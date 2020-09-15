Federal Judge Rules Pennsylvania Lockdown “Unconstitutional”

Kit Knightly
A surprising ruling from US District Court finds Governor Tom Wolf’s decree that forced people to stay at home, limited the size of social gatherings and ordered all “non-life-sustaining” businesses to shut down to be in breach of the constitution.
In a rare win for the freedom in the days of “the new normal” Judge William Stickman IV sided with the plaintiffs – a collection of small business owners – against the state. And found the measures to be “overreaching and arbitrary and violated citizens’ constitutional rights”.
The state will appeal, of course, but the hope is that this ruling can set a precedent which will limit governmental over-reach and the surge of draconian powers being implemented to (allegedly) “combat the pandemic”.
Certainly, amid the wave of ominous utilitarian preaching in both the corporate and social media, Sticman’s ruling makes for refreshing reading. You can view the whole thing here, but this I will leave you with the best quote, taken from the conclusion:
Even in an emergency, the authority of the government is not unfettered. The liberties protected by the Constitution are not fair-weather freedoms – in place when times are good but able to be cast aside in times of trouble.
There is no question that this Country has faced, and will face, emergencies of every sort. But the solution to a national crisis can never be permitted to supersede the commitment to individual liberty that stands as the foundation of the American experiment.
The Constitution cannot accept the concept of a “new normal” where the basic liberties of the people can be subordinated to open-ended emergency mitigation measures. Rather, the Constitution sets certain lines that may not be crossed, even in an emergency.
I live in Pennsylvania; here’s part of an e-mail I sent to a fellow COVID skeptic yesterday:
I immediately wondered if [Ohio anti-scamdemic activist] Pam Popper has already “taped” this week’s videos, because I know she’ll happily report this development.
Not having a reservoir of optimism, I’m gratified but can’t get too excited. I think that the official scamdemic momentum is still going strong; as we know all too well, whether because of ostensible “spikes” or a manufactured “second wave(s)”, governments are still ratcheting up the draconian restrictions.
In the US, the Democratic Party is determined to hang the Megadeath Virus of Doom around Trump’s neck, in hopes that this festering albatross corpse will drag him down and leave the Oval Office Throne to be occupied by the triumphant Ghost of Joe Biden. Its gubernatorial Gauleiters and the lesser Democratic officials, e.g. big-city mayors, will resolutely defy any judicial signals that they need to clean up their extra-Constitutional, extra-legal acts– at least through the election, which they’ve already planned to vigorously obstruct and contest.
So I assume that our Gauleiters will still retain, and reserve the power to escalate, said draconian restrictions. And I think that most of the judiciary will back them up.
________________________________________________
As the article mentions, Gauleiter Wolf predictably responded with defensive indignation, and is appealing the order; a link is unnecessary, but here’s a local (Philly) headline:
Wolf administration to appeal ruling calling COVID-19 restrictions unconstitutional; says orders ‘saved lives’
Of course, as the recent James Corbett video published here discusses, the rationales for the present rogue-state bioterrorism (here, “rogue-state” applies to the USA’s political territorial subdivisions) are the same as the original “Global War on Terrorism”, 2001 Edition. Thus, the diverse justifications can be boiled down into “the end justifies the means”.
I would be delighted to see a full-court press succeed on both civil-liberties and commerce grounds against the COVID regime’s New Abnormal. Unfortunately, the notion of the judiciary as a “last, best hope” to check tyranny is idealistic at best. It’s well known that in the Nazi regime, German courts submissively went along for the ride and gave Hitler’s policies the color of law.
In the US, lawyers commonly observe that ascending to the bench is not a mark of either superior judicial intellect, integrity, or personal courage. Judgeships are explicitly political offices, and like district attorneys and other prosecutorial posts attract mostly ambitious, narcissistic, self-serving careerist hacks.
So I fear that legal challenges will, at least initially, be deflected or nullified by ignorant, conformist judges inclined to give the political autocrats broad leeway in ostensibly “solving” the manufactured Megadeath Virus of Doom crisis.
