonists, who are certainly not wearing MAGA hats. Like BLM and Antifa rioters, the arsonists want violent revolution. All Trump supporters know which side the FBI are on.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/fbi-says-false-arson-claims-hampering-wildfire-response/ar-BB18WZ9G
The Arsonists are US military or CIA, like they were in Australia. The US deep state is in a war with Socialism and they are faking it all.
In Justice Rising – 9/11 Truth Conference Day 3 don’t miss Daniele Ganser.
Daniele Ganser draws a parallel between the wars on Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq – three wars based on lies. Not one of those countries ever attacked the U.S. nor did what the U.S. accused it of having done. How did those wars start? False flags.
There’s a bit of useful background that Ganser doesn’t have time to mention.
George Stephen Morrison was commander of the U.S. naval forces in the Gulf of Tonkin and oversaw imaginary attacks to be blamed on Vietnam. He was the father of Jim Morrison, the lead singer of the rock band The Doors, named after Aldous Huxley’s book, The Doors of Perception. Whether Jim Morrison actually wrote the words or the music remains moot, but he dismissed any interest in politics or the anti-war movement. Two generations of Morrisons, managing perceptions: one inventing reasons for war; one inventing reasons not to resist war. (This is the research of David McGowan, not Ganser).
Ganser discusses the bombings in Italy, in which right wing forces backed by Mi6 and the CIA, massacred Italian civilians in order to blame the left, forcing people into the arms of the right.
Or as right-wing terrorist Vincenzo Vinciguerra later explained, to create disorder among the people so as to create order in the state.
The Strategy of Tension – The terror wave culminated on a sunny afternoon during the Italian national holiday when on 2 August 1980 a massive explosion ripped through the waiting room of the second class at the Bologna railway station, killing 85 people in the blast and seriously injuring and maiming a further 200.
This happened under president Nixon, a man with deep Nazi ties, according to the researcher Mae Brussell. NATO justified its action as stopping communism — the communist partisans had defeated Mussolini so they retained much respect among the population.
NATO undermined Italy’s communists in two ways: a) It reintroduced the Mafia which Mussolini had eliminated. The Mafia killed off the communists and replaced them with compliant Mafia mayors b) NATO trained and armed right-wing extremists who conducted bombings to be blamed on the the communists.
When prime minister Aldo Moro proposed a government of national unity which would bring the communists into government, the CIA assassinated him, too.
The Red Brigades were blamed. They were later revealed to be thoroughly penetrated by the CIA.
Ganser finishes up by explaining Operation Northwoods, a Pentagon plan which closely resembles what happened on 9/11, with passenger jets hijacked, exploded and blamed on a foreign country.
JFK stopped Operation Northwoods. He fired the senior general Lyman Lemnitzer. There is suspicion that Lemnitzer was insane – Stanley Kubrick parodied him in Dr Strangelove. Instead Lemnitzer was appointed commander of NATO, from where he was perfectly placed to liaise with Nazi and fascist elements to exact revenge upon JFK.
http://web.archive.org/web/20051130003012/http://www.isn.ethz.ch/php/documents/collection_gladio/synopsis.htm
Times change; Wray’s FBI and the CIA, still not free of the communist John Brennans’s influence, now target US conservatives.
The fact that the CIA and FBI could simultaneously be run by Brennan and Comey, both self-professed communists, is a clue that the powers that appointed those two clowns don’t care what affiliation they, you or we have.
That’s how they could finance the regimes in Moscow, Berlin and Beijing – which they incontrovertibly did.
do you know what communism means?
For many Europeans it is difficult to get a handle on US politics because it makes very little sense in the history of political thought. It is full of contradictions and irrationalities. To get a grip on some of these contradictions, I recommend this discussion of US populist of the 19th Century. You just need to accept US politics thought just doesn’t make sense.
The American Populists: In Our TimeMelvyn Bragg and guests discuss the C19th MidWest and Southern farmers’ struggle for a better deal, claiming they suffered while industry and railroads thrived at their expense.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b08tbf4g
US politics is no more irrational than that of other nations. Power-freak elitists try to keep political power and institutions out of the hands of ordinary plebs, populists like Trump try to restore democracy and power to the demos. Think remainers in the UK, refusing to let ordinary people decide their own political destiny, and supporting the anti-democratic, anti-populist, very corrupt politicians in Brussels against their own compatriots. If you accept that most people love their nation and its freedom while elitists love globalist ideology and power over the dumb herd, politics makes perfect sense.
The US have been creating fascist coups like this around the world for decades. They take local millionaires, billionaire and corruptible politicians, give them support, money and media backing to take power, and prepare for US corporate take over, under the banner of deregulation and ‘liberal’ economic policies. That is what Brexit is, a far right US coup, like so many in south America and around the world. If the US can damn a people to years of torture and murder in a fascist coup over banana contracts in Guatemala, then they can sure as hell destroy the UK to weaken the EU’s unity against US trade & economic demands
‘Trump holds ‘Great American Comeback’ campaign event in Nevada’
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iLOURV_HWeU
Who is the more scary Trump or Biden? I really can’t decide.
