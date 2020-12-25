Kevin Smith
Recently a reader here posted this music clip, ‘Earth to God’
It reminded of an article I wrote here in the run up to Christmas 2018 – Syria and the will of god. A piece which pondered whether and how religion plays a role in important world events.
I also talked about the resilience of the Syrian people and suggested that for us to survive we need to become more like them.
At that time, I was exploring religion. Although I haven’t done a great deal of reading and learning since, I feel my views on religion have taken more shape, particularly in the background to what has been terrible year with lockdowns.
In December 2020, I look at people and their negative traits brought out by this crisis and it’s easy to be despondent. Most of us have experienced a range of negative feelings and emotions, and at times I’ve felt like giving up.
But it’s not been all negative. So, I thought to share some of my thinking and emotions throughout the rollercoaster year, drawing on some lessons learned and positives as we head into next year.
The not so good
Since around May I’ve been exploring reasons why so many people seem to lack any basic reasoning or critical thinking skills, just accepting governments diktats.
I wrote about media propaganda and the emotion of fear, education, ideology, denial and poor perception of the obvious. I also explored motives and evidence to make sense of what’s happening and where this is leading to.
Back in April, I knew that lockdowns were wholly disproportionate and despite less information about Covid-19, these measures were at best guesswork. However, for several months I held on to the view that it was political and scientific stupidity driving the decision making.
A few months ago, I finally accepted that the whole Covid-19 narrative was based on taking us towards the so-called Great Reset, a social and economic experiment which relies on fear, destruction of today’s society and dependence of people on the state. This is all unfolding rapidly.
For me I’m still struggling to come to terms with the willful destruction of society to bring through this back-door agenda. And the majority of people seemingly are still oblivious or in denial.
I’m not so surprised that governments lie and cheat, but I guess it is the sheer scale of the 2020 horror show. I now wonder if the origin of COVID-19 was deliberate and the introduction of the vaccine fills me with utter dread.
For me, my day-to-day frustrations have been with people who are scared of their own shadow and won’t entertain any other viewpoints on Covid-19 and lockdown.
Wearing masks outside, crossing roads to avoid people. Even wearing masks on their Twitter profiles as if to make some sort of statement. The trained scientists and journalists with their tunnel vision.
My biggest annoyance is with the church and its hierarchy. I rarely attend church but come across many worshippers saying that they feel abandoned and deprived of the social aspect of attending services and church events.
What has always frustrated me most is the church doesn’t speak up against wars abroad or consider the root causes of humanitarian disasters. Instead it treats the symptoms, expecting its congregation to pick up the pieces through wasteful donations.
Likewise, the church simply accepting against all the scientific evidence that it has to close its doors. Its easy to see why so many people are turning away from religion.
To sum up 2020, for me has been one of frustration and a lot of personal negativity which is unlike me. Previously I had learned to accept that there is much wrong in the world, but hold on to much good too.
The good
Personally, and across the board, I’ve come across some things which have kept me going and hold out some hope for our future.
This year my mother who I care for has been quite unwell with various ailments. After many prayers and keeping her at home, she keeps bouncing back and in hospital recently received excellent care and kindness.
This year I reconnected with my two nieces. The older streetwise, funny and smart. The younger, sensitive but with an amazing enquiring mind.
It’s our younger generation we should protect from the darkness descending on us and nurture.
I’ve come across many young people who’ve amazed me with their wisdom and reading of what’s going on in the world and maturity in carrying the burden of the hardships and possible bleak future.
I encourage all those going through family relationship difficulties to make the first move to reconciliation, regardless of original fault. It’s worth the effort.
As I explained before often the most intelligent critical thinkers are more vulnerable to mental health issues. For me, vindication is very important to my mental health. In supporting others, I always remind them to feel the comfort of vindication and likewise they’ve always supported me with coping strategies, even strangers on Twitter.
Music and humour have been great releases throughout this crisis. I always say to people if we can’t change things or prevent evil from imposing itself on our lives lets at least have a laugh.
Turning towards the main message of this article, I have strengthened my faith, that good always overcomes evil. Things happen for a reason.