I was so happy to see this! Others have been challenging these orders for months now so the real question is why hasn’t a ruling like this come up before? I would like to see this get to the Supreme Court here quickly with the hope that they would strike down and put severe limits on what state Governor’s can do when a supposed health crisis pops up. There has to be a red line.
This person writes a good story about the ruling also:
Federal Court Holds “Stay-at-Home” Orders and Mandatory Business Closures Unconstitutional
Stacey Rudin
– September 14, 2020
https://www.aier.org/article/federal-court-holds-stay-at-home-orders-and-mandatory-business-closures-unconstitutional/
I’m afraid that placing importance on honest court rulings is misguided, for, as the only good news should be counted those for you which you make an effort, with a clear-eyed view of the situation. The situation where the most powerful circles have a program, and if courts block it, they’ll do all that is in their powers to change the courts. After all, what is their alternative : Big Pharma’s liabilities are $140 trillion, the Epstein case is in the spotlight, and the rise of a multipolar world almost inevitable.
I’m worried lockdowns are being used to deliberately destroy the economy, to create poverty in order to breed fascism, as happened in Germany.
Poverty breeds fascism, and the ruling class will always prefer fascism over socialism.
And the Left has gone AWOL.
That is how the US overruns third word countries, takes possession of their assets, normally through debt. like they are doing to Venezuela. Now they are doing it to their own allies to loot all their companies before the dollar is worthless. Look at just happened to ARM.
I think the migrant crisis was used for the same purpose. I suspect the aim is to create, stoke and inculcate racism and a racist backlash — and then either build on the racism or in a kind of post-fascism, create the racism and then throw it back in the people’s face. Either way, the people are diminished, suppressed and then enslaved.
Have you heard of Steve Bannon? of course that is what the immigrant crisis was about. It helped create racism in the UK to make Brexit happen.
We exist in a world where the vast majority of people are not naturally racist. But the state creates and promotes racism in order to crate a switch to whip the public’s back. To spur support for the endless wars’ while creating a few bogeymen for our two-minutes’ hate.
It’s much more to do with the UN than it is with Steve Bannon. He is barely significant. If you doubt, look at the UN’s nonsensical statements about migration.
Wanna help migrants? Stop bombing their countries.
Instead we have brainwashed just-out-of-schools lining up to welcome migrants at train stations and the poor loves haven’t a fecking clue about the endless wars.
I have a bunch of nephews and nieces of exactly that calibre.
Nope, haven’t gone AWOL. Leftist right here replying to you, Eyes Open:)
Thank goodness! 🙂
😀
That is how the US overruns third word countries and takes possession of their assets & resources, normally through debt from the IMF and sanctions, like they are trying to do in Venezuela.
Now they are doing it to their own allies, like the Uk and Europe, to loot all their companies before the dollar becomes worthless and no longer has any real value. Look at what just happened to ARM.ltd, the UK just lost their most important technology asset to a US company, we are being asset stripped.
where would we be without the american experience?????????
is OG now an american publication?????
Britain is just another State in the American Empire;)
Without our ‘American experience’ we would be free.
Yes the NSA run this site now.
‘’Dragon’s Den star Rachel Elnaugh lifting the lid on the Pandemic Hoax’’
https://lbry.tv/@JohnThor:0/Rachel-Elnaugh-from-Dragons-Den-Speaks-Out-On-Pandemic-And-Lockdown:1
I don’t agree with all she says about 5G etc…. but god bless her for trying.
The US constitution is being ripped to pieces. This brave judge mentioned in the article above belongs to a minority. As the Flynn case shows the judicial system in the US is corrupted to the bone.
The whole administration in the US seems to be totally corrupted. Today I was shocked to learn that even a coup d’etat by top military people is now openly being considered.
“WOODWARD BOOK REVEALS MATTIS CALL FOR COLLECTIVE ACTION”
I just read where Mattis stopped Trump from trying to assassinate Assad.
A coup? Who cares? The regime/administration is totally corrupted, like you said. The war party is running a Trump vs Biden election–war-monger rapist vs war-monger rapist. A coup would just be another TV show in the U.S.
@sharon marlowe
Yes, I don’t like trump either: He ruined Bolivia, tries to ruin Venezuela and Iran, is heading on to destroy Syria. He cut taxes for the big corporations and cut support for the poor and homeless, This is why in the end I don’t really understand why the deep state and big parts of the judicial system and parts of the CIA and the high ranking military hate him.