Biden hands down.
I put trumps speech up from yesterday, so people could see what he is really proposing. He is peppering his speech with some of the most anti-democratic policies I’ve ever heard. Censorship, disenfranchisement, police abuse, militarism etc…Trump is without doubt a fascist in waiting. Biden is not much better but there is no good in either of them.
It’s not even a case of the lesser of two evils, John. Biden is not in control of his faculties which means that others must be for him. Trump is Trump. Biden is anyone’s guess.
I doubt Trump’s or Biden’s faculties will make much difference to the running of the country, They are just vassals of two different flaviours of tyranny.
The aims are the same but the route and flavors are different. Obama and Bush were owned by the same criminals.
Without reason and evidence to support it, saying ‘The aims are the same’ is just silly speculation or slander. And obviously untrue. For example, Trump famously opposes the Chinese communists, open borders, lockdowns and endless wars in the Middle East (looks like he’s finally about to get US forces out of Afghanistan). Biden opposes none of these things.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/09/13/exclusive-secretary-pompeo-afghan-peace-talks-pathway-achieve-zero-u-s-forces-afghanistan/
The results are the same, the methods are different. It takes a very ‘special’ person to believe that Trump is on the peoples side, after 4 years of his rule.
I don’t even think the methods differ.
Only the rhetoric does.
Well, is there any hope then? Seems not.
Post the comments and we can judge for ourselves, rather than depend on your hearsay
You are clearly a far-right propagandist and I am sick of reading your BS.
Yes, Langley-Land propaganda is sickeningly tawdry.
I think the difference is that Trump is looking to solve an obvious problem. It is not just a power grab. The sinister thing about Biden is that we have no idea who is behind him. He obviously would not be in charge. Would it be the Deep State? Globalists? The Chinese? Maybe all of them. Probably all 8f them. Then it truly would be the end of freedom as we know it.
It depends if you prefer establishment puppets or not. Do both candidate belongs to the military industrial complex?
yes of course they both do.
No hope then.
Seriously getting turned off by off-g, another 9/11 article I cant be fucked with. the last one garnered just over 20 commnets by folk who could be fucked and a few by those who couldnt be fucked, the last UK based article published here got over 270 comments.
If the Americans have taken over or as I guess the yanks believe they own fucking everything then folk will disappear from here, I certainly wont come back here. huge developments happening in the UK are being ignored, So why should I or anyone else bother?
Fuck 9/11 biggest shit to deal with and in the UK too.
Bye, then.
Your moniker is quite interesting – in the UK it’s a word we use for the water closet. Toilet, loo and the place where one defecates are other terms in frequent use.
Event Covid and 9/11 are the same thing. The Powers That Be would like use to forget that. It’s easier to confuse people when everything seems random, each event disconnected.
Don’t try to analyse Event Covid from the ground up: that’s just reinventing the wheel. This is continuity. Continuity of Government.
Spot the pattern instead.
The War on Terror has morphed into war on us. We have become the terrorists. That is the evolution from 9/11 to Event Covid.
WW3 started 19 years ago and the 9/11 was the start of it all. The kids coming out of school have never known peace. Covid-19 is as much a false flag as can be.
In the middle ages the conspiracy theorists were called heretics and burned at the stake. We are the heretics of our time. We are telling the truth and we are thinking the forbidden thoughts.
Before we sneer at the seventeenth century church, consider that today you cannot even criticize the concept of Americanism. “Science is breaking down. We are past evidence. In some ways we have been bombed back before Galileo and 9/11 is a prime example of that. Anyone can count to three. There were two airliners and three buildings.” — Niels Harrit.
What stops people processing what happened on 9/11 and in Event Covid? Homo sapiens is tribal, right down to the genes. It hurts us to realize that the person we have given responsibility for our security betrays us. It is physically painful. You retreat from that thought and you go along with the other sheep in the tribe.
Credit to Niels Harrit for most of the above, on day two of the Justice Rising conference.
I wrote up the highlights here.
“You cannot even criticise the concept of Americanism”. But the Guardian, OffG, and 99% of posts here endlessly blame the USA for all global problems and events! (I assume that’s what you mean by the term ‘Americanism’, which is a new one for me). But I think it’s true to say that no-one here ever criticises Islamist terrorists or Chinese communism and concentration camps. Except me, that is.