After what I think might have been a sort of spiritual awakening a few years ago, a faith from somewhere has helped me do the things I feel I should be doing. This year, the strains and stresses have pushed me back to struggling again with anxiety and low mood.
But this faith remains unshaken and has prevented me from slipping back too far. I use this to build up again each time I have a wobble.
I’ve also learned over the years and more recently to not engage with every battle. Choose the most important ones and fight them fiercely. The Twitter community is also a great place to hang out with like-minded people. Avoid the negative accounts and stick to the insightful funny and compassionate people of which there are plenty.
And as I said before, many people feel their church has abandoned them and have said to me they are losing their faith. I always remind them that a cold damp church and the religious hierarchy are quite distinct (and in many cases quite the opposite) from the religious teachings where they acquired their faith. Pray and read at home as I have done since I started my tentative journey into religion.
And I always say to people of religion and non-religion to respect the freedom to worship whichever religion and celebrate religious festivals together.
As seen with Black Lives Matter, BREXIT and lockdowns the state wishes to divide us along racial, religious, ideological lines and distract us. If we hold together and focus purely on the destruction of our societies we stand a better chance of defeating the evil of reset.
The case study, as always to follow is Syria. A people of many diverse religions and ethnic groups which collectively saw off a huge foreign alliance of evil.
The future
In 2018 I realised that we need to change to survive. 2020 has shown me that things are worse than I thought back then, and we probably need to deal with real hardships to become better human beings.
While I still retain some hope the reset will be stopped in its tracks soon, I don’t think it will. I suspect it will take the continued suffering and further realisation of what is unfolding and why, for people to finally rise up and defeat it. There’s only so much the few of us fighting this tyranny can do, so it looks as if all humanity will have to take up the slack. But the reset is a hugely ambitious undertaking with many facets and variables to slot in to succeed.
So, my prediction is ultimately the reset won’t succeed, but at a great sacrifice to us.
As I said in 2018, perhaps God is testing us, giving us the tools to finally overthrow the darkness which hangs over us. Maybe this is our last chance, our last test.
In my previous Syria article, I said God may, ultimately, intervene to prevent humanity’s destruction as possibly has been done during previous world wars. We don’t deserve it, but it may happen if there’s enough will within us to change.
Seasons greetings and peace to all.
This is not going to stop until people make it stop. These governments know full well that “Covid” is being used as cover for crashing the economies in the Western world. There is not now and never has been a “pandemic”- that is all Kabuki theater to disguise the reality of rapid economic decline brought on by the Ponzi Schemes of financial institutions over the past few decades.
In the spirit of focusing on the good, here’s one of my favorite quotes:
I have seen that it is not man who is impotent in the struggle against evil, but the power of evil that is impotent in the struggle against man. The powerlessness of kindness, of senseless kindness, is the secret of its immortality. It can never be conquered. The more stupid, the more senseless, the more helpless it may seem, the vaster it is. Evil is impotent before it. The prophets, religious teachers, reformers, social and political leaders are impotent before it. This dumb, blind love is man’s meaning. Human history is not the battle of good struggling to overcome evil. It is a battle fought by a great evil, struggling to crush a small kernel of human kindness. But if what is human in human beings has not been destroyed even now, then evil will never conquer. //Vasily Grossman, Life and Fate
Brilliant article, IMO. I agree. I’d add, from my understanding: what we see now is the result of decades of distancing from God. It is not that God is punishing us, no. It’s just that forgetting God leads to complete mental confusion. We do not have a virus epidemic but a confusion epidemic. This confusion and lack of clear convictions is the soil for demonic and totalitarian forces to take over. Confused people are easily misled and can’t see the difference between true intentions and pretentions. The reset will fail, certainly. It will fail because the concept is based on counter natural ideas. But the failure will hit all of us very hard, all of us. There is no escape, even not for those who stay firm with God but doing so we will maintain our dignity and will be rewarded by God and all natural laws. Not in this life, this is lost. But reincarnation and karma are a facts.