BUT: I must say that I totally disagree with your evaluation of what we see in the US, when you say: “A coup would just be another TV show in the U.S.”
Quite to the contrary, a putsch would destroy all what is left of justice and democracy in the USA, it will lead to civil war and – even worse – to the possibility of a military show down with China or Russia (because a dictatorship by the military always has to escalate things). Also as we learn in the video above, like in Turkey, once the military made a coup d’etat the rule of the military has to last for decades and decades, because otherwise those who had overthrown the government would have been taken before court.
The choice between voting for Trump and have him for four more years and for having a military dictatorship is the difference between day and night.
The USA as we know it would cease to exist.
I wonder why four more years of Trump helps to stop a military dictatorship from happening, if this is what you believe? What happens, in your mind, after the four years are up?
I posted a reply to you, Jorge, but it’s in detention right now. I’ll wait a spell before reposting it:)
These people are stupid!
If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Art_of_War
Michael Flynn’s 4th of July message:
https://off-guardian.org/2020/07/06/notorious-fourth-independence-day-in-the-land-of-the-captive-the-home-of-the-cowed/#comment-200854
Off-G used to be one of the best Leftist sites online, insightful articles on numerous subjects….Now it’s all about COVID stuff….I don’t know about your other readers, but I miss the old Off-G….What’s going on?
Err, this ‘covid stuff’ is rather important in case you haven’t noticed. The most important thing affecting the world globally I’d say. So it is good that at least one excellent platform focuses mostly on it
This ‘COVID stuff’ is rather important. The most important thing affecting the world in almost every way. So it is very good that at least one excellent platform focuses mostly on it.
I have only ever known it as a vehicle for the US alt-right. A ‘posh’ Alex jones.
I don’t like how OffGuardian speaks about the Left, but it is not “alt-right”. The main alt-right publication, “Breitbart”, is a Pro-Trump, zionist rag. OffGuardian isn’t like that.
Your ‘posh Alex Jones’ remark leads me to believe that you’re an official conspiracy theorists–you like your conspiracies explained to you by the State Department;)
The world’s being systematically destroyed in the name of ‘coronavirus’. WW3 without bombs. Unprecedented destruction.
Banned from meeting more than 6 people. Politicians inciting neighbours to snitch on neighbours. Mandatory face masks. Cancelled medical treatments. Mass unemployment. Police brutality. Curfews. Promises of draconian surveillance for the rest of our lives (Covid-Pass etc).
The deliberate destruction of the economy will create poverty, forming a breeding ground for fascism. No one will come out well from this scenario.
The Left should be fighting against this with urgency.
But you can believe there’s a public health issue playing out if you like.
A plandemic.
All the normal political discourse has been swept aside.
Not without reason, their reason.
This topic has come up a number of times over the last few months in the US and it really is a matter of opinion. The consensus from what I’ve read is that state and county health officials have wide discretion to set rules of conduct in a declared public health emergency. This may vary state by state but locally this judge would be quickly overruled — the debate really isn’t about the rules they set as to whether the health situation is a bona-fide emergency.
What I should ask people who are bothered about their rights being curtailed by what they regard as arbitary government action is why they haven’t been making any noise about other arbitary governmetn actions? The Federal government has been interfering with trade and commerce in an arbitary fashion, also under the guise of a national emergency (because, beleive it or not, we’re constantly in a state of emergency, have been for years). The latest manifestation is the impending ban on the TikTok application but there are other bans designed to disrupt the flow of goods and services. You’ll hear stuff about “Chinese this” and “Russian that” but it actually involves other trading partners, its really a matter of who get’s Trump’s ear whether trade in Canadian aluminum or French cheese if impacted. Yet, not a peep — somehow its completely unacceptable to ask people to modify their behavior for public health reasons, it being a total imposition for governemnt to ask them to do this, and yet its perfectly acceptable for government to interfere with trade relations, to pick winners and losers on the flimisest of pretexts.