The only game in town today is American hegemony, which is backed up by a vast military industrial complex, an omni-present surveillance machine and multiply layers of administration. It is absurd that I need to define it, but I will, because you people are in denial. US Empire has a vast propaganda capacity via its ‘think-tanks’ & universities pumping out political, economic, social & ‘scientific research’ and propaganda which it uses to influence the worlds direction of travel, in their own economic and strategic interests. That is in addition to spreading their interests via diplomacy, US/UK media, NGO’s, 5 eyes, campaign pressure groups, lobbying groups and individual CIA agents on the ground monitoring all business, military, social and political activity in its vassal states and rising competitor ‘enemy’ nations, as well as funding and disproportionate control over the UN, IMF, World Bank and OPEC via puppet its states.
Add to all that the new American social media technology which has become the most valuable tool of all, surpassing the influence of the CIA on the ground, bypassing national government control and capable of turning the political mood, in any country on the planet, in a weekend, by turning their social media, search algorithms and endless ‘spiked’ videos against a hapless population.
All of this is funded off the back off the primary unit of international exchange, made compulsory under threat of military or political destruction, the dollar.
Set against all this raw power, you people claim there is a conspiracy called the ‘globalist agenda’, a theory which has its origins in Adolf Hitler’s own antisemitic ‘international Jewish (bankers) conspiracy’ of the 1930’s and which is now pushed by all arms of the US deep-state, who are in sympathy with the alt-right, christian, white supremacist groups in the US, who coordinate their political wing overseas under the banner of the ever loyal friends of the CIA, the ultra far-right. In the Ukraine, South America, even in Europe the far right are the USA’s friend overseas, encouraged to torture, murder and destroy their own cultures in perpetration for the neo-liberal takeover and control.
The US has the luxury of writing it’s own, and world history via its cinema and CIA funded video casts, telling people around the world to ignore their own interests and fight for the interests of the US corporate elites.
They tell the working class to think that its lizards, the middle class think it’s incompetent government that is causing them to be impoverished, disenfranchised and surveyed, everyone is served a version, but it is anything but the obvious truth.
They can do this because the education systems have eradicated, rational argument, logic, history and political science from the system, leaving people desperate for ideas to cling to. The servants of Empire are happy to provide a false narrative that hides the hungry vicious US empire from view.
It is easy to fill the historical vacuums that exist in most American minds with nonsense, where there are no checks, no facts, no knowledge that will invalidate the absurd stories the CIA is pumping out. the death of common sense, the true scientific method and logic possesses by previous generations, has made all this possible.
These fake narratives of ‘globalist agenda’ are just camouflage, a deceit, intended to whitewash the US out of geopolitical and international affairs in the minds of the average Joe, at a time when Washington, albeit in decline, is setting the political agenda around the world running the Covid, Brexit and War on Carbon agenda’s without anyone brave enough to call them out.
‘What stops people processing what happened on 9/11 and in Event Covid? Homo sapiens is tribal, right down to the genes. It hurts us to realize that the person we have given responsibility for our security betrays us. It is physically painful. You retreat from that thought’
I wonder what accounts for those of us who do process “covid” & “9-11” and realize the betrayal.
Well I s’pose so. But OffG seem to me to be the only site (well, the only one I’m aware of) that takes a skeptical view of COVID and has been astonishingly prolific in the articles it has produced. (If there are other such sites, I’d like to know.)
On the other side (i.e. mainstream left) it seems to me that you get a bit of echoing of the mainstream media i.e. “Oh my God we’re all gonna die of COVID!” albeit with a “dissenting spin” as in “Boris and Trump are so incompetent!” etc. But the only such site you could describe as prolific is the WSWS which daily reaches ever greater levels of hyperbole.
So the upshot is that I’m glad to have OffG.
If OffG is the only site to take a sceptical view of COVID of which you are aware, then you must be avoiding the many independent, non-leftist sites like Infowars, Breitbart etc, which are all very sceptical about authoritarian politicians and globalists using a real virus and pandemic to gain much more control over plebs and democracy. If you do so because you were told they are ‘rightwing’ or fake news, you’ve been played. Alternatively, the kind of scepticism you seek and find at OffG is indeed rare. As far as I can tell, the most common view here is that the virus isn’t real.
9/11 and Covid are from the same playbook. We only need to prove one of the big lies and at the moment we have evidence piling up on 9/11 after almost 20 years. If we pull it off we can deal with this bigger shit you refer to. Their currency is trust and we need to devalue it. This conference is all about doing that. Then again if you can’t be bothered then fuck off.
hey pr
i met your dad in the 1970s
hr puff and stuff
9/11 is central to the whole ‘war on terror’ narrative that has caused so much misery for so many. To examine its veracity is the responsibility of any media outlet which professes to exist for the purpose of providing truthful information. This is exactly what OffGuardian is doing, unlike the Guardian, which simply parrots the party line with a liberal veneer – completely fake in every respect.
I think the is because they have chosen to cover this conference about 9/11. I believe that 9/11 and Covid are about international politics and broadly of interest. Come back next week.