“God will intervene”, you say. IMO, there is nothing happening without God wanting it to happen. He is creating and never stopped creating. If the result is unfavourable for us, it is because he wants to correct us. His instructions are crystal clear: return to me, seek my presence, love me and all the unfavorable will end. What happens is a self regulation feedback process. Forget God and go against him – you wont be pleased by the outcome and ultimately destroy yourself. Return and you will be happy. Easy. Perhaps too easy for a confused mind to understand.
A ‘Great Reset’ presented by a pantomime Nazis, are you serious.
The ‘Great Reset’ is just window dressing for the horror of dollar collapse that is about to destroy America.
They will need to do many things to cope with their new found desperation, and would be lucky if they got away with a clean ‘Reset’ or any controlled reset.
What part of QE cannot go on forever OR interest rates will eventually need to go up, Are you people not getting. The US economy is fucked beyond repair and they are looking for a cover story and a way out.
I will throw this in….we have just been through some of the biggest energy blasts by the planets in a very long time….some of these were carrying potent destructive energy…I..e pluto in Capricorn joined by jupiter and saturn…but the big player was neptune. It has been in difficult aspect to the karmic nodes and one of the eclipses for June and now in December…we have one to go in June 21 and then perhaps some of this crazy shit may ease and the situation become more clear for more folks……it seems to have played the role of blinding so many to the truth of what is happening and fill others with wild ideas about vaccines, building back better etc….both weird concepts really and normally would not be entertained….but the energy is ripe for acceptance and accept has been basically the norm.
every so often during the year the capacity to play out fear has also been produced so the good folks have put on their masks and socially distanced like good well trained doggies…
thankfully some of us seem immune to the neptune sirens….and I give thanks to this as for without comments here I think I would have gone slight crazy…gaps between reality and fantasy seem to be the name of the game with our mate Neptune’s carry on this year…and dealing with the rabid who want to convince one of fantasy is difficult…
the collapse of the $ is the pluto in Capricorn and he still has a couple of years to ensure that…Saturn is now facing off uranus…economic issue will soon dominate more thoughts than covid I would think with this. Reality has to be finally faced…
the energies of the coming 6 weeks will be very disruptive and unsettling…so hang in there folks it still has much to play out…perhaps the great reject may still happen…smile
it surely must be because of the great food that everybody in Britain eats.
Sorry, but don’t buy this …
“I said God may, ultimately, intervene”
There are many times in history when people wished for God to “intervene ” and they continue to do so. I prefer to leave the sky pilots and their faith out of this recent crime against humanity. We are not at the end of this particular road where compliance and subjugation are the enemy. They must be overcome by any means necessary.
The reset will succeed.
My Father in heaven has had enough of people ignoring Him, and 99.9999999% of those who don’t ignore Him don’t bother to obey His laws.
So, he has released the restraints on Satan, and the end times are underway.
You ain’t seen nothing yet.
Famine, wars, earthquakes, and much worse to come.
Only the righteous will make it to the other side, when the meek inherit the earth, and most will need to die as martyrs to get through.
Prepare accordingly, I am His anointed man for these times and will be teaching the law and spreading truth.
Nice to see some of the “good’ sprinkled in an article. I do believe that massive hardship will have to be encountered by the general public(everyone, not in the economic elite circle) before there is any change or substantial pushback. It is wise to choose your battles carefully. Do not waste valuable energy on lost causes, as this is part of the psy-op. Stay positive, keep your vibrations high, treat yourself well, teach those you can. Get in touch with nature any way you can. Sometimes it is best just to walk away from situations. I did so this morning on a Zoom chat with relatives I had never met. When the discussion turned to uneducated drivel about the hospitals being overloaded and talk of the different vaccine companies, I went to the other room. Everyone got the picture and when the conversation steered into a different direction, I returned and engaged. I will not stand for it any longer and if I know this is what the atmosphere will be like, I will no longer make myself available. I was supposed to go to a steak dinner with my wife and her friends on Tuesday. I told her to cancel: 1-I’m not sitting outside freezing my ass off under the propane heaters while paying top dollar.. 2-I’m not listening to the re-hashed propaganda for a few hours. I feel that this is more effective to give the normies nothing to push back on – shift the cognitive load, so to speak. Merry Christmas, everyone!