In Tbilisi, Georgia, the schools have just been shut down. They only opened on 2 September. They were closed after two weeks, currently until the beginning of October but nobody believes that.
Georgia has has a very low number of Covid cases… over the summer it racked up 12 deaths.
I suspect the UN, WHO is picking off the smaller countries first. This could also be related to the CIS (ex-communist states) in order to isolate Belarus which, like Sweden, has overcome Covid by simply defying the WHO.
“THE SCAMDEMIC IS THE BIG LIE.”
The Disease is CORPORATE FASCISM.
They run Nepal to the ground:
https://counterinformation.wordpress.com/2020/09/13/is-nepal-skirting-denying-or-defying-the-covid-pandemic/
The WHO are offering generous cash prizes to those lucky PM’s, Presidents who pick the right box. It’s not a hard choice, it has New World Order written all over it.
The WHO, with all their nonsense, won’t rely on facts, which are dead on arrival, when hard cash will get them the same results. They now have plenty of that thanks to our lord and saviour….Bill Gates. 🙂
Any chance of closing in on Russia won’t be missed by warmongers in the west. It wouldn’t have escaped attention by the Russia admin either.
The Murphy-Virus in New Jersey, Governor Death (“Grandma and Grandpa Slayer”) and the DeBlasio-Virus in New York, as well as the Newsom-Virus (Nazi Nancy’s idiot nephew by marriage) in California NEED TO GO, THE SOONER THE BETTER!
https://justiceforcovid19eldercide.com/
THEY NOT ONLY NEED TO GO, THEY NEED TO GO TO PRISON!
Too late, the economic damage is already done, the Corporations have looted the economy. The barn door can now be closed and the illusion that the constitution counts for something is preserved. The American illusion is maintained.
a bad day for are old folks
a bad day for are children
a bad day for are nurses and doctors
many more victims will clog up the hospital
deny the medicos the ability and time to develop
new dance routines
how can dance athon go on in hospital
with customers everywhere this is a safety hazard
it does not matter that covid crown and virus does not exist
it does not matter that germ theory was a louis pasteur banker
lie.
what is important is low vitamin d
staying away from the sun
low vitamin c
and staying home for the 5g microwave radiation bakeathon
“…the manner in which Defendants’ orders divided businesses into “life-sustaining” and “non-life-sustaining” classifications, permitting the former to remain open, and requiring the latter to close, fails rational basis scrutiny.”
Of course! The entire thing, from lockdown to social distancing and mandatory mask-wearing, has been completely irrational. From this, we should move towards financial compensation to the masses of victims of these unconstitutional policies, as well as indictments and jury trials against against the orchestrators of this crime against humanity.
But what we will get is that Judge Stickman was a Trump appointee, and therefore TDS will ensue. TDS has been the “new normal” even before the plandemic.
Every business sustains the life of the people who work in it.
Could you explain what you posted, Voz? It’s over my head.
What does this mean
He’s saying that one of the genetic sequences somebody was using to detect COVID-19 (specifically to detect the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase component, through which the virus reproduces) is naturally present in the human genome.
I’m not a molecular biologist but I think that might not be significant, because you need two primers to amplify a genetic sequence, to match each end of the sequence.
It’s tough going in the comment sections when I need a molecular biologist to understand comments anymore 😀
Judge William Stickman is a recent Trump appointee.
https://bgr.com/2020/09/15/coronavirus-lockdowns-pennsylvania-judge-ruling-donald-trump/#
So what, he’s right
And correct.
Good to see a federal judge giving huge numbers of Democratic State Governors something to munch on, even if he only has jurisdiction over one of them.
Hopefully it will give federal judges all over the US the gumption to do likewise.
The more rulings like this, the better.
Can some small businesses in the UK sue ICSM as well please, naming Neil Ferguson as a specific defendant along with whichever trustees/governance officers might reasonably be culpable for one of their tenured staff providing such cataclysmically appalling modelling guff to HMG?
I am with you all the way.My speech is not up scratch since my stroke by am getting there. Keep up the good work!!!
Mike Hurley
Thank goodness at least one court has some brains.
Ah but we’re only keeping you “SAFE” say the public servant politicians whose sense of realty does not extend beyond the four walls of their hi-tech offices.