It’s getting harder to sell those tickets now. An intervention from a supreme being would have occurred pre- war not tens of millions of deaths later .And an Intervention at any point doesn’t explain how the supreme entity didn’t prevent WW2. I won’t even get into any intervening into the millions who died from AIDS, Cancer or starvation.
Back to Earth; back to reality :
The new epistemology has, apparently, now finished crossing the T’s and dotting the I’s of a new religion that will be imposed upon the whole world and the whole population. It’s called Science / Scientism. It’s already ruling our movements every day wherever we are as we welcome in the Holy Ghost of Covid. The magi were all wearing lab coats- who knew…
Think Technology ‘ maths’ biology; chemistry; virology; epidemiology; To borrow a quote that’s kidded millions for many years :
First we get German / Mossad agent Kissinger screaming about the need to vaccinate the world on behalf of Gates. Then we get German Merkel calling everyone in the world a ‘conspiracy theorist’ if they don’t buy in ( when did she rad a Science book the butch little harpy) . Then we get German stereotypical ‘bad guy’ Schwabb telling us he’s Big Brother and we’ll like it.
Those Nazi’s back in 39-45 were merely the sorcerers’ apprentices by comparison. But they laid the ground work well. Bush did the rest for them. Cementing his Dynasty via his Son, then simpleton grandson, in place to bring about their Nazi diseased dream. Obama accelerated it. Now Biden will allow Obama’s ‘people’ back to get back on track.
Now we have yet another German from the home of the Nazi scientific nihilistic misanthropes- Ugur Sahin. OK he was born a Turk, but he’s the CEO of the Nazi firm funded by Gates we know and love as Pfizer .He’s an adopted German ( like Kissinger is an adopted American, the Queen is an adopted Brit and the Johnsons are adopted Englishmen).
Like all other CEO’s of these dark and twisted labs that mass produce damaging poisons, he hides behind a dishonest sign above the door that says ‘Cancer Research‘. I can’t believe people still buy into that bullshit. I see no ‘cure’ there-do you ?It’s ‘Murder Research’; ‘Death Methods’. But we see their sign and that’s all we need( zzzzz).
Anyway. This latest Gates -trained ( and paid for) poodle has decided that we’re keeping the new invisible virus for 10 years. That’s how long it’s going to take to monitor and gauge the damage inflicted by the vaccines. .Don’t worry, there’ll be masks and self-imprisonment to keep us stupid.
It will keep mutating and turning into variants too ( they know so much about this thing they can’t find) . But don’t worry, the money makers- or vaccines to get all ‘sciencey’- will be as effective for all of them. Because it’s not **** there.
But the profits will be real. So will the damage of whatever’s in those little Trojan horses.
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/man-behind-pfizer-vaxx-warns-covid-19-will-be-us-next-10-years
Reincarnation.
AIDS…millions have not died from AIDS. Do some more research. The AIDS hoax was a precursor to this. Fauci was leading the charge on that as well.
The hoax Fauci was behind was the so called connection between HIV and AIDS and the treatment based on that. It was a gravy train for years that made him, Gallo and other extremely wealthy. The doctor who exposed that was ostracised, fired and threatened. But it prevented further mass deaths. As for any more ‘myths’ about AIDS, they were concerned with it’s apparent limited lethality. It was downplayed. As was the opinions shared by others in the area who spoke of it being a bio weapon that got out of hand.
There was a paper published early in this pandemic that pointed to HIV being in this Frankenvirus. Also, traces of Malaria, Gates’ little obsession. The traces of malaria sound realistic given that Hydroxychloroquine and Zinc were being used to kill it. They work well against malaria. Fauci downplayed that because it suggests Malaria is present. That would make it a man made thing.
Season getting to you as well! Look forward to a more positive year as always I try to be an optimist pessimism sucks!
“God(s) has/have nothing to do with THE BIG LIE of the SCAMDEMIC. It is the machination of the WAR RACKETEER CORPORATE FASCIST OLIGARCH MOBSTER PSYCHOPATHS. If HUMANITY is to survive or continue they need to go. REVOLUTION NOW!”
“May the Debs be with you, this season and every season.”
